Abby de la Rosa confirms she’s pregnant with Nick Cannon’s child

Well, I called it! And so did everyone else. Back in June, TMZ reported that Abby De La Rosa was pregnant with Nick’s child. Neither Nick nor Abby confirmed it, but it seemed likely to be true since they already have twins together. Well, Abby posted an Instagram story about Libras confirming that Nick is the father. That’s a different way to confirm/announce. It’s hard to keep being creative with this stuff!
It’s official. Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with her 3rd child, confirmed that Nick Cannon is the father.
The DJ, 31, shared a post via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 8, that read, “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years. Be careful.” De La Rosa added her own message to the post, writing, “Damn! Lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick … I see no lies here smh. Y’all be safe out there.” Cannon, 42 — who shares 16-month-old twins Zillion and Zion with the California native — is a Libra.
De La Rosa announced in June that she is pregnant. Shortly after sharing the news, she told her Instagram followers she was looking “to find the best Z name I can find” for the baby. Last month, model Alyssa Scott confirmed that she and Cannon are expecting their second child together after their infant son, Zen, died suddenly in December 2021.
The Masked Singer host also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Legendary, 4 months, with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx, 1 month, with LaNisha Cole, and sons Golden, 5, and Rise, 1 month, and daughter Powerful Queen, 18 months, with Brittany Bell.
In September, De La Rosa defended her dynamic with the Drumline actor. “Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” she said during an appearance on the “Lovers and Friends” podcast. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood.”
She continued: “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”
I didn’t know that tidbit about Abby saying she was looking for a Z name for her next child. She and Nick have twins Zion and Zillions and his baby who passed away was named Zen. Is Abby being shady or supportive? Who knows if any of these ladies associate with each other. Nick has famously said they don’t have to get along with each other as long as they get along with him. But Abby recently defended the polyamorous relationship, so hopefully the grace she gives to Nick she extends to the other mothers as well. Wow, Nick has so many kids I’m starting to lose count. However, even though it was unconfirmed, I had been keeping Abby’s baby on my list as being Nick’s. Abby previously said she was due on October 25, so she either had the baby already or will soon. So Abby’s baby will be Nick’s 11th child and Alyssa Scott’s will be his 12th. Unless there’s another surprise a la LaNisha Cole in there, which is definitely possible with Nick.
2011: a twin son and daughter with Mariah Carey (1 and 2)
2017: a son with Brittany Bell (3)
2020: a daughter with Brittany Bell (4)
June 2021: twin sons with Abby De La Rosa (5 and 6)
June 2021: with Alyssa Scott, a son who tragically died five months later (7)
July 2022: a son with Bre Tiesi (8)
September 2022: a daughter with LaNisha Cole (9)
September 2022: a son with Brittany Bell (10)
TBD 2022: Abby De La Rosa (11)
TBD 2022 or 2023: Alyssa Scott (12)
I saw this on FB and it really helped. I thought he started having multiples with a few of the same women. pic.twitter.com/51JceToqZG
— Mrs. Grotke (@__BHB__) November 6, 2022
He and Brittany have come up with some stupid baby names, I’m sorry. Either you want to raise a narcissist/sociopath who goes into politics (can’t resist) or you want that child to be bullied.
Maybe (and it’s a big leap) these are not their real names. Just silly decoy to the press, so the kids can preserve some of their privacy and dignity growing up?
Yeah, I know…
This family tree is….just wow.
Why are these women enabling this. Surely it’s not because of the money. He surely does not have enough of it to take care of all these children.
I would love to hear Mariah’s thoughts every time a new pregnancy is announced.
Me, too. I bet the news is like nails on a chalkboard every time.
This man is not right in the head ! He is obsessed with having babies. Actually neither him or the women are ok.
My thought exactly, there is something psychologically wrong with this man… I mean I am for reproductive choice so it is fine to have thirteen children or whatever if that’s what he and these ladies want to do, but why all so close together? There is no way he can spend meaningful amount of time with so many babies of the same age at once and they will all miss out on having his presence and attention.
I bet Mariah really loves being included on that “family tree”.
5 babies born to 5 different women in one year? Yikes. How would he ever be able to fully emotionally support all these kids?
He wouldn’t, but no one seems to care about 💩 like that.
No, people care. It’s been brought up before but Nick’s attitude about that is basically “mind y’alls own business.”
I wonder if the mothers also have something like that family tree chart for reference. “You’re going to the birthday party of your sister…um…Powerful Queen. These are the other attendees and how they are related to each other and to you.”
I’ve wondered if these kids invite their other 1/2 siblings to their birthday parties. Something tells me that Mariah Carey does not get involved in all of that.
I can’t imagine where the money to support everyone is coming from. Is he really that wealthy?
The ladies should have picked a billionaire instead. I doubt his pockets are that deep.
I really don’t just understand any of this. I really don’t. Are he and “Hilaria” Baldwin friends?! They should be!
In an alternative timeline Hillary became a Wild n Out dancer and she has 20 babies with Nick with more ridiculous spanish names, one named Fuego
Lolol 😂😂😂😂😂
marked safe from being pregnant by nick cannon today
Dying 😂😂😂😂😂 You win the internet today 🥇🏆
Gross and so unfair to the kids, including the gimmicky, stupid names
One of the kids is named Zillions, apparently in honor of the number of kids he’s going for.
Oh honey, you are not in a polyamorous relationship. This is polygamy, specifically polygyny. You don’t get to have relationships with others, per Nick.
I think there has to be other woman pregnant we don’t know about yet. No way 12 is it. And who knows who he has babies with that didn’t want to be public about the babies.
I’m no longer flabbergasted by this since I read something that put it into perspective. Nick Cannon has Lupus. He is breeding these women for stem cells, blood transfusions, and spare parts (organ transplants). Realizing this made it all make sense to me. It’s even more appalling, but it makes sense.
Now, why the women are agreeing? That remains a mystery.
That’s…absolutely vile if true. Just vile. Those kids can’t consent to being farmed that way, can they?
Saw the same and hope it’s not true, but again if he has lupus and https://www.lupus.org/resources/your-genes-and-lupus
People give the Sister Wives family a hard time because one father cannot be there for 25 kids, it’s not possible. And I agree with that. But THIS honestly sounds just as awful. There is no assistant in the world who could help organize this schedule. And I suspect there are many single mothers among these last few. Why do women do this. Why.
Yeah…no.
But I do think I have an idea of what’s going on (maybe). I think he has found a group of women who share the same value of wanting children and to be financially provided for. I would be very surprised if there weren’t intentional fertility interventions happening to push this process along, but who knows. So this group of women have decided, for whatever reason, they will forfeit having a present partner, and be the full time caregiver. All material wants and needs will be provided, no expectation of working an outside job. I’m sure they also have nannies and know their child/ren’s future is secure. I’m always shocked at how much money Nick Cannon has, but a village of children isn’t going to break him.
Do I feel like there’s a power differential and problematic themes happening here? YUP. That said, this is clearly intentional, it’s not stopping anytime soon, and I really hope when/if the time comes one of these women rethinks her own needs she’ll have the ability to safely exit.
Anybody can be wiped out financially by making the wrong moves, losing popularity, etc. Look at Elon. And if you are talking inheritance, by the time it’s split and then taxes are paid they won’t come out with much. Hopefully he will have the money to pay for their upbringing and a good education.
I am fine with unusual names and think people should be free to name their kids whatever they want, but…….still, wow. Onyx, Zion and Monroe are OK names. But some of the rest are so OTT and literal that when I first saw the word “Expecting” I thought it was one of the baby names. I kid you not.
Hilaria Baldwin is weird AF with all her babies but this, IMO, is weirder.
At what point does this become a mental health problem?
When will he stop!!
When will he stop???? This gene pool doesn’t indicate emotional stability as a big component.
These two named their kids Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. I’m frightened for the next name.