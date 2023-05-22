Tominey: Prince Harry likes to rent a hotel room in Montecito & stay solo??

Last Friday was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s fifth anniversary. A lot of their earliest critics have egg on their faces about it. Those critics swore up and down that Meghan was a “degree wife,” that Meghan wouldn’t stick around, that Harry would get tired of Meghan because she was just so American. What happened is that Harry left his country and his toxic family behind so he could start a new life with Meghan and their children. That was not “the plan.” Still, to this day, the Windsors and the British media would do anything to drive a wedge between H&M, to somehow harass and abuse them into getting a divorce, to convince Harry to dump Meghan and return to the UK. LOL – it’s not happening, peeps. But please allow Camilla Tominey to have her delusions. Tominey wrote an especially unhinged piece about how Meghan and Harry are growing apart and how Harry often stays in hotels to get away from his wife and children. I strongly suspect that Tominey’s sources are “Twitter derangers,” but what do I know.
H&M’s wedding: At the time, household staff weren’t entirely confident the relationship would go the distance – “no one could see it lasting longer than three years”, according to one insider. Yet as the couple celebrate their “wood” anniversary, Harry and Meghan have proved their doubters wrong. While their relationships with their own families might not be what they once were, the marriage appears to be going strong, despite the couple’s outwardly diverging priorities. The Duchess once described them as moving together “like salt and pepper” but they seem to be heading in opposite directions – Meghan looking forward while Harry dwells on the past.
Meghan’s desire for fame, and Harry’s quest for privacy. The events of this week raise questions over whether the couple will extend their campaign for privacy to the US. They may wish to team up with other high-profile figures such as the Clooneys, who attended their London wedding five years ago. George Clooney, whose wife Amal is a human rights lawyer, has spoken about the issue before, writing an open letter after photos of their daughter were published online. However, questions have been raised over how such a campaign sits with the Duchess’s plans to build her “global enterprise”. Meghan signed with leading global talent agency WME in April, amid talk of more “content creation”, a Dior clothing deal and the revamp of her defunct lifestyle blog The Tig.
Harry’s hotel rooms: Such is their independence from each other that the owner of a leading hotel chain in Montecito recently told The Daily Telegraph they have a room set aside for Harry where he occasionally stays on his own. The Duke has also been known to stay at the uber-exclusive San Vincente Bungalows when visiting LA, which is a two-hour drive from the couple’s £11 million mansion. “That seems to be his escape place,” said a source of the super secretive and selective members’ club in West Hollywood, which – unlike the Soho House chain also frequented by the Sussexes – bans journalists from joining. A refuge from the rigours of parenting two children under four, Harry has apparently stayed there after attending Barry’s Bootcamp, a high-octane cardio fitness class, at the nearby Beverly Center.
A “friend” spoke to Camilla Tominey?? One friend described the couple as “like any parents of such young kids: frazzled. They are really happy together and live this idyllic life in Montecito, which is essentially a giant gated community of multimillionaires. But at the end of the day, they’ve been through a lot and I think they’ve both felt quite ground down by it all. They’re like any married couple, five years in.”
Harry barely speaks to his old friends? As one insider explained: “Nobody really speaks to him any more and even the people who have remained by his side have lately begun to fall away because he is so consistently negative. He’s often complaining and rarely asks after others. People had stuck with him because they blamed Meghan for isolating him and cutting him off from his friends and family. But he hasn’t done anything to help himself. Now they just see him as completely lost.” Harry himself referred to the fact that William regards him as “deluded” – but that sentiment also seems to be shared by those in what he once referred to as his “circle of trust”. The word “narcissistic” also creeps into a lot of conversations about the couple.
Too angry for romance: If her relaunch doesn’t go to plan, however, a blame game is likely to follow – and as someone who once worked for the couple noted: “When you’re that angry with the world, it leaves little time for romance.”
It’s clear that Tominey and all of the other royal reporters were really looking forward to using paparazzi photos from NYC of Meghan crying in a car next to stern-faced Harry to illustrate their narrative that “Harry and Meghan are on the rocks.” I keep hearing anecdotal stories that the British editors sent their photographers out with the explicit task of getting photos of Harry looking furious. So, that’s the narrative which the British media wants desperately. It’s weird how selectively Tominey will quote from Spare too, and how she never quotes all of the parts of the book where Harry speaks about how his home is now California, with Meghan and their children, or how miserable he felt in the UK, etc. They’ve convinced themselves that Homesick Harry is desperate to rid himself of Meghan and come running back to be abused.
As for the hotel room stuff… it’s very curious how this story started in the British media and how they claim to have insider sources. The Sussexes’ rep denied the hotel story though, with Page Six reporting: “A rep for the Duke of Sussex debunked the rumor on Sunday, telling Page Six, ‘This is not true.'”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Getty, Cover Images.
Is there a term for made up things that are the exact opposite of fan fiction?
Anti-fan fiction? Still seem like a type of fandom though. A toxic kind.
@Jais, maybe we should just ask Harry to send camel toe a nice BIG signed photo of himself bare-chested and smiling, that way she could spend all of her time drooling over it and STFU.
Oh, I’m convinced she already has a photo on her wall of Harry staring adoringly at Meghan but with her face superimposed over Meghan’s. She is that weird and creepy. I will never forget that Telegraph photo of her image superimposed in a face-off with Meghan and Harry. She has inserted herself into their life and story and should be called out as a stalker. It’s disconcerting AF to say the least.
Tominey Is A Liar’s deranged fiction would definitely qualify as anti-fan. Her articles age like milk. It will be interesting to see if she becomes too much of a liability for the paper after the outcome of Harry’s lawsuits and either has to tone down the lies and speculation or gets let go.
Tom key is lying liar who lies
Hate fic. Also for fic where certain characters are lauded and others portrayed as the worst things to happen to humanity, there’s a trope called character bashing.
Noxious fabulations? Noxious fabulations based on mean-spirited delusions? I usually just go with “lies”, although the collective hate that’s focused on Harry and Meghan seems much more complicated than that, and possibly much more culturally embedded. It’s like a racist anti-fairy tale. If the handsome blood prince marries a princess who’s not “white” — whatever “white” is (thanks Charles!) — surely unhappiness and chaos MUST follow, since they’ve upset the delicate balance of the white supremacist universe. Or something something.
I’m shocked that there are people and even institutions whose entire careers and business models seem based in slagging and trying to undermine Meghan and Harry and their marriage. It’s not sane, although, bizarrely, it does seem to be quite profitable.
I swear these people have all gone nuts .
Obsession at it’s worse .
Her stories are getting more and more ridiculous .
She needs therapy badly.
I always remember that unhinged column she wrote titled Harry, Meghan and Me. She really believes she has a relationship with Harry. She included a picture of herself staring at a picture of Harry and Meghan. She thinks she’s the third person in their marriage.
When all else fails, create the narrative you want for this couple. Tominey is a pathetic middle aged Middleton syncopate who fantasizes over this amazingly loved up couple. Stay mad.
Seems like the British Media is trying to teach Harry that the “complain and explain” tactic is futile. If you have a spokesperson having to go on record to deny a story about your staying in a hotel now and again, you’re setting yourself up to have to debunk multiple rumors day in and day out. Because they’re never going to stop spreading lies, and the more you deny and are oversaturated in the media, the more the lies become the truth. Still trying to cow Harry. I just wonder how it will all play out. Will successful lawsuits work to shut them down or, rather, rile them up even more?
Harry rarely responds to their stories. So he’s hardly constantly complaining and explaining.
They don’t often reply to these stupid stories, though. Only the ones that they deem especially egregious. We know Harry doesn’t play when it comes to Meghan and the kids — I can see why this story, though seemingly small potatoes, is one that he wasn’t going to let slide. The Sussexes are solid as a rock when it comes to their relationship. That much is clear and pathetic Camilla Tominey is a damn lie.
Has Meghan ever said that she wants to relaunch The Tig or is that just wishful thinking from the British media? I mean, they *constantly* bring it up.
It’s bizarre. She’s never said she wanted to relaunch it; she just copyrighted it to protect herself from fraudsters using the name. She doesn’t need a blog as a lunch pad anymore; if she wants to do the travel and food entertainment projects that The Tig was setting by her up for, she can use her existing networks at Netflix, Disney, Spotify, etc.
“Defunct” is used in bad faith. Party Pieces went defunct; Meghan was forced by courtiers to shut it down.
As with many things, does this story relate to the Wales couple?
We see a lot of projection from the RR.
Yeah, Camilla also wrote the ‘Meghan made Kate cry’ story and it was Kate that made Meghan cry so this could be about the Wales. Wouldn’t surprise me. Everything they pin on H&M is always about W&K. Camila is truly losing it. She is nearly hysterical over H&M. Her stories are becoming more and more deranged.
My thoughts exactly. William doesn’t need a hotel room in london, he has KP, but I’m sure that’s where he spends a lot of nights. there or norfolk.
@Sheyr, I think you are right. It is like they don’t have enough creativity to concoct a totally fictional narrative, so they take the shit show they see in the WanKs and C&C’s marriage and ascribe it to H&M’s marriage.
“Nobody really speaks to him any more and even the people who have remained by his side have lately begun to fall away because he is so consistently negative. He’s often complaining and rarely asks after others” – remind you of anyone???
As with everything when they talk about a distant couple in a bad marriage they are talking about Kate and William. Tom key couldn’t even find photos that show Harry and Meghan looking estranged but at every joint outing we can find many of the other couple.
Tominey wrote this on behalf of the Middletons and kate because there is a similar campaign as the kate the revolutionary from a whole back going on now. (I’m sure it will be discussed but the article in the express saying William is the first child is all part of this campaign to embiggen kate only)
I see this was debunked. But even if it was true, once again, British tabloids fail basic geography. San Vincente Bungalows is NOT “close”. It’s 2 hours away. And unlike Willy, Harry doesn’t helicopter everywhere. He drives.
So, if he and Meghan have a membership at a private club in LA where they frequently go to (probably to conduct business meetings), it’s perfectly normal.
I still think this Wales projection because Willy frequently retreats to get away from Kate.
If anything Peggy has a ‘room for short stays’ with Catty and the kids, it’s so obvious that they do no live in the same postcode let alone building.
Give the sale of her parent party tat company its becoming very very obvious that Catty moved to Windsor to be closer to her parents – Ma needs to protect and nurture her investment, Chuck or Peggy ain’t gonna give her a title.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they have to sell Middleton Manor the pay off their debts. They could be moving into Adelaide Cottage soon.
Snuffles and WindyRiver, thanks for posting the links (NY photographers decrying what the paps did)!
Camilla Tominey is usually one of the KP mouthpieces: like you, Snuffles, I would not be surprised if this is how William functions. I could see her “mistaking” the two brothers, especially since she doesn’t have “sources” in Montecito.
Harry probably stayed there once for a work event or commitment. If true, I’m sure the hotel won’t be getting any more bookings with him given the leak. Given Harry’s role as an executive and on boards, I’m sure part of his job is being available for meet and greets and corporate events with investors.
That was actually my initial thought – not that this was true, but if it was, so what? Especially for the LA private club or whatever* – if Harry has a meeting or event in the evening in LA, and then has something the next day in LA, why not spend the night? I mean we sometimes spend the night in Baltimore (30 minutes) if we’re going to a concert or something that is going to be late because we don’t want to drive home when we’re tired. I know Harry has security who drives him, but that also seems courteous to me, to not make someone drive him home at 11 at night or something. It’s been debunked now obviously but I was just like…..yeah that makes sense.
*Did you catch Tominey’s bitterness at how the private club does not allow journalists???? LOLOLO
Why even entertain this story. Their spokesperson said it was a lie so going into the “even ifs” just flames it even more. There’s no reason to think outside the box or come up with possible truths because we all know Camilla is a horrific liar and she made it up.
Because this is a gossip site and we’re discussing the gossip?
This has to be the third version of Harry and Meghan are growing apart that Camilla has written in recent weeks. I mean this is what the press and Royal Family want. They refuse to accept that Harry was unhappy being part of the Royal system and the fact that he stuck to his coronation plans was a shock to them. There’s no room for the thought that all these obstacles they throw in Harry and Meghan’s way only makes them stronger.
I’m seeing the plot now. With their 5th anniversary coming up, something they SWORE would never happened. 3 years tops they gave it, they are DESPERATE to project that the marriage is falling apart. They tried to manufacture a moment with their pap attack.
They are desperate to say ANYTHING around them is falling apart because the reality is that they are going from strength to strength.
Camilla t knows that this story.will excite the derangers who will praise her and go on about how they just knew there would be a divorce. So pathetic.
I’m getting the feeling that Tominey literally writes for the BRF as her primary audience. She’s telling them what they want to hear.
She sounds like an unhinged ex girlfriend. Was it Tominey who was once on the fringes of the Princes’s circle of friends and the one who clearly had it bad for him?!?!
They, and esp he, are never coming back to the UK or into the Royal fold – the press are stuck with the Wails and Edinburgh’s. They are best you are going to get from the royal family and no amount of turd polishing will make any of them interesting.
Tominey was never on the fringes of Harry’s friend circle, unless you consider the Middleton’s, lol which no def does not count. She attended Pippa’s wedding as a guest and not a journalist.
That was Katie Nicholl. Still writes for VF and pumps up the Wales camp. But she used to act like she was cozy w/Will & Harry social cliques. Another fantasist.
I’m nearly certain they both went but could be wrong.
All their cow needs to do to find a royal couple with the husband looking furious/apathetic/disgusted/bored is at Willy with Waity.
This disgusting woman will get her comeuppance just as creepy Phillip Schofield has. They all will. Karma is so patient.
The schofield drama has been interesting and I don’t even watch the show! I think a bunch is going to hit the fan.
Camilla Tominey is a ridiculous c u next Tuesday. Harry is never coming back to that trash family and it’s destroying these people. #camillatomineyisaliar
How can an editor agree to have such an unhinged and fan fiction piece published?
Re: the hotel room rumor, lots of authors are known to occasionally use a separate space when writing, especially if they are encountering writers block. But I seriously believe that this is a fevered dream of Tominey’s , nothing more, nothing less.
… and his ghostwriter JR Moehringer mentioned how he was staying in the guesthouse at Chez Sussex, and that Meghan and the kids brought him dessert (?) sweets (?) on their walks.
So I highly doubt Harry went off to another place. Just imagine the security logistics nightmare.
Harry’s moved on from the friends he shared with William. He’s grown. I wouldn’t surprise me if that group of friends is complaining of how woke Harry has become.
What those ex-friends are not saying is that Harry is outside of the royal system so it’s not worth their time to be friends with him anymore.
Confirming that without the title William is nothing.
Harry is liked because of who he is, not what he is.
They often project… could the person staying in hotels to get away from their kids be another royal prince?
The other royal prince got caught on a bachelor weekend leaving his wife and children home
If Harry truly has a room set aside at a “hotel chain” in Montecito, why would they tell the press that? Seems that would warrant an immediate loss of business. But I wonder if that is where Harry did those interviews for Spare because it didn’t look like their home. Anyway, the obsession continues. These tabloids are running scared of Harry and his lawsuit.
True. Harry still has plenty of friends from the UK. Ones that actually visit him in Montecito, unlike William.
ETA: And it’s not a hotel chain, it’s a private members club. One that would never speak a word about their members because it would cause their clientele to lose trust in them and thus they would lose business.
Bingo. The hotel may have a policy for the employees you snitch on our clients to the media you’re fired.
I think she’s talking about 2 different places. The first sentence is about the hotel chain in Montecito and the second about the private club near LA.
Poor Cameltoe. This whole situation really has her confused. Here she is thinking she writing about Harry and Meghan when, in reality, she’s talking about Will and Kate. Poor thing, maybe she needs a good long rest.
Mostly, these paps and journalists seem like they were pretty determined to try and ruin Meghan’s first public night out in months. They’ve made her into this fame-hungry archetype and literally none of them know her. They write about her as if she’s a caricature. I am ready for the next podcast season.
In the early days so many nay sayers said the Sussex marriage wouldn’t last. Many of them have gone on to get divorced illustrating that they were projecting their own unhappiness onto the couple. CT is just another hack projecting her own misery. She wouldn’t be this toxic if she was a happy human.
More importantly I’m glad their rep debunked the rumor. It’s means they are prepared to sue if this nonsense is written again. Gone are the days when these miserable hacks could just lie & defame Harry & Meghan at will.
@B That was my take on H&M’s denial. They are stacking up more evidence of constant lies and negative speculation for use as proof of harassment and disparagement in their lawsuit. It’s hard to argue public good in your reporting methods when this is what you publish out of the illegally collected information.
Brother will has 5.homes. but the tabs don’t talk about that.
Funny how any falsehood is thrown into the mix and various stories breathe life into the lie. Nothing needs to be true …it just needs to build a media narrative. The Royals have really damaged their brand with this type of journalism.
Interesting how this caricature of journalist is trying to sell the tabloid’s image of Harry: whining, narcissistic, requesting privacy, lonely, gloom, trying to escape. (Hello Willy boy!)
Next time she’ll write about Harry who is “incandensent with rage”.
Judging on her interview with former Queen’s (not sure) press secretary, this rat hates Harry. Personal vendetta.
Harry loves his wife and children. His brother openly complained about how he could not sleep when his children cried. I think she is talking about the wrong brother
It’s always projection from the Waleses with these people.
Harry said in Spare that this woman wrote science fiction and this tale is right out of the galaxy. It is ironic that Meg and Harry’s marriage has survived and thrived despite all the crap thrown at them whereas PoWs are bathed in golden fan fiction and yet can’t fake closeness for their 55 minutes royal engagments.
Just another Tominey column pulled straight from her .
Isn’t it true the King and Queen of True Love live in separate houses? So yeah, projection much?
“He’s often complaining and rarely asks after others. People had stuck with him because they blamed Meghan for isolating him and cutting him off from his friends and family. But he hasn’t done anything to help himself. Now they just see him as completely lost.”. Proof that this a lie, or the idiot is talking to someone who does not even know him. Harry has Invictus, BetterUp, Travelyst, WellChild, Sentebale etc to hold his attention. Also the dig at Meghan…..No true friend of his will say that.
Even if the bit about him spending nights away is true, I don’t necessarily find it alarming. I could see it as simply a practice that is consistent with someone trying to maintain their mental health. I am lucky to have a very happy marriage and home life, yet I still find it helpful for my overall well-being — and my ability to invest well in my work and relationships — if I get away by myself now and then, even for just a day. This is something that my husband recognizes is good for me, and so we work together to make it happen. For all we know, Meghan might do the same thing — go away for an occasional retreat or something, and it just hasn’t been leaked about. Time apart to nurture your whole self is actually important to maintaining a healthy relationship.
“Such is their independence from each other that the owner of a leading hotel chain in Montecito recently told The Daily Telegraph they have a room set aside for Harry where he occasionally stays on his own. The Duke has also been known to stay at the uber-exclusive San Vincente Bungalows when visiting LA, which is a two-hour drive from the couple’s £11 million mansion.”
This seems like a situation where he stayed there in LA when he attended the taping of James Corden’s final episode of the Late Late Show . I doubt he will be using that property again.
This is so ridiculous. People travel for business all the time. If Harry has meetings in LA, it would be perfectly normal to get a room at SVB or Soho House, where they are members and privacy is highly valued, instead of driving back 2 hours to Montecito. Again, with the Tominey woman, there is no ‘there’ there. Lots of people do this. Once again the BM tries to create a false narrative.
Btw, the people I work for belong to both of those clubs and we have used them for work events many times. The rules are very strict about not taking photographs, especially of other members and guests. You will be removed if you violate their policies.
Picture Cameltoe in “a leading hotel chain in Montecito” reclining elegantly (well as elegantly as you can when there are camel toes in the room) singing softly to herself …
🎶 one day my Prince will come 🎶
She’s like a stalker? Doing anything to get his attention?
With all the security issues that Harry has, why would he stay in a “hotel chain” near his house, where the manager tells all to the British tabloids? And from where did this “manager” suddenly crop up? The tabloids have been digging around Montecito for years, yet CT suddenly gets the scoop? And supposing Harry did want to “decompress”(which I don’t believe) why would he go to an unsecured hotel when he has a guest house right on his secure property?
CT should lay off the pepperoni pizzas at night- they’re giving her weird dreams.
The real story probably is that he did this ONCE for some unknown reason, and the media blew it out of proportion. With an estate as large as theirs, I’m sure he can find SOMEWHERE to go for some needed alone-time.
This is so bizarre.
And why does Meghan need to relaunch herself? That woman wears one thing and it sells out in seconds!? People have been begging to see her even the RR.
And Harry is busy!? Why would he call people to complain and not ask after them? This whole piece is utterly insane.
Tominey is becoming the female Wootton – delusional and honestly batsh*t insane reporting.
I think that Tominey is referring to William’s time at away from his Wife and Kids!
It’s very normal for famous and/or rich folks to get hotel rooms for business. Harry needs to take a meeting but doesn’t want to give access to his home? He can drive to Los Angeles, hours on the road both ways, or he can get a suite at a hotel and do business there.