Prince Harry made some messy comments on racism & unconscious bias

So, from what I’ve seen, several British tabloids are running with “Prince Harry backtracks on royal racism claims” today. This is because in Harry’s ITV interview, he was asked about the Oprah interview and the claims he and Meghan made about mystery Windsors speaking about the baby’s skin color, etc. Harry said, to Tom Bradby, that he never used the word “racism” and that he believes there is a big issue of unconscious bias in the Windsor clan.
Prince Harry has denied that he and Meghan ever accused the royal family of racism, arguing that there is a “difference between racism and unconscious bias”. In an interview with ITV News presenter Tom Bradby, Harry was asked about the couple’s sit-down with Oprah Winfrey last year.
Meghan claimed to Winfrey that when she was pregnant with Archie there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”. In Sunday’s interview, Bradby said: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse members of your family of racism…”
“No,” Harry interjected. “The British press said that, right? Did Meghan ever mention ‘they’re racists’?” Bradby said: “She said there were troubling comments about Archie’s skin colour. Wouldn’t you describe that as essentially racist?”
Harry responded that he would not describe the incident as racist, “not having lived within that family”.
“The difference between racism and unconscious bias… the two things are different,” he said.
Unconscious bias is “the tendency of us as humans to act in ways that are prompted by a range of assumptions and biases that we are not aware of”, a University of Edinburgh definition says. Harry continued: “Once it’s been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you therefore have an opportunity to learn and grow from that… otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism.”
Harry then referred to an incident in which Lady Susan Hussey, a member of the Buckingham Palace household, repeatedly asked black British charity boss Ngozi Fulani where she “really came from”.
“What happened to Ngozi Fulani is a very good example of the environment within the institution,” he added. Harry also said that he and Meghan “love” Lady Susan. He said: “We think she’s great. I also know that she never meant any harm at all. But the response from the British press and from people online because of the stories that they wrote was horrendous, absolutely horrendous.”
Yeah… from what I’ve seen of the ITV interview, this was the biggest head-scratcher. I think it’s important to remember that Harry tailored his answers and comments to the audience, and he knows that the British audience will react differently than an American audience. That’s the explanation I have for this mess – this is Harry soft-launching a nuanced conversation about the “bias” within British society and the British royal family, because “unconscious bias” is less incendiary than “racism.” But yeah… I think we’re past that. I think Harry should just say: these people are racist, these incidents are about race and racism.
I truly did not have Harry caping for Susan Hussey on my bingo card either, especially given that the Hussey debacle was a perfect example of the entrenched RACISM within the British monarchy. It was also yet another example of the Windsors letting a victim of racism twist in the wind (for WEEKS) while they shielded the racist, Susan Hussey. It sounds like Harry actually has more work to do if he believes Hussey is the victim here. She was not. Ngozi Fulani was punished in every way possible for simply reporting an incident of racism within the palace.
Well yeah, Harry is an ongoing project. You can’t just say “unconscious bias” and think a lifetime of indoctrination will magically disappear.
I watched the interview and got upset a few times. He has presented the situation in my opinion as if his family are not bad people but are only being forced into it by the British press. If they didn’t exist, they would be able to become a great family again. Sorry but that’s absolute nonsense!! These people are treacherous assholes and always will be. But he also said some good important things. Maybe it’s just a matter of talking to the British public.
But the comment about Hussey… I am very very disappointed…
Black Twitter was not impressed, he can’t flip flop on the biggest issue at hand.
Not to mention he made a point of saying he and Meghan ‘loved’ Susan Hussey and defended her by saying she didn’t mean it!! I was shocked by that.
I was frustrated by this as well – didn’t they recently receive an award because of their standing up against structural racism in the BRF? He’s also talked about how M’s biracial identity was “stereotyped” against her…that’s literally racism dude.
It’s a very British thing and I say that as a Brit to pretend racism is only people flinging slurs and ignore the systematic racism . We pretend we are so civilised and well mannered whole letting the tone policing and othering go by as just how people are. It’s awful
I wish Tom had asked what he meant by the “stories are horrendous”. This was a let down from Harry in an otherwise good interview.
Yeah, I’m seeing at he’s very much in PR mode, and his overarching message he wants to get through is “royal media is a fucked up system”.
But he just did the classic politician misstep of trying to manipulate a story to fit with his overarching message that had no business being manipulated because it was a clear cut example of shitty racism and white woman tears.
Imagine Harry coming out caping for Lady Hussy more than her own godson did, just because he wants to make the media the main villain (which for a change they’re not in this story). PR misstep and even more disappointing if he whole heartedly believes it.
I couldn’t watch the iTV interview so I’m glad to see the full comments here.
I think his distinction between unconscious bias and racism is……interesting….to say the least….and flawed. But maybe its a way to dance around calling the royal family racist? Or maybe he does genuinely believe that having an unconscious bias isn’t the same as being racist?
But that unconscious bias (like assuming that a WOC can’t “really” be from England) is rooted in racism, so no, refusing to acknowledge or change your unconscious bias doesnt mean that you THEN move into racism. The bias comes from racism; racism that is so entrenched in you and in society that you don’t even realize it.
It seems clear to me that while Harry has done a LOT of work, he still needs to learn more and unpack more, and hopefully he continues to do that work.
Agreed, and UGH this is something I reall f*cking struggle with when talking to Brits. They don’t think they’re racist because they aren’t calling a black person the n*word.
Man, Harry, be better. But, I am still grateful he’s getting it all in the open. This is messy, and hopefully he takes this as a learning opportunity.
I too assume some of his comments were about framing for the audience but this is beyond messy. His instinct here to give the benefit of doubt/good will to those who are actively causing harm to people of colour is a part of the problem. The old, “Oh they didn’t mean it”. The weighing of intention versus impact here is incredibly off but is often typical when white people try to discuss racism.
I do think he has been on a learning journey and he still has a lot to learn but he deserves legit criticism for this.
I agree. I think he’s trying to make a nuanced distinction, but it falls flat. I think he’s trying to make an intention v. Impact argument, and he’s trying to say that they aren’t intentionally being racist, despite the fact that it is racist.
I haven’t watched his ITV interview but this is a step backward for him. It shows he still has a long way to go to understand racism and also to deprogram himself from his upbringing. I understand wanting to make his views palatable to his audience but it’s also a form of gaslighting on what constitutes racism. Unconscious bias is still racism.
I think he’s drawing the line between unconscious bias and racism (which I don’t agree with as noted above) because he has been very open about his own unconscious bias. It’s much easier to say “I have some unconscious biases that I didn’t realize before” than it is to say “I am a racist and I participate in and uphold a racist society and now I want to change that.”
I think he until he is able to say the latter about himself, he’s not going to be able to say it about the royal family as a whole.
So like I said, I think he still has to do a lot more work, and I hope he is doing it, and not just saying “well the press is racist and that’s bad” and not touching the rest of it.
I think he played it safe for the UK audience and clearly knows LH better than us (interesting that William called her out straight away on her racism though – jumping on the bandwagon much???) but if anyone is in any doubt about the issue of race in British aristocracy look at the Marquis of Bath and his wife….according to his mother being cheated on multiple times was perfectly fine but marrying a WOC would ruin 400 years of bloodline 🤦♀️🤦♀️
Maybe we need a third category: conscious bias? My understanding is that by definition, “racism” is to do less with individuals and more with systems and institutions, which the monarchy is. The people within that system may be outright racists, or they may be operating from various points of bias, or working on becoming anti-racists, or be fully there. A learning curve is not made up of only the two points at either end.
Such a disappointment, and factually wrong. Harry probably cannot admit to the RACISM because then he’d have to admit that EVERYONE in his family is, including people he loved dearly, like his grandfather. And he cannot wrap his head around that. Mincing words has done him no favors.
It was disappointing and even if he and Meghan never flat out named any specific individual as racist they have hinted as much over the last couple of years. And I am curious what Meghan thinks of his comments. It would serve him well to do a round table discussion with some notable high profile individuals from the black community. Oprah, Tyler, Obama, Dr Shola etc at least to show he is indeed still trying to learn.
Yeah, that’s the most generous take I can assume too. Also speaking of ‘unconscious bias’ with regard to BRF is total crap. The monarchy *exists* on the basis of (racial) exclusion. You can’t “diversity equity inclusivity” your way into a “better” monarchy. Like, so long as the Crown has stolen jewels from former colonies and continues to not pay taxes on property, etc it’s not like making the Windsors do “unconscious bias training” a is going to do anything???
As Harry would say, “And what difference would that make?”
I could see what he was saying about if you have unconscious bias..are aware then don’t do anything about it..it then becomes racism. It’s more digestible and allows people to not be defensive about being called racist straight away.
I also think If he had said they are racists…anything else he talked about would be completely lost like the palace, Camilla, actively leaking against him and his family. He still has some work to do but I also understand what he was doing for the audience he was speaking to.
I totally agree. I think the Uk is far behind the US in having conversations about race and racism. Had he called his family racists, that headline itself would have negated everything else he said. And the white fragility of the royal family would have completely dominated any further discussion.
He’s also doing the smart thing of removing Meghan from the discussion. The easy thing for the british media, public, and Rf to do is say “It’s all Meghan’s fault!” and she’s the one hurling “untrue accusations”.
It was a calculated move to say unconscious bias instead of racism. That shows Harry knows his audience. Don’t forget that Boris Johnson had a black man write a report saying there was no racism in the UK. That’s the intransigence the Brits are dealing with. I wouldn’t be surprised in the future if Harry said, “yeah, my family is fucking racist.” It would backfire on him greatly to say that right now.
Also, he’s protecting all the black people who would be shoved in front of the royals over the next few months to “prove” they aren’t racists. There’s a big discussion about race that needs to happen in the UK, but now isn’t the time. I think that discussion needs to happen organically from something inside the UK–the way George Floyd was a catalyst for BLM in the US (hopefully no one has to die this time).
I’m going to take this as Harry wanting to give them 1) the benefit of the doubt 2) giving them a chance to do and be better. Because most white people will get their backs up and shut down if you call them racist. But MAYBE they will re-think their mindsets if it’s re-phrased as “unconscious bias”. It’s less accusatory.
That said, once your unconscious bias has been pointed out and you don’t do shit to work on it and instead seek to attack and destroy, you’re a full on card carrying RACIST.
@Snuffles, agree. With Harry speaking truth to power everywhere else, I’m taking him at face.
What is the palace/press to say? Harry is wrong that we’re not biased, we actually ARE racists?!
Big also – Harry included what is specific to him in his memoir. There’s still plenty he could say
The most generous thing I can say is that Harry is starting his journey, and has a long way to go; hopefully he will get there, but he may not.
The tricky thing is that the media treat H even acknowledging ‘unconscious bias’ as some radical left-wing woke thing, when in actuality H is not fully acknowledging the racism of the royal institution.
He still seems to want to protect his family from charges of racism (though he’s happy to state the media is racist, which is true), and has gone on record that he believes in the monarchy. He was born into the belly of the beast, so if he’s ever going to get out (psychologically) it will take a long time. At the same time, he has a public voice and is well aware of how he is using it, and I honestly wish that when it comes to these particular issues he would either speak the truth — Hussey’s behavior was racist, asking about a baby’s skin color is racist — or not speak at all. He’s using “unconscious bias” to give these people a pass.
Good thread from an Asian British professor here: https://twitter.com/PriyamvadaGopal/status/1612370855484612610
@Naomi, we talked about this a few weeks ago on the Netflix documentary thread. I really appreciate your comments! The institution was built and is maintained by exclusion and hierarchy, and there is no good, modern version of that. In the context of the institution, Harry and Meghan are liberal outliers and the way they were treated is truly, truly terrible, but to pin any truly liberal, democratic hopes on them is disingenuous. They do some good and creative philanthropy, but it ultimately supports the status quo.
Unconscious bias is a myth created for white comfort. The wealth that created the modern world is derived from colonialism, genocide of Indigenous peoples and enslavement of African Indigenous peoples. It is a wholly racist system we all engage with unless we take action to truly understand and dismantle racism by acting in anti-racist ways. You can’t claim to be an anti-racist or an ally if you want the monarchy or the Commonwealth to continue in any form, or claim reform is possible. These racists structures need to be completely dismantled. Harry has no authority to speak on these issues and institutions as being of any benefit at all. For him to claim so is literally reinforcing racism.
All the claps and finger snaps for this, thank you for writing this.
Eowyn, this is a perfect comment.
Yes to all this and say it louder for the people in the back!
Agreed. “Unconscious bias” is mainly used to let racists in polite society off the hook. Vocalizing your concerns about what an unborn, mixed-race baby might look like is a conscious choice to be racist. Harry needs to learn that being an anti-racist means that you recognize it and call it as it is….
*Snap* *Snap* *Snap* *Snap* *Snap*
I agree with all of this.
So hear me out here… And this is incredibly difficult to share as it was incredibly difficult experience. I am a woman of color, and I am married to a white man. One of my biggest supporters and persons that I looked up to was my husband‘s mom. She is fierce, strong, has raised her children independently as a single mom her whole life and also worked as a professional throughout all of this….she’s just in general someone I always looked up to. When I became pregnant with my first child one of the first things she asked me was if I thought my daughters hair was going to be “Crunchy”. When I called out that that was a deeply harmful micro aggression she was actually very shocked, had NO idea and this opened up for the first time despite my previous four year relationship with her son, an honest and candid conversation about race. I think possibly what Harry’s trying to say here is that while the comments of Lady Hussey were completely an absolutely vile and abhorrent BUT she probably in her old antiquated, out of touch, terrible environment that she lives in, actually herself did not realize how these comments were harmful. Do I think they were racist? Yes, absolutely. But I also feel like the nuanced distinction that he’s trying to make is that she did not realize (or perhaps intend) the hate that is behind racism versus her “lack of understanding” that comes from having that unconscious bias. If I had a penny for how many times I get asked almost daily where I’m “from from” I would never need to work again.
I don’t necessarily think he was making her the victim I think he was just trying to illustrate that without open conversations that promote healing, if all we are hearing is anger, cancelling and finger pointing, then not much healing, learning or reconciliation can occur.
I agree that while I was surprised to hear his comments last night… (and i watched the whole VPN facilitated interview!) it was not without an element of understanding where he was coming from too.
@HarryforLife, Thank you for sharing your experience. I have a hard time being gracious when people ask where I’m from, where was I born, why are my eyes so slanted. I’m going to think on your words a while
@Carrot: Thank you for considering
(longtime – like since 2012 -reader, first-time commenter)
Thank you for saying this. What you wrote here is exactly what I thought about his comments too.
I am not black, but I am a light-skinned brown person. Some people “read” me as white, others have assumed I am hispanic, jewish, arabic-speaking. I have been subjected to police aggression (“we dont like your kind here”) and called the n-word… once when i moved my seat on the subway to sit next to my at-the-time boyfriend a total stranger loudly accused me of white privilege and racism because they assumed I was moving because the other stranger sitting next to me was black. (Oddly, the man next to me defended me, when I was too startled/shocked to speak up for myself. He was incredibly kind. More than the boyfriend, who yes turned out to be a jerk.)
My point is – I know a lot about bias, from personal experience. I agree with Harry … there is a difference between a person demonstrating active racism vs demonstrating unconscious bias – where, out ignorance, a person makes racist assumptions based on the racist systems and structures in which they live. Those racist assumptions can still do much harm, so I dont think people deserve a pass. But I do think we should acknowledge our own and other people’s humanity, by respecting the distinction between someone who may not intend to do harm (out of ignorance… you can usually tell because they are genuinely, totally oblivious to the idea that their assumption even is one… they think its reality) vs someone who intends harm, whether they admit that or try to minimize/deflect/justify/etc.
I don’t know what Harry was thinking. But at the time of the story, I myself thought that Camilla was feeding Susan Hussey to the press wolves. I totally agree that SH’s actions were racist. And that NF deserves support from the whole world, her treatment by her fellow brits was/is an utter disgrace. Re SH’s intent, I find it hard to believe she hasnt had the opportunity to educate herself. But I am open to the idea that thats what Harry is saying… the institution is really, truly that backward.
(one last comment … I think we all have unconscious bias. In retrospect, I can see it in myself even. I work hard to learn and improve, but I will never be perfect. None of us are… at least, thats what i believe.)
Thank you for bringing some much needed nuance to this discussion. Because the fact of the matter is this: Yes, a majority of people will absolutely stop listening after you have called them or something they did racist.
That is just a fact.
Harry had the choice to feed into the press frenzy and just call his family racist. The part of the british public that thinks this is all bullshit would just continue on their merry way because obviously this is not about them. And nothing is gained in this discussion.
He opened the door to the possibility that hey, maybe YOU are not racist because you would never call a black person the N word but you might have some unconcscious bias to work through.
I cannot see fault in trying to soften this up to make the approach to the necessary change easier. Demanding perfection in this instance is just so very unproductive. We saw how the palace and the british press keep just shrugging this topic off.
As a mixed race woman living in a majority white country myself I have to deal with microagressions every day. And every day I have to make a judgement call about how to deal with it. I have had a lot of success with frank but compassionate discussions rather than coming at people.
Well, this is a bit..disappointing, he could have worded it way better without coming across so soft about such important issues. Like, don’t try to keep your foot in two shoes now Harry.
Yeah, I’m a little bit disappointed too. Harry is quite possibly the most high profile white person in Britain that can speak with some understanding, compassion, empathy and experience (via his wife and his children) about the racism that exists throughout Britain and he played it safe.
He’s seen his own wife suffer horrific racism while they lived here. I’m sad he didn’t use this platform better.
Feel free not to post Kaiser, I’m coming in hot and a bit emosh
This has done him no favors. How can he say they aren’t racist when their entire existence was built on enslaving and colonizing others? I get what he meant about unconscious bias and how that can turn into racism, and yea that may be true but the fact is the royal family, the whole institution is racist. I think it would have been better to say something along the lines of, “we all have unconscious biases, which if unchecked when brought to our attention can turn into racism, but the institution as a whole is racist.” I don’t know something about this didn’t sit right with me.
This is similar thinking to what he said on Dax Shepard. They had talked about not being so quick to call people racists because sometimes people just don’t know which is fair.
As much as I didn’t like him fully calling it out I understand his reasoning. Racism took over the conversation from the Oprah interview and I wonder if he was trying to avoid that.
Listen he’s def gonna lose people because of this but he’s been consistent in calling out racism and I hope he continues on his learning journey cause he’s got a long way to go
This family’s power, wealth and privilege has been literally built on racism though.
True but I don’t know if Harry even looks at it from that perspective. He’s been saying that the monarchy can be used for good blah blah. I also wonder if that’s what they meant when Meghan said she wanted their story told a different way… I just don’t know if they see the institution the same way.
I think they need to sit down with their black friends, historians, etc and have a frank discussion about all of this because their approach/understanding isn’t fully there
Pipp- very much this. Do they not like the institution based by definition in racism and classism, or do they just not like when *theyre* on the receiving end of that racism and classism? After these interviews, I’m getting the impression it’s the latter and that makes me really sad.
@Colby, exactly. It’s coming off more and more that they will excuse the larger context of racism with the BRF (historical and contemporary contexts) but will push back at it when it affects them personally. I’m pretty turned off right now.
Yes to what everyone in this exchange has said. I was seriously considering cancelling my order for his book. Still not sure. But that little exchange was so disappointing and wrongheaded, tightrope walking, and not actually true. And from the excerpt I saw, he didn’t come to Ngozi’s defense/rescue, just Lady Hussey’s. Who was most hurt by that interaction? And who caused the hurt, intentional or not? And who bears the responsibility of educating white people once more about their “unconscious bias” that harms POC every day, causing POC unending stress, which changes their gene expression leading to disease and the shortening of their lives? Yet the POC always has to be gracious toward the person who harms them, when the person who does the harm gets to go on their merry way with all the pity directed toward them. Do better, Harry.
A mess, yes. But brilliantly played. Concerns over skin color. UK MEDIA claims of Royal family racism is false. Controversy. Talk. Pitiful denial by Willy. Another ‘racist’ incident. UK media fumbling of their previous claim that no Royal racism exist. Egg on UK MEDIA FACE. Harry saves the day. Giving the Royal family a taste of their own medicine…..priceless.
i am a supporter of H&M because of the racism that M faced in the BRF and the press. i do not consider myself a fan as neither have achieved really incredible things till now ( in my opinion) other than the fact that they had denounced racism so openly in the BRF. i mean they just received an award for it
So H’s comments are disappointing ( but not completely unsurprising), i think we have projected our opinions and feelings on to them, and today we realise that that projection doesnt reflect the reality.
Unconscious bias and racism are two entirely different things and him dampening down the Oprah interview to say that we have misunderstood this whole time and they never meant racism is a cop-out … but on a human level, i can see that he probably feels that if he keeps talking abt racism, no reconciliation would even be possible.
Honestly after the interview and the excerpts of the book ( i will read it and maybe review my opinion), i do hope it is achievable for him, i believe him when he says he loves his dad and his brother, it almost felt like he saw Will as a parent. But heartbreakingly i dont see how that is possible, they clearly hate M, and even if they take accountability for not liking her, and examine their racism ( sorry unconscious bias), they wont suddenly take a liking to her , giving out hugs and lipgloss.
Best thing to do is for all parties to move on and this time for real.
Agree with absolutely everything you’ve said here Dominique, it’s exactly how I feel. This makes me sad but you ultimately can’t be both pro-monarchy and anti-racism and I think Harry is unfortunately clearly closer to the former.
This is incorrect obviously.
BUT, he took his family out of that environment in the first place, which makes me hopeful for better work to be done.
I think that we just can’t understand the environment that he grew up in (just the weird, singular combination of racism, insularity, lack of exposure to the world, emphasis on rank, familial distance – the bizarre cocktail creating the Firm). It’s entirely possible that he has heard SO MUCH WORSE behind closed doors, and that’s what he considers racism, instead of realizing that yes, what Hussey did is still racism. I hope that he will unpack that soon.
From what I have seen on Twitter, many people believe that you can’t just call racism what it is when speaking to the British. For the British (and many Americans), saying someone is racist is worse than being racist. I understand the distinction he is making between racism and unconscious bias, but his defense of Susan Hussey is just wrong, imo. I think he has a blind spot here because Hussey was so close to his grandmother who he clearly reveres– yeah, I don’t get that either, but she wasn’t my granny. He’s never going to see his entire family for the toxic soup it is. That is my basic takeaway from the 60 Minutes interview.
‘For the British (and many Americans), saying someone is racist is worse than being racist’
No lies told here.
Imagine if someone took all that energy from being offended at being called racist, and actually used it productively. The world would look a lot different, and be a lot safer.
Yeah people have been surprisingly understanding of that. But then again maybe I’m in my Twitter bubble.
I do think he has some work to do on this and I really hope he follows through.
I remember when stormzy called out racism in the UK and was crucified for it for a long time in the press. He had to backtrack so I get the need to coddle people but in this day and age is that really helpful?
I was extremely disappointed to hear these comments from him. As a POC, I do not understand “softening” racism…call it like it is. Unless of course that is not what he was doing and he just doesn’t understand what racism is. Sigh. This was just messy and irresponsible. Him and his team knew these questions were coming and this was the way they chose to answer them…I’m shocked.
I watched the ITV interview live and I actually shouted at my TV at this point. What?! Seriously?! Ugh. And when he brought up Ngozi Fulani I was all like Yassss! which quickly turned to Noooo!
A lost opportunity to highlight how the royal family, media and public treat WOC (and call out William’s quick denouncement of racism yet when Meghan’s being attacked….)
He said they’re racist by saying unconcious bias becomes racism because they family did nothing to address the issues he and Meghan raised in the Oprah interview, therefore they are racist. He said it in a nuanced way so the audience didn’t turn off the TV and so his family didn’t go on a “we’re very much not a racist family” briefing spree today. Calling the royal family racist triggers people for various reasons, including that classism is a key part of the system. He meant that Susan Hussey was like everyone else in the institution. They think they can treat people like that and it’s ok because they’re royal adjacent and the family has done nothing to change these attitudes. He was again placing the blame on his family’s inaction. He then meant that the racism in the press about Ngozi and the racism online and vitriol aimed at her was totally unacceptable.
Agree.
And, he’s defending Meghan, against unhinged accusations that she and she alone labelled the BRF as racist. And maybe generally trying to turn down the heat, so to speak, to deflect the crazies. Right or wrong, he is always going to put protecting Meghan and their kids before any other considerations.
Tom should have asked about Ngozi and not the Battleax. Harry should have changed course and discussed Ngozi and not the Battleax. Fail on both their parts.
There were a few things about this interview they rubbed me the wrong way. All of this described by Kaiser, then also his still supporting the existence of monarchy. He has some more work to do if he still is in support of the inherently classist institution of monarchy, and racist institution of a colonial commonwealth. I was really disappointed by that.
Is he fine with the monarchy, by definition, keeping other people down, and only has an issue when it keeps him/Meghan down ? I’m unsure how else to read into that.
@Colby, your question is my question. I said this a few weeks ago in a comment about the Netflix documentary. In the context of the BRF, I will always choose Harry and Meghan because I think they have done some really interesting, good, and innovative things. But one has to acknowledge that it seems they would have stayed in an institution that is incompatible with the modern world and true representative government/liberalism had they been treated better. As one British commentator put it on Twitter, “There is no such thing as woke feudalism.”
Yep. Also, I’ve asked this question for years here and gotten torn down about it: why do they still use their titles? If it were me i would sever every tie to that institution. Why do they keep using them?
The answer is forming for me after these interviews, and I don’t love it.
SusieQ – that is an interesting idea. I believe you could say that about all modern philanthropy. Hell, even Marx wrote about it: that charity from the top down will never make for a better world in rectifying inequalities.
So if it’s paradoxical for Harry and Meghan to be in the situation where their status is incompatible with actual reform, we could also conceivably turn that energy to people like Angelina Jolie etc. That’s not me saying she doesn’t do good work because she is *absolutely* an admirable figure. But she plays a role in the plutocracy of our society in general. It’s a question of sociopolitical capital and how it is concentrated.
It’s not ideal and pretty wrong. But it’s not like the Sussexes are the only example.
I don’t admire them because I think they are perfect ideologically. I admire parts of their work and admire their desire and drive to live their lives.
But they have a lot of work to do like anyone.
As for the titles, they offered to give them up and were turned down after all.
Yes. That is exactly what he is saying. There seems to be this narrative built around Harry that he was going to say f**k it and blow the monarchy up. However, it’s becoming clear that he has no intentions of doing that and he never did. And I honestly believe that if Charles and William apologized and gave him what he looking for, he would go back in a second. I know many will disagree with me, but I’m going by his own words. He said himself that he believes in the monarchy. He said himself that he wants a reconciliation. He’s not looking to be out. He just wants things on his own terms.
He also said he wouldn’t go back. So if you believe his words then you have to actually believe his words.
She is the same woman who said Harry and Meghan’s marriage will end in tears. And yet harry says he and Meghan love her. Harry is so desperate to be given a role to serve the Commonwealth and reconcile with his abusive family. But this will never gonna happen even if he denies racism.
Omg that a good point about her comments but does Harry know what she’s says? Ick
I was struck by how recent Harry realized his family was against him and Meghan and actively trying to sabotage them. He said it was only the last couple years I believe so maybe he’s still doesn’t see all his enemies?
Well, unconscious bias is a form of racism. I disagree with Harry here. Get that he was trying to soft pedal it for a UK press but he’s still wrong. Genuinely hope he’s got some friends that text him today and say yeah you’ve got some work to do. Don’t think those friends should do the work for him but just point out that there’s some work to be done so get on it.
Harry & Meghan took radical steps to protect themselves within a racist, colonial institution, but they are not radicals. I don’t even think Harry is trying to soft pedal here–I think he’s not yet at the point where he is able to fully recognize or call out the racism. He has his own “assumptions and biases,” such as that the intentions of people he loves matter more than their impact on others.
White supremacist patriarchy is the water in which we swim. I can only imagine that being raised in that institution & only recently addressing his personal trauma means Harry is just beginning to come up for air.
Minimizing racism in discussions of unconscious bias or intent actually creates more racist harm. It allows racism to flourish. If you don’t understand, then make the effort to learn, not from white people softening and appropriating, but from Black, Indigenous and people of colour that have spent significant time studying history, law and economic systems rather than participating in basic discussions about white comfortability.
Ngozi Fulani was harassed, threatened and forced to engage with her abuser. She received thousands of threatens to her personal safety. She was prevented for a time from doing her work which can literally save the lives of Black women and children. This happened because she said racism was real and she was a victim of anti-Black racism. Harry threw her under the bus. He engaged in RACISM against Ms. Fulani through his response about Susan Hussey. H & M seek personal justice for the wrongs they have experienced, which is fine. There is no way their personal desire for accountability can make them anti-racists. This is an example of how you are either racist through silence or complicity or actively anti-racist saying the truth of what is occurring , there isn’t an in-between.
He’s still trying to defend the family to some level is what I get here. Hussey should have been dragged but remember this woman is William’s godmother. The there is the head of the Commonwealth issue too, which Charles is. Harry said in Oprah he’d never tell who the racist is. Disappointing, and it shows Harry still needs to work on things. But I won’t drop support on Team Sussex.
Yup this confirmed to me that his not that different from the rest of his family. I already thought it was sus that he named his daughter after the lady that NEVER protected them. But she laid millions for her nasty son. The fact that he wants reconciliation with a family that left his wife sucidal and questioned his son skin colour. Disgusting. The fact that he keeps making excuses for them and calling it unconscious bias. Defending that old lady and talking about culture wars. He’s conservative. He’s so lame for begging people that clearly don’t want or respect him. If he wasn’t personally affected he wouldn’t care. He wants to leave to door open so he can go back. He doesn’t have a problem with the royal institution just his position in it. He’s not taking a stance against his colonists family he’s just upset about not being able to participate in the way he wanted. Saying he would go back to work for the commanwealth is insane. Embarrassing imo. I hope Meaghan has a backup plan cause this man is going back. She deserves better!
I did think at the time time that accepting that NAACP award was a little erm interesting but in light of what he said in his interviews, honestly it’s embarrassing. Apologies I forgot who said it but yeah Meghan and Harry are not radicals, so the fault is probably ours for our assuming the treatment Meghan received would radicalise them, they’ve just changed the address for their problematic philanthropy. And also Harry Africa is not yours, the colonialist in you is showing
I don’t think we can let Meghan totally off the hook here. I have asked (and been yelled at for asking) for years on this blog: why do they still use their titles? Why maintain parts of that classist and racist institution by insisting on being called Price, Duke, Duchess?
Is the answer that they’re (yes, *both* of them) trying to have their cake and eat it too?
Harry is really giving Stockholm syndrome I bet they will also go to the coronation and William will take his time punishing and othering them, like last week they were applaud at the ripple of hope award for standing up to structural racism. how is he standing up for hussey when its Ngozi whose had to go through brutal harassment for being a whistle blower my god harry
Stockholm syndrome is a good way of looking at it. Harry is on a journey and he’s not ready to completely condemn the institution and his family as a lost cause. It may be easy for us, but he grew up inside of it, it wasn’t ALL bad. It’s a HUGE psychological leap to renounce it and everything and everyone in it.
Yeah I think there is a good deal of Stockholm syndrome happening here.
I know people are disappointed in his comments – I definitely think they were messy and ignorant comments – but I also look at him like this – he grew up in this white supremacist institution. He is a white prince in a very classist and racist country. He was at the top of the social hierarchy, even if he was not at the top of the family hierarchy. He said he didn’t even realize how bigoted the press was until he started dating Meghan. That’s how insulated he was and how…narrow, I guess…his worldview was. (because I don’t think the British press was really hiding its bigotry pre-Meghan, you know?)
I think he’s come a long way and done a lot of work but I think he still has a long way to go. it will be interesting to see where he is in 5 years and if he would answer these questions the same way.
Totally with you, Becks.
I’ve been avoiding the spoilers so I haven’t been on the site much but I did want to see the recaps of the ITV interview. I don’t want to give too much understanding because people do need to call out racism, and they do need to get to the point where they understand that that is all it is. That being said I think some people are projecting a little too much of their own personal thoughts experiences and desires for tackling racism onto Meghan and Harry. He still has decades in a very insular environment that he needs to unpack, including his regular old privilege as a white male. Expecting them to be these burn it all down revolutionaries, it’s just going to lead to disappointment. They are people who are not going to see everything the same way that you do, and who are not going to feel the same way about institutions and people the way that you do. I keep saying this but this is the problem with attaching ideals to people. When you make people the face of things like racism, domestic violence, sexual violence, misogyny you dehumanize them and make them need to be perfect in everything that they do or say so that they don’t minimize those very serious topics. It’s irrational and it’s unfair.
I think this is a fair statement and I believe Harry is taking on his family, the powerful British media and the royal institution, so he’s playing the long game.
Something else I realized after posting is that some seem to want Harry to approach racism as if he has had the same lived experience as they have as POCs for 30,40,50 years and that’s not going to happen. He has 35 years of extreme privilege, he is not going to view things the way I do as a 40 year black woman biracial wife or not. He’s been with Meghan what 7 years and they left 3 years ago? He is going to continue to bumble, misstate things, give people that don’t deserve it anymore the benefit of the doubt because unshackling yourself from thoughts and beliefs is a lot of work. I’m not saying Harry doesn’t deserve to be called out he does, but he does deserve some grace and understanding that he is not going to be perfect and say the right thing all the time. The only way that someone can get better about their bigoted thoughts is constant work, and people pointing out when it occurs, and giving them the grace to correct that behavior.
Harry wants his cake and to eat too. There’s a lot of he’s catering to”British” sensibilities about racism but honestly the more he’s spoken, and details about his memoir have come out, the more apparent it’s become that he’s not unhappy with the completely until unfair institution of royalty is, but basically his own individual mistreatment then any wider discussion about how his and Meghans mistreatment is a microcosm of what happens in society. I get without the mantle of royalty, his identity and image will more or less disappear but the complete lack of self awareness is bordering on a joke, especially given his initial interview with Oprah (basically track backing on the comments around Archie’s skin color etc, the hiding behind racism by using the term “unconscious bias” it’s racism just plain racism). I think people are being generous that he’s on a journey and that somehow he’ll become more self aware etc but I think this is who he is. Honestly I’m not even sure why I am surprised, it’s being there along.
This. All of this.
Harry is walking a unique and bizarre line. He grew up in a family that massively abused him and yet he learned to take pride in their thousand-year-lineage and traditions blah blah blah. He obviously doesn’t care about himself in terms of that institution, but he cares about certain family members even though they abused him. He has never assigned any role to himself about being a freedom fighter, only asking for his own. You could say that’s selfish with his platform, but it’s the line he is walking right at this particular moment and it’s a bit much to ask him to be the one to try to take down an institution that has shaped Britain for centuries. Perhaps we will see more action later.
What I am getting from all this is that this institution majorly effed him up in the head. This guy really thought his mother was in hiding for years.
It’s going to take many years of therapy and work to get his head in the right place.
These comments of his were wrong. But I don’t think they indicate what you claim personally, about him specifically.
Diana never campaigned for the abolishment of the monarchy either, despite it nearly destroying her.
Wonder what his mother in law thinks about these comments. Look, I have had to unpack some shit in recent years because of the BLM movement and various things that happened in my own country. It’s been a journey, it’s been embarrassing because I genuinely thought I wasn’t racist AT ALL. I can say I never meant to be and I can call it unconscious bias but at the end of the day, the root of it all is racism, xenophobia etc. As long as you don’t name it, as long as you make excuses for elderly people, you’re not there. And he has a Black wife. Although, as we learned in the documentary, she herself had often been passing and wasn’t prepared for the horror that was unleashed.
I personally will also not make excuses for old people anymore. You want to be respected? You want to continue to live in this society? Then evolve. There’s no expiration date, no age where it’s fine to continue being terrible. And you can say “I know Lady Susan, I like her. But this was racist and it wasn’t okay.” You can say that. About your friends, about your family, about your elders and about yourself.
This wishy washy bs was not impressive. Especially because OF COURSE they called the family racist in the documentary. They may have been careful not to use the word but yes they called them that. I guess the outrage is only really there when they are attacked personally?
I think most white people choke on the word racism, Harry included. Its associated with cross burning and white sheet wearing, at least here in America. Which I think is part of the racist establishment’s plan because then people won’t examine how it’s racism that’s behind issues like school funding, environmental protections and zoning laws. Its hard to condemn something that you directly benefit from. And yes classism is part of it too, I understand that. I think it would have been better if Harry would have been better to draw the link between “unconscious bias” and policies that harm people of color. But I guess that is not his wheelhouse.
I am British and am really disappointed in his stance. I can’t believe what he said about Susan Hussey. I also think it’s at odds with Meghan’s work on archetypes.
I support Meghan, but today I am decidedly unenthused about Harry.
We cannot excuse this saying that he’s playing to the British audience. He needs to be consistent with what racism actually is.
Ok I don’t get this. So Harry used racism when it’s convenient for him to make a point about the press and the RF…but the second it may impact his image more in the UK he back tracks? I’m confused. So basically he just undid everything Meghan and him vocalizes. Haz, your family are racists that had fun speculating the color of ur baby’s skin bc you didn’t marry a pure white blue blooded girl. How am I going to credibly think of u as an advocate and activist when you walk back your statements to suit your narratives? So now you have a book to sell and you decided to mince words. Gross.
I feel like Harry wants to go back to what is comfortable. His life in the RF. He wanted to leave and create his own thing in California and built up this American life as something that it didn’t turn out to be. The fantasy is always better than the realty. Diana wanted back in at the end and now so does Harry. Being royal has got to be like a drug. Hard to give up and just be a regular person. When you think about his past, it’s not hard to believe his true nature is not what we all projected on to him. He has the royal bloodline and you just can’t be a normal down to earth person who fights racism when you are part of that bloodline. Those people see only themselves and maneuver in ways that will benefit them and them alone.
Diana never left the UK. His return and reconciliation with the RF will only be possible if he abandons his wife and children.
So what exactly is he complaining about? He put Megan in a difficult situation. He knew his family , no longer a fan
It’s giving “‘I never thought leopards would eat MY face,’ sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party.”
I’ve thought this for a while. Bringing Meghan into his familial mess was a great act of selfishness.
He knew a lot of this and chose not to see how it would impact on her life. She had a very nice life pre-Harry and he could have done more to warn her before she got dragged in.
Yeah….as someone who read Spare I am like….okay. I just…okay.
It’s interesting how after years of championing him as the 2nd coming of what royalty should be, some people are now entirely prepared to throw the prince out with the bathwater because of this.
Well Black people were supporting them because of the racism that he claimed was happening within his family and press. And now he’s shifting things. So yeah, I am side eyeing him too.
Well, this is one situation where if they feel they want to then it’s understandable (as opposed to when he went to visit the Queen etc).
I personally think he will do better and is coming from a place of severe mental trauma and frankly brainwashing.
But these particular comments – people don’t have to have time for them if they don’t want to. They are pretty oblivious. I am hoping he will hear the criticism and take it to heart.
Don’t be shocked when he shows at the coronation.
This comment was awful and honestly side eyeing him saying him and Meghan think Lady Susan is lovely. Jesus. And him blaming the media? The media didn’t do this. Lord.
I would be shocked if he didn’t show to the coronation. I hope Meghan doesn’t but honestly who knows anymore.
Sorry if thread jacking. I was confused after watching their documentary, which clearly articulated the racism inherent to the Commonwealth (even referring to it as ‘Empire 2.0’) , to hear Harry say he would still like to work for the Commonwealth. He has understandably been very caught up in the racism that Meghan faced but he needs to also see the bigger picture , ie that the whole institution is systematically racist, particularly if he wants to be an advocate in this area. It’s not a big leap given the monarchy is predicated on a certain bloodline being superior to all others so it’s disappointing to say the least that he hasn’t got there after all this.
Trying to separate “unconscious bias” from racism when it’s an extension and product of a racist society, which Britain is, felt so different from any interview he’s given to American outlets that I have to assume he was so wishy washy and walking on eggshells because he was speaking to a very defensive, thin-skinned British audience that is nowhere near on the level of America’s acknowledgment and discussion of racism. That’s my charitable take.
I think that’s very charitable of you. He was filmed using racist terms while serving in Afghanistan and says in his book that he’s learnt from it but at the time he never knew they were racist?
That’s a little… disingenuous.
It is likely difficult for PH to have a clear view about some things because he did grow up in that cult and because of clouding of issues with the RF viewing the majority of people as beneath them. Even family members aren’t exempt from being seen as lesser and being scapegoated. They also, sadly, are his family and that makes things more difficult. It’s a wonder, being so close to the throne, that he has any clear thinking at all. I think Eugenie is somewhat in the same position. She is basically a decent person but didn’t react when her dad felt her up in front of the world. Sometimes it is hard to let go when it involves family.
I think a lot of this stems from how we each view racism. For some people (including myself), it’s like a sickness – it’s something that manages to “infect” all of us, to some degree. We have to acknowledge that sickness, inoculate against it, treat ourselves with the “medicine” of education and empathy, and then seek to eradicate it in society. The treatment can be painful but it is essential. But a lot of white people I grew up with view it as something more akin to a character flaw. By calling someone “racist,” you’re essentially telling them, “you have this bad part of your character, your morality, that you are intentionally using to harm others.” And they, very naturally, react by saying “Of course I’m not trying to hurt others! I try to be a good person! You obviously don’t understand me at all! Why are you trying to denigrate me?” And the conversation goes downhill from there.
I get that Harry is trying to get around that second perspective and keep many of the white people he knows in the conversation. By using “unconscious bias,” he’s giving them an out – up until they become aware of the problem, and then they are obligated to do something about it.
The problem is that people who are unconsciously “infected” with racism still harm others and still spread that infection through parenting and influencing others. Susan Hussey may not have intended harm, but her impact was harm, and Ngozi Fulani experienced that harm. And in 2023, can anyone honestly say that they are truly unconscious of these things? Haven’t we had enough conversations in society – enough instances where marginalized groups of all kinds have taken effort to express how it hurts them to go through these things – to know better?
Anyone who’s “unconscious” now is actually: privileged, insulated, protected and empowered.
And I think it’s totally fair to call that out.
Harry isn’t yet ready to fully face that the Monarchy is a prime example of an unequal system that fosters privilege, insulates its members from others in society, protects its primary members from being challenged or discomfited, and empowers them to punish those who would force them to act differently.