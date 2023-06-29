The Sussexes are ‘sick & tired’ of ‘people lining up to take cheap shots at them’

I’m still reeling from the toxicity of the Sussex-Spotify breakup. It genuinely seems like Spotify leaked the split to the Wall Street Journal, forcing Archewell to rush out a confirmation of the end of the Sussexes’ contract, then Spotify’s executives ran a smear campaign on the Sussexes… all while saying nothing about their antivaxx golden goose, Joe Rogan, as Rogan made an ass out of himself within the very same newscycle. It was a lot. Now Us Weekly reports that the Sussexes are bothered by the “cheap shots” but they’ve got tons of other stuff in the pipeline.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to move forward after their Spotify deal fell through — but they aren’t too pleased with how news broke of their exit from the platform. “Spotify was supposed to release a statement saying how great it was to work with Meghan, but they didn’t,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that the team behind the scenes “had been pushing Harry and Meghan for more content over the last year.” According to the insider, the royal couple “weren’t delivering” on what Spotify needed before the deal came to an end earlier this month. The Suits alum, 41, got word “a while ago” that her “Archetypes” podcast was being scrapped, a second source tells Us. (Spotify exec Bill Simmons later called out Meghan and Harry, 38, for being “f–king grifters” as the deal fell apart.) “It seems to be one assault after another these days, with people lining up to take cheap shots at them,” the insider says. “Quite frankly, both she and Harry are sick and tired of it.” Despite their deal ending in disappointment, the duo already have their sights set on a new chapter with “a ton of exciting things in the pipeline,” the second source adds. “[They’re] ready to come back stronger.”

[From Us Weekly]

Some of you have shared a theory that Spotify was actually trying to strike a new deal with the Sussexes, but Harry and Meghan wanted out, and they wanted to negotiate a new deal with Ari Emmanuel’s help. Some or all of that may be true – Spotify was definitely acting like your toxic ex who went around claiming that he dumped you. But I’m also sick of people lining up to take “cheap shots” at the Sussexes and I wish they would do more to combat this stuff. I get that they don’t want to answer every single unhinged story, but this was a different situation – Bill Simmons, a Spotify executive, was on the record calling them “f–king grifters.” They would have been well within their rights to clap back publicly and on the record.