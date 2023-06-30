Prince William & Kate’s ‘fans’ are not happy about their Pride Month allyship

As I’m writing this, Kensington Palace hasn’t released the full video of whatever they’re doing for Pride, so I’ll probably update this story once the video comes out. On Thursday, Kensington Palace posted this preview, below. Keep in mind, June is Pride Month. June is when most Pride parades are scheduled, it’s when most companies do all of their rainbow capitalism, it’s when liberal politicians show their allyship. Prince William and Kate waited until the last two days of Pride Month to do something. And when you see the comments on the preview they posted on social media, maybe you’ll understand why they waited:
Three inspirational guests, one iconic London LGBTQ+ location.
A special #Pride conversation, coming tomorrow 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/bhdcoYshVZ
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 29, 2023
Using Kylie Minogue’s song-of-the-summer/Nu Gay Anthem “Padam Padam” was definitely a good choice for this performative allyship. But again, the comments were not good. It seems like William and Kate have spent so many years being Tory stooges and closely aligning themselves with white nationalism, anti-wokeness, racism and fascism, to the point where their “fans” believe that William and Kate should also be part of the homophobic minority, the backlash to all things LGBTQIA+. Supporters of William and Kate are now telling them – in vivid terms – that by doing the bare minimum for Pride, they’re aligning themselves with child abusers. How the worm turns, huh.
prince william and princess kate posted a snippet of an upcoming conversation about lgbtqia+ pride on their instagram and these are the comments, all without knowing the context of the conversation. most of the comment section is like this. no joke, this is… scary. pic.twitter.com/wPRgbmUX1V
— maybe: diane (@dianelyssa) June 29, 2023
Update: Here’s the thing – not so much a celebration of Pride but a grumpy conversation about mental health in the LGBTQ community.
We visited the iconic @thervt to meet Alexis, Michael and Sharvari – inspirational young volunteers from @TheMixUK and @GiveUsAShout – talking about mental health in the LGBTQ+ community, as part of #Pride
Trigger warning: suicide and homophobia
▶️ https://t.co/JZrKzCGMEL pic.twitter.com/CbKD7J5aXo
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 30, 2023
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Bigots are expected to be bigots. They have to remember that they are the complete opposite to Harry and Meghan. And H & M are true allies who kind and full of love toward all minority groups.
Pegs and Waity are lazy, phony bums.
W&K are also bigots. Any “allyship’ is performative only.
Tomorrow, July 1st, is the huge Pride parade in London. I’m not going to criticize them for releasing a video today. Let’s not be nit picky. The Queen certainly would not have done this-so it is progress.
Not giving credit for people who do less than the bare minimum. And their social media is currently showing hate messages and they can’t be bothered to stop it. But they sure can get rid of messages about Rose in a hurry.
BOOM, Nic!
They are just jumping on the bandwagon.
Harry and Meghan were embracing the embracing the LBGTQ+ community long before Willy and Katie
Wow. Do they not know that Jason Knauf is gay? W&K’s longtime advisor and consigliere went after H&M for them.
Morons.
Jason Knauf + Log Cabin Republicans = Same Energy
He’s from Texas. He is a log cabin republican basically.
As a Texan, I feel like I should defend the many progressive voices trying to fight for space in the bloated-sphere I, and they, call home, but I think that’s probably a pretty accurate and fair description of Knauf, so I can’t be bothered.
This is what happens when you focus on (and purchase) far-right sycophants whose only real goal is to hate your “woke, lefty” brother and his wife. They don’t HAVE fans. They have people who hate. This is what people who hate do.
💯
They do not have fans. They have haters. And the (non-purchased bots) haters follow them because of William and Kate’s own behavior. Because they know their comments will be allowed when they write racist messages about Meghan and the children (even though “children are off limits!” when it comes to the Wales kids) and write lies about Meghan’s pregnancies. Those comments are left to flourish on the Waleses social media so it’s no wonder they feel comfortable being on full homophobic/transphobic display.
@sussexwatcher, so very, very true, and the keens do nothing to condem the hatred, in fact they encourage it. The sickness is deeply embedded right through the Palace walls
I wonder how much of the response is global (read US) and how much is UK. I literally have no idea if the nonsense we hear in the US is prevalent in the UK.
The UK has a very vocal anti trans community. The group has the full support of the right wing press. JK Rowling is their heroine.
So is the issue just trans rights or is there a general homophobia? I knew JK was full in her TERF era.
It’s definitively general homophobia but right now focused more visibly on trans.
As the mother of 2 gay sons, the comments terrify me. I can’t believe in this day and age people still think of the LGBTQ community as something to be feared.
I am glad W and K have, at the very least, come out in support of inclusivity.
I only hope they leave the post up.
The world today scares me.
@Jenna, the comments seriously depressed me. Things are looking grim worldwide for our loved ones. The world today scares me too.
W&K have not come out in support, they have only ‘come out’ for performative PR reasons. If they were true allies? They would pay all of their dozens of hired help to delete the hate-filled comments on their social media accounts. But it is all performative, not support.
@notasugarhere, you are so right
@Jenna, spent the last hour+ mourning the latest US Supreme Court decision. My dog put a steadying paw on my leg. So here’s my steadying paw for you because the world is so wrong today
Aww, Carrot. We could all use a steadying paw. What a good doggo! (My cat does the same, they’re so perceptive.)
@Carrot, I feel you. I’m so dismayed by this group of Supremes. There were predictions that they would rule this way, but I was in denial. I can’t imagine all the damage they will do before the makeup of the Court shifts again. All hope will be lost for the next 30 years if Trump is elected. I fear for all marginalized Americans.
Thank you for the “steadying paw” today. I felt it while I was at work!!
Give your dog some extra ear scratches and head pats from me please!!
The comments are absolutely terrible but what did they expect? This is the same base they used to bash Meghan with. It’s exactly the kind of fans they deserve.
lol, I can see videos of enraged posh people using their quail hunting rifles to shoot at pictures of W and K, or using their range rovers to smash their wedding memorabilia. I know that would never happen but the mental image is so funny to me
Burning their Alessandra Rich dresses in a massive bonfire!
yes!
Welp. That’s what they get for playing up the conservative, hallmark, buttoned up, anti Meghan and Harry image. The problem for them is that the world is changing and their gatekeepers and the people who only support them because they’re anti Meghan and Harry aren’t going to appreciate them acting “woke”. This family is truly stupid because they consistently gaslight themselves. Kate and William are trying to keep their Tory base happy but try to get the younger diverse crowd on their side and it’s not going to happen.
Pride in the UK is in July. Not a lover of those two but this one isn’t on them. The big pride parade and stuff will be happening this weekend in London so they are in keeping with what is happening in their neck of the woods.
Thanks that actually good to know.
Well, congrats to W&K. This is the fandom their hateful asses have cultivated. Play stupid games, etc.
W&K can’t have it both ways. Their true fan base is very Conservative but aging, they need to expand their appeal for the Monarchy to survive but doing so will lose a lot of their support.
Young people are increasingly against the Monarchy so good luck with that!
You can say what you want about Prince William, but he has been an ally for a while (https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2016/06/prince-william-attitude-magazine-cover). The fact there are so many negative comments on their tweet is exactly why it is so important that they keep this video up. I have to admit, I am glad they are not giving in to their more vitriolic fans and pulling it down. While there are other things to criticize them for, I don’t think this is one of them.
I don’t think anyone criticizes them for the video or support they show. They courted the racist people since Meghan joined the family. You know that racist people are not known for their tolerance. So, they cannot now act surprised their fans are full of bigoted people.
Be that as it may, I’m holding my applause until they actively clap back. I don’t want to hear any “royals aren’t supposed to get political” BS; they’ve all ignored that when it suits them. They need to say that human rights aren’t up for debate. That’s the ONLY acceptable response to this.
hmm i guess this is one area that i can see a distinction between royals and celebs ( but the line is SO thing) Royal families dont need a fan base, these homophobic peebs will not bring down the monarchy, it would be wishful thinking to say otherwise. This is very different to say Taylor Swift dumping her racist bf because of the backlash.
It would be nice if they did clap back, but if i were them, i wouldnt even bother responding to this.
They could easily post that bigoted comments are not acceptable and will be removed. Staying quiet on the hate and letting it fester isn’t acceptable for anyone to do. They af relaying someone to manage their social media so they have the time to do this. Their silence on it says a lot here.
William has never been a true ally, no matter what PR games he has played through the years.
Just as William Easy Jet Windsor does not care about the environment. His own comments end up proving his real reasons for doing things, which is always for PR. When he claims racism is boring. Then tells POC in ‘Africa’ they’re having too many children so his own children won’t be able to see rhinos in the wild because those POC children are taking up too many resources. When he claims to be against cyberbullying but spends years using paid staff to attack Meghan in person and in online comment sections. When he refuses to delete the bullying and racist attacks against Meghan in all their official SM accounts.
Everything William has done is ALWAYS performative and never real. His staff looked around a few years ago, decided he should be a ‘supporter’, and told him to do it. But nothing about William indicates real support. He’ll huff and puff, pretend to be upset about online bullying as a result of these negative comments. But he will NOT instruct his staff to delete the cesspool, anti-LGBTQ+ comments on his official sites. Because William supports those bigots – he is one.
@Leota —- he could cure cancer , we are gonna complain about it 😂😂😂
It’s clear you never lost anyone to AIDS or know anyone who was afraid to be their true selves because their family would disown them.
It’s clear you didn’t live through the years when being gay was career destroying and isolating and leaving you to die alone in a hospital with little assistance because of the fear of getting HIV. When your only love couldn’t even see you because someone else decided you weren’t family.
When the doctor told your parents that you were better off dying at home because the hospital staff didn’t want to touch you.
The hate that LGBT have faced and are still facing is soul destroying. There are so many suicides because of it.
But sure posting a video is doing so much.
Peony, I see you have a sense of humor. The idea that he is capable of describing one type of cancer is laughable. Curing it? LOL
Nic919, people are deliberately obtuse and don’t want to know the truth. Obviously, you lived through the beginning HIV/AIDS and how it was weaponized against the gay community. I did, too. People who already have a bias against the community and/or no compassion will be the first to minimize it or justify it. Prince Di was a godsend in so many ways.
This sort of epitomizes their problem, right? They want to be seen as hip and youthful and cool (and I guess they associate being a LGBTQ+ ally with that?) and yet they are also complete Tory stooges and that’s what their fan base wants them to be. So when they put out videos like this they are ticking off their fan base AND they are annoying people who are not homophobic tory stooges, because we see this as performative.
William gave an interview on the issue but Kate is once again getting credit for it but she has said nothing. Kate more than William plays footsie with the bigot right by being the silent submissive conservative woman and so the fact that people are posting such horrific comments isn’t surprising.
And I saw someone try to say that because she held a rainbow umbrella once meant she supported LGBT rights. Nope. There was even a slogan back in the hey day of AIDS that Silence equals death.
Until kate does obvious actions that show support and uses her words, she’s getting credit for doing nothing.
William could not even tolerate his brother and sister in law.
Ah, the “fans” Peggy and Keen deserve – a reflection of themselves. They’ve encouraged the rabid, vitriolic, dangerous racism and hate toward Meghan and other black and brown people through their own actions and partnerships with certain media – and allowed it to flourish on their social media platforms. For years. What did they think would happen? This is who their followers are!!
You can’t cultivate a hate filled fan base and just assume that their hatred will be localized to only those that you want targeted. It doesn’t matter if W+K identify with their base, but their mean spirited media strategy and rhetoric appeals more to nazis and other hate groups, than it does to the average person. You reap what you sow.
EXACTLY this. Hate has a tendency to spread to all types of places. You cant control and localize it. Hateful, bigoted people tend to be hateful bigoted people…to EVERYONE they don’t like or agree with.
Jason Knauf is right there, these ppl are so blind with hatred. Pegs tolerates LGBTQ but white, male ones I guess. Congratulations to the Wails, good luck with your messy fan base n branding.
The irony is that they ARE aligned with a child molester. His name is Andrew. But none of their fans seem to take issue with that.
I’m going to hell because I laughed my ass off at this Ameerah. The irony is so wasted on these people.
🔥🔥🔥
Don’t forget Papa Matthews, allegedly repeatedly raping his underage niece on multiple occasions. Her criminal charges against him were pooh-poohed by the anti-MeToo french courts. Once again a Matthews/Middleton criminal act ended up disappearing in French courts. That is no coincidence.
Their fans. Often talk about the so called superiority of the keen s and talk about keen having to be curtseyed to by Meghan or so they think. And harry being jealous of prince keen. Totally delusional
Anyone want to claim that everyone in the monarchy is 100% straight? William and Kate undoubtedly have loved ones in the LGBTQIA+ community. They have *no* Black relatives (that they claim), so they’ll stick their noses out slightly for this cause alone. Just not any other based on inequities. Too bad they can’t have a fan base that’s equally as selective in their outrage. Their followers are 100% pro-hating anyone not a cis het white male. THAT’S the monarchy’s legacy.
They’re not sticking their noses out as true allies. William is sticking his nose out as a pretend ally. This is all performative, always has been.
I am not sure there has ever been an openly gay senior royal. It would be interesting to see how they would be ‘positioned’.
Their extreme “trad-wife/trad-values” imaging and dog whistling has been terrifying for years now imo. This is the base they want.
What have they ever done for the LGBTQIA+ communities. Nothing much !! A few words here and there, then the bucket loads of “Aren’t W & K wonderful” platitudes from the sycophants, plus more photo opportunities. They never seem to achieve anything other than charities that they support fail.
William did one interview. Kate has done nothing. But she’s getting credit for doing nothing once again. I mean people also assumed she was pro woman and she couldn’t be arsed to wear black when it was asked for. Just because Jason Knauf worked for William doesn’t mean kate is enlightened on LGBT issues herself.
Just because William is happy to pay Knauf to be his mafia anti-Sussex hitman doesn’t mean William is an ally. It means William will get his hate on for Harry and Meghan by any means necessary.
Knauf is one of many white gay conservative males who are no different in their hateful beliefs than straight white conservative males. I’m not saying William is an ally but he at least has said a few words of support.
Kate has said nothing and she’s being credited with supporting LGBT issues based on being married to William. And since many have posted here assuming she does since Knauf worked for them, it’s a pretty big assumption.
I guess we should have expected this reaction. It stand to reason that their right wing fanbase would be racist as well as homophobic and transphobic. Let’s hope they keep the comments up like they did the racists ones.
Well @ Amy Bee, the bigots and homophobia was loud and proud last night on their IG page. There were hundreds, if not thousands, of pure, unrelenting and vile spitting hatred directed at BOTH of them! The number of commenters that chose to unfollow was enormous!!
And the ridiculous declarations varied from;
“shame on you, you know they kill and mangle babies don’t you”
“you are NOT proper parents to allow these sinners into your lives”
“You are going to be King, and the Head of the Church of England and you are supporting these sinners?”
This is a very, very small sample of the onslaught that was thrown. I thought that their IG account would catch fire.
But when you lay with dogs you should expect the fleas too!
Well, I hope they also reply to some of the comments about why these rights are important and should be respected. The Edinburgh Zoo replied to the negative comments in their pride post and it was great. The Wales have been cultivating and feeding racism for years and racists often overlap with homophobes and transphobes. This is their Base.
Nope, not a one was responded to that I saw. There were literally NO attempts made to stop the hatred from spreading or any attempts at calming the commenters. They were allowed to run wild with their hatred. I never knew that the LGBTQI+ are members of killing and maiming children and babies in the eyes of the UK public. I have never read so much hatred in my life, I don’t think.
I woke at 3 and I couldn’t go back to sleep last night as they used such vile, cruel and hateful rhetoric that I couldn’t believe what I was reading.
Yeah, my hope was slim to none. Literally, I only read comments here and in a small few Twitter posts.
Here:s the problem: when William becomes king he also becomes head of the Church of England. As it stands now, same sex marriage is not recognized. How can he reconcile that? Also successors to the throne have to be products of a heterosexual marriage. As sovereign William will sign off on marriages for his heir George and the second to sixth on line to the throne. Would the UK accept an openly gay monarch? If George would have a same sex relationship would he be required to give the throne? Jason the Knife is probably accepted because his relationship is not too open.
Jason the Knife, DanW, Christian Jones (his partner sold the Sussex location in Canada to DanW for 4000). They’re ‘tolerated’ because they are useful hateful tools, not because William is an ally. A trio of bitchy, catty, racist, self-loathing gay men spoiling for a target to substitute for their own self-loathing.
Look at DanW, a self-hating gay man who lashes out at Harry and Meghan because he doesn’t want to address his own self-hate. In their twisted minds, the anger, fear, resentment from their own failure to accept-and-love themselves must be paid for by someone. Must be taken out on someone else who is living a free, happy, love-filled life. IMO much like how/why Lindsay Graham and De S4ntis do what they do in the US.
This rings true!
How can any head of Church of England past and current reconcile anything? They’re just figureheads attempting to be progressive but is anything but.
Pretty sure they don’t recognize divorce either, but here we are with Charles the Turd.
I hate to be cynical, but I wouldn’t be shocked if these comments came from their own bot farm in order to gin up sympathy. Make it seem like WanK are such allies and look how they are “suffering” for the cause. Sorry but I don’t put anything past KP.
That’s an excellent point!! They absolutely WOULD use their bots to spin the hatred for the continuation of “poor us, feel sorry for us, we were left holding the bag for H&M deserting us”…
You might be on to something and I wouldn’t put it past them. Though they aren’t smart enough to have come up with this type of turnaround. Most likely it came from Jason the Knife, sniveling snake that he is.
That would work if they actually stood up to their manufactured bots. This was an old trick from live journal days – invent an adversary and have them attack you, so that others would come in to defend you.
Padam Padam = Edith Piaf
This is mostly a pile-on by our massively transphobic vocal bigots, who grudgingly accept gay and lesbian people but flip their shit at trans people. They like to hide behind a defence of saying they are fighting for the rights of women but they were all quiet when a woman was jailed for taking an ‘abortion pill’ later than legally allowed because she couldn’t get healthcare during the first months of the pandemic. This island is so TERF-y it’s disgusting.
I realized this morning that I can no longer see ANY tweets or Twitter content. While I’m guessing that this is a deliberate move on Twitter’s part, at least it means that I can’t read a lot of problematic content. Perhaps instead of grumbling, I should thank Twitter for contributing to my mental health?
Me too!
I deactivated my Twitter account last year but I was previously able to click on direct links and see posts but I can’t anymore.
Me too.
I’m tired of this performative allyship — LGBTQ+ individuals, especially trans individuals, fear for their lives right now. A true ally would be shutting down those hateful comments, consequences and personal popularity be damned.