Keke Palmer wants to do an action comedy with The Rock



Keke Palmer recently did an interview with WSJ Magazine. It’s pretty reflective, ranging from her thoughts on becoming a mother, to her new project Big Boss, to thoughts on her career and what she’s learned from various friends and colleagues in the industry. I thought it was interesting, particularly the parts where she talks about what she’s learned and observed from others. Some highlights:

On becoming a mother: “I can figure out anything. The kind of skills you learn to have being a mother— ain’t nothing that big of a deal.”

On her highly personal new project, Big Boss: “Putting it all together was very therapeutic. I was able to look at myself a little bit more objectively — what I went through and how all those things are a part of what I had to experience in order to grow and learn.”

On her mentors: “Tons of mentors: Queen Latifah, my mom [Sharon Palmer], obviously. People like Kevin Hart, Tyler Perry. People who have just given me time. I think [mentorship] is not an everyday thing. Over the span of time, you work with someone, or you talk with someone, and they give you a moment, or they allow you to understand how they did something.”

On what she learned when hosting the MET Gala red carpet last year: “How many people didn’t know what they were doing there.It’s really cool to see that everybody is trying to figure out their place or how to exist. Being in the entertainment industry, everybody always thinks those feelings go away when you become a quote, unquote star. But if you are in the room with people who do the same things, then why wouldn’t those same feeling apply? We are all still people trying to exist and trying to figure out how to show up.”

On what she learned from Jordan Peele while filming Nope: “He changed my approach to being in this industry, more than anything—just seeing how he doesn’t put pressure on himself for things to be perfect. He’s continuously perfecting and changing how he thinks about a project. And he’s open to allowing other creatives he’s working with to weigh in. It was really cool to see someone at his level still be such a major collaborator and also be so unafraid to change things.”

On the best advice she’s ever received: “Just to keep going. I’ve heard it from Samuel Jackson, from [producer] Ralph Farquhar, from a lot of different people throughout my career. With this industry, it’s a marathon not a race. You’re not always going to be the most trending, popular person, but keep going and keep working and learning and acquiring new skills. That’s the win—to be able to make this a lasting career.”

On the one role she wants to play next: “I’ve always wanted to be in an action comedy. It’d be so cool to do something with The Rock.”