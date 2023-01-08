Virginia Giuffre likely only had a one-year gag order attached to her settlement

A year ago, an American civil court was gearing up to litigate Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse of a then-teenaged Virginia Giuffre. Virginia sued Andrew and he was throwing everything at her and he still lost all of the preliminary hearings. The case was headed for trial and the judge seemed very amenable towards Giuffre’s side. That’s when Prince Andrew settled out of court with Giuffre. We never learned (for sure) the amount Andrew paid out, although we did learn that Andrew “borrowed” the money from his mother. Considering Virginia held all of the cards in the negotiations, I’ve always believed that she made a deal for low eight-figures combined with no gag order, or a merely-temporary gag order. Considering Virginia’s silence over the past year, I do think we can safely say that there was a gag order as part of the settlement. Now the Telegraph (via the SMH) claims that the gag order was only for one year, and Virginia is gearing up to speak out even more against Andrew.
The Duke of York is braced for his sex abuse accuser to return to the public eye as a gagging clause signed by both parties is lifted in February. Prince Andrew paid millions to settle a civil case with Virginia Giuffre last year, securing a deal that bought him just one year of silence.
However, that agreement will come to an end within weeks, meaning that Giuffre, who now lives in Australia, is once again likely to be free to talk about the years of abuse she suffered at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender. It raises the prospect that she could resume television interviews, or even write a book.
Giuffre sued the duke for unspecified damages last year, claiming she was forced to have sex with him on three separate occasions in 2001, when she was 17. The duke, who denied any wrongdoing, was determined to take the civil case to trial and clear his name. The duke did not admit any wrongdoing as part of the civil case settlement. But Buckingham Palace urged him to settle as increasingly damaging and lurid claims dominated the news agenda and threatened to overshadow Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The late Queen was becoming increasingly frail and may have known at the time that she did not have long to live.
The duke came under intense pressure to strike a deal – eventually announced on February 15 – that would draw a line under the case and allow him to retreat from the public eye. In order to facilitate the deal, the late Queen contributed to a hefty financial settlement that was accompanied by a 12-month gagging clause, ensuring that neither side could discuss any aspect of the case or the financial deal. The majority of the £9.9 million ($17.6 million) settlement went to Giuffre, while about $3 million was donated to her sex-trafficking charity, it is understood.
The inclusion of the gagging clause was considered critical and is understood to have been a prerequisite for borrowing sufficient money from his family to settle the case. However, some aides were said to be “incredulous” that the duke could have paid so much money only to have the allegations repeated after such a relatively short space of time.
A friend said when the deal was signed: “If you’re going to go for legal resolution at those sorts of prices then you want silence – but what we’ve got is silence for the Platinum Jubilee.”
[From The Sydney Morning Herald]
As I said, when the settlement was negotiated, Virginia was in a position of strength – Andrew had failed to get the case thrown out of court, and the judge had rejected all of Andrew’s legal arguments. They were headed for a trial in open court. That is when Andrew came to the settlement negotiations, from a position of weakness. So… I could totally see Andrew’s lawyers pushing for a lifetime gag order and Virginia balking and threatening to walk away. Andrew could probably only get a one-year gag order or else Virginia would have walked away from the negotiations and dragged him into a trial which the Windsors really, really did not want. Anyway, I hope Virginia is well and hopefully she spent the past year writing a book, which she’ll promote by giving tons of interviews.
I love this for RF.The payout was to give Liz time to die and celebrate jubby.
Doesn’t make sense why Charles allowed him to come to church at Xmas though? Paying for his security makes sense though because is getting brief on Andy’s whereabouts etc.. no more Woking.
She’s definitely going to talk more as soon as that gag order is lifted. Maybe if she had seen real consequences for
Andrew from the RF she might feel differently, but as it is – nah. (And that’s a big maybe anyway).
Meaning – if I’m Virginia, and I’m seeing Andrew front and center at The queen’s funeral, and I’m seeing him at the Christmas walk, and I know he still has security that Charles is paying, and he’s still at Royal Lodge – the only consequence is he was forced to retire early – I would probably be a little upset, just a bit. While she’s been silent I think it’s been easy for people to forget what she alleged and said happened to her – but when she starts talking again people will remember very quickly.
Don’t worry so much about Harry BRF – worry about the sex offender you’re protecting.
I agree 100%. I think Harry’s had similar thought processes- if the RF took some time away, learned, and stopped the briefings (or in Virginia’s case, stop shoving Andrew front and centre of the RF), then speaking out may not be an option to consider. However, the RF can’t seem to help themselves- they never learn.
I want to hear what Virginia says next.
To any publisher that’s prepared to drop Virginia’s book on February 16, TAKE MY MONEY! So, in review, Harry and Meghan did some limited interviews in 2022, Meghan dropped her podcast, then Netflix releases the Crown season and H&M’s docuseries, then “Spare,” then Virginia’s book (“Sweat”) … then CIII’s Posh Coronation and Swell Trooping The Colour … makes your head spin, doesn’t it? Good times for the monarchy.
After watching Andrew’s semi-rehab in the last year, she’s probably saltier than she was before the settlement. As some have said, the royals have been worrying about the wrong book.
It makes sense that she would wait until Spare is released and the royal fallout over, then swoop in with the “boom” of her tell all right before the coronation. Circle complete.
I’m being petty this morning.
If Virginia does speak out after the gag order has ended, I hope she dishes on all the details that would bring embarrassment to Andrew and the RF. I’ll leave it up to the imaginations of fellow CBers as to what I’m referring to. But I’d love for her to provide intimate details on EVERYTHING. Not that I want to know intimate details about Andrew, I’d just love for him to fret and squirm knowing that very personal information about him have been made public.