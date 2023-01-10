Scobie: The Sussexes will likely ‘retreat’ from the royal soap opera this year

Omid Scobie still has an “in” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, although who knows if he’s actually talking to people in their orbit at this point, or whether he’s just making educated guesses/assumptions. Scobie was interviewed on BBC Radio 4 yesterday, in the middle of Prince Harry’s Spare promotional blitz, and he predicted that, following Harry’s book promotion, they’ll take some time away from the spotlight.
Prince Harry and Meghan will retreat from the Royal Family “soap opera” for the rest of the year after a string of bombshell allegations made in Harry’s book, the author of a biography on the couple has said. Omid Scobie, who co-authored Finding Freedom – a biography about the Sussexes which is understood to have been written with their blessing – said he believes the couple will shift their approach in the months ahead as there “isn’t really much else to say.”
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the journalist, who has been dubbed ‘Meghan’s unofficial spokesperson’ in the past, dismissed the suggestion that the Sussex brand is going to be defined by repeated attacks on the institution. Mr Scobie said he thinks the couple “have to be quite careful right now”, adding there has been a lot of focus on their private life recently and the brand has been “very much about drama” and a “soap opera” that has played out very publicly.
“I think we’re going to see for the rest of this year a couple sort of retreating from a lot of what we’ve seen over the last few months,” he said. “They’ve both shared their sides of the story. Harry… in more ways than we could have ever imagined.
[From The i news]
I kind of hoped that 2023 would be the year of Brand Sussex – not so much Harry and Meghan attacking the Windsors, but rather the Sussexes in brand-building mode, doing more humanitarian work, doing more work with Netflix and maybe Meghan writing another children’s book. I’m quite sure they have other projects in the pipeline, but maybe Scobie is saying that those projects have nothing to do with the royal soap opera.
Speaking of – and I do believe this is connected – Harry apparently told Anderson Cooper that “a partial royal role based overseas” is still “on the table.” That’s curious.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Instar.
-
-
USA Rights Only – Abel Tasman, New Zealand -20181029- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Abel Tasman National Park on Day 2
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-39393049.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only – Wellington, New Zealand -20181028- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Jacinda Ardern
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-39372797.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Melbourne, AUSTRALIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends “This Girl Can” campaign at Government House on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Wellington, NEW ZEALAND – The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex attend a traditional welcome ceremony on the lawns of Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. Their Royal Highnesses enjoyed a hongi with the Governor-General’s Kuia and Kaumātua (Māori elders), before the pōwhiri, which included a haka performed by members of the New Zealand Armed Forces.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 27 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Wellington, NEW ZEALAND – The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex attend a traditional welcome ceremony on the lawns of Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. Their Royal Highnesses enjoyed a hongi with the Governor-General’s Kuia and Kaumātua (Māori elders), before the pōwhiri, which included a haka performed by members of the New Zealand Armed Forces.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 27 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Wellington, NEW ZEALAND – The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex visit the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington, New Zealand.
Pictured: Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 27 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Rotorua, NEW ZEALAND – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Te Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua, New Zealand, on the last day of their official tour.
Pictured: Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 30 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Rotorua, NEW ZEALAND – The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex visit the Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess spoke to members of the local mountain biking community on the final engagement of their autumn tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
31 October 2018.
Please byline: Vantagenews.com
Pictured: Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 30 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I should think they are well out of it. Best for them to just go and build on their new life. They deserve some peace and quiet.
I’m not sure how I would feel if they got back into the monarchy in any way. I think there would be a crack in my support for them. Don’t get me wrong: I will always support and defend Meghan! But for me the absolute enemy is the monarchy in many ways (human rights, democracy, nationalism, economy, law, history, rasicm,…!) and there is only one possibility for soo soo many problems and injustices: abolish the monarchy!!
I agree with this. I would judge Harry if he brought Meghan back into the Firm or further exposed her to them in any way. Also, he should know by now that there’s no saving the RF, at least not as an institution.
There’s a credibility issue at stake, here. The Sussexes cannot possibly vent their very legitimate complaints as regard to the British monarchy’s prejudiced treatment of them as a couple and family, then offer to serve them by striving to convince the colored Commonwealth they will be better off WITH King Chuck-Un as a leader. No, thank you. We want consistency. They owe it to us.
Um….sorry, but they “owe us” nothing.
Seriously. What a creepy comment, lol.
Yikes.
They don’t “owe” us anything and the fact people think they owe anyone anything is really strange. As much as Harry has been hurt and blindsided by his family, it’s still his family. He’s probably still in denial that reconciling with the Windsors is off the table. Even if he hadn’t written the book, I doubt they’d be willing to let Harry back into the fold, even as a non working member of the family. He “betrayed” them by leaving the UK and there was never a way to do that behind closed doors since he’s the son of the king. Notice how he’s the one who keeps hoping for reconciliation. Meghan hasn’t said a darn thing because she’s letting him manage his relationships with his family. She probably knows reconciling is off the table but she knows Harry has to come to that conclusion himself.
ALL OF THIS
@AmelieOriginal: “Notice how he’s the one who keeps hoping for reconciliation”: Absolutely. The way he clings to that delusion should be a matter of concern. It takes two parties to reconcile, and so far the other end has shown no interest.
Because this is going nowhere, I’m saying Henry is intelligent and considerate enough not to drag Meghan back into that royal quagmire. He owes it to her first and foremost.
Who says the work they would involves getting people to worship King Charles? I’m sure they believe there is a LOT of good work they can do In Commonwealth countries in their own unique way. Which usually yields concrete results and gives people more than their mere presence and a photo op.
This is a REALLY problematic comment. They owe us literally nothing. This sounds like something the Royalists in the UK would say about them.
I’m gently asking you to look at why you think these folks owe you, or anybody, anything.
They owe it to us to pay their taxes and be good citizens. That’s it. They don’t “owe” any of us anything else.
The Sussexes owe it to be consistent to those who have been supporting them around the world. I stand by this.
There’s no type of work they’re planning to do for the monarchy that couldn’t be done in the name of the Archwell foundation alone.
Do they really think W &K will let them outshine them and overshadow them for another round? Harry and Meghan have moved away, now they need to move on. That’s all I have.
You can stand by it. It’s still a completely problematic POV.
👆🏻 So glad our diverging views can be expressed respectfully.
Sugarhere- Nope. You are not owed a thing because you voluntarily support(ed) the Sussexes.
I absolutely agree there’s no need for them to go back. But it’s up to them.
Your attitude is stalker-like. And scary. Please stop acting like you own two people you’ve never met and are due certain behavior from them simply for being a fan. It’s gross.
I think I can understand your thinking. I have to say I would be disappointed too, if the would join the monarchy again. It is their life and they should do what makes them happy, but if they would join them again, they would support them by doing so. Their is no way around it. With their work, their personality and their fame! They would support this monsters, rasists and assholes!
My opinion.
@sugarhee
Well, I’m going to disagree a bit here. Yes, I’m sure Archewell COULD handle any work on their own, but would they be able to do that without The Firm cockblocking their every move in a Commonwealth country?
We are already seeing excepts that Willy is trying to claim Africa as HIS. We know how possessive and petty all of them are. The Sussex’s would have to strike some sort of deal with Charles in order to be left alone to do their work.
They’re not actively planning to do work for the monarchy….
And most importantly, if they were to work for the monarchy again, they wouldn’t be able to achieve as much as they can now! They are not allowed to express themselves politically and are only allowed to do the work that is considered soft and thus does not bring anything/not that mutch.
The spotlight, especially where the tabloids are concerned, is trained specifically on the RF. H&M have obligations to their foundation and various contracts to fulfill. I’m sure they will be working on those throughout 2023.
I can see Harry doing some Commonwealth work overseas as long as the gutter UK media is not involved. His love for Africa is well documented and he would be a great asset for Africa. If he feels he needs the monarchy to give him the kind of access he needs, he should do it. Africa should not be denied his presence because of that very much racist family.
Africa is a continent made up of 54 nations – “Africa” does not need a crown prince.
Agreed Cherie. Referring to a massive continent with widely different cultures and different people is always strange to me. The various peoples of that vast continent don’t see themselves as a monolith, but apparently many non-Africans do.
Yes, Harry loves Africa and feels free when here and tries to help. The problem though is that much like the lens through which he views racism and race issues, the lens through which he views Africa is very heavily biased, biased in this case to white savior mode.
Look at the organizations that he works with in Africa, all led by white folk and don’t for one moment imagine that those folk care about African people. It’s all about resources and the vast amounts of money vested in land and nature. He has a long way to go and I do believe he is genuine but his upbringing and world view really do get in the way.
The continent of Africa, divided in what has been called a scramble, rape, and conquest does not need any type of colonizer. What a disgustingly racist thing to say. The African Parks initiative is neo colonialism, a desire to preserve some spaces on the continent as a European playground, while strip mining and exploiting the rest for profit and complete environmental ruin.
White supremacy and capitalism created all the harm on the continent, they have no solutions for the 54 countries presently dealing with their ongoing interference.
I think Harry has shouted his truth from the rooftops and now he’s free. I don’t know why he still wants any part of having a royal role.
I do think Harry and Meghan need to prove they’re living his best life and back off for awhile. He’s spoken his truth, it’s out there. Enjoy the rest of 2023 with the family and working on various projects. If people ask about the BRF I would just say they’ve moved on and whatever relationships are, it’s private at this point.
I agree with this. The truth is out there. In harry’s book, the Netflix doc, and the oprah interview and various court documents. Now leave it alone. Built further on brand Archewell and I sincerely hope that for their other projects they’ll do as much pr as harry has done for spare
I hope the same. Even entertaining the thought there that there’s any kind of royal role for him doesn’t make much sense to me.
I really like the community and charity projects that they do, so I too would love to see a return to focus on that. I fully get why he needed to do the book and put the truth out there, but I hope after all this they are truly done and move forward. They have so much to offer and so many good ideas, beyond this family drama.
I think we all figured that the Sussex’s would be moving on with their plans for Archwell, Megs podcast, Invictus (and other military vets work) & Netflix. But this needed to happen. They needed to tell their side of things because let’s face it – that’s what been able to help in their independence. They don’t have taxpayers money to rely on. They barely had when they lived in Britain.
I look forward to more of what they will do in the upcoming year and years to come. Harry needs to let go of that part time work dream. I appreciate he loves his family but they do not care. Move on babe.
Just here to say I absolutely love Meghan’s “Sherlock Holmes” coat in the pics. It’s fabulous!
this one is good but the all white look was my absolute favorite “Holmes” look and I would wear every inch of that outfit.
There is no consistency here. If it suits Harry and Meghans t&c’s, they will go to the coronation
It’s just an educated guess. They lay low when there is no product to promote. Invictus Games are in September and they will both surface for that. And probably before it, the Invictus Games documentary will air. Maybe with minimal promo.
Harry said in an interview he thought of the possibility of working with the commonwealth in the future but I don’t think they’re actively trying to work with the family esp as he’s not even talking to them right now.
I do think they wont talk about the family after this but I feel like they’ll take a few weeks away and then more projects will start to come out. I remember omid saying Harry’s podcast was in the works, we have Invictus film and the Invictus games all ahead.
Now will the BM leave them alone? No they’ll be obsessing everyday about them
Where did he say that? He didn’t say it in the ITV interview or the 60 minutes interview.
It was in one of his articles months ago when he was clarifying that Harry’s book wasn’t canceled in the midst of BM fake outrage.
Oh sorry in regards to the commonwealth comment I think it was on GMA. But let me clarify I believe he said helping in the commonwealth.
There’s so many clips floating around I’m trying to find it.
I didn’t see him say that in the interview with Strahan but I will rewatch it.
I seriously doubt Harry would agree to work *for the royals* in any capacity. He knows that would make him and Meghan vulnerable again and he won’t let that happen. Also, he doesn’t need them to do the service based work he wants to do.
He may want a dad and brother but he’s done with The Firm.
They are done for now. I don’t even believe Meghan will release her own bio for another few years.
I have to say what are The Sussexes hoping to achieve by stating the racist claims that Meghan and her children received but then walk back saying the person who said the racist things in the RF aren’t racist? Same with defending Lady Hussey but zero word of support for the person who endured the racism and vitriol from the British press?
It’s clear Harry wants to still work with the RF in some capacity which is fine (maybe part time?) but expect support to be minimal for that. Royalist will never embrace Harry and many poc who wish to see the monarchy abolished won’t either.
right — Harry is still looking for a half in, half out role — he clearly states it is still on the table for the Monarchy to consider. He has also made it clear he supports the Monarchy as an institution.
I think Charles wants to send Harry to all those ceremonies the Commonwealth nations will have when they dump Charles as head of state. And I guess he’s tired of the blowback when William says racist sh!t about Africans and how many kids they have. So I guess he wants to send Harry instead. If I were Harry I would say thanks but no thanks Pa. I wouldn’t trust Charles because in the end Charles only looks out for himself. Charles has to parrot the Tory party line and they will expect Harry to do the same. Harry would be crucified in the press again and Charles won’t lift a finger to help.
I do think they are done with the royal soap opera. I think this is them saying their piece, and then moving on. The opening of Spare explains exactly why Harry wrote it – people don’t understand why he left? Well let him tell you.
But, I don’t think it matters. We’ve seen them go quiet for months at a time. The British tabloid press still can’t keep their names out of their mouths. We might not see H&M publicly again until the coronation (if then) and the British press will still run 100 stories a week about them.
As for being part time royals in some capacity? Ehhhh. I keep coming back to something Peter Hunt said in January 2020 – that things might look very different in April 2021, and that what wasn’t acceptable in 2020 might be possible when you have a 95 year old monarch and what amounts to a regency. And again this was 2020, well before Philip died, etc. It made me think there was discussion of a de facto regency for when the queen turned 95 and it made me think that Charles was not opposed to the part time royal idea.
So, what will end up happening? I guess we’ll find out.
He’s still convinced he can play the white knight for the commonwealth. He still got some deprogramming to do.
I don’t think he’s trying to play white knight. H&Ms projects have actually helped people and let’s be honest their platform can give a lot of people much needed help and attention as we’ve seen over and over. How many business’s have been saved just by Meghan wearing a piece of clothing on a tour. H&M have used their platform in the RF very well which was always the problem.
Now do I think the RF will ever let them back in? Heck no!! If a part of Harry is still hopeful for that I think he’ll get a big slap in the face this year. I think Charles will make big changes pre/post coronation that will probably shut that door completely for Harry.
Honestly I hope Meghan is able to find a way to get “Pearl” revived, if not at Netflix then another platform. It sounded like Magic School Bus, but for feminism rather than science. That’s such a great premise for a kids show.
Family relationships are so tough and complicated when they’re abusive.
Ex.: after my grandpa died, my grandma was treated terribly by my uncle and his wife/daughter. Uncle tried to steal her even went after my mom with a shovel during a lawsuit over the whole issue. Eventually, things calmed down enough to have peace. But uncle’s death led to more anger, rage and lawsuits. Uncle’s daughter pushed grandma in front of uncle’s casket during the viewing…all cause grandma still loved her and wanted to hug her in condolence. There were threats and cops called and it was scary and got even worse when grandma died.
My point? Grandma cried all the time about she loved these family members and was hurt their greed led them to be terrible to her. She had to cut them out but she still loved….and left evil cousin thousands when she died, treating her like the rest of her grandkids. Was this consistent? Nope. But love tangled wirg abuse usually isn’t.
Harry should do whatever helps him sleep at night. So should Meghan. They owe that to themselves.
They left an abusive and toxic relationship. They said their piece and did an outstanding job of clarifying wrongs and presenting themselves well. They had to do it and it was the right thing to do. When leaving abusive relationships, one of the best pieces of advice is to go “No Contact.” Just peace out and be done with it all. If I were Harry & Meghan, I’d pay Salt Island no mind ever again. They don’t need the RF. They’ve clearly done an outstanding job of creating a new life for themselves outside the RF. Living well is the best revenge – and they are crushing it!
Scobie is their spokesperson. This seems clear–not negative, not positive, just clearly so.
He’s not their spokesperson. He’s a journalist who just happens to not hate Harry and Meghan like the rest of the royal rota
I don’t think they’re going to go into hibernation – I think (hope) they’ll take a little vacation/respite and then get on with the work they want to do with Archewell. They just don’t announce their projects until they’re ready to come out. I think part of the point of all these interviews is so that Harry can say what he wants and then move on. He’s been holding onto a lot of crap and you can see it’s not weighing him down anymore. He looks lighter.
I’ve been thinking about this and I feel like there’s a certain disconnect between how many supporters first perceived Meghan and Harry’s exit versus what it really was. I think many of us, myself included, took them stepping away to be a condemnation of the entire institution. Which is why a question like “why would they keep their titles if they want nothing to do with the royals?” is valid. But the more Harry says, the more I understand their exit to be about the media and personal hurt within the family, rather than about systemic issues within the BRF. It’s why he’s defended people like Hussey and why they’ve never said a negative word about the Queen. Harry doesn’t want to cut his family off. I get the strong sense that if Charles and Will simply apologized to Harry, he’d reconcile with them.
Which is all fine! I will always admire Harry for uprooting his entire life to protect his wife and children. But I think the reasoning is not exactly everything that we’ve projected onto the situation.