Abby de la Rosa confirms she’s pregnant with Nick Cannon’s child



Well, I called it! And so did everyone else. Back in June, TMZ reported that Abby De La Rosa was pregnant with Nick’s child. Neither Nick nor Abby confirmed it, but it seemed likely to be true since they already have twins together. Well, Abby posted an Instagram story about Libras confirming that Nick is the father. That’s a different way to confirm/announce. It’s hard to keep being creative with this stuff!

It’s official. Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with her 3rd child, confirmed that Nick Cannon is the father. The DJ, 31, shared a post via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 8, that read, “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years. Be careful.” De La Rosa added her own message to the post, writing, “Damn! Lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick … I see no lies here smh. Y’all be safe out there.” Cannon, 42 — who shares 16-month-old twins Zillion and Zion with the California native — is a Libra. De La Rosa announced in June that she is pregnant. Shortly after sharing the news, she told her Instagram followers she was looking “to find the best Z name I can find” for the baby. Last month, model Alyssa Scott confirmed that she and Cannon are expecting their second child together after their infant son, Zen, died suddenly in December 2021. The Masked Singer host also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Legendary, 4 months, with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx, 1 month, with LaNisha Cole, and sons Golden, 5, and Rise, 1 month, and daughter Powerful Queen, 18 months, with Brittany Bell. In September, De La Rosa defended her dynamic with the Drumline actor. “Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” she said during an appearance on the “Lovers and Friends” podcast. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood.” She continued: “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”

[From US Magazine]

I didn’t know that tidbit about Abby saying she was looking for a Z name for her next child. She and Nick have twins Zion and Zillions and his baby who passed away was named Zen. Is Abby being shady or supportive? Who knows if any of these ladies associate with each other. Nick has famously said they don’t have to get along with each other as long as they get along with him. But Abby recently defended the polyamorous relationship, so hopefully the grace she gives to Nick she extends to the other mothers as well. Wow, Nick has so many kids I’m starting to lose count. However, even though it was unconfirmed, I had been keeping Abby’s baby on my list as being Nick’s. Abby previously said she was due on October 25, so she either had the baby already or will soon. So Abby’s baby will be Nick’s 11th child and Alyssa Scott’s will be his 12th. Unless there’s another surprise a la LaNisha Cole in there, which is definitely possible with Nick.

2011: a twin son and daughter with Mariah Carey (1 and 2)

2017: a son with Brittany Bell (3)

2020: a daughter with Brittany Bell (4)

June 2021: twin sons with Abby De La Rosa (5 and 6)

June 2021: with Alyssa Scott, a son who tragically died five months later (7)

July 2022: a son with Bre Tiesi (8)

September 2022: a daughter with LaNisha Cole (9)

September 2022: a son with Brittany Bell (10)

TBD 2022: Abby De La Rosa (11)

TBD 2022 or 2023: Alyssa Scott (12)