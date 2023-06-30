Post-Frogmore eviction, Prince Harry can no longer be a counsellor of state

Buckingham Palace confirmed this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had formally vacated Frogmore Cottage, six months after King Charles “evicted” them out of spite when Prince Harry’s memoir was published. The palace did not confirm whether or not Meghan and Harry were reimbursed for the $3 million-plus they put into the property, but the palace seemingly indicated that the Sovereign Grant got a good deal out of the eviction. Well, now that Harry no longer has an official residence in the UK, wouldn’t you know that he’s no longer eligible to be a counsellor of state. While I think Charles evicted the Sussexes out of short-sighted spite, this was obviously a huge bonus as well.

Prince Harry is set to lose a major royal role after being evicted from Frogmore cottage, an expert has revealed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex today returned their keys to King Charles — six months after getting their eviction notice. Their remaining possessions at the pile were shipped to their California mansion just ahead of tomorrow’s deadline. They will no longer have a UK home and may have to rely on hotels or friends if they visit. However, the fact that the couple have no British residence also means Harry will miss out on an important royal role. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun: “Losing their UK home without a replacement is a huge deal. The most important aspect as far as Harry is concerned is that it means he can no longer act as a counsellor of state. That’s hugely important because in theory he had the right, in the event of the king being incapacitated, to do this. “Although he is no longer a working royal he still had this right – and by not having a UK residence he has now thrown this opportunity away. But of course it does seem that Harry, and Meghan, don’t care at all about the UK. They have no interest in their popularity or taking on roles here – they just care about their US audience. But it means if they don’t have a UK residence when William ascends to the throne then he will be unable to support his brother – not that he does that now.”

“…And by not having a UK residence he has now thrown this opportunity away…” He literally paid an exorbitant amount of money to renovate a dilapidated shack and he was fully up to date on the lease when his father evicted him, his wife and their children from a perfectly secure home, a home which had been gifted to him by QEII. But sure, it’s Harry’s fault! While I’m sure Harry is probably hurt by this, it’s all part and parcel of Charles’s cruelty and the family’s need to eradicate the Sussexes from the royal narrative. Except they can’t – the Montecito royals are still THE story in the UK.