People: Chris Evans, 41, has been dating Alba Baptista, 25, for more than a year

Chris Evans spent a big chunk of his People Magazine “Sexiest Man Alive” cover story talking about how he’s ready to settle down. To hear Chris’s narrative about himself, he’s a romantic who loves regular ladies who want to live in Boston and hang out with his family. He’s ready to make that commitment to talking about how much he wants a commitment! It didn’t even occur to me that the SMA title could be the precursor to an official girlfriend rollout, but here we are. Apparently, Chris has been dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista for over a year. He’s 41, she’s 25. Pretty predictable, actually.
Chris Evans has a new love in his life.
The Lightyear actor, 41, has been dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista “for over a year and it’s serious,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”
Reps for Evans and Baptista did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.
Baptista, 25, starred in this year’s Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. She speaks five languages and is the daughter of an engineer and a translator. In 2018, she did an extensive amount of humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia focusing on education. Last year, she won the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival.
I do think Chris has a physical type and Alba seems to be it. He’s mentioned his type before – dark hair, big booty, accent (Boston, Spanish or, as it turns out, Portuguese). Plus, she’s just young and pretty, so she’s most guys’ type. I hope Chris’s fans don’t make her life hell.
Tell me you’re having a midlife crisis without telling me that you’re having a midlife crisis…
Red flags everywhere in his sexiest man alive interview. He is so full of sh*t. Feels old and is banging a 25 year old and hiding her for over a year to protect his Prince Charming image. What a great guy…
And it’s great that his fans are going after him this time. Jenny Slate got so much hate from his fans and he did nothing, and now he is the one getting dragged. Amazing!
She did? that really sucks! I am a huge Jenny Slate fan
I was an Evans fan during that time because of Marvel and the fans were brutal. They made the most disgusting comments about her looks and some even accused her of hitting Chris and abusing him- I have no clue how they got that idea. And Chris did nothing because everyone else applauded him for dating someone who wasn’t so “Hollywood”. That really made me side-eye him.
And now he hid his girlfriend for a year to protect himself and his image. Now we know why he “suddenly” accepted Sexiest Man Alive, he did it trying to save his image. But his fans are mad at him and not her. It’s marvellous and exactly what he deserves.
This man is made entirely of clichés.
he really *is* becoming a cliché: he’s now part of the hollywood 40+ men’s club, who keep banging on about how they can’t wait to finally settle down and become a father yada yada … then turn around and start dating a child.
???
(see also: leo dicaprio et al)
nothing wrong with dating around imo, and not everybody absolutely has to get married some day and have a nuclear family, but honestly these guys just come across as confused and immature when they act like this.
i wonder if they even realise …
That nice guy image throws up all sorts of red flags for me. I hope it’s genuine but men are usually a disappointment.
Agreed. It’s also been a rule of thumb for me that whatever someone is trying SO HARD to convince me is true about them (nice, smart, rich, etc) it is NOT true and their greatest insecurity.
Thank you. That whole thing made me feel for Slate because he let her take so much heat and when they got back together he tried to hide it. He’s 40 and she’s in her 20s, he started dating her when she was 24. Boo hiss.
Did you read her book? She wrote a chapter about him called I died, listening, about a guy she dated who said men should listen women (months after the break up he gave a intervir about men should listen women), but he was talking and talking, she who was listening him. He went mad when she said it to him. She also said he gaslighted her.
She reminds me of A. Vikander. There was also a bit of an uproar when Fassbender and Vikander got together, from his lady fans. I think there was a pretty big gap, she was in her 20s and he 40. . Successful women in the business are “older” than their counterparts outside it. She’s 25 but likely savvier than most 25 year olds. She knows what she wants, No judgement, or concern for her, here.
Fans knew about this back in September of last year. They’ve definitely been off and on or had an open relationship during the summer since they were both seen with other people.
Funny how this got announced the same day her show was airing on Netflix. She also gained about 20,000 new followers on Instagram since this story broke.
Eh. Good for her? I’m just surprised he’s talking about commitment while having some sort of steady relationship.
This reminds me of Ben Affleck & Ana lol.
So true!!
Hey, Portuguese is one of the official languages of Massachusetts, an artifact of the whaling days, when Portuguese sailors settled in Massachusetts in large numbers. Provincetown and New Bedford still have a heavy Portuguese cultural influence. It’s also why we get lots of Brazilian immigrants. French is an official language, too. Many French Canadians came down from Quebec to join the Massachusetts regiments during the Revolutionary War. So they are still officially remembered. Lots of Haitian immigrants as well.
I don’t actually think Chris knows any of this.
Now we know why nothing ever happened between Chris and Ana. She is too “old” for his taste.
Or Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend. Same playbook too. Hide it for at least a year, then come out with leaks to People about how smart and mature she is for her age. Look she did volunteer work 4-5 years ago, see she’s deep and cares about the world. Sounds better than saying how immature Evans might be for his age I guess. Time will tell and all.
Catty comment forthcoming: if she did charity work 5 years ago and she’s 25, was it possibly a requirement of her schooling? I’ll see myself out.
This girlfriend seems to be a less thirsty Ana, so far….
$10 says Chris is modeling himself after Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth — foreign, hot, less well-known wife plus a gaggle of pretty kids — and desperately wants to be invited on those family getaways to Byron Bay.
Yes she’s an adult fully capable of making her own decisions and maybe their relationship will be it for the both of them. I wish them the best
That being said, she is only in her mid 20s and he’s over 40. There’s a 16 year age difference. Hopefully their relationship is balanced and healthy. But it’s still a cliche.
She dated Lucas Bravo right before Chris so she must have a thing for older men. Since the rumors started she signed with an American pr agency so I think she knows what she doing. I think he is in some midlife crisis. All his friends are married with kids. That’s why I think he talks about it so much interviews about wanting to settle down. He probably feels left out.
She dated Lucas Bravo before Chris Evans?! This girl might be my new hero.
I’ve never been a Chris stan, he is handsome to be sure but meh. I did just see the pictures of them holding hands out somewhere, and it did look a bit weird, almost father daughter like, could be just those pics and the way they were dressed, regardless though, I do hope his fans are nice to her.
I mean, credit to his fans…Deuxmoi has been posting their evidence of this relationship for months on end. I’m surprised he has such an ardent fanbase since none of his projects seem to light the world on fire if they aren’t Marvel, but it appears his fans are more annoyed with the lies. Timing is definitely weird with her show coming out – feels a little too packaged for such a supposedly private person as he claims to be.
His fans being upset by the duplicity is exactly why he ‘lied’ in the first place. He knows how rabid his fan base is and they have terrorized at least one of his exes, so I’m not surprised he kept this under wraps as long as he did. His fans are even more unhinged than Sebastian Stan’s fans and that is saying something, believe me.
Celebrities lie about their relationship status all the time, I’m not sure why his fans are THIS pressed. It comes with the territory, especially these days when people feel entitled to rip apart the girlfriend of their ‘faves’.
Would be interested to know if anyone working publicity in the entertainment world has heard whether this is one of those ‘arranged dating’ situations to build up her presence in their field. Not saying that this is the case, but it has happened.
I’m just glad he’s not in a relationship with Ana de Armas. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
I heard her name but had no idea people were talking about the Warrior Nun. That is a great show and I enjoyed Season Two as well
Is THAT her show? Netflix has been pushing nonstop ads at me for this. Goodness, this is all convenient timing, lol
Oh, HER!
Ok this is cute. Is it kissed by PR Angels? Obviously. But the pairing works.
The whole situation is off and a bit odd. They are both of age and consenting adults, so go forth and prosper.
He’s giving me such douche bro vibes, no amount of family talk can counteract that. I don’t know what it is.
I hope she’s just having some fun because this guy – despite his interview – doesn’t seem like the type you marry. I’m sure he thinks he wants a family but I fear he has no idea what that really means.
agreed.
as i said above, to guys like this the idea of getting married some day sounds romantic, but they really do not have a clue what it actually means.
it just sounds nice in their heads, i guess.
i don’t mind age gaps in relationships (love is love – if it is, in fact, love) but nobody who’s actually serious about starting a family dates a 20yo who’s career is just getting off the ground. date for fun, that’s fine, but don’t get mad when it inevitably doesn’t work out then rant about it on SM and play the victim. (see: michael b. jordan)
these guys get themselves in these situations in which there’s clearly no viable path to a long-term relationship (because she’s young and ambitious and has plans of her own, as she should); so they’re either not actually serious about settling down any time soon OR they in fact expect the woman to give up her career and her independence to marry him.
@Taris –
That’s just it – she’s young and just getting started (and this will raise her profile in a massive way), is she really going to want to lose that momentum to move to Concord, MA, get pregnant, and pop out babies? She’s not under any pressure from a biological clock.
IF Cevans truly wants a family and the New England childhood like he’s said, sure, she’s young enough to give him babies, but the rest? And even if she wants babies asap, will she want to live so far from home and her family? I side-eye all that plus the age gap.
There is definitely family conditioning at work. You guys must know what I mean: the whole you gotta get married and give me grandchildren spiel that so many of us dealt with growing up, from family AND society.
My Mom now says that she’s glad that she has no grandchildren, not the way this world is now.
My last relationship was with a man 12 years younger than me. I’m 48 years old. Sometimes you connect with someone for a certain time and your in a relationship. I still think Chris is adorable and his Dodger is the cutest. His fans are gonna go over the deep end though, even though they’ve know for some time now. Some of his fans are unwell when it comes to his personal life.
Figures 40 yo and over men would go for 20 something girls.. Same old, rinse and repeat.
No surprises. Ew.
The power imbalance is worrying. He is older, more experienced, more famous and richer. And that he doesn’t like arguing and thinks saying sorry means maturity? Yikes.
I wouldn’t worry about her. Her 2 best friends were following a sugar daddy account that gave you tips on how to land a rich man and one of the targets on there was Chris.
In the pap pics where they are holding hands she has a Diamond ring on. Wouldn’t be surprised if their engaged. His fans found her Pinterest board and she was pinning wedding stuff a couple of weeks ago.
I’m Chris’s age, and the thought of dating someone in their mid-20s is just no.
Also, on some level, deep down, aren’t these older guys slightly embarrassed? They have to know these women are with them for the fame and money. Regular Chris from Boston in his 40s hits on a pretty girl at a bar in her 20s and her friends are 1000% snickering behind your back.
And he’s definitely well-off, so she’s going to be comfortable. Nice, I guess, but what if she truly wants to continue her career and he’d rather she didn’t?
Yes. And it’s also weird that these guys keep saying they want to be family men.
Then they go date someone so young who probably isn’t ready for marriage and kids anytime soon.
Particularly someone ‘new to Hollywood’ who is probably going to want to focus on career and making the most of all the new opportunities.
When I see this dynamic, it’s not necessarily that the guy doesn’t like women his own age, but that no woman his own age would touch him. So they find less experienced and more maleable women, that will adapt to his needs and lifestyle, and put up with his bull**** so he doesn’t have to change a bit.
She’s my age….I hope she asked why he can’t find anyone his own age. I wonder if he’s emotionally married to his mother or something.
I would personally never date someone 15+ years older than me at this stage of my life but everyone is a consenting adults so live and let live I guess.
It could suggest a mid-life crisis, but not necessarily. I don’t think this age difference is so bad? She seems pretty sophisticated and accomplished, and she was past college age when they met. Plus, if he does want to have kids, his partner being younger will make it easier for them to get pregnant, to have a few years to themselves before trying, and to have a few of them if that’s what they want.
My brother’s wife is 17 years younger than he is, and it works for them. She moved here from Latvia when she was about 18 by herself, worked and went to school, etc. She was a very together young woman who knew what she wanted. He was divorced when they met (no kids), but the divorce happened because his ex was an alcoholic, not due to a mid-life crisis. He knew she drank when they married but it got worse and worse to the point where he couldn’t take it any more. Now he and his second wife both work full time while raising three kids. They’re crazy busy but fulfilled and happy.
So, I wish them well. I don’t follow Chris Evans but he seems like a decent enough guy, not creepy. If pulls a Leo, dumps her in two years and trades her in for a younger model, then I’ll know my perception was wrong.
So we all agree Chris Pine is the best Chris right?
This rollout is so typical. He wants marriage and babies so he obv needs a much younger girlfriend who has the time left to pump out a bunch of kids. Don’t worry, she’s an old soul — she’s so mature she doesn’t like conflict so I don’t get pushback like I would from less mature older women with baggage (just paraphrasing his SMA interview).
All around stereotypical.
Chris Pine was chasing a 20 year old when he was 36 year old back in 2016. She apperared on a Love Island UK and spilled the deets (Piney just cannot resist those reality TV types). If you look up for his name & Samira Mighty, you can read all about it.
Pine is just LA hipster version of Evans. I like both Evans and Pine but I’m not gonna pretend that they are different from any other Hollywood male.
Yup. Pine likes to date younger too. I still like him and Evans. Neither is like Leo or Dane Cook – the groomers then daters of these young women.
I don’t see a particularly big booty – she seems healthy and curvy. And I appreciate that, although they’ve been dating for a year, their relationship is not all over the tabloids every day.
Curvy, based on these pictures? She looks very pretty but I don’t see a curve anywhere.
Right! She’s thin and seems fit but not curvy. Maybe her knockers add curves but her frame is tiny.
Anyways, good luck to her. I suppose she’s moving to Boston to push out his babies and deal with his family and hanger ons forever lol
No, based on other pictures I’ve seen online. When I say curvy, I mean her body has curves – her waist is small in proportion to her hips and she doesn’t have a flat backside. And my point was that even if Chris likes a “big booty” this isn’t one. In any case, there’s nothing here to indicate she wants to move to Boston and push out babies, but if she did, what’s wrong with that?
He is America’s ass, after all.
Lmaooo!
Lol!
Good for him and them! People like who they like and want who they want.
I’ve seen people call this another PR relationship (a callback to the Lily James fling in London) but honestly the fact that this woman is 25 years old is exactly why I think it IS real. He knew how this would be perceived, and I think he cares WAY more than Leo does about what people say about him. There is no way he’d open himself up to take this kind of public thrashing if he didn’t have to.
Also I think they DID deliberately time this rollout to coincide with the release of her new project, for no other reason than he knew it would cause uproar, so they might as well use the publicity to her advantage. Some people might call it trashy, but some might call it playing the game.
This was on deux moi for a long time. Well since spring anyway. That’s what they are best at -breakups and hookups. I think it’s good they have been secretly dating for a year before the roll out. Might as well make sure it takes rather than looking unstable by jumping around different relationships.
Chris always dated women of his age as we know. This is the first time he is seen with someone way younger. Let’s not act like there is a pattern here and let’s not infantilize grown women. Alba is 25 years old not 16.
Thank you! I was a college grad working on a masters, married with a second kid on the way at that age. 25 is young but it’s not childhood for God’s sake. Some people are super immature at that age and some are the exact opposite. He’s always dated near his age. And I’m tired of the ‘he lied’ nonsense. His fan base is bonkers. I wouldn’t have been upfront about it either. Good for them if they managed to hide it, save for rumors, for a year. If they’re rolling it out now, maybe they’re in a solid place and don’t want to hide it anymore. I don’t know why people are acting like going public after a YEAR is so cringey. Or why having one set of photos taking while in nyc is suddenly BenAna part 2. I think we need a lot more before we even approach that.
They’re both adults. The age gap doesn’t bother me. I suspect his jealous fan girls are upset over it and are trying to make it into a big deal. Anyway, she’s pretty and resembles Alicia Vikander!
She’s 25. As far as I know? It’s not like he’s constantly dating really young woman. I wouldn’t go for old men personally but she’s old enough at this point. In relationships like this I’m more concerned about the power dynamics outside of age but I have nothing to go off from.
Yvette Nicole Brown approves.
Any guesses on the next girlfriend rollout PR push?
Is Alba going to be pushed as an “old soul” mature and different expanding his world, or exactly like him sharing the same ‘family values’. Something else?
I’m really interested in this because it’s been so clearly “handled”. This coming out right before her show premiers is giving me Pataki/Hemsworth vibes too
Ooh do you have more info about Pataki/Hemsworth?
I feel like Evans is gonna be spared from the age gap discourse that other big age gap relationships get. Why? Because he is a conventionally attractive man. He is a fantasy for a lot of people and a lot of people are willing to put aside other usual standards to protect their fantasies, preserve their escapism. I feel like that’s one of the reasons why Miss Flo/Zach the Scrubs guy got so much hate. Miss Flo is cute while Zach is not. Flo fans that loathe Zach have no problem low key shipping her with Chris Pine who is 16 years older than her. Age difference be damned lol
I remember when he got with Jenny Slate, most of the internet was celebrating it. They didn’t care about the shady timeline of the relationship (Jenny was married when she co-starred with Evans in Gifted) I saw mutiple women say “we don’t know what happened so let’s not discuss it.” because Jenny was serving that plain woman gets with hunky guy romance novel fantasy.
They also waited until she was 25 to roll this out. No way that wasn’t on purpose to silence some critics.
Especially when he started up with her when she was 22.
A year does no make 3 years .
If they have been dating a year she would have been 24
Fortuona, they started up when she was 22. This public roll out says one year but that’s not when they met or started dating
This is an accurate analysis. There are probably millions of women in their twenties who would jump at the chance to date Evans so you’re not wrong. For instance, when I was 25 and Brad Pitt was 40 I would have died to date that dude but probably not David Spade, who’s the same age difference lol.
Interesting how we gauge these kinds of situations based on looks.
Is Keanu the only man in Hollywood capable of dating a woman who isn’t in her 20’s?
Chris Evans has Cap America money. I think his career is pretty much headed to Netflix in the next few years anyhow.
Yeah, his career is in a downward spiral. He will always be considered a major star because of Cap, but he’s never going to be taken seriously as an actor… especially now that he’s become a Hollywood cliche. He’s always been a mediocre actor, at best.
The current Mrs Reeves is 10 years younger than him
Kanoe is 58 ,Cap is 41
Right but it’s not so much the number of years per se but the life stages.
48 and 58–you’re typically in the same stage–both middle-aged, likely settled in their careers and comfortable with who they are. Very different from someone who is in their twenties dating someone who is middle-aged.
And I say that as someone who’s husband is 8 years younger than me. But we met when he was 30 and I was almost 38. Again, very similar stage in life.
I’m not a huge mega fan of him or anything but I do like him. But I’m just gonna say it: this is depressing.
Yes, they are consenting adults. No, he doesn’t have a history of this kind of thing that we know of. But it’s not the individual act here that makes this depressing: it’s the collective whole.
It’s 2022. Roe has been overturned. We still hear stories daily about blatant misogyny taking place in work places that sounds archaic but is going unchecked. We see female survivors of sexual assault dragged through the mud and ruined. We see literal abusers like Brad Pitt still positioned with gentleness by the media and beloved.
So, no, Chris Evans alone doing this extremely cliche thing that rejecting women his own age to do the extremely expected thing of dating a 25 year old is not on its own world ending. But it’s a tiny part of a whole vibe right now for women that just makes me feel sick. Because this pattern of 40 something men obsessing over younger women whilst women their own age get thrown out with the trash has been as rampant as ever lately. It’s relentless. It’s constant. It’s neverending. And, sure, there are some exceptions and some relationship between much older men and extremely young women are true love. But it happens too often now for it to constantly be giving these men the benefit of the doubt that they are the “exception” to the rule. They aren’t the exception. They are the rule. And it’s particularly annoying coming from a guy like Chris Evans who had an image on being so liberal and wanting to be an “ally” to do all that but then become a sexist cliche.
It’s not the singular act, its the collective whole. It’s the feeling in 2022 that patriarchy is never ending and relentless and that we have no escape. That no matter what we do, our value as women will always truly just be tied to youth and beauty and that misogyny will continue to turn in a cycle over and over again and nothing will ever change even amongst the “nice” guys. That’s the issue. And it’s depressing. I roll my eyes at all the guys who do this but, as someone who is actually Evans’ peer, this one hurts a bit.
Reproductive is what rules the thing here ,watching the Kards recently and Kourt is having all sorts of problems getting pregnant at 43
22-33 great time to get preggo , drops off to 20 % at 35 and 5 % at 40 odd
I’m not sure what you think you are accomplishing with this comment but this doesn’t change that it’s misogynistic.
First off, I had years of infertility and miscarriage in my 20’s bc of endometriosis before I had my kids so do not attempt to explain “reproduction” to me because I know it better than likely most people here.
It doesn’t change that the idea that women are only valued for their ability to reproduce is inherently misogynistic. It’s also discriminatory as there are women who have health issues that prevent them from having biological children and that doesn’t mean they deserve to be thrown in the garbage or aren’t worth being someone’s partner. So knock that right off.
LOL girl don’t break your arms carrying that water!
So tired of our society reinforcing this tired-ass trope that men are just wild animals, roaming the earth with the sole purpose of procreating, and not sentient human beings who should really know better.
@Mary – YES to ALL of that. I’m 40 and I’m single and it is depressing AF to know that the odds of me finding a partner who is close to my age are slim to none.
And like…lets not pretend that these two just had a meet cute in the dog park or something and he had NO IDEA she was in her early 20s. He apparently started following her on SM when she was 22 (and she was apparently not the only early 20s women he started following around the same time) so…yeah he was deliberately seeking out much younger women to date. And he’s far from the only man who does that. Most of them do. As you said he’s not the exception he’s the rule.
Yeah its just…depressing. It feels like if you are a straight women there’s this relatively small window where you have the chance to find a partner but if you miss that window then you are SOL. Whereas straight men can find a partner at pretty much any age. Even in their 70s and 80s there are younger women lining up. Ugh.
She’s 25, not 18 JFC. Ya’ll are acting like 25 year olds are not fully formed adults. I dated someone a decade older than me when I was 25 and am now married to someone who is nearly 15 years older than me. Women have agency at 25, 26, 27, 28, etc. It’s insane the number of comments in here acting like he is some predator. I just looked up who else he has dated and they all were within a few years of his age. I don’t see what the issue is?? This isn’t a Leo situation where he dates women who are exclusively 19 – 21yo.
All of that said, I have zero clue who she is but I have a feeling she is going to be very well known soon. Good luck to her — his fans are VOCAL (as are his detractors as evidenced by the comments on this post.
Nuance is a thing. I think it’s ok to acknowledge that, yes, she absolutely has consent and can make her own decisions AND that it’s exhausting and tiring and feels relentless in terms of the ingrained institutionalized misogyny that plagues our culture that men —even the “nice” ones—cannot seem to ever find interest in women their own age and constantly, relentlessly glorify women in their 20’e while throwing their own peers out with the trash.
Both of these things can be true and people can talk about that complexity without getting yelled out for having those feelings.
I’m glad your relationship worked out for you. There are exceptions to these rules! But that doesn’t make the overall pattern of glorifying younger women not part of patriarchy.
People’s Sexiest Man Alive is usually married or in a steady relationship, and I thought it was odd he made the cover without mentioning being in a relationship. For me, the huge red flag is that he doesn’t claim her in the interview, but has his “sources” confirm the relationship in a People exclusive a few days later. So People Magazine is happy they get the exclusive and Evans doesn’t have to admit the relationship in the SMA (keepsake) issue.
The age difference is whatever at this point. My question is why do all of these male actors always date younger women who are less popular than them? Why not date a woman as successful, if not more? That for me has always been the red flag.
I’ve noticed with Chris he tends to date women who are below his level of fame. Why can’t he find someone who is at his “level”?
There was an interview with Dakota Johnson and Leslie Mann from a few years ago where they were discussing other actors and Dakota made a weird face when they brought up CE’s Picture. Maybe more successful actresses know something’s up.
There are exactly 4 actresses that are anything more than rumor. Jessica Biel who was the more famous when they dated for 5 years, Minka Kelly who he dated on and off for about 6 years, Jenny slate and, super briefly, lily james. These are varying levels of fame but none are unknown or Instagram influencers or something.
I dated a 38 year old when I was 25. Granted Ana is way less sheltered than I was, but that is a massive gap in life experience and, truthfully, the older partner holds most of the power, at least based on my experience.
They’re both adults so they can do whatever but I side eye Evans.
Her name is Alba not Ana
Same case with Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz :
– the man get to date younger and feels younger or more sexy
-the woman get to date a richer established superstar who pays for her and makes her more known to the public
Win win for both… they are adults so it’s whatever
Dude better have a pre-nup in place. Just in case.