The Crown’s ‘Mou Mou’ episode was very damaging to the Windsors, right?

As of this moment, I’m four episodes into The Crown Season 5. I’m surprised by what’s already been covered and what hasn’t, and I’m struck yet again by how much of the show will piss off the Windsors. The almost-casual way that Peter Morgan deconstructs the Windsors’ awfulness, their selfishness, their inherent uselessness. It’s incredible. While I loved the second episode, “The System,” about Diana’s collaboration with Andrew Morton on Diana: Her True Story, I was fascinated by Peter Morgan’s choice to introduce such an extensive background on Mohamed Al-Fayed in the third episode, “Mou Mou.”
In “Mou Mou,” what Morgan did so well was so people who were considered peripheral to the Windsors’ story – and Diana’s story in particular – when really these peripheral characters expose so much about the racism, carelessness and selfishness of the royals. Mohamed Al-Fayed had been trying to buy his way into British establishment legitimacy for decades, only to be constantly rebuffed and looked down upon. Before now, I had no idea about the life and times of Sydney Johnson either – Johnson was born in the Bahamas, and he began working for the Duke of Windsor when he (Sydney) was just 16 years old. Edward taught him how to be a royal valet, and Johnson served Edward to his last days. Wallis fired Johnson soon after her husband’s passing, and years later, Johnson and Al-Fayed became acquainted, and Al-Fayed hired him as not only a personal valet, but someone who could help him restore Villa Windsor in France.
The story of Sydney Johnson and Al-Fayed is one of outsiders treating each other with dignity, respect and grace all while their societal “betters” treat everyone they encounter like garbage. It struck me as I watched “Mou Mou” that THIS story was worse for the Windsors than any cold recitation of the tampon phone call. Morgan was brilliant for putting Diana with Al-Fayed at the horse show too – it showed the ease with which Diana charmed everyone, and how it came to be that Diana had so much affection for Al-Fayed and he with her. They were both fundamentally outsiders, drawn to each other.
Also: Peter Morgan gave humanity to Dodi Al-Fayed too. He wasn’t just a plus-one in the story of Diana’s final days. Dodi was beloved by his father. Father and son would have done anything for each other. Dodi was there, with Diana, because his father asked him to be there.
The Mou Mou episode was unexpected and so compelling. Glad you highlighted it.
Through the story of an outsider, we see even more so, how incredibly shallow the royal insiders are.
I loved this episode too, particularly after Al-Fayed restored the Villa and the Windsors sat around and said what was theirs with NO offer of financial resitution to him after he paid the back taxes to the French Gov’t. That seen spoke volumns; everything belongs to the crown. Also, the episode in which the Queen puts pressure on John Major to refit the M/Y BRITTANIA, classic.
That was really distasteful. If she cared so much about its heritage and personal meaning to her, then she should pay for the refittings herself. Always trying to grift.
Yes, it was really damaging in more ways than I thought.
The whole Britannia debacle was brilliant- “the only thing to call my own”….please…..
They should all be worried at this point.
right?! I laughed out loud at that
We can’t overlook the fact that Al-Fayed was also racist to Sydney at first meet. He wanted him fired because he didn’t fit the aesthetics and only hired him later because of his connections to the former king.
If he was a regular black man (no royal connections) he would’ve been treated poorly by everyone’s including ‘Mou Mou’.
Thank you! He fired him for being Black and then found out he’d been Edward’s valet and embraced him. I read more after the episode and there was some arms dealing and other unsavory stuff leading to Al-Fayed’s accumulation of wealth. The episode was fascinating and I agree that Morgan made a sensitive choice in humanizing Dodi, bit I think if we peeled back any layers on the father we’d find some Windsor level horrors beneath.
Yes-I think there’s a little glossing over of Al Fayed.
I’m going to have to start watching the Crown, aren’t I?
You won’t be sorry.
Same.
Jump ahead to season five and then go back to the other seasons. ETA: removing delightful teaser. Everyone needs to discover these episodes on their own.
I started watching last night so am only two episodes in, but I’m not ashamed to admit that I am taking a half day today so I can get through a few more episodes before my kids get home from school, LOL. So I’ll be through this one by noon lol.
So far I do feel like there is a different vibe than past seasons. Philip seems more….like a doddering pampered old man, like all he does is drive carriages every day (when he was still a FT royal until he was 95 years old and I imagine doing hundreds of engagements a year.) The Queen seems more spoiled and out of touch, like when she was demanding her yacht be fixed with government money.
I can’t make up my mind yet about where they are going with Charles. I saw a WaPo headline that this season is more sympathetic to Charles than Diana, but the thing is, I have always thought the Crown was sympathetic to Charles. They play into the thwarted love story between Charles and Camilla, they made his childhood seem cold, lonely and verging on traumatic at times, they portray his relationship with his parents as stunted and cold, with no real love there, etc. So even though he’s an ahole to Diana, there’s a part of you that understands it – he wants to be with Camilla bc she’s the one who loves him, and no one else has actually loved him before. She coddles him and he doesn’t think he’s been coddled before, etc. now we can discuss how much truth there is to that, but I think the Crown has been pretty generous to Charles overall. but there’s only so much Peter Morgan can do to help him.
This show walks an interesting line of being sympathetic but also exposing a lot. I guess the entire arc is that the Crown itself is what corrupts and why the people inside it are stupid, selfish, and cruel. So it has to play out not only in individual episodes but as the main story arc.
So I think everyone is going to look absolutely terrible, and then things will wind around and be more neutral by the end where he and Camilla marry.
Yeah, I agree its an interesting line. It humanizes these people but also shows you how dysfunctional the system is, how flawed the Windsors are as a family and as an institution, and there is going to be sympathy for that bc some of these people never really stood a chance.
This season is absolutely sympathetic to Charles. Diana is portrayed as some child woman without any gravitas, I felt. Charles was stupid to smear this and discredit it.
I’ve only watched the first episode so far and I agree they are not overly sympathetic to Diana. She comes across as a spoilt petulant child.
@Veda – Sympathetic to Charles on that front, yes, but they show him scheming against TQ from minute one. He savagely approached Major in the first episode trying to work the yacht situation to his own benefit.
Yes! coming here to say the same thing, gosh Diana is coming across and spoilt and immature! Really not what i was expecting at all.
If anything, the one being most damaged by the series so far is the Queen herself.
Yes, it’s the casual awfulness. The Charles/Diana story is gigantically dramatic, but what’s striking me more are all the tiny, almost throwaway, instances of dismissiveness, entitlement, cruelty.
And while I have no feeling for the real John Major in any way, I would gladly watch an entire series of JLM’s John Major reacting to the loony world of the RF.
JLM’s facial expressions in those reactions are delicious! All the performances are exquisite. The BRF is going to go through some things when this season wins all the awards (I especially would love to see the BAFTAS hand out some “gongs”).
Omg when the Queen is telling him that the government MUST pay for the Brittania….his face!!! I’ve never really had an opinion on JLM as an actor either way but he is SO GOOD in this role.
I watched this episode last night and it **was** striking how fully Morgan showed the racism within the BRF and British aristocracy. The scene in which, after Fayed and Johnson had so lovingly and at enormous expense restored the Duke of Windsor’s home and belongings, and after the Palace courtiers swooped in and confiscated everything, Mou Mou wasn’t bitter at all, but happy to have served the monarchy was heartbreaking. This season is amazing so far!
Many of the royalist critics are objecting to so much time and effort being devoted to the Al-Fayeds. They are like, why is this in there? Why a whole episode about “these people?” Now, we know why it’s there and also why the royalists object so strenuously.
It also showed, very poignantly but also very accurately, the exact sort of conflicted attitudes that so many people around the world, who were formerly colonized by the British empire, hold towards Britain and the British monarchy.
There is anger and frustration about the scale of the extraction of wealth, resources, labour from former colonies, all of which are the things that continue to give British people the standard of living they enjoy, up until now.
But there is equally as much a sense of both jealousy and longing, bc for the longest time, they WERE the standard that the world was aspiring and striving to. In many ways, they still are.
Mohammad al-Fayed in this episode captured that duality so well, I thought. That feeling of, this is what we need to aspire to and reach. You want to get on the same level as them, to prove you are just as good as them. But by wanting that and striving for that at all, you’re also conceding and sort of legitimizing the power and privilege they hold to set the standard and write the rules of the game. In which case, wouldn’t the most radical and revolutionary thing be refusing to play that game at all? To not seek credibility from this system and its establishment, bc by doing so, you’re accepting the status quo as is, and perhaps even entrenching it even further?
I’m not quite sure where I’m going with this. But I just really liked that episode. So much of the coverage of both Mohammed and Dodi in the media has been bad. Mohammed was always written about with this horrible sense of, “Oh look at this vulgar Egyptian billionaire haha isn’t he so tacky?” And Dodi, even now, is portrayed as nothing but the bored and idle rich son to his rich father. This episode gave him a depth that was badly needed and sorely lacking.
Yes, he restored it, but wouldn’t use the word ‘lovingly’.
In the show, he wanted to get ahead and those things he did were all part of that. Diana even joked about it with him. He was very dismissive of people himself. First Sidney and then Dodi’s girlfriend.
He was nice to people that could elevate his position. Example, he became nice with Sidney once he realized he had knowledge and experience he could use, but remained dismissive and rude to the ‘model’ that couldn’t really do much for him.
I do agree it was a good episode. Both because it’s an interesting story on its own and because it showed a lot about the royals.
I guess when I used the word “lovingly” I was thinking of Sidney Johnson in that part of the episode. Perhaps it’s part of the fiction/dramatization of The Crown, but while Fayed was quite clearly using Sidney because he had the knowledge and ability to help him climb the social ladder, it’s touching to see in the episode how close they grew over time. Very poignant at the end.
I found it completely tragic how much Mohamed valued and went after acceptance by the idiotic Royals, only to lose Dodi in the end as a direct result of the circus that surrounded Diana. It’s a ‘be careful what you wish for’ lesson on steroids. Also, I had no idea that Dodi helped produce Chariots of Fire!
I was stunned by that. How have we never known more about Dodi??
I have a completely different take on this. I’m only 3 episodes in but overall, I’m disappointed by those. The casting choices are bewildering to say the least. Dominic West is doing something, sure. But there is no line from Josh O’Connor’s Charles to this version. Even the accent is wildly off. Same with Philipp. What is happening?
This third episode was weird. It’s a good story on its own but do we need it in the realm of The Crown? By all accounts, Dodi was a playboy who dated Diana for a few weeks before her death. The Al Fayed’s family story is fascinating but you have 10 episodes here, why spend one on this? Make it a series, I would absolutely watch that! I googled a bit and Dodi’s mother was the aunt of Jamal Khashoggi??? Fascinating!
And Mohamed treated Sydney with respect once he knew who he was and what he could do for him. The first scene of them at The Ritz was so hard to watch. So apparently Mohamed is a flaming racist himself? Great. That made it really hard to like him even a little. I kept watching because the actors are excellent and compelling.
At the end of 3 episodes, I’m not sure I’m even supposed to like anyone except Diana.
I was watching the first two with my husband last night and he was like….why is Dominic West acting like Charles from the Windsors? (the netflix parody show). And he really is lol. Maybe that actor is a better charles than I had realized, lol.
In general, there is usually one episode that seems kind of random but is used to show a bigger point about the Windsors and their toxicity and dysfunction. Like it might not fit into the actual plot but Morgan is using it for something else. Like the Hereditary Principle from last season. It sounds like this episode is similar – that Morgan is taking a little detour to make a statement generally about the Windsors.
Agreed, Becks1.
I like that about the Crown. Many of the episodes start with scenes that leave you confused for a bit until the connection is made.
Examples:
The episode set in 1945 where allied forces dig up information directed to the location by a German (which turned out to be about Edward VIII’s connections to Nazi Germany).
A Greek nun struggling with money troubles (who is Philip’s mother).
A school in Wales where kids are learning a song (which is in Aberfan, just before the disaster).
I like this on principle but I think it’s too early in the season for that episode and all the other episodes all revealed something about a Windsor/Mountbatten figure. Philipp’s backstory was amazing. The Aberfan disaster was important because apparently it had a profound impact on the Queen and it revealed something about British society at the time. Maybe I just didn’t like the story or the people portrayed in it but it felt completely off. Or maybe it’s because this early in the season, I haven’t been able to make peace with the new actors so it was all too much. I hope it gets better. Jonny Lee Miller was the bright spot in episode 1, I pray they don’t underuse him. I always love it when the PM gets their first look behind the curtain and is completely disappointed and appalled. LOL
I don’t think we’re SUPPOSED to like Mohammed al Fayed. He was delusional to think he could buy his way into the English aristocracy. It was well-known that he was racist; he only accepted Sydney because he had worked for the Duke of Windsor.
I agree that Morgan’s best work in taking down the Windsors is setting up these moments when they encounter the ‘real world’ outside. Even last season Thatcher, as despicable as she is politically, appeared sympathetic in that Balmoral episode when you see through her eyes how absolutely provincial, insulated, & DOWNRIGHT WEIRD the Windsors are. It’s also the Windsor vs outsider scenes or episodes that throw into relief their misplaced sense of superiority.
I watched all episodes.
Wasn’t John Major complaining beforehand?
He came off as the nicest, most sane character of the season.
I enjoyed the season as a whole. The cameo from Timothy Dalton was appreciated, but I was bored with more Margaret doing the same old thing. Instead of another Margaret complaining to her sister episode, I would have liked more about other characters, like the Queen Mum. Don’t know why she hasn’t had a real storyline of her own since season 1. She was very popular in the 90s and would have liked to see something more about her childhood, the courtship by George VI etc.
I have also finished S5
Casting
Imelda Staunton is positively constipated (but maybe that was intentional)
Dominic West, while a complete arsehole IRL, is much too good looking to play Charles
Johnny-Lee Miller was my stand out fav
Pet peeve: Where was the dialect coach? The accents were so pedestrian. Especially Imelda Staunton
Overall, I think everybody came out looking bad (even Diana didn’t emerge unscathed) but I still think The RF got off lightly in this season. It even appeared (to me) to be almost sympathetic to Camilla 🫠 They should be counting their blessings and should stop complaining
This! I’ve watched the whole thing. Imelda Staunton isn’t able to do posh.
Dominic West is too virile. His energy is completely opposite to Charles and he isn’t able to capture his essence at all.
The accents were all horrific, they were a constant distraction.
My fave episode was Mou Mou, and I loved Sydney Johnson.
The royals were made to appear too sympathetic to me overall and Charles was portrayed so positively that I began to wonder if he had a hand in the production.
Diana was portrayed poorly, I thought. As self-centered. I did not like Debicki (sp?) as Diana. She felt like a poor imitation.
I actually had to fast forward through several Camilla parts. I was outraged that she was portrayed as blameless and almost heroic at times.
Overall, the worst season so far for me.
Hannah- I agree with your points on casting. West was not a good choice in my opinion. He comes off as too confident and masculine. Charles always has that underdog nerdiness /quirkiness that west is just to Alpha to have.
Casting for Diana is good -but they infantilized her a bit., and leaned in too heavily on her mannerism.
I agree about Dominic West and, to be honest, I’m not that sold on Debicki as Diana, either. It’s hard for me to not notice that she’s practically a full head taller than everyone else in the cast, especially when she’s wearing heels – then she’s about 6’6″. I suppose it could be a metaphor – “Diana looms large over the Royal Family.”
Imelda makes some interesting choices – she’s all frumpy and dowdy and out of touch, and then she’s gets this shrewd, calculating, hard-hearted look in her eyes – not at all the “lovely granny” Queen we became accustomed to in her later years.
I think Marcia Warren is ghastly as the Queen Mother.
It’s a TV show. Even if some events are true, there are so many holes filled in by writers to crank the drama. Why are people still talking like this completely factual?
Because the crown is a documentary, obviously.
They have a bunch of visitors to Buckingham Palace and go out once a week and you think Prince Phillip didn’t have time to do a lot of carriage driving. He did nearly every weekend even the awful reporters say so. If I have a problem with something that’s not it. They’re choosing which relationships to spend time on. They are all pampered. Those hundreds of engagements are a lot of times fifteen minutes long.
I assume this is in response to my comment? Yes of course he had lots of time to do a lot of carriage driving, I’m not saying that. I understand they’re setting up the Penny-Philip storyline (not too subtle about it are they lol.) I’m saying its a clear switch in how Philip is being portrayed this season vs past seasons. But, I’m only two episodes in like I said, so I’ll have to see what happens.