Chris Evans & Alba Baptista go IG-Official with a very cute jump-scare video

Last November, we learned (officially) that Chris Evans is dating Alba Baptista, a 25-year-old Portuguese actress. Chris is 41 years old. At the time, I hadn’t seen Alba in anything so it seemed kind of showmance-y to me, the established American movie star and the European ingénue. But since then, I did see Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, and Alba plays the young Dior model (and she’s a philosophy student and full-time existentialist) and she was very cute in it. In any case, the pairing makes a bit more sense to me now. As it turns out, Chris and Alba want people to see how cute they are together. Chris posted this supercut of their year together, where they’re constantly jump-scaring each other. It’s kind of… adorable?
Chris Evans and Alba Baptiste via Instagram pic.twitter.com/IWSTDZAhiz
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 6, 2023
We’re getting a glimpse of Chris’s house, I think? Especially in the first few clips, although I think some of these locations are hotels or on-location housing situations. But yeah, they’re cute. I like that they’re doing it with “babe!” too – it’s sweet. Anyway, I know all of the Chris Evans fangirls are in shambles. Alba’s a cute young lady though, maybe this relationship is the real deal! You never know. Also: I highly recommend Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, it’s a sweet movie! Lucas Bravo from Emily In Paris is in it too.
I must be getting old because I find these constant scaring games childish. I get it once or twice but these people do it constantly.
My first reaction is to lash out so if people did this to me, they will probably end up with a black eye or something 🤷♀️
As cute as he is, I would tire of him in about a week. Jump scares are not for me.
Yeah same, I have CPTSD and if someone did this to me my reaction would either be freak out or lash out. I couldn’t be in a relationship with a person who thought this was fun, I would be constantly on edge.
We’ve been doing jumpscare since we’re kids between ciblings, kept doing it to my husband and passing on the culture to my kids lol hilarious
I don’t find this cute. I despise jump scares as pranks and this seems staged.
Also, I think some of this had to be filmed in hotel rooms/suites. The furniture in some of the clips has the generic upscale look that you find in hotels. If all of this was filmed in Chris’ house, his sense of style is quite basic.
Lastly, his 41 to her 25. Oof. While she is a full-gown adult, the 16 year age difference feels so cliché. Hopefully they truly have a wonderful relationship because otherwise, Chris Evans has become that stereotypical middle-aged star dating a much, much younger woman.
Maybe I’m just being pessimistic this morning.
I agree that a lot of them seem staged. It got really tiresome after about the first 2 or 3. She is adorable, though. He’s so…generic, imo.
They’re relationship looks super cute! But I’m still side-eyeing 41 yo Chris for dating a 25yo! Coming off of our convo about what it means for Harry to have dated Meghan when she was a fully-formed woman in her mid-30s vs a 20-something who is still figuring things out and maybe doesn’t know what she wants out of relationships & what her value is worth.
If I had a tummy I could reveal, I would.
My friend and her husband (in their 40’s) do this sort of thing all the time and both find it hilarious. Not to my taste but each to their own and they both have big stressful jobs so I’m happy that they have things in their life that being them joy.
As for this relationship? I have no problem believing it’s ‘real’ but I’m giving the age/power difference a huge side eye.
Kaiser, agree, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris is a delightful film, one of my favorites of the past year. It’s available for streaming now, so if you haven’t seen it, make plans to do so. And Alba does a nice job opposite the great Leslie Manville and Isabelle Hubert.
This is something he has always done with his brother, and something about him transposing it onto his romantic partner gives me the creeps (maybe because I’m still so disappointed in him for hooking up with a 20-something, sigh).
I’ve seen their family vacation pics and honestly they look liked uncle/niece posing together. Icky…not as icky as Zach Braff/Florence Pugh but still icky. But this video was definitely cute though.
I saw a viral tweet that said them constantly jumpscaring each other makes perfect sense otherwise what does a 41 year old man and 25 year old woman have to talk about lmaooooo.