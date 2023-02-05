Princess Kate’s child development tip: ‘Faces are a baby’s best toy’

As part of the Princess of Wales’s week-long launch of Shaping Us, Kensington Palace posted a photo from the Middleton archives. This is a pic of Kate when she was a baby, with her father, Michael Middleton. Kate was the first-born child, the golden child, I believe. Carole and Mike are still preferential towards her, although I buy that Carole tries to run all of her kids’ lives.
Again, she’s not interested in seeing photos from your childhood if you were over the age of 5. The message is clear: if you didn’t get it right in your first five years, you’re going to be terrible forever. And is a “face” really “a baby’s best toy”? Babies are learning depth perception and they’re learning facial expressions, so they will study their parents’ faces and reach out to touch faces. But “best toy” seems… creepy.
Speaking of, the i paper had another interesting op-ed about Kate’s performative, self-centering, insubstantial work. Here’s an excerpt from Ralph Leonard’s “The public is tiring of the Royal Family’s performative philanthropy.”
The Royal Family are supposed to be above politics. But philanthropy is part of their duty too. Putting their name behind good causes helps justify the privileged lives they live, and the status they enjoy. This week though, Kate and William faced backlash after their visit to a foodbank. Though we cannot know whether the couple donated too, criticisms ranged from them turning up empty handed in a luxury car, to questioning the merit of visiting a food bank like one might visit a museum or amusement park.
Perhaps Kate’s recent announcement of an awareness campaign for early childhood development was carefully selected to be above such critique. It’s more universal and doesn’t immediately allude to economic inequality. At first glance, it sounds innocuous, harmless and even quite generous.
The problem with this “major new awareness-raising campaign” though, is that she can’t say anything about what Britain is currently doing wrong. It would open her up to accusations of hypocrisy and undue political interference.
Because of her royal status, she can afford to send her children to the world class £20,000-a-year Lambrook School in Berkshire, which enjoys charitable status (as other private schools do, based on questionable charity work). That school has seen its assets increase by 64 per cent in recent years. And her focus on raising awareness carefully skates past the fact that we have plenty of research on how best to improve child development: by reducing child poverty and educational inequality. But instead, government cuts, staffing shortages and inflation caused around 300 nurseries to close from 2021 to 2022.
…There is ongoing bad press on everything from Prince Andrew’s sex abuse allegations to Harry’s revealing memoir – which makes these visits, and these causes more tempting than ever. Some of you will remember how after that Oprah Winfrey interview, Prince Charles randomly popped up at a multicultural church. As part of his Virginia Giuffre settlement, Prince Andrew made a substantial donation to a charity in support of victims’ rights. I would argue that neither has absolved the royals in the court of public opinion. In fact, when royals invited members of civil society to the palace, it actually sparked bad press after the Lady Susan Hussey debacle.
And the final, perhaps most detrimental threat is the Queen’s death. With her studied neutrality and modesty, and the near-universal respect she garnered across generations she gave the family a veneer of respectability. Even among republicans. But now, speaking up about the shortcomings of the royal family seems more fair game. BBC correspondents have veered dangerously close to publishing opinion pieces about former royals, for example.
The consistent stream of bad publicity could take its toll, especially when the good deeds to counteract it aren’t landing well. Recent polling indicates that, among 18–24-year-olds, belief that the monarchy is good for the country is as low as 33 per cent compared to 61 per cent in 2015, long before the recent scandals. There will be no powerful republican movement any time soon. But as it becomes glaringly obvious that inequality will not be solved by royal posturing, perhaps more people will begin to question what our royal family are really good for.
I agree that it’s not specifically a Kate problem, although she’s not helping herself or the family. This is a larger problem of the Windsors’ uselessness, made all that much more glaring in the wake of QEII’s death. Charles’s decades-long scheme to “streamline” the monarchy always presupposed the idea that the handful of working royals would be useful and hardworking. That’s not the case, especially with Charles’s heir and the heir’s wife. As CB and I discuss in the latest Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, for Kate, it’s gone beyond “well, at least she’s doing something.” People expect more, a lot more than this “awareness raising campaign” leading nowhere.
I wish these writers will stop putting harry in the same category as uncle Andrew.
Right!? It’s disgusting the way a pedophile is more protected than a man who simply wanted to protect his wife and kids.
It’s intentional. They want the public to associate Harry’s name with a pedophile. They want all of the negative connotations associated with Andrew to rub off on Harry.
The good deeds are not landing well because they are not good deeds. They are nothing more than photo ops.
And that is the thing. Because even for an awareness campaign it’s is poorly executed. The whole campaign can be summed up in 1 sentence and a fancy hashtag. But where is the information? Why are the first 5 years so important? Where can struggling parents reach out to for help? And what are some of the small things the people around them can do to help? She didn’t highlight any of those things.
That is because it isn’t really an awareness campaign but a marketing campaign that is supposed to sell Kate to the public as a serious royal with a cause. However, the cause is secondary to Kate’s image.
Faces are the best toy huh? What about wiglets? How would babies react to that? She’s so unserious and embarrassing.
I wonder where she came up with that line
Actually, this phrase was the first practical thing that came from her whole campaign no matter how obvious…. however, the fact that she posted her childhood photo to “advertise”that she had a “perfect ” childhood in a “perfect ” family is quite condescending to the rest of people who had difficult childhood for various reasons.
No average person in the world doing paid charitable work gets as many perks or the pay that the RF does. Somebody seriously needs to do a cost-benefit analysis and an in-depth look at the financing of the monarchy. With a look at where the money could be better used to benefit the “subjects”.
Not even sure it’s actually charitable work. They call it a life of service and duty, one that Harry apparently abandoned. But their service is a joke. It’s just one big lie. At some point, let’s be real, the RF is given money to be tabloid fodder and a soap opera that distracts from govt failures. So I guess that’s their service? Partaking in the symbiotic invisible contract. Being a shield for the tories.
the Kate publicity overload is annoying
Kate is do stepford and vacuous
I thought Kate soliticiting under 5 pictures from the public was a terrible idea. Kate assumes that every had a good childhood like her. Even then she doesn’t explain why her brother still suffered from depression if they had such a good childhood. Now that Kate has launched the awareness campaign what’s the next step?
The brother is the Rob Kardashian of the Middletons. If he had a vagina to throw at a royal, aristocrat or a rich man, Mummy would have paid more attention to him.
@Snuffles: I’ve said the same thing about Kate’s brother.
The whole thing was reminiscent of 40×40. Only with 40×40 communities of women actually came together to help each other. And kate wants people to talk about their childhood (personally i don’t remember a thing from age 0-5) but she failed to talk about her own. Maybe if she would start the conversation others might be more inclined to join.
@Chloe: I don’t think Kate’s awareness campaign is anything like Meghan’s 40×40. Meghan’s initiative had a real objective which was encouraging women to help others in tangible ways. She gave examples of how people can help. Kate is just saying the early years is important. Ok.. so what’s the next step? What are we do about that?
I have flitting memories of random moments but nothing solid until Kindergarten.
Kate saying her growing up was idyllic is patronizing. Nothing is perfect
It’s self-selective and like asking everyone to be complicit in her performative charity, isn’t it? It’s not likely people in a homeless shelter will have baby pics on them. People who are satisfied with their lives will send in pretty pics to show how well they’ve done and then they’ll feel even more satisfied because they’ve “contributed” to Kate’s cause.
William and Kate are in their 40s . They are experienced royals, aided by senior civil servants and professional staff. They should know very well the limitations of their roles and should not have chosen a life long project like raising awareness on the importance of early childhood where they spend a lot of charity money, produce glitzy videos but make little differences on the ground.
The creepy claymation “movie” premiered in theatres on Friday. Did anyone hear anything about it, or was it forgotten just like the other arrly yers relaunches?
Why is the quotation “faces are a baby’s best toy’ unattributed? Who said it? Why don’t they get credit?
Also, is Kate aware she is positioning herself and her early childhood as an exemplar one? She talks about sharing photos before 5 to bring some smiles etc. what if you are interested in early years because your childhood was terrible or traumatic? Not everything is sunshine roses, climbing trees and making jam. She said this campaign was about getting to the roots of societal problems like addiction. Not nostalgia for an idyllic rural childhood. Anyhoo, that’s what will speak to her Boomer Tory base so good for her.
This statement feels very exclusionary (I might have made up that word). What about children who are visually impaired? Are they permanently f*cked bc they can’t see faces? It’s not like she’s making an impact with this farce to begin with, the least she can do it promote ideas everyone can use regardless of financial status, ableness, etc.
Also, I love that they are calling out the RF ‘s uselessness
People are really starting to notice that without the queen the royals are boring, uncharismatic, lazy, and, frankly, not very bright. They bring nothing to the table but expensive clothes, wiglets, and empty photo ops. Their so called philanthropy is meaningless without real political commitment to change. I think Vegas may soon start an “over-under” on how long this decrepit institution can hang on, at least in it’s current anachronistic form.
And useless. People are now expecting more from the Royals. But they’re still stuck in the 50s and probably think that people are criticising them unfairly.
“Faces are a baby’s best toy” does feel as though it was designed specifically to address Louis slapping a hand over her mouth at the jubilee. Oh he wasn’t annoyed and overstimulated and wanting his mother to stop fussing him, he was just playing and learning!
Only a few months until all of Kate’s children are 5 and she can give up parenting because their futures are already fixed.
Imagine being told to be a face when you’re worried about food and rent and heating.