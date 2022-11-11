People: Chris Evans, 41, has been dating Alba Baptista, 25, for more than a year

Chris Evans spent a big chunk of his People Magazine “Sexiest Man Alive” cover story talking about how he’s ready to settle down. To hear Chris’s narrative about himself, he’s a romantic who loves regular ladies who want to live in Boston and hang out with his family. He’s ready to make that commitment to talking about how much he wants a commitment! It didn’t even occur to me that the SMA title could be the precursor to an official girlfriend rollout, but here we are. Apparently, Chris has been dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista for over a year. He’s 41, she’s 25. Pretty predictable, actually.

Chris Evans has a new love in his life. The Lightyear actor, 41, has been dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista “for over a year and it’s serious,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.” Reps for Evans and Baptista did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment. Baptista, 25, starred in this year’s Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. She speaks five languages and is the daughter of an engineer and a translator. In 2018, she did an extensive amount of humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia focusing on education. Last year, she won the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival.

[From People]

I do think Chris has a physical type and Alba seems to be it. He’s mentioned his type before – dark hair, big booty, accent (Boston, Spanish or, as it turns out, Portuguese). Plus, she’s just young and pretty, so she’s most guys’ type. I hope Chris’s fans don’t make her life hell.