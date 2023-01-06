“Nicholas Hoult is such an underrated comedic actor” links

Nicholas Hoult is such an underrated comedic actor – here he is in the trailer for Renfield, a horror-comedy based on the Bram Stoker characters. [OMG Blog]
Some fascinating background on how the Guardian got their hands on Prince Harry’s memoir before anyone else. [LaineyGossip]
Julia Fox still wants to happen in 2023. [Dlisted]
Emily Ratajkowski’s hilarious belted ensemble. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lenny Kravitz gives us a cheeky look. [Seriously OMG]
Joaquin Phoenix’s new film looks… like a whole lotta Joaquin. [Gawker]
Congrats to Noah Schnapp, live your truth, bb. [Just Jared]
Imagine going viral because you looked cute at a college football game. [Egotastic]
If a boss ever tries this, get a lawyer. [Buzzfeed]
Trailer for Poker Face, Natasha Lyonne’s new Peacock show. [Pajiba]
The Speaker vote shambles has led to some funny jokes. [Jezebel]
All of Vladimir Putin’s associates keep getting accidentally defenestrated. [Towleroad]
I love Nicholas Hoult. He is hilarious on The Great too.
I love The Great. He is such a delight in it.
He is fantastic. He’s been putting in the work for years and still has a long successful career ahead of him.
When I quit my previous job, I got yelled at by my boss and threathened to be sued because he invested so much in me and he hired me from the streets and I am nothing and threw me out of the office. (All BS)
His wife, a lawyer, told him the only one who should sue is me for all the lies and things he had said and done.
Good times.
That’s terrible! I’m so sorry you were treated like that.
Yes on Nicholas Hoult- he is a genius comedic actor and it is not talked about enough. He is laugh out loud funny in The Favourite and his performance of Peter the Great is fantastic! He is legit hilarious and I hope he continues to make comedies.
Hoult was great in The Menu. Just watched it last night and enjoyed it very much!
Yes! He was so good!
He was so good in that! You could see the desperation for approval just pouring out of him.
He was superb.
He was so good in The Menu. I think it took all of 90 seconds to hate his character. “Mouthfeel”
Nicholas Hoult. I’m in.
I want to give a double high-five to the entire Celebitchy team! The amount of content you got out today is amazing, especially on ‘Spare’ excerpts. You really helped me get through what has otherwise been a tough work day. Only four hours left, and I am certain the fabulous community commenters and their contributions will get me through that, too. Thank you!!
Noah Schnapp, be happy and enjoy your life ! Good for you ! I really hope there is a time when people don’t even have to announce they are gay, the same way straight people don’t announce their sexual preferences. They just live.
Nicholas Hoult is a criminally underrated actor, comedic or otherwise.
He’s amazing in “Mad Max: Fury Road.”
How can this be the young boy who starred with Hugh Grant?
About a Boy does not seem that man years ago!
“Warm Bodies” – he’s great in that, too.
I got fired when I was 16 and my boss called the next morning, yelling at my mom that I did not show up.
Also Nicholas is so Great in The Great…Elle too.
Should I pop bonus popcorn when you post about Evans going public with his GF on Instagram?
I’m starting to feel like I need to avoid all media till I can read Spare if I want any surprises left at all lol
Isn’t that how Pam Anderson’s career started, being featured on the Jumbotron at a football game?