Prince Harry reveals details about his combat tours in ‘Spare’, outrage ensues

The Performative Outrage Machine has been activated for Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. The British tabloids got their hands on a Spanish-language version of the memoir, and they’ve been dutifully translating it (badly, in some cases) and maximizing the excerpts to fuel even more outrage. There are already some translated excerpts which seem purposefully confusing, like the British media is just trying to sow chaos and division. Because of course they are trying to do exactly that. In Spare, Harry writes about his military training and his two tours in Afghanistan. The Daily Mail, the Sun, the Express, the Mirror and other outlets all cherry-picked a handful of translated quotes wherein Harry reveals his “number” – the number of people he killed in combat. Instead of showing the patience to simply read Spare in context, the Performative Outrage Machinery has gone into hyperdrive to shriek about how Harry is dangerous and terrible based off of the partial quotes.
Prince Harry has drawn criticism from some British security and military figures – and an angry rebuke from the Taliban – after claiming in his autobiography that he killed 25 of the insurgent group’s fighters while serving for the British Army in Afghanistan.
Harry disclosed the figure in his upcoming autobiography “Spare,” according to British newspaper The Daily Telegraph, which said it obtained a copy of the Spanish version of the book ahead of its official release slated for Tuesday, January 10.
“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” Harry reportedly writes. In another section, he is quoted as describing Taliban insurgents as “chess pieces” taken off the board, rather than people.
The prince’s comments prompted a sharp backlash from members of the military community, with leading figures saying they could jeopardize his safety and give the British Army a bad reputation.
The UK’s former national security adviser Kim Darroch, who was the British Ambassador to the United States from 2016 to 2019, told Sky News he would have advised Harry against making the statements. And Colonel Richard Kemp, a retired British army officer, told the same network they “tarnished” his reputation and “unjustly” painted the British Army in a negative light.
“His suggestion that he killed 25 people will have re-incited those people who wish him harm,” Kemp said. “Let’s hope they don’t succeed and I’m sure he’s got pretty good security, but that’s one problem.
“The other problem I found with his comments was that he characterized the British Army basically as having trained him and other soldiers to see his enemy as less than human, just as chess pieces on a board to be swiped off, which is not the case. It’s the opposite of the case,” he added.
Yeah – if you’re interested in reading the full excerpt in context, go here to Yahoo. What Harry describes is literally what every soldier with a conscience goes through: am I doing the right thing? Are these righteous kills? Is there any chance a civilian could be caught in the crossfire? And now, in modern warfare, when soldiers can kill people with a push of a button, does it help or hurt to dehumanize the enemy? What I also find remarkable in this excerpt is that Harry writes about visiting with 9/11 families, and watching the Twin Towers come down while he was at Eton. He was literally in Afghanistan, fighting the Taliban – and less than a year later, his father was taking bags of money from the bin Laden family.
For those who don’t like 🧵: pic.twitter.com/EhcuAwNDEG
— Peter Hunt (@_PeterHunt) January 6, 2023
Summary of Saturday's front pages (07/01/2023) #TomorrowsPapersToday #FrontPages #SaturdaysPapers #Headlines pic.twitter.com/RDr93tmyrm
— Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) January 6, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I saw the headlines about this and didn’t really comment or even think about it too much because I KNEW it was taken out of context. And yup, sure enough, when I read more of the excerpt – it’s a very thoughtful analysis of warfare and killing. He’s not bragging. He’s stating a number and it’s clear he thinks about that number a lot so he doesn’t become numb to what war actually is.
It just feels like performative outrage about this. “We don’t think about them like chess pieces”? Harry’s whole point is you kind of HAVE to if you’re going to kill them. You focus on the bigger picture, the strategy. Others may feel differently and that’s okay but this is how Harry views it.
Right?
What do they think doctors do?! They are trained not to get involved & take the human elements out of it. Turn the empathy off & get the job done.
These people are ludicrous.
As a nurse I can attest to that. You kind of remove the emotions or you can’t perform without fainting in horrendous cases. That’s how I found myself doing my job.
So basically, the entire RF, & indeed the UK (England at least) is ok with whatever you do UNLESS you talk about it publicly.
Then you are a horrid person, etc etc.
What exactly did they think happened in war? Or in all the counties they colonized?
Did they think those counties just said ok, come on in?!
They do, I think the general public really thinks those counties were/are lucky England showed up to educated them to a better way of life.
& so all the men who didn’t actually do anything get uniforms but the actual serving member gets hated upon for doing his job because… he talked about it.
What a fucked up country.
ETA: my phone autocorrect to make my user name Jokier. It’s supposed to be kokiri. Ffs.
I have combat veterans in my family who served in WWII, Vietnam & Iraq. They each have a “number,” though it’s not something that’s easy for them to discuss. The tabloid twisting of Harry’s words will not make it easier for other vets to be open about their complicated experiences. And yes, they literally have to be trained not to see the humanity of enemy combatants. Otherwise, most people could not kill other humans.
When I was little, my sweet, gentle grandfather said something about seeing a soldier’s head blown off next to him. My sister & I were horrified. He exploded, saying, “What do they teach you war is?!” And I realized, they don’t teach us.
Current wisdom on the mental health of veterans: We should be encouraging veterans to open up and discuss their experiences in war, not silencing then , even if it makes us uncomfortable.
Also current wisdom on one veteran in particular: Shut up, Harry! You’re upsetting the Taliban!
Give the army a bad rep? This is exactly what military forces are sent out to do. It’s not like the soldiers decide. Countries send people out to perform these tasks and then are outraged when the public in the country sending the soldiers hear from one of them about what he was sent to do? Is it any wonder that returning military are reluctant to talk about their experiences and suffer from a feeling of separation from society and PTSD when this is how they are treated for talking?
I wish that the British media misrepresenting what he actually wrote was surprising, but that’s where we are now. Unfortunately, ABC News here in the states platformed the Taliban’s propaganda in response just like the BM. I could go into how some politicians have normalized these misogynistic terrorists so that media outlets feel free to treat them as a legitimate government, but that discussion is for another day. Right now, it is sufficient to say that the British media and some in the public are at least pretending to be more outraged that a soldier legally killed in battle than that the heir to the throne criminally assaults his brother, apparently on a regular basis.
ABC news seems to be more establishment with so called experts criticizing harry and meghan.
My boyfriend and I had a fairly heated conversation about this on Friday night after he brought it up and I suggested we wait and understand the context. Having avoided all the screeching horror reactions in the news on Friday I am in no way surprised to hear that the full piece is totally different.
This whole brouhaha has had me scratching my head. Putting aside the utter hypocrisy of this outrage (after all the glory they rained down on Harry’s head when he came back from his tour), along with the sheer venality of taking these quotes out of context, and never mind that they’ve been giving THE TALIBAN a platform (!!), WTF do people think soldiers sent to fight a war are doing??!! This is nuts.
So the the British tabloids and the royals all of a sudden turn into Taliban supporters. Who’da thunk it?
This. Thank you Kaiser for posting. The outpouring of support that has come out AFTER the release of the context, while gratifying and reassuring…almost pales in comparison to the BM publishing a slew of how many threats to his life (some from not so seemingly innocuous places) he was getting. I even read posts of calls for him to be “tried for crimes against humanity”. Having grown up in a commonwealth country… with my brown skin and my semi-English influenced accent in the Caribbean… the queen on all our coins and bills and the history of years of colonialism, it’s so triggering to see this happen to someone who has always been respectful and thoughtful of his time at war. I wondered immediately if this was Willy jumping in to add to fuel because he’s been incandescently jealous of Invictus (and while I wouldn’t put it past him), more so realized it was just a sad consequence of Harry being a whistleblower for all the garbage that war (and monarchy/oppressive structures of power if you analyze it) represents. Staying away from the rest of the headlines til Tuesday. This $hit is raising my blood pressure.
The utterly laughable notion that the British military had a reputation to ruin in the first place, as if the Taliban were huge fans of the invading forces until right just now…I mean, that’s the British national delusion in a nutshell, isn’t it? Always seeing themselves as benevolent saviors of every country they’ve “civilized”, for hundreds of years now.
Those accents usually do a decent job of hiding it, but they really are slow learners, aren’t they?
So now Harry is disrespecting the Taliban?
He describes his combat experience in a very good, even anti-war way. He was a soldier. Soldiers kill. He’s not happy about that, but he did the best he could and deals with it as well as he can.
I wonder how much of the frothing rabid outrage from Daily Heilers is that Harry is NOT some kind of ra-ra death cult person bragging about how much of a macho hardass he is for killing. That’s the type they like. Harry is a fully adult human, and therefore now they hate him more than they hate the Taliban. I don’t think these types ever hated the Taliban for any reason other than they were The Enemy anyway. The Taliban’s evil actions? What does the Murdoch and other right-wing press care about that? They like oppressing people too.
Fake outrage from fake people. Harry is getting a lot of stuff off his chest and in no way is he bragging.
And being a wife of a veteran, the military really does train you to dehumanize your enemy. See them as object on a board , an objective. It’s so you don’t crack under pressure. It’s not right of course but when you have a job to do…. well…
I’ve often wondered if Harry suffers from PTSD from his time served in Afghanistan.
British press have turned pro-Taliban now. A good thing about this performative outrage is that at least the press have come around to Harry’s view that there are threats to his life because he was in Afghanistan. When Harry put in his request for royal protection the press was saying that there were no threats to his life.
Aside from the fact that they took everything out of context- it’s not like nobody ever wrote ENTIRE BOOKS about killing enemy soldiers during their service in a military? “American Sniper,” anyone? Just another reminder of the many reasons that Harry needs heightened security and his family refuses to authorize it.
The comments on Twitter, repeated in concert, turned my stomach. (And these are comments to posts giving the accurate excerpt):
“I can’t get past Harry murdering 25 humans.”
“Harry killed 25 POC in their home country.”