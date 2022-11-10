Donald Trump is ‘livid, fuming, screaming’ about the GOP’s midterm collapse

The midterm elections were bad for Donald Trump at almost every level. Trump’s dream of a red wave propelling his 2024 re-election is now dead in the water. There was no red wave, and many of the Trump-endorsed candidates lost, sometimes not even in particularly tight races. Worse yet, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection handily and DeSantis is now being touted as the face of the new, post-Trump Republican Party. DeSantis isn’t any better or worse than Trump, he’s just… Trump-as-Florida-governor. All of the same evil policies, all of the same racism and misogyny, just in a different package.
The NY Times ran a sad-sack story about Trumpland post-election and how Trump’s efforts were all for naught. Maggie Haberman co-authored the piece, which means that the actual awful destructiveness of everything around Trump was soft-pedaled to the extreme, almost as if the Times’s official position on Trump is set to “wistful longing.” Other political reporting went a bit deeper, thankfully. From ABC News:
Bigly fuming: Sources close to Trump described him as “fuming” at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday night as GOP candidates he had backed started to lose or underperform. In addition, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ strong performance in Trump’s adopted home state was a wakeup call for some Trump advisers, sources said. DeSantis, seen as a potential 2024 presidential rival for Trump, easily won reelection. “This is a sinking ship,” one top Trump adviser told ABC News. “We’re not going to beat that.”
The dawn of the DeSantis era: “This was the end of the Trump era and the dawn of the DeSantis era,” a Republican operative close to the Trump orbit told ABC News. “Like every other Trump catastrophe, he did this to himself with stupid and reckless decisions.”
Bigly unhappy with Melania: Sources say Trump has been angry with his wife, Melania, and Fox News host Sean Hannity, for pushing Trump to endorse Oz. The former president is also blaming aides for misguiding him on some of his other endorsements.
The saddest treason war-room: As the results came in, the phones of Trump’s top political aides began ringing off the hook — and by the end of the night only a handful of aides remained around him, sources told ABC News. As the night progressed, Trump told top aides he wasn’t particularly interested in addressing the crowd he had gathered there, although he did end up speaking for a few minutes, telling the crowd that the numbers were “amazing” so far.
When he’ll announce his 2024 run: Trump announced on Monday that he planned to make a “big announcement” next week about plans for his 2024 presidential run. Some close to Trump told ABC News they hope the vague nature of the statement could give him an escape hatch should he decide not to run. But others who have spoken with Trump say he’s unlikely to renege on his plans because he’s spent the last two years teasing a run, official announcement or not. “Hard to back out now,” one adviser said.
I’m sorry, but he’s going to announce his candidacy for 2024 just because it would be too tough to renege on his bigly plans? That’s some Elon Musk-esque strategizing. “I can’t actually afford to buy Twitter for $44 billion but I also don’t want to admit that I’m broke-ass, so sure, I’ll buy it!” And now we’ve got “I know no one wants what I have to offer but I’m going to run for president anyway, just because I can’t admit that I suck!” I’m also just… shocked? Shocked that Melania would even chime in about Dr. Oz, shocked that Trump’s advisors are admitting that the SS Hamberder Fart Machine is dead in the water. Shocked that DeSantis managed to outmaneuver Trump so effectively too.
LOL, inject this into my veins:
Washington, DC – United States President Donald Trump speaks to the media accompanied by the First Lady, Melania Trump, before boarding the Marine One helicopter for the state of Florida. In Washington D.C., United States, January 20, 2021.
Pictured: United States President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump
BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Lagencia Grosby / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Palm Beach, FL – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on January 20, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Weslaco, TX – Former President Donald Trump attends a border security briefing to discuss further plans in securing the southern border wall in Weslaco, Texas.
Pictured: Former President Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Weslaco, TX – Former President Donald Trump attends a border security briefing to discuss further plans in securing the southern border wall in Weslaco, Texas.
Weslaco, TX – Former President Donald Trump attends a border security briefing to discuss further plans in securing the southern border wall in Weslaco, Texas.
Pictured: Former President Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump, 76, gestures at supporters, with a clenched right fist held high on streets of Manhattan today. Just after Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination testifying at the NY attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings.
The funeral of Ivana Trump at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church
Featuring: Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 20 Jul 2022
Credit: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
Former President Donald Trump at the 2022 LIV Golf Tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 31, 2022.
Featuring: Donald Trump
Where: Bedminster, New Jersey, United States
When: 31 Jul 2022
Credit: Media Punch/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
fun to watch trump implode but also genuinely terrified of de santis’s growing clout, and the very real possibility that he could be our next president.
So am I @Naomi. So am I. In Europe the very scary right wing parties have left the fringes by spewing forth candidates who are more capable of cosplaying “normal.” Here in Holland it’s the difference between Geert Wilders and Thierry Baudet. In France, Marine Le Pen does a better job than her shrieky father. People are not going to view De Santis as being more dangerous to society than Trump and that is dead scary.
Yep, that’s the message I took away from this election. I’m actually shocked how many democrats I see celebrating. I suspect they’re still going to take Congress once everything is counted, and we should all be afraid of DeSantis running in 2024. He’s Trump without the insanity and who is actually competent. He’s extremely dangerous. Democrats better be prepared to turn out in force in 2024.
I agree that DeSantis is scarier even than Trump. I’m hoping Trump throws enough tantrums that he splits the base and diminishes DeSantis’ power. Trump won’t go quietly, I bet.
One encouraging reality from this election cycle is that young people (under 30) went for Democrats by a big margin. I even saw one Republican pundit call for raising the voting age to 21!
DeSantis really scares me. He’s dangerous.
Desantis is more competent, but his policies are still overwhelmingly unpopular outside of Florida. and people vote more in presidential elections than midterms.
Absolutely agree re: DeSantis. He’s as awful as Trump, as cruel and hateful and evil, but he’s much smarter and actually competent. He is a very real danger. Very very worried.
OMG how does he manage to look sooo orange AND look like he is wearing black face at the same time. Melania really DGAF about that man, my hubby would not leave the house like that.
De Santis is everything Trump is not. Smart, calculating, showered, in control of his bowels and his mouth..the list goes on. He is the golden guy for the republican party.
And that is really scary @K!
That’s what makes him so dangerous. DeSantis is like the Terminator 2 version of Trump. What the hell, Florida?
He’s starting to amass reasons to leave Melania for the lawyer he’s been spending so much time with. I really doubt that she got involved in picking his contenders.
@smarmyo – honestly, after Melania, which woman (especially one with a profession) would want him?! Trump isn’t even that rich, is he?
Maybe his big announcement will be a divorce? LMFAO
Good. Let him announce and rile up DeSantis. Let them split their base’s allegiance and poison the well for everyone. Let them Bernie Sanders/Ralph Nader the 2024 election and hand the win to a Dem.
Exactly!!! Can’t wait for their attacks to really start.
I genuinely am willing this outcome into existence with every fibre of my being. Heck, let them split their base so much that someone not evil gets the R nom. But yes a dem continuation in 2024 if only because I am growing more worried for (most) people living in America every day.
Why is everyone referring to a vague “Dem” as if we don’t have an incumbent President? Do we really think that Biden won’t run? He shut those rumors down during yesterday’s press conference.
Will Biden be competent in 2 years time though?
He is displaying a lot of signs of confusion- the number of times he’s mixed people and places (Fallujah and Kherson just the other day)… I am genuinely concerned he is clinging on.
I really believe there should be a retirement age for politicians.
This is what Biden alluded to in his press conference yesterday! It IS going to be fun to watch them rip the MAGA base apart!
Exactly! I’m hoping Trump will be so butt-hurt and angry at his fellow Republicans for (presumably) supporting DeSantis over him, that he’ll leave the GOP and run for President as an Independent. Which would split the Republican vote and hand the win to the Dems. That’s my hope anyway!!
I hope he runs so they can tear eachother to pieces.
I want this to work so badly.
Isn’t he just tired by now? His life must just be crippling anxiety. I’m assuming all career politicians just don’t sleep well, but this guy has got to be exhausted. Like, I hope he gets the 2024 republican nomination because I don’t think he can win overall and I think DeSantis has a good shot, but if I were Trump, I would just find a graceful way to hang it up.
Trump and ” graceful” don’t belong in the same sentence.
The man is a total narcissist. He literally can’t grasp the idea that someone else could beat him fair and square, the only way he can process that would be if the voting was rigged.He won’t hang it up because he simply can’t cope with the idea of backing down, or becoming irrelevant.
No surprise about the big orange idiot’s reaction. However I am terrified about a DeSantis run. Much smarter than Trump (not that it takes much) and just as bigoted, unethical and immoral.
So it’s once again someone else’s fault for telling him to endorse certain people? Sure. But, if he’s so great, shouldn’t his endorsement have lifted up anyone he endorsed? I wonder if the R’s will have enough sense to dump him as a candidate. I bet he would try to run independent if they do.
LOSER
LOL, poor Trump baby.
I am also worried about a DeSantis run, but I think Trump is pretty invested at this point in running again – and I mean that literally. He uses the campaign as a way to get money from people, and he wants to be president again so he can hide from indictments.
What I would LOVE to see happen is DeSantis get the R nomination, and Trump going all egomaniac and running as a third party candidate and splitting the conservative vote.
A girl can dream, right?
My dream also. I think it’s a very likely thing.
Ego and financial reasons aside, I think Trump’s main reason for running is to avoid prosecution. He believed that the presidency made him untouchable and he desperately wants that back.
I’m not American but I really hope that happens!
I’m thinking the same thing. I can see Trump being petty & spiteful enough to want to burn everything down, when he doesn’t receive the Republican Party’s support/nomination. I could even see him turning his back on his fellow members of the GOP to such a degree that he might even come to hate them more than he hates the Dems. And as a result run as an Independent, and tell a lot of the GOP’s big, nasty, damaging secrets. That’s what i hope anyway!
Maybe, just maybe, when he woke up this morning and looked in the mirror he saw his awfulness instead of the Rambo image of himself that he usually sees. Nevermind, he would never question himself.
Dream scenario is Trump is so worried about going to prison that he goes full Bull Moose and sinks himself and DeSantis.
There are financial and legal reasons for him to declare as well. Our campaign finance laws are so terrible that candidates can raise money and spend it on basically anything. Part of the reason for these terrible celebrity Republicans running is that they can raise money for their “campaigns” and then keep it afterwards. It’s probably why we got President T. He saw a serious grift opportunity and ended up with a job he actually didn’t want.
DeSantis is more dangerous, because he wants the job, and wants it to be able to turn the US into a White Christian Nation.
Of course he blames others. So typical to not be able to take accountability for oneself. And it’s not only him – this is seen in so many people now.
DeSantis scares me because he’s smarter than trump. That’s not a good thing.
I think Democrats need to start preparing to play rough in 2024. Nothing illegal — we’re not Republicans, FFS — but we’re not going to beat DeSantis with civility and rationality.
He’s definitely running, too many suckers out there that he can part from their money. Come on NY AG! Even if its not criminal (yet) anything that knocks back Trump is welcome.
I think he believes that running is his only way out of (does the Maria Von Trapp mountain-top spin) all of the trouble he’s in. He has it in his mind that if he’s a candidate they can’t touch him for some reason. Like this is all some playground game. And if he’s able to get enough dangerous idiots to do juuuuust the right amount of violence he’ll be made King and will stay King for the rest of his life. And then all of the crimes he commits won’t even BE crimes because the king makes the rules.
Honestly, what would it even be like to have that much confidence and optimism for even five minutes?
He’ll announce purely to fund raise to pay for his multiple law suits and to show how bigly strong he is – that he’s coming back to ‘save’ GOP and America.
I also agree with others – if he runs off against De Santis he will lose, again! And if he loses, again, he will burn the whole party down.
As annoying as Joe Scarborough can be, when he goes off making fun of what an utter LOSER and abject failure Trump is and how everything he touches dies, it’s brilliantly funny. Also, Maggie Haberman and the NYT are a fucking disgrace and are significantly to blame for inflicting Trump upon the world.
He can and probably will run but if the GOP and right wing media have decided to dump him I think he will have a difficult time. He won’t get the 24/7 air play and the constant adulation he needs and craves. That will go to DeSantis. I’m just curious whether his cult stick with him or do they switch the 6 Trump flags on their trucks to DeSantis 2024 flags?
I’m from small town, rural America. They are keeping the Trump crap.
I am worried about DeSantis also. There is a great progressive youtuber named Farron Cousins. He lives in Florida. He thinks that DeSantis doesn’t have what it takes for the national stage. I hope he is correct.
This is a good point. DeSantis has been successful because of the unique nature of Florida politics and because his team has insulated him so well. But anyone who saw him debate Charlie Crist this year and Andrew Gillum in 2018 knows he cracks easily. His wife has protected him and uses her own image of delicate, white conservative femininity to soften him, making him look like a family man. But all that could crack under the national spotlight. DeSantis is going in with a lot of tangibles in his favor — lots of $ and the support of the right wing media ecosystem. But he could go bust the way Scott Walker and Chris Christie did. And while Trump is fading in relevance and power, don’t think he won’t try to exploit DeSantis’ weaknesses on his way down.
Frankly, Trump HAS to run for president. It’s his ONLY way to avoid criminal prosecution because it really does seem no one wants to be the one to open the we are going to prosecute presidential candidates while they are running because the precedent is that every.single.democratic.presidential candidate will be prosecuted by a GOP state AG or republican DOJ the second the opportunity presents itself.
Trump knows this. He also knows that during the two year lag time, his cases have all moved forward and the ONLY way to slow them down is to run for president and turn the criminal cases into political witch hunts.
And let’s be honest, the whole entire reason the election went the GOP’s direction in any way is because white women went full on Serena Joy and lined up behind white men. That is so disturbing but really. 80 percent of white women in Georgia? Support white supremacy more than their own damn reproductive rights. Racism is a HELL OF A DRUG. Make it make sense otherwise.
So sad for the orange sh!t gibbon. lol.
I honestly think that’s the fake “Melanie” in the black outfit w/ gloves and buttons and sunglasses. Remember, when the real Melanie had “kidney” surgery (those kidneys sure are high up on her *chest* though) and shortly after she “recovered” there was a Melanie that didn’t look like her? (The combover Caligula called her Melanie on accident around that time and I’ve never been able to think of her as anyone else now).
DeSantis is a nightmare. I don’t believe he is actually smart though. He’s just evil. And racist. So the GQP will be quite happy with him.
The tide is turning in favor of DeSantis, but is it turning fast enough? There’s still a lot of Trump supporters in middle America & Trump is still taking their money. I too think Trump is going to burn it all down & hopefully wreck the GOP’s chances next election.
Dear Donald,
I know we’ve had our disagreements in the past, what with me being an average, sane citizen of the United States and you being a thin-skinned, narcissistic stale Cheeto BUT HEAR ME OUT!
You were the biggest, most bestest President we’ve ever had. Nobody did presidenting better, ask anyone!
The GOP, they’re being nasty to you Donald. They’re forgetting who put them in the map (that was YOU Big Guy!)! You were the greatest thing to ever happen to them, believe me. Now the Goofy GOP wants to replace you with Runny Ron DeCANTis. You’re not going to let them do that to you, are you? The KING of New York real estate?!
You NEED to run again Donald. You need to show the Goofy GOP who the Boss IS. Remember during the Republican Primaries when you made fun of Marco Rubio’s sweat? Well, the country needs you to do that again, only this time it needs to be aimed at Runny Ron DeCANTis.
But first, maybe invite everyone to Mar-a-lago for a little show and tell. You know, the kompromat that Big Daddy Vlad gave you on them (he sends his admiration and live by the way. Yes, he got the flowers.). Then maybe they’ll remember why they supported you in the first place.
You’ve got to do it, Donald. You’ve got to run again. You’ve got to show them who’s BOSS. If you don’t, they’re all going to laugh at you. THEY’RE ALL GOING TO LAUGH AT YOU!
What was it you said at Liberty University during your campaign? Don’t let people push you around, GET EVEN! It’s what Jesus would have wanted you to do!
And when you’re re-elected, they will all fall to their knees in apology and praise. McConnell, McCarthy, even Biden and Obama. Hillary will have been locked up at that point. She’s a nasty woman!
So go get ’em Big Guy!
Sincerely,
Someone who does not want the GOP to win