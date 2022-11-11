‘Stable Genius’ Donald Trump cries, rages after Murdoch media turns on him

In the immediate wake of the 2022 midterms, the media began referring to Donald Trump’s political career in the past tense. As in, there’s no hope of resuscitating the gold-plated Insurrection Express in time for 2024, and the future is Ron DeSantis. Trump was described as “livid, fuming, screaming” and apparently he’s very unhappy with Melania for some reason. Parallel to those reports, Trump has apparently been calling people to say that the Sad Bigly Election Night was all a lie, that he’s fine and please don’t report that he’s fuming. Interestingly enough, a lot of the worst reporting about Trump this week is coming from the Murdoch-owned press: the New York Post, Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. The Post even ran this cover, above, calling him Trumpty Dumpty. The WSJ editors are leaning into the “DeSantis is the GOP’s great white (supremacist) hope now” narrative, combined with “Trump is the GOP’s biggest loser” headlines, which indicates a larger falling out between the Murdochs and the Trumps, an interesting story on its own. All of this means that Trump is trying to do damage control and it’s kind of funny/sad/pathetic/terrifying.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday morning to declare that he is absolutely not mad about the midterms. Do not believe the fake news media, he is a very stable genius who is not — we repeat, NOT— mad. “For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative from the corrupt media that I am Angry about the Midterms, don’t believe it,” Trump wrote. “I am not at all angry, did a great job (I wasn’t the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future. Remember, I am a “Stable Genius.” Following a tweet from New York Times reporter Maggie Habberman claiming that Trump was privately fuming at advisors – including former First Lady Melania Trump – for encouraging him to back Dr. Mehmet Oz in his failed bid for the Senate, Trump responded with characteristic, extremely public rage. They “had NOTHING to do with it,” wrote Trump. In a follow-up post, he apologized to his wife and favorite Fox News host, Sean Hannity, for “all of the Fake News and fictional stories… being dumped on you by reporters and “News” Organizations who know these stories are not true.”

Ah, the Stable Genius rage-posting on Truth Social, the Nazi platform he has to use because he was banned from Twitter after he incited an armed insurrection and then continued to agitate for terrorism in the wake of the insurrection. Memories. Anyway, of course Trump is freaked out and he’s the most UNstable idiot ever. Trumpty Dumpty sat on a wall, Trumpty Dumpty slipped on his puddle of hamberder & ketchup juice, Trumpty Dumpty had a big fall, and all Dark Brandon’s horses and all of Dark Brandon’s men couldn’t put Trumpty Dumpty back together again… because they were too busy laughing.

and another thing: im not mad. please dont put in the newspaper that i got mad. pic.twitter.com/RosVPTDXGE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2022

Trump is having a meltdown on Truth Social pic.twitter.com/PTTnGQa0gf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2022