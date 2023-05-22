“Irina Shayk wore a completely tragic Mowalola dress in Cannes” links

Irina Shayk’s Mowalola Fall 2023 look in Cannes was not great. [RCFA]
Jude Law had an unconvincing mustache in Cannes. [Just Jared]
Ted Cruz continues to be awful & useless. [Towleroad]
This TikTok of Kanye West’s wife made me so uncomfortable. [Dlisted]
I’ll probably talk about this at a later date, but Angelina Jolie has some kind of fashion collective now? That’s kind of cool. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Fast X. [Pajiba]
Gucci’s Resort line seems very… button-intensive. [Go Fug Yourself]
I love it when restaurants have punny names. [OMG Blog]
Krysten Sinema is using campaign money to fund her lifestyle. [Jezebel]
Dove Cameron wears purple. [Egotastic]
Anwar Hadid is mad that his ex, Dua Lipa, has a new boyfriend. [Buzzfeed]
Jimmy Buffett has been hospitalized. [Seriously OMG]
Add a tight mid to high ponytail, cat eye make-up and this would have worked? The hairdo doesn’t go w the getup. Such an easy fix!
Good call, PearlsO! I might add a bold red lip as well, to commit to it. She just looks uncomfortable.
Only Julia Fox could pull that off!
Agree!!! It’s a Julia dress!!!
So many people called Julia names and said she was low class. Yet so many big names have tried to copy her. Julia tries and is creative. I think some of those fashion blogs should give her an article acknowledging her effort.
Julia did create the look or come up with the style so why would she get created?
They did Irina dirty. That woman has a beautiful face and body to go with it and THAT was the final decision.
So she lost her top on the way to the event and the only option was to fashion something from the seatbelts of her car, that can be the only explanation here.
I actually gasped when I click on the link. This is just hideous and she looks like she knows it 😬
Boobs squishing out your armpits is never a good look.
Interesting to see what Anwar thinks is acceptable to post on SM. It’s one thing to transition through painful, vengeful thoughts in the wake of a breakup, but most people have the self-awareness to know that posting those thoughts is a terrible idea. On the other hand, maybe some women are seeing his posts as a PSA and will run like hell from him if he ever comes on to them.
Yeah, Julia Fox would have killed it, not Irina Shayk.
That dress is wearing Irina. She’s not wearing the dress.
Kyrsten sinema needs to go. She is obviously for sale. In her defense mitch McConnell has been called out for decades and nothing happens.
Its to a point where the usa congress is full of grifters. It’s not just 50, its the majority.
The future will be intense because these people have to go but they won’t go quietly.
The difference is that we expect the GOP to be craven grifters. KS started out as a Democrat and most of the time they have some shame, but she does not. She’s not going to get re-elected though. I don’t think her constituents like her anymore than the rest of us do.
I would not call this ensemble a dress
It looks like she’s wearing the dress backwards.
I’m so curious what the back looks like! Is it basically like a pinafore/ overalls? Lol poor Irina.
Uhhh did they also just forget to do Irina’s hair and makeup?? Just looking at that picture makes me feel tired, lol
Dua was always way too good for that Hadid brother. I don’t know much about the new guy but I think girl has a bad picker.
Dove Cameron has morphed into a Kardashien and it’s sad.
Irina’s tummy looks like a demon. I guess I don’t know what ultra thin women’s stomachs look like but I never remember models back in the day having those lines under their rib cage. Now they all do (goop, Olivia wild etc) and it looks….not good.
These women should just go naked and get it over with lol
I actually like her skirt, I keep seeing it matched with a very soft white tee-shirt. Not sure why?
This outfit is a hot mess on Irina and it’s would be hot mess on Julia.
It really is revealing how certain politicians who have arrived recently on the scene use their positions as a means of enrichment for themselves. Sinema. MTG. Boebert and others. Ugh.
I read the headline thinking tragic? How can clothes be tragic?
Then the photo came up.
Woooo-Doggies! That IS terrible. Who talked her into wearing this joke out in public?
I do feel badly for her, she gets to do a red carpet walk, and this is what she is wearing?
Holy cow. Fire everybody.
She could have worn almost anything else and looked better.
Are the celebs allowed to say no?
I just think that’s a weird cut on a woman’s anatomy. Uncooked prime rib. But Julia has a great comic energy that carries it off.
Irina seems utterly depressed. Her naked tummy screams – from a psychological standpoint – “the second pregnancy I had hoped for didn’t happen.”
She ought to consider moving on from Bradley Cooper, and envisage having an IVF child of her own. Because this is not working, obviously. She looks utterly miserable.