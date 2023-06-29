Prince William won’t publish an annual report for how he’s spending Duchy income

Prince William became the Duke of Cornwall the moment his grandmother passed away and his father became king. With the Cornwall title comes the spoils: the Duchy of Cornwall is a billion-dollar real estate portfolio which operated as a straight-forward business when then-Prince Charles held the Cornwall title. I have believed for some time that Charles took pains to William-proof the Duchy so that the heir wouldn’t run the Duchy into the ground, and that William couldn’t loot the funds for his own harebrained schemes. Well, as part of the Windsors’ annual financial disclosures and Sovereign Grant reporting, we now know that William… doesn’t want to disclose much about what he’s doing with the Duchy money now that he’s got his hands on all of it. From The Independent:
Duchy money: Prince William received a private income from the Duchy of Cornwall of nearly £6 million this year, but was criticised for not publishing an annual report in his first year as heir to the throne. The Duchy generated record profits of £24.048 million in 2022-23 – up £1.02 million from £23.024 million the year before, a jump of about 4.5%, the estate’s own accounts showed. Usually William would be entitled to the full £24 million as his private income, but his finances have been complicated after he became heir to the throne half way through the financial year. The King, as the former Prince of Wales, was entitled to £11.275 million of the surplus before his accession, while William, who spent about six months of the last financial year as the Duke of Cornwall and Prince of Wales, to £12.773 million, Kensington Palace said.
No report this year: The annual figures were published on Thursday, in the same week William launched Homewards, his five-year drive to eradicate homelessness in six locations around the UK. As the Prince of Wales, Charles released a separate annual Clarence House review each year, detailing his broad income and expenditure of the Duchy money. But Kensington Palace said that the past year had been a transitional one following the death of the late Queen and as such they would not be releasing a report this year – William’s first as the heir apparent. “Their royal highnesses have been working through with their Duchy and household team their plans and priorities for the Duchy and the household in the years to come, and how these support their work and charitable priorities, such as The Royal Foundation and its programmes,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said. “And it’s why the household is not publishing a partial annual report.”
Graham Smith from the Republic chimes in: “William has some explaining to do because a change of monarch and heir is no excuse to row back on what little transparency there is. There is absolutely no reason why William’s household cannot provide a full set of accounts for this financial year. As the recipient of public funds from the state-owned Duchy he should be reporting his income and expenditure. As Duchy profits appear to be growing to a record £24m it’s time we demanded the return of the Duchies (of Cornwall and Lancaster) to the people and for revenue to be spent on local communities.”
William also received money from his father last year, before QEII died: William will also have received money from his father for the funding of his official duties and his private life when he was Duke of Cambridge for the first six months of the 2022-23 financial year. Charles’s bill for the activities of William, Kate and their family, and other costs including capital expenditure and transfer to reserve, was £4.38 million 2021-22. But the figure has not been disclosed this year, nor has any tax bill for Charles relating to the Duchy.
KP did disclose the gender & racial background of staff: Kensington Palace did disclose the gender balance of its staff for the first time – 64% female and 36% male. And it disclosed that William and Kate’s household is made up of 50 people, but a breakdown of their roles was not given. Some 16.3% of their staff are from an ethnic minority background, compared with 13.6% last year.
Okay, so I think I’m getting this right – basically, the Duchy of Cornwall had to do two sets of accounts, one for when Charles was the heir and one for when William became the heir. The Duchy itself is releasing information about what money went to Charles and what money went to William, but William will not do the same kind of disclosure as to how the Duchy-surplus money is spent by his office. Am I getting that right? While Charles would give the public a somewhat general audit of how his income was being spent, Kensington Palace will not do that this year, and William has zero commitment to doing those kinds of disclosures in the future. William is such a secret squirrel – he always has been. I’m also curious about KP’s fifty-person staff, which is now 16.3% ethnic minority…
I’m with Graham Smith. William is rolling back what little transparency there is and blaming it on the queen for dying in September. Also, I do wonder how they define “ethnic minority”. I’m guessing they’re using a very broad definition.
I also imagine that if you map ethnicity against grade/pay levels those 16.3% are nearer the bottom than the top.
I’d lay down a *large* wager that a lot of the 64% of women are including maids, and lower ladder employee workers around the homes/offices.
And it’s still interesting that NO ONE in the RR will report on the fact Keen has had SIX Personal Secretaries over 5 yrs. They also completely glossed over the last one who was announced, but ran for her life before starting the job.
I can’t believe they need 50 employees. What do they do?
@ Megan “I can’t believe they need 50 employees. What do they do”
They stroke the egos of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
You would be correct. In the U.K. Ethnic Irish are counted as an ethnic minority (they are to be fair because it focuses on ethnicity rather than race) so if you wanted to you could have a staff full of Irish people and you’re ethnic minority stats would be 100%.
Don’t understand. If a UK company experienced a change in ownership during the course of a financial year, it would still have to report its accounts. Why is the duchy of Cornwall any different?
Makes it sound like they don’t know what they’re doing.
From what I can tell, they’re talking about William’s “household” accounting, which would be KP, right? To me, it looks like KP got income from Charles for part of the year and the Duchy for the rest – that shouldn’t be hard to report – and the household expenses would be whatever they spent in the year. Maybe they would have some new expense accounts for Duchy-related activities, but any accountant should be able to handle that.
I think rather than not knowing what they’re doing, that there are shenanigans going on – something to do with the Queen’s death and money being fudged around various accounts involving William (maybe a payout to Kate for a separation?) The Duchies and RF advisors have had accountants hiding RF money for too many years for such a simple transition to be beyond their abilities. Why the change in protocol from Charles and why now? It reminds me of when Philip died and all of the efforts to keep his will secret for 10,000 years or whatever…
Oh and the Daily Mail’s article about the accounts and how the RF overspent in 2022-23 has already been taken down from the front online page (along with the article on William’s clubbing, lol) and Graham Smith’s response from Republic was anemic at best. Deafening silence from the Rota of course but that’s no surprise…
@Lady Esther – Shenanigans makes sense. And their half-assed, nonsensical explanation is very typical for when they’re trying to hide something.
That’s what I found weird. I figured it’s the Duchy of Cornwall reporting its finances, regardless of the CEO, but apparently not.
@ Brassy Rebel, well, Graham Smith and the rest of the UK residents had better sit down as will is the beginning of the rest of Peggingtons play from here on out. Peg isn’t about to expose his current and future mishandling of the Duchy estate. This is Pegs personal piggy bank now and he will never disclose his expenditures from here forward.
A staff of 50 people…to do what? Sew extra buttons onto ugly dresses?
It can’t be childcare because taking care of the kids is one of the work-shy excuses.
It can’t be running the charities or arranging the charity schedule. Maybe they have such an enormous staff because they need people to a) look after all their houses or b) constantly brief against the Sussexes?
Lol, choices a) and b) both seem like good guesses. How about c) helicopter pilot at ready 24/7
All of the multiple properties are fully staffed 24/7 in case William and/or Kate arrive without notice. Yes “household” expenses include all of the personal staff – nannies, cooks, gardeners, valets, housekeepers, butlers, cleaning staff, orderlies to fetch drinks (remember those articles about how William took over Philip’s drinks guy?), stylists, hairdressers, chauffeurs, secretaries, comms people including social media and photographers, PAs…the list goes on and on. I’m surprised frankly that it’s only 50 people, didn’t Charles as POW have close to 200?
A staff of 50… for their little 4 bedroom cottage. LMAO.
They’ve got 50 people working for them and they still can’t accomplish anything???
I’m sorry, did ANYONE expect William NOT to be super secretive with what he’s doing with all that £££ now that he finally has it?
I’m calling it now that we get exactly the same thing next year just with a fresh excuse.
Scroungers.
Oh, absolutely. They’ll pretend that since it didn’t happen last year (this one) it’s already the norm for KP no to realease those numbers. And there will be no reaction whatsoever of course.
I agree, and I bet next year’s excuse will be a claim of privacy.
They are dodgy af. Even Charles only gives basic information about his accounts. It’s to be expected that William would do the same. There will be some very creative accounting going on in that business. We already know they do underhanded deals with nefarious people. Case in point – the million dollars Charles received from the Saudi prince. And that is the one we know about.
I’m not getting why Charles didn’t release a separate report of his last year as PoW. My guess KP is counting people of Irish or Eastern European origin in their ethnicity breakdown. Plus, why do William and Kate need 50 people working for them? Where’s the press outrage? What’s also not being talked about the high rate of turnover that occurs at KP and the Royal Foundation.
I think they ‘need’ 50 people to maintain all those properties. That’s a lot of groundskeeping to do, lots of housekeeping to do, somebody’s preparing daily meals–it’s not Kate, there’s the laundry & ironing, auto maintenance, all the normal stuff of life that they don’t do & yet must be done.
Let’s not forget that Kate still hasn’t been able to hire and/or keep a private secretary for quite some time now.
Hmm, so they gone from 6.8 employees of ethnic minority to 8.15 – that’s a whole person and some left over. Wonder how they came up with the fractions of employees – “this person’s only half-Black, that one is one quarter Indian…”
Yeah, I’m not a mathematician. What is 16.3% of 50? 8.125?
Damn! Just spit out my coffee again. 🤔😆
Yes, 8.125 – my number was a typo.
Sorry, Brassy! LOL!
Part-time workers. It’s very common for people in the UK to work a 0.8 (four day week) or 0.6 (three day week) contract.
Sure, I can see that. But the reporting started with 50 people and no indication of full time/part time. So, the percentages would also refer to number of people regardless of employment status.
The figures don’t make sense unless they are counting by the equivalent of 50 full time employees, rather than 50 people. (They’re probably fudging the figures anyway).
Is the UK like the U.S. In that part time employees do not qualify for benefits?
@Libra: it depends on the employer & the state in which you live. I know people who worked part time but still got health insurance, for example. A quick google search told me that per the ACA, it’s federal law that you get insurance as long as you’re working at least 30 hours a week.
@Libra, it’s less of an issue in the UK because benefits don’t include health care, which is covered for everyone, regardless of employment status. The new Universal Credit benefit doesn’t limit the number of hours you can work, but the amount goes down as you earn more (that is literally the limit of my understanding).
Assuming that they have the same number of staff as last year, that means that there is one additional minority on staff. Of course, Kate lost her private secretary (again) so maybe they have less staff than last year, which would mean that they haven’t hired any additional minority staff.
They have 50 people working for them? FIFTY?!?!! Doing what, pray tell??? I mean does that include housekeepers, nannies, those sorts of positions, or only positions specifically relating to their royal duties? (like private secretaries etc.)
As for the transparency….yes, Charles was more transparent about duchy spending but its still been kind of sketchy in terms of how the money is accounted for. Like I remember reading a report from a few years ago (maybe 2016?) where it accounts for something like half of those profits in general terms and then the rest was just kind of marked as “for the prince of wales” or something. And I’m not sure how the duchy board comes into play here?
But I do think this is basically William saying “I’m not going to tell you how I’m spending my money and I don’t have to.” 12 million pounds for one year! 24 million per year, more or less! Lordy, no wonder Kate looked so smug at the Queen’s funeral events.
And I will point out, as I know others will as well – that Charles said he had no money for Meghan.
Yeah, I still can’t get over how they were told Meghan should keep working as an actor because there was no money to support Harry’s wife/family. And he was living out of plastic storage bins in a place where he couldn’t even stand up straight and walk through the doors.
That amount also explains why Carol(e) and her media pals were all ‘woe are the Middletons, they are soooooo broke and no one will help them’ they were trying to bully Pegs into giving them some of those millions to pay off their debt and it didn’t happen.
Ma and Catty must be rubbing their hands with glee over a nice little pay off pending any divorce – am sure something has been negotiated to cover the separate lives they are living.
Peggy has always been a secretive sh!t, nothing will change – he will pocket the money and squirrel is off something for pay for his mistresses, vintage cars and bikes etc.. Catty will up her shopping spree’s to fill her and Ma’s wardrobe with expensive designer clothes and jewells.
I’m assuming that “how he’s spending Duchy money” means the annual accounting for KP? If so, there’s no reason for a partial report. The Duchy operated for a full year and KP operated for a full year. The only difference is that the Duchy sent income to two people and KP received income from 2 sources – not a huge accounting challenge.
It wouldn’t surprise me if the KP accounts were a gigantic mess. That would match the big flops of all their initiatives.
Some have speculated that the failure of KP to release account about the personal household because the Queen died is really cover for not revealing amounts paid out for a separation. I wouldn’t be shocked if that’s the case. There is really no excuse for them to use the Queen’s passing as an excuse for accountants to do their job.
Separation hiding makes sense. Or maybe payoffs to someone else to hide something nefarious?
Oh that’s an interesting theory. Kate got a chunk of cornwall money in the separation and they’re trying to hide that?
But eventually the accounts will show that there are two completely different households with different expenses, right? Or is the plan to just not release any reports ever again about the duchy income?
As a side note, Kate’s lack of a private secretary makes total sense if there is a separation. She just shows up at the events someone on KP’s staff plans for her, she doesnt need someone working for her in that capacity.
Adelaide cottage would be part of the duchy expenses and if it is her home as per a legal separation, then part of the agreement is likely that the duchy continues to pay for it. William already has multiple homes he has to keep up so we would never know.
We’ve seen pictures of their staff and there’s never been one single black or brown person in any of the photos, let alone 16%! Is the UK definition of “ethnic minority” different than the rest of the world? Do they just mean white people from non-UK countries? Slippery Peggy, indeed!
As for the money, OF COURSE he’s not disclosing anything. And he’ll use the year of transition to set the new precedent going forward. Say goodbye to any transparency.
Haha, enjoy your royals, UK. Grifters and thieves and violent bullies, oh my.
Someone said upthread that ethnic Irish and Eastern European are counted as minorities. It’s to pre coffee for me to put my feelings about that into words.
I wonder if they include cleaning and gardening staff as part of their number.
“Is the UK definition of “ethnic minority” different than the rest of the world?”
In rest of the world ethnic minorities can look phenotypically similar to the majority. As an example, unless they happen to also be a visible minority, French Canadians look just like English Canadians.
Ethnic minorities are not the same as racial minorities. For example, the Kardashians as Armenians are an ethnic minority but not a racial minority because Armenians still are considered Caucasian in terms of race.
Even with all the support they have in the background they still show up looking lazy and unprepared. I am convinced that they purposely half-ass everything so no one will ever expect more from them.
I wonder how much was spent on Kate and all her outfits.
So are all the people Kates mom stiffed who will have a hard time keeping their business afloat.
The UK is a little over 18% non-white, officially, but they, interestingly, also have a category of whites who are non-British (if you see how they harshly, and often nastily, “other” people of Polish descent, for example, you’ll see why this matters to them). So while it’s good to see the staff getting closer to parity with actual British society, three observations/questions emerge:
– They’re getting closer, but still aren’t at actual parity with modern UK society. Will they say ‘good enough’ or continue to close the gap?
– How do the jobs break down? I suspect they declined to provide that information because we’d see most, if not effectively all, of the professional staff who “touch” the Waleses are still white and the domestic staff who cook, clean, and maintain for them are where the growth in minorities has been.
– Do they count only non-white minorities toward their “growth” in minority staff or do they also count non-British ethnic whites (like Polish or Greek ethnic whites) as “minorities” for the purpose of their count?
The fact they are not releasing a breakdown, only top line numbers, and bragging about it, makes me feel like the answers to all three are evident…and not flattering.
There is no such thing as “ethnic whites.” White itself is a construct. Just like the rest of the outdated monarchy (and, for that matter, racial) system.
Italians, Latine, and Irish all used to not be considered “white” but now the lighter ones are. It’s all nonscientific nonsense. The term “caucasian” was invented by some dude who was using calipers to try to prove that wypepo were superior. The whole thing stinks to high heaven.
That said, you know where the Black and Brown people are working, and it’s not in the front office.
Poor George posing with Charles in his regalia and heir William. He does not have role models around him. That’s for sure
George does have role models around him. Just not role models for any attributes you or I would likely consider good or desirable. George will be brought up with the same sense of superiority and entitlement as his dad and his grandad. It’s the only mindset that would allow him to continue upholding the 1200 year grift. Sad but an absolute fact of royal ‘heir’ life unfortunately.
For the royals, the Duke of Westminster is diversity because he attended a state school as a young child and he didn’t attend college in southern England at one of the expected schools like Harrow or Eaton. That is all of the diversity the royals can handle.
If you’re looking for people who grew up in poverty or who are African American like Rose Hulce, you are absolutely right. The royals aren’t looking for that kind of diversity.
Poor Rose Hulce has the double stigma of being African-American, and from the United States. As we learned from Spare, the royals don’t like Americans but they sure will soak up the attention misguided American royal watchers provide to them.
What strikes me so much about that photo, is how Harry looks exactly like Charles, William looks like Diana, and George looks like Kate. The Middleton line will forever be in the face of the heir to a monarchy that his father will ensure ends with him.
George resembles Louis Anderson more than anyone else.
I wonder what the staff breakdown is. How many people are needed to keep up their four or five homes? I’d also like to see an expense report on vehicle costs, maintenance, drivers and helicopter pilots and costs. Willy learned from his pa’s scandals to keep everything secret
William is so slippery. I don’t know how the UK citizens can stand paying for someone for whom there is ZERO oversight and ZERO accountability. The man can do whatever tf he wants and the people just accept it. What a system.
As written yesterday at the National article “apathy reigns “, unfortunately 😕
He really is slippery. I am absolutely convinced that William is doing something shady and illegal with the Duchy and foundation funds. I think Harry knows about it and that’s one of the reasons why William is so panicked about the fact that he can no longer control his brother.
So they have 8 out of 50 staff who are non-white. Okay.
Damn, even two more people would’ve at least brought them to 20%. SMH.
No, if I’m understanding correctly, they have 8 out of 50 staff who are from an ethnic minority, not necessarily non-white. Someone upthread commented that they could have Irish people working for them and it would count as an ethnic minority.
Nanny Maria is Spanish, so does she count, too? Ridiculous
They could be half-Irish, half-Catholic, half-Spanish…. half-German? No, wait…..
Don’t forget the religious minorities! Throw a Roman Catholic or a Jewish person in there and it counts.
Eight is still eight more than I would have expected!
They have 8 staff who aren’t white British. Italian, French, Spanish white staffers would be part of this ethnic number. Maria is one of them. There are 7 more.
No. No. No. Not ethnically English.
Ethnicity and race are not equivalent or interchangeable.
Notice how slippery that little cuss in a crown is.
Erm, are they using the 3/5th rule still? How are they having a fraction of a person? 16.3% of 50 people is not a whole number.
It’s becoming clearer and clearer that William’s ultimate goal is to take the money and run. They demand more public money, insist on not working and refuse to explain how that money is deployed. And it seems the UK is just fine with that?
50÷3=16.67%. So apparently they only have 3 (THREE!) ethnic minority employees!
Amazing how many other britons who don’t have billions at the tips of their fingers will be expected to file their taxes even though they lost their grandmother too.
The lack of transparency for that family is astounding.
So despite having all those folks on the payroll, not one of them could correct the crown thing from pitching to the left in the picture?!! 😂
Nothing says “I’m going to be a King of the people and will eradicate homelessness unlike my pa” quite like rolling back transparency and refusing to disclose how you’re spending the extra money you get from the royal land that your father infamously used to take advantage of lower income people by putting details into their leases that state if they die he owns their land and it can’t be passed on to their children.
If William really wanted to show that he is modern and wants to help during this cost of living crisis he’d start with the Duchy’s shady practices and be transparent about but we all know that he won’t. He’s going to be a much more corrupt King than his father: the only question is if the British people will be silent and let him get away with it(spoiler alert: they will).
Ugh to all of this. Just ridiculous. 50 staff, doing what all day?
Not surprised that Will is trying to keep it quiet.
William knows that the tabloids will give him a free pass. Remember when he refused to reveal Kensington Palace diversity figures a few yrs back there was silence even though Buckingham Palace started doing so.
Does anyone else think it looks like Chuck’s left leg is growing out of his right hip in that official photo? Is that mangled photoshop?
That’s just a very badly posed photo. His purple silk jammy top is awry, he’s put on the biggest manspread of his life, and that over-robe engulfs his right leg & hip.
Just who the hell gave these people the right to decide what THEY want to tell the British tax payer, in other words their funders, what we should know?? That they have Millions coming in every bloody year but still take millions from us is immoral and disgusting!! William you are an even bigger sht than your father
I have just read an article in the mirror, and they point out that the so called diversity is nothing to do with minorities, it’s mainly male and female, so again the Palace is blowing smoke. As you all know I’m a veteran, I served the Queen, but to me, the end of the monarchy can’t come soon enough and I never thought I would say that. Harry stay away from your putrid family, they don’t deserve you, Megan or your children!
William is keeping his financials a secret from Kate, her family and her attorney.
Oh… I like this possibility. That he doesn’t want Kate to know how much to ask for in a settlement. Makes sense. Especially if he’s mad the Midds have grifted lots of money from him already.
I like it, but I don’t think so, considering they’ve been reporting the Duchy income for awhile now. They’ll have a good estimate, I’m sure.
She can’t afford an attorney, and her parents can’t now either. Kaiser said it best, she is now a part of a typical aristocratic marriage. She has Adelaide Cottage, and it’s better for her to just say nothing. Photos don’t lie though. It’s clear how much he doesn’t want to be around her.
I’ve long said one of the true scandals being hidden is The Royal Foundation being a serious grift. I still believe that the Together cookbook led to Meg/Harry paying attention to the money and that’s been the source of much of Will’s rage. This stuff with the Duchy just makes me convinced my theory is right.
When Meghan was told to hand over the cookbook proceeds, I’ll bet she did some financial investigating and didn’t like what she found.
Maybe both Charles and William did a lot of things during the time between the Jubilee and QE2’s failing health that neither wants reported. I’m sure both had made tons of promises to square debts upon Elizabeth’s death. Remember William and Charle’s dinner at Balmoral without the other family members. Kate wasn’t allowed to come and Meghan was excluded as well. I also think William doesn’t want Kate to have access to this information. These two are definitely separated.
William is so awful and should not be king. I really hope that if he does becoming it will only be to England proper. I hope Wales. Scotland, and ALL the commonwealth countries become independent if not before he ascends them soon after which would really make a point of how horrible he is.
Whew! That’s a lot of words for William to
simply say that he’s not gonna tell us where the money went, and nobody can make him.
But the argument seems to be that William’s team can’t produce a full report because he only had access to the Duchy for part of the year. That doesn’t make sense, unless Will didn’t keep track of the money that was coming in and out? Why is it that Charles seems to be able to produce a partial report for his duchy income, but not his son? If William is accepting this income from the Duchy, why can’t he account for it?
I’m just trying to imagine if any company or organization that changed CEOs was unable to produce their quarterly earnings, let alone their year end numbers. Can you imagine? “I’ve only been on the job half a year, how should I know about our balance sheet?” They’d tank their stock price and be fired immediately for incompetence.
Is the PM, and Parliament on vacation or are they on Charles and Williams payroll, under the desk.
For hundreds of years the BRF have mooched off the tax payers and been wealth hoarding in the extreme. Parliament and the PM should make a law requiring all financials to be made public.
What is this BS that the royal family wills are sealed after death for 90 years?
That is to keep the financials out of the public eye because if the people knew the real wealth, they’d burn down Buckingham Palace before lunch!
Remember Queen Elizabeth was The Wealthiest Woman on Planet Earth.
Ya think all that money just vanished? Ha!
Did the gold standard accountants not know which column to put the wiglets in? But seriously, does William want exposed how much Kate’s spending on clothes? As she’s usually in a new outfit every time she leaves the house it’s going to be huge! Or maybe she’s getting all these clothes F R E E ? But royals can’t accept gifts? Right? Then there is the money paid out to the Middletons? Just where to you place that expense? Better mumble something about Harry to grab the rotas attention?
Accountants are only necessary when there is something to account for, and transparency is necessary. You know, kind of like what Donald Trump was supposed to do, because he ran businesses that required filing for tax purposes. We’ve seen how that has worked out. If you’re rich, and a bullshit artist, it doesn’t matter. Those people will never be held to account no matter what any accountant says.
The Royals don’t pay taxes. Their inbred generic lineage, along with their stronghold on British patriotism, via their stranglehold on the British media, makes them untouchable. As much as Queen Elizabeth was likable, she’s the one that laid the groundwork for this. Fuck all of them
I have no idea if these royals are supposed to accept gifts or not but I can tell you that a newspaper in Oklahoma usa had a story about this local artist whose specialty was painting portraits of dogs. I don’t think he was rich by any stretch of the imagination but when he received a request from Betty’s people to paint a picture of her favorite corgi he decided to do it. They told him she wouldn’t pay for it so he would have to make it a gift. He and his wife took a trip to England to deliver it to her and they attended church with her and her husband.
I’m sure, for them, it was an honor to meet her but I’m certain they didn’t get the memo about Betty’s crime family shenanigans.
I suspect that Andrew was her favorite because he was the one assigned to do the secret deals and bring in the grift money. I suspect that they all planned for Harry to step into that role at some point but he wasn’t having any of it. He got out of his crime family, thank God. But now since they have to keep KC above the illegalities and Harry’s gone and won’t be doing it for them they have to snag Witless or maybe Camel’s kids to do the grunt work.
The grift must go on! These people get away with murder.
Did he ever publish the annual diversity report?
He won’t publish a report because there are no longer records, if there ever were any. He just grabs the cash with no compunctions. Hell of a future king, you got, England. Miss me with the “special relationship.”
The BRF is a long, long, long con. It is fascinating to see the British people still be deceived by them after all this time.
The BRF is a haven for money laundering, pedophiles, deviants, classism, racism, misogynists. It is none stop. And they have the media, not just the British media, but the worldwide media doing their bidding.
How much did William sell the 170 acre Farm, Lands and buildings in Wales (given him as Prince of Wales) and what amount was brought into his coffers? Why did he not gift this property to Wales for the homeless and/or a refuge for mental heal/th homelessness charities?