Post-Frogmore eviction, Prince Harry can no longer be a counsellor of state

Buckingham Palace confirmed this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had formally vacated Frogmore Cottage, six months after King Charles “evicted” them out of spite when Prince Harry’s memoir was published. The palace did not confirm whether or not Meghan and Harry were reimbursed for the $3 million-plus they put into the property, but the palace seemingly indicated that the Sovereign Grant got a good deal out of the eviction. Well, now that Harry no longer has an official residence in the UK, wouldn’t you know that he’s no longer eligible to be a counsellor of state. While I think Charles evicted the Sussexes out of short-sighted spite, this was obviously a huge bonus as well.
Prince Harry is set to lose a major royal role after being evicted from Frogmore cottage, an expert has revealed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex today returned their keys to King Charles — six months after getting their eviction notice. Their remaining possessions at the pile were shipped to their California mansion just ahead of tomorrow’s deadline. They will no longer have a UK home and may have to rely on hotels or friends if they visit.
However, the fact that the couple have no British residence also means Harry will miss out on an important royal role. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun: “Losing their UK home without a replacement is a huge deal. The most important aspect as far as Harry is concerned is that it means he can no longer act as a counsellor of state. That’s hugely important because in theory he had the right, in the event of the king being incapacitated, to do this.
“Although he is no longer a working royal he still had this right – and by not having a UK residence he has now thrown this opportunity away. But of course it does seem that Harry, and Meghan, don’t care at all about the UK. They have no interest in their popularity or taking on roles here – they just care about their US audience. But it means if they don’t have a UK residence when William ascends to the throne then he will be unable to support his brother – not that he does that now.”
“…And by not having a UK residence he has now thrown this opportunity away…” He literally paid an exorbitant amount of money to renovate a dilapidated shack and he was fully up to date on the lease when his father evicted him, his wife and their children from a perfectly secure home, a home which had been gifted to him by QEII. But sure, it’s Harry’s fault! While I’m sure Harry is probably hurt by this, it’s all part and parcel of Charles’s cruelty and the family’s need to eradicate the Sussexes from the royal narrative. Except they can’t – the Montecito royals are still THE story in the UK.
“But of course it does seem that Harry, and Meghan, don’t care at all about the UK.”
Why the hell WOULD they?! All the UK has done is abuse and bully them.
The BM act like being put on that counsellor of state list is such a big deal when it is a giant nothing burger. The people who are placed upon that list or who are removed from it probably have the same response … and that’s something like “okay, sure, whatever”.
Are we sure that Prince Harry doesn’t have a home in the UK?
For all anyone knows he bought a tiny bedsitter in the backwoods of the UK that serves as his mail drop.
Yes! This is what I came to say.
Yep I’m hopeing that the Palace parasites announce that the title “councillor of State will be removed from prince Harry as he no longer has a UK home” then our ginger ninja drops the, “sorry your wrong I do have a UK home so I remain a councillor of state until I decide otherwise, I will not reveal my address as I’m under no obligation to do so as it has been paid for with our own money, but, should my father wish to see me to confirm this, he has my telephone number and is welcome to BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE ME, as my time in the UK is almost fully accounted for, busy, busy, busy,don’t you know 😂😂😂
Mary Pester, thank you for my first full-on laugh of the day! I hope it does go down like that, AND when it does, I hope we find out about it so we can laugh and applaud Harry! Lol I think it would be awesome if Harry and Meghan have had a place all along — somewhere like the Isles of Scilly.
This thought also popped nto my mind while reading this.
The title implies that someone in charge might listen to him in a meaningful way and then change what they are doing based on his feedback, to positively include his suggestions.
I wonder if this has ever actually happened?
He might get a home but what would be cool is if his Uncle Charles would give him even a small guesslt house on his estate. That would be a great UP YOURS to the Windsors
That would be HILARIOUS. 😁
Was the objective to have him off the board when they evicted him? They are crual beyond belief, business strategizing his own son. They’re acting like their so important. Pfff
I think that was the point all along. They know the rules. The only way they could take CoS from him was eviction. Charles the Cruel strikes again.
Charles knew full well this would happen and I think it was absolutely his intention with the eviction.
It makes me wonder what is happening behind closed doors, what is being discussed that they’re in such a rush to have him evicted and off the board. It’s not like he was sitting at the table regularly, isnt this just in case soemthing happens to the monarch? So what is happening with sausage fingers? So lame he needs to get out to transylvania not to face his own son with what he is doing. That’s pretty small for a king… he’s just a regular dude
@Is That So? … Man, I ‘hate’ to mention this as it’ll give the Trolls an opportunity, but my spidey senses pinged when the Duchess of York purchased that £4 or 5 million Mayfair house in June 2022. I have to be honest, my first thought was that Harry had asked her to be the go between to purchase the house for him.
Obviously, I don’t know or speak for Harry however, if it were me I’d be relieved by this. It is one less thing that can be used to pressure Harry to attend royal functions.
I hope he sees it this way, as well.
Same. I think the more distance he puts between himself and the toxic BRF/ RR the better. And I also hope he feels that way.
I agree with your premise. At this point I do not think the Sussexes give Harry’s family a second thought Re their actions. What this shows Harry which he needs to continue see is how little regard his U.K. family has for him and his family. His U.K. family has stripped away the ties that bound him to them and in doing such solidifies his bond with his wife and children. I think Harry is fine with all of this and has moved on. Now the gutter press only have those incompetent folks left in the UK to concentrate on and we all see the thirst they have for Monticeto news and updates.
@BlueNailsBetty
I share your sentiment…
He sounds so rejected. “they dont care about the UK! they only care about their US audience! He has thrown away his opportunity so support his brother!!”
such bitterness. Such anger. And that’s just from a RR. Wonder what the actual royals are saying.
If Harry wanted to, he could just….buy another home in the UK. Or rent one presumably, just something so he had a UK address and could say he was domiciled there to maintain his role as CoS.
This. We don’t know he is being removed as a COS, this is simply another royal rat speculating.
IF Harry were faced with removal AND he wanted to remain a COS? All he has to do is buy a cheap flat and call it his UK residence as a UK citizen.
Had an interesting conversation yesterday with @EBS about this, and I’m not sure he’s correct. The concept of domicile, which is the term used discussing these issues, is more complex than just having a residence, and I’ve wondered if this is a situation where an interpretation by a more formal process would ultimately be needed. Also, wouldn’t believe anything Fitzwilliams says after he was caught in the sting over getting paid to review the Sussexes’ Oprah interview before it aired.
That said, whether strictly correct or not, if he’s putting it out there, it could be at the behest of someone else – e.g., Charles. Certainly that’s why the request to add Anne and Edwards to the list of COS was approved last December. When needed, COS don’t have to be chosen in order, but there need to be at least two, and the pool of Harry, Andrew and Beatrice as possible seconds to Will when C&C are out of the country wasn’t gonna fly.
It could also just be another stick to hit Harry with, a new topic for a story about everything poor Harry has sacrificed. I’m sure Harry has some regrets over things he’s lost by walking away, but a position as COS probably isn’t one of them.
Yes, I’ve gone back and had a look at the Regency Act 1943, which is the relevant statute. It says that if the person is absent from the UK then the Letters Patent may make provision for excepting that person from the list of CoS, but there’s nothing automatic about it. (Shocker, tabloid gets law wrong). Charles can remove him from the list of CoS, but he’d have to do so affirmatively.
Oh and also there’s a difference between being on the list of Counsellors of State and being asked to act as one if the monarch is away/incapacitated/whatever. Beatrice is on the list due to her position in the line of succession, but it’s unlikely that she’ll be asked to act as one because she’s not a working royal.
@EBS mom – that’s my understanding as well re: selection for COS when actively required. A choice is made from the pool, order doesn’t matter. As we discussed yesterday, though, it looks like order of succession may matter if a regent is required.
Looks like you and I are the ones who’ve most been interested in all this, so I’ll throw a few other things out there! My eyes still cross over the concept of domicile; I originally started reading about it in the UK tax regulations, which are complex. (And it’s probably more important for Harry to consider his position re: residence/domicile for tax purposes, then whether or not he remains a COS; we can predict he’ll never be called upon to serve!)
But, it occurred to me there might be a possibility that even having kept FC after they moved, or if they buy/rent another UK place, technically Harry may still NOT be considered domiciled in the UK. Or, even he no longer had anyplace, he may! According to HM Revenue and Customs:
1) You can only have one domicile at a time;
2) You’re normally regarded as domiciled in the country where you have your permanent home: but
3) Your existing domicile will continue until you acquire a new one; and finally,
4) Your domicile is distinct from your nationality, citizenship, *and residence status*.
That last is interesting. According to the same document, “Your domicile status is decided under general law, which means it must be interpreted according to previous rulings of the courts.” So, not cut and dried at all, but open to legal interpretation.
But, from your information, domicile status aside, apparently the Regency Act provides for removing someone as COS if they’re no longer spending time in the UK. However, Charles has to make the active choice to do so.
In other words, Fitzwilliam doesn’t know any more than anyone else. Imagine that.
@becs, yes and notice how they always say “his mansion”. The jealousy drips from these idiots, jealousy and hatred
Harry should rent a cheap-ass 1 BR apartment somewhere in the UK out of spite, just to keep a residence.
I don’t know that he is all that hurt by this. When dished out often enough, gratuitous cruelty can lose its sting.
Thankfully, he is away from those monsters and living the life he chose for himself.
Charles is a disgusting old man. I actually don’t think he loves anyone but himself. Not even Camillia, he’s just so committed and used to the old bird that he’s dug his heels in and is riding with her. He only cares about himself and his desires. I am so glad that Harry is far away from that man and his raggedy, ragey son.
Absolutely. The man is in love with himself. All the stories of him loving Camilla are pushed by her. The man has no capacity to love anyone but himself.
Well, well…the real reason for the eviction comes out.
Please stop calling Frogmore s dipilated shack – it was five terraced houses renovated into one home.
According to various articles, they had to replace the ceiling beams, floor joists, the entire electrical system, and install new gas and water mains. I don’t know if this was part of turning 5 staff occupied office units into one home. but clearly the place was not suitable for single family use when the Queen “gave” it to H&M.
It was five converted flats for staff, depilated is too nice for the condition it was in.
I think Charles cares about how he is viewed historically, and his wife not being somehow less than prior queen consorts is his aim. It’s not for Camilla, it’s all for his legacy. He is hoping that in 100 years people will think, oh KCIII is the one who married the sweetheart that he always loved but was forced to marry someone else. But alas, he will be remembered as the king who was jealous of his first wife and cheated on her left and right.
Richard Fitzwilliams still wishes that Harry would return to the royal fold to carry out his dutiful role as William’s wingman. After all that Charles has done to Harry, I suspect Harry knew that he and Meghan would have been kicked out of Frogmore after the Queen died. It’s clear that Charles and William were upset that Harry was given his own house by the Queen, hence all the press attacks about the property.
Was that not the point of the eviction all along?
Harry should buy a property so he can come and go as he pleases, without input from his crap family, but never tell them about it so he won’t have to perform these stupid duties for his crap family anyway.
Harry has made it PERFECTLY CLEAR out his OWN mouth that he OVERSTAND how “The Firm” works …so he’s GOOD with whatever petty machinations they pull out their hat…cause he don’t NEED nor WANT ANY of it for him & his Family…like the ICONIC Tina Turner…all he wants for him & his Family is their NAME!
Exactly!👏🏽 Not sure why anyone thinks that Harry is hurt by his relatives constant predictable move! He sees it coming waaaaay before the rest of us get an announcement on their next petty actions towards him and his wife!!
Didn’t parliament add extra COS’s just so they wouldn’t need Harry? I think they added Camilla and Edward when the queen was alive.
The real question is why does William need so much “support”? The theme is repeated often, what support does he need and why? He has countless staff, all employed to support him but he stills needs his younger brother to abandon his family to support William. What is wrong with William that the RR are not saying?
@ Zapp He’s lazy, unintelligent by nature and education, uninteresting and boring?
Prince Harry should buy a place – in WALES!!!
That would be DELICIOUS!
“But of course it does seem that Harry, and Meghan, don’t care at all about the UK. They have no interest in their popularity or taking on roles here – they just care about their US audience. But it means if they don’t have a UK residence when William ascends to the throne then he will be unable to support his brother – not that he does that now.”
OMG His salty tears, he’s in mourning
Man, if butt hurt were a person it would be Richard Fitzwilliams. I think that once they took away the military patronages, Harry stopped giving a damn. He tried to support his grandmother and I believe more than anything he went to his sperm donor’s Con Job because she would have wanted him to do. But I don’t think Harry is shedding any tears if they strip this “duty” away. Besides, George won’t be 10 years old forever, he can support his dad when the time comes, as will Charlotte and Louis.
It often seems to be forgotten that Harry has other family in the UK – the Spencers. Along with potentially owning somewhere else in the UK – which he certainly might – there’s the family estate where his uncle lives, plus his two aunts. Harry is neither friendless, nor without options, should he choose.
Althorp is lovely, it’s about 20 mins away from where I live in Northampton. The low walls outside may pose a bit of a security issue, but doubt the locals in Great Brington would ever out the news if the Sussexes were to stay there. They certainly kept quiet about their visit to see Diana’s resting place.
One less tie to his and his wife’s abusers. *shrug* I fail to see the downside here.
Of course Harry still care about the UK and their people. But, I honestly don’t think he ever will put himself in a position where he have to deal with that nest of vipers.
@julie, yes Harry still loves the UK, he has said so on many occasions, and that he wants his children to know his heritage. He also still supports some charities here, including well child which is really close to his heart. He was so upset when they stripped his military patronages from him, and some of those regiments, especially the marines were fuming it had been done, but as Harry said, he still has invictus and nothing will stop him supporting veterans in any way and every way
I won’t be surprise if the Sussex are barred from purchasing a home or visiting England again.What a mess!
Right now England is a mess, but come on, bar him from purchasing a house or stop him from visiting, he is an English citizen.
This is a funny one. First I was wondering if this was a thing, residence requirements to be a CoS. It well may be but with all of their never ending goalpost moving “protocol” bullshit it’s hard for those not in the know to know if these habitual liars are on the level this time.
It is definitely not the case that H&M don’t care about the UK, though in M’s case it’s really not her concern to be. Harry has his Well Child Patronage and well as Invictus work and Archewell just made a donation to a charity whose name escapes me right at the moment. Suffice to say it’s not the “UK” just the RR and those who feed them incl his immediate family.
The article is speculative and conjectural. While the rules for COS does require having a residence in UK, it seems no research was done by the tabloid to ascertain and confirm whether the Sussexes does have another residence there. It’s the sort of reporting (speculative and conjectural) that is par for the course for a tabloid. That being said, the Sussexes are moving on with their lives as private citizens away from the royal institution – Harry publicly said he does not want to be a part of the institution – where they can be financially independent and focus on being a family raising their children away from the pain of a life in the institution. I don’t think COS matters to him – his children’s well-being trumps that – but I do think Frogmore Cottage had sentimental value for him and Meghan and they came to terms with the disappointment of the eviction months ago. They are moving forward and I am proud of them. They come across as the only mature royal adults in this Frogmore Cottage eviction saga. The others are still fighting over homes. Go team Sussex.
If they had sentimental feelings for Frogmore Cottage, I think the unhappiness while living there, put paid to that.
I could have sworn that King Chuckles said Harry and Meghan would always have the usage of an apartment at one of the castles as long as they wanted it. Does that not count as a residence?
These people. *smdh* Get out but come back for our stupid fakakta crap.
I don’t think that counts as a residence. The way I took it is equivalent to when I told my cousin I have a spare room he can use anytime he’s in town.
I’m sure it stung once upon a time but like all the petty cruelties the Windsors dished out it benefits Harry and Meghan in the long run. Will and Kate didn’t move to Windsor and pick a small cottage less than a mile away as their 4th home so they could be friends.
There was going to be harassment, leaking, and probably more physical altercations. Fortunately the Sussexes are gone and the Wales are now stuck with a property they constantly complain is to “small”.
Win-Win
I hope Harry has organised a residence in the UK just to spite them. There does not appear to be a prerequisite that he lives in a mansion or a castle. It should not be this way, I truly believe Khate constantly feeds and inflames Williams jealousy, has manipulated and fed the war between Wills and Harry to her advantage. It appears her trashy mean girl behavior is backfiring on her in many ways. If Harry and Wills had an amicable relationship, manipulative Khate and her grifter family would lose all their power. Anything is possible.
Ah this is quite sad, Harry hasn’t thrown this away William has by bullying Harry out. But in the end William will suffer, Charles Mahanged to pull his siblings around him. what Willy has failed to recognise. and this peeople are old , so in the end its most likly to be the tindals and bea and maybe eugenie
Mike would not and should not be doing royal work. It would just.be for the born in cousins.
At this point it comes down to the question, “Is the monarchy the same thing as the UK?” For the RF and their followers, the answer is “yes.” For Harry, and many others, the answer is “no.” There’s really no way to change people’s minds about this…well, actually there is. The RF can continue showing themselves as foolish, petty and useless.
I find it really bizarre that so many people think this is punishment. Harry lives on another continent. What good is the title considering he wouldn’t be able to do anything? Even if he was a non-working Royal living in the UK Harry still wouldn’t do anything since he doesn’t have the working Royal position. Much ado about nothing.
This whole thing makes so much more sense now.
Harry and Meghan agreed to relinquish their title in the original 1/2 In and 1/2 Out Agreement. Does losing COS mean that much to Harry? I think not.
Not be a COS? Don’t threaten Harry with a good time.
Except for consorts, do you have to be a blood royal to be appointed a Counsellor of State? I assume an announcement will come in due time. It infuriates me that this creature can write that Harry “threw away” his heritage. Not everyone will know that his father evicted him and his family from a home that Harry personally paid to renovate to make livable and had a lease.
Honest Question – Do we think a day will go by when the RR or the tabloids or BP or KP will not be discussing Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex? Just one day. I think it is impossible for them not to stop talking about H & M. Salty Isle is truly obsessed.
As long as the others continue to be as dull as dirt, the Sussexes’ charisma, work ethic, positivity and influence will outshine any of the Royals.
Welp, that suddenly explains everything, doesn’t it?
Having a truly loving and equal, supportive, respectful partner makes it so much easier to walk away. It truly does.
The bitterness came put strong at the end lmao. Of course these royalist mouth breathers also think they are being strategic when they lie and attack Harry like this. They are hoping any last remaining UK fans of the Sussex royals will feel their rejection, and turn on them too. Karma will come for all these H&M haters very soon.
The legislation states they have to be domiciled in the UK and that has a legal meaning well beyond owning a residence. The guy who wrote this isn’t a tax lawyer and takes the most simplistic approach, but the current status is that if someone was born in the UK and their parents were also UK citizens at the time of birth, then that person is UK domiciled regardless of residence or passport.
Unless they want to change the definition of domiciled then Harry will always be UK domiciled since he was born in the UK to UK parents.
I am so grateful that the Sussexes have put the institution and life in the UK with the royal family behind them. That circle is so toxic and the tabloids feed on that toxicity. 🤮
I am grateful the Sussexes are no longer in the UK and are not a part of the toxic royal institution or obligated to perform for the tabloid media that feeds off of the toxicity.
Huh, and? I think he’s trying to make this a thing. It’s not.
Inevitable, but sad. The only long games they have are conning the British people and thinking up new ways to punish Prince Harry and Princess Meghan.
The Sussexes can support their UK charities from a distance. Not living there does not prevent them from supporting the charities they care about (e.g. Well Child, SmartWorks and others) or visiting their close relatives (e.g. Spencers and cousins) and friends (e.g. Elton John) that live there. They can continue to maintain their links from afar whilst they are away from the toxicity of the institution and the tabloids that feed off of the institution. They are continuing to move forward despite the challenges of their unique situation and that’s good. What they are doing is not easy. I am rooting for their continued well-being and financial independence.
The entire concept of spare and COS is flawed when you consider that there is no training or preparation to either role, likely due to jealousy and their lack of understanding how real families or businesses work. No real business would have a potential second in command oblivious to the inner workings of the business. The lack of preparation was an issue with the queen’s father when his brother abdicated. Margaret definitely wasn’t prepared to take on the role as a spare if something were to have happened to the queen. That same situations is the case for all of the spares who are only there to protect the heirs from backlash, but not there to continue on the monarchy in the case of the unthinkable. That tells us the insignificance of the role of COS because none of them are really competent to take on the role and make important decisions if necessary. The heir who has been in line for this role his whole life at the age of 41 wasn’t even invested enough to learn the language of one of the commonwealth countries that could leave due to disrespect. He hasn’t accomplished anything in his 41 years but sure he can take on the role of king with no problem.
Why would they need a home in the Uk if they no longer live there. I think in the long run they are better off in California with their 16 bathrooms mansion