‘Spare’: Kensington Palace approved of Meghan’s ripped jeans at Invictus ’17

One thing is for sure: Prince Harry has been waiting to write his memoir for decades. He’s kept a list of all of his grudges, no matter how minor or how major, and he has been waiting to settle all of his accounts. Even I am surprised and shocked by the level of detail in some of these Spare excerpts, and I covered a lot of this stuff as it was happening. Picture it: Toronto, September 2017. The third Invictus Games, being hosted in the city then-Meghan Markle has called home for years as she’s worked on Suits. Kensington Palace gives the okay – Invictus will be the first official public outing for Harry and Meghan. Doria Ragland even flies in to support Meghan and Harry at the games, and all of the photographers get the money shot at the wheelchair tennis match on Day 3 of the games. Harry and Meghan sitting together at the match, holding hands, talking to each other, laughing, being natural and loved-up. The next day, the British media complained about the fact that Meghan wore ripped jeans.
Prince Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare, that he feels his family should have done more to defend wife Meghan Markle against public backlash.
In the soon-to-be released book, Harry, 38, opened up about his and Meghan’s first official public outing — the 2017 Invictus Games — for which the California native, 41, donned a classic button-up shirt and ripped jeans. While onlookers were mesmerized by the chemistry between the couple at the event, the “British press” quickly criticized Meghan’s distressed denim, Harry recalled in his tell-all. Online trolls even slammed the casual getup as inappropriate.
Turns out, Meghan’s Mother jeans, Misha Noonoo blouse and Sarah Flint flats were all “pre-approved” by the palace, he alleges. However, “no one” from the royal family expressed support publicly or denied claims that the former Suits actress had broken protocol. “I mean not anyone at the palace,” Harry wrote. “One statement, that week, in defense of Meg … it might’ve made a world of difference.”
[From Us Weekly]
While I think ripped jeans would have been inappropriate or worth mentioning if this was some formal event, it was literally just… a sporting event, and Meghan was still Harry’s civilian/celebrity girlfriend. She wasn’t even a royal fiancee at that moment. Days beforehand, Meghan had attended the Opening Ceremony and she wore a completely appropriate ensemble – a burgundy dress and a leather jacket. Anyway, it’s interesting that Harry is giving KP credit for stage-managing the first official outing, even writing that KP approved of Meghan’s outfit ahead of time. Of course KP didn’t defend Meghan about the ripped jeans commentary – KP was probably behind the commentary in the first place.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, WENN.
I wonder if Harry is also a life long journaler like Meghan. Or maybe just kept a list of grievances or articles he wanted to set the record straight on or respond to in the future.
I recall seeing an interview clip a while back. I don’t remember exactly where it’s from but Harry was in his 20s at the time. I remember him saying that he kept notes on all of the tabloid reporters and everything they said about him. He was basically saying, I’m watching all of you and I won’t forget your bullshit. And it looks like he never did.
I’m guessing the journaling was a therapeutic activity that started very young. Doesn’t have dyslexia? I could see the palace forcing him to write and read to be “normal” and it completely backfired withjounaling.
Isnt it high time this unsubstantiated and obviously baseless rumor be put to rest?
Bless his sweet virgo heart 💜
BVE, he got that big virgo energy
Yeah, I also get the feeling that Harry decided at a young age that he had a choice to play the game like his stepmother, try to fight it by participating like his mother, or carve out something different. By being the “spare,” he should have had the opportunity to do just that without any issues, but William is incapable of doing the job, so the palace machine is STRESSED.
If I were Meghan, I wouldn’t really expect anyone to defend me over ripped jeans. It could have been a lesson learned (but honestly, she looked great in them? Like the British press is weird.) But this added to everything else shows how backstabbing and/or BAD at their jobs they are.
Well I guess they haven’t seen Zara in her severely ripped Jean. I don’t know why she bothered to put them on.
I’m sure she expected KP to not feed the media a BS line about protocol. We all know the rota goes to the palaces for comment. At the moment some measly mouthed “royal reporter” asked about the protocols surrounding “ripped jeans”, that person should have said “there’s no protocol for private citizens”, and since Harry’s OTHER girlfriend were scene in similar attire previously, it’s making a mountain out of a molehill. But no, they intimated a protocol breach and their press lackeys ran with it.
I think that’s one of her most iconic looks, maybe top 5. So chic and yet looks completely effortless. It’s so basic – white shirt, jeans, flats – and yet I can tell you I never look like that in similar outfits lol. That’s style.
Anyway interesting point from Harry – if KP had defended Meghan then, just one statement about the palace approving of the outfit or “there was nothing wrong with her outfit” or SOMETHING, and it all may have played out differently. But like Kaiser said, KP was prob the one feeding the negative talking points to the press so how can they push back?
I can see the palace gleefully approving the outfit thinking it would make Meghan look unroyal and therefore inappropriate to be a future princess, but instead the public LOVED it and her outfit sold out instantly.
The look is pure “Meghan”. Classic, modern, simple, and iconic all in one. Her hair, sunglasses, her shoes matching her bag, everything. She looked so modern and chic without trying to hard or over doing it. She looked perfect. I really think Kate was stunned that Meghan didn’t have to buy praise from Vogue and Harpers Baazar. In outfits Kate wouldn’t dream of wearing to an official outing with Willy during the waity years or ever. All of the women in the RF wish they were Meghan. That they had her incredible appeal.
First, why does KP or any branch of the Firm get to “approve” what Meghan wears?! IF, there’s a dress protocol, one that dictates what’s appropriate for every type of appearance (grocery store runs=twins sets with pearls, wheelchair tennis=Tea length dress with court shoes, fascinator optional, etc.), put it fucking writing, give it to me, and I WILL DECIDE WHAT TO WEAR. Second, absolutely, KP used every single one of these opportunities to set Meghan up to fail, how very delicious!! Anyway, she was adorable in that outfit, which I’m sure sold out in MINUTES.
KP gets to approve what you wear because they are essentially your employer. Once you’re in the fold, they will want some level of control over how you, the person representing the BRF, are introduced to the world.
Anyone worth their money would have told her, opt for some regular jeans, nothing ripped…but of course, they are probably behind the talking points, building the case for why she DOESN’T fit into this family and image. Jokes on them because Meghan looked great and their Queen in Waiting can’t stop copying her best looks. After the Spare excerpts, I am CONVINCED Kate is SWF Meghan. Like stalker levels. She’s crazy.
Not for nuthin’, but they weren’t her employer then. Anyway, my question was highly rhetorical. Poor Meghan wanted to do what they requested and required from the outset, and they gave her MISdirection and no cover.
I’m no fan of ripped jeans but I find it very strange that Meg’s apparel was pre-approved by some unnamed palace staffer. If the jeans were such an issue, maybe then staffer OK’d this knowing there’s be flak?
William and Kate were mad they never got permission to wear ripped jeans and cried about it to the press. Did they say Meghan disrespected the Queen with her outfit, or did they think that one up later?
I really admire she stuck it out because she loved him.
Having her clothes approved way back to the first public outing! I had no idea (naïve of me).
Does this mean they also approve of Kates wiglets? Yikes.
She absolutely must love him, because from day 1 they were doing the MOST to get her to run. And, let’s be honest, most woman would have.
Case in point
https://twitter.com/VanessaNguyen28/status/1611890674730782720?s=20&t=O0rcYS0Q0_y-CwYyQEsFZQ
Also, Harry must be putting it down REAL good.
While I hvnt yet received my copy of Spare, let me state here and now that I 100% agree with H writing this memoir and support H&M 100% in everything they do.
Its so typical of monarchist/tory sycophants that they hvnt yet read the book but are writing tomes and commenting on tv about things supposedly in the book. But, like every other intelligent person who has seen the MO of the british monarchy/tory party/govt collaboration……how they coordinate their attacks on individuals and groups within british society in their tall-poppy-syndrome pathology, watching them do their collab out in the open like this has been so cringe. Its pathetic to watch these so-called grown-arse adults, in positions of leadership and responsibility in what is supposed to be one of the largest economies in the world, as they use their tired old M-O and think theyre succeeding in gaslighting the rest of the world.
I’m soooooooooo looking forward to all of H’s interviews this evening and tmrw!! Ive been hearing some of the weeping and wailing and screaming and throwing up going on in britain, both on SM and on some of their radio/tv shows from what has been revealed so far and its hilarious! And yet they hvnt read the book yet or heard what H will say in his interviews!
They all should just go ahead and gird their loins now and wait for the autoclaps.
@kingston; I also eagerly await my copy to arrive, but wouldn’t it be a hoot if all the advance excerpts were a decoy? As in give them a fake copy and let them run with it while waiting for the real deal to be released? I chuckle just thinking about the possibility.
“Of course KP didn’t defend Meghan about the ripped jeans commentary – KP was probably behind the commentary in the first place.” Exactly right, Kaiser. I really hope that Harry makes that part clear in his book. That’s the key to this whole saga – that not only did the palace stay silent and sit back while Meghan was ripped to shreds by the tabloids, but that the palace were the ones actively sabotaging Meghan. That escalates the situation from idle incompetence to intentional betrayal, and I think it’s a really important distinction to make. I really hope he does.
KP probably approved the outfit with the hope that Meghan would be criticised by the press.
I am so glad the British rags are not able to critique my wardrobe choices. Ripped jeans would be tame by comparison!
Considering he was working WITH his brother and not FOR his brother, wouldn’t it be his dad’s office that would have to approve?!