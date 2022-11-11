Elon Musk is already talking about bankruptcy two weeks after he bought Twitter

When we were recording this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, CB mentioned that she saw something about Elon Musk ending remote work for Twitter employees. I saidthat I thought that was just for Tesla employees, and while that’s true, it turns out that Twitter’s remaining employees are not allowed to do remote work either. CB was right! (She told me that she already edited that part out of the pod anyway!) Elon Musk ordered the handful of remaining Twitter staffers to report to work in the office. Musk did so in his first inter-office email after firing 50% of the staff. But that’s not all! Musk also said some crazy sh-t about how Twitter is going to make money after he f–ked it all up with the advertisers.
Two weeks after closing a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Elon Musk sent emails to the employees of the social media company late on Wednesday, his first communications with them after mass layoffs and high-pressure drives to create new products.
In two emails seen by The New York Times, Mr. Musk painted a bleak financial picture for Twitter and outlined changes at the company, including an end to its remote work policy and a renewed focus on generating revenue and fighting spam.
“Sorry that this is my first email to the company, but there is no way to sugarcoat the message,” Mr. Musk, 51, wrote in one email. “The economic picture ahead is dire.” Twitter was too heavily dependent on advertising and vulnerable to pullbacks in brand spending, he added, and would need to bolster the revenue it gets from subscriptions.
In another note to employees, he wrote that “the absolute top priority is finding and suspending any verified bots/trolls/spam.”
Mr. Musk’s emails came as Twitter continues to be roiled by his changes. Last week, he cut about 50 percent of the company’s 7,500 employees. At the same time, Mr. Musk has been pushing for product changes that would help Twitter make more money, including promoting a subscription product. He previously said the company was losing $4 million a day.
Twitter, whose communication department has been almost entirely laid off, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg earlier reported Mr. Musk’s emails.
On Wednesday, three top Twitter executives responsible for security, privacy and compliance also resigned, according to two people familiar with the matter and internal documents seen by The Times.
No remote work, no communications office, no security and privacy people, next to no ad revenue and Elon Musk’s biggest f–king priority is ferreting out “verified” spam/bots? Like… what? What is his obsession with bots? Bots are a problem, in general, but bots are not the reason why Twitter is in freefall. Musk wouldn’t be in such dire financial straits if only he had a bare minimum of executive or managerial competence either – literally, the advertisers just wanted some assurance that Musk wasn’t going to turn Twitter into a Nazi playground and he could not even give them that assurance. So of course the ad revenues are going down. And I’m sorry, hanging all of his hopes on subscribers? LMAO. There are 396.5 million Twitter users. I doubt even 2% of them would pay to subscribe to Elon’s Nazi ego trip.
Speaking of how much money Musk is losing, he also told Twitter employees that bankruptcy is definitely on the table. Oh my f–ing god.
In a bankruptcy, the banks that lent Musk the money to buy Twitter would likely end up owning much or all of the company and Musk and his co-investors would see their equity diluted heavily or wiped out. https://t.co/IA6136mAzs
— Vikas Bajaj (@vikasbajaj) November 10, 2022
It’s hard to imagine how much more fucked up this situation could get, but every day is a fresh hell. I will say the spoofing and parody going on (purchased blue checks named for real brands using their new accounts to make social commentary, e.g., @LockheedMartin) is highly entertaining!
someone did that for Eli Lilly, I believe, and announced that going forward insulin will be free for everyone.
I predict that very soon, when you look up the word douche in the dictionary, you will simply see a picture of this man.
Ha ha ha!
Bots are bad!
-Says the guy who literally builds bots
He has no ad revenue and he’s not offering anything that would prompt an individual to subscribe. The business is collapsing and hemorrhaging cash. At this point he is probably only thinking about how he can keep a hold on Tesla and that means bankruptcy court and discharged loans. Down the line, someone will buy the IP and stand up a replacement with a better outlook for advertising and a worthwhile subscription service.
Just another self-important dude rising to the level of his own incompetence—these bozos never know when to get off the ride.
Idk I know everyone is like he’s such an idiot. But I think this was his game from the beginning…Twitter is one of the main social medias where people can interact quickly with everyone from political reps, journalists, companies, unions, and other activists. I think by destroying Twitter verification it destroys messages created from those sources. So helps him and his “friends” from people unionizing, gaining instant knowledge, and also his friends saying well anyone can get verification. I’d like to see who helps bail him out. I think it’s to destroy the town hall feel of Twitter and to make it more difficult for mass communication.
This is a guy who got on an investor call high AF and didn’t care who knew it—don’t give him too much credit.
But its not like some other platform can’t take Twitter’s place. This seems like a lot to stop union organizing and activists.
There are a lot of people who think this is all part of some bigger nefarious plan. That Elon is some secret genius or just a puppet for Putin, the Saudi’s and the Chinese to control discourse. But that’s an awfully big bet. People are going to lose tens of billions of dollars for what?
Yes Twitter was major at one time, but these things come and go. There are other social media platforms. New ones will rise. Unless they kill ALL social media, I don’t see how this so called nefarious plan will work.
Also, you can’t predict how the masses will end up responding to this.
Right – those governments absolutely have the capacity to just hack in and blow Twitter up… especially now that nobody is minding the store. Elon being Elon is just a bonus.
Really? He spent $44 billion (that he doesn’t actually have) to tank Twitter to own the libs?
The simplest explanation is that Mummy’s Special Boy is so high on his own farts that this is where the trip took him.
Leveraged buyout.
Musk actually did not spend $44 billion, and certainly not of his own money.
That would be a crazy way to do that. And kind of senseless? The cat’s out of the bag in terms of social media. Yes, Twitter is the OG but any other platform can take its place. This form of communication isn’t going anywhere.
I think he’s just a worse businessman than everyone thought. None of this was necessary, he had the money and the cult following. I think he’s just a d*ck who bought his own hype. And got high too many times.
This is the man Tesla fanboys swear is a genius.
Sure, Chad. Sure.
I have to say, the collapse of Twitter is fascinating to watch. I feel like this episode is going to be taught in business schools (as a cautionary tale for how to not run a business) for the next century or so.
If free speech is so important to Elon, then why don’t he and his anti-woke followers just pay to keep the platform going themselves? Stop asking corporations and those of us who don’t want to propoagte hate to subsidize your selfish and bigoted fantasies.
You break it you pay for it.
🙃
I really feel for those employees. This has to have been an incredibly stressful few weeks and months. And all because some pencil dick megalomaniac with more money than sense keeps trying to make his own “mogul” dreams come true.
Disgusting.
Me too, at the same time we are laughing at Elon’s downfall it has to be heartbreaking for the employees to see everything they worked to build being destroyed like Koolaid man busting through a wall. Not to mention, if someone has been working remotely for years, they are somehow expected on 24 hours notice to show up at an office in California, no grace period to adjust family schedules, find childcare, and/or move closer, potentially hundreds or thousands of miles, to appear in person and sit at a computer all day —which they have been doing just as well or better at home—for no apparent reason other than to satisfy someone’s ego so he can occasionally stroll through the buildings and observe that he has employees. It also seems like a cynical way to get rid of more people without paying them severance as it will be impossible for some to get there immediately and every day as he demands.
I think it’s only a matter of time before he turns Twitter into an MLM/pyramid scheme. There will be Twitter conventions, and Twitter merchandise, and people you barely remember from high school will keep asking you if you’ve heard the good news about Twitter. If you are able to sign up 5,000 paying subscribers, you’ll be rewarded with a 3 day weekend visiting the Musk family emerald mine.
Isn’t he just following Trump’s m.o? The faster he can tank Twitter, the faster he can file for bankruptcy and walk away free?
What an exhausting, destructive man. Some genius he is 🙄
For a company that is hemorrhaging cash flow, you would think he would be fine with remote workers. It saves a lot on facility costs. But I know he is a control freak that does not trust people to work 65-hour weeks unless he can see them do it. It is very old school thinking and I bet he will lose a lot of his best and brightest because they do not want to work in the labor camp he seems to be setting up. When my company was first exploring remote work my Director (Also very old school) was very much against it. So they fired him and now we are all remote workers. Some of us have moved across the country because we are not saddled with a city or office building.
At this point bankruptcy seems inevitable. There are bound to be lawsuits over this, there’s already the one brewing from the former employees.
I believe this was the plan all along, tanking it.
What is it with people hating on remote work? I refuse to ever go back into an office for the line of work I do. I’ve been fully remote for 8 years with no issues.
Totally agree. My company gets more than its money’s worth out of those of us who work remote. I don’t ever want to go to an office again.
He can write off the loss if he files bankruptcy. He knows exactly what he is doing.
I am not leaving Twitter. I am not paying a red cent for using Twitter. The one who should go is Elon Musk. He should have never come to own Twitter in the first place. I hope he loses all his money and this could not be happening to a bigger a hole.
I think the company would have tanked, no matter what. The only questions were when and which sucker would get left holding the bag. Almost 90% of Twitter’s revenue comes from advertising and the rest comes from selling access to user data. The business model of providing a free service in exchange for advertising hasn’t worked well since the days of network TV and Twitter has never made a substantial profit in all the time it’s been public. There’s a reason why Dorsey can now safely apologize about his handling of the company – he found the sucker. And the sucker is now giving us a public show.
I feel empathy for the employees. I’ve had 2 jobs in which the company went bankrupt and the employees, including me, did not get paid.
To hell with this fraud.
Musk is a snake oil salesman the same as Trump IMO.
I feel for the remaining Twitter employees. Ironically I read on Twitter last night that those executives responsible for security, privacy and compliance who resigned did so because Snowflake is desperate to recoup his losses and has some nefarious schemes planned to gain revenue. Advertising $$$ doesn’t go half as far in sales as selling personal information. Billions of people on Twitter and he’s going to sell their data to every hack, spammer, dark web agents, bitcoin operators, and enemy operative for ready cash.
I also read that Meta, AKA Facebook, is also losing millions in revenue decline and stocks are falling. Unfortunately, layoffs are imminent too.
I’ve been wondering all along if he has intermediaries shorting the F out of Twitter stock. Its not his first blatant stock manipulation.
Twitter no longer has stock, it became private when Elon bought it. But Tesla stock now … 🤔
Look, we knew he wasn’t smart, he’s shown he’s not smart, he’s messing up Tesla’s stock to boot, and thinks people are going to pay to subscribe to Twitter now. He’s crazy. Too many people have walked because this clown is going to catch a federal case at this point.
People just don’t learn from earlier platforms.
Too much messing around at the top made Livejournal and Tumblr have users jump ship.
Tumblr still exists and has some active users (it’s not a total ghost town), but it’s also not the powerhouse it once was.
Very true. Once LJ started messing with paid accounts and features, it went downhill from there. Tumblr started banning the things that made it unique from other sites and it too went wayside. Twitter is the next MySpace. It’ll hang around, but nobody uses it. On to the next thing