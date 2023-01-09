Prince Harry: ‘Just by leaving, it’s embarrassing for some people’

Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview was put on YouTube in its entirety. Harry’s ITV interview was not. Which is why I’m coming at Harry’s ITV quotes piecemeal – I haven’t seen the entire thing, and I’m using secondary sources and clips here and there to work out some of the most notable parts. The clip below is amazing because Harry says, flat-out, that the plan was always to drive Meghan out of the country and “it’s embarrassing to some people” that Harry left with Meghan. It’s “embarrassing” to the Windsors that Harry and Meghan are happy and thriving in California.
“I’m very happy, i’m very at peace… I’ve got two beautiful kids and an amazing wife. The happiness in my family now, I have never felt anywhere else before.”
— Prince Harry #HarryTheInterview pic.twitter.com/Rk82J2XLlf
— michelle (@ddarveyy) January 8, 2023
Here are more quotes on his happiness:
“I have made peace with a lot of what has happened but I am still waiting for accountability. Not just for us but because of the significance I know it will have for so many other people. I’m sure we got things wrong but I have continued over the last three or four years to ask what we got wrong and every single time I have received no [response]. But I am very happy. I am at peace. I’m in a better place than I’ve ever been. I think that probably angers some people and infuriates others, just by the nature of me leaving. I’m sure they always thought that Meghan would leave but I don’t think they thought I would leave as well. Just by leaving, it’s embarrassing for some people. As I said, it isn’t necessarily something I would have chosen at the time but I own my story and I own the result.”
But I’ve got two brilliant kids and an amazing wife. The happiness I feel now, I have never felt anywhere else before. The safety of my family is my priority and that is the main reason that we left. I feel safe here and my family feel safe here. I’m safe, my family is happy. It’s difficult going back but I am in such a good headspace now that whatever conversations happen now or whatever the future holds – whatever comes from that, I’m in a really good place to be able to have those conversations and not linger on it. There’s some people who think I couldn’t be happy here because of what I’ve left behind but the reality is I’ve never been happier.”
This alone is driving them nuts, nevermind everything else he’s said. Harry’s like, this wasn’t the plan but thank god it turned out this way because it’s amazing. You can see the happiness and health radiating out of him too – Meghan really saw a prince stuck in a toxic, dysfunctional system and said “I can fix him.”
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Backgrid.
I mean its beautiful. They painted Meghan as a royal wannabe, as if being like them its the prize. Harry and Meghan are in love and free, keep all the crowns and not well earned money with tax payer sweat and blood, they are living the dream.
I think it has been a massive wake-up call for the RF to realise that the rest of the world has moved on from them. Gone are the days of deference and respect. Much like Brexit, Haxit has exposed how inept, vindictive, lazy, and charmless the rest of the family is. To make matters worse they are also trapped in a toxic echo chamber with the BM of their own making. I love it for them.
Thank you for saying “Haxit” – because that’s really what it was.
The truth of the matter is that every thing that they claimed that the royal family gave to Meghan, she gave to Harry.
She paid her own way, while they made it almost impossible for Harry to be the type of proper husband he envisioned.
Leaving gave him that opportunity and space for growth and most importantly security and stability.
It exposed the fact that he can thrive outside of the privileged fishbowl. One of which he was expected to work hard and …….
Only to have the rug pulled of under him at any time based on William’s mood.
Those quotes make me so happy. Yes, the contentment and sense of balance just radiate from him. Plus Montecito is like a technicolor Eden compared to rainy dreary crusty England. Now I just wish they both would put the RF firmly in the rear view mirror and move forward on their own paths. I understand they needed to do the series and the book to set the record straight and generate some income. But onward. Fingers crossed.
@Nicki YESSSSSS!!!! I hope H&M will move on and leave those fools in the dust. Onward and upward!
This is what I really noticed! He seemed at peace with everything and it radiated through the screen in every interview.
I too hope that now that it’s all out there..that we continue to see them thriving in their projects and engagements which I believe was the plan.
Though at some point I do want Meghan’s memoir lol
I don’t think she thought she could fix him, rather she loved him so much she couldn’t give up on him and helped him fix himself.
Amen to this MY3CENTS! It is undoubtedly Meghan’s love and support that enabled Harry to do the emotional work required for him to loose the life-long chains his toxic family ensnared him in. It is a true testimony to the power of love, and the healing that is possible when you find the fabled ONE. We should all be so fortunate.
^^ Yeah guys, I agree with you 💯!
Based on what we know about Meg and on what we’ve heard from Harry in ‘Spare,’ regarding M’s reaction to him lashing out at her early in their relationship, she is fortunately a whole woman, not perfect, but more than enough. Taking that latter from Meg’s encouraging words to young women and girls, “You are enough!” These are words that a casting director told Meg. She took the lesson from those words and she’s passed it on.
M’s reaction to H’s uncharacteristic outburst during their first big argument, shows she values her worth, and that she has compassion and insight into her husband’s pain. Him lashing out at her must have been painful, but she gave him little quarter. “Don’t ever speak to me that way again. Where do you think that came from? You need to figure that out. Get help. If you’ve tried before and it didn’t work out, try again.”
Meg ain’t in the business of ‘fixing’ wayward British princes. She simply fell deeply in love with a guy named Harry, who happens to be a Prince of the UK. She showed him who she is, and she committed to nurturing a relationship. But, she was NOT willing to put up with his flaws, or baby him, or become emotionally co-dependent, or try to fix any of his egregious failings. She laid it on the line. “I love you. I believe in you. I believe in us. But I also know my own worth. You must respect me. I will never put up with anything less. Respect yourself too and get help. Fix yourself or we can’t be together.”
Ginger Harry straightened himself up real fast. He knew the good woman he had in Meghan, and he was self-aware enough and man enough to ‘up his level,’ and not lose her. Harry always knew he had won someone special in Meghan. She was way above his weight class, which he acknowledges! She was not impressed by, nor intimidated by his princely status. She was attracted to his character and to his personality, which was solidified by the mutual interests they shared.
I agree. Kaiser, I love your coverage but that statement felt wrong. The vibe that she gives off is not an “I’ll fix him” but rather we’ll work together on this.
“I can fix him”??? Eewwwww
There’s no way Meghan thought that.
yeah I also don’t think M thought H needed fixing. M saw someone she loved, and imagined that they together would modernize the BRF bc she’s biracial (side note: tokenism doesn’t work!). In their documentary H&M were very open about their naivete about the family. So no, Meghan didn’t see a toxic family –maybe a dysfunctional one, but it took until the pregnancy for them both to start realizing how toxic it was.
@Naomi: “M saw someone she loved, and imagined that they together would modernize the BRF bc she’s biracial…”
This doesn’t feel true either. This feels like what the media and people on the outside of their relationship felt. Meg didn’t know much about the inner workings of the monarchy. She trusted Harry and she followed his lead in regard to the institution.
Based on what M&H both said in their engagement interview, they saw the monarchy as a global platform which would enable them to help others. I think Harry is the one who had ideas about how to modernize the royal firm. Meg was not really thinking too much about her biracial background at first, according to her own words. I think the growing reaction to the Sussexes, and the way different people in Commonwealth countries identified with Meg, and responded to her and Harry on their tours, cued them into the potential they had to make an important difference, in representing the British monarchy.
Sigh. But of course, jealousy reared its ugly head hugely, which led to Sussexit. M&H’s great enthusiasm and M’s symbolic potential, as well as her exceptional talent and impact, were rejected and went for nought, due to jealousy and systemic racism. The monarchy and the UK “coulda had a bad b*,” as the saying goes. But oh well, the Sussexes are much better off in California. And, they are able to do so much more as global citizens outside that archaic institution. #Service_Is_Universal!
Yeah, nobody can fix another person. You mature when you realize that. BUT you can be there for them and try to provide tools for them, to help. And be ready to walk if it does not serve you (as Meghan was – it’s very telling that the one time she was ready to walk away from him is when HE acted out against her, not any of the times she was threatened and dragged in the press or smeared by anyone else – the rest is different because they’re a team but taking it from him is unacceptable and would have meant disaster for a life together for them and she knew it).
100% @C.
Yeah, the “I can fix him” is a dangerously toxic narrative. An ex-best friend nearly destroyed herself trying to “fix” her husband, and remake him to her specifications. And he resented the hell out of her. Not to say the man was great, he was a machismo duck head, but it seemed like everyone saw it except for her.
I digress. The point is, HARRY was already on the path and willing to do the work. It would have never worked otherwise.
I’m sorry, but your autocorrect created this hilarious image in my head of a duck bodybuilder.
I don’t think she thought she could “ fix him”. In the Netflix documentary she mentioned that if Harry hadn’t been working on himself, or growing and changing already, he’d never have been interested in her. So rather than fixing, it’s more of finding a solution that worked for them as a couple. I think they could have done tremendous work within the BRF and they miss that part, but the hostility and lack of support and the vipers nest of the British media, they happily never want to deal with again.
I was just about to post about this too.
Meghan probably thought she could support him on his way to fixing himself, because of course no one is responsible for fixing another person.
It is toxic relationship language, unfortunately.
He’s so lucky they found each other, & they know it.
It must embarrass the Wales to no end to have to witness what love should be, not their charade.
I took that statement more to mean, “I can fix this situation,” i.e. get him out of the toxic, dysfunctional situation he was in, and help him realize there is a different world out there that is NOT the f’ed up BRF, not fix *Harry* per se, if that makes sense.
I kind of read it as a reverse take on the classic fairytales: she rescued her prince.
(Or helped rescue him, obviously he’s done a lot of work and growing to get where he is, on the other side now)
@MY3CENTS, you said it best.
Absolutely this. When you love someone so much, you don’t desert them. When I was going through my husband’s addiction, I could’ve left but it didn’t sit right…leaving. I told my boys if one of them had done something terrible, or gotten into drugs, would I have disowned them? Never. And so it was for my husband. Then the boys sprang into action. Having said we don’t abandon those we love was the catalyst for action.
The pic with Archie looking at his dad is a sight to behold, barring any thing happening to his dad he is going to grow up into a confident young man knowing he was loved and wanted .and that is beautiful ❤️
Some people are not just embarrassed. They are angry and jealous. They are desperate to gain control of Harry and Meghan again.
These people were trying to say Harry’s admission of drug use in his book would get him kicked out of the US. They are craving that result. They want him forced back to England.
It’s no coincidence, for example, that Willy and Kate got a house in Windsor near Frogmore Cottage. Notice the talk of that Windsor move started after Harry had returned and stayed at Frogmore Cottage for Phil’s funeral (and maybe the statue thing?). Abuser Willy wanted to get close to Harry to watch him and be able to pop in and attack him like at Nott Cott. I’m sure that was behind the move in some way. Harry will be in danger from Willy staying there in the future.
The onslaught of hate is an attempt to bring Harry to heel as they can’t stand his freedom or happiness.
Was it in the Netflix doc that there was mention about conversations regarding frogmore?
I wonder if they’ll give up the property this year? I forgot how long their lease was for but it seems like they moved everything out so I do wonder if they’ll buy elsewhere? Granted the security aspect is a major deal.
Sadly, Prince Harry needs UK security protection from his own brother, in addition to those incited by the abusive press.
I was abused and neglected by my mother growing up and severed ties with her 3 years ago. Knowing the full story about Harry now has been a bit triggering and reminds me of making that decision. It’s kind of uncomfortable for me watching it play out in the press for Harry but he’s handled himself well and I’m proud of him. Like Harry, I thought it would be temporary but after a lot of therapy, I made the choice that it needed to be permanent to maintain my own well-being. My mother was angry and embarrassed I called out her abusive behavior in front her boyfriend one of the final times we spoke. I personally have no regrets. I’m proud of myself for no longer staying silent.
There’s a article online called The Missing, Missing Reasons that my therapist had me read (I’ll put the link below) I hope Harry’s read it too. Abusive families like to pretend that they don’t understand how their actions led to the outcome of estrangement. It’s an abusers own cognitive dissonance that prevents Charles or William from seeing why Harry would leave. They will never understand and I hope Harry isn’t relying on any kind of reconciliation or their understanding. Harry could explain it a million times and they will never understand.
https://www.issendai.com/psychology/estrangement/missing-missing-reasons.html
Thanks for this link, k8terade. Lots to think about.
The key points I got from all 3 interviews is that Camilla is the villain, and H still believes that there is goodness in W and Charles. When he talks about William swearing on their mother’s life that he wants the best for Harry, and Harry not believing him…it’s devastating. The ITV interview dedicates quite a bit of time to the pre-Meghan period. It’s clear from everything that he says that Meghan upgraded him. Like, Beyonce “Upgrade U” styles.
I think that’s sort of normal. It’s easier for him to blame Camilla than his father or William. Like when he keeps talking about Camilla rehabilitating her image, the obvious thing he’s not saying is that that was done with his father’s full approval and assistance and guidance. but it’s easier I think to accept that Camilla threw him under the bus to help her image, than to accept that Charles threw him under the bus to help Camilla (he knew Charles obviously used him to help his own image already) and then could not do anything to help Harry or Meghan.
I think so many times its often easier to blame the step relative or the IL than the blood relative.
I also wonder if the Clarkson article played into this. All these interviews happened within days of the article coming out the the worldwide outrage from it so it was probably fresh in his mind. I do wonder if in the book he goes harder at Charles? We know he does for William though he’s been more sympathetic to him in tv interviews.
True, true. It’s either denial or fear. He refuses to make the connection between Charles and Diana’s death. He either doesn’t want to believe that his only surviving parent is a monster, or he knows that Diana thought that Charles was plotting against her and knows better than to go down that path. So blaming Camilla may be the next best thing. Who knows. This family is so effed up.
I see why some think it’s going after the woman in him unfairly blaming Camilla but she really showed her ugly side with the whole Clarkson thing. The way she was blatantly hanging out with him and Piers Morgan followed by that vicious article erased all doubt she has a huge mean streak. I think Harry is angry about that and that’s why he came out so hard against her in those interviews.
Domestic abuse victims do look for scapegoats to avoid acknowledging that a person or persons they love is abusing them. Yes, Camilla, like the media, bears much responsibility for the pain H&M have experienced, but the main abusers are Charles and William. Harry doesn’t accept this truth yet, but with a good therapist, hopefully, he will get there eventually.
There’s also so much that we don’t—and probably won’t— see, that Harry does. Camilla didn’t arrive newly on the scene to break up Charles and Diana’s marriage. She was there from the beginning and molded that marriage and what that family grew to become. Camilla played a significant part in molding Diana’s husband and Harry and William’s father before, during, and after Charles was married to Diana.
I don’t want to dump on Camilla without the information to back it up, but it’s highly possible that at least some of Charles’s evident failings — odd and unloved hapless Charles — can be attributed to allowing himself to be molded by Camilla into the monster that he eagerly became.
So while Harry may not want to see his only surviving —and still loved — parent as a monster, he may also have a lot of insight into how Charles got to be that way, as well as what sustains it. The same might be true of Harry’s view of William. Harry, though, likely doesn’t view these stories as his to tell.
I think Harry is playing the long game. I think he knows that there is a larger audience ready to accept Cam’s role in the historical and current toxicity and dysfunction of this family. If the RF & BM modus operandi that Harry has exposed remains consistent, people who are currently reluctant to see the sinister nature of KC3 and POW will become more accepting of the possibility that they have been acting in bad faith and, with the assistance of the BM, seeking to inflict serious harm on Harry, Meghan and their family.
Um, MOST of the recent leaks and lies came from Kensington palace. This has been verified by many reporters
Meghan was not trying to fix him. Harry started fixing himself well before Meghan entered the picture.
It has been said in numerous articles that the BaRF plan was for Meghan to leave but not Harry. His family and institution truly underestimated his character. They thought he was weak sauce like them. Even now, the media is trying to create havoc to drive them apart.
The BaRF showed the world that they are violent, manipulative abusers in bed with the WORST of the gutter press. I can see why they are embarrassed.
Harry did what Margaret wouldn’t or couldn’t. That was the example they had.
I love his comments here. They’re not only embarrassed but angry that Harry left with Meghan and he didn’t come crawling back as they thought he would.
The fact that he’s happy is the problem, right? HE wasn’t supposed to leave anyway, but once he did, the expectation was that he would come crawling back, and if not crawling back, then at least live out the rest of his life in exile and misery. Instead he and Meghan just radiate happiness and love and contentment.
That’s not how it was supposed to happen and they (the BRF and the press) cannot cope with it.
Amen. Their existence as a couple, their love, their wealth, their happiness, is an affront to the royal family. How toxic is that–the fact that these stunted royals, whose entire universe revolves around hierarchy, feel such misery that the only way to assuage their misery is to revel in the fact that others beneath them are even more miserable. Kate bought into that bullshit. Harry and Meghan have proven that this idea is complete bullshit. Living well and thriving is an absolute affront to everything the royals stand for.
It’s like that scene in the Godfather, where the movie producer (the one who ends up finding his horses head in his bed) hates Corleone’s nephew because “he made me look ridiculous! No one can make me look ridiculous!”
It just occurred to me that “Spare” is basically the horse head in the producers bed. We can practically hear William, Charles, and Camilla screaming, all in unison. (tee hee).
“Today I settle all family business ….”
And if this is the Godfather, Baldy is Fredo. I would not equate him with hot-headed Sonny. Long live the younger brother Michael. I LOVE this movie.
This is why Will, Kate and all the haters are so, so envious of Harry and Meghan. And so very angry because they can clearly see that Harry and Meghan have moved on.
You can hear the anger on some of the nasty language. Seen a lot of “ I hope it was worth the $100 mil to throw your family under the bus”, as if he and Meghan hadn’t been fed through a meat grinder by the royal family all these years. The amount of collective amnesia in these screeds is almost laughable.
The family already threw them under the bus, he’s just doing it right back.
What’s the adorable photo with Archie on his shoulders? Are those Cheeto hands?
Looks like persimmon.
I think him leaving and being *successful* is what’s embarrassing to “some people”. The hangers-on who tried to become financially independent failed and came crawling back to the institution, and their failure made them and the institution assume it was impossible for all of them. So they threw all their eggs into the basket of Harry crashing and burning when he tried, secure in the belief that the pattern would hold true, and when it didn’t, they realized two things 1) they’d screwed themselves out of any iota of control over the Sussexes by rejecting their offer to continue limited official duties, a spectacular own goal, and 2) the hangers-on’s failures at independence was a them problem all along, and that’s embarrassing. Too embarrassing to acknowledge.
“Own goal” seems to be the UK MO since 2016.
I find it interesting that he said that the fact that he left, he’s in a better place than he’s ever been, he’s happy and thriving, “probably angers some people and infuriates others”
He recognizes that there are some that aren’t simply angry… they are infuriated: furious, enraged (with all the anger but additional intensity, sense of lack of control) I’ve seen it online, there are some who are filled with rage and vitriol about him, about his wife, their circumstances.
Don’t know if he’s alluding to William or others, but he’s likely been exposed to someone in his family expressing that intensity.
The itv interview was uploaded on YouTube by an off account named Sir jimmy Savile. I watched it last night before it gets pulled. I much preferred the 60 minutes interview. Anderson Cooper did a much better job than Tom.
^^ Oh, I’ve only seen clips, highlights and summaries of the ITV interview with Tom Bradby. Maybe Bradby is a bit too close to Harry, and thus more emotionally involved. The uploaded video had been pulled by the time I heard about it. From what I’ve seen, it looks as if Harry conducted himself well, articulately, calmly and forcefully. Harry was also excellent in the Good Morning America clip earlier today. A lengthier version of the GMA interview with Michael Strahan will air at 8:30pm eastern time this evening on ABC News.
Prince Harry:
“I think that probably angers some people and infuriates others, just by the nature of me leaving. I’m sure they always thought that Meghan would leave but I don’t think they thought I would leave as well. Just by leaving, it’s embarrassing for some people. As I said, it isn’t necessarily something I would have chosen at the time but I own my story and I own the result.”
This has been the truth since day one, Meghan was expected to leave. The BRF didn’t realize the love Prince Harry got from Meghan will bolstered his bravery.
I’m glad he’s come out and said that the family expected Meghan to leave. That’s an important thing that needs to be said out loud.
@lanne, checkout @PearlKadupul thread on Twitter on the issue of finance.
Pearl Kadapul: “In #SparebyPrinceHarry, he shared that Charles didn’t want to pay for Meghan’s food and clothing as a working royal because, apparently, they “do not have £ to spare,” 👁👄👁 and we found RECEIPTS to confirm this revelation.”
THAT THREAD MADE ME BURN WITH RAGE!!!
Spread it far and wide, people on social media. It should be talked about on every talk show. I fully believe that the intent of the royal family was to drain Meghan’s savings as “punishment” for thinking she could be a royal. So let’s add financial abuse to the crimes of the royal family against Meghan.
F the royal family. F those bastards. This story has made me angrier than any other royal story I’ve read. Even more than the Clarkson story. This is the royal family messing with Meghan’s money. YOU DONT MESS WITH A WOMAN’S MONEY EVER. A woman’s money is her security. Meghan earned her coin–the royal family has no right to interfere. Thank the lord she kept her own lawyers and accountants. The extent to which they were willing to utterly destroy her life is appalling. You can imagine what would have happened had she trusted them with her taxes and accounting. Criminal financial abuse. Criminal.
I’m glad she and Harry have made 9 figures. They have earned every penny.
So I understand that Bulliyam bullied his way into KnottCott looking for M. Fortunately she was in NY at her babyshower. What I want to know is, what if she WAS home? What had Bulliyam planned to do to a pregnant woman? Why is this not a bigger story?
Agreed. What was he going to do to a very pregnant woman a foot shorter than him? Had he gone further than a finger in her face before? I hope his kids are safe.
Harry calls Megan captain of my soul. That tells us everything we need to know about she helped save him.
I am looking forward to reading this book.
It would be an easy read, it is ultimately about love as a foundation.
An its encompassing love with human implications and complications with joy at its Centre.
Life will be there to add its twist but with adaptation and perseverance; love can endure.
I emptied my mind and thoroughly to see their point-of-view and thoroughly enjoyed the docu-series on Netflix, now on to this book..
Harry and Meghan deserve the secured peace and joy they enjoy in their family unit..
The only quote that comes to mind is biblical; it is 1 Corinthians 13.
Their romantic love is expressed beautifully by Nancy Wilson in the Netflix series.
Once again I wish the Sussexes continued joy, they’ve earned it..
A truly loving brother would be elated by his brother’s newfound joy. But not William. He wanted to Harry to remain troubled and close.