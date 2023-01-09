Prince Harry has a ‘huge amount of compassion’ for homewrecker Camilla

Prince Harry’s pretaped Good Morning America interview aired this morning, and hilariously, Harry keeps radiating joy. This man is so happy to speak on the record, he’s been waiting for this for years, to finally set the record straight, to speak his truths out in the open. Despite the Windsors’ need to make Harry sound like he’s dumb or damaged, what really comes across is that he’s a well-spoken man who has opened himself up to change and done a lot of work. He’s made mistakes (and he even makes mistakes in these interviews), but he owns that sh-t and acknowledges that he’s a work in progress. I enjoy his emphasis on how important it is to him to be able to write his story too. Here’s the GMA interview:
Prince Harry to @michaelstrahan on rift with his family: "What people don't know is the efforts that I've gone to to resolve this privately, both with my brother and with my father." https://t.co/3H8haerzWR pic.twitter.com/Fa45y4D3V4
— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2023
Some quotes:
On Kate vs. Meghan: “[The press] pitched the Waleses, which Kate and William are now, against the Sussexes, me and my wife. They always pitched us against each other. They pitched Kate and Meghan against each other.” When asked whether press reports of Kate and Meghan fighting disrupted the women’s relationship, Harry replied, “Without question.”
How Diana would feel about her sons’ split: “I think she would be heartbroken that it’s ended up where it’s ended up. I think she would be heartbroken about the fact that William, his office, were a part of these stories… William and I made a pact, made a deal that no matter what, we would never let our offices fight against each other.” Strahan: “You think he broke that pact?” Harry: “Yes. The people he employed broke that pact.”
They’re trying to destroy him: “The people that he employed broke that. But again, within the family, it’s hard because you are led to believe that if you don’t play the game, that you will be destroyed. And again, I’m the one who’s proving that that is true, right? Chose not to play the game, but they’re trying to destroy me.”
On Camilla: “I have a huge amount of compassion for her, you know, being the third person within my parents’ marriage. She had a reputation or an image to rehabilitate, and whatever conversations happened, whatever deals or trading was made right at the beginning, she was led to believe that that would be the best way to do it. And I don’t have a problem with any member of my family needing to rehabilitate their image, but if that rehabilitation or that relationship with, in this case, the British tabloids, comes at the cost of my girlfriend or my family — my close family or my larger family — then I draw a line at that.”
On family reconciliation: “If we can get to the point of reconciliation, that will have a ripple effect across the world. I genuinely believe that, and that’s kind of what is pushing me. And if that doesn’t happen, then that’s very sad.” Harry said he believes the British press continues to try to “drive a wedge” between him and William, but hopes that he can reconcile with his brother. “I hope that we will be joined at the hip again. Because, you know, if there’s something that will terrify the British press more than anything, it’s William and I being aligned.”
Security: “I was stunned that my family would allow security to be taken away, especially at the most vulnerable point for us. And maybe they didn’t understand the concerns that I had. I mean, I listed them. I laid them out.”
On his relationship with his grandmother: “My grandmother and I had a very good relationship… It was never a surprise to anybody, least of all, her. She knew what was going on, she knew how hard it was. She never said to me that she was angry. I think she was sad that it had got to that point.”
He also takes ownership for his part in the breakdown in relations with his family, but that he has made significant efforts to make peace (peace with accountability). Harry emphasizes that there absolutely needs to be larger conversations within the family. As for what he says about Camilla… H is a shady B. “I have a huge amount of compassion for her, you know, being the third person within my parents’ marriage.” MY GOD.
“My wife is not visibly Black” – I mean… no comment. I know what he meant.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, GMA, Backgrid.
Frankly, I thought the TB interview on iTV was the most powerful. He really pulled no punches there and let The Rottweiler have it full on (her HUGE part in briefing/leaking). Having watched the 60 Min.one first, I don’t know why he seemed to “tone down” for the American audience, but to me, it was distinct. TB’s interview brought out. LOT more detail as well.
Frankly, I think ALL of us here at CB deserves Detective 1st Class badges for we figured all this out before hand lol. This was just confirmation by The Man himself.
I think the difference is that Harry knows Americans already loathe Camilla. She has no fans here, so he can tone it down and the message stays the same.
I agree to some extent. Tom Bradby pulled no punches and I saw Harry being rattled a few times which added to the authenticity and honesty of his message. I can see that Harry has done a lot of inner work and is still working on himself. I am so glad he met Meghan. She saved him.
oh man I really want to watch this one. I can’t even find the whole thing on youtube, just a few clips here and there.
Wow that’s disappointing.. I’ve only seen the itv interview so far and was already disappointed by the way he portrays that it’s all the fault of the British press and that his family aren’t actually bad people (that’s how it came across to me). Was hoping it would be clearer in America…
And I don’t agree with him at all with this:
“If we can get to the point of reconciliation, that will have a ripple effect across the world.”
Why and who should it affect!?! The monarchy doesn’t affect anyone in a positive way, it should just be abolished!
I just can’t believe he has a single good word for his family when they are all treacherous cruel assholes!
remember that he still has to maintain the high ground. It would be wrong of him strategically to call his family monsters. The fact that after all they have done, he can still be somewhat gracious to them, is quite the burn. He’s showing them the grace they never showed him.
Actually, I understand Harry on this point. They are his family and it makes sense that he will always have complicated feelings . There is good and bad that he has experienced. Are they good for “the world”? Nope. We’re there parts that were good for him…..We are biologically made to desire and need those relationships. Life isn’t black and white and people are not all good or all bad.
I also think the fact that Harry and Tom Bradby have known each other for a long time, Bradby did the Africa tour documentary, that Harry felt comfortable being a bit more revealing then he did with Anderson. Also, the interview was 90 minutes instead of the 20 or so minutes for 60 minutes.
@Jan90067 … “Frankly, I thought the TB interview on iTV was the most powerful.”
It certainly sounds like it, which is probably why ITV is making it so hard for Americans to watch in full. And that in itself is telling as by now ITV would have posted the full interview on YouTube. I also believe the milder interview with Anderson Cooper was deliberate on Harry’s part, because if he’d gone all in with the American public like he did with the British public the rabid Brit tabloids would be screaming about Harry attempting to turn the American public against the British Monarchy so he could set up an alternative Court to rival his father’s and brother’s.
How are the BBC and other main stream media outlets in Britain responding to Harry’s ITV interview?
He wants to realign with William who attacks him regularly?! He is still sooo far from where he needs to be in my opinion. He keeps making nice with that family of vipers. And they continue to demonize him. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I think you’re missing the point. He is saying if his family does the work to be and do better he is open to reconciliation. But he knows they will never do so.
All he needs to say then is that! Proclaiming his love and desire to have an alliance with William against the media means he is IN DENIAL.
He can say what he wants to say and how he feels. That’s the whole damn point of all of this.
And I can be sad and say that. I can say how I feel too.
Again missing the point- his feelings around his family are complicated. Which isn’t surprising. After how many years of not being able to talk about it I find it interesting that so many folks are disappointed that what they projected onto him and WISH he would say didn’t happen.
None of know what stage Harry truly is in right now in regards to his family. He’s chosen to put ALL of his cards on the table. Expose the truth so they can’t hide an obfuscate anymore. Now he’s going to sit back and see how they respond.
It’s possible that he holds little to no hope that they will change, but he’s saying, if they do the work, he’s open to reconciliation. But he’s making it crystal clear what his terms are.
@Ameerah M – love the consistency of your comments today. You have been spot on with all of them.
DV victims do this. Why are you shocked?
I was hoping he was farther along in healing. He is not as far as long as I had hoped. He doesn’t seem to see himself as a victim of Willam’s violence.
He publicly laid out what they need to do to make things right with him. I don’t think the RF will step up but publicly putting the ball in their court was brilliant. Fear not, for the healing (which is never linear) is happening.
I don’t think you can say where he is in his healing, only Harry knows that. And healing isn’t linear anyway.
It is perplexing. That family has shown time and again that they think Harry is expendable. There is no way that they will own up to their part. I hope Harry simply moves on.
Considering where Harry was right before he met Meghan to where he is now is really significant. We can force him to grow, change or see what we see at any faster pace. It’s his journey. Meghan had a different one with her father that got her to the point of finally letting him go.
Harry just started unpacking this all 2/3 years ago when they left and when he began writing this book.
But I suspect the media and palaces reaction to this book/Netflix series and being left out of the coronation will help bring some clarity for him and hopefully he will then be able to let it all go!!
Frankly I’m shocked that he’s functioning and hasn’t had a breakdown. In the last few years he’s had to face that his own family don’t care about him, threw his wife, the only person who cared about him,to the same people who devoured his mom, his father pulled security from him and his brother tried to attack him after funerals.
I think he’s doing remarkably well. Thank god he has had therapy and the military. Everything he’s known, his work and family, taken away in revealed to be lies.
Why is it wrong for him to want to be part of his family once again? Who they are is the reason why he’s hurt, and why it matters so much to him. Yearning for reconciliation does not have to be a sign of weakness; out of all, he’s the one getting the help necessary to heal. Harry doesn’t have to do and act as we would for him to be right.
I haven’t listened to this interview but first off, I don’t see what is wrong with saying “my wife is not visibly black”. I am black and my daughter looks white. I am Arab with African features and my husband is Arab with European features. My daughter was born with bleach blonde hair. Someone tell me if this is okay for me to say my daughter is not visibly black. This is a rhetorical question of course.
I have a couple of biracial cousins who are not visibly black. Honestly, you would never guess in a million years. They have often said people would say racist shit to them about other blacks or POCs because they assumed they were white.
Meghan has said the same thing, about people saying racist shit to her, because they didn’t know her background.
When you listen to the interview and hear Harry’s comment in context, I think there is even less “wrong” with it. Meghan has said as much herself—simple fact. I am half Jewish but don’t “look it” and have had experiences similar to @Snuffles cousins with people making anti-Semitic jokes and comments around me. I’ve also been peered at intensely and had my facial features assessed with “Okay, yeah, I can see it now,” which is very uncomfortable and weird feeling. Racism hurts.
I’m sorry but really you don’t look Jewish! What a horrible stereotype to use. Please enlighten me as to what Jews look like to you?
From a totally different angle, people in school and after insisted I was Native American. I am not. I never did figure out how to tell them I wasn’t in a way that didn’t make it sound like I’d be ashamed if I were. People are idiots.
I think he said that because so many of the defenses I’ve seen against the blatant racism in the press is that “she doesnt even look Black! I didn’t even know she wasn’t white until someone told me!!!!” like the press could not have been racist because Meghan is lighter-skinned. So he’s sort of cutting off that defense at that head.
My husband, who does NOT follow gossip and who only knows the Royal Family from passing glances in the news, did not know Meghan was bi-racial. My jaw dropped when he said that last night.
He also didn’t know Mariah Carey was bi-racial but his answer was – who cares? why is this a thing? what possible difference should it make?
Sorry, I have a problem with “visibly black”. It sounds a tad stereotyped. My family runs every shade from ebony to ivory and we all identify as black and are proud of it.
“My wife is not visibly Black.” To YOU, Harry. Anyone who’s been around mixed race people can visibly see she is not just white. And that’s the problem with people who live in bubbles and have a teeny, tiny worldview. They start saying things like “unconscious bias” and mincing words when the problems with the institution and society at large is pretty…black and white.
Please. Most white folks have a hard time spotting people like Meghan as mixed race. Black folks do not. What he said is indicative of how a LOT of white folks aren’t very good at sporting mixed-race or light skin Black folks who can “pass” as Black. It’s why people like my great-Grandmother were able to sit in the front of the bus with no issue.
Lol. I can confirm that is true. I spotted the black immediately. I knew she wasn’t pure white at least. That said, I’m brown skinned and I STILL have white people asking me what’s my ethnicity because my features don’t look African American. I’ve been spoken to in multiple languages because people would think I’m Puerto Rican, East Indian, Ethiopian,etc. My Dad who is just as fair as Meghan also gets confused with just about every ethnicity with an olive skin tone.
I agree. Whole branches of family passed into white society, never told their kids, and those people are finding out about it now. It’s comical. But the Black folks knew and know, and told their descendants about the white “Bettons” or “Mercers” or what have you. Meghan’s mom allowed her to pass and never had THE conversation with her, so she grew up not knowing how to handle it when her identity was “exposed,” so to speak. Or just what it would feel like if, for some reason, her race was weaponized against her. This is one issue where I don’t have much sympathy for either Harry or Meghan. They both seem so clueless and slow about it.
Granddaughters #1 & 3 are both biracial. It’s obvious with #1 and people REALLLLLLLLLY have to stretch with #3 because she looks white, but exotic if that makes sense.
If either of them get the question “what are you?” #1always says “your worst nightmare” and #3 is “human. And you?”
@Ameeerah M you raise a very good point. Black folks can easily spot a mixed race person instantly. When I first saw Meghan on suits I immediately noted she was bi racial or just a fair skinned Black woman. If I may be so bold, I do not think white folks can spot this racial identity so easily.in mixed race folks.
He’s talking from his perspective as a white man. Black people ALWAYS know our own. White folks usually can’t tell or see what they want to see. It’s why SO MANY lighter skinned Black people were able to pass into white society in the past. Plus, considering all the “white” people finding out they have Black ancestry due to having Black ancestors who passed, we know the whites could not tell. See Joe Maganiello, Ty Burrell, or Johnny Cash’s first wife. It’s why Ancestry.com allows you to opt out of certain DNA matches since SO MANY whites complained about their results being linked to non-whites. https://support.ancestry.com/s/article/Choosing-not-to-be-Listed-as-an-AncestryDNA-Match?language=en_US
Fax.
Yeah uh a whole lot of people have insisted I’m not white when I 100% am, so maybe don’t assume you know by looking?
Agreed. I’m biracial (African-American and white). I have grown up in such a way that I can “see it,” and I find it offensive and annoying when people make comments re being stunned that I’m the biological mother of my kids, for example (their dad is white).
More importantly, I was very disappointed with Harry’s, ITV interview comment that his family merely suffers from unconscious bias, not racism by being “concerned” about Archie’s skin tone. If that isn’t racism, I don’t know what it is. Disappointed also in his comment that Hussey “didn’t mean any harm”. This is the same old trope that white people use all the time, it is not helpful to have a white person out there saying that.
I do realize, though, that Harry is on a journey, he’s learning, but in my view he’s not there yet. I do give him enormous credit for waking up, and doing the work, and remaining open to learning more.
Thank you. Also your wife has been talking about how she’s biracial for many years before you two even met. I don’t know who coached him on these interviews but it’s not doing a thing for me.
I know a good chunk of biracial people (not just part African-American) who outright say they don’t look like their racial makeup. A lot of them would “pass” as white unless you knew better, or heard their last name, or heard them talk about their heritage.
Harry: Oh, so you want to suppress the Panorama interview from ever seeing the light of day? Fine, let me just repeat my mother’s most famous quote about her tormenter from that interview and keep that going.
The SHADE. Love it. I think we know now why there were so many articles last year on Charles being “worried” about Harry disrespecting Camilla and “threatening” Harry with no invitations/kid’s titles etc. They knew Harry was going to expose her. I thought William for sure asked about Archie’s skin colour but I’m wondering now if it really was Camz (as well).
You’re right! Hahahaha Harry. I hope he’s secretly funded a website to archive that interview for posterity.
What I don’t understand is how the tabloids drive a wedge beyond the obvious briefing against each other. Do the royals believe what’s written? Does William read a story about Meghan and absorb every word? How can they play the media game and still be so media illiterate?
The trade off is their funding, supposed “market value” and lifetime leases of their private homes. You’d be used a a shield periodically and sacrificed to protect the heir.
The problem arises when the abuse is so over the top that it’s dangerous. But best believe, the infighting has always been there, and each has their go-to hack to get their side out.
His people are telling him the same things the courtier relayed to the tabloid. And if William was looking for confirmation of his bias against Meghan, then his courtiers will give it to him.
Look at all the newspapers headlines about a huge crime wave while the actual statistics show crime at an all time low. Then when your family starts ranting about all this terrible crime try telling them it isn’t really a problem.
The people in your family aren’t crime researchers though. The people in the BRF supposedly know each other. Like, they’ve met. I think Harry’s got cause and effect backwards.
And all those headlines ignore that murders were up 30% in 2020 under Trump and try to turn it into the fault of the woke states.
When they read the tabloid takes, they can never tell, with certainty, who is and isn’t engaged in briefing to the tabloids.
I hope harry also mentions that in many cases Camilla rehabilitation came at the expense of his deceased mother. Her critics who are c an c supporters have gaslit Diana to try to and I mean try to justify Diana’s bad treatment and betrayal by her husband. Has he read penny and Tina books.
Or Sally Bedell Smith’s biography of Diana that claimed that she had a borderline personality disorder.
Hopefully, I will get to watch this interview later. Harry will eventually realise that his family has no interest in reconciliation. I think Harry’s popularity was always a problem for the senior royals and they’ve successfully got the press to make him an enemy of the state. There’s no incentive for them to reconcile.
Going off of these interviews and the documentary, it’s clear Harry hasn’t realized he wasn’t born to a family. Harry was born into an institution who sporadically have family moments notably during the holidays.
I think Harry knows deep down they won’t change but wants to keep a door open bc while he feels betrayed and ostracized by them he thinks they can change bc he was able to change. Problem is there’s a clear distinction between wanting to change vs being able to change.
From my own experiences, growing up as the daughter of a mixed mother with a white grandmother and that extended family, it is very common for white people not to see beyond their viewpoint of how black people look vs who they are and how they personally identify.
My mother could’ve passed and when it suited her purposes, took full advantage. My grandmother once cussed out a woman in the mall for assuming I was lost because we were together. But she’d also say the most racist stuff imaginable because she felt she could. She was also fundamentally disappointed that I fully embraced my status as a black woman who happened to have a white grandmother.
Family is complicated and when you toss race into it, it gets even worse.
I have it on DVR so I’m just now at the part about Camilla. I think its a very nuanced and mature way of looking at the situation with her. Camilla did what she had to do help Camilla (obviously with Charles’ help/approval/active involvement etc.) Harry doesn’t seem to blame her for that, except when she used Harry and William to improve her image. I think that’s coming from the part of him that understands how the game is played, but wishes it didn’t have to be that way.
People said in the iTV interview he was a lot harder on her and I wonder why that is, different audiences maybe?
HA! did you all see the part in the GMA interview where BP’s lawyer contacted ABC while the show was airing and asked for the full interview before they would respond and ABC was like NOPE.
lololol
The BP lawyers also wanted an advance copy of the Anderson Cooper interview before they comment – who also refused. By asking for advance copies supports the belief that nothing gets written or aired in the media without their approval. So, all this dignified silence rhetoric is just nonsense. The BRF allow us to see/hear exactly what they want us to see/hear. IMHO they approved wholeheartedly with the Clarkson article and hoped to cause untold damage to Meghan if she came over here for the coronation.
Don’t know what he said about Camilla to Bradby, but as QuiteContrary said below, Harry told AC that she was dangerous, which was very pointed and surprising.
My question about her, and all of them, is – at what point did the RF/institution decide that for someone to look good, someone else had to look bad? Not that long ago, certainly at the time Charles and Camilla got together and were on the road to eventual marriage, TQ and Philip, Anne and Charles, and misc cousins, had hundreds of patronages, and overall were making thousands of visits a year. Charles in particular had a number of valuable initiatives, starting with the Prince’s Trust, worth highlighting. Why wasn’t it good enough to, say, hand Camilla a bunch of patronages and emphasize the “work” she was starting to do?
I guess, that would have been boring? So there must have been a toxic combination of love of drama on the part of the tabloids, combined with behind the scenes transgressions on the part of members of the RF that needed to be covered up. I don’t know what was going on maybe 40 years ago, but my impression is Charles took the strategy of raise someone up by tearing someone else down to a whole new level, which is why at this moment, with TQ finally gone, fewer working members doing not very much but costing even more, the reputation of the RF is circling the drain.
I know this isn’t like, the most popular thought out there but it is above and beyond wildly racist to say “my wife doesn’t appear black.” My grandmother talked extensively and worked in our local community about colorism. Half of our ancestry are born from a slave owner . That’s just reality, so on my moms side of the family the children were born with either of a very dark skin tone or of a lighter skin tone. This is all to say, my grandmother got a lot of “you don’t appear black” because she could pass a brown paper bag test, all of her work and studies within and around the community were to say basically this,
“I do appear black, but I’m a comforting enough shade of black that is exotic and mixed enough for you to not treat me as black until it suits you.”
Let’s be real, if Meghan had been a dark skinned black woman things would be radically different.
This is a very valid point. That paperbag test thing is so real. But it also goes to the nuance that is so lacking in conversations about race, ethnicity and culture. I have had to check myself on numerous occasions because I claim not to understand colorism from the standpoint of someone with a caramel complexion and fine textured hair… it sounds stupid and random but I cannot ignore the reality that my experience is totally different from my sisters on the different sides of the spectrum and how that bias may impact my daughter.
Having said that, I also believe that if Meghan had been more chocolate than cream, the BRF and BM would have behaved better. At least in public. I always assume they thought racist attacks wouldn’t be called out because to them “she doesn’t look black enough”
What was Camilla thinking not denouncing that GOT trash-talking of Meghan? ! Could she really not imagine H would be doing press for the book and would have multiple platforms to strike back? So now Camilla is getting both barrels; it’s well beyond what H said in his book and anyone could have seen that coming
MerlinsDad watched Harry’s interview with Anderson Cooper. Now he has zero interest in anything royal family; I even had to catch him up on the chaos and bullshit. He knew who Harry was, he just didn’t care
After the interview he told me that his non opinion of the RF is now even worse than not having one and he thinks Meghan is absolutely stunning. He said he could tell she is mixed race he just didn’t know what and he was totally perplexed as to why it mattered. He thinks the RF and the BM and the stans rank right up there with the MAGA’s
The Royal ragers and the MAGA cult have one thing in common. This is tinfoil hat territory but I believe that the Russian psych op using Cambridge Analytica data helped elect Trump on US and drove Brexit in UK more than has been reported. I think it’s also not outside reality that Murdoch uses this data to drive hate and clicks. The CA data is a weapon that’s still being used. Ok call me cray now.
I am wearing your hat
Harry:
Camilla is a homewrecker who jumped in bed with the gutter press to rehabilitate her nasty, adulterous image. Poor thing.
He really, truly, deeply wants everything to be the fault of the press. It’s understandable. It’s also disappointing — but he’s only been out for a couple years. It can take decades for those of us normies whose families abused us to realize what actually happened, and Harry’s got very weird sorts of pressure on him from all sides.
Also, it’s understandable that he’d not want his father to be the massive piece of shit that Charles is, but Charles is also a homewrecker. Pretending it’s all Camilla’s fault is pure misogyny. She’s awful, Charles is awful, they multiply each other’s awfulness, they’re trash soulmates.
I continue to be resentful that Charles, of all people, found his perfect soulmate 😛
I didn’t think Harry went easy on Camilla on “60 Minutes.” I actually gasped when he said this to Anderson Cooper: “That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”
Bodies. In. The. Street.
I understand wanting to reconcile with your family. But it needs to come with that family in therapy, especially Bill. I also find it interesting that when Mrs. Obama talked about reconciliation when this all went down some went so far as to call her names.
Ohh I do remember that people were so upset at her and some still are. I’m sure if the whole family reconciles a lot of people will absolutely hate it. Personally I want them to suffer like they made Meghan suffer but I recognize it’s not my life and life doesn’t always work out that way. People will treat you wrong and get away with it and for your own mental health you have to be okay with that.
Sorry all, but nope. Based on Spare (not quite done with it) and the interviews. He just wants to blame the press for everything that has been going on.
Honestly, I can’t wait to read the book, but he’s tiptoing as I thought he would. If they’re as smart as I think they are, they’ll be releasing for some time.
I think he wants his British family back, it would be naive of anyone to think he would want to be cut off forever, wonder how that would play out.
I think what should be remembered is this: Since Meghan’s pregnancy with Archie, Harry has been in reactive crisis mode. How much time has he really had to process and unpack his whole life and background leading to these moments? I think the book was just the start of really unpacking and examining everything in his life.
He’s gone from the high of the wedding and first tour to “Meghan is pregnant and suicidal and I can’t get the support she needs” to “They’re attacking my son now” to “F this, we’re leaving/SAndringham “summit” and all that entailed” to “Dad pulled my security” to “have to find a job, housing, have to protect my family” to “my dad won’t return my calls” to “my grandfather is dead” to “they’re not going to stop until Meghan is dead” to “we’ve lost a child” to “my grandmother is dead” to everything in between.
He has a lot of work yet to do on himself. I fully believe the last few years haven’t given him a chance. He (and Meghan) have gone from crisis to crisis.