Chris Evans is People Mag’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive: good choice or meh?

Chris Evans is People Magazine’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. Honestly surprised that Evans hasn’t been named SMA before now, because he’s definitely been part of the conversation for years. The thing about SMA is that the guy almost always has to agree to it and agree to do a cover interview. Maybe Evans wanted to wait and then, magically, this year he was ready. Evans is 41 years old and he’s chilled out enough to play along and have fun with it. People Mag did good work with the editorial too – these photos are pretty hot, although there should definitely be a shot of his best ASSet, if you get my meaning. Some highlights from People:
His mom will love this: “My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”
It’s tough to talk about how sexy he is: “This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about. It feels like a weird form of humble bragging.”
He’s ready for some good-natured ribbing from his close friends. “Really this will just be a point of bullying. It’s ripe for harassment.”
Work-life balance: “When it comes to seeking out the people I play it’s more of an issue of where the movie shoots. I’m too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I’ve settled into a nicer phase where I’m just happy being at home.”
He’s thinking a lot about marriage and fatherhood. “That’s absolutely something I want,” he says. Just don’t expect him to talk much about that when it happens: “Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends.”
He’s ready to slow down: “The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return.”
The sexiest thing about Boston: “So much history there! I love the accent. To me, the accent is home. I love the weather. The seasons, the sports teams. But the sexiest thing about Boston… maybe our universities. We’ve got a lot of good schools. Let’s give education a plug, that’s damn sexy.”
He’s happy with the SMA title: “It’s something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say ‘I remember then…’ I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”
For years, I’ve thought that Chris’s “I can’t wait to be settled down with a wife and babies” shtick was more of a pickup line than anything else. Maybe he legitimately believes those are his goals, but it just strikes me that he’s quite happy dating and playing the field and the “husband and father” isn’t so much an immediate call to action. That being said, he’s seemed so much more comfortable and low-key in recent years. He has a home in or just outside of Boston, he sees all of his Boston friends and Boston-based family all the time, and I could absolutely see him settling down with a non-industry type from the area. We’ll see. Anyway, congrats to Chris. And Dodger Evans, who absolutely knows he owns his dad’s heart.
