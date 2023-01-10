‘Spare’: Duchess Kate was a Wedding Karen about Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress

For years, we were told that the Duchess of Sussex “made Kate cry.” For years, the story kept shifting about exactly what happened and what was said. Was it about bridesmaids’ dresses? Tights? How Meghan treated Kensington Palace staff? Even when Meghan corrected the record in the Oprah interview – that Kate had actually made her cry before the wedding – we were still lacking specifics of exactly what happened. Enter Prince Harry and his memoir. This is one of the top stories at the Daily Mail – their summary of Harry’s account of the whole fracas. The Mail is trying desperately to put an anti-Sussex spin on this, but it definitely feels like Harry was writing this based on the actual text messages between Meghan and Kate, and Kate does not come across well.
Harry has given his first full account of the infamous bridesmaid dress fitting at the heart of ‘Megxit’, claiming Princess Charlotte ‘cried when she tried it on at home’. Directly referencing his niece – a breach of privacy that is sure to anger his brother William – Harry insists the incident was driven by his sister-in-law Kate, who appeared irritated that it had taken Meghan a day to get back to her about the problem.
The disagreement between the two women was, he claims, further exacerbated by Kate’s unwillingness to visit Meghan’s tailor at Kensington Palace and suggestions that they hold a party for the page boys when his bride-to-be was busy dealing with a row with her father, Thomas Markle.
Opening his latest salvo, the prince writes that Meghan received a text from Kate four days before their wedding saying there was a problem with the dresses for the bridesmaids and they needed altering. They were ‘French couture’ and had been hand-sewn from measurements only – without a fitting – so ‘it wasn’t a big shock’ that they might not fit perfectly, he says.
Harry writes: ‘Meg didn’t reply to Kate straight away. Yes, she had endless wedding-related texts, but mostly she was dealing with the chaos surrounding her father. So the next morning she texted Kate that our tailor was standing by.’ She told her that his name was Ajay and he was ‘at the palace’.
‘This wasn’t sufficient,’ Harry goes on to write darkly. After setting up a time to speak later that afternoon, Harry writes that Kate complained: ‘Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home.’
Meghan snapped back: ‘Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?’
According to Harry’s version of events, Kate replied: ‘No, all the dresses need to be remade.’ And said she had discussed the issue with her ‘own wedding designer’ who agreed.
Harry writes: ‘Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father. Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!’
‘Yes, Kate, I know….’ his fiancée replied sharply. He also claims that his sister-in-law had ‘problems with the way Meg was planning her wedding. Something about a party for the page boys? It went back and forth’.
The prince reports his wife as saying: ‘I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day.’
‘Fine’, Kate is said to have replied.
Harry states that he arrived home a short time later, which suggests that he and his ghost writer were given an account of the actual conversation by Meghan, to find his fiancée ‘on the floor sobbing’. While he says he was ‘horrified’ to see her so upset, he didn’t think it a catastrophe as emotions were understandably high. He told Meghan that ‘Kate hadn’t meant any harm’. He suggests his point was proved when the then Duchess of Cambridge came round the next morning with flowers and a card to say sorry.
Harry makes a point of writing that Meghan’s best friend, Lindsay, was in the kitchen when she turned up as if to suggest he can prove his version of events.
As I said before, it’s giving Wedding Karen. “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home.” Jesus H. And Meghan had already given her the solution when Kate texted that! Meghan had *already* told Kate to take Charlotte to the tailor at KP. Kate is an utter drama queen, my God. I hope Meghan’s texts were that curt as well – I can really feel Meghan’s annoyance at Kate’s melodrama. I love the Mail’s melodrama too – “a breach of privacy” for mentioning Charlotte’s name! Literally, Charlotte’s name was always mentioned in all of the stories pushed by Kate.
Re-doing all of the bridesmaids’ dresses four days before the wedding? My jaw dropped. Either Kate is completely mad to think this was even possible (or that she had the right to ask such a thing!), or she really is the self-absorbed, grand yet dim person we’ve been told she is. Unbelievable!
Or she was trying to add to Meghan’s stress, thus hopefully sabotage the wedding. Meghan’s low life father gave her haters carte blanche to treat her as they really wanted because of his vile antics. Thomas Markle gave Waity the perfect opportunity to throw a hand grenade. Evil woman.
@Rae
100% with you
On top of everything else, this also reflects how wastefully Kate behaves on a regular basis.
Right? I wonder how many of her dresses get completely remade? What terrible wastefulness.
@yup, me recycled outfits are going to be churning it in overdrive now won’t they?
Wasteful?? She could never! She rented a dress for earthsh*t!!!!!
I also want to know how Kate got from “Charlotte’s dress doesn’t fit” to “all the bridesmaids dresses need to be remade,” when it sounds like each child received and tried on their outfits privately.
Nah – Kate was just causing trouble because she could. Her texts were completely and deliberately critical and unconstructive – even doubling down when she had been provided with a fast and effective solution – the tailor on standby at KP, presumably exactly because the dresses had all been made from remote measurements.
Also making my blood boil is how this is being reported in UK media this morning. The article I read put Meghan’s second, understandably snappier text to Kate about the tailor as her FIRST response – thus making it look like Meg immediately snapped at Kate.
The protection for Kate is what gets me. Maybe I wouldn’t care if Meghan had been equally protected or even somewhat protected. But the original and false story did not give Meghan any grace and was maliciously planted in the press. Now here’s Harry telling us the real story and the press is still twisting in pretzels to protect Kate. Imagine if there was evidence that Meghan did what Kate does here. It would be merciless and yet here they are fronting and twisting and allowing their white princess to be upheld when clearly she was an absolute snot. White supremacy, I guess.
@Jais – I have a theory that quite a lot of the press vitriol against H&M is not just down to other members of the RF throwing them under the bus. It’s too sustained and consistent for that. I think it’s also motivated by anger at the fact that they wouldn’t play the game and give the press insider access. Had Meg done a Camilla and had a few journalists on speed dial and over for lunches, I think they (or some of them) would have taken a very different line. Much of the smearing is the press taking their personal revenge for being left out in the cold. It feels so personal.
You’re spot on there @The Hench! They probably thought that as a former actress Meghan would be their bestie and invite them for tea and fill them in on all the drama all the time. When she didn’t they wanted to break her into compliance, with the support of KP.
Is it me or is it just weird that a very little girl would freak out over a dress not being perfectly tailored? Either she’s actually a little drama queen or she took her cues from Kate and cried because her mother threw a tantrum over the dress.
I think she took her cues from her mother.
Absolutely she cried because Kate went hysterical. This is bananas.
Yes, I found that weird as well. I’m guessing either she took her cues from Kate or Kate flat out lied/exaggerated to push her own Karen agenda but put it on her daughter so she would seem less obnoxious?
Kate is clearly a liar and high strung af. Anything is possible.
I think you are correct. Whatever the case, Kate needs to step and reevaluate her actions – a grown adult does not use a child as an excuse for bad behavior (much less a mother using their own child). And if true, and Charolotte lost it on her own, kate needs to teach the child coping skills. Shame on Kate, as a mother and an adult.
Nah, my kid freaked out about her dress being “poofy” at that age. They don’t have great tools to communicate, so what comes out isn’t necessarily where really bothering them. She also complained that her ice was too cold that day.
Well yeah. Kids cry for all sorts of reasons when they’re little. As you said, what comes out isn’t necessarily what’s really bothering them. There was no need for Kate to even guilt Meghan by saying Charlotte cried, just that the fit is off and needed to be adjusted. Which Meghan gave her a solution to. Most people, knowing the stress Meghan was under, wouldn’t even mention the 3 yr old crying bc why would they?The point is they always knew the dress would need to be adjusted. I’m curious as to whether Kate wanted a whole different style when she said it needed to be totally remade. Otherwise, wouldn’t it just be adjusted to fit rather than remade.
I am always going to complain that my ice is too cold now! This made my day!
My kid cried over having to wear a sash with her flower girl dress at that age.
Did I make demands of the bride, who was marrying into our family? I did not.
No three-year-old would cry because a dress is baggy. Now we know who leaked that Meghan made Charlotte cry.
Kate is just as deranged as her husband.
A three year old would totally cry if they tried on a dress they felt pretty in and their mom pulled a face and called it too baggy and too long and made it clear she thought it was awful. Charlotte crying was either Normal three year old stuff, or a direct reflection of Kate’s reaction to her in the dress. I know which one I think.
@barbara Yeah – I had the same thought. Could also be that Charlotte was being a normal little kid and tired or hungry or just having a “moment” like all little kids do and said, “I don’t want to try on a dress” when she had to stop playing or pause another activity and Kate used that to her advantage to broadly say that Charlotte cried in response to how the dress fit because SHE didn’t like it. I have bought coats, sweaters, shirts, etc. 3 sizes too big my son’s entire life to save $ and get multiple years out of them and he never even noticed. What kid that age observes that something is too baggy? They’re more likely to cry if it’s too fitted “toooo tiigggghhhhtttttttt Mommy”.
Kate was making every girl/female cry that day! Charlotte, Meghan, the Virgin Mary…
I think she just straight up lied. We all know she has no problem lying so why would this be different. There is no way a typical 3 year old cried about a dress because it was supposedly ill-fitting unless she was forced to try it on when she was over tired or hungry or something.
ETA: @nutella lol just saw I was finishing my comment when you posted yours. Being a mom to a few kids and you can instantly spot the ridiculousness of this story.
All, you missed the part about Kate’s wedding dress designer agreeing with her. Did Kate send a picture of the dress to her designer? Have the person come over to view the dress? Offering HER designer to remake the dresses. Who does that.
Meghan thought she was getting a sister in law, a friend, a comadre, Kate on the other hand saw Meghan as a subordinate, someone for her to supervise and dictate to. What a nightmare that woman must have been.
She definitely took her cues from
Her mother.
I don’t think Charlotte cried at all actually. Was Charlotte around 4 at the time? Kids that age don’t give a shit about how clothes are tailored/fit. Kids that age don’t give a shit about their appearance at that age; WE DO. Moms and Karen’s who criticize how other mothers dress their kids. I mean we as in general as a society, not each and every one of us. I stopped being so rigid about how cute my kid’s clothes were when she started pre-school and realized that the clothes were going to get trashed. And that she didn’t really care about designer clothes or looking super cute. KKKate sukkks.
Can we at least acknowledge that “on the floor sobbing” is also a completely over the top reaction. Does Kate sound like a bitchy pain in the ass drama queen, sure? Does Meg also sound like a complete drama queen? Yes. None of this story gives you the, YES, this is the reason for the tears we’ve been hearing about for years. Every aspect sounds overblown and wrapped in unnecessary drama.
No Danni “on the floor sobbing” about your wedding and the stress of everything is not an overblown reaction. It’s the reaction of someone who is going through many different pressures all at the same time.
You’re looking at the bridesmaid issue as one isolated event, but it wasn’t.
If you read the book as I have started, you will see how things were building up to an escalation point.
So your father backing out of your wedding at the last minute with a supposed health issue and not answering your calls, the ordinary stress of planning a huge wedding that will be televised in four days, and someone last minute wanting all bridesmaid dresses redone wouldn’t stress you at all? Not to mention stress from the media constantly on the attack and getting death threats for tainting the royal blood.
You are conveniently forgetting that Meghan was also dealing with Bad Dad at the same time and under huge stress. Ordinary wedding stress would be bad but the stress of a royal wedding and Thomas Markle would be debilitating. This was probably jut the straw that triggered Meghan. It was not an “over the top reaction”, it was literally the outlet for all the problems combined.
And actually in the book, Kate acknowledges that she made Meghan cry. Of course it is Harry telling us this, so I don’t expect much traction in the media on this.
The most shocking thing about this bridesmaid story is who the leak was. I won’t spoil it for anyone, but it is shocking.
Reminder, when the obvious t r o l l s show up, as they’ve been doing all over these threads for days? Simply respond ‘troll’ and let Kaiser take out the trash.
No you can’t. How someone reacts under attack and pressure is none of you business.
Tut, tut @Danni, criticising Meghan and Harry is not allowed on this site. However, I agree with you that lying on the floor sobbing sounds a bit melodramatic but I also feel that Kate was being deliberately obnoxious.
No, “we” cannot. After everything Meghan went through? I wouldn’t be on the floor sobbing, I’d be on a plane back to America sobbing, and telling Harry if he wanted me he could follow, but I was done.
What child would care if the dress was too baggy? Kids will happily wear the ugliest, most garishly colored Halloween costumes everyday if you’d let them. Or go to school in their Spiderman pjs.
The whole thing is ridiculous.
Well, a 3yo could cry because she just doesn’t like the dress. But too long? My daughter would wear dresses for 6yo at this age to ensure it is long like a princess dress. Kate is insane. I believe there was time to tailor the dress, or this is what Kate wanted and then made drama out of it (won’t put deceit past her: “make it bigger! Char will grow into it by wedding day!”) .
Am not convinced Charlotte cried, more like kHate was the one who had a tantrum about it which possibly set Charlotte off.
The was def kHate trying to sabotage the wedding AND make it about her – she wanted to remake those dresses to what SHE wanted them to look like.
Wonder if this will finally get kHate to issue a statement about the incident.
I said on here a few weeks ago – kHate made Meghan cry on multiple occasions which is why she was wary of both of the Wails at the funeral.
@whatever – I was thinking that too. My first reaction was “what a brat” and my second was “guess she got that from her mom!”
Charlotte did not cry at all. KKKhate invented a story and made it sound bad and spinned it a way to lead meghan to believe Charlotte could fck up the wedding if she didn’t redo the dresses cuz she was gonna pull a tantrum. Manipulative btch
She cried because of Kate. Remember that video of William unleashing on the person he thought was “following” them? She egged him on and escalated it. This is her nature.
More likely, a little girl cried because her mother made her try on a dress and was mean about it.
There goes the early years expert for you. A child cries for a dress, let’s change the whole party’s dresses!! Unbelievable.
Yeah I said the same thing somewhere else on this site or elsewhere, that there’s no way Charlotte made the observation at 3 years old (she was 3 in 2018, not 4 when the Sussexes got married) that her dress was too baggy and too long. Kate either made a face or a negative comment complaining about the fit of the dress and Charlotte probably cried based on her mom’s reaction. And Kate turned that into “my daughter cried because of the fit.”
I have a 4 year old little girl who loves dresses, sometimes she’ll try on a dress, love it and refuse to take it off even if I say to her it’s a little big or long….if Charlotte did cry over the dress she was most likely taking cue from her dramatic mama
I read this as Kate projecting her feelings onto Charlotte – maybe Charlotte was truly uncomfortable and upset, maybe not, but it sounds much more sympathetic to pretend that Meghan made the child cry. It’s back to the Cambridge’s habit of using their children as the excuse, and it’s pathetic. I can hear the strain in Meghan’s texts as she tries to stay civil. I also give Kate much less credit than Harry does – I think she was trying to throw a wrench or two in the works. It’s almost like she was treating it like her own wedding, involving her own designer and stressing about a party for the pageboys (?).
I’m not a mom myself, but l can definitely see a three year old feeding off the mood of her mother. And maybe Charlotte didn’t want to try on the dress at that time and got cranky about it. But Kate’s behavior was definitely appalling.
Nope. This is crazy-making. Along with the rehearsal dinner issue, the Baby Brain tantrum, the William interaction with the finger in the face, all still within days of the wedding? This comes across as plotting to push Meg to call off the wedding
@Carrot My thoughts exactly! Karenton palace was in full on panic mode!
I fully agree. I replied to a previous post that this was designed to sabotage the wedding. I beleive this was done with the help of Thomas Markle, who did so for 30 pieces of silver, just who paid them? And I’m not talking about the British media, but someone within the house of Windsor. You have your own parent willingly undermine you in front of your enemies, you are fair game.
It’s not a stretch to see this sort of interference on behalf of a palace
What did I miss about the rehearsal dinner story?? I thought I had read every single Celebitchy post about the book but must have missed something 👀
I think it’s in regards to Kate and William changing the seating cards without permission. Or at least insisting upon it. So they didn’t sit next to their spouse.
@SussexWatcher My bad, I meant the rehearsal. Kate had an issue with the schedule
I think it’s British (or at least royal) tradition that you not sit with your spouse at formal functions. The thinking being that you’ll meet more people that way and the crowd will mix better? American thinking imo is the opposite. We seat you with people you know so you’ll feel more comfortable and relaxed.
Anyway the Wails took it upon themselves to change the seating arrangements to suit themselves. Who does that at someone else’s party??
They just can’t stand being together these 2!!!
Like a 3 year old is crying because the dress doesn’t fit her/? Are you kidding me? If she’s crying it’s because she’s hungry/has to poop/literally anything other than vanity. Toddlers wear ill-fitting clothes (assuming the dress was ill-fitting, which I remain doubtful of) all the time and perfectly fine with that! Kate, you beast.
You know what f Kate for that. How old was a Charlotte during this like 5?6? My 4 yr old is going to be a flower girl this summer and we’ve shown her a few of the options her aunt likes for the wedding and she’s cried about each one. Because she’s 4 and a kid and that’s what they do.
It’s a boho style wedding so I promise you nothing is overly fancy or frilly or uncomfortable. In fact my SIL is going above and beyond to suggest options that she thinks would be comfortable for a child.
Want to know something kids are dictators who will decide that they need to be a cat for a whole day. You don’t change the outfit four days before a major event because of them.
Things I would have thought an early years expert would know…
Kate forgot to consult her pie chart.
Bwahahahaha!!!!
Oh no, I didn’t see your comment had appeared when I wrote mine! Totally agree with everything you said here.
Charlotte was 3! Maybe she cried because she didn’t want to wear the dress at all in the first place but a 3 year old doesn’t cry and make the observation that a dress is too baggy or too long. That was all Kate.
The article adds: “However sources have continued to suggest that Meghan was being difficult and that Kate went round with flowers not to ‘apologise’ but as a ‘classy’ gesture to ‘keep the peace’.”
Bull. Sh-t.
They just can’t stop. Saying Meghan “snapped” at Kate to “take it to the tailor.” I mean, what else was she supposed to say? Kate was deranged. Who says “remake all the dresses” four days before the wedding? Take. It. To. The. Tailor.
And she ran it by her own wedding designer? Cuckoo bananas.
And Charlotte cried? Probably because her mom was going batsh-t crazy. Poor child.
It was Meghan’s wedding; she was allowed to be a little difficult four days before the big event. And Kate was entirely out of line to a) speak to Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen about it, b) insist that all the dresses had to be completely remade, and c) tell Meghan that she needed to throw at a party for the page boys. Who does that? Especially when Meghan was dealing with her father at the time.
But she wasn’t being difficult. She anticipated this issue and had her tailor ready. What other response was she suppose to have thar wasn’t “difficult “?
The tailor is waiting — at your house! You don’t even have to leave your property. You don’t have to get in a car. Just walk to the room where the tailor is waiting
I can’t imagine how much Sarah Burton rolled her eyes when she got a phone call from Kate complaining about Charlottes givenchy dress. If Sarah said anything negative, it was prob bc she was ticked M went to CWK and Stella M for her dresses. And I don’t even know that she cared enough to be negative. I just can’t believe Kate pulled the “my wedding designer agrees with me” line.
Possibly it was just a lie. I’d not be surprised if Kate is a pathological liar.
Kate trash talking Meghan’s pick of Givenchy to Meghan’s face is basically what she did. “I called my wedding tailor and she said blah blah blah. And you know, it’s MCQUEEN!!! British, which you should have done. Blah blah blah.” Kate “knew” about the stress Meghan was under the same way she “knows” about the cost of living crisis. She hears it then decides it doesn’t apply to her life. Let’s not give Kate credit for giving keep the peace flowers, either. She was gaslighting Meghan as she then turned around and wore white to the wedding.
I wonder if she realized that the designer at Givenchy was British.
Event to remake the dresses they (dresses and Charlotte/other children) WOULD STILL HAVE HAD TO GO TO THE TAILOR!!!!!!!!!!!!
Can you really snap at somebody in a text? Is there a snap emoji or something? Unless cuss words are used, snapping is in the eye of the beholder.
Karen of Wails indeed.
Nasty person.
“And said she had discussed the issue with her ‘own wedding designer’ who agreed”
Excuse me but is this something we are doing now, as an invited guest to a wedding do we now need our own “wedding designer”? WTF does Kate think she is to insist that any bride remake dresses to suit her? Someone seriously needs to tell her to get tae f*ck.
Imagine being the wedding designer and Kate calls about. . . . Someone else’s wedding. Poor designer.
Wasn’t that sooooo over the top? Just ridiculous levels of Karenning. Who behaves like this???
And even if the dresses had been remade, they STILL would have needed to be tailored. So either way, Karen of Wails (props to whoever came up with that) still would need to take Charlotte to a tailor.
Clearly, she was going out of her way to make Meg’s life miserable, even before the wedding. What a B.
Meghan was dealing with so much and Kate knows how difficult it is to plan a wedding on such a large scale. Kate is such a jerk for not just going to the tailor that Meghan had on standby. What a jerk. I can’t stand her or her violent, hateful husband.
THIS. Which adds more credence to speculations made above that this was all done to push the bride over the edge.
As an amateur seamstress who knows a few professional seamstresses…I call BS on the ‘my wedding designer agrees they need to be remade.’ Tailoring something to be smaller is a zillion times easier than letting it out, particularly with unforgiving fabrics like what Charlotte’s dress is made out of. Remaking ALL of them is just absurd, even just one.
Also, 100% Kate pushed Charlotte to feel awful in it. Kids take so many social cues from their parents. Charlotte looked beautiful in the dress and flower crown. All her mum had to do was tell her she looked beautiful and make her feel comfortable, and all of it would’ve been avoided.
If only Kate knew an early years expert to help with this situation…
That’s the thing. Did charlotte put the dress on and immediately start crying bc it was too big? Or did her mom start making rude remarks about the dress and how charlotte looked in it before she started crying? Either way, she’s 3. Kate used her daughter to try and make Meghan feel bad.
Absolutely. I hated princessy dresses and skirts as a young kid, and always wanted to feel more ‘grown-up’ in less poufy things. However, if an adult complimented my outfit and made me feel special, it completely changed how I felt, and I know I was a strong-willed kid. I really took to heart what adults said to me, because, that’s how kids are at that age. It’s all about relationship management.
Tension and misunderstandings and tears are part of so much wedding planning these days, but how many people have a twisted version of events fed to the tabloids. Again and again this is Harry’s point. Dysfunction is one thing, spinning it for the media is the deal breaker.
The idea that a child would burst into tears over a dress being too long or baggy? Maybe this is just in poor families like mine, but when I played dress up with my sisters or cousins most of the clothes were too “big” and no one ever cried you just had fun. Even when I was a flower girl at 6, my dress was a little too long because we lived several states away and they ordered one size bigger to accommodate any growth spurts that might happen. My grandmother pinned it up for the big day, and I was able to reuse the dress for years afterwards. Just unbelievably rude to throw this kind of fit over a little girl’s dress for someone else’s wedding.
Literally all my clothes were too big for me at one point, as you say, so I could grow into them. Also, things don’t need to be skin tight on a child??!? Charlotte looked gorgeous, her hair was shiny and lovely, had a beautiful flower crown, the dress was adorable, I really don’t understand the problem here?
I mean we weren’t wealthy but kids can be insane. My sister wouldn’t wear buttons. She HATED them, nobody knew or knows why to this day. Least of all my sister. LOL
@Emmi She must cringe at Kate’s entire wardrobe LOL.
Oh God I didn’t even think about that. LOL
I’m laughing at the idea that mentioning Charlotte in Harry’s memoir is a breach of privacy when one of the many different versions of this story had Meghan bullying Charlotte. That was okay, but not Harry finally correcting the record about what happened.
Yes. Someone morphed it into Meghan and her friends laughed at Charlotte and called her chubby. Where’s the big outrage over that lie?
I wonder now if Kate said the too big dress made Charlotte look fat/chubby and that’s why Charlotte cried. That being the truth tracks with how the Wails project all the time.
This sounds a lot less dramatic than I imagined it to be, frankly. Yeah, Kate sounds annoying and clearly took herself too seriously. Also seems like she lost sight of what’s realistic (re-doing the dresses was not) but can we remember that she was a few weeks postpartum and apparently dealing with a toddler who was supposed to wear a dress she hated? No? I guess I’m going to be accused to defending a horrible person again but really, I expected more drama. She came by and apologized in person with flowers. She was wrong, she recognized it, she rectified it. What happened in the aftermath with the press is a whole different matter and not to be excused.
I do wonder why the kids weren’t measured by whoever made the dresses. They all looked super cute in the end though.
Because the dresses were made in France
Considering the age of the bridal party, likely the dresses were all made a little bigger than the measurements with the expectation that they would be taken in. Kids at that age grow so quickly and at unexpected times that I’m pretty sure every dress was “too long” so they could have enough material to hem them. Most bridal shops encourage this and is probably why they had a tailor on hand all day for alterations.
The dresses were based off the measurements.
Remember we can’t excuse Kate’s behavior here as being post partum
Bc we are not allowed to talk about her hormones!!!!!!
But in all honesty, we cannot act like the press issue is a separate one here. It’s part of this. The fact that Kate or her mother ran to Camilla T with a blatantly false story and that lie has been allowed to stand for YEARS – that’s the reason we all know about this incident. That’s the reason Harry is talking about it. If Kate had just kept her mouth shut and not lied, we wouldn’t even be having this discussion.
“Remember we can’t excuse Kate’s behavior here as being post partum
Bc we are not allowed to talk about her hormones!!!!!!”
LOL
@Emmi While I’d think, “meh” about the dress drama in a normal wedding, I think taken in the context of the insane nonsense going on with her Dad – not knowing if he was coming or if he really was sick / potentially in danger of losing his life / sold out his own daughter, this was such unnecessary drama from Kate and required a lot of work emotionally and otherwise. I’m guessing Kate has her own tailor on constant standby because her dresses are always as tight as possible in every spot of her body – especially being postpartum she probably had someone on call. She could have handed it off to her staff – politely said, “No worries, I have someone that can handle this – I know you have a lot on your plate” or anything else than “they have to be remade”. I’d be stressed over that and I wasn’t getting married in front of hundreds of millions of people with my Dad on the front cover of every newspaper.
Reasonable up until demanding ALL the other dresses get remade
Well, the point is that it wasn’t overly dramatic but still got leaked as the opposite to the press and was used as a weapon against Meghan. That story really started it all. When the reality was, as you say,
@Emmi, Kate was annoying, took herself too seriously, and lost sight of what was a realistic, having the dresses totally remade 4 days before the wedding. Those details are very annoying, especially to a stressed out bride moving to a new country, joining the RF, getting married in front of the entire world, and dealing with her dad ghosting her phone calls right before the wedding. There’s just an incredible lack of empathy and a real effort to be difficult. Understandably, Kate was postpartum, although don’t mention that because you can’t talk about her hormones. It’s just not done and William might put his finger in your face if you do.
My ex and I went to another country for his best friend’s wedding, which was where his fiancee was from. Two days before the wedding, the bride’s best friend dropped out of the bridal party, and she was the only other one besides her sister who was in the party. She was stressed and honestly a bit abrupt and rude with us. My ex took me aside and said how angry he was that his best friend wasn’t telling her to back off and to treat us like guests. I looked at him completely perplexed and said ‘this is her wedding…we are guests in their home, and we are guests in another country. Maybe she’s not her best self right now, but her wedding isn’t about us, and we are lucky to be able to have this experience. I would hope that if I were in her shoes, I wouldn’t be judged so harshly by those around me.’ My ex was obviously stressed himself, being in a new country where they didn’t speak our language etc, but that’s exactly the point. The wedding isn’t about him.
This wedding was not about Kate, or Charlotte, or anyone besides Harry and Meghan. Luckily, my ex realised straight away he was being an arsehole, and he ended up being quite supportive of her which was lovely to see. I just don’t understand why it’s so hard for people here to admit they’re wrong. I think that’s one of the deep sicknesses here (in the UK).
Emmi – Harry’s quote literally says the dresses were made from measurements. Kate’s behavior was the same before and after being postpartum so I just cannot excuse her for any reason. She’s still rude, demanding, a liar, and a Karen, regardless of when she had a baby. And she had the opportunity for YEARS to correct this story – long after when her postpartum period would have ended – and she chose to let Meghan continue to be absolutely vilified in the press. She’s a nasty abuser, just like her husband.
Kate should have been well familiar with how tailoring works. She has way too many bespoke outfits to think otherwise.
Even with Kate’s later apology, one can’t undo badgering an overly stressed bride, which maybe was the intention? With Kate’s costume resources, she should have offered tailoring to any flower girl weeping over her dress length. My daughter was in numerous weddings and we were always positive, supportive and ready for our child to go down the aisle, despite a rare complication or unexpected tasks.
I also think with Kate’s “hormone taboo”,she was covering her own misunderstanding of the term “baby brain” and thought Meghan was taking a jab at her intellectual deficiencies and sharing laughs with her accomplished friends about Kate’s dullness. Carole likely clued her in and she had to act as if she was insulted by Meghan’s “overfamiliarity.”
Some of my most hurtful memories weren’t all that dramatic, is all I can say to this really.
Page boys are the role that George and the other boys played? Why would they need a party!?
What a bitch ass Karen. Who does this to a bride 4 days before the wedding? What a piece of work.
I am so happy she is being exposed for who she is – and by the unrequited love of her life at that!
Chickens coming home to roost. Couldn’t happen to a better bitch. And on her birthday lol
I honestly think none of this would have been a big deal if KP squashed it in the press and didn’t use it to smear M.
People argue over wedding sh*t, it happens. We know that. In the end, the girl had a dress that fit and Kate apologized. That should have been the end. That is a clear cut story that has a beginning, middle and end.
Should have been the end of it – And it would have been, and we could say sh*t happens if KP didn’t go on to push this false narrative of white tears onto M.
Agreed. Then we were getting folllow-up stories about how magnanimous Kate was, in sending Meghan flowers, but Meghan felt it was too late and acted coolly…toward the flowers. Or shut the door in Kate’s face. It was insane, and everyone who wrote such narratives is institutionally insane as well.
So many questions- if a Charlotte was crying, was it because Kate told her she looked terrible in a dress that was too big, too long, and too baggy? And also, why is the bride being bothered with dress fittings? Kate should have handled this herself…or passed it off to her nanny, or her mummy, or Jason.
Excellent points @JP. I believe she took it to the bride 4 days before the wedding to add further stress. That was the agenda. She said she was aware of what was going on with Meghan’s father, so she went in for the kill. She was very keen on making life a living hell for Meghan all the way up to the altar, and afterwards, especially during Meghan’s pregnancies. Even her choice of color (WHITE) on Meghan’s day reveals who she is at her core.
She is horrible and vile. I am so glad Harry is exposing her for who she is.
This has such “Brown Scars White Tears” overtones to it. The whole story is nauseating especially the manner in which it was handled in the press.
Yes SIde Eye! Fantastic book, highly recommend to anyone who hasn’t read it.
I agree. Meghan has shown time and time again, she tries to give people an out, and give them a chance to save face. She tries to be diplomatic, which is admirable, and shows incredible grace under pressure. She tried to give an out with the baby brain comment and saying all my friends and I joke about it, tried to give an out with the comment about what is going on with her father, she in the Oprah interview that despite everything, ‘Kate is a good person.’
Kate is literally drowning herself in a puddle for no dang reason. When I say or do embarassing or self-absorbed things, especially at the expense of someone else, I NEVER dig my heels in, and yet that’s what she does, time and time again.
What’s amazing is how blown up this situation is because everyone (especially the press) believes Charlotte had a meltdown over the fit of the dress. Why are people believing Kate, a known liar, about whether or not Charlotte cried? Is there corroboration of this?
Does anyone know why only Charlotte’s dress did not fit ?
Had previous fittings also been missed ?
I think it was made purposely big so that it could be altered later to fit exactly. Kids grow spontaneously so they probably do it that way on purpose. What I am unclear about is when Kate knew that Ajay would be at KP to adjust the fit. Did she find out that day? Or had Meghan told her beforehand and she just didn’t go that morning. It seems like Ajay was there at 8am and Kate left them waiting while texting that the dresses needed to be totally remade.
Kate and her mother have form for being rude (and especially obnoxious to staff). There’s a story about Carole being banned from one designer because she was so damn rude and demanding. There’s a reason that Kate has no manners, she has no home training.
Carol(E) was particularly awful to the original designer for her outfit for W&K’s wedding. Pitched a fit, yanked the commission after the outfit was already done, and went to Catherine Walker. That’s right, an old dress pattern made for Diana was used for her wedding outfit. You just know that’s what she wanted to do all along, but knew she’d be accused of cosplaying late Diana if she’d gone there first.
One more reason for William to be “incandescent with rage”! Charlotte is name checked in Harry’s book. Horrors! It’s only because her mother dragged her into this whole bonkers 💩 show which she herself started. Don’t forget Kate went on to wear a dress to the wedding in a color so pale it appeared white. Does Kate hire herself out to sabotage people’s weddings?
Since when is a wedding about the flower girl dresses? WTF.
Are we really surprised by this story? The bitch wore Gaslighter White with pale yellow undertones to her SIL’s wedding.
“My wedding designer agrees with me” is the new “speak to the manager”.
And seriously, what else would a designer do but agree with Kate? She’s obnoxious & arrogant, a nightmare to deal with in any circumstance.
Just like Willy, just like Charles.
Poor Meg. No matter what she did it was always go to end badly.
Where is Camilla Tominey who should be called on this. She was insisting after the Oprah interview that her source that Meghan made Kate cry was true and she had verified it.
Everyone has said better things about Kate’s insane awfulness but can I just say I love the tidbit that Meghan’s friend was with her when Kate apologised! “A witness that can presumably confirm the events” sniffs daily mail LOLLLLLLLL I can’t.
Kate owns thousands of custom made dresses, so she definitely knows that you overestimate on the fit before tailoring in person because it’s easier to take a garment in than let it out. That means she must have just wanted to be Duchess Difficult.
I’m not surprised at all..this is all she’s Interested in…clothing, perfect fitting, appearances. No sympathy, no empathy for someone’s troubles, nothing. And this is further proof that everything she wears or her children wear is planned and organized to an extreme level… I’ve read several funny comments here for Kate’s “pinterest board” with diana’s and Meghan’s appearances and clothes and I often laughed. Not any more… she’s a mannequin for clothes and nothing else…I’m horrified at the messages she sends to her children and especially her daughter…
Kate is all about wasting money on unsuitable clothing and expensive jewelry. But ‘perfect fitting’? Rarely if ever do Kate’s clothes fit correctly. Her clothes are often overly-tight, badly hemmed, and poorly tailored overall.
Nota- I’m now wondering if that poor tailoring is due in part to last minute remakes/demands.
“Harry writes: ‘Meg didn’t reply to Kate straight away.”
How much you want to bet that the Future Queen Consort was also pissed that Meghan didn’t respond to her immediately and kept her waiting till the next morning for a response: How dare she? Doesn’t she know who I am? Doesn’t she know her place?
“and MY wedding designer agrees!”
Meghan is nicer than me because my response would be:
So? Too bad. Your wedding was 7 years ago and Sarah Burton was the worst choice to carry on McQueen’s legacy anyway. F*** all the way off.
@Kaiser, have you seen this TikTok (via Twitter), which sums up the audacity of Kate perfectly?
https://twitter.com/ColombesIrene/status/1611568599814082563?s=20&t=Kvf4P3aASQHz-Yyuv4LbTQ
I read somewhere else that the dresses were made from measurements that were submitted, not from fittings, so who else thinks that Kate submitted wonky measurements on purpose??
This whole thing reeks of disrespect on the part of Kate. She may have been post partum, but she clearly did not care about Meghan or the stress she was undergoing. All she thought of was herself and how she was feeling in that moment.
Meghan is a far bigger person than i. Firstly, the kid pitching a fit about a dress is ridiculous. Kids only care if its too tight or itchy.
I think I would have told her “fine, we will work around one less flowergirl/attendant ” (whatever she was called.) AND….if its too uneven, we can do without George also. That might have shut Kate up. I have zero tolerance for such nonsense…. especially four days before a wedding.
Yup, I would’ve said Charlotte can whatever whatever dress she wants since she’ll be sitting in the pews with her parents now.
It’s not her fault but I’m not putting up with that mess 4 days before my wedding. Let’s make it easy for everyone and just remove her from the wedding party.
Is Kate a mother or not? You don’t ask another to alter plans because your toddler says so. This illustrates everything I need to know about this woman.
Since we are talking about the dress incident, there is an excerpt of the book online showing that it was Camilla who told Camilla Tominey about the bridesmaids dress story. Apparently William and Kate went to dinner with C and C and told them about the incident when H and M were doing the Oceania tour.
Just putting this out there because it doesn’t excuse a lot of Kate’s behaviour, but Camilla flipping the story herself adds a new layer to this, especially since a Harry confirmed that Kate did show up the next day with flowers (witnessed by Lindsay).
Yeah, I saw that.
Apparently, Camilla was leaking just as much as William and possibly more (if he used her as a proxy).
Did Camilla flip the story or did Kate? And I can see the four of them going to dinner to plot how to smash the Sussexes popularity after that successful tour. What useless people the Unroyals are!
They are all institutionally mad. The lot of them. And Camilla is excrement.
Using your child as a weapon against your future SIL. Is a new kind of low. It’s just nice to see now how Harry and Meghan got through it all and have a happy little family. And Kate goes to bed wondering who William is cheating on her with tonight. And is stuck with it all since all she ever wanted in life is a crown on her head. And stalked him to get it.
We always suspected but this is proof that Kate is a Karen
There was so much going on that week with Meghan’s father trying to derail things. I can argue Kate had a newborn at home and had just given birth 4 weeks before. She also had to manage Charlotte and George being a bridesmaid and pageboy. However Charlotte and George had already done the same roles at Pippa’s wedding the year before so it’s not like she didn’t know what she was getting into. She simply could not bear that there was a major event she was NOT the center of attention of with stupid demands and ignoring the whole situation with Meghan’s dad. No sympathy at all??? And then out of pettiness she goes and wears a WHITE (primrose yellow, my foot) outfit at Meghan’s wedding because she’s an a**hole. And then she and William changed the place cards at their table. What a bridezilla nightmare wedding guest.
I hope M did snap cause wtf?! Just take the kid and the freaking dress to the tailor!! There’s NO need to waste time and resources getting a dress re-made FOUR days before the wedding.
Katie should be glad Meghan is a lady cause doing this at such a highly stressful time on top of everything else? A lesser woman would’ve cussed Katie tf out.
I just want to add… even if it was Camilla that leaked the lie to the tabloids. Kate was not innocent in this leak. She no doubt went straight to Camilla and told her about the incident knowing full stop she would leak it. I can just picture these cohorting and plotting with one another – its no wonder they most definitely get along in that regard. I garuantee it. Also. I will not forget the simple fact that the Tatler “the great” article was damning evidence to this fact. She threw a temper tantrum, threatened lawsuits and had the entire article completely edited regarding her family and other minor details to exactly the way she wanted it but literally chose to leave in there yet again ANOTHER lie version of events of her being a victim. Karen of Wailes was 100% complicit in the leaks that went on for YeArS.