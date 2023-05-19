The Sussexes ‘demand’ that a photo agency turn over chase photos

The international effort to gaslight the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their paparazzi chase on Tuesday night is giving me a pit in the bottom of my stomach. It’s the same play, over and over, only usually the play is more obvious to everyone watching. It’s just: pour scorn on every single thing Harry and Meghan do or say, call them liars, lie about what they’re doing or saying, and on and on. It’s bad enough when it’s about something like “Meghan going to lunch,” but this pap chase has really brought out some new, vile brand of toxicity. It’s especially notable that for all of the media’s lies that “there’s no evidence” of the Sussexes’ story, there are paparazzi photos and videos (few of which are being bought by agencies or media outlets) AND the Sussexes also recorded what happened on their iPhones. As for the photo agencies, in the immediate wake of the Sussexes’ Wednesday statement, the photo agency Backgrid issued this statement:
“At BACKGRID USA Inc., we value transparency and ethics in journalism, which include providing fair and factual responses to claims. We are aware of Prince Harry’s statement regarding an alleged “near catastrophic car chase” involving himself, Meghan Markle, and her mother, in New York City on Tuesday night.”
“We want to clarify that we have received photos and videos of last night’s events from four freelance photographers, three of whom were in cars and one of whom was riding a bicycle. It is important to note that these photographers have a professional responsibility to cover newsworthy events and personalities, including public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”
“According to the accounts given by these freelance contributors, they were covering the couple’s stay in New York City, including the possibility of a dinner after an award ceremony. They had no intention of causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was their cameras. A few of the photos even show Meghan Markle smiling inside a cab.The photographers report that one of the four SUVs from Prince Harry’s security escort was driving in a manner that could be perceived as reckless.”
“The vehicle was seen blocking off streets, and in one video, it is shown being pulled over by the police. We understand that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security detail had a job to do, and we respect their work.”
“We do, however, want to point out that according to the photographers present, there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident. The photographers have reported feeling that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point.”
“At BACKGRID USA Inc., we do not condone any form of harassment or illegal activity. We are taking Prince Harry’s allegations seriously and will be conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.”
“Meghan was smiling” and “their driver was reckless” is so victim-blaming, my god. Several paps have said that bit about how the Sussexes’ driver was doing “evasive maneuvers,” like… yeah, I hope the driver was trying to evade the multiple blacked-out SUVs, motorcycles, scooters, whatever. Anyway, on Thursday, the Sussexes got into it with Backgrid:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to put the squeeze on a photo agency that claimed their freelance paparazzi who followed the couple Tuesday night were not, as M&H claimed, “highly aggressive” and didn’t cause a near-collision.
Harry and Meghan’s legal team fired off a letter to the Backgrid photo agency, claiming in part they need the agency’s footage of the “chase” to shore up their own security, adding … “We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left their event and over the next several hours.”
Backgrid’s lawyer has rejected the Sussex’s demand, saying in a letter … “In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do. Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers.”
There’s no legal basis for Backgrid to turn over its footage — no lawsuit has been filed that would require the agency to turn over documents. Nevertheless, the demand was made.
I’m confused by all of this – did Harry’s team send some kind of notice to Backgrid and Backgrid leaked it to TMZ? I think that’s what happened, and I think Backgrid is probably being kind of highly selective about what the Sussexes’ lawyers are actually threatening. It’s also curious because from what I’ve seen at other media outlets, most of them are refusing to buy or publish photos from any part of the chase. Backgrid probably paid a fortune to their freelancers, and now those photos aren’t selling because Harry’s team has made it clear that the pics are the result of multiple criminal acts. I totally understand why Harry and his security would want access to all paparazzi video and photos though – they’re trying to do a forensic analysis of exactly what happened… and figure out whether every vehicle trailing them was actually a paparazzo.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Backgrid will have to turn them over at some point. It’s just a matter of time. They’re just going to make it worse for them. Their “cheeky” response is vile and surely will escalate M&H’s legal response.
Their response is the worst, what are they playing at?
I’ve noticed that since COVID people are a lot more shameless and self-entitled: they act like dicks and then double down, like “what are you going to do about it?”.
I feel that. In my personal experience, I’ve seen callousness on display regularly now in a way that I feel like there wasn’t before. It’s made me a little bitter, so now I’m disappointed by my own misanthropy. Sigh.
It started before covid, with Trump, Farage and the right wing nuts gradually talking louder in public. They’ve gotten more and more unhinged and “honest” about their horrible views and lack of human decency. Just like the rota rats they have no moral scruples, and the mask of civility is gradually dropped. It’s scary, because it’s so similar to the nazi pattern, dehumanising other groups until the average Joe is numb and indifferent.
Unless it becomes a matter for the courts (criminal or civil), the agency is under no obligation to turn the photos over. NYC doesn’t seem to be in a huge rush to pursue criminal charges and I’m not sure how steady of ground the Sussexes have for a successful civil action.
Sure, I get that as true technically, but the balance of probability is toward them getting the pictures. I base that on the Sussexes’ previous and current legal successes.
NYPD has to identify people first to charge.
That’s not true. Receiving goods obtained through illegal activities and with the intent to harm does make them obligated. You can tell this is a UK company bc they don’t seem to grasp that the NYPD and several other law enforcement agencies are investigating and they can’t stonewall on our soil. They’re about to get sued!!
If Harry took video, which it seems he did, then there’s likely enough evidence of criminal activity to get backgrid’s materials. Harry’s got the pull to make it happen and hires extremely competent lawyers who would probably not demand without feeling confident they have cause.
@Dutch
I’ve been wondering if the individuals involved were British nationals and caught a plane immediately afterwards. In the absence of injured or dead bodies, it’s not worth putting warrants out for arrest for running red lights and going the wrong way on one-way streets. Whatever is happening, the facts are too murky.
Fifty-50, I think there is something you’re overlooking. How do the police know the people involved have left the country? How do the police know what nationality they are? The only way to determine who did what is with all of the video and photos that are out there. They will show what happened. They will show who did what and when.
There’s another piece to this story. I don’t think the US government wants anything to happen to Prince Harry on US soil. Think about that. Why would all of this NOT be investigated.
The fact that they said the photographers had a DUTY to chase them is so beyond disgusting.
They were there. You got the photos. That’s where your access ends. You aren’t entitled to more.
So the Sussexes’ lawyers need to ask for the material. It’s like putting them on notice that they are pursuing that footage. More accurately, they need to demand that the material be preserved in the eventuality of a lawsuit in which it might be relevant. TMZ might be splitting hairs because they’re saying there’s no lawsuit yet so you cannot make a preservation demand or a discovery demand. But that’s stupid. Sounds like Harvey Levin is telling Backgrid what to say or is at least colluding with them about how to behave. I’m guessing TMZ has a deal with Backgrid, which is why they got and posted the footage. This has TMZ stank all over it, and I’m hoping it’s the beginning of what ultimately takes that agency down. (PS, TMZ is now owned by…you guessed it… Rupert Murdoch.)
The collusion part makes me especially angry at people’s lack of critical thinking. All of these media outlets, paparazzi, photo agencies, and talking heads (the so-called experts in the carnival) have a vested financial interest in slamming M&H and denying their claims. They are simultaneously trying to defend their own practices and generate more money for themselves. This is why members of the press are not supposed to be a part of the story. It’s just so strange we’re in a world where this is possible. And bad for democracy because the media just operates in bad faith all the time now; they don’t want truth, just profits (cf Tucker Carlson).
I want Ari to come out and start cutting balls off. I’m done with this victim blaming bullshit.
It’s very victim blaming. They may as well say I didn’t hurt you that badly why are you making such a big deal out of this? This snide posturing isn’t going to last long because they’ve already admitted to following them in a public statement, a lawsuit will just require them to turn over the photos. It makes me very happy though that they probably paid a million dollars for those photos, and can’t sell them to anyone. I hope they have the same end as X17 did. Anyway Happy fifth wedding anniversary to the Sussexes, hope they can refocus and enjoy this day.
Exactly. The photo agency sounds like an abusive spouse: it wasn’t so bad; I didn’t hurt you, but you made me do it; you started it. Classic gaslighting. This media-royal conspiracy is a hydra-headed monster.
My feelings exactly. That response did remind me of cases of abuse in that they used to claim “How could she have been violated? At one point, she was seen smiling. So…” It also struck me that Backgrid’s statement was less than neutral about the “journalist/photogs” and more of a defense of them. Then, they have the unmitigated gall to close by saying that they will not turn over the chase video but “will be conducting a thorough investigation.” Hah! The NYPD could request the tape IF they were interested in conducting any kind of investigation.
Yeah that response is truly vile and so immature. I hate this for H&M.
I know this situation is very serious, but my gosh Meghan is so freaking GORGEOUSSSSS.
The pictures above are just **chef’s kiss**
Came to say the same thing. I didn’t like the dress in earlier photographs but here it is chef’s kiss
Also every word they say will be disputed by Murdoch and adjacent rags. How dare they advocate for themselves, their rights and their privacy – seems to be the problem for unscrupulous and dangerous press
“Meghan was smiling” does not mean that Meghan wanted to be followed by a slew of strangers after 10 pm in a NYC. It does not mean she wasn’t scared either.
Just about all the articles I’ve seen include the words “casting doubt” on what the Sussexes said, and I find that really worrisome. It’s like Stadler and Waldorf from the Muppets are doing the reporting and it’s getting more and more negative for H&M. They were followed against their will for about two hours. The paparazzi did not leave them alone. And both of them are on camera (especially Harry) explaining how it feels when they are photographed and stalked against their will.
I hope they will be “Sussexful” (that was great!) against Backgrid.
Exactly. From the few I saw on Twitter before we knew about the chase, Meghan wasn’t smiling. She wasn’t giving them what they wanted which was a photo of her scared or crying. She was giving a neutral face and that must have pissed them off.
If H&M get a court order I would assume Backgrid would have to comply and turn over what they have.
That ” she was even smiling” thing is pissing me off. She wasn’t smiling she had a practiced non confrontational look on her face, one I and probably a ton of other black women have had when in a stressful situation because you know people want you to show your ass so that they can justify treating you poorly(or worse). They wanted her to scream or point or get upset, it just feeds into all the lovely angry black woman tropes that they’re already putting out about her and she knows that.
RIGHT. I said the other day we’ve seen that look on Meghan’s face before – its clearly a mask she puts on. I mean remember pictures of her from that night at an event with Harry, in the blue sequin gown when she was pregnant, the night she said to Harry that she had go with him bc she was so afraid of harming herself? Looking back now at the pictures you can see the distress, but at the time no one thought anything of it, and she looked smiling and happy when she was greeting people etc. And now we know she was on the verge of hurting herself and Archie that night.
She was clearly trying to project calm so that the paps wouldnt’ get the pictures they wanted of her in distress.
100% This! We saw this look on her face at the last Commonwealth event too. I’m also a WOC and can vouch that I’ve had to practice and use this face many times, non-confrontational postures, breathing, etc to preserve my mental health and not feed into the pre-determined narrative about me.
@ML: I was just coming to say exactly that.
They either hand it over now or in some courtroom. Big red isn’t afraid to take it there.
There was a interview on our national broadcaster’s radio network here (Australia) with a well known aggressive and controversial paparazzo who was defending the so called ‘photographers’ and totally gaslighting Harry and Meghan’s account. The interviewer totally soft balled him and allowed him to spout his biased rubbish without nary a challenge. I was disgusted and incredibly disappointed and wrote a strong formal complaint immediately to the radio station and the broadcaster. It’s simply horrific. I’m appalled.
Yeah I love how there are all these paparazzi (most commenting anonymously) saying that it wasn’t that bad. Unreliable narrators!
How could they live with themselves if they acknowledged the truth? They’re living in denial or have no shame.
There was even an idiot on the UK news (who didn’t want to show his face (I wonder why) saying they were not chasing them but were driving at 20 miles an hour 😂😂😂yeah, OK mr anonymous we believe you NOT
And, if you were not doing anything illegal, why not show your face?, and were you even there!!
Our Australian media is very anti Sussex ,has been for years .
It has worked because most people I know hate them..
Channel 7 are especially disgusting..
Gossip mags have a made up story on their front page every week.
This week is that the Sussexes are begging Charlie to come back home .
All absolute rubbish but people believe it .
I refuse to buy any of the tabloids and don’t watch the morning shows.
In good news I see Piers Morgan has been relegated to 11 pm at night .
@Cassie I agree with all you say. I refuse to watch or listen to any of it. Yes-Channel 7 are disgusting, but I was extra disappointed to hear it on the ABC.
On a good note, I have heard a lot more positive comments and thoughts about the Sussexes lately from people I speak to. My copy of Spare is on constant loan-out and I share this site freely and often. We can all make a change for the better xxx
Australians are believing that Harry and Meghan are asking Charles to come back 🙄 I don’t even think my eight year old niece would believe that 🙄
Paparazzi said those same type of things after Diana died. They are FOS. Also the head of of some photographers association put out a statement condemning the behavior too. This Is FAFO time for BACKGRID. Let’s see who they drag down with them.
The fact that they’re demanding the photos back from BACKGRID (as is their right) proves that Meghan isn’t in the one that called them in the first place Why is this world full of idiots?
Harry blames the paps for the death of his mother. He and Meghan have sued a photo agency in the past for publishing pics of their kids. Anyone who thinks they would call paps when they are one of the main villains in Spare is delusional.
Not only that but WHY are they not publishing them mmm
I don’t understand why they were chasing them. They were just at an awards ceremony so photographs weren’t going to be that profitable. I get the feeling something fishy is going to come out.
@louise177 If they could follow them and see where they are staying, they can get more pictures of them leaving and also most likely of the children since they’re probably with them.
They were attempting to figure out where they were staying in NYC so they could stake the place out. I think they should get a place in the building where Katie Holmes was living, with protected underground garage entrances. It even has a whole foods, lol.
I definitely believe there’s more to it. I don’t think it was all paps with the intention of more pix. Granted we don’t know all the facts but it seems a coordinated attack. By and from who to what end goals idk.
That’s my belief as well. Paps were there, sure, but that wasn’t the main objective. Retaliation and intimidation for Harry’s court cases were the main reason, maybe even culminating in fatalities.
This is what I don’t get. Who cares about a few pictures of them getting in/out of a car? Especially after they were already photographed extensively at the event. Is that worth having multiple cars, motorcycles, etc.? Something else has to be going on.
The fact that they had cars ready with covered plates screams coordination. There was more to it than just a few pictures.
@Belli, YES. And beyond that, obscured license plates doesn’t exactly bolster their claims of prioritizing journalistic ethics and integrity. This is not “journalism,” let alone ethics-driven journalism.
They want to figure out where they are staying. Then you can lay in wait and get photos of them that are more exclusive. And they all want pictures of the kids. I know get why some celebs just release them, themselves so people wont stalk their kids.
ChillinginDC, Turn your kids into sacrificial lambs to be hounded, scrutinized, yelled at, criticized, stalked by strangers? All to appease the tabloids? Look what they’ve done all Harry’s life.
Yeah, we’ve got a large portion of people basically siding with the paparazzi and saying it was okay to follow Diana’s son for 2 hours in a car. You can’t make this stuff up.
Yeah and these same people shriek about how the paps killed Diana – I just can’t with these people. They are so brainwashed that they will stress themselves out to justify their hatred of the couple for no reason other than the press tells them to.
These same people (royalists) are upset that Kate was hacked over 155 times but are backing the press in Harry’s lawsuits.
That’s simply not true. If you are only looking at the usual suspects-British tabloids and Murdoch owned media, you will see that, but plenty of other neutral news outlets presented the facts as is. And plenty of people online believe the same thing that happened to Diana almost happened to Harry and Meghan.
Fair. CNN actually had a good account. I’m referring to large segments of the BM, not all, and the people who read watch and believe it. The BBC has not been great, or at least some on it, have not been great. It’s just ironic bc you would think that segment would not be so quick to side with paps after what happened with Diana.
Many of these same people were outraged about that one guy near Amner who William approached. The hypocrisy is astounding.
Also it’s pretty clear that they didn’t want to be followed because the kids were at their final location. With H and M and Doria at the ceremony there was no way they were in California.
What’s scarier is it might not be a paparazzo.
THIS.
Why should any of us believe “they just wanted a picture” from a situation with multiple vehicles in pursuit that took pains to escape identification?
They will gaslight them until something serious actually does happen (God forbid). A serious journalist could make a correlation to what just happened with Sophie’s motorcade but does serious journalism exist anymore?
Just like any other manufactured drama surrounding Harry and Meghan.. people will move on and forget about this. I expect in another month or more they’ll find something else to get outraged or distort.
In the meantime I hope the Sussexes have a lovely day.
Those sick photos are unnatural for they were obtained under duress. The duress endured by the Sussexes consisted of psychological torment and physical endangerment that was purposefully provoked with intent to terrify, kill and obtain graphic images for corporate benefit and royal ego gratification.
Whoever commissioned the whole plan needs to revert the duress pics to the victim, commit to never publish them pay hefty monies in damages, and stay the f❌😠ck out Henry and Meghan’s path.
Backgrid knows they are in deep shit and are trying to avoid a lawsuit. Funny thing is. I believe if they cooperated, the Sussexes might have gone easy on them. As the photographers were freelance and not hired by them. But, now they are going to get their asses sued into bankruptcy.
And is it just me, or does their response sound like it was concocted by a Brit trying to sound American? I mean, who talks like that in real life? “We stand by our founding fathers”. Da Fuq? Whoever it was is clearly shitting their pants.
The DJs on the NY based show The Breakfast Club who work near the Ziegfeld ballroom were talking about how the paps ran into and damaged 6 or 7 parked cars with their reckless driving. Chances are, they damaged a whole hell of a lot more property during that chase. I hope people come for Backgrid’s ass and sues them. Then maybe they will start singing like canaries.
I hope the NYPD release the results of their investigation. Totaling up the number of traffic violations, criminal acts (like obscuring license plates and darkened windows) and damages.
If Backgrid doesn’t cooperate, the CCTV and NY locals will tell the story. Their goose is COOKED.
I hope there’s more credible, experts? investigating besides NYPD. Surely WME has those kind of contacts.
Oh, yes. I would hire my own private investigators if I were them.
The security company will have plenty of contacts, and their future reputation is at stake. The Sussex security person talking to CNN’s Foster yesterday is ex-Secret Service, and I’ve seen someone else described as ex-FBI.
“And is it just me, or does their response sound like it was concocted by a Brit trying to sound American?” Backgrid has an UK operation and given that there might have been discussions between the US and UK head honchos, your guess is probably a good one.
Yeah, so besides being super obnoxious, their response was just weird. “royal prerogative,” “citizenry” etc. It was just weird.
One of the things I DID love about their obnoxious response though is that it’s slamming Britain….its basically saying “just because the Brits do whatever the royals say doesn’t mean we will.” And I mean, in terms of press coverage and legal proceedings, they’re not entirely wrong. So I thought it was funny they were pointing that out in a “we’re not like the subservient Brits” kind of way. I know the tabloid press will still run with it bc they won’t realize it was also an insult at them.
Anyway my guess is the letter from Harry’s lawyer had a lot more in it and like someone said above, TMZ is being very selective in what they share about the letter so that the Backgrid response seems warranted. the letter probably had legal citations, cited to precedent, discussed the possibility of a lawsuit, etc. I’m sure it didn’t just say “GIVE US YOUR PICTURES” but it makes Backgrid’s response look better if that is all the letter said, you know?
Making a reference to a king when they are in the states and Meghan is American is a very bizarre way for someone to respond. If it is a lawyer who wrote that they need to get off the deranger social media because it wasn’t professional at all.
Backgrid outed as the photo agency responsible for the debacle is great result. Those photos are worthless, and respectable media outlets will not buy or use those pictures now.
It saddens me Harry, Meghan, Doria and their crew had to experience that terror. I’m glad a statement was released and it’s in the public domain.
Wow that response – nasty. Which also means they have something to hide to come out swinging like this. Also when did smiling and trying to look/be calm become a crime when in a stressful situation – no matter what she/they did it would have been ripped apart.
Sue them – its clear they and their freelancers have lost money over this as no one will buy those photos/videos now. Am sure that Harrys UK lawyers are looking at ways to use the fact the the Fail and Express published the photos in the upcoming trial. May even start a new one.
Why did Backgrid assume that Harry and Meghan would be going to dinner after the event and why did they feel the need to follow them home? They got pictures of them at the event. I think they have to handover copies of their pictures and videos either to Harry and Meghan or the police.
And they left at 10. Who has dinner at 10 pm? That seems late. Plus, the event was serving dinner.
Well, i think in NYC 10 is more normal than other places, LOL. But I think the argument about them going to dinner is stupid anyway, especially once it was clear they were NOT just going to dinner.
Yeah, we just thought they might be going out to dinner after the dinner they had at their dinner event
Maybe Backgrid thought it was better to make up a story about following the Sussexes because they thought M & H & D would be having dinner, you know, right after having dinner at the Ms. Foundation event. That sounds much better than admitting that they wanted to follow the Sussexes home to find out where they were staying.
I believe Meghan has a discipline of shutting out the noise that surrounds her and I pray this current victim blaming nonsense going on will not affect her. In other words, why should she start paying attention to it now? They and their team have shown us that they act with deliberation and when laws are broken, pursue justice calmly and with excellent legal counsel. They sued that one paparazzi agency into oblivion. Backgrid issuing snotty press releases and the usual smelly old toads calling them liars and attention seekers is just a circus act to entertain the peasants for now.
After the false bullying allegations, M can’t show anger, displeasure or any other negative emotion publicly. It’s another way she’s being dehumanised.
That’s what I think is so disturbing about this. I mean we’ve seen it for a while now, but this incident just makes it so obvious and I’m sure it is triggering for many WOC. Meghan has been completely dehumanized in the eyes of the press and for many in the public and it is really disturbing. They don’t care if she was in this terrifying chase for 2 hours because she is not a human to them at this point.
Someone on twitter was talking about how they dont know why the treatment of H&M bothers her so much (like why she finds it so chilling) and she named two other couples whose treatment also bothers her, like she takes it very personally. And I can’t remember one of the couples she named (but it was a WOC) and the other was Priyanka and the Jonas brother (I don’t know which one shes married to!! lol). and I thought, well its because the WOC have been so dehumanized that people just don’t even view them as human anymore. And once you notice that, its really really disturbing and hard to look away.
Honestly, I was thinking about the South Africa documentary. The one time she showed vulnerability and emotion just by saying she wasn’t okay and look at how hard they went after her for that. It’s absolutely another form of dehumanization.
If she showed emotion it would get labeled as “angry black woman” or “fake actress”. Harry clearly looked distressed in that picture and Doria looks like she’s praying. Notice their reactions don’t get mentioned.
The line “professional responsibility” gets me. Paps aren’t doing a public service, they aren’t doctors or lawyers. They are harassing someone dangerously and trying to present it as beneficial.
@Emily exactly! That stood out to me too. How dare they equate that harassment with what real people do in their work to support others and the community.
That’s why I think a Brit wrote that statement. That’s the kind of crap they believe when they cover the royals. They think they have carte blanche to do anything and everything under the guise of “they’re being supported by the taxpayer”. Despite Harry and Meghan removing themselves from that, they still believe it.
As Harry made clear in Spare, Meghan was never supported by the taxpayers. She owes them nothing and never did.
Right? And what would be the “news” here, exactly? “Couple goes home after award ceremony”?
Paps are not journalists, at least not in this context. They’re trying to reclassify them as such.
@Brassy Rebel “Paps are not journalists.” This is such an important point.
I hate that such a great night for Meghan was overshadowed by this event. I hate some of the media have done a terrible job at reporting this. I hate that it feels as if the Sussexes are on their own even though I know they aren’t. I hate that this is starting to feel similar to Diana’s life and the craziness surrounding her life towards the end. I hate the direction this is going because it feels very sinister….
💯!
Couldn’t agree more. I’m SO tired.
The way this story is escalating is ridiculous, and I say this from the UK where our media is determined to minimise and ridicule it while simultaneously covering it all day. Either Harry and Meghan are fantasists and imagined the whole thing and are maligning the poor innocent paparazzi who were just trying to make a living, or they didn’t and aren’t. Or possibly perhaps somewhere in the middle: there was a chase, it was incredibly stressful and triggering for the Sussexes and Doria, but it wasn’t quite as bad as they feel it was (but that shouldn’t invalidate their feelings about it, considering the background and context). But at the end of the day, it should be fairly easy to prove the truth of the situation – Harry’s phone footage, the police cameras, the CCTV of all the streets the convoy went down, the paparazzi video footage and photos, the eyewitnesses on the streets and roads that saw the convoy pass and how it passed. The British media probably won’t broadcast any footage that supports the Sussex version, so I look forward to seeing what the rest of the world has to say about it in due course.
Yes any footage or statements supporting Harry and Meghan will conveniently not be reported on in the British media just like they’ve been ignoring the court case.
Ultimately what H&M has said was true. There’s enough evidence to back that up. What hasn’t been true is peoples interpretations of their statement.. I don’t know how they fix that besides holding press conferences. But isn’t this what they’ve been dealing with.. remember Meghans first episode of Archytypes…
Anyways I feel like most people have moved on though as this is the nature of short attention spans.
What a-holes! I hope the NYPD demands every bit of footage they admitted to having in their snarky response to the Sussexes’ attorney and all that they didn’t admit to having. And what’s with the comment about kings perhaps demanding the property be turned over? Has BP somehow gotten involved, trying to get their hands on any incriminating evidence before Harry can? And mistakenly believe that BP is doing this on Harry’s behalf? If, as we suspect, they and the BM sent these “paps”, can these four freelancers be traced back to them? It does sound like Backgrid is running scared though.
That crack about kings did not sound like it was written by an American
Meghan is not going to give them the money shot of her looking upset in the car. She is going to smile and zen out internally before giving them that. Of course they weaponize that against her. They want a shot of her broken. Her serenity must drive them up a wall.
Yeah she probably pasted a smile on, because you know in that situation what the paps REALLY wanted was a photo of her crying or looking distressed.
Also maybe she was a bit relieved, as she thought when they got into the taxi, the nightmare was almost over.
And she may have also been trying to keep her composure for Harry and her mother. You can tell her mom is trying to hold up in that photo, I can only imagine what that poor lady must’ve been going through as well.
That response from backgrid was vile and irresponsible. Once Harry and Meghan finally take them to court, all those snide remarks will go right out the window. Because of the unprecedented hate H&M have received, Backgrid feels comfortable being this reckless and dishonest. They’re leaning on the deranged narrative that the chase “wasn’t that bad” and “see, Meghan was smiling” even though both the cab driver and their security said that at no point when they were in the cab, did they feel their life was threatened. The cab driver said H&M looked scared and nervous so that one snapshot of Meghan smiling doesn’t mean a damn thing. The Sussexes have bankrupted a pap agency before and they’ve never lost a case so backgrid should be very nervous.
It is almost like the BM wrote the response, isn’t it?
What you’re seeing is how the media relies heavily on relationships esp with the monarchy both in the UK and US. That’s why the Andrew/Epstein story was killed years ago by a major US news outlet for access to W&K specifically.
I get H&M don’t want to engage with the RR and British media – justifiably so but the reason Diana got any good press was she did engage with some British media and RR. By H&M refusing outright with only a few US outlets show how much of the media both US and Uk is owned by right wing billionaires. The fact that H&M’s incident is not front page news and the incident being gaslit and smeared on both sides of the pond show just how powerful these right wing media oligarchs are who want to keep them monarchy. In Spare When Charles said going after the media is a suicide mission – there’s a reason he said it. PH is going up against oligarchs. I hope he’s successful but without a class action lawsuit it will be hard for him to truly “win”. He may get a payout but will he truly see media reform? I don’t think so.
I am for sure concerned about Harry’s fight with some of the UK tabloids. I think Harry will always get a pass but Meghan tends to get the brunt of the hate..by extension the kids will too..
I just wonder at what point will it be too much? This already seems bad enough I just don’t want to imagine it getting worse.
I do feel this fight against media is being driven by Harry and I just hope he and his team are making sound, wise decisions.
The amazing thing is despite the media harassment and distortion of Harry and Meghan they are still liked and supported by lots of people. Yes the hate tends to be more vocal and loud but even those stupid opinion polls show they have support.
That’s incredible when you think of a 6 year ongoing hate campaign. Meanwhile they tried to rehabilitate Camilla and she’s still widely disliked.
So real people so what’s going on even if it doesn’t feel like it.
They DO engage with some British media though. They’ll engage with the Guardian, i think the Times is on their approved list, etc. Its really just the tabloids they won’t engage with.
The Times is def not on their list and The Guardian not so much. The way PR works is all about relationships. While the tabloids readership may be small, the columnists who write for them also work with other news channels/media outlets hence why the smears against H&M are as strong as they are notably the whole “privacy” thing. While it may be a tabloid writer that tabloid writer goes on chat shows and has friends and spreads the word.
And as long as the wealthy, media oligarchs and gerontocracy support the monarchy it will always be there as it has been for hundreds of years no matter how much lack of power they may wield.
They even engage with the Telegraph.
Gaslighting
Like in the film gaslight where Paula is told that she’s imagining the lights flickering
I don’t know. I’m going to get roasted on this site but I don’t think their PR team did them any favor here. They are backtracking to some extent – the first statement emphasized how dangerous the “chase” was, the second put much more emphasis on how they felt – and did not repeat the assertions from the first statement, as far I can tell. I do think they were very scared, and they would have every reason to be. Meghan Markle has been on the receiving end of horrific, racist online and offline abuse, and of course we all remember how Harry’s mom died. But that’s what they should have emphasized from the start – how they felt, which is, reasonably and understandably, very very scared. The fact that a number of people with no stakes in this – the cab driver, the NYC major, NYPD – have different versions or have cast doubts on their version of events is undermining the first statement, and their PR team should not have issued something that could be undermined that way. I’m also not convinced their own security was not at fault on this one, it does not look like their driver / security details necessarily took the right professional steps (there was an interview of a former guard saying you don’t want to engage in a “chase” but rather take your principals to a place of safety, until the situation settles, and that their security details should have planned that). Again: I can see their fear being perfectly legitimate; I don’t think their first statement did a good job.
It seems to me after years of some on the media trashing them that no matter what they said or did not say the media would criticize no matter what. The b o t comments are very predictable some even accusing them of staging it. Charles should have issued a statement to the media saying leave them alone and using the term non negotiable. Charles is a horrible person
I will admit that statement wasn’t as bulletproof as some of that previous statements. But I will point out that it is well known that witnesses often tell different or conflicting sides of the story, some of the accounts are from people with conflicts of interest, and the mayor’s own perspective on the event is different because he wasn’t fully briefed before he went to the press.
The first statement was how dangerous the chase was for those around them. I understood that from the beginning. Though I imagined it could also be dangerous for them which is what everyone jumped to.
Their security emphasized that in another interview.
But the media took a narrative a ran like wildfire with it! One even reported there has been a car crash. Smh. Should their team have known that in advance considering this is Diana’s son and crafted a statement accordingly? I don’t know. Maybe. They’ll learn for it and change strategies next time.
I felt the point of the first statement was to discourage media outlets from purchasing any images because of the reckless way in which they were obtained. The motive was to disincentivize dangerous stalkerazzi behaviour but I guess the media don’t want to turn the spotlight on one of their business partners so instead choose to discredit H&M statement.
On the Breakfast Club show, whose studio is along the route, they were saying that building security told them that six or seven parked cars were hit.
It will be interesting to hear what other witnesses have to say about it. The security experts (the ex secret service man) and even the taxi driver said they’d never seen anything like it, but those aren’t the quotes getting repeated.
Of course the media is going to softball it; they’re all complicit and they know it.
Pay attention folks— THIS is how you do victim blaming. Master level.
“If you hadn’t called the cops, I wouldn’t have to hurt you so much.”
🎯
I kind of agree with this. I felt like the initial statement was so strong and drew very strong emotions from everyone because it evoked similar feelings of when Diana was chased and killed. So people strung car chase with catastrophic with that and formulated a scene from that. Which I believe was honestly what Harry felt. Then the story evolved and more people downplayed it, and it became the PR team directing and saying “we never said high speed car chase” and “yes no incident happened but it was horrific feeling for them”. Now Harry is marked as the boy who cried wolf and stamping his feet to demand footage from paps. i think the next step is to release the footage to show their side bc the media is going to continue to warp this.
Your reaction is exactly what the paparazzi and the tabloid press want.
Well Harry and Meghan exaggerated, it wasn’t that bad, they cried wolf, their security team was in the wrong, etc.
Their security team includes an ex Secret Service agent. Do you know the extent of training they have to do in terms of tactical driving? It’s not a 2 hour course.
People are letting the things OTHER people said – a high speed chase per Adams etc – cloud what we know ACTUALLY happened.
There was a 2 other chase, with multiple traffic violations. The paps were aggressive. H&M’s driver was driving up to 80 mph on the FDR to try to lose them. They had to go to a police station twice for safety.
But yeah, their statement was in the wrong. *eyeroll*
Becks1, two things can be true at once. As I’ve said, I have no doubt they were terrified. Maybe the chase WASN’T that bad, it may still have FELT horrible for them, considering their experience, history etc… Again, these two things can be true at the same time. Sometimes with PR statements you miss, and you have to engineer a U-turn, adjust the narrative, and it looks like this is what’s happening here. That does not invalidate their feelings in any way, nor does it justify paparazzi getting in their face all the time – especially when Harry and Meghan made sure there would be plenty of opportunities for good photos at the event itself. And it changes nothing to the fact that KP looks absolutely heartless to not have a word of support, or just basic kindness, for them.
They are not “engineering a U turn.” They were concerned for the danger to the general public. The coordinated pursuit did last two hours, even TMZ admits that. Mayor Adams used the phrase high speed, and it was high speed early on, when they were on the JFK.
This is not at all how paparazzi typically function in the US. However it is exactly how Diana was treated back in the ’90s.
Harry’s cel phone footage should be interesting. The Backgrid stuff will be subpoena’d in due time.
I agree I don’t know what I like least the downplaying caused by the same tabloid establishment or the mask off situation by some commenters
@LeahTheFrench – you’ve completely missed the point here. No doubt H&M&D would have been triggered and afraid. But reread the initial statement. It says exactly what they were most worried about – the possibility that the harassment from the dozen or so cars, scooters, and bikes following them, who were running red lights as pedestrians were crossing, going up on sidewalks, etc., would result in a serious accident or collision involving a member of the public. Their security person said exactly the same thing to CNN. In England just the week before, a cop with Sophie’s motorcade hit an older woman, who’s still in a coma.
In other words, it wasn’t just about them and their own fear. They were being harassed, but ultimately were in a vehicle with security, which was obeying traffic laws, and traveling with a police escort. They didn’t want their special night out to end with injury to someone else.
@Leah, please stop. I don’t know in what universe driving on sidewalks and running red lights is not “that bad”. These folks were terrorizing the Sussexes and endangering police and pedestrians. The only reason criminal charges haven’t been filed (yet) is because the police haven’t identified these people. But thanks for the statement BACKGRID because now we know where at least some of the paps came from. Next is to find out where those illegally tinted window vehicles came from. There is a trail of breadcrumbs that will lead to whomever is behind this.
I don’t know how being chased for 2 hours is anything less than terrifying. Just because the whole thing wasn’t at 80 mph doesn’t mean it wasn’t “that bad.”
Like I said that’s the tabloid talking point and it’s clearly working with some people.
You’re right…you’re about to get your ass handed to you because you are falling for all of the media gaslighting.
It WAS a chase. It was a RELENTLESS PURSUIT. It didn’t have to be high speed for it to be reckless. Even the mayor said that. The paps DID put the public in danger AND caused damage to private and public property.
“The fact that a number of people with no stakes in this – the cab driver, the NYC major, NYPD – have different versions or have cast doubts on their version of events is undermining the first statement, and their PR team should not have issued something that could be undermined that way. ”
The cab driver has a different version because he was only there for 10 minutes of the ordeal and even he said the pap attention was unusually high and something he’d never seen before because NY paps don’t get that crazy. The mayor responded before getting fully briefed and just because he doubted it was a “high speed” chase doesn’t negate the fact that he said even 10 minutes of reckless driving was unacceptable and it reminded him of what happened to Diana. And the NYPD are still investigating the incident so their public relations person could only state the general facts that there was an incident, no one was hurt and that the Sussex’s got home safely.
Certain press orgs are cherry picking bits and putting them out of context to suit their narrative.
I just wanted to enjoy my Vanderpump Super Bowl for a few days. I cannot deal with the tabloids and some ppl with “good intentions” doubting that the British media and other similar tabloids wants to cause Harry and Meghan harm AGAIN
OJ Simpson was in a police chase as well and they barely went the speed limit on the highway for most of it.
Not a good sign to admit that you fell for the british media spin because if you watched CNN they weren’t downplaying any of this and provided information supporting the statement.
And of course a totally new handle posts this opinions “questioning” things that match the British media establishment line but pretending to be reasonable.
Even TMZ pointed out they were in FDR drive at some points and confirmed that scooters and bikes were going on the sidewalk.
Hi Nic919,
I’m not a new handle, I have been posting very regularly on this site, and if you look up my previous comments, you will see they were very supportive of the Sussexes 🙂
In the end, the Sussex’s statement won. No one will publish those pursuit photos now; money will be lost and once Mr. Justice Man is done with those involved, they will be singing like canaries. If this leads back to MI6 or KP or BP, the NY press will have zero incentive to protect them.
But sure, let’s crucify Meghan for using the word catastrophic. It sure got their attention, didn’t it?
That’s a good point. The statement won them a major score by making people back off the pictures.
After all the years of abuse and gaslighting and showing how poorly Harry was stalked in afganistan by that bloids and his life being threatened by kidnappers and how Meghan was stalked out of her career and home – wtf am I going to give the serial killers who caused this mess any time of day? They are still lying still playing the same playbook but now it goes global in New York.
Nah. Their statement per usual was fine. People read into it. You had people saying no way a 2 hour chase happened in New York and nowhere did they say that. No where did they say they were almost harmed, instead they were pointing out the photographers could have injured people. At this point, I wouldn’t step foot to another event in the U.S. again. This is BS.
@Chilling,a small point – the original Sussex statement said, “The relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours…” Two hour pursuit, two hour chase, whatever. As per CNN, a man whose security business was also contracted to help that night says the Sussex’s group travelled as far south as the 20’s (the ballroom is on 54th) and back up to the 90’s trying to evade the followers before ending up at the precinct on 67th. Well over 70 blocks would’ve taken some time especially as the security person who talked to Max Foster said they were basically adhering to the speed limits, and then they came back south to the police precinct for the brief attempt at the taxi diversion.
What the initial statement didn’t say was, high speed chase, as was originally broadcast by portions of the media, nor, as you point out, did it say the Sussexes were almost harmed. It was very clear the concern was the danger for members of the public.
Imagine having to deal with this sh!t on your fifth wedding anniversary.
The focus is no longer on Meghan’s award or this milestone, but rather whether a couple who were harassed for 2 hours are lying ?
The whole things stinks to high heaven and there are clearly powerful forces involved just like when Diana died.
How do they think they will possibly get away with this ?
it’s so sad. “she’s smiling” argument is now being spun as well how actress of her. if she was so scared why is she smiling? and if she was afraid, look how much she plays actress and puts a fake smile on for the cameras. now we know she’s a liar. so so sad that nothing she does is right. whoever does her PR needs to do some damage control…this is somehow getting more and more negative for them.
Diana was smiling when she headed to the limo in front of the Ritz. Her friends said that often indicated Diana was nervous and uncomfortable
Yes on the PR! Earn your money, WME.
Does WME do PR. or do they just serve as agents to sign deals with?
It’s so interesting because everything Meghan does she’s accused of PR. Someone says something nice about her…”oh look at that PR.. “
She sends gift cards..”oh that’s not enough.”
She donates money..”why is she telling us” (even though the organization announced it).
They ascribe her every action to PR when she’s just being herself..doing the same things as her pre royal life.
I just don’t know what she can do when so many people are determined that her very existence is a threat to them. It will take a massive team to redirect the “Meghan hate machine.”
Pls go back to Kate stanning! At least u were more positive when u fake liked that joker
@Tan no idea what you are talking about. you want me to be more positive about kate? this has nothing to do with her?
@hangonamin – Oh shoot I am so sorry I posted my comment in the wrong place! 😣 sorry this wasn’t meant for u at all!
These Backgrid lowlifes thinking that they have moral high ground to stand on is laughable.
What an obnoxious statement. The vile ‘Meghan was smiling’ part reeks of a19th century rape defence strategy ‘she was asking for it m’lord’. I hope they get sued to destruction by H&M. There must be so much cctv footage and witness statements that the police will be able to obtain and I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the footage from Harry’s phone proves useful in identifying criminal activity too. Interesting, but not surprising, to read the post above outlining a Murdoch link to this pap company. Harry really has that bitter, twisted, evil old c u next Tuesday rattled doesn’t he.
What is vile is how b o t s and derangers use the they asked for it and talking about their karma. It is so gross.
Yeah I very much doubt the letter was “demanding” anything. It’s the first attempt a lawyer has to do as it shows attempt to resolve the matter without the courts… they are gearing up to file a case to have the footage as involve criminal acts and establish how much danger and from whom they were. It’s also a way to find out who was actually behind the chase. I am afraid is a few companies here , TMZ, Blackbird, and the salty island goons. It can only be uncovered by them going after the people who took the footage. Makes sense to me. Many are trying to gaslight them and tell them what they felt was not real and what is in front of them is not either.
It’s already proven that the relentless chase was indeed 2 hrs in total as they said it was.
Yes, to their dismay many witnesses have accounted that a few paparazzi were harassing them and following them as well as putting their convoy in jeopardy. So no, they were not lying because they have no reason to.
BACKGRID knows what’s coming. And I hope TMZ gets some too.
Why are paparazzi even allowed to stalk celebrities in their private time? The minute Meghan and Harry left the event their work time was over and they were private citizens on personal time. The paps should have stopped at that point.
Why are they allowed to follow celebrities when there is no confirmation the celebrities are going to another work event? Or worse, follow them to their home.
I have never understood this. Also, I’m not talking about celebs who call the paps themselves.
They had their marching orders, that gold dress, and the acclaim it received, has and is triggering exploding heads, and jealousy among the low life losers all over the place. Don’t forget the trials. When I saw harry cheesing and ogling his wife, with love and happiness, the hounds were released. That picture had the tabloids, brf, rr pitching a bitch. It was just to much. Right C&C,, WAnK, tabloids, and all the past sell date experts. I see you whoopie.
Murdoch and Fox had a lot of swagger before they got sued and handed over $800 million. With another lawsuit on the horizon. That other agency that Meghan sued talked a lot of crap too before they settled and went out of business. This will not end well for BACKGRID.
Welp, I can tell you one thing: that statement by Backgrid wasn’t written by a lawyer— or it was written by a really stupid one.
In one fell swoop, they stated that they: 1. Know the identities of the people taking the photos; 2. Are presently in contact with them; 3. Purport to represent the photographers by making statements on their behalf; 4. Admit that (regardless of vehicle), there was reckless and dangerous driving which necessitated police intervention; 5. Admit the individuals were taking photographs while driving; 6. Admit that Backgrid reviewed the photographs; 7. Admit that Backgrid made an affirmative decision to purchase them; I could go on and on and on.
Backgrid should never have issued a statement at all. Instead they decided to insert themselves in the narrative. I’m not even going to comment on the second excerpt responding to H&M’s lawyers. Good luck getting yourself out of the hole you dug, you idiots!
Okay, I’m feeling this. Would love to see this statement take them down.
THANK YOU!!! They gave up SO much information!!! I also noticed the fact that they said it was 4 photographers that they were working with. So, that tells me it could be that out of the 12 people following the Sussex’s, it’s possible only 4 were actual paparazzi but the other 8 were not. So, who were the other 8? And why were they driving in blacked out vehicles with obscured license plates?
Thank you. I was like…so you admit that you did this and knew about it and you think too bad public figures? Have fun with that dude.
That was not the wordsmith of a lawyer. I’ll bet good money a lawyer or lawyers are screaming at the team/person who thought it was a good idea to release a public confession.
THAT was the wordsmithing of the British Media
Backgrid is emboldened to throw a jibe at Harry’s royalty with a rude and aggressive reply. Who is supporting them or whose hidden hand is at play.
Harry and Meghan have gone to NY many times with zero issues. This was retaliation for Harry’s lawsuits. Shame that the American media is more interested in gaslighting than asking questions.
They admit, via their response, they have pictures. They admit the own the pictures.
For this round, I think that’s all H’s lawyers needed to achieve.
Meghan gave them nothing but her ‘game face’. We’ve seen this from her numerous times before, most specifically the night she admitted to H she didn’t want to live any more, cause this would all stop if she wasn’t here. We saw her at the event, pregnant and ‘smiling’. We saw her game face, we did not see her pain, her fright, her fear, her agony.
Nor would she give them what they wanted during the chase. Instead, she plastered on her game face and let the security specialists handle things. Whether that was done well or not is up for debate. What she was thinking/feeling is not up for debate until she shares what she was thinking/feeling.
I can tell you right now that NYPD does not care about this. It’s unfortunate how misinformed so many people seem to be on the statement released and what was actually said. For other, mostly white people, to downplay the entire situation when people usually always criticize the paps is terrible.
I would first look at the bank accounts of the two officers escorting them
So much defensiveness. From backgrid, from the Fail (which had about 6 shrieking articles calling the Sussexes liars), from the paparazzi. What are all these folks getting so defensive for? This is the question. And the answer is they know what they did and how it was wrong. They are getting called out and hit dogs will holler. It’s all been clearly coordinated.
i find it hard to believe the english would try this in NYC because of 9-11. i also find it odd that NYC /mayor etc haven’t made a stronger statement .
and i know that like europe that nyc has a LOT of technical surveillance all over the public streets. And one of you all mentioned the UN! too right. I just can’t believe the cops didn’t have ability to stop one of these blackened out vehicles and make the people identify themselves.
and again 9-11 being caused by foriegn nationals. this crazy chase and hunting of the DDs Sussex must be causing a lot of activiity behind the scenes from the government local and state and fed, right???
I can, the British tabloids have shown time and time again they are just that STUPID and DESPERATE. Not to mention they are completely ignorant to how anything works in the US. They can’t even get our geography right.
The truth will prevail. Demon lies will fail, pictures will surface and the gutter thrash spewing it will try to justify their lies from another angle. We have all seen this before. Harry’s book has left them all God smacked with his truths. They have jumped on this debacle with the paparazzi because they feel it justifies their attacks on the Sussexes and hopes this keeps them out of the public eye. But this too shall fail.
As a former reporter, this one really hits me the wrong way. Demanding to see notes or photos or all video etc is just not going to get you what you want in the US. I imagine a lawsuit is coming and if they want to do that and demand the agency preserve the videos, photos etc for the suit, that’s a different matter. Do that. But just demanding the agency (whose photographers acted in a really reckless way, sounds like) turn over everything just ain’t gonna happen.
I don’t believe Backgrid or that their attorney would even do that. Come on. Harry and Meghan have won how many lawsuits. Everyone I see is saying they were informed they needed to preserve the photos, information, etc.
But @thaisajs, we haven’t actually seen the request/ demand from the Sussexes yet – only the agency’s response, which is worded in a deliberately inflammatory way. Even if they are 99% sure that the agency will deny the request as you mention, I think it makes sense to ask anyway, just to see if it could be resolved in a show of good faith. And to make sure they don’t destroy any evidence.
I’m not familiar with these kinds of things, but I’m damn sure that by now the Sussexes’ lawyers are.
The Sussexes protected themselves and their little ones from harm. That’s all that matters. Questioning how chased they were is ridiculous on the part of media growing ever more right wing. Murdoch’s empire is doomed. Smartmantic and UK case and his aging, dying viewers point to its end. Harry and Meghan just need to keep standing and pushing through. They represent the future. Harry said it. The ROTA, the monarchy, news for old biggots aren’t sustainable business models.
I was super busy yesterday but a lot of it was getting from one place to the other. I had time to think about a lot of things, including this chase. @kaiser seems to be implying one of my thoughts: these people were prepaid. The way I assumed Backgrid worked was that any pap could show up at any event/place, get whatever photos/videos they could, upload em to the site and hope someone bites. I assumed this bc there is no way to guarantee a money shot so no one would pay in advance.
So I think the BM had advanced tasks with Backgrid with a guaranteed payout who then hired ppl specifically for this. Which is creepy. To add to this, I saw the text from one of the two BM articles that got pulled. They got these photos from the chase EARLY and went to print. Hrs before any others were released bc they described Meg’s gown as a gold “mini dress.” I think there was an attempted narrative there too (they stalk her enough to know she doesn’t wear short gowns) but to get it so obviously wrong, tells me they were waiting on the specific shots from the chase. Also, the titles were despicable. Pre written for sure.
No one is gonna but those tainted photos now. I also think they lied about why they were trailing them so aggressively for 2 hours because if they were going to a restaurant, they would have gone to the restaurant, not try to lose them and stop at a police station . They were trying to find their residence. Backgrid’s latest statement to Harry’s lawyer sounds like trash talking and bravado. This whole event is just bringing out the worst sort of crazy. I really hope this gets resolved and put behind them because this has really become a dark cloud over the couple and it’s really frustrating how people are quick to believe the craziest conspiracies rather than admit they were in a truly scary situation that could have turned out really badly.
I found myself completely unable to comment on this yesterday because it’s so upsetting. It is so difficult to think of them in danger. Surrounding them in light 💗💗💗💗💗
I’m assuming the “smile” is her politely acknowledging something someone in the front seat (the driver or someone else) said. A brief flash of a moment that the constantly clicking cameras caught.