“Can the Golden Globes make it work tonight? Eh.” links

Jarrod Carmichael is wonderful. His work is important. That’s the only reason I might watch.
I’m not sure about that Valentino, or maybe it’s the hair color – but I am sure I hate Kate Hudson’s dress. The Pepto-Bismol pink, the heavy polyester-like fabric, the neck-scarf thingy, the little ruffle, the bulky belt…
I dislike Kate’s too. Every part of it bugs me.
God that’s awful. If you took away the completely unnecessary belt and neck thingy it’d still be ugly but less so.
Dr Dre’s takedown of MTG yesterday was epic. Her video was ridiculous. Within seconds of posting it, people were tagging him and asking if she had permission. He quickly responded & Twitter had it down almost immediately. And then came the Cease & Desist letter from his lawyer, two pages of glorious insults to a lawmaker telling her to stop breaking copyright laws.
Loved it myself!
I expect the Golden Globes will be back to normal tonight and as a movie and award show person, I’ll be watching. I hope to see that they’ve made some important changes to their organization. That said, from an award perspective the Globes have always been obviously less serious and have no real influence on the Oscar race, and it will continue to be that way no matter what.
Not watching, I’ll just check here tomorrow. 👍
Same here.
I will not watch. Especially if deadbeat Pitt shows up. It will be disgusting if he wins.
Really, really heavy rain in LA since yesterday. Lots of power outages all over town (not everywhere of course) , but I think it will definitely affect the Globes and especially the red carpet .
“Kevin McCarthy is going to have a hellish time as Speaker.”
That’s usually what happens when you sell your soul to the devil — or rabid right-wingers.
Is Jennifer Aniston going to wear that same hairstyle for another decade?
The top photo, her hair looks rough, time for a change.
I think her hair is the best thing about her. 😉
As long as no one physically puts their hands on anyone, it’ll be all good (SARCASM). 😏
The awards-show magic is gone for me. I used to love the spectacle of it all, but now I couldn’t care less.
I didn’t even realize the Golden Globes wasn’t on tv last year. For real. I grew up loving the Globes and the Oscars. I actually used to watch the Oscar’s red carpet. Now I watch clips of the Met Gala red carpet (following Black Twitter) and that’s it.
I used to love award shows too, I’d watch all the coverage before and after as well, and I just…lost interest. I’ll check out the fashion posts here, and look at the winners list, but anything funny or newsworthy that happens will be all over the internet anyway, so…
According to Puck News, it seems NBC is done with the GG and this is basically an audition for another network or streamer.
Don’t think viewers will show but the celebs have no value system so they’ll be there. Hell the Pam Anderson doc saying how sick she felt over the Hulu show just dropped and Lily James is gleefully posting photos of her getting ready for her nom after exploiting PA.
Pamela Anderson gets my sympathy. I truly dislike Lilly James for her agreeing to be in the P&T movie, she seems so gleeful about getting this part, as if it was a big “Get”
It was made as a $$ grab, PA specifically said she felt re-victimized by this movie.
Pamela Anderson has lived thru a lot. IMO, Hef should have been jailed for the things we now know went on at Playboy.
Lily James was just using Pam’s name to help sell her new perfume partnership in Glamour. It’s sick. Sebastian Stan as well has leaned on into it and was tagging Pam in posts congratulating the Emmy noms. They’re both clueless.
Looks like Danny Masterson is going to be retried for rape.
I found Glass Onion incredibly overrated. It just wasn’t that good.
Yeah, I didnt enjoy it nearly as much. The storytelling didn’t feel as right as the first movie.
It rated 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Oh well…
I enjoyed it. Not as much as knives out because no Chris evans, but the idea of an Elon musk type in this scenario (no spoilers) was fun.
Oh, hey…
I believe the “Eh” at the end of your headline needs correcting.
I might be wrong, but I think you were going for “ehn” (translation: “WHATever…”) whereas “eh” is the multi-use Canadian word for “right?” or “agreed?” or, “ya feel me?” or, basically a sound following a statement that seeks to bind you and the person you direct it at, close, or even closer than you thought you ever could be! It’s like saying, “I really feel we are ONE!”
In truth it’s practically the complete opposite of, “I’m bored and couldn’t care less”!