Royalist: The Wales kids are already fulfilling their prescribed ‘personas’

It’s somewhat uncomfortable to watch royal reporters focus so much attention and interest on Prince William and Kate’s three children. Prince George will turn 10 years old in July, and Charlotte and Louis just turned 8 and 5 years old respectively. Over the past two years, William and Kate went from “how dare you photograph our children” to putting their kids front-and-center at events and photo-ops. The kids were all included during coronation weekend, and the kids all went to Trooping the Colour (for the second year in a row). All the kids were included in last year’s Jubbly celebrations, which didn’t go too well. You would have thought, following the widespread commentary on Louis’s behavior last year, Will and Kate would have decided to pull their kids back from the spotlight. They did not, and I think that speaks volumes about them. Anyway, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column calls the Wales kids the new “royal superstars” while proclaiming Will and Kate to be amazing parents. Sure. Some highlights:
The kids are already fulfilling their prescribed roles: In the carriages and on the balcony, it was undoubtedly the royal children who were the media stars. They slipped easily into what are rapidly becoming their public personas—George, the future king, was composed and dutiful, his sister Charlotte was attentive and sweet, while young Louis delighted in playing the joker, pulling faces and gesticulating extravagantly towards the crowd—making everyone, even his parents, laugh.
Royal biographer Tom Quinn on the kids’ upbringing & education: “It is not surprising that the kids are probably being sent to Eton. And it just shows the weight of tradition and expectation in the royal family. Royal child rearing hasn’t changed much in 650 years—basically they get someone else to do it for them and try to make their children grow up and mature as quickly as possible while seeing very little of them. But the Cambridge children are different in that their mother is the first royal mother to have had a warm and affectionate childhood. But even Kate can’t escape all the royal traditions, and it now looks like they will eventually be sent to boarding school after all.”
Quinn on the kids’ boarding school future: “Diana used to jokingly say, ‘I wonder what would happen if I sent the boys to Holland Park comprehensive.’ There is not really much choice. It’s a bit like everything to do with royal life. It’s like being in [British jail] Wormwood Scrubs—just with golden taps.”
Quinn on Kate’s subversive parenting style: “I have heard that Kate has been very good at both accepting the way the system works, but also slightly subversively modifying it. She insisted that William was involved in bedtime, reading to the kids and bathing them, and they split the school run. She doesn’t like the press attention on the children but having not suffered it herself as a child she has a less emotional attitude. She believes she can control it in such a way that they will not be damaged by it. And to be fair, it has worked—the paparazzi don’t hang around the school gates anymore. They are allowed some freedom.”
No full-time housekeeper!! The Daily Beast also understands from sources that the children—and William—are expected to do regular chores, such as emptying the dishwasher, and tidy up around the house, and that they do not have a full time housekeeper specifically because Kate wants them to experience as much normality as possible, with her own middle class upbringing as the blueprint.
Quinn on Prince Harry’s concerns about William’s younger kids turning into the “spare”: “The child most in danger from life in the gilded cage is Louis,” he says. “My sources say George is already treated differently, not by his parents, but by other people and that Louis seems to play up to get attention. Louis already seems remarkably like Harry—the joker—and it may be that he will struggle as much as Harry did to find a role in the royal family. I can understand why Harry fears for the children but his fears are based to some extent on his own childhood which was far more damaging than the childhoods of the Cambridge kids are likely to be. But it will still be very difficult for Louis and Charlotte.”
Christopher Andersen on Will & Kate as parents: “Everything hinges on what the parents do to offset this sense of being special that history has bestowed upon George, Charlotte, and Louis. The sad truth is that Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were lousy parents. The king has described his mother as cold, aloof and unfeeling, and his father as a bully. In contrast to the way she treated Charles and Anne, which was largely to ignore them, Elizabeth doted on, pampered, and indulged Andrew and Edward. In Andrew’s case especially, the results are painfully obvious. William and Kate stand in strong contrast to the king’s parents. They are very much hands-on and doing their very best not to spoil them. Kate is obviously largely to be thanked for this. Don’t forget, she is truly the very first commoner destined to be queen. She is descended from coal miners, and her mother, a former flight attendant, grew up partly in a public housing project. You can see in the way that they actually seem to be paying close attention to the children—unlike the royal parents that have preceded them—that William and Kate aren’t about to let them get away with anything. They are disciplining their kids, but they are doing it with love. I hope the three will turn out relatively unspoiled. Of course, history takes some bizarre, even grotesque, turns, so who really knows.”
Andersen totally skips over how Charles behaved as a parent, and what Diana tried to do as a mother to an heir and a spare. While none of these “royal biographers” want to admit it, Prince Harry gave the definitive record of Charles and Diana’s parenting, Charles especially – as a man ill-equipped to handle fatherhood, as a man too consumed with his mistress to actually raise his sons. We’ll see if history repeats itself with William, who (in my opinion) turned out a lot like his father. As for Kate insisting on the kids doing chores and all of that… like, I do think Kate tries to impose her “middle class values,” but it’s also perfectly clear that Will and Kate have always treated George differently, that George is “special” and they reinforce that constantly, at Charlotte and Louis’s expense. It’s also clear that Will and Kate are always willing to use their kids as little human deflection shields – Kate can’t work, she has to be home for the school run, the kids were why they were late to the coronation, don’t ask why Will and Kate disappear for months at a time and rarely do more than one event a week, don’t you know they’re parents!!
The media is so desperate to have Louis as the naughty joker. Charlotte as the sensible ‘Anne’ type of figure and George as the quiet, sensitive , dutiful one.
Thank God Archie and Lili are out of this but my guess is that even growing up in California the vulture will seek them out.
The large picture of Louis is so wrong on many levels. He is being stereotyped as the mischievous one.
I’m sickened by it and am especially sensitive to them throwing the little girl into a stereotypical role. And I have to say that the oldest child looks sad to me although that may just be his resting face. None of them benefits from these prescribed roles, not even the oldest. It’s abusive.
There’s something wrong in the kingdom of England. Do we see Prince Albert emphasize that his son Jacques is to reign, while twin Gabriela is acting up? No.
Given the stifling early conditioning, the best thing that could happen to the Wales children is that Bullyiam is THE LAST king of England, following a parliamentary law.
Charles is widely – yet silently – detested, William is looked down on as the congenitally untalented sluggish, raging Captain Helicopter, so I highly doubt George and his sullen grimaces will ever make it to his own coronation.
Once the Commonwealth is completely dissolved under king William’s reign, the British monarchy will likely follow and end up in the dumps of history.
If Ma is as involved in their upbringing as we all think – we know how they will all turn just, just like Catty and her siblings. And of course Ma will make George her special little pet.
I think a good part of what is wrong with charles and William. Why they are so awkward and dysfunctional. Why they can’t connect with people. Is that they were raised from birth to be special. When you other them like that from their siblings and peers you set them up to become narcissistic sociopaths. When will they learn. The best monarchs have always been the ones that were not ment for the throne but were Raise to serve it. That is why harry is so much better than will, anne is better than charles and Charlotte will be better than George
I think this is one of the reasons that they didn’t like Megan. She tried to treat them like normal family members and they were horrified.
My FIL always tried to get me to call him Mr. Last name instead of by his first name but I blithely ignored him. Thankfully, he didn’t have tabloids to complain to about my lack of formality.
Good points here. Its why when people say, “Anne should have been the heir” or “harry should have been born first” – it bothers me. Because if Anne or Harry had been the heir (ignoring rules about women in the line of succession, just pretend its always been first born, male or female) – they would have been treated differently from birth as well and it would have impacted who THEY are as people today.
The BRF has a very toxic and dysfunctional set up and its one we really dont see play out in the other European royal houses. Yes, there may be some rivalry, and yes, there is some push back or negative gossip about things like titles (like we saw with Denmark over the winter) but its NOTHING compared to what happens in the BRF. I think William is a dysfunctional ahole, but I also think his chances of being something besides that were slim to begin with.
Those kids are so beyond overexposed, the media will start creating “shocking” storylines for them very soon. They really do have shitty parents!
I’m old enough to remember when commentators complained that the children weren’t seen in public enough. There were constant comparisons to the Swedish royal family and how W+K should be following their model. Now that the children are older and are seen in public more frequently there are complaints they are overexposed. It’s a lose-lose for Wales.
I think what many of us said was that they should be exposing George to public life like other royal families do, which is regular public appearances WITHOUT overexposing them. Part of the issue is that W&K went from 0 to 100 with the kids so they went from never being seen to being overexposed. W&K got into the bad habit of using public appearances with the kids for good press, and now that they are overexposed, the press isn’t rewarding them for those appearances the way they used to.
Realistically there is no need to show the kids at all except for PR reasons. George wouldn’t be king any younger than 18 anyway. His constitutional role only happens when he is an adult.
Exposing the kids to the public and media is only to create the image of happy family and create a para social attachment so that royalists can’t see how the system really is not a good one.
It’s why displaying the babies when they are born is really quite weird. It’s lets the public think they are a part of the family so they can get away with the excessive lifestyle. If the public didn’t feel connected to the, the monarchy would have be removed ages ago.
Technically George would be king if he succeeds as a minor. There would be a recency but he would be king. Examples of this happened with Edward the sixth and Henry the sixth. Henry inherited the throne as a baby.
Regency
Yes. The sacrificial lambs to feed the beast – profiteers of tabloid media. What if the children refuse??
The Wales children are doomed. The royal system is aimed at separating siblings and causes trauma. They can only live a “normal” life if they outside of the Royal Family.
Doomed? They are some the richest people in the world with every resource at their finger tips.
Yes let’s look at how well turned out the Windsor kids turned out with all the resources available to them. Only one out of the four became a pedo.
I think the PR and garbage written about those kids is going to be worse than it was for William and Harry.
Maybe the far corners of Ireland, Scotland or Wales can given them some privacy as they grow up.
They will be fed into The Firm like trees into a wood chipper.
I don’t know how things will go for H&M kids.
I’m sure by the time they are school age the paps will track them as much as possible.
The paps won’t be allowed at schools in California. They won’t need to make deals with the media either unlike in the UK.
So it’s OK that Charles describes his father as a bully and his mother as cold, aloof, and uncaring. Nothing to see there. But let Harry describe one word of how his upbringing was, and all hell breaks loose.
@Feeshalori … Yes, Charles authorized Jonathan Dimbleby to write a biography titled “The Prince of Wales: a biography” (1994) all about how lonely he was as a child, his cold, distance mummy, his bully father, and how he questioned his life’s destiny as a young man–just as Harry described in “Spare”. The hypocrisy is strong in that one.
It caused controversy and Charles siblings complained about Charles. The book is still available. It is rarely mentioned by the media.
They blissfully skip over the most traumatic part of being a Spare: yes harry was treated differently by the system but what was probably the worst of it all was that he was used as press fodder. Literally when he was just a child and when he had just lost his mother. That is how early it started. Whilst being told nothing could be done.
Was it in an interview or the book where he mentioned knowing part of his role was to be ready to donate organs to William, if necessary? Like, how messed up is that? I would give to my brothers if I could, if necessary, but it would be my choice as their sister, it wouldnt be something expected of me because they were born first.
I see the press fodder along the same lines, especially as adults. harry’s role was to take a bullet for William, and the press coverage was just another version of that. Harry had to be torn down so William could be built up.
I have to double check but I’m fairly certain he references it in Spare.
I find this interesting. My brother & I have discussed this issue as well. As much as we love each other, giving a kidney or a lung or some other body part is off the table. After my death, sure, part me out, but sorry, not while I’m still alive.
We all saw how kate had no idea how to unpack food at the food bank… this woman hasn’t done chores in decades. It is a pure lie to pretend the kids are living any kind of middle class normal life.
And the kids have parents who hate each other which is no different than William and Harry. So they need to stop pretending that anything better will be done. Kate is an insecure bag of issues and that will impact the kids. Same as William’s insane jealousy of his brother and non stop anger.
Until the kids leave the dysfunctional system itself, nothing will ever change. The only kids with a real shot at a mostly normal life are the Sussex kids and the media knows it. It will still be a rich kid existence but it won’t be dissected by a sycophantic media.
With all that staff around I doubt keen scrubs floors. Washes dishes or vacuums. And I doubt they.always do school runs to put it mildly.
I don’t know why the media constantly refer only to her ‘coal mining’ background, the other side of her family were very middle class with a trust fund.
She hasn’t done chores in decades, she hates her husband, and lets just point out AGAIN that they DO have full time staff. I mean we just heard that KP has 50 employees, they’re not all planning Kate’s schedule.
Also, the article mentions how Kate was the only royal mother to have a loving childhood. Wasn’t QEII’s childhood pretty loving? She was close with her mother and father and Margaret – things shifted a great deal after she became queen but I thought it was pretty well known that during the 30s and 40s they were a pretty close family. That’s part of what makes the Queen’s parenting so weird.
Way back when queen Alexandra had close family and would visit them Frequently in Denmark
Because she was destined to be queen!!! Why would a commoner bother to learn anything useful?
The BRF can change anything they like, what is the point of being King otherwise?
If George wants nothing to do with being the heir and Charlotte does, go ahead.
What possible difference can it make to anyone?
They have No Power they are costumed figure heads.
Even having the PM deliver the famous “red boxes” daily does not control anything.
Kinda curious about the whole ‘red boxes’ thing. I work for the US federal government. NARA (National Archives & Records Administration) has informed us the by the end of calendar year 2023 they will no longer accept paper documents, so everybody’s scrambling to get their long-term retention or permanent archives packed off to the nearest NARA facility. I think the deadline had originally been in 2021, but the pandemic threw that off, with so many people not able to get to their offices to go through their files. As we continuing to work from home, printing less & electronically filing more, we’re producing less to be filed (some of us, anyway).
And our offices are getting smaller, too. So are our filing spaces. We have smaller & smaller places to store things because ideally, we’re printing less & less.
So I was wondering–are the English not doing the same? Are they still printing out things for the monarch to read? Will they maintain that tradition simply because it’s a tradition? What are they doing with all that paper afterwards? Archiving, shredding, what? If archiving, when will they realize they’ve actually run out of room to store this stuff. Or will they switch over to red thumb drives? Probably not until technology has moved on to something better. 😉
LOL red thumb drives! They will probably still be delivered in the red box.
Charles probably prefers paper and he’s the damn king so they have to do as he wishes. We all know William never reads his briefing papers now (nor probably anything else) so it doesn’t really matter what format they use for him. George will probably have it all sent to his ipad. If his father and grandfather don’t blow it all up before he gets a go.
I wonder if this will end up like Queen Victoria’s relationship with her kids. She and Albert kinda pioneered the “pretend to be middle class” stuff and tried to be seen as doting parents of a close-knit brood, but the truth was messier. Maybe things would’ve been somewhat different had Albert lived longer, as he did seem to have rather better instincts, but Victoria ended up suffocating her children, especially the girls, well into adulthood. They all ended up having very complicated feelings about their mother (who, to be fair, had an extremely dysfunctional childhood herself).
Do you know what I want the kids to be? KIDS, just kids, with runny noses, scraped knees and running around with their friends making noise and having fun
Not bloody manaquins, dressed up in matchy matchy outfits and posed for cameras
God help all 3 of them. George will have a cocoon that he’s never allowed to hatch from until its time to start performing for the Royal rats, Charlotte will be paired of with some posh dweeb with a title and Louis, well how I would love Louis to be Harry mark 2, thumbing his nose at everything Royal and living this life on his terms. And as for this dross printed by “Royal experts”, well the they need to stop smoking it
Khate a hands on mother,sure ?, why does she have a team of nannies ? All the servants that Khate does not have, live in Adelaide Lodge which is attached to Adelaide Cottage. Wonderful mother Khate cant work because of the children, what was her excuse before marriage. So much garbage, George always looks worried and very wary, Charlotte is on the alert constantly, seems to try to discipline and guide her brothers, and Louis looks determined. None of them ever look happy or calm, they seem like they have to be controlled around Khate, they are far more relaxed, secure and affectionate with William. I feel sorry for their children, as a young child I would try to expose my extremely abusive mother in public, I behaved like Louis did towards her when I could. I was scared, I hoped people would know that my mother did those things to me, I realised as I got older that I would not happen, my punishments and abuse increased everytime I tried to expose her. Unlike Khate, my mother was charming, attractive, very intelligent , well liked and a great wife, but she was a severely abusive monster to her children and got away with it.
@ales: my heart breaks for the child you were. I’m so glad you’re here & well.
Ales, I’m glad you got through it. I was also abused as a child and hoped someone would notice but nobody did, even when I literally told a few people what was going on. I was also bullied in school and told that nothing could be done about it, and – in grade school – that my bullies had a crush on me (as if that’s valid or sane).
And then they wondered why I never wanted to take part in family stuff when I got old enough to have a choice about it. A tale as old as time.
The whole dysfunctional mess is a big part of why I knew I never wanted kids. Something I started saying in high school and have never wavered from.
Someone on here called out the RR about these poor kids going through exactly this once the Sussex stories dried up.
I doubt the spares have an advocate in that snake pit.
The media already prescribing roles to all of them is very disturbing. Whatever happens with Harry, he will never regret removing his kids from that. The bit about Kate being detached from her kids dealing with the media because she didn’t go through it is fascinating. The compartmentalizing going on is amazing.
None of this is surprising. Everyone is trying to survive. The press needs long-term copy, the monarchy wants to continue – the Windsor children are necessary to this and it doesn’t matter what they want. Kate can be the finest mother in the world, but she won’t be able to change the basic survival instinct.
It’s got to be fair to say they’re doing a better job than QEII or previous royal parents. Still, there’s some really messed-up stuff there.
I think Charles is the worst parent.
Honestly, I don’t think we’re going to know that until they’re adults.
Harry is slammed by some for spare. Charles openly criticized his parents but this is rarely mentioned. Charles imo is worse as a parent. The queen and philip never let the heir drive a sibling out of the family
A normal childhood ? Look at what these kids are growing up observing ..their parents mistreatment of a beloved uncle and aunt , stony faces in public , no relationship at all with two exquisite little cousins , ignoring birthdays , competing with them, pretence , lies, bullying, manipulation . Soon they will be teenagers who will hear things from friends, read gutter press and books which will reveal what nobody told them about Charles and Diana. There’s just so long before all the skeletons and scandals in the royal closets come tumbling out . These children have a twisted heritage and unless the parents demonstrate a work ethic , live the values they pretend to have and stop being so toxic and fake , these kids are going to grow up seriously disturbed.
Does anyone actually believe this drivel? Children unloading the dishwasher? I’ll bet their mother did not load it.
It really sounds as science fiction. If anyone believes this kind of drivel, I have a bridge to sell him.
Sorry, but that enormous hat overshadows every photo. All you notice is the huge hat … and maybe how hideous Camilla is.
The Windsors and the Middletons are dysfunctional but in different ways. The media pretending that the Middletons are somehow decent parents is a fiction a much as anything else. They pimped out their daughters, with one being a 41 year old who still can’t function as a proper adult. The son can’t hold a job despite all the breaks he gets and they ran a business that went to bankruptcy but scammed enough money to keep their manor going. That’s as immoral as the money the Windsor family stole over the years, it’s just a smaller amount.
Supporting monarchy means being okay with child sacrifice. Those kids have no choice about their futures, and this is to be expected.
It’s TERRIBLE for children and the people they grow up to be. I grew up with several scions of industry, whose only choice in life was to take over the family firm, and several of them have died young, deaths of despair.
But hey UK! Enjoy the pagentry. Hey US tourists! Enjoy pretending it’s Disneyland!
I’m sorry but the storyline about kate’s perfect childhood is really damaging and an outright lie. none of the middleton children amounted to anything including kate. kate is awful with children including her own. there is photos of prince george sobbing while kate points in his face and screams at him. it was at pippa’s wedding. she dies her children’s hair, makes them wear uncomfortable clothing in a heat wave, scratchy dresses at the jubbly concert, etc. all she cares about is the photo op. she couldn’t care less about their comfort or lives whatsoever. meghan was smeared as a bad mom but it was really kate she is aloof, distant and doesn’t interact with them outside of press opporturnies.
It would be interesting when Princess Charlotte hits puberty, and embrace her teenage years. How would Look-at-me-Kate deal with the situation whereby the camera is being pointed to her much younger daughter??
Once you’ve paraded around in a golden carriage and stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in your custom McQueen coronation dress there is fat chance those middle class values are going to win out. And this applies to both Kate and her kids.
After reading the Daily Beast article, it suddenly hit me as to a possible reason why Kate is being presented as an expert (pseudo- expert) in the early years:
She can’t ever be an expert (pseudo-expert) in the teen years by default. Kate’s 3 kids’ upbringing will be outsourced to boarding schools at age 13.
Also, Kate went to boarding school too. Marlborough College to be exact. Not exactly a “middle class” upbringing.
I’m replying to myself to correct some info in my original comment.
Kate went to Marlborough College as a day student. She left the school mid-term.
My apologies.
My correction is incorrect.
Kate did go to Marlborough College from 1996 to 2000.
I got my info mixed up.