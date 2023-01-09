“Kevin McCarthy finally won the speakership on the 15th vote” links

This is just a small fraction of the crazy bullsh-t that went down on Friday night as Kevin McCarthy finally won the speakership. [Jezebel]
Rep. Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Rogers, R-Ala., as he confronts Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (@AP Photo/@andyharnik) pic.twitter.com/ok3K8ERtfU
— Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) January 7, 2023
Is this one of those, the inmates are running the asylum situations?
McCarthy dealt away his soul to become Speaker. Why wouldn’t we trust him? /s
His soul was long gone for that to be on the table for SoTH.
A farce and a tragedy.
That entire voting situation was unreal.
Damn near fist fighting broke out.
These are the elected officials in charge of running the US Govt.
Prayers for anyone in need. Prayers for anyone serving in the Armed Forces.
I sincerely hope for 2023 to be a better, safer, healthier year for us all.
I hope he is gone before summer.
I”m with ya!
I’ve heard reports from insiders that the head of lettuce is very confident in its chances.
As an American patriot I am firmly Team Lettuce.
I swear I am this close to ordering a t-shirt emblazoned with Team Lettuce.
I predict that he will last longer than 1 Scaramucci but less than 1 Truss.
I fully admit to enjoying Mccarthy’s humiliation on votes 1 to 3 on the first day. And then I realized that if the Democrats stayed as a unit and McCarthy didn’t dare “betray his voters,” Congress was going to swerve toward the far right so McCarthy could be Speaker. I am not looking forward to these next two years. I’m kind of scared.
Vote 14 was pretty epic too. Kevin can’t count. McCarthy and his minions thought they had it, and didn’t realize they missed it by one vote until after the clerk announced the tally. That’s when all the f*ckery ensued. Watching Kevin literally beg Gaetz and Boebert before 15 was stomach turning.
I learned about the history of C-SPAN which was kind of cool.
Me too ML. Scared is the word.
I’m with you, ML.
This is terrifying
I don’t know if it’s my change in vitamins or what, but the speaker shit show made me lol multiple times. I’m hoping that they do all this, and then the rules package he had to come up with fails and doesn’t pass, that the “moderate” R and the dems put something out that passes immediately. Mostly because it would be healthier for the world, but also because it would be epic.
I have a sneaking suspicion that McCarthy was willing to give them the rules package they wanted because he knew it had a snowball’s chance of passing and never had any intention of lifting a finger to help get the votes for it. Then again, I may be overestimating his intelligence and ability to strategize so am prepared for the worst.
I doubt he has the intelligence for much of anything, he clearly can’t count 😂. But I’ve seen enough rumors on Twitter about Republicans in purple districts reaching out to Seems to feel a little hope. The Freedom Caucus won’t know what to do if it turns out there’s 6 Republicans who hate them enough to shoot down the concession set of rules. They might’ve pissed off enough people to do that.
I do seem to continually overestimate Republicans’ ability to do anything smart. Back in the day, some of them were actually good at this sort of thing. Looks like the ones with two brain cells to rub together got run out of the party.
This whole thing is so crazy! How do you not have a rule that allows for a maximum of say 3 votings and if they can’t get elected they need to pick someone else? They just keep voting until everyone is so fed up that they just give in?
Honestly. I said last week “Are they going to keep voting until it gets to 10 fails?
Fix the dang rules. Can’t get the votes after 3 tries? Next candidate.
Does anyone trust anything in US Govt anymore?
Btw, what’s the Team Lettuce reference, please?
@HeyKay
Liz Truss in the UK. Someone ran an account taking bets whether she will last as long as a head of lettuce takes to rot. The head of lettuce won.
Just wanted to whine that my book delivery for Spare has been pushed back even though I pre-ordered it the minute it went on sale. 😤
I pre-ordered it from Barnes and Noble bc it was cheaper than Amazon and I know I received the last Harry Potter book from B&N in the mail on the day of its release.
And then a couple of days ago B&N told me that Spare would be delivered on 1/17 and I said heck no and ordered from Amazon to be delivered tomorrow. So whichever one arrives last gets returned!
I remember when the guy from Flip or Flop was the speaker.
(Paul Ryan and Terak El Moussa are the same person, right?)
Does anyone know if Spotify will have “Spare” available to download? I really dislike Audible and I would like to download the audiobook. Thank you in advance!