Happy fifth wedding anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. By far, my favorite royal wedding, visually and gossip-wise. In the five years since that beautiful day in Windsor, the royal family has tried everything to ruin those memories, just like they tried to ruin the wedding in the months and weeks leading up to it.

The Sussex wedding is totally the story that keeps giving – last December, the Sussexes’ Netflix docu-series posted never-before-seen photos from the wedding reception and afterparty. Harry’s memoir also had tons of details about what was happening around the wedding. The Princess of Wales is still trying to convince people that Meghan made her cry just days before the wedding (which was not true, but it’s a narrative Kate refuses to give up). Let’s not forget, it’s been five years and we’ve never really solved the mystery of Kate’s stupid white coatdress.

We also just learned in January that Meghan was offered the Spencer Tiara for the wedding, a story which we had never heard before, and one which Harry gave us in Spare. Looking at the wedding photos now, I am sort of mad that Meghan didn’t get to wear the Spencer Tiara. It would have looked beautiful with her veil and gown.

Anyway, the British media and the royal family hoped this union would never happen, then they openly prayed for divorce, or to get Meghan out of the picture by any means necessary. The storms these two have weathered in five years… it’s remarkable they’ve survived.