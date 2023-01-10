“Can the Golden Globes make it work tonight? Eh.” links
Can the Golden Globes make it work? I hope not. [Gawker]
Who’s coming out to tonight’s Golden Globes? [JustJared]
Rooney Mara hated working on Nightmare on Elm Street. [Buzzfeed]
Do you want to see photos of fluffy cows? [OMG Blog]
Everyone’s obsessed with Jenna Ortega (and Enid!). [LaineyGossip]
Dr. Dre shut down Marjorie Taylor Greene. [Dlisted]
Are y’all watching Tulsa King? [Pajiba]
Janelle Monae wore a great Valentino. [RCFA]
Kate Hudson wore a pink Huishan Zhang. [Tom & Lorenzo]
I love Jessie Buckley but I’m not sure about this look. [GFY]
Kevin McCarthy is going to have a hellish time as Speaker. [Towleroad]
Bella Hadid is on vacation. [Egotastic]

28 Responses to ““Can the Golden Globes make it work tonight? Eh.” links”

  1. Christina says:
    January 10, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    Jarrod Carmichael is wonderful. His work is important. That’s the only reason I might watch.

  2. Eurydice says:
    January 10, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    I’m not sure about that Valentino, or maybe it’s the hair color – but I am sure I hate Kate Hudson’s dress. The Pepto-Bismol pink, the heavy polyester-like fabric, the neck-scarf thingy, the little ruffle, the bulky belt…

  3. Lightpurple says:
    January 10, 2023 at 12:58 pm

    Dr Dre’s takedown of MTG yesterday was epic. Her video was ridiculous. Within seconds of posting it, people were tagging him and asking if she had permission. He quickly responded & Twitter had it down almost immediately. And then came the Cease & Desist letter from his lawyer, two pages of glorious insults to a lawmaker telling her to stop breaking copyright laws.

  4. Case says:
    January 10, 2023 at 1:05 pm

    I expect the Golden Globes will be back to normal tonight and as a movie and award show person, I’ll be watching. I hope to see that they’ve made some important changes to their organization. That said, from an award perspective the Globes have always been obviously less serious and have no real influence on the Oscar race, and it will continue to be that way no matter what.

  5. HeyKay says:
    January 10, 2023 at 1:33 pm

    Not watching, I’ll just check here tomorrow. 👍

  6. Lavinia says:
    January 10, 2023 at 1:59 pm

    Really, really heavy rain in LA since yesterday. Lots of power outages all over town (not everywhere of course) , but I think it will definitely affect the Globes and especially the red carpet .

  7. booboocita says:
    January 10, 2023 at 2:15 pm

    “Kevin McCarthy is going to have a hellish time as Speaker.”

    That’s usually what happens when you sell your soul to the devil — or rabid right-wingers.

  8. HeyKay says:
    January 10, 2023 at 2:55 pm

    Is Jennifer Aniston going to wear that same hairstyle for another decade?
    The top photo, her hair looks rough, time for a change.

  9. phaedra7 says:
    January 10, 2023 at 2:59 pm

    As long as no one physically puts their hands on anyone, it’ll be all good (SARCASM). 😏

  10. DeeSea says:
    January 10, 2023 at 3:32 pm

    The awards-show magic is gone for me. I used to love the spectacle of it all, but now I couldn’t care less.

  11. Imara219 says:
    January 10, 2023 at 3:48 pm

    I didn’t even realize the Golden Globes wasn’t on tv last year. For real. I grew up loving the Globes and the Oscars. I actually used to watch the Oscar’s red carpet. Now I watch clips of the Met Gala red carpet (following Black Twitter) and that’s it.

    • lucy2 says:
      January 10, 2023 at 4:17 pm

      I used to love award shows too, I’d watch all the coverage before and after as well, and I just…lost interest. I’ll check out the fashion posts here, and look at the winners list, but anything funny or newsworthy that happens will be all over the internet anyway, so…

  12. Silver Charm says:
    January 10, 2023 at 4:09 pm

    According to Puck News, it seems NBC is done with the GG and this is basically an audition for another network or streamer.

    Don’t think viewers will show but the celebs have no value system so they’ll be there. Hell the Pam Anderson doc saying how sick she felt over the Hulu show just dropped and Lily James is gleefully posting photos of her getting ready for her nom after exploiting PA.

    • HeyKay says:
      January 10, 2023 at 4:41 pm

      Pamela Anderson gets my sympathy. I truly dislike Lilly James for her agreeing to be in the P&T movie, she seems so gleeful about getting this part, as if it was a big “Get”
      It was made as a $$ grab, PA specifically said she felt re-victimized by this movie.

      Pamela Anderson has lived thru a lot. IMO, Hef should have been jailed for the things we now know went on at Playboy.

      • Silver Charm says:
        January 10, 2023 at 6:02 pm

        Lily James was just using Pam’s name to help sell her new perfume partnership in Glamour. It’s sick. Sebastian Stan as well has leaned on into it and was tagging Pam in posts congratulating the Emmy noms. They’re both clueless.

  13. schmootc says:
    January 10, 2023 at 4:17 pm

    Looks like Danny Masterson is going to be retried for rape.

  14. art maven says:
    January 10, 2023 at 5:58 pm

    I found Glass Onion incredibly overrated. It just wasn’t that good.

  15. Jane Wilson says:
    January 10, 2023 at 9:55 pm

    Oh, hey…
    I believe the “Eh” at the end of your headline needs correcting.
    I might be wrong, but I think you were going for “ehn” (translation: “WHATever…”) whereas “eh” is the multi-use Canadian word for “right?” or “agreed?” or, “ya feel me?” or, basically a sound following a statement that seeks to bind you and the person you direct it at, close, or even closer than you thought you ever could be! It’s like saying, “I really feel we are ONE!”
    In truth it’s practically the complete opposite of, “I’m bored and couldn’t care less”!

