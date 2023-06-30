Prince William & Kate’s ‘fans’ are not happy about their Pride Month allyship

As I’m writing this, Kensington Palace hasn’t released the full video of whatever they’re doing for Pride, so I’ll probably update this story once the video comes out. On Thursday, Kensington Palace posted this preview, below. Keep in mind, June is Pride Month. June is when most Pride parades are scheduled, it’s when most companies do all of their rainbow capitalism, it’s when liberal politicians show their allyship. Prince William and Kate waited until the last two days of Pride Month to do something. And when you see the comments on the preview they posted on social media, maybe you’ll understand why they waited:

Three inspirational guests, one iconic London LGBTQ+ location. A special #Pride conversation, coming tomorrow 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/bhdcoYshVZ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 29, 2023

Using Kylie Minogue’s song-of-the-summer/Nu Gay Anthem “Padam Padam” was definitely a good choice for this performative allyship. But again, the comments were not good. It seems like William and Kate have spent so many years being Tory stooges and closely aligning themselves with white nationalism, anti-wokeness, racism and fascism, to the point where their “fans” believe that William and Kate should also be part of the homophobic minority, the backlash to all things LGBTQIA+. Supporters of William and Kate are now telling them – in vivid terms – that by doing the bare minimum for Pride, they’re aligning themselves with child abusers. How the worm turns, huh.

prince william and princess kate posted a snippet of an upcoming conversation about lgbtqia+ pride on their instagram and these are the comments, all without knowing the context of the conversation. most of the comment section is like this. no joke, this is… scary. pic.twitter.com/wPRgbmUX1V — maybe: diane (@dianelyssa) June 29, 2023

Update: Here’s the thing – not so much a celebration of Pride but a grumpy conversation about mental health in the LGBTQ community.

We visited the iconic @thervt to meet Alexis, Michael and Sharvari – inspirational young volunteers from @TheMixUK and @GiveUsAShout – talking about mental health in the LGBTQ+ community, as part of #Pride Trigger warning: suicide and homophobia ▶️ https://t.co/JZrKzCGMEL pic.twitter.com/CbKD7J5aXo — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 30, 2023