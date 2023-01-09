Prince Harry: Diana’s death ‘didn’t add up, it didn’t make any sense’

There were so many amazing, heartbreaking and incredible moments in Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview. I’m so glad 60 Minutes posted the entire interview on YouTube (you can see below). It starts on a great note, with Anderson Cooper reading the passage from Spare where Harry wrote that William’s baldness was “alarming” and Will’s resemblance to Diana had faded. Like, we started the interview with “William is bald and ugly.”
My overall opinion on Harry and how he came across on 60 Minutes is that he’s being incredibly honest about his own damaged backstory, how grief warped him, his “years of magical thinking” where he believed his mother was still secretly alive into his early adulthood. He went harder on Camilla than I was expecting, but he went easier on William than I was expecting. Harry even admits that he wouldn’t have told Meghan about William’s assault if Meghan hadn’t seen the cuts on his back. Some particular quotes:
On William’ ugliness: “I don’t see it as cutting at all. Um, you know, my brother and I love each other. I love him deeply. There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially the last six years. None of anything I’ve written, anything that I’ve included is ever intended to hurt my family. But it does give a full picture of the situation as we were growing up, and also squashes this idea that somehow my wife was the one that destroyed the relationship between these two brothers.
On greeting people at KP after Diana’s death: “I think it’s bizarre, because I see William and me smiling. I remember the guilt that I felt. The fact that the people that we were meeting were showing more emotion than we were showing, maybe more emotion than we even felt. There was a lotta tears. I talk about how wet people’s hands were. And I couldn’t understand it at first. Their hands were wet from wiping their own tears away. I do remember one of the strangest parts to it was taking flowers from people and then placing those flowers with the rest of them. As if I was some sort of middle person for their grief. And that really stood out for me.
Why he wanted to see photos from the Paris crash scene: “Mainly proof. Proof that she was in the car, proof that she was injured and proof that the very paparazzi that chased her into the tunnel were the ones taking photographs of her lying half dead in the back seat of the car. All I saw was the back of my mom’s head, slumped in the back seat. There were other more gruesome photographs. I will be eternally grateful to him [his secretary] for denying me the ability to inflict pain on myself by seeing that. That’s the kind of stuff that sticks in your mind forever.
He visited the tunnel in Paris where his mother died when he was 23: “I wanted to see whether it was possible driving at the speed that Henry Paul was was driving that you could lose control of a car and plow into a pillar killing almost everybody in that car. I need to take this journey. I need to ride the same route. William and I had already been told, the event was like a bicycle chain, if you remove one of those chains the event would not have happened. The paparazzi chasing was part of that. Yet everybody got away with it. William and I considered reopening the inquest because there were so many gaps and so many holes in it, because it didn’t add up, it didn’t make any sense.
Whether he would still like to reopen the investigation into Diana’s death: “Truth be known, no. Do I need any more than I already know? No, I don’t think it would change much.
On not wanting his father to marry Camilla: “She was the villain, she was the third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image. We thought that [the marriage] was going to cause more harm than good. If he was now with his person, surely that’s enough. Why go that far when you don’t necessarily need to? We wanted him to be happy and we saw how happy he was with her.
Camilla’s propaganda machine: “The need for her to rehabilitate her image made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. With a family built on hierarchy and with her on the way to being queen consort there was going to be people or bodies left on the street because of that…If you are led to believe as a member of the family that having positive stories written about you is going to improve your reputation or increase your chances of being accepted by the British public, then that’s what you’re going to do.
On his family’s reaction to Meghan: “Right from the beginning before they had a chance to get to know her and the UK press jumped on that. [The mistrust was based on] the fact that she was American, an actress, divorced, Black, biracial with a Black mother. Those are just four of the typical stereotypes that becomes a feeding frenzy for the British press. My family reads the tabloids, it’s laid out at breakfast when everyone comes together. If you have that judgment based on a stereotype right at the beginning it’s very very hard to get over that. A large part of it for the family but also the British press was like “He’s changed, she must be a witch” as opposed to yeah, I did change and I’m really glad I changed because rather than getting drunk, falling out of clubs, taking drugs I’ve now found the love of my life and I have the opportunity to start a family with her.
William assaulting him in 2019: “He was being told certain things by people within his office. At the same time he was consuming a lot of the tabloid press. He had a few issues which were based not on reality. I was defending my wife. He was coming for my wife, she wasn’t there at the time, but through the things that he was saying. I was defending myself. We moved from one room into the kitchen. His frustrations were growing, he was shouting at me, I was shouting back at him. It wasn’t nice, it wasn’t pleasant at all and he snapped and he pushed me to the floor. He knocked me over, I landed on the dog bowl. I cut my back, I didn’t know about it at the time. He apologized after. I wouldn’t have [told Meghan] until she saw my back.”
Every part of his statements about Diana were heartbreaking. I didn’t know that he still believed she was alive well into his 20s, that every day he woke up thinking “maybe today will be the day she’ll call.” What’s left unsaid is that his family’s need to clam up and carry on like nothing happened reinforced Harry’s trauma – he wasn’t allowed to process anything in his childhood, so he would drink and take drugs and fall out of clubs. As for Camilla… “With a family built on hierarchy and with her on the way to being queen consort there was going to be people or bodies left on the street because of that.” Yiiiikes.
A few more things – Harry talked about the Jeremy Clarkson mess in both his 60 Minutes interview and his ITV interview. In 60 Minutes, he was like “thank you for proving our point” about how the misogynistic and racist British media treated Meghan. Cooper also asked Harry about “”renouncing” his titles and Harry’s cold line delivery of “And what difference would that make” was brilliant. He’s right – it would make no difference.
And finally, the Palace “demanding” a copy of the 60 Minutes interview – what an utter clownshow. It just shows how the Windsors think nothing of their open collusion with the media, to the point where they think they have the right to “demand” advanced copies of interviews or Netflix series. As utter clownshow.
I knew the “it makes no difference” comment would be the soundbite the UK press would gnaw on today. As if he hadn’t already said he tried to give them back but was denied.
Harry did not go into how Charles hired b b o l l a n d to work with camilla and his using his sons in the Camilla campaign or the surge of Diana slamming by Ingrid penny etc. Camilla had Charles cooperation for the campaign.
The wickedness of the British media and the royal family is shameful. They so desperately need each other that they have no where to go. I hope they eventually eat each other up and destroy everything that they created.
I wonder if he went hard on Cowmilla bc there’s more dirt about her hand in trying to wreck the wedding/ThomasMarkle? Just a thought.
Honestly, there is SO much to unpack from that interview, I’m not sure where to start. It breaks my heart that he was holding onto hope that Diana was still alive for a decade. That is some DEEP denial. And, unfortunately, I think he’s still in denial mode, thinking that telling his truth will bring about a transformation and reconciliation with the royals.
Sweetie, I just don’t see it happening. I know Harry himself has made great, life altering changes that improved his life for the better, but he’s just ONE person, and that’s complicated enough. He’s trying to unravel and rebuild a thousand year old INSTITUTION. An institution that 90% of his family is SO deeply entrenched in, that they can’t delineate themselves from it.
I agree with you about Diana. That part was so sad to me….because my god, can you imagine this boy, growing into a man, and still not understanding/accepting that his mother is dead, and hoping that every day she’s going to pop up and be like “just joking! Wasn’t that fun! Here I am!” Then when you finally acknowledge that she IS dead its a whole different level of grief. It sounds like deep denial or his best coping mechanism (because if she’s not dead then he does not have to grieve her) but lordy, how sad for him and the family should have had both those boys in intense therapy for YEARS and they failed them.
I do wonder if some of that is strategy!
If he went into this saying I’m done with my family..it’s over this whole institution is irredeemable..would that be digestible to the public! I saw a lot of sympathy and support from the American side especially for his interview so I think it was the right strategy.
Also as a diplomat this is the way to go. Make it clear you have tried everything and the door is open even if behind the scenes you know nothing will change?!?
It will ultimately benefit his future business endeavors to approach it this way than hitting the nuclear button.
I also do think a part of them wants something similar to what Albie Sachs said in live to lead…restorative justice…
Harry mentioned how his family coming together, healing..could be a great example to the world..
It was a really good interview, I want to watch the whole thing on youtube at some point today.
I thought the comments about Camilla were very interesting because he was coming at it from a PR perspective. It’s not that different than what we saw over the past few years with W&K and H&M. The tabloid press has to write about something, there has to be someone bad in the royal that they can use as their “meat,” and once Camilla started seriously playing the long game (with Charles’ approval obviously), it meant that there had to be someone to exchange. If the press wasn’t going to write negative stories about Camilla, they had to have someone else. And it seems that camilla gave them both Harry and William, and the palace then protected William. (Harry isn’t saying that last part out loud, but it seemed to be very much implied.)
Perfect summary!
You can watch the whole thing on ITV with VPN or Virgin Media if you have an account.
My heart breaks for Harry thinking that his Mum was in hiding.
I can sort of relate to this as I lost my younger brother at the age of 27 and for years afterwards there was a part of me that hoped he was alive. Even though I had seen him after he had passed away and I was the person who identified his body there was still some part of me that hoped he was still alive somewhere too.
I think it may be a part of the mind trying to protect you from the overwhelming grief.
I feel for Harry and I really hope that he finds peace with his gorgeous family.
There’s a lot to unpack here, but the fact that the family has all these tabloids laid out each morning for consumption?
Y’all need to take a step back from the media. It’s warping your perception of reality.
Yes, Piers Morgan and Richard Kay have become their gods!
That struck me too. The family reads all this trash every day, and yet make a point to say how they aren’t watching the documentary and aren’t going to read Harry’s book. They really are wedded to their dysfunction.
Having lost a parent young (my father; I was barely 6 years old), I completely get his magical thinking that she’s not really dead. I bet a lot of people who have lost a parent as a child go through this. You want to believe – as you get older – that maybe they’ll come walking through your door one day. I was too young to process my grief so later in life, I really believed maybe he was alive. Harry wasn’t allowed /was not given the tools to process his mothers death so it makes sense to me that he would think this. I felt his pain acutely when he was talking about this. It’s so sad and hard because you so want it to be true and that they’re going to show up someday.
One thing that’s true – not processing your grief will eventually catch up with you. I’ve had to work through mine as an adult. Harry has too.
Really loved this interview. For some reason I had built it up in my head that he would come off angry but he was completely calm, measured and articulate.
One consistent thing in all his interviews is him repeating that the family is leaking and planting stories against him and Meghan. I think people are finally starting to understand how this works by him saying it over and over.
By Harry telling his story so openly I do think Harry will gain a lot of fans but he’ll also lose some who were using H&M to further their own agenda on abolishing the monarchy, or that are uncomfortable with his openness, etc.
Even so he still continues to speak despite the personal cost which is amazing. Years down the line Harry will get his props for speaking out and I think he knows that. It’s not about now..it’s about the future and history will look kindly on him.
Part of me thinks that harry still as some compassion for his brother because
1 that’s his brother
2 william was also sold to the press in favor of camilla and charles. Not as bad as harry was but it still happened.
Either way, it’s obvious that harry as really grown a lot
And that william is a deeply troubled man. And kate isn’t helping things.