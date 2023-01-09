Princess Kate’s 41st birthday today seems pretty muted, which is… weird

Today is the Princess of Wales’s 41st birthday. Happy birthday, Buttons. Last week, I kept waiting for the keen birthday stories to begin, although I wasn’t expecting the three-week buttons propaganda we got last year for Kate’s 40th. What I also didn’t expect was for Kate to be completely silent – usually, we get at least one or two stories about how Kate is the greatest Top CEO to ever keen, and this year will be the year where she really gets down to work. There’s been none of that. Which is notable, right? Her first birthday as Princess of Wales and there’s just… nothing. William even arranged for an unhinged story in the Sunday Times this weekend and there was barely even a mention of his wife or her birthday.
It could be that Kate is mad that Prince Harry’s Spare and his promotion have made it clear that Kate was a complete a–hole to Meghan from the word go, and Kate is simply saving her keen PR until the Spare stuff dies down. In last night’s ITV interview, Harry even said that Kate “stereotyped” Meghan, which I believe. (I also believe Kate was racist AF.) Kate and William are due to make a joint appearance together… on Friday. LOL, could they really not arrange for a busy-work event before then?
Buckingham Palace wished Kate a happy birthday, as did the Irish Guards. I’ve seen some bot-farm tweets too. But mostly, things seem very muted around Kate right now. Curious.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 13: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Order Of The Garter Service at St George’s Chapel on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.,Image: 699352307, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph / Avalon
-
-
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and William, Duke of Cambridge watching Novak Djokovic (SRB) playing his quarter finals men’s singles match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) on Centre court at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom,,Image: 705268624, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
-
-
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. The Duchess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013, Team England Futures programme is a partnership between SportsAid, Sport England and Commonwealth Games England which will see around 1,000 talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes.,Image: 711503774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
13/11/2022. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 737222029, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
Camilla, Queen Consort (L), and Catherine, Princess of Wales (R), attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London, on November 13, 2022.,Image: 737231338, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Nassau, Bahamas -20220325-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 7
The Duke Duchess of Cambridge in Nassau, Bahamas, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Nassau, BAHAMAS – Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are treated to a parade at Nassau, Bahamas during the Royals 3rd and final stop on their 2022 Platinum Jubilee Caribbean Tour.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Grand Bahama, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Abaco, a chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, was hit by winds of up to 185mph during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 leaving 75% of homes across the chain of islands damaged and resulting in tragic loss of life.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before p
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
She’s waiting for Spare to come out, so she can blame Harry for the fact that she got older.
Now the audience has been warned about the absolute BTS nightmare she is, in the awful post brexit inflation unpoverished britain era,she needs to make herself forgotten.
The daily fail of course has an article about harry ruining keen birthday.
I was LOLing hard at that article.
It’s not like some big milestone birthday. After a certain age who cares unless it’s the big ones.
I know, big deal. She is 41 and looks 57. End of. The shot of her in the blue coat dress, look at the chest/ribs. Zero body fat.
I think there was pushback last year from William and maybe even BP after her 40th birthday press extravaganza, which was so over the top and ridiculous; we didn’t get half as much press for William’s 40th bday, the actual heir. I mean three separate portraits!!! It was just ridiculous. I think she was told to sit a few plays out after that one.
Showing the Victorian ghost photo right now would definitely not make her look out of touch and as snotty as Harry has described her. 😄
@becks1: i think they’ll follow the talking point of it all being harry’s fault that she couldn’t celebrate properly
I know this isn’t a useful comment, but that pic in the blue and yellow polka dot dress she looks so much like pippa! Threw me off it was with TOB
I have a theory that Kate is going to step back for quite a while and try and reinvent herself. She wants to be the Princess of Wales and one day, Queen.. its her whole identity and right now she has to wait for the heat from Spare to die down.
A good thought but poor Kate doesn’t have much to work with intellect-wise, does she? The 5 Questions nonsense is just that, she is aging badly, can’t dress herself, and is a horrid public speaker. She is raising three kids with a LOT of domestic help. She has done nothing else except to chase a man for 10 years. She only got him because he gave up and no one else wanted him.
Rationale for the B Day “Stand Down”:
@cidysmiley – YES. Reinvent Kate could be in the works IF KP and KC3 really have a hoot about her. I suspect she has limited power influence other than hair flips and mom duties.
Back to my thoughts:
Twitter – fawning seems to largely bot driven (yes she has a fan base but still).
“Spare” has linked KP PR + BM= Fluffing her image. So KP is letting her “work” associations regale her with Birthday wishes. Look at all my connections!!! (kinda quiet)
Last year’s 3 glam shot fanadango with a nixed “UK Portrait Tour” was a giant Thirst Trap that was most likely mocked extensively behind closed doors. Reminding the public that all Kate offers is $$$ clothing & photoshop & fillers during an Economic Crisis will garner ZERO favours.
So it’s stand down. Possibly pop up somewhere doing something charitable for a “surprise photo op” (pap walk!) and poof she gets good headlines.
Right now.. they’re painting the picture of Harry looking thirsty. It plays to this narrative.
Was anyone else shocked that Harry said they were very close in the ITV interview? That he *did* see Kate like a sister? I was surprised because like many of us here, I thought that was all Middleton PR
I’m surprise they didn’t release a picture of Kate and William going to church yesterday with her “friends “ walking six feet behind them, as protocol dictates.
Had not been for Harry’s Spare Kate would have thrown a big bash party as being the new princess of Wales but Harry threw a big bucket of cold water to Kate’s plans. He rained on her parade and the British media won’t soon forget. I hope I am good at sarcasm
My guess is that everyone is behind closed doors, staying out of sight during Harrys PR tour for Spare.
All next week, it will be “sightings” labeled as X breaks cover for first time since Spare release.
We’ve seen it all before.
Really good theory, HeyKay. Charles has been out and about, chatting and laughing with some crowd, somewhere. I think he can manage it pretty well and is adroit enough to keep going. W&K are another matter. IMO serious discussion is going into how they will behave. I foresee huge cheering and positive crowd response to their first few events, but any boo’ing or pointed question shouted out by a newspaper reporter, and William could go mad. I think the fear is William. He is such a hostile character and therefore unpredictable. How would Kate react with him in explosive mode, publicly? It would reveal so much about their marriage.
Kate WOULD have the same birthday as my sociopathic mother