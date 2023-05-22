Princess Kate repeated her ME+EM dress to visit the Chelsea Flower Show

The Princess of Wales loves making “surprise appearances” these days. While the royal rota loves to make pie charts about William and Kate’s popularity, I do wonder if so many of these events and appearances are unannounced because W&K are worried that they’ll be booed, heckled or protested. The other reason, obviously, is security. In any case, Kate made a surprise appearance today at the Chelsea Flower Show. Her staff set it up so she could have a picnic with children. I hope she told them about the log “chair” she “designed.”
For this appearance, Kate repeated a ME+EM dress which she had previously worn for a photo-op with a sick kid in Scotland. Interestingly, her mother borrowed this dress and wore it out to Royal Ascot last year. It looked awful of Carole, but it looks fine on Kate. This is her style, honestly, and whatever… it was a flower show and her staff set up a photo-op with kids. Better a pink shirtdress than whatever she can copykeen from Meghan. OH GOD I just saw the wedges!!! I thought she burned those things! Ugh.
Kate looks like she’s aggressively questioning them about why they’re not wearing tights in some of these photos. In another photo, you can see the mask drop and she gives a Black child one of the meanest looks I’ve ever seen. Wow. I hope that young queen is having a great day, oh my god.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
She looks like shit. And her face is shifting.
Sideways on she looks like Zoe Wanamaker
Zoe Wanamaker! Hilarious. The whole DM series of photos is bad. Photoshop, photoshop, my queendom for some better photoshop.
Yes but Zoe Wanamaker was always kind of vibrant and hot. I am genuinely concerned about Kate’s weight. She does not look healthy.
I am increasingly alarmed by how gaunt she looks. She’s swimming in that dress.
That dress is a disaster. She’s pathetic. When she isn’t copying Meghan, she’s dressing like a frump.
She is a narrow hipped/ broad shoulder body type anyway; yes, she has been painfully thin for years. She would look so good if she’d add 10-15# Why, then, would she choose a dress that visually uses a “tromp l’oeil ” effect to make her look even smaller? So damn weird.
In all the pictures the kids are not paying attention to her and they look bored.
The expressions on some of their faces are cracking me UP! They’ve got Kate’s number. They know exactly who and what she is.
Someone should do a quantitative study of the number of times the Windsor royals, individually and as a group, were posed with people of color during UK royal engagements, before (around 2010) and after Duchess Meghan joined the family.
They should pay special attention to the Windsors posing Black people during UK royal engagements. They should see if there was a noticeable shift after the Oprah interview.
The posing with people of color on royal tours is another worthy study.
I agree with this actually. It would be an eye-opening study.
Exactly this. You would think that people in England would be curious, but no.
I love the little dude who is giving her the stink eye.
What is up with all these token POC always in her photo ops?
@chica – England’s a pretty diverse place these days – probably why all the old white people are so angry.
Especially London is absolutely full of people of immigrant backgrounds, of every country, white, brown black, Chinese. It would be difficult to make a crowd in London that was mostly white or of English-ethnicity.
England is diverse but they’ve never sought to include people of color in any of their photo-ops before. In fact, it felt like they went out of their way to only include the white people. This feels very performative.
Of course England is diverse. England was one of the worst colonialists and slavers! All the more disgusting that England is one of the most xenophobic and most rasist countries in Europe.
Omg! My comments don’t ever get posted when I suggest potential reasons behind the extremely covered frumpy dresses. Yet we had a mulitple treads about anger being William’s primary emotion.
I’m not trying to create sympathy for Kate. She is a bully. But I think it’s fair with all the allegations to bring this issue forward. Many women dress like this for specific reasons having to do with their marriages or relationships. It needs to be talked about.
Moxylady, you have to recognize that the reasons you are talking about do not apply to Kitty.
I have come to the same reluctant conclusion as MoxyLady: the reason for her 1940s cosplay is possibly chosen for reasons other than just the covered-up style. She behaves as a bully. She’s certainly not a busy bee (though possibly a part-time beekeeper). She’s constantly “shining a light” on causes such as the early years without actually doing much to help solve problems such as poverty and inequality. After H&M having left, she has no credit with mental health causes. She’s never learned how to speak in public…
However much I dislike her, there are a ton of red flags (W’s behavior in Spare is one, for instance). The RR has written about their blow-up fights as well, which is not how normal couples behave. I’m not saying for sure that this IS the situation, but I’m aware that it COULD be.
Exactly @Josephine. There’s been a noticeable and very deliberate increase in the amount of POCs included in their photo ops. Their older photos from a few years ago were almost all white. It is strictly performative as nothing else they do behind the scenes reflects a change to their racist ways. I would literally keep my (brown-skinned) children home if I knew these a$$hats were coming to visit and use them as props.
There was an uptick in the photo ops with POC starting immediately after the Oprah interview aired. It was so, so obvious
Someone need to do a qualitative study on the uptick in POC in their photo ops. Especially Kates. She does the school photo ops.
Look at the partly bald guy in a blue suit, blue shirt, and brown shoes who is actually looking at Kate with interest and smiling. Something another partly bald guy who wears blue suits, blue shirts and brown shoes avoids doing at all costs. I hope Kate enjoyed the attention from the Burger King replacement dude.
Probably part of her entourage, security team, etc. In other words, a paid employee.
Yes it does look that she is giving that boy a dirty look but I think it’s because he is giving her the mean girl treatment and she knows it. Just look at his face it’s a you suck b*tch look lol.
That’s a girl. Her braids are pulled back. Same girl from the other photos.
@ Thatsnotok. I’m talking the two boys. One has the look. Not the girl she is bending down in front of. That girl looks like she is asking for Princess Megs autograph lol.
I believe Susan Collins was referring to the top photo where Kate was standing with the flowerpot—there are a couple of boys and the right one is very clearly unimpressed. In the one where she’s crouching, she’s glaring at a girl.
Keen is the one the RF have picked to try and fill the absence of H&M, right? A garden party, Eurovision piano, parents insolvent, Anna Freud and mental health, children, infomercial about the chic hat ceremony, Ariel’s mean reaction… I don’t believe she’s been this visible in a very long time. And the actual king is very much missing.
Yep kids see through FAKE quicker than any adult
My mistake. Thanks!
The kids look terrified ,she doesn’t exude warmth and her hair is scary .
I don’t understand how CarolE can wear Kate’s clothes? CarolE’s not overweight but kate is a stick?
Personally i don’t think it was a borrow, but that Carole simply bought the same dress. If it was a borrow, maybe the fact that Carole is shorter than kate helps a bit.
From what I remember of the pics I strongly believe it was the same dress in different sizes. Job lot.
Kate gets multiples of everything so she likely gets a few sizes in the same colour sometimes instead of just different colours.
Carole dresses Kate for her public appearances. So Kate wears clothes that are Carole’s taste in clothes.
Kate never wore those sort of dresses before she was married. When living at St. Andrews and since then when “off duty” she mostly wore jeans and T-shirt or jeans and jumper or shorts and T-shirt. So that might be Kate’s real style.
Then again Diana wore jeans and jumper a lot when off duty so it might have been copying Diana.
The shorts and T-shirt seem to be Kate….
I think these old fashioned dresses are copying someone, they’ve just not been identified yet. An Unidentified Single white femaling object.
I googled it….
Diana wore a cotton buttoned dress with belt on tour to Australia but that was white.
She wore pink to the Chelsea flower show in 1989 but that was a suit. There’s a ten minute video on YouTube.
Maybe Carol bought the dress because it was similar to Diana’s white dress.
The King and Queen were meant to attend the Chelsea flower show but cancelled, Kate was told to stand in. Carole looked up what Diana wore to the CFS – saw it was pink, and then picked out something pink Kate already had.
I always believed it is copying Downton Abbey Style, since the Cambridges admitted to be fans
I am rather sure she is trying to copy Princess Marina, the late Duchess of Kent. On some pictures even with Marina’s trademark uneven smile. The forties style dresses deffo cried MARINA.
I wouldn’t read too much into this situation. Kate isn’t in college anymore. She is on an official appearance as the Princess of Wales. As for cosplaying Diana, I have had a dress of similar style in my closet. I wasn’t cosplaying Diana. That dress style is commonplace.
Kate is no princess marina in any way.imo.
I will bet money that Kate does not even know who princess Marina was. She and her mother obsessed about Diana, the queen and a little bit of queen mum. Direct line and consorts only.
Is the hem supposed to be uneven like that or is it that she has no arse so it becomes uneven?
Also, where is the Royal tailor? Do they not have one of those?
My mom asks me where I bought an outfit and goes out and buys the same outfit. Maybe Carole does the same thing? I started keeping outfits in my closet until they sold out before wearing them around my mother.
It’s not the exact same dress. They just both own that dress. In the same color. Which in and of itself is weird.
I like this dress in her very much. Great colour and I like the sleeve detail. She looks like she’s in her style wheelhouse, and it’s good for her. Agree vigorously on the wedges, too. Ugh. Lololol
If the plan is to have a picnic it is ridiculous for her to wear wedges so she towers over kids even more.
If it’s a picnic, why wear a dress at all?
Ok not that dress but I just bought their white gauzy maxi dress. Looks comfortable and not overpriced. Hopefully it fits.
It’s a surprise visit, and the kids STILL are in no way wowed or impressed. Please stop bothering kids of color. They’re just not that into you.
Exactly! I’m guessing there will be more surprise visits with Black kids because it’s going to get harder and harder to get consent forms from parents who see this facade from a mile away and don’t want their kids used as props for these colonizers’ photo ops.
Parents should preemptively tell their schools they don’t want their children participating in surprise or planned visits with any of these people. It’s certainly what I would do if my child lived over there.
I don’t think kids are into her period. All that we see of her with her own kids are events like the parade. The rest are staged photographs.
Wow so many public events in a row! Is this a record for her? Usually we get one busy week and then Kate disappears for a month or longer.
She’s covering for William, who seems to have gone AWOL, again.
@Harper: you and I were thinking the same thing. William seems to have disappeared. Maybe he’s on holiday with the mistress
William did a film last week with submariners it just didn’t get the publicity.
The more interesting issue is that Charles, Camilla and others were announced a few days ago that they were attending today. Kate was not. So it’s not a security issue because it she’s not as valuable a target as the king. But this seems like a last minute thing to highlight herself. Add that to recent stories such as William being called a fourth child and there is a Middleton push going on here.
I saw the film with the rowers, but to me that is Burger King filming his vanity docu-series and not doing royal work where he shows up in person. The film could have been timed for release when he knew he was going to be bunking at Houghton for the week or having some Jecca time in Africa. They tend to drop pre-packaged pieces when they are AWOL to fool the peasants.
@pinkisaurus @harper I’m not surprised since Meghan has an appearance (hopefully she’s still okay to make it) tomorrow and in no way is it acceptable to KP (and K) that Meghan have the spotlight. I won’t be surprised when we see k on Wednesday or Thursday this week after Meghan at the Gracie awards because YOU KNOW that we will 🙄
And you know it’ll be swarming with paps, not hired photographers with a PhD in Photoshop.
And she is just as dull at each and every event. There is nothing new or interesting about the photo shoot poses and clothing is a bore.
She could have multiple cardboard cutouts of herself, printed both sides of course, plus attach a microphone broadcasting continuous mumbling, then she would never have to go to these appearances. Take these to her socalled events and no one would notice the difference if she was not physically there.
She simply doesn’t know how to engage with children!
It can’t be a surprise visit if the press knows about it beforehand. But I’m for more engagements by Kate so that the British press can concentrate on her rather than Harry and Meghan.
Curious why she isn’t showcasing a garden (as previously) that she designed to support her charitable (mental health ) initiatives? It would have been a slam dunk in that respect.
Oh wait… she would have had to have had serious planning + DONE WORK ahead of time …not just fancy frock, hug BIPOC children, be followed by social media camera guru to appear in her “Royal turned Influencer Social Média Campaign”. The POW couple thirst is beyond insatiable at this point.
The look on those two boys’ faces is priceless. Kids see through this trick.
They are giving me life. I literally LOL’d when I saw that pic.
The looks on all the kids’ faces are making me die with laughter.
The little girl behind Kate with the pigtails looks like she’s checking out those awful puffy sleeves and thinking ‘This lady is tragic!’
I thought she was checking out the extension situation. She seemed befuddled by whatever she was looking at.
I came to say those kids were mesmerized by her wiglet!
The look on the face of the girl with pigtails is hilarious, and very like the face I imagine I’d make when meeting Kate.
Kids just aren’t easily impressed. Saying but “I’m a princess” just doesn’t mean much. There is no reverence in these pictures. And why should there be? The royal Windsors are not a fairy tale. In fiction or in person. The kids would rather meet Halle Barry from the little mermaid or someone who’s able to connect well with kids. Not everybody can. Which shouldn’t be a big deal. But Kate’s been built up on a house of cards.
Is the hem of that dress supposed to be so uneven? Or is the hem an attempt to coordinate with the uneven placement of wiglets?
I think they really designed it to be longer on the sides, which is weird. It also has odd horizontal seems at about fingertip length.
She should be doing these events with cute old people. Like Captain Tom (RIP), they would pay more attention to her and actually want to be at a flower show. The kids have good taste and don’t like her, she doesn’t seem to like them either.
You’d think a woman with three children under the age of 10 would have a better handle on relating to kids. Yikes.
Kate is just not good with kids. Not even her own kids.
The dress looks ugly on her and she looks awful as usual. It’s clear her handlers hate her. She should have stuck to her coat dresses.
I think Kate does these “surprise” visits because she cancels at the last minute a lot, and this way there’s no public embarrassment. So the palace probably has more stuff in her calander but she refuses to show up for some of it.
The facial expressions on those kids is priceless LOL!
I’m older than she is and I wouldn’t wear what she wears because I think she always looks frumpy.
I think some (ok maybe a lot) of it is the clothes themselves, she certainly wears some atrocious stuff, but a lot is her. She has no charisma or poise. Some people can elevate a bin bag and pull off all sorts of looks. She cannot.
It’s the whole is she wearing the clothes or are they wearing her and she is such a vacuum of a human being its always the latter.
Frankly, I think her Mom picks out or “consults” about her wardrobe. When she isn’t cos playing Meghan, most of her things look like items her mother would wear.
Haha! Same here. I could see many of her outfits on the late Queen or Princess Anne.
You know what, I do not have a problem with wedges. She copies ‘looks’ all the time, but at least in this case, it’s really her style. If she feels comfortable – why not. She’s in a kids’ playground. It’s not her worst look.
(she does not look particularly rested though)
If I were walking around in grass like that I’d wear wedges also. I actually think the shoes are cute.
Yes, I don’t have a problem with the wedges, either. They make more sense than trying walk around on grass with spike heels.
Yeah, I really don’t get the wedge hate around here. I guess she could get newer or nicer wedges? I’m sure these were pricey.
I’m going to age myself, but in the intro theme song to threes company one season, Teri had the cutest wedge espadrilles on, and I have just always, my whole life, loved them and associated them with summer and vacation.
So I despise wedges. Truly despise. Every now and then maybe I see someone wearing them and think they look good. But I’m aware that’s me and other people do like them. I prefer when she wears wedges though bc it’s something she wore pre-Meghan so it feels more true to her. Now if she’d shown up in some flat Rothy’s🙄?
I like wedges in grass, you don’t sink.
Neither do a cute pair of ballet flats
Dont forget she has a desperate need to tower over everyone. Wedges or heels for Khate are always the highest possible. Walking on the grass of course you need to elevate, missing opportunities to loom over the top of the majority of people is not possible, flats would not just do.
My grandmother might of wore that to work in the 70’s. How does she find this stuff? Why not some nice white jeans, bright blazer and flats. This was a picnic for children, not some old ladies tea party (she could of changed for the older audience later).
Kate likes to look as tall as possible.
Perhaps she needs to focus more on senior citizens, because these photo ops with kids aren’t doing what she hopes they will. The kids don’t seem impressed by her at all. Better to visit Mee Maw at the nursing home and play up to the Queen Elizabeth nostalgia.
All I can see is a tall cool glass of pepto bismol.
Nice!
Lol, a friend of mine called it “Travels Through the Large Intestine.”
Does Kate have just one eyeshadow palette? Her eye makeup seems to be the same all the time though level of application changes.
The colors looked wrong with her pink lipstick and dress. A softer spring eye makeup would be more attractive.
And in what universe do those earrings work with that dress?
Her earring choices always baffle me. Never, not once, have I thought : those earrings look great with that outfit.
looking back at the BAFTA dress with those horrid earrings (they were probably ok alone but with that dress, NO) and I just do not understand why she has no sense of proportion and style.
Kate knows what she likes and sticks with it. She’ll be wearing a wiglets and heavy makeup forever.
Two things I would like to bring up. Could there ever be an article where what Kate wears wasn’t mentioned? I doubt it. Since that’s all she knows to do. And also. I wonder after the divorce if any designers will still try to work with her?
There could be an article about Kate’s accomplishments, but she would need some of those first. I don’t know if it was mentioned here but another charity she ‘supports’ just closed. Also, it depends on the source but the df or People, with few exceptions, are always going to describe women’s clothing.
Oh dear – this is the 2nd event in 2 weeks where the kids are like ‘get me away from this woman’. It looks like 2 different events – the ones the kids are at and the other is in Catty’s head.
I heard Kate once had a hangnail. Can we have 18 articles about how interesting that is?
She has so many ugly dresses that were obviously altered from the original design. The hem on this one is tragic. Like it’s obvious this was a shorter dress and she had to school marm it up with that extra bit of fabric. If this was the design, wow. Not a good idea at all.
As for the kids, they are clearly unimpressed. I’d feel sorry for her, but her maniac grinning means she’s oblivious to their disinterest in her.
Check out @Factsand2CentsPodcast on Twitter. Their tweet today includes photos taken at this event from the perspective of showing the huge bank of photographers taking pictures of what we see here. Totally staged of course. No wonder the children have blank, concerned expressions on their faces being faced with all of those cameras.
I don’t dislike wedges. There are some very cute ones and they have to go with whatever you are wearing. These however don’t go well with the dress, possibly the color and they also look old and beat up. Not an attractive shoe at all. I’m not a fan of the dress. For me it is the weird two tone blocking that makes me not like it. I love shirt dresses for their flow and comfortableness but the color blocking doesn’t sit right for me. It could also be that she is wearing it. I have others refer to her as a clothes hanger and now can understand with how weirdly this dress fits her disappearing frame. The dress hangs on her much like how it would hang on a clothes hanger in a department store. She seems to be disappearing before our eyes. There’s a photo of her from the back pretending to touch two little black boys and what really caught my attention is how the material in the back of the dress is gathered as if she has lost a substantial amount of weight since she last wore this dress. The bunching was very alarming to see. I sometimes fear that she has the wrong people around her that are ignoring any signs that she might need to seek help. I’m not a fan of hers, I personally can’t stand how unnecessarily cruel she is to Meghan, but I can’t ignore the real impact she could have for others with the same issue, if she would just speak out and seek help.
Children never look happy to be around her. Does she have a black person quota for her posing, none of it ever looks natural. Kates dress is yet another shapeless creation on a shapeless body, the wiglets are glaringly obvious on her thick “natural” hair and her maniacal open mouthed expression is there as usual. So over the british media stating that people are rapturous being around K & W, whatever for, they dont do anything other than pose for photos.
The little girl who Kate looks at meanly was THE ONLY ONE who liked Kate!!! Kate is smart and stupid. She understood marrying a royal was best for her but she is stupid about everything else. That little girl would’ve given her THE PERFECT picture.
Those two boys up top looked alarmed by kates slimness. It must be something to see her in person.