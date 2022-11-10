Jennifer Aniston wishes someone had told her: ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor’

Last year, Jennifer Aniston launched a haircare brand called Lolavie. That seems to be why she’s on the December cover of Allure, to promote Lolavie, although The Morning Show also gets a few mentions in this Allure piece. Aniston has definitely taken several steps back from being a “America’s TV sweetheart/wronged woman/tabloid queen,” which was largely her persona for two decades. When Aniston and Justin Theroux broke up (and remember, they were never married), she just stopped participating in tabloid culture in the same way. In recent years, she’ll maybe give one interview every eight months and she always makes news for those pieces, then she disappears again and we can go months without hearing anything about her. Anyway, Aniston has a lot to say in this piece, a lot about how she tried to have a baby, about social media and tabloid culture and about tons of other stuff. Some highlights:
When someone comparing her to a silent film star: “I’m a little choked up. I feel like it’s dying. There are no more movie stars. There’s no more glamour. Even the Oscar parties used to be so fun….”
She hates social media: “I hate social media. I’m not good at it. It’s torture for me. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this line [Lolavie]. Then the pandemic hit and we didn’t launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn’t come naturally.”
Growing up without social media: “I’m really happy that we got to experience growing up, being a teenager, being in our 20s without this social media aspect. Look, the internet, great intentions, right? Connect people socially, social networking. It goes back to how young girls feel about themselves, compare and despair.”
The most difficult time: “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” says Aniston, of a period several years ago. “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed. I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”
The narratives around her: Adding to the personal pain of what she went through was the “narrative that I was just selfish,” she says. “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”
Whether she would ever get married again: “Never say never, but I don’t have any interest. I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”
Enlightenment: “I feel like I’m coming through a period that was challenging and coming back into the light. I have had to do personal work that was long overdue, parts of me that hadn’t healed from the time I was a little kid. I’m a very independent person. Intimacy has always been a little here,” she extends her hand an arm’s length in front of her. “I’ve realized you will always be working on stuff. I am a constant work in progress. Thank God. How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it? I didn’t want to partner with someone until some of that work was done. It wouldn’t be fair. I don’t want to move into a house when there are no walls.”
Her IVF story: “I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I don’t have anything to hide.”
Her IVF comments are new – while she’s obliquely referenced her fertility struggles in the past, she’s never come out and said all of this before. I feel really sorry for her, and I appreciate her message to younger women to freeze their eggs. Mindy Kaling says that a lot too, that if you have the resources when you’re younger, you should freeze your eggs.
She’s right about social media and growing up without social media. My teenage years were downright blissful compared to what the youths go through these days. She’s also sort of right about the lack of “glamour” nowadays because of social media and internet culture. Although I would argue that there are still movie stars, there just isn’t the “movie star culture” like there was circa 1990-2008.
OMG! Such bad photo shopping. She looks awful! It doesn’t even look like her.
She looks like the memes that compare her to Iggy Pop. They did her dirty.
But she does resemble Iggy even without photoshop in candids, She’s manly
I didn’t recognize her at all on the cover. And if she’s promoting a hair care brand, why the super long hair full of split ends?
I don’t think it’s all photoshopped. She has some work on her lips that make them look different.
She does often look awful in real life though with all the fillers she has had, she can’t even move her mouth in interviews.
It stinks that they made her look like that and stuck that horrific bikini top on her. I don’t get the extensions/wig either. It’s hideous. They did her wrong.
She doesn’t look much better in person. She’s puffy in the face
The photos are truly awful. Plus, she could, you know, keep her clothes on. Her body is perfect, but I’m kind of tired of seeing it. Nudity doesn’t always equal sexy. I would have gone a different route
I don’t think she looks awful but she sure doesn’t look like her. I HATE IT WHEN EDITORS DO THIS. get rid of wrinkles, or a stray piece of hair, or a blemish…but DO NOT MAKE THE PERSON LOOK LIKE “SOMEONE WHO LOOKS SO-AND-SO”.
that being said, I hope every person who ever gave her sh*t about “lying” when she said she wanted a baby, and that she was only saying that to placate her fans, and that she was only saying it because it was part of her “brand” or whatever….I hope you all feel terrible about the smack you talked. so many people said EXACTLY this…that maybe she WAS trying and DID want a baby but couldn’t have one and how painful it might be for her.
What in the Olsen twin did they do to her face?!
Yeah! I’ve been thinking the same thing. That top picture looks absolutely nothing like her. Horrible photo shopping. Pretty freaky looking, and not in a good way.
I am glad she said this because people have been harsh. There were times when I thought ‘Damn maybe the woman simply Cannot ‘ have children.
yeah, this exactly. so many people were cruel. I wish that she had shut that sh*t down much earlier…tell any interviewer who asks “I’m sorry, my reproductive system and what I do with it are nobody’s business but mine”.
shutting down a question like that isn’t rude…ASKING a question like that IS.
How was she not told to freeze her eggs? I was aware of this option back in 2005 and I didn’t have her resources.
What kind of backwater doctors did she have then? I call shenanigans.
Agreed. My gyno started talking to me about that in my early 30s.
I think she means no one emphasized to her, but her BFF Courtney also spoke about her struggles so I’m sure many options where discussed amongst the Friends ladies.
I think its kind of gross to call shenanigans when someone is talking about their fertility struggles.
Maybe she means no one mentioned it to her until it was too late, maybe she means that it wasn’t emphasized to her and it didn’t occur to her that she might have issues conceiving until it was too late, or the divorce meant that she delayed trying to get pregnant again until it was too late and she should have frozen her eggs earlier, etc.
I think it’s not only gross but hubristic to tell someone they’re gross for commenting on something she knows nothing about & then proceed to show the same level of knowing nothing about said subject.
Exactly – we don’t know the full situation, there were likely a lot of factors involved, and unfortunately the timing didn’t work for her.
@Kingston – lol, okay. That’s not what I said, but whatever.
We ended up having 3 children by IVF starting in the 2000s and 2010s. At our start freezing unfertilized eggs wasn’t really on the table and there was uncertainty about their viability down the road. At that time freezing “eggs” often referred to freezing blastocysts (I guess with donor sperm) a well established practice. By our last child our practice was offering egg freezing. I wonder if her timing was a little off and if egg freezing wasn’t occurring (at least in a wide scale with reliable results) when she was young enough to have a good success rate. Having said all that my heart goes out to her. Struggling with fertility is hard enough without others calling you selfish for not wanting children.
Yes, my understanding is that egg freezing technology is relatively recent. She’s vague about when she was having the treatment and seems to be implying that it might have been during her marriage to Brad Pitt…. although she also implies that the fertility issue was due to her age so maybe it was later on. Usually if people are having egg freezing it’s more of an insurance policy for future fertility so it’s something you want to do before 30, ideally, which for Jennifer would have been late 90s/early 00s. I don’t think egg freezing was a realistic option then, even for celebrities.
It actually bothers me when people say “just freeze your eggs”. For the woman it’s basically like going through an IVF cycle with all the drugs and injections but not doing an embryo transfer at the end of it. Pregnancy success rates from frozen eggs are also pretty low – much higher from frozen embryos, but that requires a partner or donor sperm. So a woman wanting to freeze her eggs to use with a future partner would need to do multiple egg harvest cycles, which is not a trivial undertaking.
TrixC, yes that bothers me too. Going through the process isn’t easy. Again I did the hyper-stimulation in the early 2000s and maybe it is easier now. For me, it was an adjustment to give myself so many shots and spend so much money on medication. And then I think people overestimate the success rate. There is no guarantee that it will work years later. I’m so glad we have the option now, but worry that people think it is sure thing when it isn’t.
I think there is nuance to this. I am a few years younger than her but I was never talked to about freezing my eggs…granted I’m not a big Hollywood star but I am educated, white collar, in a metro area with good health care. Also, when you are young and single and unsure of what you want—I was definitely there—it just wasn’t something on my radar. That being said, if someone had said something to me at that time, I probably would have poo pooed the idea. When you are young you (think you) are limitless and bulletproof.
Agree about thinking you’re limitless and bulletproof when young. It brings me back to LeAnn Rimes when she was constantly asked about children with Eddie Cibrian and I remember a specific answer of hers saying she’s young and fertile and has plenty of time. She’s 40 now and I think she has talked of fertility struggles… although we always knew Eddie got the snip but I digress!
Thanks ladies for starting this topic! Ditto! I wanted to make sure to comment on this piece as soon as I saw the quotes from Aniston re “just freeze your eggs.” It bothers me as standard advice to women bc it’s not nearly as simple as suggested, it’s expensive, and the success rates of using frozen eggs is much lower than frozen embryos. It’s such privileged advice because it’s just such a non-accessible option for so many women, I wish it wouldn’t be promoted as some sort of fertility-safeguard.
-Signed, a fellow IVFer
She’s in her 50s. Egg freezing was not a widely available option when she was in her 20s and early 30s. In those days is was still very experimental with a high failure rate.
It was a different world.
@ Duchess of Hazard…in 2005 Jennifer would have been what in her mid 30’s? She’s 2 years older than me & egg freezing is something you want to do in your twenties, ideally. It really wasn’t talking in the 90’s or early 2000’s. If it was & had I been aware of it, I would have frozen my eggs.
right? multiple friends of mine did this in their earlyish 30s (I am 45) and one told me to do it too, as if I had any possible means of affording to do it.
I stupidly thought that it would be easy to get pregnant when I eventually tried/stopped taking my pill (in my late 30s), but I also always looked at it with a very passive “if it happens, then it happens” sort of mentality. I’m still not sure whether I want a baby or whether I will regret not having one in the future, but I kind of think if I truly wanted one, I would have done something to make it happen
Maybe I had a good doctor she did tell me and I am two years older. Once I hit 28 my doctors were telling me if I can afford to freeze them do it. I think it’s more of a case of people hearing what they want to hear. My doctor even said do not look at celebrities having babies in their late 40’s she said I’d bet my life most if not all use egg donors.
I am 40 and freezing my eggs was never once mentioned to me as something to think about or consider, ever.
I don’t like the photoshopping in the first picture in this post, but Allure has some behind the scenes videos posted and she looks really good in those videos – I think she’s toned down some of the work she was having done, she looks a lot better than she did during the Friends reunion.
Her comments about IVF were really sad to read. I remember when she and Brad broke up, there was SUCH a narrative about how it was bc he wanted kids and she refused to put her career on hold to have a baby, a narrative which was not helped by his having a baby with Angelina in 2006. Now here she does not say when she tried IVF, if it was during Friends, if it was after, if she was trying as a single woman, if it was with Brad, or with Justin, etc. But it seems to me like it was during her marriage with Brad, and then maybe she tried again afterwards? Because she makes the comment about how it was absolute lies about the reason her marriage ended (i.e. it was not bc she didn’t want kids and Brad did.)
It’s hard enough to go through IVF and deal with infertility as a ‘regular” person, I can’t imagine how much harder it is when you’re famous and it feels like everyone is on womb watch.
I saw the video too, she does look good, this is weird photoshop in that cover photo. I don’t know why magazines insist on doing that.
I felt sad for her reading that too. She’s spent so many years with tabloid scrutiny of her womb, I can’t imagine. Given that she mentioned the narrative of Brad leaving her because she wouldn’t have kids, I’m inclined to think they were certainly trying, if not doing IVF then. To then have him then leave her, almost immediately get pregnant with his new partner, make being a dad his whole public persona, and let the public narrative be that Jen wouldn’t give him kids…I can’t imagine how painful that all was for her. Plus he did that “domestic bliss” photo shoot with Angelina and a bunch of kids shortly after their split.
And people raked her over the coals for YEARS for daring to say he was missing a sensitivity chip.
I am angry at him thinking about just how he treated her, and then add the abuse and terror and awfulness he inflicted on Angelina and the kids, and continues to, it’s shocking. He is truly a terrible person.
“Compare and despair” is such an apt description of teenage girldom. Add social media to it, and you have this alarming uptick in suicide and mental illness among young girls.
Beyond that, she fed into the baby narrative and is now presenting it as something done to her. I don’t feel for her on that, only that, if she was going through IVF and couldn’t conceive, I am truly sorry for her.
Oh give me a break she doesn’t like social media but she’s out there on Instagram liking hate pages about Amber Heard, Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie. She’s also out there liking stories about Brad Pitt the abuser. I wonder why people don’t see right through her.
WTF!?? Really, her FINSTA has been exposed or what?
Not a fake page she uses her real and verified page to like hate posts about the women I mentioned and glowing posts about Brad Pitt
How can you hate posts on Instagram? I’m on Instagram & you can really only hit the like button…is she commenting? I do know she follows Pitt & Depp, is that what you mean?
I always thought that she just didn’t want children, which is a fine choice to make, but allowed all the stories bout her baby wishes and pregnancy rumors because you aren’t ‘allowed’ to be America’s Sweetheart and not love kids.
I absolutely cannot imagine how painful it was for her to privately struggle with failed IVF when almost every month her face was on a weekly magazine cover with the headline PREGNANT? or TWINS ON THE WAY or SECRET BABY SURPRISE and some false tabloid shenanigans. That’s just ….awful.
Before internet, it was the magazines that made girls feel insecure. I remember feeling that myself and my mother telling me not to be influenced by them.
I was though to the point of being very affected by it, and I was really thin back then.
I also distinctly remember her being one of those people who seemed to follow the ‘thin as can be trend’ in the 90s that created this environment. Don’t blame her for that, as that was the expectation then and she probably struggled herself.
However, it seems like she had her body photoshopped, which would not be in any way helpful if you don’t want girls to feel insecure about their body in the year 2022…
@Flowerlake, good point about the thinness. If you’re -very- thin and struggling to conceive, one of the first things your gynecologist is going to do is advise you to put on weight. Then, if you don’t conceive within a year with all sorts of tweaks, they look further. Ivf is rough!
As to internet, it’s not all as negative as JA is making it out to be. Nuance is a beautiful thing: the elderly who were able to keep in contact with the loved ones via internet during COVID lockdowns did better. Same with my kids and their friends. It depends on how you’re using it.
Exactly. It’s ironic and sad to make the “compare and despair” comment and have procedures done on your face and much photoshopping on your pictures.
“There are no more movie stars.” Take that, Brad.
There are movie stars. I don’t understand the glory days talk. Those days were filled with drugs, sexual assault, the good-old boys club. I guess we all over-romanticize times gone by but I think there is something so immature and whiny about pretending that Hollywood used to be better. It feels more like she doesn’t understand the current Hollywood, and I have no doubt that she’s edged out a bit as a middle-aged woman. But let’s stop this bs about times gone by.
I don’t understand why women have to justify not having children. It’s so bizarre to me.
A lot of people say I might change my mind but I don’t think I will. I’m terrified that my kid will have my genetics and I don’t want to put them through that
Huge hugs to a fellow IVF warrior. That shit is not easy, and I can’t imagine how painful it must’ve been for her to endure that while the tabloids were relentlessly questioning whether she was pregnant every month.
Holly Molly. I am learning just now that Jen An had been madly struggling to become a mother. I was one of those who were convinced that she was selfishly denying her husband a family, hence Angelina.
Her silence regarding the matter was misleading. She deprived herself of our collective prayers. I don’t know what to say.
I’m not sure if this is what you meant, but no one going through fertility treatment should be obligated to disclose that to other people. I’ve been through IVF (successfully in the end) and chose not to tell anyone other than immediate family, mostly because it would have been too painful having people on bump watch and expecting an announcement, and then pitying me each time it failed. I can only imagine that feeling would be amplified 1000 times in the case of a Hollywood celebrity.
Didn’t the narrative about “Brad wanted children but Jen didn”t” stem from an interview he did after their split where he was asked if he wanted children and he got really emotional and said he did? It puts quite a different lens on it if he was actually reflecting on their unsuccessful struggles with IVF.
We don’t even know when she supposedly went through IVF, maybe it was when she was “married” to Justin?
She just has nothing else to talk about besides a marriage that ended 20 years ago & babies she didn’t have & her hair, she’s dull
I hated that narrative (she wouldn’t give Brad a kid)!and didn’t believe it. Before their split Brad did an interview with his Oceans costars. When it was asked what they looked for in the future Brad said kids I’m thinking about kids and teared up. Infertility is a very personal thing for lot of people and some I’ve suspected (jlo, Hilarie swank offhand) never mentioned any problems beforehand although I suspect they did. Failing to get pregnant can definitely strain a relationship especially with the strong desire of Brad’s and I believe he fell in love with little Maddox first and the rest is history. Many women have ovarian insufficiency in their thirties and at the time she was 36. She has come out through the 17 years saying that she did want kids and has never said she didn’t. All those tabloid covers zeroing in on her stomach must have been wrenching.
Look maybe she didn’t want kids at one point did at one point but Aniston has gotten enough sympathy and money from being a victim or childless for years. I’m tired. Now she ring s it up for attention. She could have adopted but chose not to.
She has been saying for years she chose her career when with Pitt so I don’t get the uproar.
No
Movie stars is incorrect snd stop blaming social media when she is on it constantly. Hypocrisy
I really hate when people say “They could have adopted” about people with fertility struggles. I think adoption is great. My niece and nephew were adopted from foster care, but adoption is not for everyone.
I hate hearing about freezing your eggs because I can’t afford it and would probably do it otherwise.
It’s pretty amazing how either Aniston or Angelina became targets but the guy in the middle, who was the cheater if there was overlap, got away with such little criticism.
Not surprising at all. When it comes to public figures and relationships women are the ones blamed and hated.
I don’t think he’s the brightest bulb, but he is VERY good at letting everyone around him take the hits, especially women, while maintaining his golden boy persona. It’s so very gross, and I hope more and more people are waking up to it.
I worry a little bit about the Freeze your eggs narrative. In the one hand… It’s great and opens up options! But I feel like clinics are not doing enough education in what this will eventually mean. Freezing your eggs is committing to ivf. The story should be freeze you eggs and start saving up the cash. And creating embryos from eggs frozen when you were younger is still no guarantee.
It wasn’t really until vitrification that freezing oocytes became more of a thing. The success rates with a vitrified blast vs 2pn slow freeze embryos are significant.
I also think people should be aware of a) the increased cancer risks from the stim drugs and b) issues with staying pregnant after 40 especially are not just limited to getting a fertilized egg in the right place.
I work in fertility adjacent field, and it can be heartbreaking to see women go through it several times without success.
We can’t have it all sometimes we make choices. That’s a good thing to come to terms with as well. I say this as a woman in her 50s whose life choices led to be child free. I’m good with it. But I was surprised to mourn a bit in my 40s when I realized I wasn’t going to be there. There are hidden narratives in your brain you have to root out.
I’m really glad the media wasn’t specifically calling me selfish when I struggled with it.
I don’t understand why she’s blaming others for not telling her to freeze her eggs. I mean did she herself not know about this? This technology was around when she was going through IVF. Did her husband at the time not know about egg freezing as a choice either? Also, could magazines please stop with the horrible photoshop and filtering. She looks like a cartoon. What is the point?
Because she’s got to blame someone, she’s the eternal victim.
She has access to the best doctor’s & resources.
You’d probably freeze your eggs in your 20’s. She probably didn’t know about it then or was told about it by a doctor. No doctor advised me to freeze my eggs when I was younger.
I assumed her eggs were viable since she was doing IVF? I thought she meant when she was married and trying to get pregnant that no one mentioned “hey you should freeze some of your eggs now just in case”. Maybe I misunderstood.
“Then the pandemic hit and we didn’t launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn’t come naturally.”
How is she stuck being on Instagram lol. Newsflash to her but she doesn’t have to be on social media at all…. she’s just always a complainer.
Good lord Kara, what did Jennifer Aniston ever do to you?
I’m always puzzled by the ivf/no adoption route. Is the idea that if you can’t carry a child that you take that as a sign that kids should not be part of your future? She is wealthy, so surrogacy and adoption were easily available. I’m not criticizing – it’s an intensely personal decision and I absolutely think that each person is entitled to their choices. I’m just wondering if that’s a common line in the sand.
A friend of mine in college talked me out donating my eggs for research in college because I would have been shot up with fertility drugs. I remembered that after I didn’t get pregnant in my thirties & said well, it’s not meant to be. I would have adopted & still will but I have to be financially able to. Sometimes life throws you curve balls & you just have to roll with them.
Some people want to carry their own kids or want biological kids. My sister couldn’t have kids, and she and her husband adopted from foster care, but her best friend who also had fertility struggles didn’t want to go that route. Adoption comes with its own struggles.
What she went through in the press is genuinely heartbreaking in light of the fact that she really was trying to conceive. I always assumed she didn’t want kids but was afraid to say so because she feared it would make her unlikable or damage her brand. That said, she really should have shut the conversation down like Clooney did years ago. That famous publicist of hers did her dirty.
How TF are we still discussing JA’s uterus? Also that picture. UGH! It’s not just the insane photoshop. She’s beyond this. She’s a badass on the Morning Show. She’s no longer a romcom queen who needs to remind the world how youthful and desirable she still is. Why to any of this??