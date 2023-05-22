“Irina Shayk wore a completely tragic Mowalola dress in Cannes” links
  • May 22, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Irina Shayk’s Mowalola Fall 2023 look in Cannes was not great. [RCFA]
Jude Law had an unconvincing mustache in Cannes. [Just Jared]
Ted Cruz continues to be awful & useless. [Towleroad]
This TikTok of Kanye West’s wife made me so uncomfortable. [Dlisted]
I’ll probably talk about this at a later date, but Angelina Jolie has some kind of fashion collective now? That’s kind of cool. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Fast X. [Pajiba]
Gucci’s Resort line seems very… button-intensive. [Go Fug Yourself]
I love it when restaurants have punny names. [OMG Blog]
Krysten Sinema is using campaign money to fund her lifestyle. [Jezebel]
Dove Cameron wears purple. [Egotastic]
Anwar Hadid is mad that his ex, Dua Lipa, has a new boyfriend. [Buzzfeed]
Jimmy Buffett has been hospitalized. [Seriously OMG]

27 Responses to ““Irina Shayk wore a completely tragic Mowalola dress in Cannes” links”

  1. PearlsO says:
    May 22, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    Add a tight mid to high ponytail, cat eye make-up and this would have worked? The hairdo doesn’t go w the getup. Such an easy fix!

    Reply
    • Call_Me_AL says:
      May 22, 2023 at 2:49 pm

      Good call, PearlsO! I might add a bold red lip as well, to commit to it. She just looks uncomfortable.

      Reply
  2. Tara says:
    May 22, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    Only Julia Fox could pull that off!

    Reply
    • Jillybean says:
      May 22, 2023 at 1:26 pm

      Agree!!! It’s a Julia dress!!!

      Reply
    • Kim says:
      May 22, 2023 at 2:07 pm

      So many people called Julia names and said she was low class. Yet so many big names have tried to copy her. Julia tries and is creative. I think some of those fashion blogs should give her an article acknowledging her effort.

      Reply
      • Coco says:
        May 22, 2023 at 3:56 pm

        Julia did create the look or come up with the style so why would she get created?

  3. TIFFANY says:
    May 22, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    They did Irina dirty. That woman has a beautiful face and body to go with it and THAT was the final decision.

    Reply
  4. Zapp Brannigan says:
    May 22, 2023 at 12:49 pm

    So she lost her top on the way to the event and the only option was to fashion something from the seatbelts of her car, that can be the only explanation here.

    Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    May 22, 2023 at 1:05 pm

    I actually gasped when I click on the link. This is just hideous and she looks like she knows it 😬

    Reply
  6. Rnot says:
    May 22, 2023 at 1:18 pm

    Boobs squishing out your armpits is never a good look.

    Reply
  7. Peanut Butter says:
    May 22, 2023 at 1:37 pm

    Interesting to see what Anwar thinks is acceptable to post on SM. It’s one thing to transition through painful, vengeful thoughts in the wake of a breakup, but most people have the self-awareness to know that posting those thoughts is a terrible idea. On the other hand, maybe some women are seeing his posts as a PSA and will run like hell from him if he ever comes on to them.

    Reply
  8. J. Ferber says:
    May 22, 2023 at 1:49 pm

    Yeah, Julia Fox would have killed it, not Irina Shayk.

    Reply
  9. Juniper says:
    May 22, 2023 at 2:10 pm

    That dress is wearing Irina. She’s not wearing the dress.

    Reply
  10. Kim says:
    May 22, 2023 at 2:13 pm

    Kyrsten sinema needs to go. She is obviously for sale. In her defense mitch McConnell has been called out for decades and nothing happens.

    Its to a point where the usa congress is full of grifters. It’s not just 50, its the majority.

    The future will be intense because these people have to go but they won’t go quietly.

    Reply
    • schmootc says:
      May 22, 2023 at 6:14 pm

      The difference is that we expect the GOP to be craven grifters. KS started out as a Democrat and most of the time they have some shame, but she does not. She’s not going to get re-elected though. I don’t think her constituents like her anymore than the rest of us do.

      Reply
  11. one of the marys says:
    May 22, 2023 at 2:30 pm

    I would not call this ensemble a dress

    Reply
  12. Eurydice says:
    May 22, 2023 at 2:32 pm

    It looks like she’s wearing the dress backwards.

    Reply
    • SAS says:
      May 23, 2023 at 1:38 am

      I’m so curious what the back looks like! Is it basically like a pinafore/ overalls? Lol poor Irina.

      Reply
  13. SandyK says:
    May 22, 2023 at 2:43 pm

    Uhhh did they also just forget to do Irina’s hair and makeup?? Just looking at that picture makes me feel tired, lol

    Reply
  14. Normades says:
    May 22, 2023 at 3:05 pm

    Dua was always way too good for that Hadid brother. I don’t know much about the new guy but I think girl has a bad picker.
    Dove Cameron has morphed into a Kardashien and it’s sad.
    Irina’s tummy looks like a demon. I guess I don’t know what ultra thin women’s stomachs look like but I never remember models back in the day having those lines under their rib cage. Now they all do (goop, Olivia wild etc) and it looks….not good.

    Reply
  15. Teddy says:
    May 22, 2023 at 3:10 pm

    These women should just go naked and get it over with lol

    Reply
  16. LBB says:
    May 22, 2023 at 4:03 pm

    I actually like her skirt, I keep seeing it matched with a very soft white tee-shirt. Not sure why?

    Reply
  17. Coco says:
    May 22, 2023 at 4:11 pm

    This outfit is a hot mess on Irina and it’s would be hot mess on Julia.

    Reply
  18. The Recluse says:
    May 22, 2023 at 4:12 pm

    It really is revealing how certain politicians who have arrived recently on the scene use their positions as a means of enrichment for themselves. Sinema. MTG. Boebert and others. Ugh.

    Reply
  19. HeyKay says:
    May 22, 2023 at 4:30 pm

    I read the headline thinking tragic? How can clothes be tragic?
    Then the photo came up.
    Woooo-Doggies! That IS terrible. Who talked her into wearing this joke out in public?

    I do feel badly for her, she gets to do a red carpet walk, and this is what she is wearing?
    Holy cow. Fire everybody.
    She could have worn almost anything else and looked better.

    Are the celebs allowed to say no?

    Reply
  20. Isabella says:
    May 22, 2023 at 9:43 pm

    I just think that’s a weird cut on a woman’s anatomy. Uncooked prime rib. But Julia has a great comic energy that carries it off.

    Reply
  21. Sugarhere says:
    May 23, 2023 at 5:43 am

    Irina seems utterly depressed. Her naked tummy screams – from a psychological standpoint – “the second pregnancy I had hoped for didn’t happen.”

    She ought to consider moving on from Bradley Cooper, and envisage having an IVF child of her own. Because this is not working, obviously. She looks utterly miserable.

    Reply

