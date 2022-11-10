“Emily Blunt wore a somewhat boring Prada to ‘The English’ premiere” links

Emily Blunt wore Prada to the NYC premiere of The English. [RCFA]
I like the dress on her. It’s really perfect and not overdone.
I love it!
I like the dress! It’s simple but works on her.
And YAY mythic quest is back! I love that show.
I don’t find it boring at all, I think she looks fantastic.
I like the dress. I normally hate cut out stuff, but this is great.
I like the dress. But I LOVE the coat.
I want to know what Chaske Spencer wore! I’ll have to research.
The color, combined with her too-light blonde hair and pale skin, washes her out. She’s boring.
I agree about the hair. I don’t like it on her and it doesn’t look right with the color of the dress. I love the dress, everything about it. That’s one of my favorite shades to wear and I have similar coloring to Emily. I don’t look good as a blonde, despite being fair skinned, and I don’t think she does either. At least not that shade of blonde.
She has got to quit with the fillers… She’s getting unrecognizable.
Love the coat, love the colour of the dress but I hate the cutout.
Team Love The Dress. And the coat. I think her makeup and hair are what’s boring. If you’re pale like her and wearing a red sequin dress, “just out of the shower” hair & makeup doesn’t hold up, it’s too washed-out.
I thought virginia legalized marijuana like last year or something
Side note on Evans: His ‘relationship’ with that younger actress is beginning to buzz around the internet. I hope this is what he planned for. Otherwise, it could get interesting for someone who has issues with anxiety.
I have only commented once before here but I must again for this: now there is a people “report” about Chris Evans and (the 16 years younger) Alba Baptista. Which is all fine by me, I mean, yeah cliché lvl100 but on a more serious note, is this for what he pays his publicist? SMA one day with meh quotes on love and roll out of 25 year old gf the next day? Classy, subtle. Why not go ahead and admit it in the interview? That’s too mainstream and in your face? What a ridiculous way to announce the more than 1 year long relationship (so AB was 23 when they met?). Good Lord, give the SMA back.
I agree he should give it back because he might be the least sexiest man chosen thus far. He has zero charisma and personality. Being sexy for me includes not only decent looks (which he has) but some charm, and personality. He lacks that certain je ne sais quoi!