Please enjoy these photos of Princess Kate interacting with kids at the Young V&A

Here are more photos from the Princess of Wales’s visit to the newly reopened Young V&A Museum on Wednesday. I covered the photos of Kate’s arrival, but I didn’t see these pics until late Thursday – Kate was inside the interactive museum for kids for a while, getting a lot of photo-ops with the children there. The photos… um… I guess Kate’s favorite Photoshop-happy photographer Chris Jackson wasn’t available? Yikes, maybe it’s just the lighting.
In any case, the pics remind me so much of Kate’s Chelsea Flower Show stunt, where she had “diverse” children bused in for a picnic and a photo-op and the kids were not into it at all. To be fair, there were some kids at the museum who seemed to like her and they even hugged her (ten bucks says those kids were palace plants). The other kids seemed unimpressed though. I truly have no idea why Kate doesn’t try to do more photo-ops with seniors – seniors enjoy Kate’s whole deal and they think she’s cute. Children are not into it.
Meanwhile, I wanted to drop this little Ephraim Hardcastle blurb in somewhere – while it’s likely that Kate and William will eventually send Prince George to Eton, what are they thinking about for Charlotte’s education?
With Prince George apparently soon to be measured for his Eton top hat and every likelihood brother Louis will follow suit, whither Princess Charlotte? My source whispers that Windsor-based Kate and William would like to keep Charlotte close to home and are considering St George’s School, opposite Ascot racecourse. She could board or be a day girl. It is the alma mater of Princess Beatrice, the Duke of Gloucester’s daughters and, curiously, Winston Churchill. It was a boys’ school until 1904.
[From The Daily Mail]
Wait… didn’t Kate go to Marlborough College and isn’t that school in Berkshire? Didn’t Kate have a great time there? Why wouldn’t Kate want Charlotte to go to her alma mater? St. George’s School is all-girls, while Marlborough is co-ed. The school conversations have gotten very weird, haven’t they? I think Kate really did have a dream of sending her kids to the same school for as long as possible, but she’s no longer getting her way. Why does Charlotte have to be kept “close to home”?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales officially opens the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, London.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales officially opens the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, London.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales officially opens the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, London.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales officially opens the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, London.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales officially opens the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, London.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales officially opens the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, London.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales officially opens the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, London.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales officially opens the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, London.
Would have been a great event for separates so she wouldn’t look so dang awkward. Oh, wait, that would not have helped. Whelp, we know one thing for sure, the media has been photoshopping the heck out of her face.
As usual she makes those weird faces. She must think she’s cute but the expressions are bizarre.
Some of it has to be from the sheer effort of moving her forehead muscles with all the Botox
To be fair to her, it’s quite normal for people to exaggerate their facial expressions when interacting with children (just like you speak more slowly to them etc). What’s funny is that she’s also making these exact same faces at events with adults…
I’m with you, Tessa. There’s exaggerating your facial expressions for kids, and there’s going to extremes. This is extreme.
As to St George’s School, it’s within 20 minutes from Windsor Castle (which is close security-wise to Adelaide Cottage). Marlborough, where Kate went is much farther away, so it makes sense that they would consider a different school. Eton is even closer to Windsor—9 minutes. The reporting is a bit weird, but having Charlotte close to home makes sense considering that the boys seem headed to Eton, which is even closer. I’m wondering if Kate, Early Years expert, was able to choose the kids’ first schools and the plan was always to switch to the traditional royal one(s) later.
You know how kids and dogs can sense things that adults miss? Just saying
You know who her grossly exaggerated facial expressions when interacting with the public remind me of? Ron DeSantis. And we all know he’s incapable of connecting with people and lacks interest in them, hence this inability to regulate the appropriate levels of genuine facial reactions. I know for a fact his manager wife makes him practice in front of a mirror, but authenticity is something that can never be faked. Keen is the female version of him — or maybe he’s the male version of her since she’s been around longer. Regardless, this what you get when cold-hearted, insecure, and insincere people become public figures.
I am wondering for how long she can keep up this fakery because she seems to be heading for a breakdown.
She isn’t even keeping up with the workload of Charles and Camilla.
The main problem is that Kate is not there to please her hosts and the children she is there to please the tabloids.
She is conscious all the time that she needs to perform for the cameras.
This will be her downfall.
What’s wrong with her eyes? Is it just bad botox? I wonder…Chris Jackson was there..there are photos of Kate arriving where her face looks smooth and beautiful. He’s a master of photoshop! Anyway, as far as Charlotte’s school is concerned, she’d probably stay close to home so her mother could have the excuse for the school drops etc.
Someone a while back mentioned that she had a thread lift for her brows and I think it’s that plus botox. It would explain the wonky eyebrows.
All of that, plus she is so obviously playing it upfor the cameras.
Exactly so @first comment!!!
I’m in a weirdly sympathetic mood toward Kate this week. I mean, we know how effing racist the institution is, but we tend to overlook the unbending misogyny, and I sometimes wonder if she isn’t just as abused as Diana and Megs were — only she doesn’t have the resources to get out.
We all lambast her for being lazy and dressing like a poorly maintained 80s housewife Barbie, but what are the odds the palace gives her extremely strict operating conditions? You may only dress in these types of clothes, keep you hair this long (we know Charles loves it), attend this type of event no more than X times per months, etc.
I mean, we know she exists in that position to act as a glorifying influence on Willy, so she is an accessory, full-stop. She can’t draw positive attention to herself in case she outshines her husband, so all she’s permitted to do is dress like the image they want to BRF to sustain.
And we know her parents don’t have the resources to support her if she were to bail.
As abused as Meg? Um, hell-to-the-no. In fact, she was a contributor to the racial abuse Meghan got.
Also: yes, Kate has definitely been and still is a recipient of rampant misogyny in and around the RF. However, she has weaponized that misogyny when it suits her so I find it hard to summon any sympathy for her.
I’d like to give her the benefit of the doubt, but she put up with a lot of abuse from all comers to get to where she is.
If she was really a prisoner of a sexist institution she would have welcomed Meghan instead of cutting her cold and going full Karen on her. I suspect she was mad at her for stealing away fun Uncle Harry, who was once a silver lining to her humdrum marriage.
I don’t think the institution is sexist so much as brutal to outsiders. I don’t think anyone thinks less of Anne for her adultery and her divorce the way they do about Diana and Fergie for doing the same.
Nope. We are not going to feel bad for someone who not only chased down the position but then used any power she did have against her own sister in law. Her pregnant sister in law. Her sister in law who later lost a child because of the constant media harassment that kate helped to fuel.
That misogyny bites her in the ass is the result of her own actions.
She can get a divorce right now and leave that environment. She chooses to stay and help propagate a system of misogyny, racism, and cruelty.
Kate is the plantation owners wife who bought into the system as much as the male white slavers. Kate is like the white woman who voted for trump. She is a bigger danger because she is not blamed for the racism and misogyny as much as the white men. But she is one of them.
There are photos of Kate glaring at Meghan and Harry at the church service. And of her taking a threatening step to Meghan (Harry had to quickly intervene). I see no excuses for Kate. None. Kate could not even control her self in front of Cameras.
Kate could have righted a wrong and told the media the crying story was not true. Especially since Meghan was told not to make any comments to the media. There might not have been an Oprah interview if Kate had been nice to Meghan.
@ Nic919, and Keen isn’t kept in a gilded cage either. She has taken it upon herself to upstage C&C on two occasions already, first the coronation nonsense and with the first day of the Chelsea Flower show, in which she bused a boatload of children from different ethnicities to enforce her own agenda. Keen isn’t being held back, not in the slightest. In fact, she has become more emboldened to act on her her for her own benefit. And if Keen is that miserable, she can do what every other self worthy woman would do and leave that lying dog and his abusive, temperamental man-child behind. But she has the brass ring and Burger King would have to blast her out. Keen is in it for Keen!!
She looks like a Tim Burton claymation character.
Right? “Kate Attacks!” (And the Windsors are revealed to be alien robots, which is not that far from the truth.)
Side note, whatever happened with the claymation she promoted for her shaping us campaign? Any news on that? It was pretty expensive, if I remember correctly…
Good question. I can,t be bothered to check if it is on their super impactful youtube channel. Some intern probably made a wix website for shaping us (which sounds like a fitness webshop) and the video is hiding there somewhere.
Wait, sorry, interacting with kids or scaring the living daylights out of them by giving a preview of the way she’ll haunt their dreams? 🤔
On a serious note, it’s bizarre to me how many times these children have changed schools (or are planning to change, who knows if any of this is true). Is this normal in the UK? I attended the same school from kindergarten to 8th grade! Seems very disruptive to the kids.
It is far more normal in the UK. Boy’s traditionally do two years of nursery (2-4yo) then switch to a pre-prep from Reception (US Pre-K) until they exit at either 7+ (year after they turn 7) or 8+ (year after they turn 8) to a Prep school where they stay until 13 then on to a secondary school until they finish A levels at 18.
Girls do two years of nursery, then typically Reception until 11+ then on to secondary school. Some girls will switch at 7+ though and some girls will leave their secondary schools at 16+ after GCSE’s to go somewhere else for A levels until 18. It’s a lot of switching and it’s exhausting! I just want through 4+ assessments for my daughter for a reception place and 7+ for my son into his prep school he’ll stay at until 13
I would be exhausted too. Why can’t girls and boys at least be on the same schedule? Is this some misogynistic artifact?
Love a duck, that’s so much!!! My kids went to the elementary school down the street from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8, then the arts high school that was a 15 minute bus ride with a school-board funded transit pass until graduation. I truly feel so lucky now!!
Also, the gender divided expectations make me nervous. One of my kids is Trans, and this school system would have been a real problem. I’m feeling lucky to be in Ontario, Canada all over again! That feels weird……
Zowie, I didn’t realize there was all that school-hopping! And why on earth should girls have a different schooling schedule than boys?? That’s outrageous.
Plus, Churchill went to Harrow. St George’s is a primary school, which would not be equivalent to Eton. Harrow is equivalent to Eton. (I think I’ve got that right; I can’t pretend to understand the English school system as outlined by Bromptonviewer above.)
To be clear though, the standard UK state school system is: nursery (0-4 yrs), then primary school which is reception to year 6 (4/5yrs old to 11yrs old) and then secondary is first to fifth form or year 7 to 11 – depending on how the school styles it (11/12 yrs old to 16), and then sixth form if they want to do A-levels – which most kids do (it is two years so 16/17yrs old to 18).
There are some variations with public schools (UK equivalent of very posh private schools) and perhaps that is what OP is referring to. But the gender difference she mentions is not something I have ever seen in the UK. Perhaps this is very regional? I’d be curious to know what part of the country this happens in.
That has to be the most awkward looking side hug that I’ve ever seen in that second pic. What on earth is she doing with her elbow up in the air like that, it screams “eww I have to touch you?” to me.
The dress is okay but pale pink is not her color, she needs more of a jewel tone.
She’s performing double duty by awkwardly shaking her hand with another child while hugging another one. That’s why her elbow juts up like that.
But those faces, Madonna mia!
Despite the tabloids’ dog-whistle raves about their “English rose”, that’s not an accurate description of Kate’s complexion. She gets very tan in the summer and fades to sallow in the winter, so she looks nicer in bright reds and yellows.
No matter how much the British media push the propaganda Kate is NO Diana. Diana is the epitome of the real English rose. Diana’s skin is perfect.
Personally I think the dress looks straight out of 1952, plain housewife style. Her style is shamefully lacking. That said, nothing this woman does seems to be genuine in the least. Just nothing. It’s all for the cameras and to justify her bleak existence, nothing more.
That child in the red cardigan is all of us
I just laughed out loud! Yes, yes she is. Unimpressed and over it.
Yeah, lol. Plus, that girl who’s in front of the skeleton (not Kate, the actual skeleton), is looking alarmed, like she’s trapped in a kitchen with a velociraptor.
She looks like the careworn spinster aunt of the Kate from the rugby event.
The pink brings out her age spots. And the wonky eyes brings out my laughter.
It’s good to see some untouched photos of her. Is it me or has the dysfunctional duo been doing a great deal of solo events lately?
Not only that but Kate is working outside Windsor, for a change. Someone, here, yesterday, mentioned that she’s in London while William is up north for his campaign. Coincidence?
I vaguely recall they’re telling us around the time of their ‘ascension’ to their ‘new roles’ (barf) as P&PoW, they’d be doing more solo events. For once, no lie.
They brought up the solo events before then. Probably around the time a separation was being negotiated behind the scenes. But the pandemic changed some of that for a little bit. Now that the cottage is set up, the original plan to pretend they are not separated is back on.
Glad she has the face she deserves. I’m amazed by how at one moment, her face looks like it’s melting and the next like it’s frozen.
If ever there was a time to NOT get dressed up for an engagement! And in a light color as well. As a former primary teacher, I find this telling. I always knew which kids had nannies because when their moms did actually volunteer to come in and help with the class, or chaperone a field trip, they were never dressed to play with or help wrangle messy young kids with hands that stay mysteriously sticky no matter how many times they’ve been washed.
Of course she dressed up for the engagement!! She wore a pink toddler dress (as @eurydice so accurately described it , yesterday) to meet with children in the museum! And she accessorized it with white shoes! Just like a doll
Interesting observation, @Miranda!
Why does she look totally deranged.
They will never accept that kate isn’t good with kids and she never will have the ease with them that Diana had, that Harry has and Meghan as well. Photos of of Harry with kids show the entire group are paying attention to him, likely because of his charisma. Diana was the same. There was a genuineness about them that the kids pick up and respond to. Same when Meghan owned that crowd of kids in one of her last official appearances.
Kids can sense that kate is faking this for PR. Plus she always looks like she bossing them around and giving orders. For the one photo that shows a child not repulsed by her, there are 99 where the kids are showing WTF on their faces.
Being a woman with kids doesn’t mean she is good with all kids and time and time again we see this with Kate.
Maybe it’s because Kate reminds the kids of the wicked stepsister of Cinderella. She scares them.
And weird – in some pix the center of her forehead is completely smooth, but you can see lines on both sides 🤔 Is that bad photo editing or what the heck is up?
Botox between the eyes (to smooth the “11′ furrows) which effects the middle of the forehead too.
Does she have filler or implants in her cheeks? I’m confused by the cheekbone situation when the lower part of her face is sagging so much.
I feel bad for people aging in the public eye, because it’s hard enough to do it privately. There are lots of things you can do for your skin/face that don’t involve surgery or injectables and I wish we could normalize taking care of yourself without using medical intervention to look “perfect.”
There’s no shame on aging..it’s a natural procedure and everyone should be able to eventually accept it. Even, take any sort of procedure to delay the aging effects. The problem with Kate is not aging. There many women, older than her, in the public that look really good (Maxima comes in my mind, for example). Kate’s problem is the fact that she gives an immense importance on her appearance. Yeah, it’s important to look good in this kind of “business”. But, if she had developed any other qualities and projects in all those years in the royal family, something else to talk about except the clothes and the make up, people wouldn’t criticize her looks. For me, she is a bad role model for all the women in the world because she encourages the importance of frivolous appearance and not of substance by her extreme diet, exercise and cosmetic treatments.
The need for her to always look youthful is a part of her infantilization. She’s been in that family for over 12 years now with barely anything to show for it because she’s still “listening and learning”. They want the public to still view her as the 29 year old just joining the family, trying to find her feet and not the 41 year old with no established projects.
It’s still a choice though, to do all that crap to your face. And, in my opinion, just makes a person look worse because it’s always so obvious.
I’ve been watching The Diplomat, with Keri Russell and was so pleased that she actually just looks her age (47)! And she looks so much better than someone like Keen with her fake, jacked up face and facial expressions. Keri Russell has wrinkles and normal looking hair thickness and looks fantastic. Plus her face moves like a normal human being.
I can’t remember if it was on here or Twitter but I saw pics of Queen Letizia the other day and I wish she would also stop messing with her face. She’s practically unrecognizable from years ago and just looks pulled and plastic.
I think her cheekbones are all contouring makeup. A line of very dark rouge. It is a nice trick, I first picked up on it when they did her commemeritive coin, and the lack of color made her face look round and people claimed it didn’t look like her, when if you edit out the contouring makeup, it very clearly did. In her youth it made her look like a supermodel. However, as she ages, it merely draws the eye to her dropping jowls.
Kate is/was a smoker. And that catches up with you. I also have a feeling that she is a drinker – and that can show up as well. Couple that with bad botox, fillers, etc. and I think this is what you get. She looks older than her age. I am 43 and she looks a good ten years older than me.
Late 30s early 40s are when the super tanners and smokers start to show their age far more than those who didn’t do that. Botox won’t fix it either.
Plus she heavily restricts calories so that makes it even worse.
Her facial expressions are crazy. The children are not swarming around her with happiness like they do with Meghan. Big blue always has to feature, no matter what she is doing, her behavior is so trashy and of course she had to wear 12 inch heels, dominating children must be on her regular agenda too. The majority of children looked wary of her.
Kate is just plain bad at interacting with kids. They might be more receptive if she wasn’t making scary faces.
And here I never thought it would be possible to top the bug-eyed bobblehead photo of her wearing mint green on the Flop Tour. That head tilt is the stuff of nightmares.
I would think Kate would want Charlotte to go to her alma mater but maybe she has no choice in the matter.
Isn’t Marlborough where kate acquired the nickname middlebum for the flashing? So it won’t surprise me if Charlotte doesn’t attend that school because that story is likely to come back and gain more life.
You got that right. At Marlborough Charlotte will repeatedly hear how her mum flashed her bare ass out the window many many times.
I never understood that. Did she think they didn’t kow it was her room? It seems she wasn’t anonymous, since they called her Middlebum.
Chris did photoshopped her pictures, then others posted Kate’s face without photoshop, it was startling, Chris really needs to ease up with the heavy airbrushing.
Yeah I don’t think people would be so startled by her appearance if his photos weren’t so drastically different from reality.
The little girl hugging her is cute.
Regarding W&K’s children…we ALREADY KNOW how it’s going to play out …and I TRULY do feel for those children as they get older as they have NO ONE in their inner circle of family that can provide them with the proper emotional/psychological that they need to be healthy…not to mention happy….I 🙏 for them that they have A LOT of their Uncle Harry gene…though Harry WAS lucky that his POWERFUL Grandparents loved him…and there was NEVA a doubt about that…But those children won’t even have THAT with C&C…and though I don’t doubt the Middleton Grandparents love….that’s poisoned by the ABHORRENT social climbing DNA in their wheelhouse….Makes me admire Pippa a bit more…who have seemed to LEARN VALUABLE LESSONS from her formal education & life…..
I won’t rip on how Kate & William look …Harry said it PERFECTLY out his OWN mouth in the audiobook of “Spare” & that goes for BOTH of them…but I WILL say this….
You either HAVE IT…or you DON’T when it comes to being a public figure & the Royal Family has spent HUNDREDS of years making sure “IT” is bred OUT of their gene pool…the PROBLEM is when they WED someone with “IT” & for ME…”IT” is defined by ONE WORD…COMPELLING…whether that is GOOD or BAD…(a LOT of THAT I put on Queen Victoria…but I digress)…W&K don’t have “IT”…But you can compensate by putting the WORK in to be professional & knowledgeable & consistent…but AGAIN…that isn’t the “Royal Family Way”…So…society will SUFFER seeing W&K follow the staid path they PERFER because they don’t have the RANGE or emotional/psychological/intellectual capability of forging a different cool 😎 AF path….while we have H&M take that path & GO…ergo….BALANCE 😉
Is it just me, or in that last picture of Kate does she look like a little dog sitting up and begging for a treat?
@annel, nah can’t be, Williams not there 🤔
Oh look! Kkkhate has allowed herself to actually touch a Black child. What has the world come to?!?
The FACTS ARE, yep she gets on better with SOME olds, but we all know the biggest bullsht detectors are children. They can spot false from a mile of and these pictures prove it. Yes little girl, yes little boy you can have a treat if you pose with the scary eyed lady. The rest of them are looking at her asif to say who the hell is this woman with the weird eyes and teeth, and where is the nearest fire exist or grown up with the taser
Poor Charlotte, old beyond her years trying to paper over the cracks in her dysfunctional family. At least in boarding school she may realise that her parents’ and grandparents’ behaviour is terrible and not ‘normal’. I fear for those kids, not because they’re ‘Royal’ just because they’re kids
I think these pics are great and they all look like they are having a superb time.
This is exactly the kind of event Kate should be doing to complement her early years work and I can’t fault her for that.
Also, I really can’t believe she has bused in some children of colour – this is London and it is just a totally normal London crowd of kids.
@AIDEVEE: Are you serious or facetious? That witch’s unnatural facial grimacing scared the beeJesus out me. And he contrived body language speaks volumes about her faux ability to connect to early years representatives.
Kate preaches “ahly yaaz” and scaffolding all over the place, but she has no idea what to do when facing kids.
To me it looks like a private school or it could be that this part of London has been gentrified.
These pictures clearly demonstrate how uncomfortable she is with groups of children. There has been that story in the press praising Keen Katie for all her work with youngsters, but she has that definite “don’t touch me!” look on her face. Also, color that 4th picture green, and you’ve got the Grinch!
I never see sincerity on Kkkhate’s face. Never see any empathy in her eyes.
Kate needs to watch out even her chief promoter the Daily Fail is trolling her.
There was a big article that was praising her tongue in cheek for doing most of her engagements either in Windsor or within a short radius.
Watch out Kate, Meghan has gone and now the vultures are coming for you.
Meghan lives in Kate’s head mortgage free. I swear she must have studied her every move because she has become a water down version of M.
So sad, as being a stylist I actually use to like some of her earlier looks and glow !
Not flattering photos of Kate at all. She really is not aging well. With William partying at a club without her for the world to see, how humiliating that must be for her.
Just a comment re: the “buggy” eyes. Could be a thyroid condition (Graves disease), which would also contribute to her super-thinness. I’ve been there, and I’m always bothered by how my eyes look in photos. Of course, any other Botox/work she’s had done doesn’t help that, either.