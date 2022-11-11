Prince Harry ‘hopes to minimize the fallout caused by’ his memoir, ‘Spare’

After Penguin Random House released Prince Harry’s memoir cover and title, the British media has been in utter shambles. They’ve got unnamed sources crying over the name of the book, Spare, and threats of legal action and more. It’s hilarious. What’s also pretty amazing is to watch how, yet again, no one can keep their stories straight. The Windsors can’t even come up with one coherent argument for why any of this is a bad thing or why Harry should be “nervous” or how Harry really feels. This is because they’re desperate to retain some kind of control over Harry or control over his narrative, but they have no way to control him or his narrative whatsoever. Well, once again, “insiders” claim that Harry is very nervous about how his family will react to Spare.
Walking on eggshells? Prince Harry is hoping to avoid damaging his relationship with his family once his memoir, Spare, hits bookshelves early next year, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.
“Harry has been working hard to strike a balance that will hopefully minimize the fallout caused by this book,” the insider says, noting that Harry, 38, is also trying to stay “true to his principles” and keep his publishers “happy at the same time.”
The Duke of Sussex’s book journey has been emotional for a variety of reasons. “It’s been a very rough process,” the source explains. “And very difficult for him to recount certain traumatic events from his childhood.”
Despite having to relive the highs and lows of his youth — including the 1997 death of his and Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana — Harry has tried to find the silver lining.
“At the same time, he’s found it cathartic,” the insider adds. “And at this stage there are no regrets.” The former military pilot “didn’t feel rushed and finished the manuscript on his own terms,” the source tells Us, noting that the royal “had a great ghostwriter and edit team to work with.”
[From Us Weekly]
I actually believe that Harry has zero regrets about everything involved with Spare, and I believe it was probably quite cathartic to get a lot of this sh-t off his chest. Many people find it therapeutic to write, to journal, to simply type out their thoughts, memories, etc. Now, do I believe that Harry is at all concerned about “the fallout” or worried about “striking a balance”? No. Even if you argue that Harry might have edited himself in Spare, you can bet that his second memoir will burn it all to the ground. Frankly, it continues to be wishful thinking from the Windsors and their royalist media that Harry has mixed emotions, or that one of his goals is to avoid pissing off his family. They’re clearly terrified that Harry has zero mixed emotions.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I’m getting this as soon as it hits, but I hate the cover. Is it the words? The font or something? It looks basic. Does that matter, no.
I’m going to buy the e-book then I won’t have to see the cover very often!
The cover is spare/sparse. Maybe that was intentional?
Also, this is a colossal game of chicken between the Duke of Sussex and the King of England. C-Rex strips Harry and Meghan’s kids of titles, Harry can go scorched earth with his next memoir. If C-Rex holds on making any decision, Harry will hold on tell all the tales. Either way, Harry wins. But there’s only one outcome where we gossip eaters prevail, lol.
Lol, his expression on the cover does not read “striking a balance” – it reads “This is me; take it or leave it.”
I’m sure it went to press prior to recent events, but starting the article with “Walking on eggshells?” made me do a spit take. 🥚😂
Literally a true statement, but wrong Royal.
Amazing. Good catch, laughing at this x
I really really really don’t think he’s trying to minimize any of it. I think it will be shocking to the Windsors how little direct mention of them there will be in the book, and they’ll claim victory for their unhinged campaigns.
I hope his second one is called Wildfire and he just burns the whole place down.
I like ‘Wildfire’ for his 2nd book. And his third and final book should be called: ‘Free’
They came for his mom, and they came for his wife… Burn it to the ground, Harry. Go full Lady Olenna on them, please. Let them know it was you.
The fear coming from the BRF, courtiers and rota are palpable. I want to know exactly what they did! If not in this book, I am going to be preordering all future books hoping at least one of the holds the answers.
This is Harry
https://c.tenor.com/QnxX1osyesEAAAAd/homer-homer-simpson.gif
All the LOLZ!!
If Harry was at all worried about what any of them thought, we wouldn’t be getting any books. Not everyone will agree with what you write in your memoirs (see: Mariah Carey), but if he was trying to “lessen the fallout” then he wouldn’t have signed a contract. He’s in his no ‘No fkcs given’ era.
What is this “relationship” they keep squawking about being damaged? How many ways can Harry telegraph that he gives no fukoos about the Windsors now that his grandmother is dead? If he did he would still be over there. Once again the tabloids try to tell us that we don’t see what we see. After how they’ve treated Harry, his wife and now his children, I don’t see him losing any sleep over the Unroyal’s tears.
Frankly, I’m surprised that they admit there were painful, traumatic events in his childhood. That comes perilously close to admitting that Charles was not exactly Father of the Year material.
It is that the people that have a problem with Harry being able to own his story and to tell said story, cannot accept the fact that THEY are not the centre of his universe.
This is about the lack of resolution of an internal struggle, the good side is losing, because they cannot accept Harry’s right to his own agency.
At the centre of this is fear, contained by exercising control and power via providing for him, at the same time minimising his contribution.
Harry is writing this book because he wants to, nothing more or less. He would be further validated by lots of people who have no personal agenda. He would be heard, understood, and believed when he share his thoughts. He felt safe writing the book due to the fact he was well received in the documentary and his podcast appearance.
Harry is having a basic desire to be heard, understood, believed, affirmed etc. fulfilled while validating his very existence, enhancing deeper and richer relationships to those who matter to him.
Correct. The face on the cover is not the face of a man with “mixed emotions.” It is the face of a man who is standing his ground for his beloved wife and children.
All this silly sabre rattling and indignant feather fluffing is hilarious. There is no relationship between Harry and his father, brother, SIL, and Windsor uncles and aunts to damage. I doubt the Sussexes will even show up for KC3’s coronation, maybe Harry will do a quick fly-in for a day but at this point he’s run out of fukcs to give. Let the Windsors continue their pity party and baseless finger-pointing, the Montecito royals are right where they want to be.
If Harry was worried at all about any fall out, he wouldn’t have named the book ‘Spare’, and had his face as the cover.
The Saltines are delusional, as usual.
I can believe that he’s somewhat torn but also determined to share his story. It’s really difficult to shed your ties to your family, no matter how toxic. And I do think Harry still has some hope that his family will wake up and genuinely apologize to him and Meghan.
I think Spare, the title, is sending a big message. He was treated badly his entire life (including questioning his parentage) in order to polish William’s image, and has been thrown under the bus any time the BRF needed him to be a scapegoat or distraction. “Spare” as in “unnecessary,” if not exactly unwanted. Harry, wanting whatever emotional crumbs were tossed his way, especially after Diana’s death, mostly played along, working hard and playing the “cheeky one” while William coasted. And Harry ALWAYS had the charisma William sorely lacked.
The look on Harry’s face on the cover reminds me of how he looked at the Commonwealth service; not as angry, but even more resolutely fierce.
It’s the realization of his having grown into a man with not only charisma but genuine gravitas, and ironically owning the word “Spare” that SHOULD have Charles and Willnot scared. As in, “Spare”, eh? How’s this for “Spare?”
Nah, he ain’t worried. The title of book two will be No Regrets.
There has been no announced “second memoir” FFS.
IF, in the course of his life, when he’s in his senior years, H decides to write a another memoir, that would be a whole other story. Because indeed, that wd be a very feasible idea, given that he and his wife are only in year 2 of their new life; so by the time H is 65, he will DEFINITELY have a whole book’s worth of things to say.
Until then, folks should really just stfu about 3-book deal. Theres NO 3-book deal. No second memoir.
It was reported he’d been given a four book deal….
That has been denied.
Thanks for sharing. I was unaware that the three deal book deal was misinformation.
I still think that it is a three book deal. Charles and Billy need to watch out.
Damn, he looks just like his grandfather. Thats probably one of the reasons the Queen favored him like she did. I also believe Harry wanted his family to apologize to the way his wife was treated but its been said to not waste time waiting for apologies that will never come. On with the show…Go getem Harry!
Yes, Harry is so much like Philip and l believe he gets some of his personality from him too.
Naming Archie, Mountbatten-Windsor was a big nod to Philip. Very significant, as Archie will be the only direct descendant to have that name, unless Edwards kids use it and l don’t think they will.
In my opinion the only people who are worried about Harry book are the Royal Reporters and the British media. They have spend decades creating narrative around the royals giving members of the Royal family roles Harry was the spare the joker the scapegoat of the family to be used as tool to make william and Kate look good . That what was supposed to Harry role for the rest his life he wasn’t supposed to get married have Kids especially with someone who gorgeous smart accomplishment and worse in their eyes Black . Harry book will be in his own words not the words or the opinions of the royal reporters pretending to know what he thinks and feels . Once this book comes out any royal reporter book about Harry will automatically dismissed as fiction. Harry having control over his own life his own history is what freaking out the palace and the media they can’t micro manage Harry anymore the control they wanted the public to believe they have was never there .
Yes.
Exactly.
Agree. Adding the grey men/courtiers to the list too. There was a reason why Low was pushed to get his book out before Harry’s.
I can’t wait for the second round of his memoir after CR3 is gone. It will be juicy!
Harry HIMSELF has confirmed there will be no more memoirs. Even if he did decide to write another one, he is wayyyy above being *juicy* and spilling dirt on his family. They’re doing quite a good job of doing that themselves.
When did he say that?
Harry cares, but he’s gonna let go of whatever others might think of his journey. Everything’s gonna fall where it will, and others will just need to deal with it.
His face on the cover gives me the vibe of -here I am take it or leave it-believe it or not I am going on my own journey my own way.
Tell your story, Harry. Not your job to “minimize” anything for anyone. Let them deal with it. They want to hide everything, pummel you and your family and destroy you in the end. I’m pretty sure all these actions (and others) disqualify them as family to you, as sad as this has been for you. You know who they are, neither kind nor good, as you are. Don’t waste your efforts sheltering them from the truth, the actions THEY chose and are still choosing. Let them go now that your Grandma is gone.
Who’s this insider? If Harry had regrets or wanted to minimize the fallout, there wouldn’t be a book.
The BM and RF are desperate for Harry to seem apologetic or uncertain, they want him to regret speaking out, yet they continue to underestimate his love for Meghan and their children. They keep on with this narrative that Harry somehow wants a “relationship “ with racist relatives who abuse him and Meghan. Don’t get it twisted: Harry loves this woman and the relentless abuse from the palaces and the press won’t change this reality. It’s FAFO time. Harry has no regrets, he and Meghan aren’t splitting up, and as long as the royals continue to marginalize him as they did during TQ’s funeral, he has no fuks to give. Harry has found freedom…and his voice. There’s no turning back now. And Harry spends no time worrying about what the royals think.
Because I am a petty person, I want his next book to be called Gingervengeance; and that it will burn everything to the ground.
Unlike his brother, Harry sure can wear a suit.
And if you’re looking to read something fun while waiting for Harry’s book, try the queer romance novel “Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston. It’s not serious literature but it’s sharp and funny, and the parallels to Harry & Meghan (and William) are amazing, though the author told Glamour she wrote it before they got together. Amazon is making it into a movie.
I have no connection to either the book or the movie — I just found the book delightful.
It would be stupid for Harry to “Burn it all down.” All of his influence and seed money comes from the BRF.
I hope the members of the Royal rota and family can have a pleasant holiday and not spend so much time worrying about the content of Harry’s memoir. They do understand; they choose not to. Harry is not that into them anymore. They did not listen to the engagement interview. He burned out and overworked himself trying to please everyone, and when he finally met someone that caused him to smile, they turned on him. Imagine the hurt and disappointment.
He will likely expose aggressive, dishonest reporters, disloyal employees within the palace walls, greedy photographers, and his missteps without calling names. The guilty will scream to high heaven; some will be grateful their name was not revealed but based on the story, we’ll know to whom he’s referring. As for the cover, I’m happy he used a full face, no physique, nothing for the thirsty.
If Harry’s success is related to his royal family’s influence, why are the others not as successful? While serving as the traveling waterboy, he saw all the opportunities the natural world offered and engaged with people at varying levels. Success doesn’t come with ribbon-cutting and handshaking; it requires real work, something entirely foreign to many royals. Where is the evidence that he has received seed money from the Royal Foundation since departing in 2020? Some people refuse to give credit where credit is due, but this shall pass.