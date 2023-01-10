Princess Kate will launch a ‘substantial’ new Early Years initiative this month

This Telegraph story is what I was expecting ahead of the Princess of Wales’s 41st birthday, but they waited to publish it on the day of. Gordon Rayner’s piece is “Why Kate Will Rise Above Prince Harry’s Poison.” The “poison” being “Kate actually made Meghan cry over the bridesmaid’s dresses and then threw a tantrum about sitting with her husband at the wedding.” Thankfully, it’s not all “poor Kate has been poisoned by Harry’s memoir!” We have our first promise to be keen of 2023! They actually have a big plan to announce something “substantial” for Kate. Fingers crossed it’s another insane video where she compares the launch of her Keenwell Centre for Buttons, Wiglets and Early Years to JFK, Nelson Mandela and Malala. Some highlights from the Telegraph:
Kate will not be blown off course by ‘Spare’: Its pages drip with poison about the princess, and the way she responds to it will help to define a year in which she has big plans for her future. Palace staff refuse to discuss Prince Harry’s book, but it is clear that Kate has no intention of being blown off course. “Whatever might be happening behind closed doors, she has always had an ability to put the job first,” says someone who has worked with her. “Aside from all the things the public knows about, there have been plenty of times when things have cropped up in private, but what you see in public is always [Kate] behaving in the exact same way. So this won’t knock her off her stride.”
How she spent her birthday: As she celebrates her 41st birthday today (Monday January 9) quietly with her family at Adelaide Cottage, the five-bedroom property on the Windsor estate that is now their main home, the princess will be spending tomorrow getting her three children ready for their second term at Lambrook School in Berkshire.
Her first event of 2023: Later in the week, the couple will be in the north of England for a long-standing engagement supporting one of the country’s most hard-pressed communities, a theme that will run like “a golden thread throughout the year”, according to aides. It will be the Waleses’ first public engagement since the media first got its hands on copies of Spare, but anyone expecting to see signs of strain on the princess’s face is likely to be wide of the mark.
The importance of Carole: [Kate’s resilience] is thanks in no small part to the support she has around her, most importantly her mother Carole, to whom she speaks on an almost daily basis (her sister Pippa is a far more independent spirit, friends say) and who is never far away now that the Waleses live in Windsor, just 30 miles from the Middleton family home in Bucklebury. Carole Middleton is often to be seen getting a commuter train from Theale, her local station, to pop across Berkshire to visit her daughter and grandchildren, and locals in Bucklebury are used to the presence of police patrol cars signalling that a family visit is being made in the other direction. “You can’t underestimate how important the support of Kate’s mother, father and sister are to her,” says one ally. “They remain incredibly tight as a family.”
Curious aside about who they vent to: During school holidays, when the Waleses are staying at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, the princess can call on the company of the ‘Turnip toffs’ who include Lady Laura Meade, Sophie Carter and Hannah Carter, another Marlborough alumna. The Prince of Wales, in contrast, cannot turn to his mother when he needs to vent steam, nor his brother, leaving only his father, the King, who may not always be available.
Cold fish: Inwardly, the princess would not be human if she failed to be hurt by some of the brickbats thrown at her by Prince Harry. He portrays her as a cold fish, too aloof or uptight to engage in girl talk with Meghan and petty in the extreme.
The fallout from ‘Spare’: The biggest risk of damage from Spare is in America, where sympathy for Harry and Meghan – and suspicion of William and Kate – remains higher than it is here.
Her big new keen thing: Later this month she will launch what royal aides describe as a “substantial” new initiative in her flagship Early Years campaign. One source said she would be “straight out of the gates” with a “big moment” for her which she hopes will get the whole country talking about the importance of child development in the under-five age category.
No spring flop tour: Preparations for the King’s coronation mean the couple will not embark on a spring tour this year, meaning they will have more time to spend in Wales, deepening their bond with the principality whose name they bear.
The Waleses are not moving into Windsor Castle anytime soon: One big move they will not be making this year is to Windsor Castle. Despite speculation at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s death that they would move into the big house, they are so happy at Adelaide Cottage that they may well stay there for years, friends say. “It gives them an opportunity to spend time as a family, and to have the privacy they craved,” said one source. “Kensington Palace was always a little bit of a fishbowl for them, and now they can just enjoy each other’s company.”
“He portrays her as a cold fish, too aloof or uptight to engage in girl talk with Meghan and petty in the extreme.” That’s literally who she is though? Notice the Telegraph doesn’t even dispute that. They’re like yeah, she’s petty and prissy but she keeps calm and carries on in public. But at what cost? It sounds like Kate only has two events booked for the whole month. What do you think her big reveal will be at the end of January? A second Keenwell center? Another survey, perhaps SIX Big Questions?
The bit about the Waleses not moving into Windsor Castle is interesting too. My interpretation is that Kate will not be moving into Windsor Castle, but William now has the run of multiple residences. William gets Kensington Palace, he’s probably carved out some space at Windsor Castle, he has access to many Duchy of Cornwall properties. We may never learn where William lives at this point. Also: no spring flop tour, LMAO!!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
I mean it’s going to be a stupid video that never goes anywhere. She’s become far too predictable at this point.
The part that gets me is the Pippa part in parenthesis. Maybe I’m reading between the lines too much, it sounds to me like there’s been some tension between Pippa and Kate. They don’t seem as close as they once were. We know Kate needs to be the only woman in the room. Has she even turned on her own sister? Has Pippa distanced herself from her family? Did Mama Carol(e) kick Pippa to the side because she didn’t “marry up?” This article leaves me with more questions.
The difficulty for me is that everything she does takes years to ‘develop’ and then is of a similar quality to a high school project.
Her Early Years Project was laughable. No professional took it seriously. We learned nothing from it and it was not decent research. A chance missed. I don’t understand why she doesn’t shut up shop and be a British ‘mummy’ she has little interest in anything else
“The Kate Middleton Center for Kids Who Can’t Read Good”
LMFAO @ Chaine
The Pippa comment really stands out. For an article that’s building up Kate, the bit about Pippa being more independent seems like a huge dig. I get there’s a cultural difference. Americans admire independence so maybe the British audience doesn’t read that as a dig at Kate but then why even mention it?
I prefer to think friends (assuming there is a friend who isn’t just Carole) say it with an eye roll and a tone that Kate hasn’t grown up like “oh yes,” (roll) “she’s very close to her mummy. Pippa is far more..” (pause for a beat so we know they aren’t about to compliment Kate) “independent.”
But good luck to her on the early years. We’ll see if she can get the country talking about it more than they are now about how the PM didn’t mention them at all in his speech on how he’ll improve education. (Maybe Kate will be the hero Early Years needs, if not the one it deserves)
I saw the title of this post and thought, “Why is she SO predictable?!”
I really can’t wait to see more pie charts.
My take on that is that Pippa is happily married and is thus more involved with her husband and kids than with her parents and siblings. So she’s not so dependent on Carol for everything like Kate seems to be. Pretty sure that of the two sisters Pippa has gotten the better deal all around.
I’ve felt for years now that Kate and Pippa aren’t close and that there’s a lot of resentment and jealousy from Kate over how Pippa has the truly enviable life of the pair of them. Relative anonymity, loving husband, massively wealthy and unbeholden to anyone in terms of what she does and where she goes and how she spends money, a normal life for her kids, whose names I don’t know and wouldn’t recognize or look twice at if I saw them on the street, and capable of being substantive and productive with her time despite absolutely no need to. The fact that she got a PHD in some early childhood related research is just a *chef’s kiss*. An absolutely hilarious undercutting of Kate’s entire “early years” sham interest.
Ok I missed the tantrum about where she sat at the wedding. What happened?
Apparently her and William were horrified at the reception seating putting couples next to each other so switched the seating cards for their entire table so they weren’t sitting next to each other. A prissy outburst at outdated etiquette rules AND a self-burn that they can’t stand other!
Given Kate’s absolute hysteria with Charlotte’s dress and Meghan saying during the Oprah interview that she was “having a hard time,” I think she was dealing with the aftermath of William’s affair with Rose at this point, along with having just given birth to Louis.
Nah. She’s always been spiteful.
Edit: the other factors were involved, but this is who she is.
H&M used the American tradition of seating couples together for the reception. Willy and Kate moved their seating cards so they wouldn’t be seated together, citing that that’s how it’s done in England. (Either that, or because they absolutely hate each other and didn’t want to sit next to each other.)
Amazing that the Queen and Prince Charles were at the same wedding and somehow were able to cope with the seating plan, isn’t it.
OMG she looks like The Grinch in a wig in that header picture and you can’t tell me otherwise.
Keen will get that chart out again and maybe slide down a slide
Maybe it’s a lovely new project about helping kids through the arts. She could name it the ArtSpace. No, scratch that, it should be ArtRoom. The kids would love it. /sarcasm.
Of course, Carole is her support. She would fold completely if anything happened to her mother. I know I’m a broken record about this, but Carole if you read this, work on a Tom Cruise exit like now. It’s just another cult, and it would be so much easier on your daughter. Tom would eat up the attention it would give him. Scientos would love her, she is harmless with 0 ambition and 0 care for the wellbeing of others.
The grinch is literally my first thought every time I see that picture.
Good catch about William not being able to turn to his wife! I mean, this is why they are supposed to remain in AC so that they can spend time as a family!! The mental gymnastics!! They haven’t been seen working since the Christmas concert (mid December) and it’s 10/1… haven’t they spent time enough together for William to relax with the support of his wife? Lol…
Edit: the comment I was referring is from rapunzel…I don’t know how it got here…
I thought it was a bad DALL-E take. The proportions are so off.
Which Meg outfit is she going to copykeen for this one? At this point, what’s left in the FT royal-Meg wardrobe?
Also, the shamelessness! Harry has literally spelled out the planting/leaking aspect of stories and the symbiotic relationship between palace offices and the presses and these a**holes continue to use that same process!
The word smart has never been associated with anyone in the BRF. Kate and rest of them live in a bubble.
It’s soooo embarrassing!! I cringed at the “William is above it all” press, like obviously not hence this literal published article. It’s too much!!
Is he f*cking joking?! He’s sending out pointers to the independent (recently taken over by Canilla’s stooge GG) and sending out his “friends” to hee haw about how he’s “burning with rage” (lololol omg H referenced W as incandescent too😂) and he wants us to believe he’s “AbOve iT aLl?! Not all of the U.K. are royal butt-lickers? You really thing we care about the “high and mighty Heir” whilst we’re struggling to pay for our energy bills and food and our government is refusing to pay us the pay we deserve?! Get 👏🏻 A 👏🏻 life 👏🏻. The. World. Does. Not. Revolve. Around YOU (despite your hee-hawing)
You know, after all the talk about how Willy was a big Suits fan and may have harbored a secret crush on Meghan, I wonder if all the copy keening by Katie-Did is an effort to get Willy’s attention. See I can dress and look like Meghan.
I think so. Kate has always copied the personal style of the women William admired.
Hahahahahhahhahahahahh
“she has always had an ability to put the job first” – she still doesn’t know what the job is, lacks any ability in any arena whatsoever, and puts herself first – always.
“expecting to see signs of strain on the princess’s face” – she’s been refreshed.
“petty in the extreme” – no shit.
“straight out of the gates” – like the prize filly she is.
“they will have more time to spend in Wales” – which they will not do.
“just enjoy each other’s company” – Kate and the kids????
Don’t they say this every two years or so.
There’s a huge announcement about how amazing some initiative will be and then it tanks – last time we got 5 questions which were promptly proven to be appropriated from the research of other hard working experts in the field.
What a sad, empty life. She’s got a prince with no charm, no motivation or successes in her own right, that dumbass fake accent she put on and she and the other royals are obsessed with making their fake tabloid characters the hero of a day’s passing story (rather than being useful, happy and healthy members of society).
Different year, same Keen spin.
Groundhog’s Day vibes.
I haven’t read Spare I am curious if Harry touches on the farce on the Royals charity works and initiatives. And how padded their numbers are and the fact that these patronages really amount to very little real world results. One of the things that irked them about Meghan is her work ethic and that she learned very quickly not much work actually gets done.
I doubt he would as that would mean speaking against something he believes in because they actually did the work and contributed to their organizations. He still wants to potentially help the commonwealth so from his perspective this can work
I honestly don’t have anything to say other than this woman is useless and wastes money like tissue.
Yep, and no allies in the family apart from Camilla. No one else can stand her, including her own husband. Gee, and “Meghan is SO jealous of Kate.” I am still laughing at that one. I will never stop laughing at that one.
Oh, is it that time of year again?
Yep, time for the “keen, hard-working” bullshit … wearing expensive new clothes for the photos. Nothing more.
‘”Kensington Palace was always a little bit of a fishbowl for them, and now they can just enjoy each other’s company.'”
Fishbowl how? I am seriously curious here. Who was spying? What were they seeing? What are the Wails hiding? Given the physical violence shown in Harry’s book, Will wanting more family privacy sounds ominous.
“The Prince of Wales, in contrast, cannot turn to his mother when he needs to vent steam, nor his brother, leaving only his father, the King, who may not always be available.”
So… William cannot vent to his wife? Is that because his venting involves physical violence and he won’t hurt a woman? Because they aren’t living together? Because Kate doesn’t care? Because Kate does her own venting instead?
“‘You can’t underestimate how important the support of Kate’s mother, father and sister are to her,” says one ally. “They remain incredibly tight as a family.'”
Lolz…no James?
“locals in Bucklebury are used to the presence of police patrol cars signalling that a family visit is being made in the other direction.”
Bet this happens a lot. A lot.
“her sister Pippa is a far more independent spirit, friends say”
Lolz…. you mean Pippa can act like a grown a– adult?
That the article made a point to notice that Pippa is a more independent spirit seems odd. I think Pippa hates her sister. Remember when Pippa got her Master’s in Early Childhood education? I’m convinced that was a huge troll move – and I love her for it.
Well, I definitely think Pippa doesn’t like being around Kate much. Can’t say I blame her. It sounds like she doesn’t spend much time with Kate or with Carole. They can say it bc she’s independent, but more likely, she avoids them bc they’re petty Karen’s.
Oh, I see Carole has seen fit to send out her Christmas/New Year’s “family newsletter” to The Telegraph! (We all have THAT aunt, don’t we? The one who insists on spamming the rest of the family with updates on her useless, mostly decorative offspring?)
And oh my God, why does Kate keep launching new initiatives when people fawn over the scant work she’s already doing? She can’t even do laziness properly!
It will probably be something that Harry and Meghan have already done lol.
They always follow the archewell blueprint when doing their own projects..
I’m guessing it might be something along the lines of grants to learn more about early years or giving donations or something like that/partnerships that the public can get involved in.
I don’t expect it to be any different then what’s they’ve done before to be honest.
Maybe she will give out grants and spend double the grant amount on promotion since Earthsh*t did so well.
I mean it is such a great idea for a charity to spend 7 million to give out 5 million.
IMHO this family is worse than the Kardashians. At least the Kardashian’s actually produce something other than bad takes in trashy tabloid press.
Tinfoil hat maybe, but is anyone else thinking that the line about how Kate talks to Carole every day but Pippa is an “independent spirit” suggests maybe there is a rift between the two sisters? Or at least, they are not as close as they once were?
I’m getting the vibe that Pippa is done with Keen’s shenanigans. Could you imagine your own mother’s attention being diverted from you to a sibling who refuses to grow up? The whole “independent spirit” line was shade personified. Everybody knows that Kate’s never lived independently. She’s had her mother shamelessly guiding her for years.
Pippa’s children likely get shunted to the side for the royal offspring. That is probably what annoys her most.
Wow – SO much shade in this supposedly supportive article.
“Aside from all the things the public knows about, there have been plenty of times when things have cropped up in private, but what you see in public is always [Kate] behaving in the exact same way” – what, you mean like her husband’s extra-marital activities for one?
her mother “to whom she speaks on an almost daily basis (her sister Pippa is a far more independent spirit, friends say)” – translation: she can’t do anything without mummy’s direction or approval. Also I simply do not believe that CarolE, mother of the future Queen, is catching a lowly commuter train regularly to visit her daughter. Please. Unless, of course, this was where Kate leaned to hang around train toilets ‘randomly’ meeting journalists’ children?
“The biggest risk of damage from Spare is in America, where sympathy for Harry and Meghan – and suspicion of William and Kate – remains higher than it is here.” Along with not refuting the petty, cold fish accusation (what – no further attempts to portray Kate as a hugger?) this is a straight out warning.
With this big, new initiative “she hopes will get the whole country talking about the importance of child development in the under-five age category.” Er, wasn’t this what she was supposed to have done already? Seriously, if the big, new initiative is to say – again – that the early years are important….
And, getting the excuses in early for not doing any kind of tour in the first quarter. If they actually spend a load of time in Wales instead I will eat my hat.
Same old same old from the BM.
The part where Carole uses public transportation is comic. Why wouldn’t she simply drive to Kate’s house?
It’s fiction for sure but what was the point of it? Was it intended to make their family relatable or was it a dig at the Middletons for being commoners?
Since when announcing ahead of time an event will be “substantial” is better press than letting the public notice by themselves the event that took place was indeed of great substance? Another gas bubble intended to deflect from the fact that the truth was finally restored when the Meghan-made-Katren-cry story backfired.
Katren Middleton would have loved to have 2 more children but she has no nursing background, no pediatric expertise, no desire whatsoever to include actual experts in her tedious initiative. All she can claim is her breeding capacities, that have been thwarted by a brutal husband. April Fool’s Day is kind of early this year.
The shade in this article. It confirms just how involved Ma is in everything Keen does and that yeah she ain’t as close to Pippa as they like to make out to be. I think this is interesting as they pushed the whole ‘Harry and William are sooooooooo close’ and they did the same with kHate and Pippa.
Also no way Ma, Duchess in waiting, is taking a commuter train – the horror of it all.
That top photo just sums kHate up – her face is so jacked from all the botox and fillers.
This ‘big’ initiative will be the same old same old from her – a big fancy announcement with all the work being done by someone else so that Keen can take all the credit for it. I’m waiting for them to say that Keen has a ‘qualification’ in early years like Pippa does.
I assume it will have a study about how bridesmaid dresses that are “too big, too long, too baggy” are traumatizing to children in the Early Years.
I think this part “The Prince of Wales, in contrast, cannot turn to his mother when he needs to vent steam, nor his brother, leaving only his father, the King, who may not always be available” was a subtle hint that Willileaks vents his steam (and maybe more) on Kate. There’s not much the media can say but they can give hints. He’s probably abused her.
Interesting that it doesn’t spout how close he and Carole are though. That used to be the story, how she was his substitute mother.
What, more pie charts and pictures of her in obscenely expensive clothes pretending to talk on the phone? Photos of her with Black children (as in the ones featured here)? She doesn’t even know that child is in the frame. Trying to look serious and thoughtful … all while having incredibly dead and empty eyes. Ugh. I loath this phony more and more and more every day. What a sham.
The best place for this woman to start with her “major early years” Initiative is in her home. The lack of respect shown to her by her youngest son was tragic for me to observe. You can not excuse this type of behavior with any of the narratives the gutter media tried to use.
“she has always had an ability to put the job first”
There is one thing that Kate has never, ever put first and that is her job.
“You can’t underestimate how important the support of Kate’s mother, father and sister are to her,”
Has James been disowned?
“straight out of the gates”
She’s been dropping the words ‘Early Years’ for more than four years now and done nothing substantial whatsoever so far. Not so much straight out of the gates as struggling to find the gates.
Instead of pretending to know anything about the topic she should actually get a degree in it
Her assistants will probably change the font and colors of the pie chart and re-release that.
The early years initiative is still at the awareness stage, how many years has it been, I think the whole world is aware by now of the importance of the early years, how about moving to the action stage.
Whenever Kate’s pride is wounded her staff creates some early years activity to cheer her up.
Kate and William need to stop linking their every thought and action to the Sussexes. This is the moment we’re they should stop mentioning Harry and Meghan, but they still are.
” One source said she would be “straight out of the gates” with a “big moment” for her which she hopes will get the whole country talking about the importance of child development in the under-five age category.”
OMFG. I cannot with these people. I get that there won’t ever be anything of substance accomplished with her projects but can’t they use a different phrase? A new adjective perhaps? I mean there’s incompetence and then there’s using the same sentence/phrase for a decade.
They have comms people. They have PR people. They have a whole tabloid industry colluding with them. *tears out hair*
They didn’t mention here brother at all when describing her close family I wonder if that’s an oversight or on purpose? I’d like to know what her relationship is like with his wife? (If she has any relationship at all with her)
i’m really shocked they put in writing that they crave privacy. this is so often used to attack and misunderstand Meghan and Harry. so now privacy is a good thing?
The Middleton’s are def not the “close family” ppl perceive them to be. I find it interesting that Carole and only Carole “commutes” to Windsor often. I def think Carole and Mike are separated in all but name. Also how funny that James is always left out and clearly not a big part of Kate’s life.
I think Pippa is raising her kids without relying on her mother. Which is fine something tells me Carole prioritizes Kate’s kids anyway. I do think Kate is jealous that Pippa got everything she wanted for herself including two daughters and one son which is what I think Kate wanted but got 2 sons and 1 daughter instead.
So….another 5 big questions? Maybe this time about how having a black woman in the family can affect the under 5s who may have to wear a bridesmaid’s dress Mummy doesn’t like?
What happened to Broken Britain? Wasn’t she supposed to fix that years ago?
I get pretty grouchy when I don’t eat. Not eating for years can’t be good for the disposition. Or work ethic. Or longevity.
Kate’s not gonna do anything. If she were the type of person to do things, Willy would never have married her.
Years ago like right before engagement she gave an interview for Party Pieces about her ideal party and she said her favorite special party time foods were, like, grapes and carrot sticks and fruit juice, which…..couldn’t be me, lol.
Now you’ve got me thinking of my favorite party foods. I’ve got a frozen pizza I’m saving for when I’m not up to cooking and now I’m wanting it :P. But my actual favorite party foods would depend on the party. They might actually include grapes and carrot sticks, WITH DIPS, and that would only be an appetizer. A cheese board! I don’t drink alcohol, so I guess sparkling grape juice, but I’d rather have Coke or something.
Nachos, kebabs, garlic knots, the aforementioned pizza, burgers, barbecue chicken… okay I think it’s time for me to have an early lunch. (Tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwich — which also would be a good lunch for “early years”, come to think of it.)
Obviously, Charles gave a big no to W&K living in Windsor Palace. Or does W actually live there?
We all know that the big new initiative is just going to involve the sorting of buttons and how sorting is a very important skill to master. (Please see 5 slide powerpoint for more information with pie chart)
By generally acting as a blank slate over the last decade, kate has left herself open to be defined by others and while she thought the UK media spin was going to do it in a positive way, she didn’t account for social media, Harry’s book and then video evidence of her own actions showing someone not very nice, especially when Meghan was around.
Had she done actual work in the last decade, then perhaps people would turn to the causes she supported, but she has focused more on shopping for clothes and attending Wimbledon. There is no “there” there no matter how they try to spin this project.
And it’s pretty funny that she can’t handle talk of baby brains but pretends to be an early years expert.