Queen Camilla & William believe Harry has been ‘kidnapped by psychotherapists’

One of my tweeps is Kara Calavera, who watched Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview and tweeted out: “Prince Harry dragging Camilla up by her horse hairs, letting the world know she sold stories about him and his brother to bolster her own image. I love it.” I’m still laughing about “dragging Camilla up by her horse hairs.” Anyway, yes, Harry dragged Camilla. He dragged Camilla in the ITV interview and the 60 Minutes interview. In 60 Minutes, he actually said these words:
“The need for her to rehabilitate her image made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. With a family built on hierarchy and with her on the way to being queen consort there was going to be people or bodies left on the street because of that…If you are led to believe as a member of the family that having positive stories written about you is going to improve your reputation or increase your chances of being accepted by the British public, then that’s what you’re going to do.
[From 60 Minutes via Celebitchy story]
I bring this up because the Independent had a curious cover-story reaction to Harry’s Spare promotional blitz. Their cover story was to accuse Harry of being “kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy.”
A reconciliation with Prince Harry is “impossible” because the King, Queen Consort and Prince William fear anything they say will be made public, The Independent understands. A source close to the royal family said the King, Camilla and William believe the situation will remain unchanged while the Duke of Sussex remains effectively “kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan”.
“They are trapped,” said the source. “They really can’t engage because everything they say will be shared with the media. It is impossible to have a conversation or write a letter because of the risk that anything they say being put in the public domain by Harry, potentially for commercial benefit. There has been a complete breakdown of trust.”
The royal source said: “They aren’t going to apologise because they don’t recognise Harry’s version of events.”
The source also likened Harry’s removal to California, and isolation from the rest of the family, to joining a cult – a comparison likely to prove explosive.
“He has been kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan. It is impossible for him to return in these circumstances.”
[From The Independent]
So this story is explicitly Camilla and William’s reaction to Harry’s interviews and the early excerpts from Spare. They have no answer to Harry’s very specific accusations of violence and briefing the media, so Camilla and William are united in thinking that Harry has simply had too much therapy. Plus, it’s all Meghan’s fault. Nevermind the fact that Harry looks and sounds happier and healthier than he ever has in his entire life, that he looks like a man who has been unburdened by an enormous weight on his shoulders. Camilla and William are like: who is this happy man who is doing the work? He’s been kidnapped! He should back in this miserable, dreary island.
Anyway, you know how I mentioned Camilla’s horse hairs? Omid Scobie tweeted this:
Omid’s tweet it Chef’s kiss.
All neatly laid out for those in the peanut gallery and the cheaper seats.
I know he often gets a lot of flack, but largely he has been on the right side of history in all of this.
YES it’s perfect- people need to have it spelled out for them plainly, because clearly Harry explaining it isn’t getting through.
Also, the cult of psychotherapy? Wow, way to demonise something which is already highly stigmatised in the UK.
You know who didn’t like me going to therapy? My parents. Why would that be? Because they knew what they were doing was wrong. It’s a lot harder to control someone who has a fresh perspective or who has a neutral listening ground. Despite what many people think, therapists aren’t there to tell you all your problems are someone else’s fault. This kind of rhetoric is so damaging. It reminds me of Piers Morgan saying he didn’t believe Meghan was su*cidal.
Yep the family that champions ‘Mental Helf’ is now goading a family member who has sought to treat his long standing PTSD and heal himself.
I hope the mental health charities are watching. If any continue to associate with this wretched family, they will never see a penny from me.
IForget so sorry to hear about your exp with your parents. Family often don’t want you to go bc they know it will be the end of the dysfunctional relationship and make it less easy to gaslight and control you.
I hope things are better now. <3 <3 <3
The mental health charities should have severed ties with this toxic group a long time ago.
I’m better than I’ve ever been, thank you <3
@Brassy Rebel, definitely agree! Next time one of the RF go to a mental health charity, I'm writing to them to urge them to sever ties. This gaslighting on a national scale is just awful.
Jesus this is such a textbook abusers reaction.
ikr? It would be laughable if it wasn’t so serious (cue Harry: “This is not a game.”) – we’re not leaking, Harry is. We’re not in a cult, Harry is. Classic DARVO
Omg this reads like a comedy. Anyone who isn’t totally disturbed have to see what’s going on!!! To write something like that, even though you know very well that it’s the other way around, you really have to be sick!
It would be truly beneficial if mental health organizations call out these tactics by the BM and BRF. None of the UK organizations will speak up but I do hope U.S. mental health advocates will call it out.
That trash heap is worried about Harry huh? Was she thinking about him when she set up her stable in his old room all those years ago? Camilla is absolutely disgusting but Bill is a traitor to Harry for even talking to that woman against Harry. She has her hand in his mother’s torture and death.
All to keep Charlie happy and get access to all that duchy money. Lazy bum.
Will called his own mother paranoid. He is firmly pro c and c.
Obviously they like to pretend they care about mental health, but is that just another “let’s co-opt something Harry cares about” thing, or do the royals have any actual mental health patronages? Because if so, those organizations need to call out this blatant stigmatizing and demand explanations and/or terminate the relationships with the RF. I know many charities seem to be inexplicably beholden to frankly useless royal patronages, but this is too outrageous to just let it go.
Exactly I would NOT want this shower being a patron of any mental health organisation period.
I really wonder what those organizations will do now as their patrons are currently excercising textbook abuser tactics and everything that stands agains mental health.
William’s mental health work has always been per formative and in name only, and this just seals it. “Get help, and when you do we will mock you for it!!!”
Agree Becks1. W&K ‘mental health work’, which they only started doing after Harry got good PR for doing MH work with veterans? It is not only performative but derogatory. They clearly look down on people who have mental health issues.
It happened in Norway, with Martha, after Durek’s attemt to sell a medalion as a cure for Covid. It sparked so much critisism, thr RF agreed she’d no longer represent them at all. I’m not to optimistic about the charities in Britain speaking up against them.The Firm will probably deny this is coming from them, and the charities leaders will leave it be. What was it Harry said; they leak stories, and then put “the palace refused to comment” at the bottom of the stories.
A free press not beholden to any person or institution, where art thou?
And we’re supposed to believe that William is the UKs biggest advocate for men’s mental health? How many people, especially men, have been dissuaded from seeking therapy now because of this headline??
William better never show his horse face at another mental health charity to talk about ending the stigma against getting help. The absolute hypocrite.
“Divorce your wife, if you want to reconcile.” That’s some next level bulls****. I generally giggle at the crazy, unhinged nonsense but the audacity to demand your brother to leave his wife to make you happy is some Dr Phil level of crazy.
England should be very grateful the Future King doesn’t have any real, actionable power.
I think they’ve pretty much guaranteed that Harry will never come back even if he and Meghan do eventually divorce (God forbid, but falling out of love does unfortunately happen). He speaks of wanting reconciliation, but seems somewhat resigned to the strong possibility that he’ll never get it. With the things that have been said about his wife and kids, and the way they were abruptly thrown to the wolves? All the apologies in the world couldn’t make Harry forget that.
I think Harry wants to reconcile like I want to win the lottery. It would be a really nice surprise, but since I don’t buy tickets, it’s unlikely.
On one hand, they tell us he’s nuts, and, in the next breath, he’s had too much therapy.
Camilla seems to be head of personnel both at the palace and at the tabloids.
It still baffles me how royaly the royal family continues to bungle everything around their situation with Harry and Meghan. My god, you prunes, hire a crisis manager who lives in the real world, not the echo chamber of your lackeys, the aristos and the British tabloids.
As Kaiser always says, they are such amateurs.
Love Omid Scobie and Ellie Hall connecting the dots so simply, so clearly. I wish other news/media outlets platformed them more. It’s so crucial to accompany every british tabloid headline with its provenance, eg “This newspaper, which is run by Charles’s former press secretary, says this horrible thing about Harry.” Follow the money!
BRF making it clear that Harry won’t be accepted back without divorcing his wife.
“‘They aren’t going to apologise because they don’t recognise Harry’s version of events.'”
That’s cause they have their heads up there arses.
And because they can’t defend themselves when the accusations are true….
If I were a UK mental health organization under royal patronage right now, I’d be appalled that I would have to put up with these people. This is beyond offensive. Their complete lack of understanding regarding mental health issues is showing. Have they learned nothing?
Prince William needs to be removed from any charity or project where he calls himself a “mental health advocate” immediately,!! Would anyone say, “the cult of physiotherapy”? This headline should also be apologized for immediately. This is completely gross! My best guess is therapy shone a light on the abuse Harry was experiencing in his family and he made the incredibly brave decision to leave. And here the abuser is, trying to make him the bad guy. Sickening
So I guess this means Heads Together is officially over?
Camilla’s hands are so dirty. She really is friends with all the reporters she forged connections with while rehabilitating herself. I think it’s @Tessa who always reminds us that Camilla had a weekly phone call with the editor of the Sun during the Diana years. Tells you everything.
She’s done all these things to no avail, unless she’s only interested in that (rapidly shrinking) section of the British public that is in agreement with her.
The jig is up now.
What a colossal shame and waste.
It’s so glaringly obvious given that there has not been a single negative word about her from any of these rags. It’s because she is the one feeding them all the information, so in return they protect her.
Because he wouldn’t be their slave and let them destroy his wife? Sure Jan.
“Cult of psychotherapy”? “Kidnapped”?
Aren’t Camilla and William supposed to be pro-mental health and anti-domestic violence advocates?
Charles should have gotten counseling instead of running to Camilla all those years
Yes. That’s what we do. Round up people and kidnap them by healing their trauma. Bonus. People pay us. Do you know who hates when my clients heal? ABUSERS. Do you know who hated it when I started healing? MY ABUSER. Who also used therapy against me and told me I’d be a terrible therapist. They were wrong about all of it. Yes. I’m triggered by these monsters using therapy against this man who has seemingly done so much work. They are beyond disgusting.
Yup. Everything you said.
Thanks Mabs!
Evidently looking after your mental health is a good thing in the Royal family, unless you get better.
I absolutely LOVE how Harry not only called out some of the clowns (although he didn’t specifics them all with names, it is pretty OBVIOUS who he was talking about (DW, AL)) but that he also called out Charles and JD and Camilla and GG! W and Camilla have just shot themselves in the foot with that independent “article” because now it is 100% of exactly what it is. 😂😂😂
They certainly don’t need Harry’s help shining a light on their buffoonery.
Now the shoe is on the other foot if they are afraid of their conversations being published!
They did and are still doing this to Diana. They tried it with Meghan and now Harry. Some part of me wonders if the HAVE to believe that because if they DON’T, they would have to admit what horrible, abusive people they are. And if they do admit it, the whole institution come crumbling down.
CULT! CULT! CULT!
Its because of his therapy that Harry says he has compassion for his family. I think therapy tries to help you understand why your abusers got that way so you don’t feel like you somehow caused your own abuse due to your supposed character flaws. And if your abusers are that way because of trauma they went through then maybe if they are willing to do the work they can get better. Does this make sense? Anyway, it may be why Harry doesn’t call them worthless pieces of sh!t and say he’s done with them forever. I think he’s been honest but very restrained in dealing with the Unroyals. William and Camilla should be grateful but of course they won’t.
Cosign everything about this, and yes it does make sense! That’s the thing, in order to break the cycle of abuse and unchain the generational trauma, you do have to understand the ‘why’ of it all, otherwise you much more likely to repeat it, even if in opposite (but still damaging) ways. I agree, William, Charles, Camilla, all of them should be grateful he sees them so compassionately.
I feel the same about my own abusive family. I feel sorry for them, because there were deep traumas that needed addressing, and their inner child was crying out for support and love, which they didn’t get. I have a deep well of empathy for them, and I want them to be happy and at peace. That doesn’t excuse their abuse, but it does explain it, and I feel sad for them that they felt their only option was to deal with their issues the only way they knew how, which led to me moving 5000 miles away and not having a relationship with them.
I hope there is a huge backlash if practitioners and scholars of psychotherapy. Big time.
Oh nos, what I say could be made public? What will I ever do? I guess, just speak carefully and with that in mind? What is WRONG with these people?
Wills & Horse-face slam therapy for the simple reason that it requires TALK. Talk about what is going on, what has gone on. Don’t want to let any daylight into THAT, do we?
I’m convinced that’s why the family never sought therapy for the boys after Diana died. (They would have told what was going on with daddy dearest.)
“Cult of psychotherapy and Meghan.”
It’s like they thought about leaving her out of it for a moment, but they just couldn’t. You can just hear Camilla and Willy arguing about it.
Cams: I think the “cult of psychotherapy” is strong enough.
Willy: But…but…I just *hate* her so much.
Cams: Just for once, we should leave her out of it. For impact.
Willy [red with rage]: I AM THE HEIR!
Cams [sighs]: Oh, fine!
Yikes, Camilla and William joining forces? This is becoming Shakespearian.
. Maybe he will have pr of her with the children . This could backfire though. These two deserve each other.
I’m thinking Charles better watch his back. It looks to me like Camilla And William want to be the “power behind the throne,” if that even means anything any more.
When I saw this yesterday, it was my breaking point. Not anger or sadness or anything. I find it goddamn hilarious.
What do Brits think California IS? My husband’s from California. I’ll have to inform him that, according to the British press (and I’m mostly taking this from what the Guardian has said btw), he’s a vegan wellness guru who tries to push smoothies and mindfulness on everyone and is in a psychotherapy cult. I’ll tell him once he gets back from his work at a construction company. They build roads, bridges, bus stops. WOKE
Did W and Harry truly not have any grief counseling after Diana died?
Unreal.
Not one lick. I’m at the part of the book where Harry states no one said ANYTHING and acted like business as usual and nothing traumatic had just happened.
It is odd since Charles went in for consulting mentors and gurus and still does. One therapy for Charles was desert treks and retreats
I’ve always thought they wanted to bully Harry into divorcing Meghan and disowning his kids. Hence the ‘surrogate’ story still going around. I’ve cut off a formerly close friend who parrots this bile and claims ‘inside knowledge’
No one should take William or Camilla seriously when it comes to mental health and domestic violence. They don’t care about these issues and are using them for PR.
What…are they all Scientologists now? Guess they converted from the Church of England? Kidnapped by psychotherapy… this is ridiculous 🙄