“Kim Cattrall explained how she decided to do her ‘AJLT’ cameo” links

.@KimCattrall speaks on her scene in the new season of 'And Just Like That…' where she reprises her iconic role as Samantha and tells @TheView: "It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?'" https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Sam3mX9b81
I say go Kim.
Samantha was the best character on SaTC.
SJP showed her true nasty self, repeatedly.
Kim should take the money, hold her head high and carry on.
AJLT is a terrible show, everyone just beating a dead horse for the paycheck.
I would have needed to put HBO on hold for a minute while I threw my head back and laughed my butt off! Gasping for breath “You can empty Fort Knox into my bank account, Honey.” LOL
Kim Wins 😁
ITA – Samantha was my fave, she always was a fan favourite. SJP’s ego couldn’t handle that Samantha was more popular than Carrie who was a whiney stuck up b!tch – just like SJP Is in real life. The fact that it took the President of HBO to get Kim involved giving her whatever she asked for will BURN up SJP no end – the power is now with Kim.
@ Digital Unicorn, Kim’s character of SATC was always my absolute favorite too!!! I imagine she was for millions of others as well! I am of the opinion that her character was a reflection of her true self at the core of her. Fully supportive, caring, committed, non judge mental, and deeply loving and accepting of everyone around her as well.
Kim must of have felt a tremendous sense of love that the president of HBO to call her and ask her to come for a cameo, while giving her anything she wanted and she included Patricia as well. You can see how close they are in the pictures too!!
On a side note, I hope that SJC chocked on her Cheerios when she was “informed” by the HBO brass that KC would make a cameo and as her ass burned for weeks!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Samantha was my fav for sure! Everyone else was so full of themselves in a bad way, an annoying way. Sam was just full of herself in the BEST way. She supported all the friends even when they judged her and were so rude to her. She was the real friend and everyone else were just users on SaTC.
Samantha’s story arc was the most compelling and interesting even when they were trying to sabotage Kim. Sam really grew as a person and I love that she loves herself and doesn’t feel the need to tear people down to make herself feel better. She is very modern, very mature, very fun, doesn’t take herself so seriously, and very wise.
I love that she used her opportunity to support someone else. Class act, Kim!
I don’t think I would have named Aubrey Plaza as an ambassador but I like the looks here. She is just quirky enough to pull it off.
I am really enjoying the Barbie press tour theme dressing. The cast really seems to enjoy each other and the movie which makes me want to see it more.
I love that orchid dress! I didn’t click on any links because I don’t even want to know what it costs, but my goodness, that is so pretty! I’d wear it 24/7 (I really don’t have the life to do it justice).
Kim is my favorite. I haven’t watched AJLT and have zero interest because Kim isn’t in the cast.
Same, zero interest in AJLT but all the interest for Kim! I watched her Netflix series Glamorous which was a very light and fizzy Emily in Paris type confection. No substance but super cute. And Kim is gorgeous in it ofc!
Tried last night to watch an ep of AJLT because people are saying the second season is better. Oof, it’s not. Didn’t even last ten minutes, it’s that bad.
BUT then I switched to the new Kim Cattrall show on Netflix, Glamorous, and omg! It’s Samantha, and it’s great. Fun and sweet and modern, full of life, beautiful to look at, smart and charming. It’s everything AJLT wants — and fails — to be. (End of commercial lol)
Isn’t it odd that that the only platform that SJP can achieve any success is with SATC? If you are not bankable for any other platforms of entertainment, that must feel pathetic. I hope SJP know her true self worth now as she sees herself as the one show pony horse that she is, because the industry seems to think so too!
I mean, I’m no SJP stan, but “Divorce” ran three seasons and earned her a Globe nomination. Neither of these women are hurting for work. Hollywood just doesn’t bank on originality anymore, so these shows are cash cows raking in the money. There’s no incentive to improve if people tune in regardless of quality. It’s just a shame AJLT is such a flop given how rare it is to see shows with older actresses.
@Veronica S. I enjoyed “Divorce” too. I’d made this comment before, but I’ll say again, I think that SJP’s talent may be more in casting. I loved all the cast of “Divorce,” but I thought that SJP’s acting was the weakest.
Love the Herve Leger Barbie 👗 on Margot & styling, so cute
Re: Link above Pete Davidson in getting in patient treatment.
Pete Davidson, I really have a soft spot for Pete. I’m rooting for him.
Good for Pete taking care of himself, feels like he needs medical help for his mental health and gets himself the help he needs.
He is normalizing the need for care, and I thank him for making this public.
If you can find the help you need, use it.
I will DEFINITELY watch Kim on Glamorous on Netflix. Will have to check that out real soon. And I love that she uplifted a great costumer and great friend. Lastly, I am DYING to know what money she got. I HOPE HOPE HOPE that will somehow slip. Any guesses, Celebitches? Please?
I hadn’t heard of Glamorous so just watched the trailer. That looks like fun! Will definitely watch.
Saw some commenter on another site claim that it was $4 million and change. That’s for doing all the press and promotions too of course.
Speaking of links… wow some of that vintage dlisted stuff was brutal! I’m glad gossip has moved on from the slash and burn meangirl shit. (Perez etc too.) it can be fun to be catty, but damn, they were relentlessly horrible. especially to women. I clicked on a few and was mostly sorry.
the celebs may be cheesy or annoying, but they are real people – and also, the bread and butter of every gossip site, from here to TMZ. part of the reason the NYC car chase was so shocking is that celeb coverage doesn’t operate like that anymore.
Yo those videos of Lizzo have me CRYING! 😭
I also love that she’s drinking what looks like a solid-ass beer and managed to raise it above her head and not spill a damn DROP. God do I love her. 🥺
O. M. G. Kanye’s mental health is in much worse shape than I ever realized. IF Kanye keeps talking as he is, he won’t have a chance in hell to work unless someone who is cut from the same cloth as he is. Kanye should not see his children without supervision and these arrangements must be limited as well. You aren’t born a racist, but you become one with what you see, hear and watch during your formative years.
Jezebel did not disappoint with their AD collection of celebrities homes. Though I agree that Dakota Johnson doesn’t belong on the list.
That was some fun snark!
Eh, this is all manufactured drama to me to create interest in both shows. Kim gets her name and Pat’s in the headlines. AJLT gets more viewership because people are eager to see the drama. Simple as that. Neither SJP or Kim “win” here to me. They both know exactly what they’re doing and the end result.
Think for Kim it’s also about sending a big FU to SJP and Michael Patrick King and all the PR stooges who tried to take her down for turning down a crappy job where she was treated poorly.
You just know SJP is hurting because she said so many times during this reboot started that no, they wouldn’t invite Kim back.
Good for Kim! She knew her value and that she had all the power here, probably a nice change from the previous experience. It’s rather telling of her character that she immediately brought back someone else with her, who deserved to be there.
That AD list was good but yeah Dakota’s place was awesome and not at all over the top or celebrity flashy.