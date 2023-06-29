Prince Harry & Meghan have officially vacated Frogmore Cottage

Basically, the same January week in which Prince Harry’s Spare was published, King Charles told the Sussexes that they were being evicted from Frogmore Cottage. The same Frogmore Cottage given to them by QEII, the same property for which they paid over $3 million for renovations and lease agreements. The British media was gleeful about the punishment from Charles – everyone, it seemed, loathed the idea of Harry, Meghan and their children having a safe, secure and entirely paid for home in the UK. So now the eviction is complete – Frogmore Cottage stands empty on the Royal Windsor estate.
Harry and Meghan have finally cleared out Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage and returned the keys to King Charles — six months after getting their eviction notice. Their remaining possessions at the pile were shipped to their California mansion just ahead of tomorrow’s deadline. They will no longer have a UK home and may have to rely on hotels or friends if they visit.
It comes amid renewed scrutiny of royal spending. Five-bed, Grade II-listed Frogmore — given a £2.4million makeover by the Sussexes — is now set to be rented out. Aides will not say whether Prince Andrew will leave 31-room Royal Lodge to move in. It is understood the Duke of York is resisting and has a 75-year lease on his current home.
The Sun understands the Sussexes would have to reach a “private agreement” with Charles if they wanted to stay at any royal homes again.
At the annual Sovereign Grant account briefing on royal finances, Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said: “We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. We will not be going into any detail on those arrangements here. Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset.”
Several royal properties are now empty. They include Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester’s former apartments at Kensington Palace. Others at St James’s Palace have been offered to Prince Andrew as a London crash pad.
[From The Sun & The Independent]
“The duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset.” The Windsors are tacky grifters and they’re all going to hell. Charles better cut Harry and Meghan a check for the full cost of what they put into that dilapidated shack. Charles is such an utterly dogsh-t father and grandfather, my god. Anyway, y’all know that William and Kate have always had their eye on Frogmore Cottage – it will be fascinating to see who moves in.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
Imagine having endless properties available to you and evicting your son, daughter in law and grandchildren.
What a mess.
I will never not be incensed over this. Evicting them from a safe space on a secure property in which they could bring their children. One they paid for and one the queen gifted them. The Windsors are terrible. Charles is a joke of a father a man and a king. Fitting that he has a joke of a consort.
It’s impossible for me to see how anyone who knows about how Charles has handled this could have even a tiny scrap of respect for him. Charles is a horrible human being. It just hit me that William’s new goal : tackling homelessness, is a very public twist of the knife for Harry and Meghan. The timing of William’s new focus and the eviction of the Sussexes seems too awful to be a coincidence.
These are such awful people. I’ve said this before, I think, but I really can’t wait until someone with mental health training writes a definitive psychohistory on this deeply pathological family. Maybe that will be Harry’s Volume Two.
@Jais, Charles was never any kind of father to Harry and he is no grandfather to Harry’s children. This terrible man has no idea of what those words mean where Harry is concerned. He thinks it’s acceptable that BULLYAM and keen have multiple free, safe properties but his youngest son does not (in his homeland). I hope Charles rots in hell for all eternity. And that BULLYAM NEVER has the nerve to repeat the words that “everyone deserves a safe secure home”. The house of Windsor should and must fall
Yeah, @mary pester, so true, Charles will never be the cuddly grandfather as king. There can be no positive PR in that regard. I don’t care how many pics he takes with the Wales grandchildren. His treatment of Archie and Lilibet will not be forgotten.
@ Jais, I too am utterly incensed over the actions that KFCIII did to H&M. No loving, compassionate and supportive father would have done what he has done to his son, DIL and grandchildren.
If anyone in the UK doesn’t feel angry and sickened by KFC’s actions of evicting H&M, then they have the King that they deserve.
@ Mary Pester, yes! May Charles burn in hell what he has done. Charles isn’t fit to be a father, yet alone king. Same goes for his evil spawn, Keen and Camzilla as well.
Completely heartless to say that they’ll have to rely on hotels or friends. Meaning they can scrap family support – but if they do want support they’ll have to negotiate first. Dogsht father in deed. Negotiations that probably mean signing an nda that will last a lifetime.
As Tyler Perry said in their documentary, they were and are being emotionally and financial abused by his own family. I still think the monarchy won’t last past William. I could be wrong, but I just don’t see it lasting.
William is always going to be a miserable person. I’m able to take some comfort in that. No matter how many homes or mistresses he has, he’s always going to covet Harry’s life.
I binged the whole documentary last night. Tyler Perry spoke about the pattern of putting them in danger specifically for the purpose of forcing them to return. He called it out as abuse. Pure and simple. Harry given less than 3 weeks to arrange his own security exactly when the RF revealed his location…again.
The RF is a family of losers and abusers. I shall never again stand for “God Save the Queen/King/Whomever”. I shall never again sing it, either. And I shall never again even listen to the monarch’s Christmas speech. Or watch the walk to ‘church’. I am beyond DONE. I want H&M safe. I want their children safe. And I want them safe where ever they want to be, In England, in the UK, in the Commonwealth. Everywhere they want to be, I want them safe. I have come to HATE (very strong language for me) Charles and what he has done to his “darling boy”. Asshat
Surly Gayle – The royal institution and its principals is a source of great pain; Princess Diana, Harry and Meghan, and on a grand scale slaves and their descendants from the British Empire (now the Commonwealth). They use and abuse people for their own financial gains; insurmountable wealth and no empathy. They run around in costumes to charities to attach themselves to the image of people who truly care but for them it’s a massive propaganda facilitated by the tabloid media. That’s the myth of monarchy that Britain propagates and its population embraces as British values. 🤷♀️
I will never ever ever forget Meghan’s candid visceral response in the doco to an abusive text from William to Harry. Her facial expression, and all she could let herself say was “I know, he’s your brother” and literally throw up her hands and physically leave the room.
I know Charles is copping it for the ultimate final decision but I have no doubt that truly awful person was also fully involved every step.
They did such a beautiful job on Frogmore Cottage thanks to Meghan’s good taste, I wouldn’t blame anyone for eyeing it. I would. I’m sure Kate is dying to see the stove.
The question is, will they be repaid??
how cute that you think Kate uses kitchens enough to care about stoves.
I’m referencing an old joke that goes back a long way on this site.
Didn’t she rip out and redo an already renovated kitchen at Anmer when they first moved in? I remember that story going back awhile ago.
I love a reference to “Three Kitchens Kate” in the morning.
My guess is no, they won’t be reimbursed. Though this is as much shade as we’ll probably get from the Keeper of the Privy Purse, he made the case that they deserve a refund and at least that acknowledgment is a nod to who is fair and who is a petty king baby
Based on the statement it certainly doesn’t sound like they were reimbursed.
@ Slush, agreed. They have no intention of reimbursing H& M. They are all greedy, vile and selfish people.
I think it was part of Harry’s coronation negotiations. At least I hope it was.
American here so idk what an AGA is, but isn’t that the stove that Kate was rumored to want? And then Tatler basically called them “middle-class” or something? Good times. My favorite Kate-decorating story is a when she painted a room purple, decided she didn’t like it, blamed it on her pregnancy, and had it redone.
I too wonder if Harry and Meghan will be paid back for the renovations.
Per Sir Michael Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse responsible for royal finances: “Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset.”
So Harry and Meghan left Charles “with a greatly enhanced asset”.
I so hope Meg has taken out all best pieces of her interiors design, stove included!
It would be super creepy if Kate moved in. That point she’d be doing everything to copy Meghan short of wearing Meghan’s skin.
I think if Kate got her hands on it she’d very publicly reno it as if it’s some distasteful shack after Meghan did her thing. Wait. No. On second thought she’d never live there because of a black woman lived there.
Or she and William would pose for “casual” B & W photos in the kitchen
(which will look awkward AF, because that’s not how they roll … or maybe just Wills will pose there with his buddies gaffawing while they mock the POC delivery people moving stuff in)
For sure she’d do some minor cosmetic reno (which would mostly be changing furniture and carpets) and the British press would spin it as Kate “being forced” to make it “classic” and “properly British” after Meghan’s “questionable” American taste, lol. Of course, the property would keep 90% of Meghan’s exceptional improvements, but the British people would only hear of how Kate is being forced to spend money and time she doesn’t have to fix Meghan’s Folly, but she does it with a smile, and without “putting a foot wrong,” for England.
Ugh.
Yeah, I swear I’m just waiting for Will or Kate to move in or use it as their offices for meetings or something. I thought the royal reporters said it was a waste to just leave a building sitting empty and how dare the Sussexes think they could have 2 houses.
I bet that Kate *wants* to move in, but wouldn’t dare after all of the fuss was made over how H&M were given “dilapidated servants’ quarters.” She’s probably snuck in and took notes on the decor, though.
I think it’s more likely that William would move in and use it as his private bachelor pad on the Windsor estate. Sure, there’s Windsor castle but there’s more people afoot. FC is private and renovated. And he would be taking something that was Harry’s.
William has always wanted anything and everything that Harry has, even as a small child. But is it grand enough for Burger King? I’m sure the kitchen is enviable and it’s beautifully redone. But he is the Future! King! So, who knows?
William’s wants may have extended to take anything that gives any pleasure Harry so even if he does not want or need Frogmore Cottage, he covets it, in order to deprive Harry and Meghan.
Other properties on the Windsor estate are let to friends. I’m guessing Piers Morgan had already asked Camzilla for the keys. It would be nice if Bea and/or Eug rented it though.
I’d like bea or Eugenie to rent it. Especially Eugenie because then the Sussexes could stay there. Just outmaneuver them. Though I think Frogmore has been basically ruined for them at this point. Did Harry even stay there during his solo trips?
I know the point of that picture is to show the couple’s bond with each other, but I’m always looking at that kitchen instead. I’ve always wanted that kind of checkerboard flooring and high-quality hardwood in my kitchen. A little bit moody, a little glamorous, but enough rustic finishes to make it livable.
@Shawna, same. I also always get distracted by wanting Meghan’s dress!
Will William, champion of homelessness, giver of a pittance of other people’s money, scoop up this property to enhance his own over-homed portfolio? After all, he needs as many homes as possible in order to show others how easy it is to acquire a home and thus not be homeless.
That family is just the worst .
I can’t believe people worship them
Neither can I @ Cassie. Neither can I.
So how does this affect Harry as Councillor of State? He needs to be domiciled in the UK to serve, from my understanding, so do the Sussexes have somewhere else? I assume if Charles had booted him from that, we’d be hearing lots about it.
He’s unlikely to be called upon to be CoS because Charles got Parliament to make Beatrice and Edward CoS.
No, I get that he won’t be called on; it’s just interesting to me that he is still on that list.
You mean they added Edward and Anne. Beatrice was automatically a COS when TQ died because of her place in the line of succession, and being over age 21.
That’s probably coming next. They’ll say it’s his own fault (ignoring the fact that King Chuckles evicted him from his UK home) but rules are rules and he can no longer be a CoS. I give it a month before we start getting articles from the usual RR mouthpieces asking the question. And then an official statement will be released stripping Harry of the position.
Angela Levin already started on that on SM today. I expect it to pick up steam over the weekend.
I notice that the reports saying H&m have left Frogmore aren’t really setting out that Charles asked them to leave. Whilst the press were loving the Frogmore eviction because of Spare story initially they seemed to realise that it made Charles look like a crap dad & are now distancing Charles from it. the palace is refusing to say what’s happening to Frogmore next but it’s clear that mr homeless champion still wants Royal lodge. Will be interesting to see what happens.
I hope Harry & Meghan got their money back. If they did/do that will probably be the distraction story for next years royal finances report.
As I understand it, changing your domicile is more complicated than not having an address in a country. You take on your domicile at birth (from your father) and you have to take affirmative steps to change it. So, Harry may live in the US but I’m not aware of him taking permanent steps to become domiciled in the US (and indeed it is unlikely that he would want to do so for tax reasons, at least until he has to). So I don’t think there’s a legal problem with him remaining councillor of state, unless Charles wants to remove him.
Thanks for bringing this up, I’ve wondered about it as well since I first read about the concept of domicile relating to things like being liable for paying taxes in the UK. It’s a complicated concept. My understanding aligns with what you said.
Interestingly, the royal website never updated the listing of COS to add Anne and Edward, even though that happened in December 2022 before the Sussexes were (publicly) bounced from Frogmore. So Harry is still listed. Wonder if that’s just an oversight or intentional, for who knows what reason.
Yes, I am not a tax expert but if I were Harry, it would seem to me to be ideal to be domiciled in the UK (where he is presumably not earning any money other than interest) and making money in the US.
As for the counsellors of state, Harry (and Andrew) haven’t been removed as Counsellors of State, it’s just that Anne and Edward have been added. Here’s the relevant legislation: https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2022/47/section/1/enacted
I agree with you that it’s interesting that they haven’t updated the royal website since then though.
Also if you really want to get in the weeds with the Counsellor of State issue, this is interesting (I am interested from a constitutional law perspective, not really a royal one, I am a republican): https://constitution-unit.com/2022/11/24/the-counsellors-of-state-bill-an-elegant-solution-but-only-for-now/
Yes, if I understand it correctly, when needed you have to appoint a minimum of two, though they don’t have to be chosen in order of succession. Believe that was done when C&C were recently out of the country. If just Chuck was gone, the choice could have been Camilla and Will. With both of them away, without the new appointments, the choice would have been Will, and then one of Harry, Andrew, or Beatrice. Don’t see anyone wanting that! This way, it was likely Will and Anne.
Don’t have time to double check my info and understanding, but IIRC, the question of regent is a little thornier. Believe if the heir is under age 18, the regent would be the next person in the line of succession (the domicile question applies there as well). It’s unlikely to be required, but for George, that’s still Harry. (Depending, that is, on the domicile question, in which case, next in line is Andrew.)
Also, one note on the info in the article. Believe if Charles is still king, George will become a COS when he turns 21. If Will is king, George, as heir, will be a COS at 18.
Yes, I think you’re right about all of that. I suspect they wouldn’t do anything about the regency issue unless Charles dies before George is 18.
Looks like Dancing queen Willy has a place to crash on nights he goes clubbing
That’s what I’m thinking.
Let’s hope that Harry and Meghan was reimbursed.
I’m gonna guess from that snarky asset comment that that’s a NO.
I share that sentiment.
I’m sure they didn’t because they don’t seem as vindictive as me (plus it would be used to cudgel them in the papers for months), but I said it at the time and say it again: I wish they would have stripped that house of every. single. item. that they bought and installed. And donated it to a charity that recycles building materials. Every floor tile, every lightbulb, every plumbing fixture, every strip of wallpaper, everything.
For that spokesperson to come out and say the crown now has a greatly enhanced asset…I have no words. King Chuckles is a shit person all around and the shit clearly flows downstream to those doing his bidding. They’re all vile and yes, Kaiser, going straight to hell.
Poor Harry living in that cult for so long. Thank goodness for Meghan. And Tyler Perry and all their other friends who helped them escape that sunken place.
I think I’m using this correctly when I say this isn’t the flex he thinks it is.
They really have no idea how this looks to people who are not in their racist, classist bubble.
They really are a clueless bunch….
@SussexWatcher, SAME. Meghan is a better person than I am in countless ways, but that is one thing I absolutely would not have been able to refrain from doing. Especially since the chances they’ll be reimbursed is slim to none.
I can see them leaving things as they were when they knew that Eugenie and Jack were moving in, but after that, I would have hired someone to go in and strip everything.
Plus, I never would have felt truly safe there if I was H or M. I always would have been convinced the place was bugged, with hidden cameras, etc. Because I put absolutely nothing past that “family.” I feel like they’re better off with friends or in a hotel when they return to the UK (if Meghan even does).
I’m with you all, strip it down to the studs & donate materials & finishes to the UK equivalent of Habitat for Humanity.
@ SussexWatcher, I do too!! I hope they ripped out every nail they used as well!! I would have reverted it back into the same condition it was before it was renovated as that was how it was given to them. Though I know that H&M aren’t that petty but I am.
I would have donated every single tile, fixture and piece of flooring to a charity that could reuse those fabulous items as I am certain that M would have chosen top of the line.
This is so incredibly sad.
Let this finally be the thing that wakes Harry to the truth of his family: he’s expendable. He always has been, but he still has that glimmer of hope when he says he loves his father, wants a relationship.
He doesn’t, what he wants is the dream he holds onto of what a father should be.
Harry is the father of his dreams, his kids will be so lucky to have his unconditional love.
Let it be done now. The cruelty of this is terrifying.
Harry is fully aware to the truth of his father. He should continue to love him, it costs nothing especially when one has self-love and self-acknowledgement.
While we cannot control what people do to us, we can control our response to their intolerable behaviour.
Harry has visited the UK three times and did not see father or brother at least on two occasions.
He wants an emotional healthy relationship with his family.
There is none at the present moment……
💯 Well wisher. Harry knows who his family is better than we do. He’s been very clear with his boundaries. I wish ‘fans’ would stop this clueless Harry narrative. Worse than derangers.
I’m confused if the queen gifted the home to them why wasn’t there a contract ?
If I were Harry I would have told his POS father to F off , the house is mine and there is nothing you can do about it it .
The line about leaving the crown estates with a “greatly enhanced asset” is so gross. So, they got Harry and his black wife to pay for it and now they’re going to reap the benefits. What a cold miserable person Charles is.
@ Becks1, it’s quite vomit inducing when he made that declaration.
It’s entirely possible Harry & Meghan got paid back unused rent, but the palace spokesperson refer to it in such a way to appease the rabid monarchists who’ve been trained to salivate by BRFCo & Brit Media. Either way I see it as good for H-M. If they were reimbursed – fair.
If they’re not reimbursed, H may more quickly realize the primacy of BRFCo over family-love (whatever love means anyway).
I bet they are all fighting over who gets the keys to Frogmore. It’s the newest re-done home; privacy, updated bathrooms, and Meghan’s California cool style. Just from that kitchen pic alone, Kate is probably drooling over it. I would not be surprised if Burger King crashes there on the days he is in Windsor or CarolE is hinting how convenient it would be for her to sleep there when she is in Windsor because Adelaide is uber cramped. Cams might have it earmarked for her spawn. It will be interesting if we never hear about who eventually rents it; to me, it will mean one of the senior royals is using it.
All of this. Can see all these scenarios. And yes, I have been really curious about finding out what happens with it, but it’s possible you’re correct @harper and we will just never know.
@Harper, you know that Cam has already earmarked FC for one of her spawns as she IS the Puppet-master.
All of the nastiness spewed and done to the Sussexes will come back to bite those folks. I love the silence from team Sussex as they live, love and learn. The gutter brigade in the UK are concerned because of their silence while slanging nonsense . Thankfully Harry and Meghan have powerful American Allies and are surrounded by folks who have their best interest at heart, allowing with their silence for those impossibly horrible folks to do and show their worst as they continue to live and work peacefully. Am looking forward to what they have developed and/are working on as they move forth.
Tacky country bastards. I swear to god if Will and Kate get that house my eyes might roll so hard they’ll fall out my head. That whole family is pressed and creepy. It must suck knowing that the biracial American has more style in her pinky finger than that entire family combined.
Just give it to Genie so we can all stop worrying about it.
Here’s what jumped out at me:
“They will no longer have a UK home and may have to rely on hotels or friends if they visit.”
As if H&M couldn’t purchase a UK home if they wanted to. As if the RF gets to dictate the conditions under which H&M can return to the UK.
H&M walked away from the abuse and can do whatever they darn well please. No permission required.
@Scooby, I just typed this before I read your comment, but I think they’d be safer with friends or at hotels, anyway. I don’t trust that family as far as I can throw them when it comes to the Sussexes (or when it comes to anything, actually). And William is getting desperate. He owes his cronies in the tabloid press some Sussex news, and if I were Harry or Meghan, I never would have felt like I had a shred of privacy staying in any of the residences controlled by the royals.
Agreed, Lorelei. I also wouldn’t feel safe buying a private home, if I were them. I would constantly expect lunatics and the rota to be cooking up break-in attempts.
@Scooby
An excellent observation.
Idle wish- I would like it if one of their friends would long-term lease them a property on a large estate (or they could buy their own, maybe). Like maybe a property on Althorp Estate, Elton John or some other –
How shocked will they be if Harry rents a small place somewhere in the UK. “Domicile” doesn’t have to mean a palace.
Like this idea!
Nothing says what a petty, vindictive, shit father and shit grandfather Charles more than this.
Pretty sure Camilla poured poison into his ear about this — Harry *must* be publicly flogged for what he did to her. Meanwhile, Charles is a billionaire and has more homes and properties than he can ever use. He has violated his mother’s wishes. Truly hope that one day, Charles is flogged in the media for what he has done.
My guess is that Sophie will move in at some point.
That wasn’t the initial plan when the eviction started, it was KC doing his consort’s bidding, but it might work out that way.
@ Athena, why would Sophiesta move in? She and Edward have a palatial castle and FC would be a downgrade for her. Plus she doesn’t need an additional residence as well.
@BothSidesNow, I could be totally wrong, but I read @Athena’s comment to mean that’s what might happen if the rumors that Edward is seriously ill are true. I can see Charles thinking she doesn’t need such a large home, especially since the kids are getting older and will presumably be moving out soon-ish. But who knows; that’s total speculation.
It has been well known for a long time that Edward and Sophie struggle to maintain their massive property.
And the RF loves their free upgrades they charged H&M for shamelessly. Eye roll. No one else gets charged for things – what about the freeloading Kents?
It no longer even remotely looks like H & M left by choice, it’s apparent they were unbearably picked on and then kicked out – period. C & C’s crowns will always sit crooked on their heads.
Wasnt the excuse given when they evicted the Sussexes that they didn’t want Frogmore to be vacant(even though Harry had already paid for it and set up an arrangement with Eugenie for her family to stay there) but now they’re just admitting that they have multiple other vacant royal estates and even allow Andrew to have a crash pad for when he’s in London? These people are so tacky it’s hilarious.
Thank God H&M are no longer over there so they can’t be blamed for the royals overspending during a cost of living crisis AGAIN
Yes! That was one of their excuses. It’s insulting AF to have used that as a reason for the eviction bc we’re not stupid. We can all see all the other empty houses!!! They wanted this well-renovated house for themselves and they wanted to take away any sense of security for the Sussex family, trying to discourage them from going to the UK.
This is a rough one for me. On one hand it’s hard for me to get worked up about. As an anti monarchist first, I don’t think any of the Windsors deserve anything they have in the UK, and yes, that includes Harry (*not* including what he and Meg have built *themselves* in the US, of course). Because as far as I’m concerned it’s all ill gotten gains.
On the other hand this is so clearly a double standard, while Andrew sits at Royal Lodge. And they absolutely should be reimbursed for the renovations , which it sounds like they were not. And those things are very gross.
I understand your point. What’s that $3 million was made by Harry and Meghan away from the royal family.
Why get angry on Harry’s behalf, the decision was made in January of this year and yet Harry still wants to reconcile with his father and even went to the coronation.
@ IRONE, as much as Harry would like to have a relationship with his father, I think that Harry may have come to the realization that he knows deep down inside that it’s not going to happen. Harry made clear that a sincere apology would be necessary for him to open the doors to rebuild a relationship with his father. But I think that H has come to the conclusion that his father isn’t capable, nor willing, of taking those steps.
That ship has sailed. And the only reason he went to the coronation was to show support for his country, not his father, and his military comrades who were a big part of the ceremonies.
So terrible. I feel awful for them, especially Harry. But maybe if they come to the UK as a family, they can stay with the Spensers? Is there security enough for them to stay at Althorp? 🙁
I think Althorp must have excellent security, or we would be hearing about crazies getting on the property and trying to swim to Diana’s resting place.
I guess Charles has decided since Harry has to decamped to a former colony it’s proper to exploit him the way the British royal family has always exploited their were colonial subjects.
That greed machine Charles, is busy crying poor, claiming he has to “dip into his savings”. In truth, he not only owe the Sussex $3 million, but also for the cost of the furnishings, faucets, light fixtures and whatever else they didn’t take with them They BRF broke the contract. The Sussexes acted in full faith, expecting to be able to use that stuff for decades.
That royal family is beyond trash.
Charles not only denied his son Severance, he actively publicly stole from him.
Well said!! You have certainly captured the legal truth of the matter @ Is that so?!!
H&M have moved on. Good for them.
Let the “working” royals fight among themselves until they tear each other to pieces.
It was a $2.4 million lesson learned, that the royal family are pieces of sh!t and cannot be trusted. That’s a lot of money, but hopefully Harry can now have a true break from Charles in every way.
Many of us have moved away from our family of origin in order to save ourselves from constant abuse.
Many of us have learned the hard way that there is no way to reconcile.
Get away to safety and protect yourself.
H&M have done this for themselves and their kids.
The money spent on FC will not be paid back. Write it off as in the past.
Got to keep looking forward or it will drive you mad.
Freedom has a price tag. As the Sussexes have discovered.
Charles is probably planning to move one Camilla’s family members into Frogmore Cottage. That was probably all part of their end game.
What a horrible father Charles is! Complete dogshit.
Charles is a small, nasty man. They are so isolated on Salty Isle they just cannot see how vile their behavior looks to the rest of the world. History will tell the ugly truth about how Charles and the royals treated Meghan. I hope the shame stings for a very long time.
I guess he’s resigned himself as to never seeing Harry and Meghan’s children. Wow he must really hate those mixed race kids. Why else would you take their home from them. The mixed race children don’t deserve kindness or security. He doesn’t deserve to be in their life. I hope Harry finally gets the message and move on from his a-hole father. These people don’t see how awful this looks. The mixed race grandchildren are treated like trash compared to the white grandchildren. They even come after Camilla’s grandchildren. I would pray that Meghan don’t subject her children to these people. Sons and daughters can have disagreements with their parents but you never take it out on the children. We get it King Charles. The white children get to have a safe place but the mixed race children don’t. What an awful grandparent.
Charles, The Firm, All the anti-H&M people…. They are showing who they ARE!
Reject the entire rotten bunch.
In a few years when G, C, L and Archie +Lili are older, I wonder how Chuck and Will can explain why no one ever sees each other.
With lies.
Charles and William can go to hell.
Finally, a nice clean break, in the meanwhile the Sussexes will have a chance to have their own place in the UK if that is their desire.
Most importantly; their privacy will continue to be in tact.
I am happy that the Sussexes do not live in a binary world with ‘OR ELSE’ hanging over their heads.
By the time William is king he will have nothing hanging over their heads unless he is anticipating the Sussexes’ children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – to ask him for permission to marry…
That would be interesting..
Now, I hope the whinging about loving “my darling boy” will be over. This eviction, among several others in the recent past is NOT a loving act.
I hope Harry and Meghan was properly reimbursed with interest.
At first I wished that Charles spends the rest of his pathetic life sleepless because of the constant visits of his late mother on one side of him and his late father on the other condemning him for the disgrace of a son, father, FIL, grandfather, man and king. Then I quickly remembered that he is forever cursed with the face of his mistress queen and realized that there is no greater punishment than that. I hope that the remainder of his time on Earth is as awful and unattractive as the inner and outer demon he married.
**Applause** **Applause**
Very well said!!
I cannot find words for how angry this makes me! I am mad, and sick at heart. May Chuck, Camzilla, Peg and KKKhate all burn in hell!
Family dysfunction rolling down through the generations is so sad and destructive. My family and extended family are mostly tattered because of it. Of the cousins who tried to marry only about one fifth of them succeeded and have contended marriages. The rest were left on the shelf or divorced.
I was left on the shelf. My mother taught me that my value was in how much I could to for someone, so I desperately tried to make uninterested men fall in love with me by proving my usefulness. Instead of seeing that these men only wanted a short term sexual connection.
My prayers are with anyone trying to break the generational cycle. I am spending my middle age unraveling what happened to me growing up so that I can move past the damage to a more contented life.
Lily I am sorry to hear your story and how family dysfunction had a negative affect on you and others in your family. Your story brought tears to my eyes, but your awareness of your family dysfunction and motivation to get past it is a step in the right direction. I pray that your journey will find you with great happiness, peace, strength and a better life.
Let’s hope all the moaning and groaning will abate-probably not-Harry and Meghan acted in a grown-up fashion when asked to vacate-they did not do an Andrew-afraid to leave home because Charles might change the locks-outright refusing to even considering moving-which we will call disobeying the king-the Sussexes handled this situation with grace and a grown-up attitude.
History will not judge chuck and willy kindly for this. That said the silver lining is that it gives H&M a pass to not go back to UK, certainly not with the kids. They were effectively banished by his own father. I actually hope they never pay them back, people see how manipulative & toxic this institution was. Tyler perry was so right, they were abusing them financially & emotionally. The 2.4 mil is the price of their freedom/peace of mind. The gutter press & backstabbers don’t have anything over them. That alone is one positive aspect of this whole mess
I must tell my daughter she will have to reach an agreement with me to stay in our home if she and the family want to visit………………………………..What a bunch of idiots this ‘family’ has within its remaining fold.