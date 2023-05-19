Happy fifth wedding anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. By far, my favorite royal wedding, visually and gossip-wise. In the five years since that beautiful day in Windsor, the royal family has tried everything to ruin those memories, just like they tried to ruin the wedding in the months and weeks leading up to it.
The Sussex wedding is totally the story that keeps giving – last December, the Sussexes’ Netflix docu-series posted never-before-seen photos from the wedding reception and afterparty. Harry’s memoir also had tons of details about what was happening around the wedding. The Princess of Wales is still trying to convince people that Meghan made her cry just days before the wedding (which was not true, but it’s a narrative Kate refuses to give up). Let’s not forget, it’s been five years and we’ve never really solved the mystery of Kate’s stupid white coatdress.
We also just learned in January that Meghan was offered the Spencer Tiara for the wedding, a story which we had never heard before, and one which Harry gave us in Spare. Looking at the wedding photos now, I am sort of mad that Meghan didn’t get to wear the Spencer Tiara. It would have looked beautiful with her veil and gown.
Anyway, the British media and the royal family hoped this union would never happen, then they openly prayed for divorce, or to get Meghan out of the picture by any means necessary. The storms these two have weathered in five years… it’s remarkable they’ve survived.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Netflix.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.
(Left to right) The Duke of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York and Princess Beatrice sitting in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018.
Happy 5th Anniversary, Harry and Meghan!!!!
God bless them.
Happy Anniversary Harry and Meghan!!! We Squaddies raise a toast to you… “God SAVE and Bless the Sussexes!”
Congratulations for sure! They look as happy today as they were 5 yrs ago. I love to see people in love and happy and above all, thriving and successful.
Wish them more years of happiness!
The royals are the villiains in this incredible love story. It’s one for the ages, really. People will be writing about this for a long time to come.
Happy 5th Anniversary to Prince Harry and Princess Meghan ❤️❤️#LoveWins
Happy anniversary!
Harry, your mom would be so proud of you and how you’ve defended your wife, just like we all are.
Meghan, keep living your best life. The best revenge is a life well-lived.
The wedding was so beautiful! Here’s to many more anniversaries! <3
Happy anniversary and a wish for many many more to follow.
Happy Anniversary. Wishing their whole family joy health and strength ❤️🎉💐💐💐💐💐
@jais,yes Happy Aniversary to a couple so obviously in love. The same couple who, according to the British press have been divorcing for the last 3 bloody years! The way they look at each other makes my heart glad, pity the two Palace puppets look asif they would rather be anywhere else than with each other 😂poor willy wonka and poor little kitty kat (NOT) They will never know real happiness because the only thing they have in common is a hunger for the throne!
They really do radiate love 💕. It’s obvious and clear 💕
May God extend His protective shield onto Meghan, Harry, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie 🌞
Happy anniversary to one of my favorite couples! 😍 I hope they find some time to celebrate with people who love them.
Happy anniversary and many more! Hope they can enjoy today despite the current bs swirling around them.
There actually seemed to be hope for the royals on this day five years ago. Then they blew it all up and continue to do so. But Harry and Meghan have survived and thrived in spite of the royals’ best efforts to destroy them and their marriage.
Loved their wedding. Adore them as individuals but as a couple, they are such a powerhouse. It’s beautiful to see. So many people pray for the Sussexes and their beautiful family. They stay blessed.
Happy Five Years! Love wins.
Happy anniversary to the couple that made me believe real love does exist!
By the way: have we resolved yet how it is possible that william and kate’s wessing have more views on youtube than harry and meghans? Last time I checked (which is about 2 years ago now) they had significantly less views.
Maybe because Will and Kate got married seven years earlier so just more views because of length of time?
No. Then they always should have had more views. On the official RF youtube channel harry and meghans wedding have 38 million views and have had so since 2018.
William and kate’s by comparison had less than 10 million at that time. Last time i checked it had shot up to 12 million or something but it was still considerably less. Then i checked again this morning and all of a sudden william and kate’s wedding had 48 million views. Personally i think it’s all just a bit sketchy. Especially since harry and meghans wedding been sitting on the same number for years.
@ Chloe, interesting, that sounds a lot like the mysterious Instagram numbers that the NYT covered so well.
It easy to fake views or likes on social media if you have enough money. I remember that last year’s Earthshot prize didn’t have many views on YouTube and then miraculously a few days before Harry and Meghan’s Netflix doc came out it suddenly had millions. So much on social media is not authentic.
Their survival as a couple is a true testimony of the love and devotion they feel for each other. I do believe it was fate that bough this couple together. Also, I do believe Meghan dearly loves Harry because many of us would have been gone. Harry shows his deep love and devotion for Meghan in everything he does or says. I will continue to support this couple because their love is one for the ages. Happy 5th wedding anniversary .
Fate brought them together, and Diana may have had something to do with it too. 😉
She knew how her boy was struggling.
^^ For sure. I believe H&M connecting and falling in love was fated. There are too many coincidences and connections for fate not to be involved. Harry first laid eyes on Meghan while scrolling through his friend’s social media Snapchat on July 1, 2016, Diana’s birthday. Diana’s loving spirit has always been guiding and protecting Harry.
I believe this! They were made for each other.
I’m sure Meghan realizes that Harry can’t help who he is. He can’t help that he was born into this insane family and that the press are obsessed with him. He has done everything in his power to protect Meghan and loves her endlessly. That’s a man.
“I do believe Meghan dearly loves Harry because many of us would have been gone.”
I keep thinking of Abigail Breslin on the H&M Netflix documentary, saying that Meghan had had a lovely life before she met Harry, and she gave up a lot to marry him. I believe Harry knows that, too, and honors it daily.
Happy 5th Wedding Anniversary to a very special couple..
Keep fighting your fight and one day you will be rewarded.
I would be very proud to be your mum Harry ,you have always been my favourite .
Happy 5th wedding anniversary, Harry and Meghan! 😊💐
May your day be filled with love, joy, warmth and laughter.
So many of us are rooting for you, feel protective of you and continue to be inspired by you!
Happy anniversary Harry and Meghan! Continue to thrive and have a joyful, peaceful life with your family ❤️
Happy Anniversary 💕 🖖
Yep! Happy Happy Anniversary to Meghan & Harry! 💫 May special memories of their courtship and wedding days always abide in their hearts. 💞
“Sapphire is the traditional fifth wedding anniversary gemstone (blue or pink colors) … Daisies are the five-year flower … Wood is the traditional five-year anniversary gift. Wood is a symbol of strong roots and a relationship that’s made to last.”
Wishing the Sussexes continued strength, clarity, hoped for peace, and enduring resources and support to further plant, foster, and build strong roots together. ✨🌈🌴🌳🌌
I didn’t know that about the sapphire being the traditional 5th wedding anniversary stone! Mr. Jaded gave me a sapphire ring on our 7th anniversary 🙂 Wishing all good things for the Sussexes despite their latest scare, I anticipate Harry going after the perpetrators with all the legal power he can muster.
I find it interesting that the social media accounts of Invictus Games didn’t bother to post anything about the fifth anniversary of the sussexes, yet they congratulated Charles for his coronation and posted about Elizabeth’s death.
Okay please let’s not do this.
Those are both considered historic events. This is a wedding anniversary. Let’s leave these organizations alone.
This.
Agree Polo, it isn’t like most organisations make a big deal about its founder’s wedding anniversary. Let’s not do this.
@Polo – They posted about their fourth anniversary last year, so why didn’t they post anything this year?? They even ignore Harry’s 38th birthday and Archie’s and Lili’s birthdays. Harry is literally their founder and patron, he is more important than Charles and Elizabeth and yet they don’t appreciate him.
@IRONE — They posted last year because it was an Invictus Games year. This year isn’t. They are under no pressure to congratulate every special occasion that comes along for Harry. Of course they appreciate him, just take a look at video and photos of previous Invictus Games, they clearly adore him. Now stop.
Probably because Harry himself doesn’t want them attacked on social media if they post about it.
It’s possible they didn’t make a big deal out of HM’s anniversary (and H’s birthday or the kids) because while H is patron and founder, he’s also now a private citizen.
C’mon now, it isn’t that deep.
She looked stunning. Full stop. (She photographs so beautifully in black and white while I look like a disheveled swamp hag. 😆)
I still see her standing on those steps waiting to go in with that veil blowing in the breeze *sigh*
And kate’s FACE thru the whole thing was the gift that kept on giving!
Happy 5th Harry & Meghan 🍾💐💒
She had such a sour face in church. LOL
Degree wife, my arse! These two have weathered some of the worst storms and difficult times. I can see them being together forever. Happy 5th anniversary to Princess Meghan and Prince Harry! Enjoy your love and devotion.
Happy 5th Annyversary Harry and Meghan!
Happy Anniversary Harry & Meghan. Sending you lots of LOVE & HAPPINESS ♥️♥️♥️
Happy anniversary Harry & Meghan! Loved their wedding, love them both. I’m cheering them on.
Meghan and Harry’s wedding will go down in history as
an iconic royal ceremony despite all the behind the scenes drama. This couple has the ” it factor” that cannot be duplicated . Happy anniversary to my favorite couple!
Happy Anniversary Harry & Meghan. Sending you lots of LOVE, HAPPINESS & PEACE ♥️♥️♥️
She is so ridiculously beautiful. It’s bananas. Her freckles are to die for.
One-two-three
🎺
One-two-three
🎺
Ow, uh, alright, uh!
Got to know how to pony!
🎺🎺
Like Bony Maronie!
🎺🎺
Happy 5th Anniversary,🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
Love wins.
💖💕💗💞💓💗💖
Happy 5th Wedding Anniversary to these two beautiful people !!!
I love how Janina is the best hype woman in the picture of H&M dancing !!!
Happy anniversary Harry and Meghan you brave, lovely people! 😘❤️❤️❤️
Happy Anniversary 🥂, Harry and Meghan! Thank you for your bravery after everything these ghouls have put you through. You are living the life Diana would have lived. Stay strong—the best revenge is happiness!
Congrats – may your lives be filled with peace and love and happiness!
A true fairytale love! I can totally see a movie storyline with the roles reversed and the feisty warrior comes along to rescue the prince from his palace prison and evil stepmother, make it happen Disney 🙏🙏🙏
If they think Ariel turning her nose up at the name Catherine in the new version is a dig at the BRF they’ll go ape 💩 at that 😂
Have you seen the movie Shrek? Fairy tale love story for the ages.
They are are two very strong people individually and are strong together. And they love each other deeply. I pray for the safety of them and their children and continued love and peace for their family.
That day was so full of magic. ✨✨✨ Happy anniversary to the Sussexes and wishing them many more years of happiness!
My husband and I reached our 30th wedding anniversary in 2022. As we celebrated and looked back over the years of our very happy marriage we realised that it had been the difficult times and the challenges that we had faced & overcome together which had strengthened our partnership through life.
Continue to cherish & feed that enduring, foundational love for one another through good times and bad is the anniversary message I send out into the universe today for H&M. No matter what evil doers throw in your path you won’t go far wrong if you both stay true to what Harry said, “Freedom, happiness, clarity, space, love.”
Happy 5th Wedding Anniversary to an inspirational couple. Stay strong together.
Happy anniversary to the Sussexes!!
Now, if only Karen would respond to claims of an S Class…(IYKYK)
Happy Anniversary to my favorite couple! The only royal wedding I watched and will ever watch. I adore these two as individuals and as a couple. They have weathered many storms but come out stronger than ever. These two are the definition of true love.
Happy 5th Anniversary H&M!!!!
PS Kate’s dress was totally white.
Happy anniversary to Harry and Meghan. You have had some tough times but also many joyous occasions. Wishing you more joy and peace in the future.
The fifth wedding anniversary is marked with wood . For Harry and Meghan it would be English oak and the California sequoia. Sturdy, enduring and long lasting is my wish for them. Happy anniversary.
That is a beautiful analogy. Strong and resilient.Happy 5th Anniversary to the Sussexes. May this milestone be a day surrounded by love and peace with your beautiful family. Wishing them many more decades of happiness and prosperity.
Happy anniversary. I want all the people saying they be divorced now to pay up. I saw that one Twitter account people are dragging and it’s hilarious.
That is hilarious. Those bitter trolls are very silent or upping it to seven years now. I guess Meghan has moved on from degree wife to PhD wife, aiming for professor emeritus status.
It’s a testament to their love and devotion to each other and their little family. I hope they have wonderful day.
congrats to this beautiful couple! hope they spend it surrounded by love and their kids in the wonderful life they built in california.
HEY CHARLIE, THIS this is WHAT LOVE IS!
Oh snap @Mary Pester. Snap, snap, snap. 👍🏽
I’m snapping right with you!
Ha! Yes, his second son’s relationship has finally answered that asinine question he asked during his engagement interview. What an ass.
Woo hoo, Yah! That’s the exclamation point @Mary Pester! 💯 Thanks so much for your perspicacity, and your great wit! 😍😂😆👏🔥✨
#LoveWins #SussexLoveReigns
Yaaaaaaassssss, Mary Pester. *chef’s kiss*
Does anyone know if any members of the RF wished them happy anniversary?
HAHAHAHAHAHAH pretty sure that would have been mentioned if so.
Congratulations to Harry and Meghan 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉. Seven years in love and friendship. Five years of marriage. Four years with two beloved children. You’ve achieved so much in such a short time. Happy anniversary!
Meghan will soon earn her PHD in marriage (that’s how we degree wives roll.)
Happy anniversary wishes
Happy Anniversary, Wishing Harry and Meghan many more years of love and happiness and much needed peace.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY 🎈🎈🎈
I just remember watching this with my husbands great aunt who is kind of a royalist say over and over ‘he is so in love with her’…he is so in love with her…😘
It was a different era. Looking back at these photos seems like the distant past. There was such a sense of hope. Hard to believe how much has changed in a mere 5 years.
Happy anniversary to Harry and Meghan. I am so sad to see that after 5 years of marriage and obstacles to their happiness, they still have to go through the interminable hell of the british media and both their stupid families. How it is that such amazing people have such despicable family members? I just want clean gossip, fashion tags and what they’re up to.
You could have had a bad b&tch! How wrong everyone played this. Looking at you BRF and rota.
When I think of how people disparagingly said that she was a “degree wife”… If they can make it through all the crap that they’ve endured, I have confidence they can make it through anything!
Happy Anniversary Harry and Meghan. You guys have been through a lot but as loud as the bM may seem you have a huge army of support.
History will be kind to you.
I’ve never felt more protective for two people I didn’t know personally, like I do you.
Keep your chin up. We are behind you and will continue to support you.
God protect and bless ýou.
Our after dinner walk was an elderflower gathering expedition this evening. Just cooked/ brewed? a few batches of lemon-elderflower syrup… Harry and Meghan had a gorgeous lemon-elderflower cake 5 years ago. Congratulations on 5 happy years married and almost 7 years a couple and wishing them all the best in health and happiness together in the years to come.
Happy Anniversary to the Sussexes!!
The traditional five-year anniversary is represented by wood.
A symbol of strong roots and a relationship that’s made to last, especially appropriate for
this lovely couple.
Joyeux Anniversaire à Vous Deux
Happy Public Wedding Anniversary to the Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
It’s vile that the paparazzi were able to bring a pall to two joy-filled occasion, Meghan’s Woman of Vision Award and the Sussexes anniversary. I hope Harry and Meghan are able to block those callous and careless peons and their paymasters out of their consciousness for today and enjoy being with each other and Archie and Lili.
Best wishes, happy anniversary and many more years filled with blessings to come.
I truly wish them a happy anniversary and a very blessed life-their union has been with many ups but when the downs come make lemonade out lemons and keep on pushing-I hope Meghan, Harry, Archie, and Lilibet had a wonderful day-God bless and keep each of you safe.