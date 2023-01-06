‘Spare’: Duchess Kate freaked out when Meghan mentioned ‘baby brain’

Remember, the Sun got their hands on a copy of Prince Harry’s Spare because some Spanish bookstores put the book out early. Which means that all of the Murdoch-owned media is furiously translating En La Sombra (the Spanish title of the memoir) to English so they can be the first to report the juiciest parts. Which has made for some pretty crazy reporting around Spare. The Sun and the Daily Mail both tried to parse Harry’s comments about the big “Kate made Meghan cry” story, which was a centerpiece of so many smears from 2018 to present day. In his memoir, Harry does get into some of the dirty details about just how Meghan and Kate’s fallout happened. These sections are pretty crazy, and again – that’s because most of this is coming from Rupert Murdoch’s cracked-out team of translators. From the Telegraph (which isn’t Murdoch-owned, but I’m using this piece because it seems the most complete):
The Baby Brain incident: The Princess of Wales demanded an apology from the Duchess of Sussex after she suggested Kate had “baby brain”, according to Prince Harry’s autobiography. Harry claims Kate told Meghan: “You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!” when the two couples met for a reconciliatory tea at Kensington Palace in June 2018. He suggests the “offended” Princess of Wales was holding onto the upholstered side of her chair so hard that her fingers had gone white. The altercation allegedly took place over the phone when the two women had discussed the timing of the wedding day rehearsals just weeks earlier. Harry claims Meghan recalled the conversation, acknowledging that when Kate said she had forgotten something insignificant, she had suggested it might be “baby brain”. According to Harry, his wife looked perplexed that her sister-in-law had taken such offence and insisted it was the way she spoke to her friends.
William gets aggressive with Meghan: Harry goes on to suggest that William then pointed at Meghan and said her “rude” comment were not the way things were done in Britain. The Duchess then apparently told William to “take your finger out of my face”.
Fashion contacts: In the same chapter, Harry suggests that there was tension between the two women from the “early days” due to a misunderstanding over Kate thinking Meghan wanted her “fashion contacts” when in fact she had her own.
Weird grievances: He suggests William and Kate were also put out because the Sussexes didn’t give them Easter presents – and admits that they took offence when the Prince and Princess of Wales switched place cards and changed seats at their wedding. Harry says the couple had followed the American tradition of placing couples next to each other but that William and Kate had insisted spouses sit apart on their table. Acknowledging the pettiness of the squabbles, Harry writes: “Had it really come to this? Shouting at each other about place cards and hormones?”
The bridesmaids’ dress fitting tears: Acknowledging there was a disagreement, Harry suggests Kate demanded that Meghan have the ill-fitting dresses completely remade four days before the wedding and then initially refused to take Charlotte to see the Duchess’s tailor, Ajay, for adjustments, even though he had been waiting since 8am. He claims he returned home to find Meghan, who had also been dealing with the stress over her father pulling out of the wedding after suffering a heart attack, on the floor sobbing. He adds that Kate came round the next day with flowers and a card to apologise. Echoing Meghan’s insistence on Oprah Winfrey that it was Kate who made her cry, and not the other way round, Harry claims Kate acknowledged the story was “completely false” during another meeting between the two couples in December 2018, allegedly telling Meghan: “I know Meghan that I was the one who made you cry.”
Good lord: He also admits the couple were envious of William and Kate’s lavish home furnishings, referencing their walnut bookshelves and priceless art 0- while they had to make do with an IKEA lamp and discount sofa, bought from sofa.com with Meghan’s credit card.
They really stuck the spare in a dilapidated shack and they made Meghan buy the couch? Ladies, I would have been like “you know what? Enough.” As for all of the weird energy baby brain, Easter gifts and fashion contacts… it sounds like Kate had her back up from the word go. I still remember Kate’s panic when Harry and Meghan got engaged – she literally made her mom come over to help her plot. Let’s see…imagine throwing a tantrum about… sitting next to your husband at a wedding. Well, Kate probably didn’t want to be near him. And at long last, we have some context for the fakakta bridesmaid fight. It wasn’t AT a fitting, it was because Kate refused to take Charlotte to a fitting even though Kate “demanded” that an entirely new dress be made for Charlotte. It’s giving Wedding Karen.
As for Meghan telling William “Take your finger out my face” – I bet that went down like a lead balloon. Why the f–k is a grown man putting his finger in his SIL’s face because she made a completely harmless comment about “baby brain”? From the suspicious lack of context in all of the careful excerpts, I honestly think Meghan probably made the “baby brain” comment as a way to soothe and show support for Kate, like “it’s okay, girl, you’ve got baby brain, sh-t happens, the rehearsal wasn’t important.” Of course Kate threw a f–king tantrum about it. It definitely feels like William and Kate were both going out of their way to start sh-t with Harry and Meghan.
OMG Kate, get over yourself! This is why you do not have any friends.
She is really coming off baaaaaad in this. Yikes.
Wedding planning falls to the bride. That means Meghan was calling the shots, making choices and decisions that Cathy had to follow. It’s clear that Cathy, who freaked out that she got a hug instead of a curtsey from Meghan at their first meeting, found that unbearable. Not being able to cede the spotlight to the bride – what a fragile, toxic ego.
It shows how KKKhate is sensitive about not being very smart and lacks confidence. She took offence to baby brain because she misunderstood that she had a small brain.
And so proud Meg told Burgerking to take his finger away from her face. Yeah, tell him gurl!!
I must say these are very typical British/English reactions to foreigners on the whole.
When I was living in London, in the first six months I was reprimanded for almost everything. “… we don’t do things this way!” “Here in England we don’t behave this way.” “Stop using that word, you are being rude.” “If you want to ask something you need to be more polite.” I had the impression that people thought that I was a savage coming from a tribal horde from the European plains. And the people around me no idea how aggressive and patronising they came across, … or they did, and just didn’t care. They made me feel inferior in every possible way.
Adding the layer of royalty to this national sense of entitlement and superiority, it must have been insufferable for Meghan. I feel very sorry for her.
@tourmalinn
I would be interested in hearing more about what words and actions were “wrong” while you lived in London. I had no idea there were so many differences!
Kate wore white at somebody else’s the wedding. In the U.S., that would be considered very very bad manners.
And Charlotte’s dress fitted nicely, as we can see from the photos.
TourMalinn, this has been my experience as well and after 2 decades in the UK I still have to hear the same “this is not the way we do things in Britain!” followed by “southern European people have no manners” (I was born in Italy).
I wish I had a crapton of money to retire away from this island, I’ve been utterly fed up for years now (the loss of human/work rights compared to some European countries has become unbearable too).
I am so inspired by what Meghan did from start to finish but the more her and Harry talk, the more I find myself agreeing with what they say, well knowing they are telling the truth.
@tourmalinn That’s shocking to hear that behavior is common — rudely correcting people for being “rude.” Oh, the irony.
Brexit happened for a reason. A lot of British people are xenophobic and think they are special. One of my colleagues was visiting london for work and she is white but she was shocked at the slurs she heard about polish people, or Eastern European people. Because she has a Canadian accent they didn’t know she had polish ancestry. But she had never run into this in canada.
Kate is coming across as crazy. Imagine freaking out because someone said you have baby brain. And did she really think Meghan wanted her fashion contacts? Meghan doesn’t wear sister wives dresses.
The fashion part made me really laugh. Lol K actually believed that Meghan wanted to dress like her?! HA! *side-eyeing all of K’a copykeened outfits (and by this point, it’s been nearly every outfit she’s worn since H&M wedding* “Sure Jan”
I remember an old story about Kate telling Meghan she can help with fashion contacts when Meghan was more interested in learning the intricacies of a Royal patronage. I really want context now about that because we know Keen is NOT so magnanimous as to offer her network so freely on a table—was she withholding and suspicious, making a snide comment about fashion being all Meg cared about? Was she really trying to be helpful and fashion and dressing for an event was all she knew?
As for everything else, Keen has a stick up her butt and William cannot deal with a woman who demands respect and speaks to him on equal footing. “Take your finger out of my face” is such a BOSS move—I think even I would be scared to say that to a raging Bullyam—and it shows how Meghan does NOT put up with any of their airs. They are both baffled by Megs “lack of deference” and are still to this day, sputtering and spewing.
@Tacky: None of this can put a faint smile to my face. I’m having an explicit visual of Bullyiam, a 6 feet 3 tall man, pointing his finger at a bi-racial woman in the most threatening belligerent manner 😲😰, calling her rude, while being unaware of breaching every possible rule of our civilization’s code of propriety, gentlemanness and obligation to treat a woman with dutifulness. I am gobsmacked and horrified at Prince William’s potential for violence.
Would he have displayed such violence in the face of Cressida Bonas or Chelsea the Blondie? Of course, not. That aggressive body language is the Meghan special treatment, the way colored women are disdainfully brutalized by an entitled white handler, denied the benefit of the doubt and made to feel helpless, unprotected, the way colored women are institutionally roughened up: William’s gesture conveyed and revived the entirety of the dehumanizing supremacist tropes.
As far as the symbolism is concerned, I am appalled at the realization that the white man pointing his finger at a woman of color like he means business, stands for a subconscious metaphor for rape.
Instead of de-escalating the tension between the two women by going away a sending both Meghan and Catherine flowers with a humorous note and a call for amicable reconciliation, the white planter sticks his mouth and finger where they don’t belong, thereby suggesting this was not a tiff between two stressed-out ladies (one by her wedding and the other by her post partum) but a racially-charged violation designed to ruin the serenity and grace of those unique days that precede the vows. I am retching, for real.
Lux, I suspect the context is that Mrs. Wails refused to help Meghan with fashion contacts when Meghan asked, then turned around and ran to her rota rat buddies to leak a fake story about how she offered to help Meghan. It is the same pattern with these people. Something happens with Meghan or Harry, then somehow magically the rota rats run a story telling the opposite.
Dang my son is 6 and I still try to use the baby brain excuse. I did get “lucky” though and got Covid (for three 2nd time in 2022) 3+ weeks ago so I’m blaming my memory lapses on covid brain right now.
Not to excuse Kate’s behavior AT ALL, but I wonder how often she’s the butt of a joke about not being smart/educated as her husband or his family and saying anything at all about her brain is taken as a slap at her intelligence and triggers her? That’s certainly how they treated Diana. She hadn’t read xyz philosopher, therefore she was “thick as a plank” and it was just one more way she wasn’t good enough for them. (In their minds. We obviously know better!)
Again – not an excuse. But maybe a piece of the puzzle?
Yes, I find it strange she overreacted in that way. All the women I know – me,too – have used that term at some time. In fact, my sister and a very good friend are both due to become grandmothers in about two weeks. My friend is English, and even though her daughter in law has not yet given birth, she said to me, “Poor Ellie parked her car directly in front call the pharmacy. Instead of going right to her car when she finished in the pharmacy, she went around the corner and took the lift to one of the carparks in the shopping centre, completely forgetting where her car was .She still has two weeks to go but already has baby brain!” My sister told me a similar story. Kate had given birth to Louis only weeks before (from memory), so the baby brain comment, said in fun, is perfectly fine. Kate is thin-skinned. I think she and her husband had decided they were not going to like Meghan because something something…
@Sugarhere: “… Chelsea the Blondie?”
I suppose you mean Chelsy Davy, who you may as well reference by her proper name, as you did for Cressida. There’s a whole thread re Harry’s and the firm’s thoughts about Chelsy. There’s no need to diss Chelsy, who to my knowledge, hasn’t said or done anything against Meghan.
AFAIK, Chelsy has landed in a fulfilling relationship, given birth to a child, and has a successful jewelry business. She’s not into the limelight, thus she always knew the high profile royal life was not her thing, no matter how much she cared for Harry. Theirs was a young, first love, never intended to go the distance. Her split with H was difficult, but apparently mutual, with no hard feelings.
As someone mentioned above/ Kate wore white to their wedding. One of the highest profile weddings of our lifetime. Says a lot about her
Considering the dress Meghan wore in their engagement photos, I HIGHLY doubt Meghan would have gone to Kate for “fashion contacts”. Mind you, Meghan already had connects through Serena, Amal Clooney, and Ralph Lauren (among others). Everyone was trying to dress her, and she still managed to find LOCAL British designers (Charlotte Elizabeth, Strathberry for leather handbags) and Hiut Denim. Kate had NEVER worn these brands before. Hell, she could have leaned on Harry’s Spencer cousins. I think what happened was that Kate offered and Meghan said “Nah, I’m good”, and Kate got mad.
She don’t want to have friends. They are just competition for her. She has nothing to compete with (just her title) and she knows it. What a pathetic and sad life that must be.
Maybe she did offer fashion advice as a way to set her on the wrong trail of things to worry about.
This is bonkers. SHE is bonkers. Meghan doesn’t need diddily squat from Khate, yet Khate is so possessive of everything she has because she WANTS Meghan to want and envy her. So she goes on to compete with Meghan every day and cannot stand that Meghan became a superstar, with her fashion choices, ability to speak, and charm outshining Khate at every turn. She ends up copykeening Meghan and failing every way, every day, feeding her anger and insecurities even more. She has no life, no love, and no friends, and Meghan has them all in spades. Enjoy your life, you racist, anti-woman, POS, Khate.
@B I always thought that Meghans outfit at that garden party did not match her style at all – but Kates. Now I am expecting there is more to it…!
Speaking of her view of “competition “, and this bit a further down about Peg being incandescent about Meg not exchanging Easter gifts, when was this LED bulb so caring of Easter and its traditions, when he took off on his daughter’s FIRST EASTER to go to his FORMER FIRST LOVE’S *BROTHER”S* WEDDING????? What was Kate and Char’s present from him? His *absence* no doubt!
Perhaps Kate was offended by the inference that she had a brain?
she loves dwelling on those early years
Is this an American thing? Do British ladies really not talk about hormones and baby brain? That seems like such an utterly normal thing to talk about with someone who just had a baby a few weeks before?
It must be awful to be in the Wales’ marriage. They both sound batsh*t.
I mean it certainly gets talked about, and mostly in reference to oneself even – ‘God I’m being stupid today, I’ve got a bad case of baby brain.’ Not sure why Willy got his hackles up about it ‘not being done thaf way here’, enough to put his finger in her face (and go Meghan for setting a boundary there)
To me, this is something people might say about themselves, but to say to another woman that their behaviour is because of their hormones is not something I would ever do. How is that different to saying “I know you were upset, but you were probably hormonal, because you’re getting your period” or “yeah, you probably forgot because of menopausal brain fog”. Now: does it require a formal apology? No.
Tikichica- this is what I was just thinking. We would have to be close friends for me to say something about someone else having baby brain. That said, William is so far out of line here. Now that we know about his propensity to become violent, I actually feel bad for Kate. We don’t know what she deals with daily and it’s a good possibility that some of her behavior is that of someone trying not to incur his wrath or violence upon herself or the children. I just don’t know about judging Kate anymore.
Having a hard time with the sister-in-law relationship being seen as cold and impersonal, so that you cannot make a remark that you would make to a friend.
@ THAISAJS
The Wails come accross batshit and like they completely bonded over being assholes to the Sussexes. I’m sure Kate enjoyed the hell out of William taking her side or even deigning to acknowledge her petty grievences. I assume once the common enemy left it was another sharp downhill in their relationship.
Nobody I know discusses baby brain in Europe. All the women in my family and all my friends acted completely normal during pregnancy and after it. We never talked about baby brain. It must be American thing.
This is going to be a marathon of AITAH and William and Kate are always going to get the answer, Yep.
Honestly I am pissed at Harry. He had family goggles on and failed to tell Meg how vile his family was. Poor woman was thrown to wolves.
one of my takeaways from all this is that his family WASN’T always that vile. Like he says that he knew Meghan had to curtsy to the queen, no brainer. He had no clue she was supposed to curtsy to William (in William’s mind.) It seems a lot of rules were changed for Meghan.
they never acted like this to his blond, aristo girlfriends. I think he was just as blindsided and shocked by their dreadful behavior as she was.
I preordered Spare when it was first available. If this is the correct translation…I’m very interested in what really made Meg marry Harry. I’ve never been in love at first blind date so maybe that’s why I’m more cynical but I wouldn’t marry into a family that doesn’t like you, thinks you’re on a lower status than them, treatsyour fiancé and you like shit, you have to buy *most* of the things for a shitty closet they gave you for a home evens though they are BILLIONAIRES and you have clearly taking more of a financial impact (the sofa is the latest thing…really?) on your own, and your fiancé is going back and forth to his “old self” wether it be during arguments or letting the family and staff walk set completely different rules to subjugate you. This sounds like a shitstorm already. I just don’t see it. I would have dipped.
This is cringeworthy. Cathy (thanks, @NICKI for that) comes across as an unpleasant and unhappy Princess. She has never held a job a day in her life, spent most of her entire adult life chasing after Wills, and now spends her days with her Mom plotting how they can best spurn the soon-to-be half-black Duchess Meghan. And Wills calling Duchess Meghan rude all the while sticking his “regal” finger in her face would be amusing if it wasn’t so infuriating.
RIDICULOUS.
I remember a blind in which I always thought it was Meghan asking Kate: hey as I’m new to town could you show me around good places to go shopping? Kate said something like she’s too busy or whatever and then Meghan going alone just to meet Kate at exactly the same shops.
AS IF Meghan wanted her fashion contacts. Omg. That’s hilarious. Kate who now has a mood board and copies Meghan’s fashion on the regular.
😂😂😂
I’m picturing Kate waiting for Meghan to show up in a Catherine Walker coat dress and it never happens.
It wasn’t really a blind. Meghan told her friend Lainey Gossip about it
IIRC, it wasn’t that she asked to go with Kate. She told Kate that she was going shopping at some store and Kate said something like “oh, I’m going shopping too!” Then she left in the car (without offering Meghan a ride) and went to the same store Meghan told her she was going to (and had to walk to.)
@Rempy — Lainey is not Meghan’s friend. She stated that clearly in one of her columns after rumours started flying around that she was getting inside knowledge. She and a few others had a drink — one drink — at some event, and Meghan was there, nothing more.
Makes sense…..Bully prince marries Queen of mean.
@Itsme, at the time when we first heard about that story, I remember Kate’s (or her fans’, who knows) excuse for her not offering Meghan a ride was that it wouldn’t have been “proper” since H&M weren’t engaged yet. Apparently Kate thought she needed to be super careful of what message it might send if they were photographed together or whatever before the relationship was made “official” via the palace.
I despise saying anything that can be construed as defending Kate, but I can see a scenario in which KATE believed that she had to do everything exactly by the book, and that there was some “rule” about her being seen out & about with Meghan — aside from just happening to be at the same polo match watching their BFs like she sometimes was when she was seen with Chelsy back in the day — until there was an official engagement.
We know that this was all just according to the made-up-as-they-went-along BS “protocol,” but Kate CLINGS to protocol as a way of reinforcing her status, so I can believe that *she* thought she had good reason to do it. (I also think she probably enjoyed denying Meghan a ride purely because she’s a raging bitch.)
Fashion contacts lol what fashion does waity have ?
Buttons R Us?
@ Layla – I’m here hollering at the top of my lungs thinking about those dusty antiquated a$$ coat dresses. If that’s not enough, just think about her juvenile styling when Kate first started out. Lord have mercy. SMH.
The Travelling Coat-Dress.
Meghan was trying to treat Kate like a girlfriend, but Kate’s never had one of those, it appears.
Meghan was treating kHate as a friend, something that seemed to deeply offend Waity.
Regardless of what Meghan did or said these 2 were determined to take offense.
That’s my understanding too.
But these people are so out of touch, so closed in their bubble where no one can talk to them, that they don’t know how to interact with real human beings.
Why, Keen is going to be Qween one day–how dare a commoner assume any familiarity with her. She is her superior, don’t you know! This is all about white superiority and upholding white supremacy. In all respects. F*ck the monarchy and everyone in it.
That’s what I’m getting from this, too. Good lord, Louis was her third pregnancy, has she never heard of baby brain? Everyone in the British press was informed about her severe morning sickness, so I don’t think it’s crazy to talk about your hormones with your sister in law.
It is, to give Kate a little more grace than she deserves, the kind of retort you might come up with if you are stressed and uncomfortable and your hormones are going wild. “I’m NOT hormonal, shut up!”
The detail about William and Kate “insisting” that they not sit together at the wedding is just hilarious. “I’ll suffer through your wedding, Harry, but I’ll be damned if I have to sit next to my wife of ten years the whole time!”. For other people, being seated next to your spouse at a wedding might be a source of comfort and fun. For these two, it was a punishment.
But also, at a wedding, you can’t just move your own place cards. You have to move other people’s. So they purposely switched around the entire seating at their table to suit themselves. That takes nerve.
Seating couples together is weird. I didn’t know that was an American thing.
@Sms well we are not super fancy in my circle LOL so I’ve never been to a wedding with actual assigned seats, just assigned tables. But at those tables, couples always sit next to each other. I think the only time my husband and I have sat separately is if one of us is in the wedding party and there is a “head table” that does not include dates/partners (and I think that only happened once.)
@Jay There were articles praising Khate playing tennis while pregnant. Yet when she was supposed to “work” everything was cancelled because she suffered from HG. Very convenient. I’ve never bought it especially since she never discussed it with pregnant women at engagements. But then maybe I’m biased. I plead guilty 😁
@SMS-It’s not weird. I’ve been to a lot of weddings and have never been seated separately from my husband and yes maybe that’s just an American thing but it makes sense to me. Why wouldn’t I want to sit next to him during a wedding? It’s supposed to be a celebration to have fun at and I don’t think I would have as much fun if I wasn’t seated next to my best friend who is my husband and instead next to people I didn’t know. It’s not Downton Abby and it’s not really a place you purposely go to to make connections or network at. Does that happen? Yes, but that’s not the purpose of a wedding.
@SMS – Canadian here. I’ve been to weddings where:
1. Assigned table, no assigned seating
2. Assigned table, assigned seating next to spouse
3. Assigned table, assigned seating at same table but apart from spouse
4. No assigned seating of any kind just sit where you please
Seems like wedding seating ‘protocols’ are up for grabs except where royalty is concerned..!
I’ve been to weddings with assigned seating and without it. Generally, couples are seated next to each other but not always. It depends on the group, the size of the event, etc.
This was a Prince’s wedding, so it’s hardly surprising that it was on the formal side, with assigned seating. And it’s true that if you switch your cards, you end up moving other people around too. So you don’t just go and do that.
The point is that when you go to someone’s wedding, you go according to the couple’s plans, not your own. And who gets miffed to be seated as a couple? It’s not like they sat Kate next to some stranger or someone she hated…..oops!
So just about seating stuffs. In the US people switch their cards and even tables to sit next to whoever. Like that attractive meal (and I don’t mean food) over there, switch with me so I can be there! Unless the seats are paid seats or there are security measures to consider, this is a non-thing. It’s not that K&W switched, it’s that they made a huge show of it
At a big fancy royal /VIP do it’s expected one sits where one is directed, by service, card, or whoever/however the directing is directed. There isn’t any switching and there certainly isn’t arguing. And anyone who has been or hosted one of these knows that and KNOWS Kate and William weren’t merely rudely wrong, they were purposely joy-stealing
What does the Debretts say about (not) seating couples together? That’s probably where that comes from; it’s very commonplace. Such a petty thing to move your (and others’) place card, though. It’s only for the duration of dinner, and between the main and dessert everyone gets up to sit wherever they want anyway. Plus as a guest you just go with whatever the hosts’ wishes are. Who is it that really has bad manners here?? Those two must REALLY hate sitting next to their spouses.
It’s weird they even cared enough to switch. Just be a gracious guest no matter who you are in life, it’s not that hard
In Canada wedding normally tend to have assigned tables and sometimes assigned seating but always with the spouse or guest you are bringing. Maybe some of the fancier set split up couples but that it is pretty rare in most weddings.
But of course kate and William wouldn’t want to respect some traditions that Meghan has ( which match most of the commonwealth too).
In the US, the weddings I’d go to had people sitting formally at the dinner table in their assigned seating for the main course and then later on in the evening, everybody just mixed and mingled at whatever table they wanted to when it got more casual.
I’m with @Becks and @Feeshalori here..I didn’t realize it was an “American” thing, but I’m pretty sure that at every wedding I’ve ever gone to, there are assigned tables, but not assigned *seats.” My husband and I would usually sit next to each other, but we’d also be moving around and talking to different people as the night went on, so we definitely could have ended up sitting elsewhere for cake or whatever.
Do we know the exact story of what W&K did with the place settings? I saw a reference to them changing it without H&M’s permission, but I don’t think I saw exactly what they pulled.
Lol, at the end of the evening we’d be saying, now where was I originally sitting where I left my wrap, handbag, shoes, etc. Because, yes, if the music was that good, we females would be kicking off our heels and dancing in flats that we’d bring just for that purpose.
I’ve never been at a U.S. wedding where couples didn’t sit together.
At my husband’s office parties, couples weren’t allowed to sit with each other. It was awkward for everybody because you ended up making desperate small talk with people you didn’t know. Finally I asked one year if I could sit by my husband and everybody else said, with great relief, Yes, let’s do it that way from now on. And we did.
I think at the White House, couples don’t sit together but that may have changed by now.
This exactly – she thought they were going to be family and have a close relationship, and W&K clearly did not want that from the start, and felt above H&M. Awful people.
Also I want to stand up and applaud Meghan for telling him “take your finger out of my face”.
Yes, I’m just picturing William and Kate in a panic, trying to find a table far enough away for Kate to sit that they wouldn’t have to make eye contact with each other. Maybe this would be fine for a an aristo wedding where everyone knew each other, but there were lots of Meghan’s friends and coworkers there, too. Maybe William just wanted to sit with Prianka Chopra?
I’ve attended a few weddings with place cards and they have always sat me next to my husband/ plus one (unless one of us was actually in the wedding party).
Meghan is a boss and Will cannot stand she put him in his place, time and time again.
She’s still telling him to take his finger out of her face! Loud and clear, with the added Americanism: “then sit on it and rotate.” It’s appalling how poorly Harry and Meghan were treated, and how thoroughly they were gaslighted about that poor treatment. I’m glad they both saw clearly enough to know they had to get the F out, it’s hard to be honest with yourself when situations you’re so invested in go awry.
I made this mistake with both of my sister-in-laws. We’re all geologists, and I felt like we had a good vibe. One, I think I just weirded out (oh my god, I just went back and looked at the fb message that weirded her out, and I was missing a couple of nouns that make me sound like a creeper). The other didn’t talk to me for two years, and I never found out what I said that was wrong. Anyway, I just reeled it back in and I’m good with the first one now. We’re not tight though. The second one ended up being very emotionally abusive and is now an ex-sister-in-law.
That’s my take. Meg tried to bond with Kate like she usually bonded with her girlfriends – make up, fashion, even jokes about baby-brain but was hitting a wall with Kate. I wish H provided better contex because it’s really hard for me to imagine Meg being rude about it, more like “don’t worry, all my girlfriends said they had baby brain while pregnant!” And as it was usually with a laugh with her friend Meg didn’t expect that Kate will get offended. And Will and Kate were probably looking for ANY occasion to show Meg “this is not how we talk HERE!!”
Kate doesn’t want friends, especially biracial American ones, she wants subjects. (Isn’t her only friend some methed-out looking skank who runs a sex club?) I love the white knuckle detail, that says it all. 🤣 She is Hyacinth Bucket to a T.
What’s wrong with Charlotte’s dress?
I don’t know but I *cannot* hear about the tights one more time..,
I think prior to Meghan showing her a different way, Khate loved everything tailored to the tee, and considered all the bridesmaids dresses ill-fitting, especially her daughter’s. But my guess is she didn’t want Meghan’s tailor touching Charlotte so she demanded they redo them. I don’t know if Ajay is a POC but if he is, the situation explains itself (although being an unfamiliar commoner is probably enough for Khate to reject him outright). Either way, she is giving off “Mother of the Groom Saboteur” energy and I’m glad Harry specifically said Kate herself admitted on multiple occasions to making Meghan cry.
I think that “leak” about shopping to Lainey gossip (is she Meghan’s friend?) from very early on was interesting. How early on was that? There didn’t seem to be a lot of trust. I also found it interesting that Harry describes going to will and Kate’s Kensington apartment for tea one month after the wedding and it’s described as if Meghan had never been there before and was in awe of the surroundings. I found it interesting that she’d never been there. I had seen some reports that there were claims that Meghan took pictures of private rooms including the kids rooms at the Kensington Palace apt angering William and Kate – do you guys think that actually happened (and if so if it’s a big deal?). I wonder if that was the first and last time she was at that apartment.
Lainey’s not her friend, they are just acquaintances. They’ve got mutual friends though.
@Claire the only way I can see Meghan taking pictures is if she liked the decorating or something in a certain room. I do that at friends houses if I like how they have something arranged or decorated or whatever. “hey do you mind if I take a quick pic so I can reference it later?” Kate and Meghan seem to have very different styles so I doubt it was that but maybe Kate’s private rooms are decorated differently?
Also though, after seeing the docuseries, its clearly Meghan is just a picture taker and documents so much with her phone. So maybe she did try to take a picture or something just for fun but I’m sure it was with innocent intentions, not “let me take this pic and sell it” kind of a thing.
But I kind of think the whole thing was just an anti-Meghan story that gained steam to explain why M wasn’t welcome at KP/Anmer, when the real answer is because she was Black, American, and told William to get his finger out of her face.
@CLAIRE, I don’t think the photographs of the Kensington Palace apartment happened. If it did, it would have come out ages ago. Why wait until now. Also if it were true, that is at the very least a strange and also creepy thing to do, especially of the children’s bedroom. No one has a right to do that. I’d be furious if I had children and someone, even a close friend / relative took a picture of their bedrooms, the most private of spaces.
I still don’t beleive that ever happened. It is the vile UK media trying to make Meghan out to be some sort of creep who has no boundaries.
Lainey is not friends with Meghan, and Lainey herself made that very clear, along with the fact that the blind item did not come from Meghan’s side.
As I recall, the blind was said to have been reported to Lainey by Jessica Mulroney. This was really early days when news of H&M dating had just broken.
I hope we’re not going to revisit every story the tabloids made up in the early days, like uncouth black Meghan going around Kensington palace taking photos. Even into the children’s rooms! That’s what you get when you invite the help in as friends.
Kate was practicing her Queening skills and likely was upset that Meghan didn’t seek her approval,
Oh. Please Kate should get over herself.
Well well, seems kHate isn’t being ‘left out’ as she had feared – Harry is outing her as the mean girl Karen she is. The gall of her and Peggy telling another couple how to plan their wedding to make it ALL ABOUT THEM!!!!
The fitting story was ALL about kHate lording it over Meghan – a nasty power play nothing more, nothing less.
And yeah she def worse that colour on purpose to the wedding – she WANTED people to think it was white.
This is so Bizarre to me bc I don’t remember seeing Anne, Andrew or Eddie making their weddings about Chuckles.
William is UNHINGED and Kate is engaged in a folley-a-deux of hate with her Co-Narc.
I think this explains why Oprah went out of her way to say she purposely changed because her dress looked white in the sun. I’d been willing to give Kate a pass on this because she was newly postpartum and all the other senior royals were wearing light colors but now I’m not willing at all.
Future King or not it takes some b***s to point your finger at someone’s partner. He is obviously comfortable doing that, that’s why little Louis was doing it, definitely seen Papa.
Someone on twitter posted a photo of Kate recoiling from Willy’s wagging finger in the back of a car on the way to an event.
Small Dick energy!
And she was 3 to 4 months pregnant at the time of that picture… Yikes!
I keep trying to search twitter for all these really great reference videos and pictures but I never can find them. Instead I run into a lot of stan accounts and those tweets make me so disappointed in humanity. links pretty please!
Post a link please??
Yeah this is some petty mess. And good for Meghan telling William to keep his finger out of her face. But once again, this is petty. Also why was Meghan buying anything??! I would have been out. Forget love man. I would have been out.
I don’t think Harry had any access to money, why would they use Meghan’s credit card to buy stuff for Nottingham Cottage, she was still the girlfriend he should have been using his own money to make his bachelor pad comfortable for her.
I wonder if Harry ever got any money? Didn’t he have access to the money his mother had left him?
No wonder they wanted to have the ability to make their own money. I would hate to have to ask my father and brother every time I needed something.
I was always under the impression that Harry inherited many millions from Diana and over time that would have grown considerably if invested. I just think that none of these Windsors, Harry included, think they should have to pay for anything themselves. It should all come from the crown or estates or whatever. It probably ended up on Megan’s card because she had one handy. Harry was treated awfully by his family but I still think he was spoiled and entitled and is slowly changing, a bit. Thanks to his wife.
I don’t know if Harry even had a CC. He had his mother’s money but he may not have had a clear way to use it, you know?
but at any rate, he had likely seen W&K decorating multiple houses multiple times with Charles’ and the Queen’s money and assumed he would be able to do the same when he got married and instead…..he didn’t.
I was listening to a Twitter Spaces discussion about this. This is another example of how Harry was controlled in that institution. As a royal, he probably never carried money, had a credit card or bought anything on his own. He probably had people do it for him and had to ask permission for the money to buy any big ticket items. And as for his inheritance, I’m assuming he didn’t touch it/liquidate it until he decided to leave.
And this is why he named this book “Spare” because they treated him like one in every single aspect. It’s disgusting and I feel really sad for him and how he was treated by his own damn family, especially after his only protector, his mother, died. Can you imagine what he must’ve felt as a young kid after that? Knowing that you only had those vipers around you now to depend on? I’m actually shocked that he has come out of this alive and found someone like Meghan that has helped with his journey to get out of there and become a better person.
I want to know how anyone can look at all of this and still think that he’s just some spoiled jerk who lived a charmed life of luxury and had the audacity to leave it behind. Because he didn’t live that life!!
The money that Diana left for Harry was likely in a trust given that he was a minor child when she passed away. Depending on how trusts are structured, it can sometimes be very difficult and complicated for the beneficiaries to access their own money. It’s how some rich people ensure that their heirs won’t blow through their inheritance. Harry probably never had a need to access any cash prior to meeting Meghan because his basic living expenses were covered by Charles (emphasis on basic.)
That’s a good point.
It’s so gross to give one child a ton of money and the other a lot less. If it’s a matter of need, that’s one thing. Sometimes you give/leave one child more money because they have a health condition or other specific needs that makes life more expensive and earning a living tougher.
But that wasn’t the case with Will and Harry. Sure, Harry didn’t need much as a bachelor but once he was getting married, he should have been given enough to buy a damned sofa.
The family is filthy rich, why were they skimping so much with him?
At that time, K+W had like 3 homes? And Harry couldn’t buy a sofa? Seriously? That’s abusive, esp the way Charles and Camilla and everyone else lived.
It’s exactly what they do – money is used to keep everyone trying to curry favour with the heir. Yes, Andrew, Anne, and Edward all have pretty nice estates, but they do not own them, they exist at the whim of their older brother.
However, I do think their attitude towards Meghan is particularly weird.
Remember the stories about how there would be no money for Meghan’s wardrobe so she should keep acting? Or the British tabloids attacking her as a “climber” who would be surprised to learn that the royals are “not that rich”? It’s the same reason M and H had to”pay back” their gift from the queen. The thought of Meghan enjoying nice things makes them crazy.
Maybe the family were hoping she would turn tail and run when faced with the prospect of buying her own couch or not having a dress budget. I still want to know if Megs was buying her own clothes while she was a royal! Can you imagine them saying that to Kate “never saw a kitchen she didn’t need to renovate twice” Middleton?
The Princess Royal does own her estate.
I think the queen was generous with all her children and not just the heir. Charles does not seem to have done that.
Now I wish their Montecito mansion had another ten bathrooms. Screw them for giving everything to Egg and Stick and not even providing scraps to H&M.
I can’t stop laughing about egg and stick 😭😆 the best !
Kate and William need to grow the F up.
The Duchess then apparently told William to “take your finger out of my face”.
That’s my girl. F*ck Willy and his wife who he cheats on and then puts on an act like he cares about her.
I appreciate how vulnerable Harry is being about how he felt slighted with the furniture situation and their housing. QII really was just an old jerk huh?
And you KNOW that enraged Willy!! No peasant had EVER told him to adjust his behavior. Meghan was NOT going to be disrespected!!
It’s so aggressive to put your fingers near someone’s face. I wonder if Louis was copying his dad as I genuinely can’t think of any child I know (including my own) doing what Louis did to Kate at that age.
So now we know what being “too American” is: not taking the Waleses’ crap. Just like yesterday, I see this all adding up to William going nuclear and deciding to do *everything* to get Meghan out when he realized she wouldn’t be cowed.
💯 “Take your finger out of my face” is the most delicious part of this story. Who cares if that @#$%-ing guy is the heir to anything, he doesn’t get to put his finger in Meghan’s face.
I wonder if there’s an additional reason to Will & Kate refusing to sit next to each other. Yes, their damn protocol but also Will had started seeing Rose at this time and the Cambridges were fighting.
No wonder he thinks she’s rude and abrasive. She did not tolerate his aggressiveness.
Yup – in his mind, anyone who is not meek, cowering, submissive, and reverential of him is rude and abrasive. He’s just a weak bully.
WORD UP.
Good Lord! It sounds like Kate/Karen was determined not to like Meghan from the start.
I love that Meghan told William to get his finger out of her face. He has probably never been spoken to in that manner. I absolutely love it!
I do not love the way the Sussexes are treated by both Harry’s family and the institution.
I cannot wait to read this book!!!
Before they even MET Meghan, Egg and Stick hated her. They looked for every opportunity to make her a villain. It’s disgusting.
The trouble is Kate never had any real life experiences,no career,just waiting for will to propose. Super touchy
Yes, psychologically her behavior towards Meghan makes a lot of sense: she is a “commoner” who had to fight her way into the institution, humiliate herself endlessly (10 years of waity katy, etc), and still to this day is not fully accepted by the real aristos. Those are the kinds of people who are some ways MORE zealous about maintaining the rigid class hierarchy and boundary-keeping than born-in aristos. So then this self-made, confident, charismatic, naturally beautiful American woman comes along and… truly all Kate has is her title & access to stolen jewels (she def doesn’t have her husband’s love!). She has nothing for herself. So of course all M has to do is breathe, let alone try to be sympathetic about ‘baby brain,’ and Kate flips her lid because the only thing she has on M is hierarchical position (‘protocol,’ etc).
Kate was insecure, jealous and let’s not forget racist toward Meghan. She did not act this poorly toward Chelsy or Cressida.
What’s with all the Harry “suggests” wording? This is his lived experience, not a suggestion open for debate.
Kate doesn’t like to be hugged, doesn’t want to lend out her lip gloss, doesn’t want to visit Meghan’s tailor, doesn’t want to sit where the place cards have her. No wonder she doesn’t attend any weddings with William anymore; she’s just a buzzkill.
My gut tells me that “suggests” is a way to write smack and then hide behind “but we didn’t SAY you SAID it, we said you SUGGESTED it”. In other words, it’s a way to put lies in his mouth without actually writing a provable untruth.
This is the result of years of desperately clawing her way into the BRF and trying to fit in with the aristocracy. She definitely felt like her time had come when Meghan joined, because now there was someone new (and inferior in her eyes due to her background) for the aristos to look down on. Funny how Kate got her nasty wake up call a year later.
My guess is its because a lot of what is being said is not verbatim from the book. They’re doing just enough to avoid a lawsuit I imagine.
Absolutely. I think we’re going to find that a lot of these excerpts are, if not totally fake, at least significantly altered from the original.
I think it’s article writers trying to say Harry is lying so they’ll use the word “suggest” instead of says.
“Acknowledging the pettiness of the squabbles, Harry writes: “Had it really come to this? Shouting at each other about place cards and hormones?”
Yes, because they were determined never to accept Meghan because they saw her as an existential threat. They were determined to turn every minor misunderstanding and culture difference into an an issue and ran to the press with EVERYTHING to magnify it even further.
If Will and Kate were willing to make things work, they would have given Meghan time to adjust to the British/Royal way. Meghan would have definitely tried if given the chance. She would have accepted that her and Kate were never going to be besties and adjusted accordingly. But the Cambridges had to go full Ken and Karen on speed.
I just made this comment but you said it SO MUCH BETTER! Yes! All of this!
What you said Snuffles make me realize that’s exactly how online trolls operate: See a target and make everything they do an issue. They were literally looking at Meghan and going “Look at that bitch eating crackers”
So William and Kate are unhinged and entitled. What a lovely combo.
Can you imagine a Karen screaming to you about how you can’t talk about their pregnancy hormones? Like Kate, she was giving you an out! An excuse! Take it and be grateful that someone showed you that type of grace. What was Kate so stressed about that she had to clutch the furniture for dear life?
They both sound like they have rage issues. I don’t think William is the only one who resorts to violence and can’t control their emotions. Kate sounds like she’s right there with him though she doesn’t have as many available targets.
If you’re right, there is no way they are not yelling in front of and at the children too. It’s a terrifying situation to be in when your small and have no control. I hope their nanny is allowed to hug them.
Just remembered she is no longer there at night.
They’re a match made in hell. Two shriveled peas in a rotten ass pod. William might think he deserves better, but truly, Kate is perfect for him in so many ways.
We should keep in mind that this duo “grew up ” almost together after their teenage years… as a result they have absorbed each others behavior and comportment… they never had anyone out of their bubble to incite them or inspire them to do better.. they both believe that they are special and demand deferential treatment due to their position in the monarchy. What I get from the leaks from the book, they wanted to control both Harry and Meghan, to use them so as they looked better and to lord over them.. despicable.. I’m sorry for their children because judging by the way their parents behave, I’m afraid there’s little to no chance for them to be different..fingers crossed for nanny’s maria influence.
Agreed, especially about the kids. I see people hoping for Charlotte or Louis to eventually rebel, but look at both sides of their family. One side believes they’re divinely ordained to be privileged, bigoted assholes and are better than everyone else, and the other side fervently believes in the nonsense the ‘divinely ordained’ side is selling. At least Harry and TOB had Diana for a short time. The Wales kids don’t have anyone like that. Some commenters talk about them finding their way to Montecito when the truth is they’re going to grow up seeing that branch of the family as inferior and “not really family” because their cousins are mixed race.
How you paint the “baby brain” comment is exactly how I see it too, meant to be soothing and understanding. Hell, I tell everyone about my menopause brain because it is a thing and it’s nothing to be ashamed of. Yeah, W&K we’re never going to accept Meg, frankly I doubt that they would have accepted anyone that Harry married, and they went out of their way to make Meg’s life hell.
It reminds me of a mother’s group organization I was in that was mostly mothers of infants and pre schoolers. There was childcare and lots of moving parts, so there was a committee that led and organized everything. And one of the girls, who was in charge of working with the childcare workers, suddenly quit a few weeks after New Year’s.
She was normally super dependable, it was stressful for the 8 month pregnant lady who lead the whole group, and her only reason was she had realized her oldest was 4 and this was her time with him before he went into preschool. We met twice a month, there were like 8 meetings left.
A week later, her husband had accepted a job elsewhere. Someone said, oh that makes sense why you quit then, you knew you were moving. And instead of taking the gracious out, said no, I didn’t think he was getting the job at all. It has completely colored how I remember her 😂
While the book will provide more context, doesn’t it seem like Meghan used the baby brain term as a nice way to explain why Kate skipped out on bringing Charlotte to dress fittings? Because Kate was acting like an utter bitch in not bringing Charlotte to fittings and then complaining that the dress didn’t properly fit and Meghan saying she forgot the fitting appointments because of baby brain is really being way too nice. And then to have the gall to be mad that Meghan said baby brain?
This also fits with previous stories that Kate refuses to get fittings for a lot of her clothing. It hasn’t come up recently but for a while her clothes weren’t properly fitted.
good point about the fittings. I don’t think its come up for Kate that recently because she has been copying M so much – lots of separates, a nice turtleneck doesnt really need to be tailored the way a coatdress does.
So this, once again, proves that Chucky lied about covering The Sussexes expenses like he does Bones and Peg.
Kate is obviously incapable of even pretending to be able to have normal friend relationships. I guess that’s what happens when you spend your entire young adulthood pursuing a Prince like William. Yikes.
Maybe Kate thought Meghan was referring to the SIZE of her brain. We are talking about Kate here.
This is a very real possibility.
Yeah…I really believe that she thought Meghan insulted her… thus, her apology after explanations. Moreover “she was going through some things..” according to Meghan (postpartum depression?, anxiety over William and his affair?,who knows?). She definitely couldn’t function properly.
As a professional black woman who works in big tech, I can visualize Williams face when Meghan hit him with a direct “take your finger out of my face” accompanied with the death stare and super cold tone.
Pegs wasn’t ready for that smoke.
Yup. I already knew that tone as soon as I read the words.
Meghan wasn’t there to play with him.
Yoinks! I can picture it like I was there! The moment Peg learned who he was dealing with!!
I am warmed by that image. 🙂
Yeah, point that finger in my face again and I’ll break it off.
I wish we had a picture!
Considering Bill is very tall and Meg tiny, she is a boss to respond like that, because it must have been physically very intimidating.
And this is the likely genesis of TOBB’s use of “rude” and “abrasive.” That a *little* woman held her personal boundaries as impenetrable to his abusive finger in her face. It really shines a light on his outsized entitlement and delusions.
Derangers are getting so offended at the “baby brain” comment (and personally I’ve never been pregnant so I don’t really know the implications of having that being said to me tbh) but I took it as Meghan using that as the nicest possible excuse for Kate being so difficult literally days before the wedding. Wasn’t she pretty surly throughout the day as welll?
Am I the only one who thinks that?
No, you’re not the only one who thinks that. I was shocked at the uproar over Meghan’s comment, baby brain is real, normal and nothing to be ashamed of.
Edit: I just realised I hadn’t read the full post and @kaiser made the exact same point I did. Sorry @kaiser
I wonder if the baby brain comment happened in regards to Kate being late for the 2nd bridesmaid fitting. As in, Kate insisted the dress didn’t fit, didn’t want to do a 2nd fitting, then showed up ridiculously late. So Meghan cried over the stress. Harry calls out Kate. Later, when Kate calls to apologize, Meghan magnanimously says maybe it was just baby brain. Kate uses this to say Meghan is rude. Would also like to point out that Camilla Tominey has also said perhaps Kate was hormonal when trying to explain how she got the crying story wrong.
@Jais, if I understood correctly, she didn’t simply want adjustments, she demanded that the whole dress would be remade four days prior to the wedding !
Gah, that’s even worse. I’m actually still shocked at how effing rude Kate is. Like I imagined she was but this is next level.
Kate is late for almost everything — she kept the Norwegian royals waiting when she did that quick visit — hair and makeup were apparently more important than being on time.
Layla, my son is 16, and baby brain really was a thing even back when I was pregnant. It is talked and laughed about by many pregnant women. Kate was just looking to he offended….if you are looking for something, you really will find it…..
Does the UK not use this expression commonly?
Those deranged trolls will just take any chance and excuse to bash Meghan. Baby brain is a literal real thing that some postpartum women experience. It’s temporary. And, as others have written, Meghan doesn’t seem to have a mean bone in her kind and compassionate body, so I’m sure she said it in a way that was forgiving and supportive of Kate. And in return, Kate continued lying and briefing against Meghan. W&K are two asshole peas in a racist pod. They deserve each other.
I will say, I hate the terms “baby brain” and “mommy brain” because so often I think women use it as excuses to just not…think, IDK. Like I’m in a local mom group and so many posts are “hey mommas! what time is dismissal today? With baby brain I can’t remember hahahaha!” But…..its the same time it always is and if you look at the school calendar its right there and you’re not even pregnant and your youngest is 6 years old. It’s not baby brain.
But, sometimes it fits the situation obviously and it sounds like this was one of them. It also sounds like this was Meghan trying to be gracious and give Kate a pass.
@Becks1 I agree that depending on the person and our closeness, the “Baby brain” thing would have made me feel a way. If I’m close to you, we can joke like that because we have an established relationship, but that takes time to build. Don’t get me wrong, Kate is clearly a mean-girl b!$ch, which is why many things rub her the wrong way but yeah, definitely. think Kate has a right or whatever to be in her feelings about that comment. Willie Will is just a rageaholic weird-do and good for Meghan, saying, “get your finger out my face.”
oh I think you’re misunderstanding me. I think Kate was a total bitch about that comment and Meghan had said it as a way of trying to be nice to Kate and to forgive her petty and rude behavior about the dresses.
I just hate that the term gets used by some moms I know as an excuse to be stupid. Your child is 5 Karen. It’s not baby brain.
Lol, I gotcha @Becks1. I understand your perspective. Personally, I do think “baby brain” is something that doesn’t quite go away but I get your point.
@Layla, there are so many variations of this, l use either brain freeze or brain fart all the time.
I use “brain fog” all the time.
Another good one.
Baby brain is such a real thing. My kids are 6 and 9 and my brain *still* isn’t the same as before kids
Look, I’m Team Sussex in general, but it’s super unclear from this what Meghan actually said, and I can definitely imagine “baby brain” comments that would have rubbed me the wrong way and made me think “we are not close enough for you to be making that joke” – but it sounds like Kate overreacted and escalated the conflict unnecessarily. I would have just shrugged and thought “I guess we’re just on slightly different wavelengths and maybe not destined to be best friends, but that’s ok.”
I can’t imagine telling my brand new sister-in-law that we are not close enough for her to make a mundane comment like that. That is not how you welcome someone into a family. I knew that W & K were petty assholes but this is all so much worse than I imagined. How dare Will stick his finger in Meghan’s face. He has serious anger and aggression issues. I can’t believe those two are running around claiming to be mental health advocates?!
I read it the same way. Meghan was using that as a nice way to explain why Kate was being a bitch and not bringing Charlotte to fittings. Nanny Maria could have brought her too.
Kate doesn’t know how to act like an adult, which is clear. If she doesn’t have staff do things for her she has her mother or nanny Maria.
No version of the crygate makes Wails look like a good person. She should just stfu and bury the story but noooooo. Thank God Harry cleared the air (if the story’s true).
Legitimately did not think Harry would go into this level of detail or even address the crying story. Figured we would just always wonder. And I have to say, bless this man’s soul that he is giving us all these details. He is not playing and I love him for it. Look, this story was a misogynoir shit show and the papers feasted on the tropes. Harry will not let Lili grow up without the world knowing the truth.
Perhaps they don’t have baby brain in the UK or they call it something different?
This is why I have a hard time believing Buttons puts up with Pegs tantrums and rage. She is peak vindictive mean girl, and honestly i do not think she takes any crap from Peggy. He may bully and threaten others but i think he knows to steer clear from her.
Same. We’re probably in the minority here (especially after all those comments pitying her the other day), but I really think they’re pretty evenly matched in terms of nastiness towards each other. I think of that infamous Tatler article nearly three years ago that kept needling William as gullible and stupid, and Kate as manipulative and cold. I also think of the leaked video of Will screaming at that photographer during the pandemic, and how Kate was right there egging him on and fueling the fire. She knows who he is and can match his toxic attitude with her own.
You’re not alone. I said yesterday that I think W&K are as bad as one another and I think she gives as good as she gets. Like you it was Kate winding William up over the journalist which seals it for me.
The only ones I feel sorry for are the children. If the parents are going at each other any chance they get then those poor kids are going to normalise the behaviour and the cycle will continue.
ETA: It’s just a thought but, I now wonder if the photographer/journalist knew about William’s temper and was hoping to out him to the world.
Beach Dreams & Laura D, I said the same. I do think they are evenly matched. My only concern is for the kids. I know people have hypothesized that Wails chooses her dresses to hide bruises. I’ve never thought that. If you want to know how cynical I can be? I’ve often wondered if she intentionally keeps thin so that people are reminded of Diana.
I REALLY hope that I’m right and the children spend most of their time with the Nanny.
I feel like their household is probably very angry and very very tense. Those poor kids.
Wonder if Will makes Kate curtsy to the kids if he’s not around.
Some rota rat or other straight up said “Kate gives as good as she gets”. They are two nasty peas in a pod.
I actually believe Kate takes a lot of shit from Will because bullies often back down when dealing with a bigger bully (see Trump and Putin). She just thought she could get away with bullying Meghan because Meg is lower in the royal pecking order.
Same, and I said as much yesterday.
Died laughing at the bit about W&K refusing to sit together at the reception. Tell us your marriage is a sham without telling us your marriage is a sham. Lol!
Yeah I noticed that!
For me, their audacity is outstanding! I mean, it’s not YOUR WEDDING!! You can expect the wedding couple to abide by your wishes… it’s their day…it’s one day and you can be gracious enough to abide by their wishes…
Interesting that James O’Brian touched on their marital problems on his show this morning. He didn’t come right out and say it but, he did say that Harry may have been used to hide problems. I actually gasped because that’s the first time I’ve heard/seen anything outside of here and Twitter which has suggested that their marriage is not as cosy as we’re all led to believe.
Exactly. Even if it isn’t common in the aristo set to sit next to your spouse, doing it one time isn’t a Huge deal for a couple who doesn’t hate each other. Besides they aren’t strapped to the seats outside of when the food is served.
Nic919, I just basically said the same thing upthread that after dinner is served, things get more casual and guests can mingle at whatever table they want.
For an everyday family, this sounds like standard wedding drama. But for celebrities, every stupid detail has to end up in the tabloids and blown up to WWIII proportions. Add extra fodder from a leaky palace and you have the Difficult Duchess narrative.
Proof Kate has no friends for “girl talk”. This comment was not rude. When my daughter was 10 days post partum, with babies still in NICU, I drove her to the post office for stamps so she could mail thank you notes. After ordering her stamps she realized she left her purse at home. I paid for the stamps and said “baby brain fog” to the postal clerk and we all laughed. It was just “girl talk”. No one got all prissy about it.
This is scorched-earth levels of reveal. Harry really has 0 fcks to give.
🔥🔥🔥
It sounds like William and Kate were determined to be offended and they both sound absolutely exhausting to be around.
The general sense I get is that Meghan came in and was acting as if they were normal people and family. They seem to have taken great offense to that. It sounds like they wanted her to be intimidated and deferential – like they wanted her to understand that she was a lower being and should not feel free to interact with them as if they were just people, or worse, family.
This is exactly how I feel after reading all this. No matter what Meghan did, they were never going to give her a chance. Every little thing she said or did was never going to be good enough for them because she wasn’t going to act like an aristocratic snob.
It just makes W and K look so petty and fake. The constant guffaws and howling laughter by Keen in public is all a show because look how she is behind closed doors. I’ll look at those joint Kate and Meghan Wimbledon photos with new light.
It’s funny, it seems as though they were patronizing toward her for not knowing how to behave, yet it is their behavior that was boorish, insular and ungracious.
This 100%. Meghan didn’t follow the script they had laid out for her. She was lower than a human being in their minds, in the same way they are above ordinary mortals in their own minds. Incredibly toxic and horrible.
Remember that Kate’s own family calls her The Duchess (is it the princess now?) I can’t even imagine how exhausting that must be.
My brother is a doctor and my SIL’s mother introduces him to EVERYONE as “this is my son-in-Law, Dr. Last Name and his wife.” HIS WIFE IS YOUR DAUGHTER. Just say this is my daughter and her husband! But nope. It drives my mom crazy bc she thinks it is so pretentious and annoying.
I feel like the Middletons are like that but on steroids.
@Sue This is just more of the same K & W issues with self-awareness and self-value. On the surface people might say of them, Well they’re used to a certain level of bowing and scraping. But let’s remember we all need the same things, love, appreciation, sustenance, body waste elimination. Here was Meg treating W & K like individual people deserving of interaction and recognition of them AS human. They should have been relieved and comforted that Meg didn’t adopt any weird conduct around them.
What is it with William that he is so lacking in self-esteem? Everything in his world boosts him higher, yet he’s so small and petty and lacking the confidence to be a person
Carrot, William lacks self-esteem because down deep he knows his status is based on superficial, non-productive crap.
You just revealed the answer. William never earned anything, so he knows, on some deep level, that it isn’t really deserved.
They’ve both been described to be “a bit grand” by the press over the years. Understatement of the century.
Hahahaha I’m literally dying laughing because I totally misunderstood the headline and I thought that Meghan said Kate had *a* baby brain and I was like, “oh snap, harsh but, like, fair, she does seem like a total idiot.”
And then she wore white to Meghan’s wedding. What a psycho.
Harry is truly Diana’s son. He said if you wanted me to write positive things about you, you should have behaved better.
Kate sounds absolutely insufferable. Prissy, boring, dull, touchy, and stuck up. No wonder she’s “perfect” for the role.
After reading these stories I never want to hear about “primrose yellow” ever again. The bitch wore white.
Exactly. We now know that hideous outfit Kate wore to H&M’s wedding was intentional. She was purposefully disrespecting the bride.
Also, I wish Meghan had bent William’s finger back and left him howling in pain. But her firm rebuke probably had the same effect.
Yes. So glad to be proven right. And her sour face in the group photo was on purpose too.
The bitch wore white. Lol, say it, becks1!
it’s not just that she wore white. she left her wiglets at home! this is Kate’s *actual hair* and idk when we have ever seen that since before she got married!
It’s not white; it’s a pale yellow. In natural sunlight I can see how it does look white but when you see pics of the dress indoors, it’s obvious it is yellow.
NOPE. It’s clearly a different shade from her hat which IS yellow. It’s definitely an off white/cream.
Pale yellow = cream = white. She knew what she was doing.
The hat is a very pale yellow. The coat dress is a very light cream. However, in one picture, where the coat dress is open a bit at the bottom, it’s very clear that the dress underneath the coat dress is definitely white.
The colour of the outfit was Petty Bitch.
I think we can all agree on that.
I think the point is that even if it *were* pale yellow, that color is too close to white. Remember for H&M wedding how Oprah had a pale pink dress only to find that it photographed/looked white so she got a whole new dress made last minute? Same thing here: Even if it Kate’s dress was pale yellow, she full well knew what she was doing wearing a dress that would photograph as white.
Kate’s is a classic trolling move: thumb your nose at someone but obliquely enough to evade accountability/ use ‘reasonable doubt’ as a cover.
That’s the new color on the Pantone system, Petty Bitch White.
yes! Pantone Petty Bitch White. which is actually a pale yellow, but you can’t tell.
The fact it was off-white with a yellow undertone makes it even more passive aggressive, because she gets to make her dig at Meghan by ‘wearing white’ whilst claiming at the same time ‘its not white’.
Kate probably dreamed about going to Harry’s wedding in an actual wedding dress, lol. Just be thankful she didn’t wear a veil too.
I’ve been reading all these stories with my jaw on the floor. I guess it comes down to “American” vs. “British” in a lot of ways, but I can’t believe Kate pulled rank with “you don’t know me well enough to talk about my hormones.” These people….I’m so glad Harry and Meg got out and I agree, I wish their Montecito mansion had 40 bathrooms. I can’t believe they were making Harry and Meghan live in a tiny cottage with an Ikea sofa (not that there’s anything wrong with that but COME ON) while Princess Anne, Prince Edward & Prince Andrew (ESPECIALLY him) all were livin’ large courtesy of QEII. And Charles claiming he “couldn’t afford both families” (Harry and William or Willy as I will henceforth call him). Again…COME ON!!!
Yes, Charles whose Duchy of Cornwall was a 1billion plus business, couldn’t afford Meghan.
The wedding thing sounds like when my in laws came to stay a few years back and I served cheese after the meal and before dessert – the French way (I’m half French) and it means you finish on something sweet which always made no sense to me. They all said no to cheese then after dessert there was a casual ‘you know what. I’d quite like some cheese now’. Passive aggressive UGH. You couldn’t respect my choices in my own home??
W&K just have to have their own way.
OK, and did you give the guests cheese after the dessert or did you say no? *wink*
Kate is being absolutely ridiculous. She already disliked Meghan and was just using this as an excuse to jump down her throat.
Holy shit. HOLY SHIT. They sound SO mean and petty and toxic. Who the eff – WHO THE EFF- switches place cards at a wedding because you don’t think the bride set it up the “right way”?????? (sorry for my language but I am SHOCKED at their rudeness.)
Saying “baby brain” is a reference to hormones??? I mean yes it is but its not like Meghan was saying something about her period or whatever.
William had her finger in her face?!?!?! WTF!!!! Remember that Arizona governor…Brewer, maybe….? Who shook her finger in Obama’s face?? Do we think William ever shook his finger in Cressida’s face??
you all this series of leaks has me the most shook out of anything so far, besides the assault. William and Kate are such pieces of shit. I have no other words.
Well, except for this – if the then Prince of Wales and the British Queen told me I had to use my own credit card to buy a sofa for my house with their son/grandson, I would have peaced out of there so fast it would make your head spin. HELL TO THE NO.
THESE PEOPLE.
I AM IRATE.
I HAVE LOTS OF WORDS APPARENTLY LOL.
The more excerpts I see the more I am happy they left that toxic mess. William and Kate are two petty and bitter assholes who deserve each other.
This story also proves the Middletons/Kate/Willy had to have briefed this story, as others wouldn’t have been present.
No wonder Meghan looked terrified on the walkabout. PTSD. Who knows what else was said or done behind the scenes.
Is it time to consider that Kate (for all her many faults) might be an abused wife? Maybe not physically, but at least emotionally.
Getting real tired of the whole Kate must be abused talk. We are discussing Harry and Meghan’s experience please. Again and again with the poor Kate.
Agree, Nivz.
Kate may or may not be abused, but she’s also an abuser … her tantrums against Meghan were despicable.
After the numerous excerpts of Kate being passively aggressive or video evidence of kate actually being aggressive toward Meghan, please miss me with this bs. Kate has been abusive toward Meghan and she is being called out on it by Harry.
She can sort out her own marriage herself. She’s been around him for 20 years. She’s chosen to remain.
YES, Nic. Totally agree.
I’ve brought this up before, but Kate is one of the women who buy into the patriarchy. So she thinks William is entitled to be emotionally abusive to her and she seeks to deflect that by finding even lower power people to set him on.
I called this out at the time with the photographer bike incident. Kate is a participant in abuse, because she wants the power that comes with being married to the next king. Women like this can be even more nasty than their husbands, because she needs a scapegoat. If she had integrity, she would have called Billy out for his treatment of his brother and MM. instead she joined in, egged him on, and made it worse to get his approval and cement her place in power. Does she deserve to be abused? Of course not. But it doesn’t excuse how she makes Billy even worse than he already is.
I also agree with PP that the focus shouldn’t always be about Kate. This is Harry’s book. He has been victimized and abused by these people. He chose to take a stand and leave.
It’s like white women in the US who actively uphold the patriarchy and back in the day, segregation, because they think it cements their rung on the social ladder.
Kate is the plantation owner’s wife. She craves and sought out the the power she is permitted in a patriarchal and racist system and she attacks those who challenge the system.
You know the awful wife in 12 Years a Slave played by Sarah Paulson? Well kate is the 21st century version of that.
Megan did not look terrified. She just wanted the mic to be hidden. Lol!
For context, bear in mind all the rose bush trimming that buddy was doing at the time of the wedding planning and all these nitpicking fights by will and kate. What a hypocrite to feign caring about Meg ‘disrespecting’ his wife all while he engaged in the ultimate act of betrayal and disrespect?! It’s obviously not about respect, but about protocol, ego, perception and control.
this is an excellent take, Augustbug. respect only flows one way for Steamroller Willy. and he only cares about Kate being respected insofar as it reflects on him. Willy cares about Willy. and about protocol, ego, perception, and control.
baby brain lets up eventually… and yes, it was Meghan offering a huge out. Willy brain is apparently chronic.
The absolute gall of W&K. For them to switch placecards at someone else’s wedding?! WTactualF?!? And to demand the bridesmaids dresses be redone?? WHAT?! If they didn’t like it, they just shouldn’t have let their kids participate. What kind of psycho goes around dictating to someone else what their wedding should be?
As for the finger in Meghan’s face. Yes, girl! Stand up to that POS bully. This is probably why she wasn’t surprised when she came home and saw Willy had assaulted her husband – it probably wasn’t the first time. It’s clear that William has a long-standing pattern of abusive and threatening behavior, to any and everyone around him!
Also no WONDER Harry fell so hard and fast for Meghan if Kate is what he was used to. No WONDER she reminds him of his warm, affectionate mother.
From his public persona, Harry has always stood out in that nasty family as being much more open, friendly, and welcoming to people. None of the stereotypical coldness.
Meghan is confident and strong. Can you imagine if someone less confident and strong would have married into that horrid family? I LOOOVE that she viewed herself as equal to the royal clowns. Get your finger out of my face! I love her even more.
W and K come off as really weird people in this. Like, their frame of reference has nothing to do with objective reality. Bizarre.
Probably because they live in a bubble where everyone bows and scraps to them – and their every whim is indulged because of their rank. They really feel perfectly entitled to walk all over anyone else because of their rank. This is royal privilege in a nutshell.
Really blows away the whole “normal” Kate and “normal upbringing “ by the Middletons with all this. Kate is not any less dysfunctional than the blood royals at this point.
IMO Kate was trying to do two things: claim she knows how British people operate and therefore make Meghan feel other, and claim that “hormones” are something you have to be close enough to talk about. This hormones stuff is crap. Everyone over here talks about baby brain. What I think Kate was trying to do is go full-on Downton, as if talking about hormones is somehow dirty and common. Kate has no independent recourse to how to behave other than copy someone like the queen. I recall the queen forbid the use of the word “pregnant” rather than “expecting” because she found it common and low for some reason. In Kate’s mind she was somehow queen-like in talking about hormones as if they are something hush hush. Somewhere in her head she was probably thinking the queen would approve. Kate strikes me as a woman who has never known anyone but her family, in that she feels commonly known conversation has overstepped simply because it’s between two women, rather than between her and her mum or sister. And someone who will clutch at straws to come up with anything to put another woman down – British women talk about baby brain all the bloody time and she knows this full well. Cheap trick.
Thanks for letting us know that. I’m American and I know “Baby Brain” is just an expression people use a lot here. Pregnant women say it about themselves. It’s not an insult, more of a jokey way to talk about a real thing. Hormones are implied but very obliquely.
So it’s good to know it’s not just us. British people use the term too, it’s not a big deal, and Kate was being way too touchy and reactive about it.
It’s even more hilarious because Miss Early Years would have run into the effects of hormones on new mothers raising their kids in the “early years”.
Does she pretend post partum does not exist? I guess UK women will never know if left up to her.
um I completely forgot about the early years stuff. How does she talk about post partum depression, or pre-partum depression, WITHOUT talking about hormones?!?!? something that bothered her so much she was apparently white-knuckling the chair?!?!
I swear, all these excerpts have me convinced that Kate is so petty she specifically picked ‘early years’ to get back at Meghan for saying she had baby brain. “You say I have baby brain? Well guess, what? Here’s my early years center, now I’m an EXPERT on BABY’S BRAINS.” Same with the fashion contacts thing – “You don’t want to be introduced to my fashion contacts? Okay, I’m going to wear every f-king thing you own. Clearly YOUR fashion contacts are so much better than MY fashion contacts so I better just wear all of YOUR clothes.”
In any case it shows Kate never studied anything about early years until the Friday before Meghan launched her cookbook. Hormones would have come up if she had.
That place card story sounds suspiciously like a TATLER story about Harry and Meghan “demanding” to sit next to each other at some country party and how that “just isn’t done”.
If Kate was THAT unhappy with Charlotte’s dress then she should have taken her out of the wedding full stop. She could have done that and would be acceptable as she is Charlotte’s mother. Switching seats is such a terrible thing to do. Sure that’s not how *you* would do it but it’s not YOUR wedding. And if you can’t stand sitting next to your spouse for a few hours then you need to do some deep thinking about why you can’t do that.
Meghan is way classier than I’ll ever be with her boss move of telling Pegs to get his finger out of her face.
If my BIL pointed his finger in my face during an argument he’d be down one finger. No warning.
Peg and DoLittle seem to be the most prissy, uptight bigots on an island full of prissy uptight bigots.
I agree. It sounds rude and condescending. In law relationships can be really difficult, especially when also add cultural differences. I’ve had that in my own family.
William and Kate are high conflict personalities no doubt about it but I think there was another dynamic happening too. Harry and Meghan were the newly madly in love couple clashing with the couple whose marriage was breaking down at warp speed and who could barely stand each other. I am certain the tension in the Wales marriage was pretty toxic and Harry and Meghan were like nails on chalkboard to them.
not surprising we knew Kate was a mean girl. She mean girled Beatrice and she mean girled Eugenie and I’m sure she tried to mean girl whoever else thought that they were equal to her now that she had bagged the heir. Kate has no friends. Beyond her mother and her sister.
Three things.
Who exchanges gifts at Easter!? 🤔
It is highly suspicious that W&K did not want to sit next to each other at the Sussex wedding, going so far as to switch the place cards!
And Meghan had to buy their couch from Ikea with her own credit card while her critics accuse her of being a golddigger.
Did William provide an Easter gift when he went to Jecca’s wedding?
Kids get Easter eggs or toys, not the adults.
NO ONE buys Easter gifts for grown-ups, in either the U.S. or England (I’ve lived in both places).
This was yet another ginned-up effort to make Meghan feel unwelcome.
This makes me curious if the book will address the start of the middleton panic- Pippa’s wedding. When Pippa was the star- but they wanted Harry’s star power there- but he wasn’t allowed to bring Meg to the wedding, -so there would be no pictures of her- b/c those would be the front page pictures.
And he was only allowed to bring her to the private reception.
Not sure if i am remembering all that correctly?
But i do recall the Pippa wedding thing seemed petty and embarrassing for W’s inlaws.
As for Meg/Harry’s wedding- dude, wearing any shade of white is just an eff you to the bride- or unchecked narcissism, disrespect and hate (hate is probably too strong). But Kate is trash for that.
sorry, what? Has anyone been to a wedding in Britain where married couples sitting together justifies anger fueled rages? Yes, I’ve been to weddings both in Britain and in Canada where there is a head table for the wedding party and the spouse is sat elsewhere. I’ve also been to weddings in both Britain and Canada where there is a sweetheart table of just the couple and the other couples, even those in the wedding party (thank God!) Get to sit with their significant others…I’ve also been to weddings in both Britain and Canada…including 1 posh wedding in Britain of someone with a title, where the head table was a creative mix of family and couples, and they basically did whatever they wanted for dinner. Long story short, I’m arguing that W and K not wanting to sit together because “that’s American” is a BS front for the fact they were clearly projecting their marital problems onto a happy couple!! You don’t want to sit with your spouse? What in the husband pegging?
Exactly, it should never have fueled rage! Half of that couple is American: then accept the fact that perhaps the American bride chose the seating arrangement AT HER OWN WEDDING, as opposed to the British groom. And the groom was fine with this! Naturally there are cultures that do things differently: my French relatives would never seat me with my husband, because it’s not their culture. When they came to us, they adapted beautifully without pitching a fit. William and Kate were totally out of bounds.
There’s definitely an echelon of society in both the US (mostly NY) and the UK that considers it “terribly common” to seat couples together at dinner parties. At least as it was explained to me, the thinking is that couples will either interact only with each other or one will dominate the other, leading to less sparkling conversation at the table. These are the type of folks who would definitely turn up their noses at a wedding where things were “done wrong.” Not necessarily because the couples hate each other (although that’s often true) but because they’re so fragile they can’t bear the thought of someone ELSE thinking they don’t know how things “ought to be done” and are therefore common themselves. People who feel secure in their social positions tend to be more gracious, in my experience.
@Lionel Right?! I wrote earlier about the seating thing so won’t repeat but W&K had no excuse. Any of the BRF knew, you sit where you’re sat.
@Brassy Rebel phrased her point the way I think Harry could be hinting at (but we don’t have our editions yet!) “It is highly suspicious that W&K did not want to sit next to each other at the Sussex wedding, going so far as to switch the place cards!”
It seems to be a Harry way of hinting at Oh? Possibly an affair? Who knows? But K&W insulted the happy couple in front of all the other guests. They stole joy and made a scene. They were pigs. No excuse
I’ve lived in the NYC metro area for most of my life. Every single wedding I have attended, I have been seated at an assigned table with unassigned seats. My husband and I have always sat next to one another, as have all the other couples that attended with us. The only time we ever did not sit together at an event was a froufrou dinner party held by some friends who were purposely trying to simulate a high society type of atmosphere where couples sit intermingled with others (for the conversation reason). We sometimes elect not to sit together at family get-togethers, so we can talk with relatives we don’t see very often, but it is never considered bad manners when we are side by side.
@Lionel is totally correct that the ‘no couples next to one another’ seating is traditionally a thing in certain circles including in the States.
For anyone disputing this, I would suggest they check an older version of an Emily Post etiquette guide. Confirming that the rule exists, is the specific carve out to it, whereby placement etiquette dictates that for their first 12 months of marriage, hosts *should* in fact seat a couple side by side.
Just because it doesn’t happen in the majority of middle class settings, does not mean it is not still a thing.
To bore you further, this seating rule extends to how two hetero couples would sit when sharing a car. Amongst certain British sets, it is *unthinkable* for the two husbands to ride together in the front of the car and the wives in the backseats.
On the flip side, if Bulliam and Khate are such classist, etiquette bound arseholes – then by those same principles, it would be UTTERLY gauche of them to expect gifts for Easter 😂 Like, we know the RF and aristos traditionally do not do gifts.
There’s a great article floating around somewhere about how the nouveau owner of a luxury UK lifestyle brand (Daylesford Organics) gifted her guests cashmere blankets for an al fresco evening gathering, and the rah rah guests later bitched about it being ‘inappropriate’ to a DM gossip columnist.
See also the inexpensive, joke gifts the RF supposedly exchange on NYE.
So this Easter gifts point makes the Wails look bad. I think this is Harry signing them up for some snark within their aristo circle. Like, it’s CarolE’s distasteful, middle class influence or something.
Citing “an older Emily Post etiquette guide” is not the definitive proof you may think it is. This was 2018. IDGAF about Emily Post. If some people still want to seat their guests that way, fine. Choosing to do otherwise is also fine.
Meghan had been plenty of weddings and plenty of dinner parties. This was her wedding, she knew how she wanted the guests to be seated.
To change your assigned seats at a wedding party because you think the bride did it “wrong” is something that even Emily Post would be appalled at.
@Becks1 In case not clear, there is no disagreement that W+K swapping the chosen seating arrangements of the bride and groom, is the height of disrespect and poor manners. The ‘right’ seating placement model was whatever H+M determined for their reception – and it should absolutely have been followed.
Agree that the no couples seating rule is not super common for most modern weddings! However, the point was to respond to comments that seemed to dispute that the rule exists *at all*. I’m based in Europe where it is relatively common even at informal suppers, but I’ve also experienced it stateside in DC and NY 🤷🏼♀️
I wonder what/who was behind KKKate’s apology flowers… no way did she on her own decide she was out of line and Meghan deserved an apology.
And that photo gets me every time. If Kate leans even a hair further away from the black folk, she’s falling out of that chair.
you’re right about the portrait photo! Khatie in her “yellow” dress, hair down, no wiglet, leaning as far away as she can while smiling the most insincere smile ever.
faking enthusiasm is literally in her job description, but she couldn’t pull it off. altho she does a slightly better job than her husband. I wonder if they were miffed at having to sit on Meghan’s side to balance the photo. in any case they clearly do not want to be there. where is Cecil Beaton when you need him?!
yesterday someone suggested that what happened with crygate and the flowers was that Kate made Meghan cry, and later on when Harry found out, he chewed Kate out and that’s why she apologized and sent flowers (and that this phone call was when Kate cried, if indeed she did). this theory makes a lot of sense to me.
Kate was not pregnant, she had given birth. And baby brain is a thing. I had it and I even made jokes about it because I was so forgetful at times. I have never seen a postpartum woman react negatively about it. If it was any other woman who said that to her, Kate would have simply laughed it off. Willy the turd probably calls her worse things. She needs to shut up and take a cue from her sister in law. But then again, one cannot force sincerity and humility. Kate is a vile and jealous human, both her and her husband are disgusting.
Exactly, because we *know* when we have baby brain. I described it as having a swiss-cheese brain; it lasted 6 months.
A value that Kate missed of being in the workforce was socializing. She did not have a full time job and only had that very brief part time stint at Jigsaw. Her colleagues saw little of her. If she had a career maybe she could have learned social skills and made some friends. IT was not only developing a work ethic but learning to relate to other people and understand them. Sorely lacking in Kate now.
@Tessa – this is a really good point.
Kate was never in an environment where she was treated as an equal once she left school. She expects to be served and is no better than snooty aristos. All this talk of a normal upbringing by the Middletons means nothing because she’s just like all the other snobs.
@Nic919 both your point and Tessa’s points are very good ones. We always talk about this in the context of Kate not knowing how to dress; but it also makes sense in the context of her not knowing how to interact with people or have relationships with people that were not based on her being William’s girlfriend/wife.
I’m embarrassed to admit, but “their” behavior, very simplistically, makes me want to say the f word over and over and over and over.
You know, I’m so happy that my sisters and brothers in law are not like William and Kate. The pettiness in that family is just incredible. That said, you can’t get someone who hates you to like you; it just doesn’t work. I feel that after the whole lip gloss incident, they should have just disengaged as far as possible from these toxic people. Then you have Easter and the wedding… It’s clear that Kate is exactly the type to flip out over “baby brain” by this point. My god!
Does anyone else see a comparison between Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Mrs Crawley on Downton Abbey?
I loved Isobel. Julian Fellowes always let the Dowager Duchess win those petty battles and it pissed me off. I ended up thinking Downton was at heart a class/caste system apologia disguised as prestige drama.
If Meghan is Isobel, Kate is Mary Crawley without the wit or occasional bouts of warmth. That character was mean as a snake.
I do think it’s a bit rude. I also think Kate/Will wildly overreacted.
During my pregnancy I despised people touching my belly, giving me unsolicited advice, or any chat about it. It is personal.
I do think M was rude to say that to Kate. It sounds so dismissive.
M would not have liked anyone saying it to her either.
At the same time I think in the media if Kate said that to Meghan some in the media would praise her for it.
I’ve had many friends make the “baby brain” about themselves during their pregnancies and post-partum. I’ve joked about my own “menopause brain fog” many times and we’ve all had a good laugh about it. There is NOTHING insulting about Meghan’s comment, and there is no reason for Kate to take offense other than she believes she’s of such a lofty class that the peasants have no right to act friendly and must show total deference at all times, especially the PoC folks.
+1 and I think if someone had made that comment to Meghan, she would have laughed & taken it in the spirit of sisterhood with which it was intended.
Exactly this Jaded.
I, too, despised people touching me without permission and offering unsolicited advice when I was pregnant (still do). But the baby brain thing IMO is totally innocuous and not at all rude. I’ve heard it about me or others, and said it about me or others, over the years again and again and again in a variety of settings (home, work, public), and no one has ever gotten offended.
Ok but let’s be honest, if Kate had said something about Meghan being hormonal that soon after giving birth to Archie people would have lost their minds about how offensive an condescending that was. To say that about another woman that you honestly were not that close with seems like something Meghan would devote an episode to Archetypes about. Just my two cents, eviscerate me if you want.
People on this very blog said that Kate was “hormonal” when trying to excuse her behavior around the wedding. The Kate defenders were fine with it then but now its an insult? Ok, well then let’s just go with Kate being an entitled b!tch about someone else’s wedding, is that better?
Yes thank you. The hormone excuses were non stop over this.
Post Oprah, Camilla Tominey even said that perhaps Kate was hormonal and that explained some of the crying story. Do not recall anyone freaking out about how rude Tominey was to suggest that.
It depends on the context, which we don’t fully have here. If Meghan was giving Kate a pass for missing something (a rehearsal, a practice, something) and was just like its okay, baby brain, you just forgot – it doesn’t seem like a big deal to me. New moms forget things all the time and baby brain is a very very common term.
I think saying that someone is being hormonal because they’re angry or upset is very different.
We don’t know the whole context but from what I understand, Meghan used the term baby brains to justify her “negligence ” in keeping an appointment with the dresser for altering Charlotte dress .. she gave her an out…. she chose to misunderstand her because she was already negatively predisposed towards her..
Agreed. If the tables were turned, this lot would have turned on Kate in a moment. In any case, Kate seems like a bit of a prude and Meghan seems overly forward. Probably just a clash of personalities.
Kate is not a “prude” with her naked dress, ass flashing, etc. Kate is a SNOB. if she were a prude, she’d have learned about hem weights after the first ass flash.
Nice try. “This lot” sees through your disingenuous comment.
Kate gave William a bj in front of the servants at the place in France. It was referenced as a marital activity in the court case. She’s not a prude. Just a rude snotty woman who is also racist.
Saying that Kate had baby brain isn’t an insult. It’s an innocent term so it tells me Kate was just looking for excuses to beat up on Meghan. Then Will gets in Meghan’s face… that couple has anger issues and needs to lighten the F up.
Can we talk about what a badass American Meghan is? Telling the future King of England to take his finger out of her face?!
Willie knew that Megan was wayyyy out of his league in looks and intellect and her saying to him take your finger out of my face was indeed badass but to him this showed that she didn’t give a shit about him, that he was actually beneath her , he isn’t even in her orbit, this is the root of it all , as per his pathetic simple minded wife she hasn’t a clue or hasn’t a friend !
THIS! I loved that. These people are way too far up their own ____.
It gives the “don’t tell meg” comment after he assaulted Harry more context. She doesn’t seem violent or anything but he didn’t want smoke with her.
I think the USA have been wonderful to him it’s not often in the uk people will speak up for them. I think he should forget about the uk losers and become an American citizen he could get more involved with the military over there if he was accepted? I hope they make this work as the world is a better place with both of them united in it.
I could see Kate being touchy at being described as hormonal or having baby brain so soon after giving birth. She also had been dealing with the Rose Hanbury stuff so she was probably all over the place taking care of a newborn, dealing with the preparations for Harry and Meghan’s wedding, and wondering if her husband was still cheating on her. I know that’s being a bit generous towards Kate. Meghan probably said she was hormonal/had baby brain without thinking of how Kate would receive it, especially if she wasn’t aware of what Kate may have been dealing with. But it wasn’t worth losing her mind over and holding a grudge over.
And then Kate made the Sussexes wedding all about her by demanding to have Charlotte’s dress remade and then not showing up/being late to the fitting? And then Cambridges changed their place cards at the wedding? WTF? And Kate also wore WHITE to Meghan’s wedding? I really hope Harry addresses that because… we all know that was intentional. Petty petty princess! (Does anyone remember the board game Pretty Pretty Princess? lol)
I have so many questions about the Easter gifts. Is it customary for adults in the UK to exchange Easter gifts? If so, I wonder if Harry always gave W&K gifts before meeting Meg? If so, then that’s on him because Meghan, as an American, probably thought Easter gifts were just for kids. Finally, why would such rich and privileged adults even care so much about receiving gifts? What could they possibly need with all the stolen wealth they’re sitting on???
I’ve never heard of Easter gifts unless it’s chocolate. Is that a thing over there? Did they get together over Easter and the Sussexes showed up empty handed?
All my grandparents were born in England and so was my mum. They all emigrated to Canada at various stages. So the English influence was strong in my family and the adults never exchanged gifts at Easter. We did have a nice Easter family lunch, kids got little gifts and chocolates, maybe someone would bring flowers to whoever was hosting the lunch. My mother still sends Easter cards to family members. All this to say maybe some English families do it, but from my experience it’s not something we ever did and I can’t imagine being offended about not getting Easter gifts. Bizarre.
I am fascinated at anyone trying to spin a joking baby brain comment as an insult. Kate is simply a nasty piece of work. It is what it is.
Sid, She is a see you next Tuesday.and has been one since her school.years, l have 4 children and people used to.say that to me all de time but in gest, l laughed it off as it was ture and an excuse lol
If she was already feeling a way and took offense, fair enough. Meghan apologized and explained why she said it. She probably thought it was a throw away comment that women say to each other and Kate thought she was being overly familiar. Does she ever relax? These little blurbs just show there was a constant drip of little misunderstandings and assumptions, which snowballed into bigger more complex problems.
Yeah, I do think some of it is cultural and then a major part of it was Kate being determined to not like Meghan(racist and jealous) and reinforce her position. And frankly, the fact that Kate seems to have no real friends means she was probably very ill-equipped to deal with any sort of comment like that= probably far from her range of experience.
@sunny – this also puts the out rage over Meghan’s baby shower in a new light – Kate being jealous because she doesn’t have friends who would do that for her….then cue all the planted articles about it being “crass” and “vulgar.”
I will definitely attest to the postpartum hormones, lol. I alternated between crying and flying off the handle for the first few of days. Everything was so overwhelming. However, things went back to normal pretty quickly. I didn’t carry on a years long vendetta against anyone.
Wait!!!
That last part- they put the couch on M’s card. Prince Harry couldn’t front a sofa?! They had him on such a chain that he couldn’t front a basic sofa?
That’s reason enough for all of this right there.
Have the Middleton’s bought the sofas as well? Maybe that’s why they think they’ve arrived?
The RF deserves relentless straight up mockery for this.
Why couldn’t they just pay him a salary to do with as he pleased or at least get furniture from some royal storage space. Meghan using her money to buy Harry a sofa is really ridiculous. Why didn’t they just give him a decent place to live? That’s probably another reason a lot of women bailed on him. He was living in the equivalent of the cupboard under the stairs. I kinda wished Meghan had finished that final season of Suits and Harry took a year off to live with her in Toronto. Space.
Harry actually couldn’t front a $1000 couch while being part of that system.
That really puts Kate’s wardrobe tallies in a different light doesn’t it?
Also, it would be harder to drive off if their licenses had been confiscated and they couldn’t afford a tank of gas….
I was already shocked when I saw Not Cott in their docuseries but knowing this??? oh, she LOVES him. Cause I would’ve peaced out.
Saying Kate had “baby brain” was clearly a way to give her grace for her terrible behavior. Personally, I would have just called her a cunt 🤷♀️
W & K are hideous people and I cannot believe that Meghan stayed through all of this.
Yeah Meghan consistently showed great restraint. (Great screen name, by the way!)
When all is said and done, k8 problem with meghan has and always will be harry. Full stop.
W&K sounds aggressive, creepy and overall just crazy wow!!
Kate sounds full of festering jealosy towards M.
I see it now. Meghan made a key mistake that I frequently make. At work I often have to deal with new people. I tend to be super friendly and let them in on all the details of the crazy work stuff going on. Basically, I assume they are cool and reasonable. 9 out of 10 times it works great. But sometimes the person sucks and the oversharing f*s me over.
There was no mistake. I wouldn’t compare the relationship one has with new work associates to the relationship one has with their future sister-in-law. The first necessitates some distance, at least initially, because it is a professional environment. I am close with a number of my co-workers, but they are still co-workers. I would expect to be able to be more candid and open with the woman whom I have known for almost a year and is about to become my sister-in-law.
Fair enough though I think coming in with some distance and a feeling of “these people may suck” would’ve saved a lot of heartache. It’s not a mistake in that she did anything wrong but I think it resulted in more personal pain for the couple.
Katie- it sounds like you’re saying that you give new coworkers the dirt on other coworkers, even coworkers you “like”, and that every now and then you get busted for it.
I don’t see how that relates to Meghan’s situation whatsoever.
Also, while Kate may be a “commoner” by birth, her disposition suggests someone who was raised in the effed up royal family.
Mean girls and women do this to a girl/woman they are not letting into their group. Very directly let her know she is not ‘close enough’ (or smart enough, or from the right family…) to make a personal comment or hug or whatever. Kate has always been a mean girl and certainly the aristo’s have used these tactics on her. Kate was never going to be Meghan’s girlfriend no matter what Meghan did or did not do.
Kate is miserable horrible racist woman she and William deserves each other it’s clear that Kate had no intention of every welcoming Meghan . What type of woman creates a scene over a flower girl dress four days before a wedding and demands that Meghan who was already going through so much already have the dress fix according to kate standards. Right there that tells you Kate was trying to stop the wedding before it happened she causes unnecessary drama and stress . Actually expected Meghan to bow down to her crazy whims and Get Charlotte dress the way kate wanted it even thought it wasn’t not her wedding. Kate was behaving like passive aggressive bitch I’m so glad that Harry is spilling the truth kate careful fake image is being exposed.
Kate could have made a dear friend with Meghan. It could have been something so special. The RF had this absolutely amazing woman and they trashed her at every turn. And how dare William put his finger in her face!?? Meghan is a superhero in my book. How many people would have had the guts to tell the future king to get his finger out of her face!? She is the real deal.
It’s not ‘baby brain’, Kate really is that dumb.
Anyway their response to that tiny comment goes to show how willie and keen were desperate to gaslight Meghan from the start. Meghan is gracious and thoughtful so they couldn’t attack her on anything else. Bullies like them will look for any opportunity to attack, so the person they are targeting can attack back. Then they will use their reaction and make themselves look like the victim.
Classic textbook bullies willie and keen.
Oh, W&K are WEIRD as hell. And if W had put his finger in my face, it would’ve take everything in me not to blackout on him. That is SO utterly disrespectful props to M for being calm.
It says SO MUCH to me that Baldy, in the process of presumably “”””educating””” (barf) Meghan that her behaviour was rude, was behaving abominably rudely himself. Meghan showed so much f-cking restraint in that moment, bc I know a lot of people who would have flattened him in a moment if he tried that sh-t on them, and it would have been completely well-deserved. F-ck him for real for this.
The restraint to hold back on Harry’s family was real. Testament to her meditation techniques because Egg & Bone would have been cussed out if it would have been me.
Honestly, all these leaks sound like cultural misunderstandings. They’re so petty. How did it rise to the level of fistfights, and the horrific media abuse that Meghan received. It really just sounds like inflexible, patronizing Brits choosing to be offended by typical American behavior.
Exactly my thoughts! A lot of cross cultural misunderstanding (with a good dose of bigotry).
Bottom line: that poor woman never stood a chance. William & Kate were bound and determined to find her offensive, rude, vulgar and inadequate. Every woman I know who just gave birth is so appreciative when you recognize baby brain. They appreciate that you’re being considerate of them. And IMAGINE dictating flower girl dresses and seating arrangements at a wedding that IS NOT YOURS. Those things were purely about POWER and making sure the biracial American interloper knew her place. The Keens are just vile people.
I think Kate was being racist.
I find it hard to believe the woman who swiped her nose with her finger and proceeded to clean her child’s face with her own snot (I have a video saved of her doing this on Twitter) would be so terribly squeamish about sharing lipgloss out of a squeeze tube.
Ding! Ding! Ding!
Kate doesn’t like to touch Black people. This has been demonstrated repeatedly. She’s a racist bitch.
Good Lord. Meghan is a saint. Kate is so freaking insecure she freaks out over someone saying she had baby brain. She didn’t call her dumb or stupid. Meghan excused a memory lapse on hormones and this bint gets pissy about it. Jeez Louise. And William…whew. Dude is lucky he didn’t get those struggle follicles snatched. In what universe is it proper to wag your finger in a woman’s face, much less your brother’s fiancee? These royals don’t have a lick of manners and have been coddled far too much.
Kate’s fashion contacts??? That’s a laugh. No one wants HER fashion contacts.
I say something similar to baby brain all the time to my friends and family. I say “sick brain” when someone has a cold and are tired and can’t remember things, or “tired brain” , even “carbo coma” when we had too much pasta and can’t even form a proper sentence and just want to take a nap immediately. And we just laugh it off, we don’t get offended.
Frankly, I think Kate is going to Meghan’s fashion houses. And what if Meghan had asked about Kate’s contacts. She may have just been trying to get the lay of the land so to speak. I can’t imagine Meghan wanted to copy what Kate wears. It would be perfectly reasonable for Kate to fill Meghan in on what might be expected from her in terms of wardrobe choices. Quite aside from differences in culture, William and Kate just don’t come across as helpful people, do they?
It seems Megan was used to a posse of close friends who looked out for each other. Imagine the shock of coming across Kate.
I’m focusing on the completely wrong detail in all of this, and that too in a completely wrong way, but I honestly screamed when I read about the IKEA lamp and the discount couch from sofa.com. Like, Harry!!!!!! My guy!!!!!!!!!! What are ya’ll, a second year undergraduate student living in a sh-tty apartment, with four other people????? Something about that whole detail just really made me laugh, bc while I understand the sentiment he’s trying to explain with that, it’s just……..an IKEA lamp and a discount sofa from sofa.com. Royals, they really are just like us, LOL. Harry should release what lamp and couch those are, I guarantee they’d be sold out within minutes, and neither proprietor could pay for such exceptional and free publicity.
As for Kate and Baldy….I have nothing to say. Kate is really the rudest and most ungracious person in that family, which is saying a heck of a lot. Even if there was a culture clash, this is not the way someone goes about handling it. Whatever happened to conflict resolution, or is that just another thing that “just isn’t done in Britain”, along with saying “baby brain”, sending 5 am e-mails, hugging people, and family therapy?
Sorry what is baby brain and why was kate upset? Doesn’t sound like an insult! I give up with these bits and pieces, can’t wait for the actual book to come out
@jean- I believe baby brain is the forgetfulness new mothers experience due to being perpetually sleep deprived.
“We’re not close enough to talk about my hormones ” is hands down one of the funniest lines. Gosh they really thought Meghan was the problem and didn’t see Harry coming at all. LMAO
“How DARE you speak about my biological functions! A commoner, acknowledging the Future Keen Queen is a human being? Maybe you have hormones over there in AMERICA; that’s not how we do things here in BRITAIN.”
Give me a B R E A K, these people.
Never mind the fact that she has diplayed her bare ass to the public on how many occasions?
It seems unlikely that Meghan meant the “baby brain” thing as an insult…but I can understand why Kate was upset by it. I probably would have been too. Not least because the subtext – whether intended or not – is “you’re kind of dumb.” No one likes to be told that, regardless of whether the dumbness is temporary/hormonal or not. And Kate is often criticized and mocked for being not very smart, which probably understandably makes her extra sensitive to that kind of thing (although I don’t expect Meghan knew that).
So yeah, I can see both sides of this one. But here again, William’s reaction is WAY over the top. Someone makes a joke to your wife that’s a little off base, and you get in their face and wag your finger at them? (Especially since Meghan is relatively petite and William is 6’4″ – that would be really intimidating.) Why not just have Kate say, “You know, you hurt my feelings there,” whereupon I’m sure Meghan would have understood and apologized, and NBD. It does seem that with W&K and Meghan, it was a case of BEC (“bitch eating crackers” – where you dislike someone so much that everything they do, even something as inoffensive as eating crackers, makes you mad: “Look at that bitch over there just eating those crackers!”).
She did apologize. Will’s freak out was after Meghan apologized.
These trash Cambridges and their leaky tabloids had everyone thinking Meghan was swinging from chandeliers and kicked over Eugenie’s wedding cake before announcing her pregnancy with Archie during the wedding speeches, but really it was Keen and Peen cutting up at Meghan and Harry’s wedding!
Thing is that family have become noticeably worse after Cowzilla and Khate arrived officially. Yes, Charles had some odious friends but Khate, well.. people get old and mama Middleton won’t live forever… outside of staff, Royal duties, her sister & daughter who the heck would want to spend time with her? She has no manners, William’s friends look down on her and the rest of us in the uk look on in disbelief at the comedy of errors.
I’m so confused by some of this. Hoping the book actually provides more context. I know I’m thread jacking but why was Harry reduced to ordering a couch on Meghan’s credit card and buying lamps from IKEA? He has significant personal wealth, and Meghan had a good income from Suits? Was he prevented from buying himself a nice flat in London? Security issues? We’re they spending a ton on expenses for official appearances that Chuck should have been covering?
I think his point is to illustrate the bias toward the heir, which I understand and yet, he appears to have had other choices?
@canadian- I was wondering the same thing. About Harry having more than enough in his own bank account to buy a couch.
Also, I think the Telegraph is wording it in such a way to make Harry & Meghan look ungrateful, jealous, and superficial. I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry describes that situation much differently than the way it’s “translated”.
Canadian, it sounds like Harry’s money was tied up in a trust–or that the Queen/Charles controlled his cash flow. That is how the RF keeps control over its members–and why it is so furious H&M became financially independent.
Tip: Never ever ever put your finger in the face of a melenated woman. If you do, it is a provocation and she will size you up and label you as someone that she owes no respect no matter your title or position. Why? Because you have shown her that you lack grace.
I can imagine Will and Kate being mortally offended at the lack of deference. The caste system William was born at the top of and Kate spent years chasing a place at the top of means everything to them because without it, they’d have to actually do and be something substantial with their lives to feel good about themselves. Meghan not playing that game, carving out her own place, wanting to be useful, and marrying Harry because she loves him, not because she cares about rank, is a direct hit to both of them because if people don’t play that game of hierarchy, then who are they? Empty headed, worthless grifters.
Wow I never realized that Camilla ALSO wore a near-white color to Meghan’s wedding. Kate’s white dress was more obviously a way to insult Meghan, imo, but Camilla’s wasn’t much better. If you took their hats and shoes off,you’d have two jealous, petty women in white dresses.
The circlejerk in here is something else. Harry is the one writing this account, not anyone else, and he liked Kate at one point and supposedly likes his wife. Jeez the bending over backwards to blame Kate for Meghan’s insensitive comment, instead of daring to suggest your fave may not be entirely infallible is too much.
I haven’t read the book and am trying to not be completely spoiled, but here is my take.
On the one hand, I could see how Meghan’s going in for the hug and calling her future sister in-law hormonal is familiar to an unacceptable degree.
On the other hand, Kate is keen to pass herself off as a people’s princess in the vein of Diana. A big hug monster who is so down to earth and relatable that you could sit down to tea with her and she would want to hear all about your life. She has no problem opening up to strangers about personal details about her being “broody” (hormonal) when she is on duty and people are watching.
I can easily believe Kate froze out Meghan for not showing her the deference due to a future queen. Harry has probably never seen this snobby side of her since as a prince of the blood, her lips were firmly planted to his posterior. It’s got to sting after he stuck up for her when the be other royals were snickering that she was the spawn of a trolley dolly.
In short, I believe she is fake as hell, and a snob of the highest order.
Kate Middleton we can see the real you from this episode.
You wanted a bridesmaid dress remade 4 days before the wedding and you wanted your own designer Sally Burton to do it, totally overriding the bride, Meghan and her professional designer , Claire Wright.
The sheer arrogance of it all.