  • January 09, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

This is just a small fraction of the crazy bullsh-t that went down on Friday night as Kevin McCarthy finally won the speakership. [Jezebel]
I love Michelle Yeoh but this is too much “look.” [Go Fug Yourself]
Brazil is having its own insurrectionist mess. [Buzzfeed]
This pizza-destroying cat doesn’t look the least bit guilty. [Dlisted]
I loved the video of the twins watching Whitney Houston. [LaineyGossip]
The true story behind 1923. [Pajiba]
Damar Hamlin cheered for the Bills from his hospital bed. [Seriously OMG]
Olivia Wilde is the most-watched female director on Letterboxd. [Gawker]
Keke Palmer can’t wait to hold her baby. [Just Jared]
A Gold Rush couple are back together. [Starcasm]
Amelia Hamlin is desperate for attention. And apples. [Egotastic]
No rainbow products in Algeria. [Towleroad]

27 Responses to ““Kevin McCarthy finally won the speakership on the 15th vote” links”

  1. Lady D says:
    January 9, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    Is this one of those, the inmates are running the asylum situations?

  2. Kaye says:
    January 9, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    McCarthy dealt away his soul to become Speaker. Why wouldn’t we trust him? /s

  3. j.ferber says:
    January 9, 2023 at 12:49 pm

    A farce and a tragedy.

  4. HeyKay says:
    January 9, 2023 at 12:59 pm

    That entire voting situation was unreal.
    Damn near fist fighting broke out.
    These are the elected officials in charge of running the US Govt.

    Prayers for anyone in need. Prayers for anyone serving in the Armed Forces.
    I sincerely hope for 2023 to be a better, safer, healthier year for us all.

  5. Smile says:
    January 9, 2023 at 1:06 pm

    I hope he is gone before summer.

  6. ML says:
    January 9, 2023 at 1:21 pm

    I fully admit to enjoying Mccarthy’s humiliation on votes 1 to 3 on the first day. And then I realized that if the Democrats stayed as a unit and McCarthy didn’t dare “betray his voters,” Congress was going to swerve toward the far right so McCarthy could be Speaker. I am not looking forward to these next two years. I’m kind of scared.

    • Dara says:
      January 9, 2023 at 2:12 pm

      Vote 14 was pretty epic too. Kevin can’t count. McCarthy and his minions thought they had it, and didn’t realize they missed it by one vote until after the clerk announced the tally. That’s when all the f*ckery ensued. Watching Kevin literally beg Gaetz and Boebert before 15 was stomach turning.

    • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
      January 9, 2023 at 2:20 pm

      Me too ML. Scared is the word.

  7. Moo says:
    January 9, 2023 at 1:29 pm

    I’m with you, ML.
    This is terrifying

  8. Lucy says:
    January 9, 2023 at 1:51 pm

    I don’t know if it’s my change in vitamins or what, but the speaker shit show made me lol multiple times. I’m hoping that they do all this, and then the rules package he had to come up with fails and doesn’t pass, that the “moderate” R and the dems put something out that passes immediately. Mostly because it would be healthier for the world, but also because it would be epic.

    • Dara says:
      January 9, 2023 at 2:17 pm

      I have a sneaking suspicion that McCarthy was willing to give them the rules package they wanted because he knew it had a snowball’s chance of passing and never had any intention of lifting a finger to help get the votes for it. Then again, I may be overestimating his intelligence and ability to strategize so am prepared for the worst.

      • Lucy says:
        January 9, 2023 at 4:07 pm

        I doubt he has the intelligence for much of anything, he clearly can’t count 😂. But I’ve seen enough rumors on Twitter about Republicans in purple districts reaching out to Seems to feel a little hope. The Freedom Caucus won’t know what to do if it turns out there’s 6 Republicans who hate them enough to shoot down the concession set of rules. They might’ve pissed off enough people to do that.

      • Dara says:
        January 9, 2023 at 5:14 pm

        I do seem to continually overestimate Republicans’ ability to do anything smart. Back in the day, some of them were actually good at this sort of thing. Looks like the ones with two brain cells to rub together got run out of the party.

  9. Trillian says:
    January 9, 2023 at 2:26 pm

    This whole thing is so crazy! How do you not have a rule that allows for a maximum of say 3 votings and if they can’t get elected they need to pick someone else? They just keep voting until everyone is so fed up that they just give in?

    • HeyKay says:
      January 9, 2023 at 2:45 pm

      Honestly. I said last week “Are they going to keep voting until it gets to 10 fails?
      Fix the dang rules. Can’t get the votes after 3 tries? Next candidate.
      Does anyone trust anything in US Govt anymore?

      Btw, what’s the Team Lettuce reference, please?

      • Tessa says:
        January 9, 2023 at 2:59 pm

        @HeyKay
        Liz Truss in the UK. Someone ran an account taking bets whether she will last as long as a head of lettuce takes to rot. The head of lettuce won.

  10. Snuffles says:
    January 9, 2023 at 2:47 pm

    Just wanted to whine that my book delivery for Spare has been pushed back even though I pre-ordered it the minute it went on sale. 😤

    • Meghan says:
      January 9, 2023 at 4:46 pm

      I pre-ordered it from Barnes and Noble bc it was cheaper than Amazon and I know I received the last Harry Potter book from B&N in the mail on the day of its release.

      And then a couple of days ago B&N told me that Spare would be delivered on 1/17 and I said heck no and ordered from Amazon to be delivered tomorrow. So whichever one arrives last gets returned!

  11. Emily says:
    January 9, 2023 at 4:20 pm

    I remember when the guy from Flip or Flop was the speaker.

    (Paul Ryan and Terak El Moussa are the same person, right?)

  12. LBB says:
    January 9, 2023 at 4:54 pm

    Does anyone know if Spotify will have “Spare” available to download? I really dislike Audible and I would like to download the audiobook. Thank you in advance!

