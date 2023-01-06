“Nicholas Hoult is such an underrated comedic actor” links

Nicholas Hoult is such an underrated comedic actor – here he is in the trailer for Renfield, a horror-comedy based on the Bram Stoker characters. [OMG Blog]

Some fascinating background on how the Guardian got their hands on Prince Harry’s memoir before anyone else. [LaineyGossip]

Julia Fox still wants to happen in 2023. [Dlisted]

Emily Ratajkowski’s hilarious belted ensemble. [Go Fug Yourself]

Lenny Kravitz gives us a cheeky look. [Seriously OMG]

Joaquin Phoenix’s new film looks… like a whole lotta Joaquin. [Gawker]

Congrats to Noah Schnapp, live your truth, bb. [Just Jared]

Imagine going viral because you looked cute at a college football game. [Egotastic]

If a boss ever tries this, get a lawyer. [Buzzfeed]

Trailer for Poker Face, Natasha Lyonne’s new Peacock show. [Pajiba]

The Speaker vote shambles has led to some funny jokes. [Jezebel]

All of Vladimir Putin’s associates keep getting accidentally defenestrated. [Towleroad]