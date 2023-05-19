Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ apparently mocks the Princess of Wales, lol

This is the dumbest controversy ever, which means the British media is incandescent with rage over it. So, you know how Disney has done a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, with Halle Bailey as Ariel? Well, people have obviously screened the movie or attended some of the various premieres. One of those early viewers mentioned that there’s a scene in the movie where Prince Eric is trying to guess Ariel’s name. Apparently, there’s a terrible INSULT to She Who Keens, the Princess of Wales. Stick around for the Telegraph’s frantic attempt to tie this to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Disney’s new version of The Little Mermaid features a scene that appears to mock the Princess of Wales. The film, released in cinemas next week, stars newcomer Halle Bailey as the mermaid, Ariel, who falls for a handsome prince and gives up her voice in order to be with him.

In the first meeting between Ariel and Prince Eric, he tries to guess her name. His first guess is “Diana”. His second guess is “Catherine”, the first name of the Princess of Wales.

At the mention of the latter, Ariel screws up her face. “Ok, definitely not Catherine,” Eric says.

The film already has a royal connection: the Duchess of Sussex drew parallels between herself and Ariel in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. She said: “It must have been years ago. I was sitting in Nottingham Cottage [the home she shared with the Duke of Sussex when they were first married] and The Little Mermaid came on. Now, who as an adult really watches The Little Mermaid? But it came on and I was like, ‘Well, I’m just here all the time, so I may as well watch this’. And I went, ‘Oh, my God! She falls in love with the prince and because of that, she has to lose her voice. But, by the end, she gets her voice back’.”

Winfrey asked: “And this is what happened here? You feel like you got your voice back?”

“Yeah,” the Duchess replied.

Disney also has links with the Duchess. She narrated a Disney+ nature documentary about elephants. Disney did not respond to requests for comment.