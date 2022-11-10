“Emily Blunt wore a somewhat boring Prada to ‘The English’ premiere” links
  • November 10, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Emily Blunt wore Prada to the NYC premiere of The English. [RCFA]
The Crown, truth and fiction. [Pajiba]
Bill Engvall walked off the set of Pictionary. [Seriously OMG]
The latest trailer for that Whitney Houston bio-pic. [Dlisted]
Celebrity Pickleball is coming to network TV. [LaineyGossip]
T&L recaps the first two episodes of The Crown. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara went to the Mythic Quest premiere. [JustJared]
What’s going on with Machine Gun Kelly’s hair? [GFY]
This is me, I didn’t know that Chris Evans has a bunch of chest tatts. [Buzzfeed]
I wish Virginia would do a statewide referendum on legalizing marijuana. It would drive voter turnout and help the local economy. [Towleroad]
This college athlete is making seven-figures through social media. [Egotastic]
Elon Musk killed the second “official checkmark” in three hours. [Gawker]

16 Responses to ““Emily Blunt wore a somewhat boring Prada to ‘The English’ premiere” links”

  1. jferber says:
    November 10, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    I like the dress on her. It’s really perfect and not overdone.

  2. Becks1 says:
    November 10, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    I like the dress! It’s simple but works on her.

    And YAY mythic quest is back! I love that show.

  3. NG_76 says:
    November 10, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    I don’t find it boring at all, I think she looks fantastic.

  4. sparrow says:
    November 10, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    I like the dress. I normally hate cut out stuff, but this is great.

  5. Malificent says:
    November 10, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    I like the dress. But I LOVE the coat.

  6. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    November 10, 2022 at 1:14 pm

    I want to know what Chaske Spencer wore! I’ll have to research.

  7. Call_Me_AL says:
    November 10, 2022 at 2:43 pm

    The color, combined with her too-light blonde hair and pale skin, washes her out. She’s boring.

    • AnneL says:
      November 10, 2022 at 3:48 pm

      I agree about the hair. I don’t like it on her and it doesn’t look right with the color of the dress. I love the dress, everything about it. That’s one of my favorite shades to wear and I have similar coloring to Emily. I don’t look good as a blonde, despite being fair skinned, and I don’t think she does either. At least not that shade of blonde.

  8. Amanda says:
    November 10, 2022 at 3:00 pm

    She has got to quit with the fillers… She’s getting unrecognizable.

  9. Charfromdarock says:
    November 10, 2022 at 3:51 pm

    Love the coat, love the colour of the dress but I hate the cutout.

  10. N. says:
    November 10, 2022 at 3:51 pm

    Team Love The Dress. And the coat. I think her makeup and hair are what’s boring. If you’re pale like her and wearing a red sequin dress, “just out of the shower” hair & makeup doesn’t hold up, it’s too washed-out.

  11. manda says:
    November 10, 2022 at 4:27 pm

    I thought virginia legalized marijuana like last year or something

  12. The Recluse says:
    November 10, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    Side note on Evans: His ‘relationship’ with that younger actress is beginning to buzz around the internet. I hope this is what he planned for. Otherwise, it could get interesting for someone who has issues with anxiety.

  13. ArdnassaC says:
    November 10, 2022 at 5:21 pm

    I have only commented once before here but I must again for this: now there is a people “report” about Chris Evans and (the 16 years younger) Alba Baptista. Which is all fine by me, I mean, yeah cliché lvl100 but on a more serious note, is this for what he pays his publicist? SMA one day with meh quotes on love and roll out of 25 year old gf the next day? Classy, subtle. Why not go ahead and admit it in the interview? That’s too mainstream and in your face? What a ridiculous way to announce the more than 1 year long relationship (so AB was 23 when they met?). Good Lord, give the SMA back.

    • Sudie says:
      November 10, 2022 at 5:35 pm

      I agree he should give it back because he might be the least sexiest man chosen thus far. He has zero charisma and personality. Being sexy for me includes not only decent looks (which he has) but some charm, and personality. He lacks that certain je ne sais quoi!

