“Nicholas Hoult is such an underrated comedic actor” links
  • January 06, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Nicholas Hoult is such an underrated comedic actor – here he is in the trailer for Renfield, a horror-comedy based on the Bram Stoker characters. [OMG Blog]
Some fascinating background on how the Guardian got their hands on Prince Harry’s memoir before anyone else. [LaineyGossip]
Julia Fox still wants to happen in 2023. [Dlisted]
Emily Ratajkowski’s hilarious belted ensemble. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lenny Kravitz gives us a cheeky look. [Seriously OMG]
Joaquin Phoenix’s new film looks… like a whole lotta Joaquin. [Gawker]
Congrats to Noah Schnapp, live your truth, bb. [Just Jared]
Imagine going viral because you looked cute at a college football game. [Egotastic]
If a boss ever tries this, get a lawyer. [Buzzfeed]
Trailer for Poker Face, Natasha Lyonne’s new Peacock show. [Pajiba]
The Speaker vote shambles has led to some funny jokes. [Jezebel]
All of Vladimir Putin’s associates keep getting accidentally defenestrated. [Towleroad]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to ““Nicholas Hoult is such an underrated comedic actor” links”

  1. Traci says:
    January 6, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    I love Nicholas Hoult. He is hilarious on The Great too.

    Reply
  2. Laalaa says:
    January 6, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    When I quit my previous job, I got yelled at by my boss and threathened to be sued because he invested so much in me and he hired me from the streets and I am nothing and threw me out of the office. (All BS)
    His wife, a lawyer, told him the only one who should sue is me for all the lies and things he had said and done.
    Good times.

    Reply
  3. sunny says:
    January 6, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    Yes on Nicholas Hoult- he is a genius comedic actor and it is not talked about enough. He is laugh out loud funny in The Favourite and his performance of Peter the Great is fantastic! He is legit hilarious and I hope he continues to make comedies.

    Reply
  4. Case says:
    January 6, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    Hoult was great in The Menu. Just watched it last night and enjoyed it very much!

    Reply
  5. Eleonor says:
    January 6, 2023 at 12:58 pm

    Nicholas Hoult. I’m in.

    Reply
  6. Laura-Lee MacDonald says:
    January 6, 2023 at 1:08 pm

    I want to give a double high-five to the entire Celebitchy team! The amount of content you got out today is amazing, especially on ‘Spare’ excerpts. You really helped me get through what has otherwise been a tough work day. Only four hours left, and I am certain the fabulous community commenters and their contributions will get me through that, too. Thank you!!

    Reply
  7. ME says:
    January 6, 2023 at 1:29 pm

    Noah Schnapp, be happy and enjoy your life ! Good for you ! I really hope there is a time when people don’t even have to announce they are gay, the same way straight people don’t announce their sexual preferences. They just live.

    Reply
  8. Lightpurple says:
    January 6, 2023 at 1:49 pm

    Nicholas Hoult is a criminally underrated actor, comedic or otherwise.

    Reply
  9. HeyKay says:
    January 6, 2023 at 3:41 pm

    How can this be the young boy who starred with Hugh Grant?
    About a Boy does not seem that man years ago!

    Reply
  10. Mcmmom says:
    January 6, 2023 at 3:55 pm

    “Warm Bodies” – he’s great in that, too.

    Reply
  11. Constance says:
    January 6, 2023 at 5:17 pm

    I got fired when I was 16 and my boss called the next morning, yelling at my mom that I did not show up.

    Also Nicholas is so Great in The Great…Elle too.

    Reply
  12. The Recluse says:
    January 6, 2023 at 5:30 pm

    Should I pop bonus popcorn when you post about Evans going public with his GF on Instagram?

    Reply
  13. Old_Crone says:
    January 6, 2023 at 7:24 pm

    I’m starting to feel like I need to avoid all media till I can read Spare if I want any surprises left at all lol

    Reply
  14. Nicki says:
    January 6, 2023 at 7:56 pm

    Isn’t that how Pam Anderson’s career started, being featured on the Jumbotron at a football game?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment