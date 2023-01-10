Prince Harry: The royal who had concerns about Archie’s skin color wasn’t racist

In his ITV interview, Prince Harry made some comments about racism and unconscious bias which… were not his best moment. I called the comments “messy,” although I acknowledged in my post that it was more than likely that Harry had tailored his comments for the British audience, an audience which believes the victims of racism are just as culpable as the perpetrators of racism. Interestingly, in his 60 Minutes interview, Anderson Cooper asked Harry specifically about the “royal racist” who had “concerns” about what color his children’s skin would be, which is the story Harry and Meghan told in the Oprah interview. That clip was shown on the CBS morning show:
Prince Harry tells @60minutes that he and his wife, Meghan, made a decision to not further publicly discuss their claim that a member of the royal family wondered how dark their son’s skin color would be, saying the comment was evidence of “unconscious bias," not racism. pic.twitter.com/4OihHWK7U5
— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 9, 2023
First of all, while I have respect for Hans Zimmer, this clip shows why 60 Minutes should have just devoted the whole hour to Harry. There’s no reason to withhold this clip on the 60 Minutes broadcast and then give it to CBS Mornings. Harry says in the clip: “The way the British press reacted to that was fairly typical. There was like a hunt for the royal racist. Neither of us believe that that comment or that experience or that opinion was based in racism. Unconscious bias, yes.” Harry says that white people are always going to “wonder” what mixed-race babies are going to look like. Harry also says “the key word here was ‘concern’ – as opposed to curiosity.” He also maintains the same thing he said in the Oprah interview, which is that he won’t reveal who said that.
I mean, given everything we know now and the other “concerns” William had about Harry and Meghan’s marriage, I think we can absolutely figure out who said it. I understand why Harry isn’t naming him specifically. I also understand how Harry saying the word “racism” tends to suck all of the air out of the room and it becomes the sole story, no matter what, in the British media. All that being said, it’s racism. We can say that. He can say that. The person who tried to convince Harry to not marry Meghan because of what their children would look like is racist. And Susan Hussey’s interrogation of Ngozi Fulani was racist too.
Harry is trying to hold onto some semblance of good that his horrible brother has. But he’s in denial. Just because the racism is so heavy and has negative connotations doesn’t mean that’s not what went down. Bill and his entire immediate family are trash racist.
Agreed. 💯💯
I really hope he realizes after the headlines this week coming from the UK that his family just doesn’t care. I know he can’t go nuclear on his book tour and has to be diplomatic and extend grace but I truly hope at some point he is ready to let them go.
Henry has lost me on this one. Self-blinding denial is a thing! He is lying to himself and rewriting his own story: man, there were 2 meetings concerning your unborn son’s level of blackness, not one but two!!
Let’s say the fist meeting was unconscious bias. How do you call the second obsessive meeting? RA CI ZZZZM.
Unconscious bias is a form of racism. Not all racism is intentional. I wish he wouldn’t backtrack on this point.
Not all racism is intentional..such as?
Sometimes people say things like „your culture/cuisine is so rich/spicy“ or things like „you people are better at ….“.
Yes these are prejudices and racism but not always are they badly intended. There are a lot of uneducated (I am not saying stupid, but not educated) people out there. Not all of them are mean, sometimes people just want to say sth Nice/Kind and „positive“ racial prejudice is the first thing that comes to their mind.
Its not an excuse but an explanation of some sorts.
But some cuisines are known for being more spicy than others. How is it racist to acknowledge that? I see the problem with “your people are better at”, but not with “your cuisine is spicy”, as long as it is, indeed, your cuisine (meaning that you’re Thai and not a third generation Thai American, who may not even like the Thai cuisine). Please, help me understand this.
How many Caucasians can handle being called universally racist? He still has to work with people and fund his organization. So he’s softening his approach.
Ok, well, I take back some of what I said yesterday.
I still love them, but yeah, they’ve got work to do.
Who is “they”? This is Harry speaking – not Meghan. She may feel differently.
Well, I’m going off of him saying “Neither of us believe that that comment or that experience or that opinion was based in racism.”
I assume that meant Meghan? Maybe I’m wrong.
If it meant someone else, I take back what I said about “they”.
I would rather hear what Meghan thinks directly before laying that on her. And I have a sneaking suspicion that she hasn’t flat-out said WHAT she thinks to even Harry. Because it’s HIS brother who said it.
I understand that.
I think that it’s perfectly plausible for Harry to put his opinions in an interview without thinking she may agree with it because they are two different people. But I’m not sure I think she would allow him to speak *for* her without him knowing what she thinks. But I could be wrong.
Anyway, I still love them both. I just disagree here.
Yes but, as Kate McCallister pointed out below, Harry explicitly says he AND Meghan. In the clip in this post, Harry tells Anderson “Neither of us believe that that comment, or that experience, or that opinion, was based in racism. Unconscious bias? Yes.”
They’re probably the perfect ones to be bringing this conversation out into the open and on this platform. I remain convinced that Meghan would have seen at least some of Harry’s family’s bullshit from 10 miles away if she’d had a different consciousness.
Black folks want to live in the “love is love” world, too. The effects of intergenerational trauma and daily encounters with microaggressions and white nonsense interfere with that (elevating stress levels and wasting time and energy).
Meghan navigating the world looking ethnically ambiguous, dismissing her mother’s statements about the racial tone of the media coverage at the beginning of their relationship (Meghan said “I don’t want to hear that, mommy.”), her Instagram and friends group being filled with white people, her niceness and eagerness to dive in and be a good wife/family member – none of that mattered when the British press and the royals started talking – they were all fixated on her Blackness.
A lot of Black women would have seen it coming and not considered Harry worth the trouble. It’s hard enough to navigate white nonsense out and about in the world and in work environments (and even in friendships sometimes) – having to deal with it at home, in your new family, too, so you NEVER get a break. . . Life is too short and our time is too limited.
You said everything worth saying.
Meghan being mixed has undoubtedly given a pass to her white relatives (dad) on things he’s said or done that are objectively racist, which she’s softened to being just ignorant or “unconsciously biased.” Heck, she probably taught Harry the term. Because she lives in a grey world and has had to navigate the shades of grey in order to fit in anywhere. Doesn’t mean she’s right, trying to spread this particular branch of nuance, because it just breeds confusion and allows the “unconsciously biased” to ignore their racism and not course correct, to forgive themselves and blame the “other” for the hurt they themselves caused. Not either of their finest hours, in my opinion.
I really wish he wouldn’t do this. It just feels like he is backtracking.
I think they made the common mistake of not choosing their words well and knew they’d be in the firing line if they corrected the statement.
Perhaps there weren’t actually concerns. Perhaps it was just wondering what the baby would look like, which is normal even for people of the same race. When a baby is mixed race, it’s a little more exciting.
It seems to me that he’s trying to fix putting the racist label on his family but can’t go back and say there weren’t concerns because so much has been based upon that.
Unfortunately for him, people have still picked up on the fact he isn’t making sense. “Concerns” cross a line from unconscious bias into clear racism and there is no way he wouldn’t see that.
He’s told the world his brother pushed him on the floor. I can’t imagine he would have much of an issue with calling them racist, if that really was the context.
He said William pushed him to the floor. He didn’t say William is an abuser (which he is, to be clear). He’s telling the stories and we can draw conclusions about which labels match the behaviors.
The relatives asking about the baby’s skin tone were racist but labeling them as such stops the conversation because a lot of white people are culturally conditioned to check out at even the suggestion that they, themselves, might also be racist.
I agree with all the criticism and even cringed myself, but I also want to give him a little grace. He’s still [relatively] early in the process of unpacking and undoing nearly 40 years of conditioning.
I’m going to give him some grace here as well. His words are cringey. He’s making progress but it’s going to take time to undo 38 years of living in a cult. I did like the statements he made to Michael Strahan on ABCNews Live about the BRF following the example of the King of the Netherlands and the King of Norway. And the Church of England just announced their role in the slave trade so the BRF needs to step up.
It was so cringey but even by his standards he needs to realize that his family is never going to put in the work – therefore it is in fact racism. I think the problem here is Harry’s coming out of a culture that is so steeped in racism at its core level. It’s not unconscious bias but what I’d call casual racism. I mean I was shocked when I went to London 10 years ago and heard what Chinese food is called – and that’s just what I heard when I was in the restaurant by more than one person! Harry is a product of the last remnants of an empire that thought it could dominate those it “otherized.” He’s a descendant of the last British emperor whose children were taught that these nations had no right to rebel. It’s going to take a lifetime to reconcile for him but he’s putting in the work. He just needs to realize the work isn’t going to end for him – ever.
“Concern” about a baby’s skin tone can never be anything other than racism. It’s pretty conscious bias.
Racism. That person was curious because they didn’t want black blood tainting the balcony of white royals. Charles might have been curious. William was concerned there would be dark skinned royals on the balcony. That’s all racism.
100% this.
Harry can’t effectively tell the story of how his family othered Meghan by labelling that one comment as racist. Because even mixed race couples pushed back on that on social media saying it’s normal for family members to ask about this, and the media used it to avoid talking about the other problematic Windsor behaviours. Harry is trying to tell the story of classism, anti-americanism etc that his family used against Meghan, as well as the racism in his family. They didn’t consider that one comment racist is a way of protecting Meghan & him from the psychotic reaction the UK media had towards Ngozi after she came forward & from the family & media deflecting from everything else he says about them in the book.
You got it. I’d wager Cams had secret concerns as well.
I can’t figure out HOW this example could be considered unconscious bias. It’s a stretch and not a logical one at that. It’s blatant racism and I don’t love how he always references Meghan when trying to soften things for his family. “We don’t consider this person racist.” “We both like them. ” it’s… not great. A version of “some of my best friends”. I wish he’d received better education about this before speaking on it to this degree.
To be fair we don’t know the person so maybe they really aren’t racist per se but having concerns is problematic. He’s trying to protect a family member at the cost of himself. But I guess if that’s the route he wants to take.
But like others have said unconscious bias is a form of racism especially when not corrected. Has the person corrected their behavior? We don’t know.
Only H&M know and have to live with that.
I do think he’s trying to make it more palatable to the audience because the headlines would all be RACIST instead of talking about anything else in Harry’s book.
The problem is that people go so far to not label people “racist” out of fear of offending it hurting them that they don’t call behavior like this what it is, which is racism. It forgives it. Tell people they’re being racist if you want behaviors to stop.
We don’t know the person but we know that Meghan shared the story as an example of racism or unconscious bias (which is really the same thing) within the family. Therefore, I think it’s safe to conclude that the person is racist and, given the behavior of the Royal family over the past three years, I think it’s also safe to assume that this person has not changed. Additionally, after Harry’s comments on Susan Hussey, I don’t really trust his judgment on his subject. The person is a racist.
It is important to remember that it was Meghan who first spoke in the interview that the racist family was concerned about the skin color of her unborn baby. I’m sure if Meghan hadn’t brought the conversation up, Harry would have never talked about it. He always defends his abusive relatives.
I disagree with Harry’s differentiation bw unconscious bias and racism. At the end of the day, he and Meghan both said there were concerns about Archie’s skin color. I don’t need him telling me whether it’s racist or not and nor does an audience. We know it is. Harry and Meghan have been treated abominably by 2 powerful institutions and I support them. But I disagree here. Would rather he just let people decide for themselves whether they think discussing concerns over a baby’s skin color is racist rather than try and explain when he clearly still has some listening and learning to do. It’s giving me mansplaining vibes when usually Harry seems a lot better at listening to others. Like when he had the experts on during his documentary. Let them talk bout this .
Not only mansplaining vibes, but also whitesplaining. A white guy trying to correct Black people on what their lived experience is, and how they should interpret the behaviors of the oppressive race? Miss me with that sh*t.
I don’t get what he trying to say. It’s not racism, but then it is ‘concern’, not curiosity. Curiosity could be unconscious bias (whatever that means) but concern is no question racist.
Either they are or they aren’t. He really does need to take a stand because what he is doing right now looks like excusing and minimizing what Meghan went through.
Adding that they both love Susan Hussey and that she didn’t mean anything bad by her comments is not good either.
And I don’t think using the British perspective changes much- racism is sadly pretty universal.
I was thinking about this yesterday and I really think it comes down to Harry operating under a specific definition of racism. He views racism as something intentional and malicious. “Unconscious bias” is just that – unconscious and not intentional and therefore not necessarily malicious. That’s why he said the thing about how unconscious bias can move into racism once it’s pointed out and the person refuses to change, because then it becomes intentional.
So I think that’s where he’s coming from with all this. The issue in my mind is, quite simply, that he’s wrong. Racism does not have to be intentional and quite honestly usually isn’t. Unconscious bias comes from racism and might be even more problematic because it’s so unconscious. He keeps drawing this line between the two when there really isn’t such a clear cut line.
I don’t know if that’s in defense of his family so much as it is defense of everyone out there who doesn’t use racial slurs but talks about “good schools” or whatever. Maybe he thinks that saying “it’s racist” just shuts down the conversation (which it does for many white people unfortunately).
Still, I think he’s emphasizing this distinction that is not as clear as he may wish it to be.
At least he was clear that “concerns” are not the same thing as “curiosity.”
The issue is that racism is bad but people don’t want to associate bad things with people that have been nice to them or that they like even if it is a pervasive sociological and historical problem that affects everyone like institutionalized racism. This is a problem a lot of people have (me included, depending on the subject, which is why reflection is important).
Lady Susan Hussey may have been very sweet to Harry in private. But it doesn’t mean she’s not capable of something destructive and hurtful. Many people have problems reconciling that. I guess Harry is at that point.
I kind of want to send him a copy of “White Fragility”.
Yep. The problem is that the word racism is so loaded and ugly and inextricably linked to centuries of violence, that people will always recoil and go on the defensive when they’re called out and that word is used. Well, tough shit. I said this yesterday but it bears repeating. You cannot start to change and to work on yourself unless you’ve confronted the ugly. Like an addict won’t get better unless they acknowledge they have a problem. Is it awful? Yes! None of us like working on ourselves all the time, we don’t like discomfort. But that’s not an excuse. And using fabric softener on words is only going to slow down change and give white people cover. I think we’ve all had enough time. To quote James Baldwin: “How much time do you need?”
And I agree, he is wrong on this. I wonder if he’ll ever evolve or change his mind. I wonder how the Black people in his life feel about these statements.
Thanks Kaiser. It is racism.
He said that because he is so desperate for reconciliation. But that family hates his wife deeply and will never accept her.
Hm no, that’s not unconscious bias… that’s racism. Period.
His family is racist, that old hag who harassed Mrs. Fulani is racist. He doesn’t need to excuse them.
B/c racists are more offended at being called a racist than they are that racism exists.
Harry seems to have a hard time attributing bad intentions to people he loves. So Susan Hussey gets a pass. He hand waves what she did because, according to him, “she meant no harm.” Ngozi Fulani certainly felt harmed and even traumatized by the whole experience. Hard to conclude no harm was intended.
This is like having a bestfriend that wants to go back to their toxic ex. He’ll keep back tracking to protect them but it only ruins their credibility and lets not forget they got an Naacp award he needs to let go if Meghan could why can’t he ?
Disagree. Harry, like many white people, isn’t a reliable narrator re: racism. I trust Meghan’s statements in the Oprah interview more where she mentioned several discussions around concerns about the baby’s skin color. She didn’t have to directly call it racism, but we knew what it was.
We’ve already discussed/exhausted H’s unconscious bias vs racism bit. It’s not great. It feels like in these moments Harry puts on his “HR/DEI director” hat to teach us about the difference between the two. And he’s wrong.
That aside, my feeling is that Harry either should have said it was racist and named the racist or not said anything at all. To clearly imply in the Oprah interview that it was racist, but not reveal who said it; and then now to backtrack and say “it’s unconscious bias, not racism” and “who said it is not racist” is messy and confusing as all get out. Either spill it all and say it with your chest or don’t say anything at all. Much respect for you, Harry, but this cake-and-eat-it-too thing is not it.
He’s blaming the racism narrative on his favorite scapegoat, the British media. Says they immediately embarked on the hunt for the royal racist. The problem is it wasn’t just the British media or even just the media. Everyone, including Oprah, had the same reaction– that there was an openly racist royal.
I am really tired of the “unconscious bias” framing generally. It’s an excuse for white people to gaze at our/their belly buttons instead of DOING something, and it gives cover to the obvious racists among us. For instance, there are all these “unconscious bias” trainings at police departments, and then they discover e-mails between cops larded with the n-word and celebrating lynching.
It’s kind of semantics in my view however I wonder that the term unconscious bias diminishes what is in fact racism whether intended or not. If it was intended gross. If it wasn’t then the person needs racial sensitivity training. I went through it and it was a revelation to me. I learned a lot about racism, so called micro aggressions (really just racism) and the ways in which I am part of the problem. Harry desperately wants these narcissistic, entitled snobs to go through this process but we all know they won’t.
Harry, I like you, but please give me a f***ing break.
Well everyone s an unreliable narrator. Because we all view things through the lens of just our own experiences, feelings, and biases. And I think the major issue for Harry right now is that he doesn’t WANT to see his family as racist. It’s to different than folks who make excuses for the things their racist grandparents or parents say.
My brother has been married to a woman with Japanese heritage for 15 years. In fact both of my sister-in-law’s parents were infants when they were “resettled” in Tule Lake and Manzanar internment camps in WW2.
Our family is Irish ancestry and my brother is a 6’4 blonde with blue eyes. Both my sister-in-law’s family and my family joked about what the kids would look like.
It’s not racist at all and my SIL’s brother and sister both married white parters and it was the same reaction.
It is only racist if it’s done with the intent.
What about when it’s done with ‘concern’?
Cos that sounds like a euphemism for plain old racism to me
Harry was quite clear both in the interview with Oprah and again here that there were CONCERNS. It wasnt a joke, it wasnt curiosity. It was a CONCERN.
That’s racist, even if Harry is labeling it “unconscious bias.” Its still racist.
It seems to me that being called racist is more offensive in the U.K. than the racist act or attitude that made the racism manifest. If my observation is accurate, I think Harry is using semantics to get his family to address the issue rather than the label that identifies the issue.
As someone who grew up in a white, conservative bubble, that even working in NYC for a decade didn’t burst, I can understand where he is in the process.
Where I am 20 years ago is the polar opposite of where I am today. It didn’t take 2 years, 4 years, even 5 years to unlearn what almost 35 years of living in this bubble produced.
It is a process. It can be painful and, quite frankly, shameful when you realize what you used to believe knowing that you never meant anything hurtful. Even today, thanks to my kids, I keep learning (trying to unlearn?) things that I am still blind to.
What I am finding upsetting is that you have someone, right in front of your eyes, doing to work, growing, learning, doing better and many people are tearing him to shreds.
Give the man some grace and room to continue his journey. When you know better, you do better, but it is not an over-night learning curve. Sure, it needs to be pointed out to him where he is wrong and still needs to grow and Meghan will no doubt educate him, but understand there are many layers that have to be peeled back
The other facet is coming to terms with friends and family who refuse to grow. It took me more than a decade to start to accept that my family will never do the work and I have been slowly seeing less of them (this is where covid actually helped LOL). I doubt I could ever completely break from my family, but there has been a shift, and I miss them until I realize I miss the ease and love I felt in their company, but don’t want to be with them any longer.
I love my father, but I no longer respect him and that cuts me to the core. I am sad that we aren’t close any more. My eyes just welled up just writing that, but I won’t subject my children to his beliefs. We have rules of no politics or religion when we are together, but sitting across from him, knowing what he will never let go of, and he’s not malicious in his intent, but it is racism none-the-less guts me. He is in his 80s, he’s not going to do the work. I know I have very few years left with him, so it’s hard. We were an extremely close family. I still speak with my mom the phone several times a day, but only see her maybe twice a month because of this.
Other members of the family were easier to cut out, and I have, but not my immediate family.
So that’s my therapy session of the day.
Thank you for sharing.
I had a similar experience over covid, after several years of working on myself I realized my family does not have the same desire to grow so I have distanced myself.
I have not fully cut ties with my immediate family but I’ve sure thought about it and it’s been so painful.
I never thought of it in the way that I miss the ease and comfort I had with them, thank you for sharing your perspective.
My view is that white people are so fragile about racism being pointed out to them (and I say this as a white person). Is racism negative, uh YES. But it is also a word that describes a whole host of things that aren’t necessarily intentional or malicious. It’s still racism though, and I think the fragility and rapid response of “I’m not racist!” or in this case “very much not a racist family!” makes a statement – which to me is fairly neutral and fact based – like “expressing ‘concerns’ about a biracial baby’s skin tone is racist,” something it’s not. It is quite genuinely just a fact. It’s not necessarily an accusation or even an indicator that a person is a virulent racist with bad, racist intentions. You can be racist – imo most white people are in this respect because of societal and systemic influence – and not in an intentional way. To me, the important thing to do is to realize that and make an effort to be anti-racist, which in societies dominated by institutions that reinforce systemic racism is far more important than screaming “I Am NOT A RACIST, it’s just unconscious bias.”
Just generally I think people need to be better are about taking feedback and not being immediately defensive because for the most part, white people are both conditioned to be racist (or have racist reactions) and to immediately be horrified at being called out for being racist. The only way to change that is to do the damn work, and to me THAT is the most telling thing of all about Harry’s family. Curiosity, concern, whatever you want to call it, the reaction wasn’t “oh I see how that is offensive and racist.” It was VERY MUCH NOT A RACIST FAMILY, making it about their fragility and defensiveness and well, them, instead of about their family member who was the actual victim.
Do we know for a fact that it is William or Charles? I wonder if the person who said it was the Queen or Prince Phillip, and he’s backtracking because calling them out as racist is going to unleash a whole new level of hate. He’s already called out William or Charles for unsavory behavior in his book, so why go to such lengths to protect them in this instance?
He said very specifically after Oprah that it was not the queen or Philip.
I think he’s protecting them because he’s giving them grace. If we listen to what he is saying about unconscious bias vs racism (again as I said above I don’t agree with his distinction but lets just go with his terms), then it seems to me that he is trying to give his family a chance to move beyond that unconscious bias, do some work, and come out on the other side as non-racist. I think this is naive and idealistic, but I think that’s where he is.
Oh Harry. Wtf?? How did you go from someone who clearly and repeatedly articulated horrendous experiences with racism to this? His zealotry in painting the BM for the monsters they are are letting the royals off lighter than they deserve.
Harry and Meghan are far too naive about racism in this day and age and frankly, its disappointing. They also seem to be in a lot of denial about it too. Racists don’t care if you’re part white, only that you’re part Black and no amount of him whitesplaining or emphasizing unconscious bias will change that. Until they recognize that, the abuse will continue. And racism is abuse. Theres a reason the life expectancy of Black Americans is much shorter than White Americans.
Harry is insulting the intelligence of the public with his backtracking and gaslighting of this very serious topic. The lack of Black people advising them re their messaging/discussions surrounding the topic of racism is very noticeable. I include Meghan bc he keeps lumping her name in this and bc she had many Black women side eyeing her after her “I was treated as a Black woman for the first time…” comment (paraphrasing). I understood what she was saying bc I was paying attention to what was happening to her. It was off putting to those who weren’t.
I’m still Team Sussex but damn. I didn’t have Harry making the rounds as a racist apologist on my 2023 bingo card. This is the kind of nonsense that could cost them support in the Black community. And if I was the NAACP, I’d take my award back. Harry clearly has a lot more work to do re this subject and really should stop speaking about it like he’s any any kind of authority on it.
What I have a big problem with is that he waited years to “correct” this. He could’ve said this when Oprah asked him about it. He had no problem calling Gale up after the interview to tell her to let the world know that it wasn’t his grandparents who had concerns about Archie’s skin color. If you not going to say it with your chest keep it on the playground then Henry! Unconscious bias is a cop out for white people. Why is it we have to soft pedal calling them racist but they don’t soft pedal being racist to us?
He wasn’t the one who brought it up. Meghan did. He confirmed that it happened but didn’t elaborate. He clearly did NOT want to talk about it.
He wasn’t the one who brought it up. Meghan did. He confirmed that it happened but didn’t elaborate. He clearly did NOT want to talk about it. And he made sure to cal Gale because can you IMAGINE the backlash if he had let it continue to be assumed he was talking about the QUEEN??