King Charles ‘did not initially realize’ that Duchess Meghan was biracial

Remember in March 2020, when Tatler published a piece from “Canadian society writer” Shinan Govani, all about the Duchess of Sussex’s time working and living in Toronto? It was legitimately bonkers, as I said at the time, as Govani seemed to BLAME Meghan for not “reading” as a Black woman or biracial woman. Govani wrote this like it was some kind of major burn: “She was just there. Charming, sure, if a little coquettish, with one eye on being an ‘influencer’. But, swear to God, many of those in her social circles (even someone of colour, like myself) did not realise then that she was biracial, as it never came up and she did not ‘read’ that way.”
I bring this up because soooo many people use Meghan’s biraciality against her. I wish she would do an Archetypes episode about this, how biracial women are so “exotic” because people don’t know “what” we are. In my half-Indian, half-white life, people have assumed I’m everything from Hispanic to Italian to Native American to Greek to Vietnamese. I imagine it’s the same for Meghan. It’s not “on us” to behave a certain way or to explain our racial background to every single f–king person we meet the second we meet them. Speaking of, Christopher Andersen’s new book, The King: The Life of Charles III, has a section about how Charles didn’t realize Meghan’s race when they first met.
King Charles III thought Meghan Markle was “completely charming” and “absolutely delightful” at their first meeting—and did not initially realize she was a woman of color, a new book says. Prince Harry introduced his father to the Duchess of Sussex in 2016 before the public knew of their relationship, according to author Christopher Andersen.
His biography The King: The Life of Charles III, published on November 8, reads: “After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress—who bore a passing resemblance to Kate’s sister, Pippa—’completely charming, absolutely delightful.’ At the time, Prince Charles had no idea that Harry’s new girlfriend was biracial. ‘Not that it would have mattered at all, of course,’ Charles told an American friend. ‘But no, I didn’t realize that until later’.”
The book read: “For her part, the Queen, who experienced countless up-close-and-personal encounters with people of all races, ethnicities, and religions during her record-breaking reign, appeared utterly devoid of prejudice. Not once had she ever been heard to make a racially insensitive comment. The same could not be said for Charles, although his gaffes were rare—like the time he told a writer of Guyanese descent that she didn’t ‘look like’ she was born in the British city of Manchester, presumably because she was black and wore dreadlocks.”
“Like others of his generation and his class,” Andersen continued, “Philip had used the N-word with some frequency—although, said a retired member of the Balmoral household staff, ‘I haven’t heard him use the word in a very long time—at least not since the 1970s.’
Nonetheless, Philip, like Charles, warmed to Meghan immediately.”
“The young American actress—who bore a passing resemblance to Kate’s sister, Pippa” TAKE IT BACK. Meghan and Pippa look nothing alike! Okay, maybe a little bit with their noses, but Meghan is far prettier. Anyway, I’m not sure what we’re supposed to make out of this information about Charles not knowing Meghan’s racial background. I believe it? Because, as I said, biracial women and mixed race women are under zero obligation to announce their racial makeup to every person they meet and people are free to make their own assumptions. I’m sure if Charles had asked, Meghan would have told him. I get the feeling that the Windsors think this is some kind of legitimate defense against claims of racism: I didn’t even know she was Black at first! Well, you figured it out and then you began a series of racist attacks against her, didn’t you?
I suppose for the audience base the RF targets to stay indentured to the myth of royalty, the idea he’d not been around enough people of colour to realise we don’t all come in the deepest of skin tones is endearing.
Just a hint of “I don’t even see colour” about this story…
Yup, and their remark about Philip not having used the N-word in a while is not the get out of jail free card the BM thinks it is. Archie Bunker himself once used that line, stating that even he hasn’t used “that word” in three years. They’re always trying to distance themselves.
I truly don’t understand why people on salt island look up to the royals. From the “racial gaffes,” to the N-word, to the blackamoor brooch, they have shown over and over again that most of them are really vile, ignorant, classless people. And we are supposed to believe that they are “not a racist family?” Seriously?!?! Rant over….
@OriginalLeigh. Don’t forget to add in condoned sexual assault (Andrew + Tindall) of minors and young employees. Royals are totally who we should look up to, right? *sarcasm*
I don’t get this angle either. The Queen never said a racist thing, allegedly, but the two most important men in her life were racist All The Time and we’re not supposed to ask how that’s supposed to work? She’s the queen of all kinds of people and never told her husband to knock it off? Her son and heir grew up being a racist jerk and somehow it’s all now Meghan Markle’s fault?
I find it hard to believe that Charles would have “meeting Harry’s new girlfriend” in his diary (we know it was, lol, because if there’s one thing Chuck isn’t, it’s spontaneous) and none of his staff did even a cursory background check on her to brief Charles in advance of their meeting? Like even one page, mostly from ten minutes of Googling?
It’s hard to believe he went into this meeting completely blind, not knowing any basic details about her (and you know anyone working for Charles would absolutely include her race).
There is zero chance that Charles didn’t know Meghan was biracial before meeting her. Zero. He knew about Meghan before meeting Meghan. Meghan was vetted before meeting Charles and before Danno Hanks was hired by The Sun? to find dirt in Oct. 2016.
uhhh what? lol. so basically this was…supposed to make the RF look good? oh we didn’t even realize she was biracial? oh it was only after we realized she was biracial that we decided to not like her? haha! or was it only after the fact that i realized that my son was dating her that i cared…i suspect it was really this. the typical “I don’t see race” but really i do mentality that is so ingrained in the RF.
To me it comes across as apologizing to the racists for not realizing and preventing the marriage. It’s definitely a weird topic for an article or to discuss with friends.
This! “Goodness! Had I realized, I would have put a stop to that before they got serious!”
Makes you wonder exactly when they figured it out. I’ve always been able to peep the “ethnically ambiguous” as there are many in my family (including my father). I noticed that with Meghan immediately and googled to confirm.
And I agree that Meghan is under no obligation to announce it every time she meets a new person. Sometimes it’s a fascinating experiment not to and see how people behave. I have cousins that totally read white and they have heard some racist shit from people who assumed they were white.
If you change that to “I didn’t realise my son was serious about her…” I fully agree. They can have affairs with people of “lower birth” and POC but heaven forbid they mother their heirs.
Considering Harry’s age, and the fact that he even wanted Charles to meet her, shows he was serious about her, imo.
Harry has said forever that he wanted kids, and I doubt he takes it lightly when deciding to introduce a girl to his family.
And trying to excuse Philip for using a disgusting racial slur because he’s “of that generation.” I had four grandparents and numerous great aunts and uncles of that generation and I never heard any of them say such a thing. It wasn’t a generational thing, it was a racism thing.
I’m mixed-Black and my whole family is mixed, and I didn’t read her as mixed either. I also thought she looked like Pippa! I remember saying to my husband at the time that Harry and William had such similar taste in women.
It’s certainly not racist not to recognize everyone’s gene pool and expression. White people read me as exotic rather than Black sometimes, like Meghan, and no, I don’t enjoy it. But they don’t have the lived experience to read people well, and even those of us who do can get confused. Especially with someone like Meghan who doesn’t choose natural hair — and that’s her right fully.
Funny because I recognized she was biracial immediately. And that was before she got with harry. No offense but meghan does not look white. Not Southern European nor latina or any other thing that i have heard thrown her way.
This is fascinating. I would not be surprised if the family didn’t read her as biracial given they don’t spend a lot of time around people of colour.
I watched Suits since it debuted and I immediately read her as biracial. I’m Black as is almost my entire family although we do have a few biracial relatives and her features have always read as Black to me. Again, I think a lot has to do with your own experience and what you have seen or been exposed to in your social circles.
@sunny: i am biracial myself so maybe that is why i saw it instantly. Still people using the i don’t see colour/i didn’t know she was biracial argument really trigger me. Because the haters do this frequently to strip her of her blackness and justify their abuse.
I think she could pass for Dominican or Puerto Rican. Based on my experience from having a daughter who has a similar complexion and hair texture as Meghan as a child, I can’t tell you how many time strangers would start speaking to me in Spanish when my daughter was with me, this did not happen when I was alone.
Meghan is not white passing.
Yeah. I suppose I saw her on Deal or No Deal and I identified the Black and mixed race women. Didn’t know who she was though. Then I watched all of Suits. I knew she wasn’t white and wondered if they were trying to pass her off as plain white. But then they did a show introducing her family with a Black dad and White mom and I was very excited for the show, that they would honor and acknowledge her identity in that way as opposed to whitewashing her heritage entirely, like they did with Rashida Jones, Karen Fillapelli, on The Office. That, I found insulting.
“I think she could pass for Dominican or Puerto Rican.”
I originally thought Meghan was of Mediterranean descent.
Hair aside, Meghan doesn’t look white at all and I say this as a Black person with a mixed sibling who is very similar in skin tone to her.
It really is fascinating! I’m white, and immediately read her as biracial/black. Really confused by how people would think she would look anything else, but clearly they do!
It’s regional. The biracials in the UK look just like brown skinned Black Americans due to their black parents being fully African ( African immigrants) and or Jamacain who still have a much higher percentage of African blood than Black Americans. The Average Black Americans who ancestors arrived in America via slave ships in 1619 usually have quite a bit of non-black admixture going on for generation. Black American biracial can look like Jennifer Beals, Meghan Markle , Hasley, or Yara Shahidi. There is less variation in the UK. Tyra Banks, Sinbad, Smokey Robinson Vanessa Williams, and Beyonce look duffent than Biracials in the UK but would read as mixed race over there despite having full black American parents
@Ashley, I completely agree with you. When I first saw a picture of Meghan on the front page of a newspaper I immediately thought she was Pippa, only on glancing closer I realised she wasn’t.
And like you, I too am mixed black and get lots of comments, are you Spanish? You don’t look black, You have white features, from afar I thought you was a white woman.
I’ve had it all!
Buy I genuinely thought Meghan was Pippa, but Meghan is a hell of a lot prettier.
Such an insult to Meghan to think pippy looks anything like her. Just the shape pf their faces alone is immediately obvious that they look nothing alike. And with all the sun-burning pippy did to her skin! Jeebus! Absolutely nothing like M.
Stop with the futile embiggening of pippy.
A few odd comments, meghan and pippa look nothing alike no matter how much fake tan pippa uses. And odd comment from someone biracial not recognising that meghan is? I saw it immediately and I’m white and I live in a country where we don’t have many people from African descent at all. Such interesting comments. Sorry but dark hair and a (fake) tan doesn’t make two people similar.
Meghan looks nothing like Pippa.
As I said on first glance and I mean GLANCE, I thought it was Pippa, but then when I took a closer look I saw she was not, I didn’t have the newspaper up to my face, it was in a shop at a distance, only when I got closer did I see I was wrong as i did see she was mixed race and thats when i took an interest. Nobody is embigging Pippa. Geez! A lot of people, black included didn’t realise Meghan was mixed.
Also @Cait C, black people here in the UK are not just Jamaicans and Africans, we have lots of people from other Caribbean islands, my family included, who are Creole.
Im sorry but no. Meghan does not look like pippa. I’m completely baffled by the suggestion that they look anything alike. The absurdity, my god.
@Kingston: I have to strongly agree with you there. Pippa barely even looks like Kate, much less Meghan whose ancestry is more diverse and complex than the plain vanilla Pippa. For one thing, Pippa’s eyes slope down toward the outer corners and her cheeks look “flat” or deflated, neither of which reflects Meghan’s bone structure. This is not to insult PM, it’s just that I am an avid drawer and I think in terms of volume and lines. I’ve always thought that the drooping quality to Pippa’s features made her look older than Kate (I have no idea which one of them is the eldest though). They (Pippa and Meg) both have dark hair, so there’s that I guess…
Meghan looks NOTHING like Pippa. The only similar thing they have is their hair color. Unless we are saying Pippa looks biracial… ( which she doesn’t)
And, it’s pretty clear Meghan is biracial.
Come on.
@Ashley: I immediately saw Meghan was bi-racial but I understand exactly where you’re coming from, and I am tempted to give idiot Charles a pass on this one: he grew up so insulated that he must have sincerely believed Meghan was back from the tanning cabin or a vacation on the Moustique Island. So ignorant. So insulated.
In the first photos I saw of her, I didn’t immediately recognize that she is biracial and I have a lot of family members who are biracial. I didn’t think much about her ethnicity, but I suppose I assumed her family was Italian/Greek or something like that?
So my reaction to this is what Kaiser says at the end….oh so when you realized it, then you began the racist attacks?? That at least explains the whole “they welcomed Meghan with open arms” thing – yeah they welcomed her until they realized she was biracial.
My husband is 1/4 Asian and its enough to make him look…..not white. Like people will come up to him all the time and ask him “I can tell you’re something, what are you?” (I mean, he’s a person?) People think he’s Hispanic, middle eastern, Greek, etc all the time. He’s okay with it bc he’ll explain his rather interesting background (at least I think it’s interesting) but my goodness it gets tiresome. I showed a picture of him to a work colleague when I started at my job and she was like “oh he’s not white!” I was like…..uhhh….
“Oh he’s not white?!?!?!?” Yikes. That’s horrible.
WTF!? her first respons was “he’s not white”?
My son gets that too when people see me. (We’re both mixed Asian, but he can pass.) My favorite reaction, “oh, your dad is the American one”.
Omg that is so ignorant. Like, we don’t have people of Asian descent in this country who are fully American?! I hate it here.
Yes. Not white. Who isn’t OK with it? Every mother of every Western boy/man I’ve ever dated
To clarify (I had edited my comment a lot and left out the last line in the end) the colleague who asked that was half- Asian herself, so it was more of a “ohhh he’s not white!” Like a good thing, not a bad thing. (She did not recognize him as half Asian though but most Asians he meets do recognize that he is part Asian).
I realize that came across like I was badmouthing the co-worker LOL but I was more using it as an example of how people find him racially ambiguous. Like she didn’t say “oh he’s Asian! Oh he’s Hispanic!” She said oh he’s not white.
Funny, in Asia no one cares about me being a mix. The absolute worst I’ve overheard was during a work thing in Japan where one man complained of the Americans sending a little girl and his associate complained the little girl was a ball buster.
I’m not Japanese so maybe it was racist, but I think it was merely sexist.
But yeah, I wish more people in the US especially were like your colleague!
Becks I have 5 mixed nieces (Asian two countries) and they get the ‘I know you’re something) especially the half Indian ones. The half Chinese ones look half Chinese (well I can’t see anything else)
My husband is 1/2 Asian, and he gets the same comments- Greek, Middle Eastern, Hispanic. One time someone yelled at him, “go back to Saudi Arabia”!
Half Asian here. When I was young, it was very obvious and I can’t tell you how many times I heard the pickup line “So, what ARE you?” (Very charming 😹) Now that I’m an old bag – I am fairly white passing, which makes me kind of sad for some reason 🤷🏻♀️ like I am losing a major chunk of my identity. So my 1/4 Asian children are an interesting lot – the ones I had in my 20’s have an undeniable Asian flair; the ones I had in my 30’s are totally Irish looking. I guess there was an expiration date on that egg carton! I have most commonly been mistaken for Hispanic, and I always feel bad that my infant-level Spanish is of no use to the people who ask me for help in that language.
I would so be down for that archetypes episode! Both my parents are mixed, which means I grew up with an ambiguous look but never ‘enough’ for some groups and ‘too much’ for others. People demanding you be performative of race just adds another unnecessary and confusing layer.
I believe it, too, especially given Charles’s time in Wales. My dad’s Welsh, and half of my family on that side have darker skin — sometimes darker than Meghan — with freckles and hair like Meghan’s. Think Catherine Zeta Jones, Tom Jones, Gavin Henson, etc. The Welsh have more people with Mediterranean and North African DNA than anywhere else outside the Mediterranean, due to ancient sea trading routes. When we have family and friends over, friends think my sister’s lighter-skinned mixed-race son is my darker-complexioned Welsh cousin’s kid.
Whereas I don’t but not due to how she looks, I’m just assuming that as soon as Harry mentioned her name someone did a whole big background check on her and they knew all about who she was.
Harry certainly dated a lot of women. Some his family may have met. Do you think the family did a thorough investigation on every one of them? I mean, he’s not the heir. They probably didn’t care that much until it was clear he was getting “I think she’s THE ONE level of serious.”
And judging by comments by people like Dickie Arbiter, most were convinced she was just a fling.
@Snuffles PH was high enough in succession to need TQ’s approval for a marriage. Wouldn’t that make whomever he dated significant? And, it’s not like they would be expending energy doing an investigation themselves. Probably not a “thorough” one until the relationship is more serious but a simple background check, especially on someone famous doesn’t take long.
@Equality
IF they did not look into her initially, I would assume it’s because they never once considered a viable candidate. Her being an American actress (even a white one) would be enough for those snobs to immediately write her off as one of Harry’s many flings. Someone not worth giving a second thought to.
I think there’s a difference between KP or CH doing a background check and Charles actually being bothered to read it. I think it’s way more likely that KP knew, but William dominates KP and he didn’t take a Meghan seriously — either because she was an actress, or because all they knew was that she was a friend of Eugenie he had dinner with. William wouldn’t have felt like it was important info to pass on, bc William didn’t think This Girl was more than a fling. If Harry introduced her to Charles right after Botswana — which was within the first month of them dating — then Charles may but have had much of a heads up. It’s not like KP and CH are thrilled to cooperate or share info.
I think that’s actually what triggered William’s “don’t rush things with this girl” talk. He hadn’t taken Meghan seriously, and suddenly Harry introduced her to Dad so William was scrambling to regain control over his sidekick.
@SarahCS I said the same exact thing upthread. Obviously Harry’s likely dated and hooked up with lots of women, but I think Charles knows that Harry would only want her to meet the family if he was serious about her.
@Houlihan Charles is the one with the reputation of preparing for events and for meeting people. I would think he would be the more likely to read a report.
@Houlihan that’s so interesting, I never knew that about Wales. Now that you’ve explained it, I can immediately see that about Tom Jones.
Yeah, Tom Jones is always who I point to bc once you see it you can’t under it — the dark and ruddy olive skin that tans deep, the hair so tight he grew an afro in the 70s, the larger nose, freckles. Same with Catherine Zeta Jones. They’re classic “dark Welsh.” You get some of that in Ireland, too. Viking and Mediterranean trading routes went through the gap between Ireland and Scotland/England/Wales for centuries. Wales was the most western port and the first port on the island when coming from the south. There were lots of Black, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean people in Wales even1,000 years ago. Plus, the ancient Welsh people also had dark brown skin thousands of years ago, and anthropologists think Welsh dna is some of the least changed in the world.
I think people in Britain are more likely than Yanks to assume someone with a Meghan’s skin tone is Welsh instead of biracial because the majority of Black biracial people in the UK are darker skinned. Yanks enslaved and r*ped Black people for more generations, so a lot of Black Yanks have more white (and Native American) DNA.
It’s horrible, bc lighter-skinned mixed race Brits can’t win: their identify is erased and ignored by everyone around them, or they get exoticized and asked “what are you?” constantly, or people know they’re biracial and dish out racists aggression and microaggressions. Meghan has had all three, and that’s not an anomaly. My American mixed nieces and nephews get it whenever we visit Europe.
Catherine Zeta Jones doesn’t look biracial. Because she is not biracial.
Denying Meghan her blackness is another way for people to continue racist attacks against Meghan, but feign ignorance as a cover. And the people who hate her blackness knew immediately she was not white. It’s where all their “niggling” feelings and straight outta Compton commentary came from. They damn sure didn’t think she was Welsh.
So we are to believe that KC didn’t, at the least, google Meghan’s name to find out about her? Isn’t that the big argument made about Meghan by haters that she had to have done that and been aware of everything about the RF? But KC can claim not to have been able to find out about someone who has consistently put out on her blog and in interviews that she is biracial?
Lol, at the thought of Charles googling anything all by himself – but, you’re right that he would know all about Meghan. She would have been thoroughly investigated.
Charles doesn’t even put on his own pants. He can’t be expected to google.
@BrassyRebel, LMFAOOOOO
I said in my comment that “a staffer” would have been the one to do any research on Meghan. I’m laughing imagining Charles sitting down to Google anything.
I mean, isn’t Charles the man whose young fiancée (Diana) had to be a medically “verified” virgin? If your family looks so deeply into the ones being married in, I cannot believe no one checked on Meghan’s background.
You expect him to know what google is? The man doesn’t even put tooth past on his own tooth brush. No doubt he got a dossier on her 5 min after they found out about Harry dating her.
Wait, what? Lol, more clownery. Why would C-Rex tell an “American friend” that he didn’t know she was biracial at first (when did he get one of those and where were his British ones?)
The bigger question is what would he have done if he had known? I guess the idiots don’t realize that this very defense, i mean conversation makes it clear that her race absolutely became an issue bc non racists don’t talk like this. And talking about Philip and his well known racism isn’t helping…
In photos I have sometimes at a glance mistaken her for Pippa, but I doubt they look alike in person. Her character on suits is biracial. But none of this would
matter if it didn’t matter. And let’s face it, it matters quite a lot to these people.
The Fact that so many white people kept saying Meghan doesn’t look black to them just shows you hold shelter this white people . Black people come in all shades two black parents can have a child that comes out with Meghan complexion I have family members who are lighter than Meghan and are not mixed with anything. It just shows this people were using she doesn’t look black to be racist and the person that wrote that whole article about how Meghan didn’t announce she was biracial is a complete totally fool . This people act like Meghan was out in these streets living like the character in the Lana turner movie the Imitation of Life pretending to be white when it clearly to anyone with eyes Meghan is black .
It’s the ultimate win for white supremacy when we treat white as the default. And in Hollywood it absolutely is. The look that all actresses conform to is based in heavily Western European standards of beauty. Meghan like most actresses has a slim physique and straight hair and IDK about a nose job. But let’s face it most actresses have suppressed some of their natural beauty to fit that mold. So if she “doesn’t present as black” it’s because our eyes are trained to focus on the most Western European of her traits and celebrate those. Yet when she’s standing next to her beautiful mother, there’s no question whose daughter she is.
Funny how when i saw meghan in suits—pre harry might I add— i knew immediately that she was biracial. These people need to have their eyes checked🙄
I do wonder what were Charles and Camilla’s reaction when they found out Meghan was biracial. I’m guessing it wasn’t good but they hoped it was just a fling.
I am an American Black woman, and I find people’s “need to know” what you are annoying. My family has very fair people who can and has been able to “pass”, to very dark rich mahogany skin, and everything in between. I will be honest when I first started Suits, I didn’t know that “Rachel Zane” was bi-racial. (Although I was pleasantly surprised when they made her ethnicity as part of her character.) The reality is that one’s racial identity is not of our business. Let’s be real, black folks claim her, and I’m sure she knows this. She gave a View Park shout out to Issa on her podcast. BUT, that doesn’t minimize other aspects of our identity. I wish we could separate ourselves from this need to categorize persons.
This is so beautifully said.
I think they like to categorize all the way down to white American. Even as a blue eyed blonde my mom was regularly asked “what she was.” Why? Because she had an unusual accent. As a child in Israel she grew up speaking Hebrew, German and British English. My mom’s response to that question was always “I’m an American.”
I find it really annoying as well being asked “where I’m from” or about my mixed children. It’s one thing if it comes up in conversation naturally but for strangers to ask that is just insane to me. And then get upset when I say the country I am from but that doesn’t match their stereotype of who should be from that country (read: white) and go “BUT WHERE ARE YOUR ANCESTORS FROM”. I ask them the same question back. “Where are yours from?”
This white person’s excuse – I didn’t know so the attacks were a head scratcher or just typical hazing to keep in laws in their place – is not a flex. It’s insidious and cruel.
I don’t even know anymore. So if I say that I assumed from the get-go that she was mixed and I also assumed probably Black when I first saw her on Suits, that’s now a problem? What is even happening. Are prople serious with this? What did they think was going on, she was just going nuts on the spray tan? I can see that someone wouldn’t assume any particular ethnicity at first. But Chuck – the dude who wants to be King of the Commonwealth – thought she was white? I mean, okay. Whatever. I guess maybe he’s met so many non-mixed people in his life who looked like her. But that begs the question, why is this a story that needs to be told. To show that in the beginning, he paid her a compliment by assuming she’s white??? People, I’m confused as hell.
I’ll confess, when I read headlines like Prince Charles “did not initially realize” that Meghan was biracial my first thought is always: Dear God, I don’t like where this is going… Things like that and, “Some of my best friends are…” and now the new “We’re very much not a racist family” are all things that a real racist person would say.
@Debbie you’re correct to have that thought because almost all the time, it IS going to a place you do not want any part of (and you already know all you need to know about the person saying it).
“did not realise then that she was biracial, as it never came up and she did not ‘read’ that way.”
How does a biracial person read?
Comparing Meghan to Pippa in looks is an insult to Meghan imo.
As for the rest of this they just need to drop it because every time they put out a story like this the BRF and KC look even worse. I certainly don’t runaround introducing myself with my relatives heritage I wouldn’t expect it from anyone else and to suggest it is just slimy. Some of us have no clue, my mother was adopted along with my ex we have never felt the need or worried about it beyond informing doctors to not rule out anything with medical history. Many have played the heritage guessing game with us also I think it bothers them more than me that I just don’t know and don’t care to find out.
“I certainly don’t runaround introducing myself with my relatives heritage I wouldn’t expect it from anyone else and to suggest it is just slimy.”
Thank you for saying this, @Cessily. As a fair-skinned, blue-eyed Chicana-Latina, I don’t introduce myself with my ethnicity either (“Hi, I’m booboocita, a Mexican-American!” Can you imagine?). And yet, it’s easy to assume I’m not Chicana — so I get a lot of blowback from Anglos who think I’m Anglo too, so they feel free to say some of the nastiest, racist sh!t around me. When I call them on it, they act flustered (“Well, you don’t look it”), then they become angry, as if I was fair-skinned on purpose and I’m doing it to fool folks. I’ve actually had people suggest to my face that I should “dress Chicana” so I don’t “confuse” anyone. What the hell is dressing Chicana? Give me the dress code and I’ll consider it!
What should one do with this information that is shared in the book?
Can this material be verified?
Most importantly, why should people accept and use stereotypical behaviours to make the less enlightened feel comfortable?
If the chance ever present itself, observe similar persons in an environment where they are dominant and see if they behave the same, like robots.
Meghan should’ve worn a tag, labelling her so people who are lazy and unable to think critically can make general assumptions about her.
Biology does not identify with race, the identifying markers in the gene accounts for .01%.
Homo Sapiens are similar, except for the .01%. Accepting this idea as factual is an intellectual exercise, until it is not.
An aside: Not ever one lives in the Middleton world.
Doria had at least two biracial grand-parents..
Her father’s parents.
this is a load of poop.. you know as soon as they learned who Harry’s girlfriend was ie Meghan… they probably had a complete and detailed dossier on her. I mean they cant just ket anyone into their crappy elevated spaces. i remember when i was you ger i dated an uppity british guy .. he was going to be a barrister etc we were serious, well i thought we were. anyhoo he flat out told me, on one of my trips to see him in London , that he could have his bit if fun with me, date me etc .. but we could never marry as I just wouldn’t do. because i was black. . So charles “i didn’t know, or i didn’t see her that way is junk. I don’t believe it for a second
First all, absolute truth. They knew who she held hands with on the third grade schoolyard by the time the relationship was public. Second, it’s the RF equivalent of “I don’t see color.” We see you King Charen III.
So…what does this revelation mean? What is it supposed to prove? I think one of the reasons Meghan faced such nasty racism is because she’s racially ambiguous to many. A darker-skinned woman getting the same treatment she did would have that treatment attributed to racism far more easily. I think the British media pushed the racism with the excuse, she doesn’t “look” black, therefore our racist treatment isn’t racist. I think they also expected her to downplay her blackness, because to them, proximity to whiteness must be promoted at all costs. When she refused to downplay her blackness she angered them. her blackness was supposed to be something they could hold over her head: “do as we say or we’ll tell the world you’re REALLY BLACK.” Like it was the 1800s and she was trying to “pass” as white.
Meghan’s treatment hasn’t yet received the reckoning I think it will receive in the future, but she was the catalyst to show the world how the royal establishment, and the British media, view blackness. It’s a “taint” in their mind, something that makes her lesser and other. Meghan’s treatment exposed the racism of British society to an uncomfortable degree–it made me realize that the Uk is even less enlightened when it comes to race than the USA. At least in the US, we know what racism looks like, we have conversations about how insidious it is, and how subtle it can be.
The British media, enabled by the royal family, used every racist trope in existence against Meghan. Meghan’s treatment could be used in a college class as a demonstration of every single aspect of misogynoir. Really, you can make a list of racist tropes, micro and macro aggressions, and you’ll see how Meghan faced every single one.
THIS! yes absolutely!!
They want to try so hard to say “well she didn’t look black so when we treated her like crap it wasn’t because of racism. “.
Meghan herself addressed this issue back in 2012:
Meghan Markle eloquently spoke out about her own experiences being biracial and experiencing racism in a resurfaced video from 2012. The video was part of an anti-racism campaign called “I Won’t Stand For … ” for the charity Erase the Hate, and in it, Markle wears a white T-shirt reading, “I won’t stand for racism.” The former Suits star’s mom, Doria Ragland, is black, and her father, Thomas Markle, is white.
Meghan says in the video of participating in the campaign, “For me, I think it hits a really personal note. I’m biracial, most people can’t tell what I’m mixed with, and so, much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall. And so, some of the slurs I’ve heard or the really offensive jokes, or the names, it’s just hit me in a really strong way, and then you know, a couple of years ago, I heard someone call my mom the N-word.”
https://et.tv/3TkQtSI
Amazing comment @Lanne. The idea that they expected her to promote her whiteness and downplay her blackness and were so upset when she didn’t.
And you’re totally right, even if she was an entirely different person and somehow went along with that, nothing would have stopped the treatment she received as the system is racist at its core.
Well said @Lanne.
This sounds like the KP/RR excuse for attacks on Meghan: It wasn’t because she was biracial, it was because she’s American. (You know, from the US, the country we want to think we are wonderful even though we find ourselves superior to you and dislike you.)
Why must Charles have even said
That. Typical charles
I’m sorry, am I supposed to believe that The Firm didn’t run a background check on her? Please.
When you’re as white as Charles is, and just completely surrounded by white people, of course you’re going to assume that your son would only date a white woman.
As for the Pippa “resemblance,” I don’t see it (Meghan is much more beautiful). But if Kate saw it, it was yet another reason to be jealous of Meghan.
That’s actually a good point. It probably never would have crossed Charles’s tiny little mind that Harry would be serious about any woman who *wasn’t* white.
Looked like Pippa? Really? I don’t see that at all. They both have small features and are slender. That does not a resemblance make.
It seems like they think this sounds good or ok, somehow, but….it doesn’t. From where I sit it makes it seem like he was OK with Meghan at first but then when he and the rest of the world realized she was bi-racial thinks got awkward. And then far worse than awkward.
I had honestly never watched “Suits” or seen Meghan before the engagement was announced. I remember thinking she was so pretty and elegant and they looked soooo happy. I did think she looked bi-racial. Despite never having been much interested in the Royals I felt excited about it all. Harry marrying an American woman of color? Times are changing! *Sigh.* What could have been.
I actually find it fascinating how genes express themselves. I’m a total WASP, fair-skinned and green-eyed, though my father had black hair and olive skin that might have been from Welsh ancestry. My husband is Jewish with black hair, dark skin and freckles (his sister has sky-blue eyes and pale skin). My son has his coloring but more my features, and people always think he’s Latino. Even when we went to Mexico people asked us if we had adopted him there. Now that he’s older he plays on a couple of recreational teams (basketball and softball) for fun in Southwest Houston, and it’s the same thing. He’s been to a few Mexican-American weddings with/for friends and they just assume he’s related to someone, lol.
Pippa and Meghan don’t look alike at all. Meghan has dark eyes and slender features. Pippa has blue eyes, is way whiter except when the fake tan is on and her features are not as delicate.
They are still trying to pretend that Harry had a thing for Pippa with this garbage. He didn’t. He even released a press release denouncing rumours about it because that’s how much he didn’t want to be linked to her.
You are completely right this whole pippa and Meghan look like is such nonsense Meghan is absolutely gorgeous. Pippa is very average basic white woman I think this definitely come from Middleton side with the whole Meghan and pippa look like nonsense carol has never gotten over Harry press release saying he not dating pippa he has never been involved with Pippa .
I don’t know what Charles wants people to make of this revelation? Meghan wasn’t obviously biracial means what exactly?
I wasn’t familiar with Meghan or Suits before Prince Harry got engaged to her so I can’t say whether I would have known if she was biracial or not. To say she looks like Pippa is just ridiculous. I think the only resemblance they share is a similar face shape, everything else is completely different.
One person who comes to mind for me who I wouldn’t have believed is black just by looking at her is the Youtuber Megan Bowen who lives in South Korea. She is very light skinned, even more light skinned than Meghan and so much so that she took a DNA test to prove to viewers that she has African ancestry (the video which first introduced me to her channel). I think she had many people disbelieving she was truly black in her comments. I’ve seen her parents in her videos, her mom is light skinned and her father is darker. In one of her videos, her father even admitted he wasn’t convinced Meghan was his at first when she was a baby because she was so much whiter. Genetics are really weird!
Megan Bowen has had a LOT of plastic surgery done so she can fit the Korean aesthetic. So I’m not surprised if people are confused in that case.
Liar, Liar! I guarantee the firm did a background check on her as soon as Harry was known to be taking her to Botswana.
PC3 probably even knew the size of her shoes. Puhleeze.
In this scenario, it just feels they’re saying “see Charles wasn’t racist to Meghan! He didn’t even know she wasn’t white!”
I’m biracial and it’s wild how people treat us. So much suspicion, all the time. So much resentment, all the time.
I’ve been told “there’s something in there!” (which presupposes whiteness as a default)
Like everyone thinks I’m gonna steal their boyfriend/girlfriend or I’m some exotic temptress when really I just can’t find a good matching foundation anywhere.
White women will often say they want a mixed race child for aesthetic reasons, objectification happens within families too
This literally just happened to us last night. We have watched Aubrey Plaza in many things and I never thought about her heritage as far as being non-white. Last night we were watching the latest White Lotus and her character talks about being half Puerto Rican and I immediately googled her and she herself is also have Puerto Rican. I’m actually glad they wrote that into her character.
I hope it was the author and not KC3 who thought Meghan looked like Pippa, cause I legit didn’t / don’t think KC3 even knows who Pippa is. This is giving me “All Black people look the same” vibes
Cause I can’t even tell these YT people apart https://www.insider.com/celebrities-who-look-alike-2017-1?amp
The wording here is very ambiguous. All it says is that he didn’t realize she was biracial. That doesn’t mean he didn’t other her immediately. It doesn’t mean he didn’t immediately clock her as Black.
As for a lot of people on here saying they are biracial and saying that people don’t know how to clock them, I agree. My community has a large Caribbean Latinx population, many think I’m part of it. Non white people often think I’m Jewish. I’ve never had a white person think I’m fully white though. It doesn’t matter where I’m at.
“Funny” thing: when I was in HS, I worked at the Niketown flagship in NYC. I had family of customers who were American but not from the city. Somehow they ended up telling me they’re Irish. I said me too. The tone of the conversation shifted immediately. They angrily told them I’m too dark to be Irish. It was wild to me bc on the white side of my family only 2 of my cousins are fully Irish, but there all fully white. Most of them are darker than me on my tannest of days. The customers wouldn’t have questioned them though. They weren’t seeing my complexion, they just knew I wasn’t fully white.
So does that mean king C3 would not have found her charming and delightful, had he known
from the beginning that she was bi-racial? lol.
I am genuinely trying to improve myself with this question, and possibly expose my ignorance. I didn’t realise Meghan was Black until I read it somewhere. I watched maybe two episodes of Suits and never really twigged. I am white. Am I showing privilege or being racist or ignorant through this? If it makes any difference (I don’t think it does really), I live in Australia not the US so I’m more likely to ‘assume’ someone is Aboriginal than of African descent, and I rarely assume Americans have Aboriginal heritage. I may have worded this poorly but I’m honestly trying to reflect on my assumptions and whether not recognising that Meghan was Black was racist. Any insight, Celebitches?
I don’t think you’re showing racism, no. There are a lot of people who have darker skin, eyes and hair who are not of African descent. Unless you were watching one of the episodes where her character talks about being bi-racial, or that includes her black father (who is also a character on the show only sometimes) or her mentioning him, you wouldn’t necessarily know or care. And as you said, you live in Australia. It’s a different population.
I actually have a friend who looks a bit like Meghan. She’s slightly lighter skinned unless she goes to the beach and gets a tan, in which case she’s similar or even darker. Her mother is Indian and her father is Polish. Like I said above, genes express themselves in all kinds of interesting ways.
@emma Meghan looks black to me but it doesn’t make anyone racist to think she looks white. Its really an I’ll-defined social construct. She is both and looks like both. When she is very very slender she does fit more of a white beauty standard and when she was more curvy post-partum she looked exactly like her mom in the face.
@Emma, in my view, not recognising someone’s ethnicity on sight isn’t an issue of privilege, but assuming a person is white on sight is an expression of white privilege.
So the way you framed this, you had no idea Meghan was biracial and had not otherwise considered her ethnicity, and took the info on board when you learned it- great! If you assumed she was white and your assumption was disproved when you learned about her heritage, I would try to unlearn that automatic characterisation – it may be an automatic process, but it is not a necessary one. That’s just my view and how I live in the world.
This clown did Charles no favors. He practically announced Charles made the comment about Archie’s skin tone.
Well, there’s a couple of things Pippa and Meghan have in common: They both have husbands who adore them, and they both can boast of accomplishments that owe nothing to their husbands, the royal rota’s embiggening, or some courtier or other. If I were Khate, I’d be gnashing my teeth.
Try as they might, portraying Charles as a decent human in the real world is virtually impossible. The author could have stopped at he found her charming, but to add the ‘”I didn’t know” statement is a cheap shot. Whether he knew or not, it was the first meeting with his son’s girlfriend, whom he was proud to introduce. Her poise, beauty, and interest in Harry impressed Charles and Phillip.
What is one supposed to make of this comment? If Charles had known from the beginning that Meghan was bi-racial, they would have immediately rejected her as not pure enough to mix with Windsor blood? And btw, I’ve always thought Pippa looked rather like Mrs. Simpson- the squarish jaws, I think. Meghan’s face shape is not angular, and softer.
The first time I saw Meghan on TV I actually assumed she was white!
If you honestly thought Meghan was white then you must be either really sheltered person who never been around any black people before . There no tan on earth that make white woman appear to look black like Meghan 🙄
It’s so much more than binary black or white. I watched the show and figured she was some sort of ethnically ambiguous role, but it wasn’t that serious. I was surprised when she identified as biracial in the series. I say this as a black woman.
I’m African not too many white or biracial people around me, just assumed she was white
Im a dark skinned woman of Indian origin and honestly i had no idea she was biracial. I also come from an ex colonial country and while there are biracial people around ( and by that i mean black/white) if they are light skinned, they tend to remain within white circles, and will act white , so maybe that’s why i couldn’t see that Meghan was half black? Also as a comparison when i first went to work in a white majority country, i couldn’t distinguish my colleagues from each other for at least 3 weeks.
Care to specify which African country you’re from, Jean?
There are biracial people throughout the African continent. Especially in countries colonized bu Europeans.
I clocked her as biracial from the jump (black West Indian woman here), which is why I was surprised that white people didn’t see it, and shocked that when they did, the backlash to her was fierce. I remember people wondering if she was Greek, or from the Med.
I guess that’s why white people try to gatekeep whiteness, because they can’t really see ‘tells’ of those duskier white people who really are mixed, and the biracials/mixed races are running around and you don’t know what genetic explosion it will be until it’s “too late” in their eyes. I remember my time at Naturallycurly.com (in less enlightened times) when white mothers would throw themselves crying that their child had a terminal case of ‘nappy hair’ (only for it to be 3b/c – it’s just that the mums couldn’t get a grip on their children’s hair).
Hence the questions and fretting about what their mixed race children would look like. I do remember reading threads on twitter (after Harry and Meghan did that interview) about white people who were in interracial relationships saying how their parents were all, “You’ll never have a child that looks like me/ your grandpa.”
They should be glad that Meghan has delivered the genes of hair and a chin onto that family.
My husband doesn’t follow celebrity culture at all and I think he had seen one or two pictures of her and somehow he missed the WHOLE AMERICAN part and thought she was ALREADY a duchess of some sort. And he knows those are in Europe so he said he thought she was Italian. I said no dingus she’s a biracial American and he said oh god the English will sh*t themselves won’t they? Yes they will.
I view this as an apparent run-up to Charles stripping Prince Archie and Princess Lili of their titles. It’s obvious that the Palace doesn’t want the world to think (and continue to comment) that the BRF is racist, as they will when Charles the Turd finally makes his move. It’s important to stress that there’s not a racist bone in KC’s body, that he “doesn’t see color” (which is hugely problematic and offensive on its face). This is a reinforcement and extension of Peggington’s “very much not racist” comment. They believe – and they may be right – that if they keep denying, many white Brits will be eager to believe that stripping the royal status of his mixed race grandchildren has nothing to do with their Black blood.
The non-white world isn’t buying it. We know.
I’m biracial too- half French and half Vietnamese. I’ve been pointedly asked what are you? so many times in my life I can’t even count. NO ONE believes Prince Charles didn’t know Meghan was biracial. Because if you’re not “white enough”, (racist) white people are ABSOLUTELY aware that you are not fully white.
Yup. There is no way Charles didn’t know Meghan wasn’t fully white. Nor the other excuse makers. They knew.
I have been asked that question in the past and it’s such an odd thing to ask. “What are you?” Um, I’m a little teapot . . .
Why on earth would any family actually WANT to stay pasty white? WHY? I’m pasty white, and I’m dying for my two unmarried sons to fall in love with color. My husband works outside and tans like baked bread lmao. In one picture holding his pasty white grandson he looks Cuban…a very dark Cuban. Makes me so mad. It took me an entire summer of Hawaiian sun just to look alive. Does the royal family not see themselves in the mirror? They’re acting repulsive and look repulsive doing repulsive things. ¯\_( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)_/¯
I know you mean this as a compliment but as someone who has heard those exact words 1 fricking million times, know that those on the receiving end don’t necessarily enjoy being exotised like this. I cannot even count the number of times, a white person returning from holiday would compare their arms with mine before proclaiming “look im just as tanned/brown as you are”. Seriously, why??
Jealously. Pure 100 percent jealousy. Red splotches, other crappy marks…it’s ugly imo. That’s how I feel about my skin.
Two more things.
1) Do you not enjoy being told you’re beautiful?
2) I have blue eyes, and I’ve been told something about them almost every day of my life. But when I turned a teen, ever since then, I’ve been asked about my eyes and then if I wear contacts. For a frakking bazillion times I’ve said no. But not once would I make that person feel uncomfortable or bad. I thank them for being kind.
As i said, i know you meant it as a compliment but no i don’t enjoy it, not any more that i enjoyed it when a old blonde lady asked to touch my hair at a salon and was taken aback when i asked to touch hers. It feels like fetishm, again im not saying its your intention, but i personally find it annoying. Im not some sort of benchmark for how dark you can tan.
I’m very sorry then. Making someone feel anything less than gorgeous and admired is just not who I am. I feel awful. Think it’s time to shut down for tonight.
I can totally relate. I’m Cuban and white/American and my whole life people have said stuff to me like “I knew you weren’t totally white. I knew you were ‘something’. ” or “I knew you had ‘something’ in you.” At least when people aren’t assuming I’m Italian, that’s the kind of stuff theyve always said, or if course I’ve always gotten the “exotic” comments and I have to admit I look those as compliments until recently, when I learned what a a back handed compliment it is.
this book is a bunch of horse shit with sour cream on top-the three or four articles in the UK press would have alerted him-because his courtiers would have damn well let him know-if anyone was not sure of her race just take one look at her mother-no questions needed to be asked-I don’t know if her mother came to the UK before her marriage -if so all of them are lying assholes=the articles about being exotic and straight out of Compton were dog whistles in the UK press and nobody marrying the royal family would miss those articles-I know they showed pictures of both her parents before the marriage-Prince Charles is lying or the royal writers are trying to lie for him-don’t forget that brooch pin one of Harry’s relatives were wearing before their wedding-people need to go back and read those articles before 2018 it is all there while they were dating-nobody with real brains believe this-that royal family did a background check on Meghan and noone on this planet will make me believe otherwise.
This is a weird one. I think some of the hatred around Meghan is some people not knowing her race at first, and acting like she may have used it to “pass”. They won’t say it directly but it’s there, like she deceived Harry until it was “ too late”. Mixed race people, especially women, are exoticized and fetishized, but also sometimes not considered worthy partners. They’re constantly questioned and a lot is projected on them. There was one royal reporter who came right out and said Meghan was a fling, and we know why. I don’t think this excuses anything on Charles part, especially since they were so concerned how Harry’s kids would look ( like Daniel Kuluuya apparently ) and how quick they were to use racist sexist stereotypes against Meghan. What exactly are we supposed to do with this anecdote, because it doesn’t make him look better.
Recreational rage is an indulgence of the internet. It’s our new hobby. Let’s not turn on one another, it’s important to acknowledge that we are all learning.
As for Charles 3 not “realizing that Princess Meghan was biracial when they first met”, I don’t even know why he is making this statement publicly. Not the Sharpest Knife continues to be King Not the Sharpest Knife. 🤦🏽♀️