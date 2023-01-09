Princess Kate’s 41st birthday today seems pretty muted, which is… weird

Today is the Princess of Wales’s 41st birthday. Happy birthday, Buttons. Last week, I kept waiting for the keen birthday stories to begin, although I wasn’t expecting the three-week buttons propaganda we got last year for Kate’s 40th. What I also didn’t expect was for Kate to be completely silent – usually, we get at least one or two stories about how Kate is the greatest Top CEO to ever keen, and this year will be the year where she really gets down to work. There’s been none of that. Which is notable, right? Her first birthday as Princess of Wales and there’s just… nothing. William even arranged for an unhinged story in the Sunday Times this weekend and there was barely even a mention of his wife or her birthday.

It could be that Kate is mad that Prince Harry’s Spare and his promotion have made it clear that Kate was a complete a–hole to Meghan from the word go, and Kate is simply saving her keen PR until the Spare stuff dies down. In last night’s ITV interview, Harry even said that Kate “stereotyped” Meghan, which I believe. (I also believe Kate was racist AF.) Kate and William are due to make a joint appearance together… on Friday. LOL, could they really not arrange for a busy-work event before then?

Buckingham Palace wished Kate a happy birthday, as did the Irish Guards. I’ve seen some bot-farm tweets too. But mostly, things seem very muted around Kate right now. Curious.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.

19 Responses to “Princess Kate’s 41st birthday today seems pretty muted, which is… weird”

  1. ThatsNotOkay says:
    January 9, 2023 at 8:23 am

    She’s waiting for Spare to come out, so she can blame Harry for the fact that she got older.

    • Nem says:
      January 9, 2023 at 8:48 am

      Now the audience has been warned about the absolute BTS nightmare she is, in the awful post brexit inflation unpoverished britain era,she needs to make herself forgotten.

  2. Tessa says:
    January 9, 2023 at 8:24 am

    The daily fail of course has an article about harry ruining keen birthday.

  3. Noki says:
    January 9, 2023 at 8:24 am

    It’s not like some big milestone birthday. After a certain age who cares unless it’s the big ones.

    • kelleybelle says:
      January 9, 2023 at 8:40 am

      I know, big deal. She is 41 and looks 57. End of. The shot of her in the blue coat dress, look at the chest/ribs. Zero body fat.

  4. Becks1 says:
    January 9, 2023 at 8:26 am

    I think there was pushback last year from William and maybe even BP after her 40th birthday press extravaganza, which was so over the top and ridiculous; we didn’t get half as much press for William’s 40th bday, the actual heir. I mean three separate portraits!!! It was just ridiculous. I think she was told to sit a few plays out after that one.

    • Nic919 says:
      January 9, 2023 at 8:35 am

      Showing the Victorian ghost photo right now would definitely not make her look out of touch and as snotty as Harry has described her. 😄

    • Chloe says:
      January 9, 2023 at 8:55 am

      @becks1: i think they’ll follow the talking point of it all being harry’s fault that she couldn’t celebrate properly

  5. Clarissa says:
    January 9, 2023 at 8:34 am

    I know this isn’t a useful comment, but that pic in the blue and yellow polka dot dress she looks so much like pippa! Threw me off it was with TOB

  6. CidySmiley says:
    January 9, 2023 at 8:46 am

    I have a theory that Kate is going to step back for quite a while and try and reinvent herself. She wants to be the Princess of Wales and one day, Queen.. its her whole identity and right now she has to wait for the heat from Spare to die down.

    • kelleybelle says:
      January 9, 2023 at 9:07 am

      A good thought but poor Kate doesn’t have much to work with intellect-wise, does she? The 5 Questions nonsense is just that, she is aging badly, can’t dress herself, and is a horrid public speaker. She is raising three kids with a LOT of domestic help. She has done nothing else except to chase a man for 10 years. She only got him because he gave up and no one else wanted him.

  7. Deanne from Canada says:
    January 9, 2023 at 8:54 am

    Rationale for the B Day “Stand Down”:

    @cidysmiley – YES. Reinvent Kate could be in the works IF KP and KC3 really have a hoot about her. I suspect she has limited power influence other than hair flips and mom duties.

    Back to my thoughts:
    Twitter – fawning seems to largely bot driven (yes she has a fan base but still).

    “Spare” has linked KP PR + BM= Fluffing her image. So KP is letting her “work” associations regale her with Birthday wishes. Look at all my connections!!! (kinda quiet)

    Last year’s 3 glam shot fanadango with a nixed “UK Portrait Tour” was a giant Thirst Trap that was most likely mocked extensively behind closed doors. Reminding the public that all Kate offers is $$$ clothing & photoshop & fillers during an Economic Crisis will garner ZERO favours.

    So it’s stand down. Possibly pop up somewhere doing something charitable for a “surprise photo op” (pap walk!) and poof she gets good headlines.

    Right now.. they’re painting the picture of Harry looking thirsty. It plays to this narrative.

  8. Iris says:
    January 9, 2023 at 8:57 am

    Was anyone else shocked that Harry said they were very close in the ITV interview? That he *did* see Kate like a sister? I was surprised because like many of us here, I thought that was all Middleton PR

  9. Athena says:
    January 9, 2023 at 9:02 am

    I’m surprise they didn’t release a picture of Kate and William going to church yesterday with her “friends “ walking six feet behind them, as protocol dictates.

  10. Lolo86lf says:
    January 9, 2023 at 9:03 am

    Had not been for Harry’s Spare Kate would have thrown a big bash party as being the new princess of Wales but Harry threw a big bucket of cold water to Kate’s plans. He rained on her parade and the British media won’t soon forget. I hope I am good at sarcasm

  11. HeyKay says:
    January 9, 2023 at 9:04 am

    My guess is that everyone is behind closed doors, staying out of sight during Harrys PR tour for Spare.
    All next week, it will be “sightings” labeled as X breaks cover for first time since Spare release.

    We’ve seen it all before.

    • sparrow says:
      January 9, 2023 at 9:21 am

      Really good theory, HeyKay. Charles has been out and about, chatting and laughing with some crowd, somewhere. I think he can manage it pretty well and is adroit enough to keep going. W&K are another matter. IMO serious discussion is going into how they will behave. I foresee huge cheering and positive crowd response to their first few events, but any boo’ing or pointed question shouted out by a newspaper reporter, and William could go mad. I think the fear is William. He is such a hostile character and therefore unpredictable. How would Kate react with him in explosive mode, publicly? It would reveal so much about their marriage.

  12. Annalise says:
    January 9, 2023 at 9:26 am

    Kate WOULD have the same birthday as my sociopathic mother

