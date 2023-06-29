Prince Harry & Meghan have officially vacated Frogmore Cottage

Basically, the same January week in which Prince Harry’s Spare was published, King Charles told the Sussexes that they were being evicted from Frogmore Cottage. The same Frogmore Cottage given to them by QEII, the same property for which they paid over $3 million for renovations and lease agreements. The British media was gleeful about the punishment from Charles – everyone, it seemed, loathed the idea of Harry, Meghan and their children having a safe, secure and entirely paid for home in the UK. So now the eviction is complete – Frogmore Cottage stands empty on the Royal Windsor estate.

Harry and Meghan have finally cleared out Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage and returned the keys to King Charles — six months after getting their eviction notice. Their remaining possessions at the pile were shipped to their California mansion just ahead of tomorrow’s deadline. They will no longer have a UK home and may have to rely on hotels or friends if they visit.

It comes amid renewed scrutiny of royal spending. Five-bed, Grade II-listed Frogmore — given a £2.4million makeover by the Sussexes — is now set to be rented out. Aides will not say whether Prince Andrew will leave 31-room Royal Lodge to move in. It is understood the Duke of York is resisting and has a 75-year lease on his current home.

The Sun understands the Sussexes would have to reach a “private agreement” with Charles if they wanted to stay at any royal homes again.

At the annual Sovereign Grant account briefing on royal finances, Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said: “We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. We will not be going into any detail on those arrangements here. Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset.”

Several royal properties are now empty. They include Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester’s former apartments at Kensington Palace. Others at St James’s Palace have been offered to Prince Andrew as a London crash pad.