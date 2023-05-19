“The ‘And Just Like That’ poster is giving ‘last supper’ vibes” links

And Just Like That, Carrie Bradshaw shall rise again on June 22. [Go Fug Yourself]
Cate Blanchett wore Louis Vuitton to a Cannes photocall. [RCFA]
Alec Baldwin was cast in a movie about the Kent State shooting. [Dlisted]
A second trailer for Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning Part 1. [LaineyGossip]
Halle Bailey probably was named after Halle Berry. [Seriously OMG]
A rave review of AppleTV’s Silo. [Pajiba]
Monocular Salman Rushdie made his first public appearance this week since he was stabbed on stage nine months ago. [Just Jared]
Pete Buttigieg defines ‘masc gay’ for people. [Jezebel]
Kate Bosworth has a swimsuit collab. [Egotastic]
I love these “glitch in the matrix” Reddit stories but I can only read a few before I get really freaked out. I only made it to the fourth story here! [Buzzfeed]
More about Love After Lockup inmate Lil Mike Collier. [Starcasm]
Montana banning TikTok… will not work. [Towleroad]
Will this FINALLY be the end of SATC??
Three OC white ladies surrounded by the new WOC cast just screams tokenism to me. Afterwards, no interest to watch whatsoever.
I forgot where I read it but someone commented that all the SATC women now have emotional support POCs.
Yikes nailed it
The three white ladies literally form a triangle that points towards the title while the women of colour are shadowed in the periphery. I’m not usually good at spotting these sorts of things, but this is pretty blatant. Whoever designed (and approved) that poster should re-examine their biases.
SEX AND THE CITY ended the day the most naturally classy and talented of all, Kim Cattrall, felt forced out by the jealousy and maneuvers of we know who. I haven’t watched a minute of it since.
The two movies have been painstakingly drip-fed by the success of the series. Not to speak of Chris Noth and the way the awkward poster nakes it look like the writers were contractually obligated to integrate WOC. There’s no chemistry, no nothing. Sarah Jess, bye! Time to bury the artistic nonsense.
I hope it is better than last season
Unpopular opinion but I have never been a Pete fan. He started his big Democratic rally with a Pastor giving a prayer and I really dislike overt religion in politics. I know a lot of people loved him in the primaries but I always saw him as unqualified and pick me. Feel free to disagree.
Afterwards the quote “I do a lot of the caregiving for our toddlers and other things that supposedly aren’t masculine” somehow sits wrong with me. Men who take care of their children (as they should) are the most manly to me.
I totally get why those comments rub you the wrong way, but I feel like you and I probably aren’t Pete’s target audience with this — he’s rather speaking to a wide swath of the country for whom caregiving is (still) not seen as masculine, who think (wrongly) that there is some kind of contradiction between the “masculine” hobbies he names and being gay. He’s just kind of going, hey, here’s a lived example.
I’m not 100% on-board the Buttegieg train, but I’ll admit one thing he does exceptionally well is try to speak plainly, respectfully, but persuasively to conservatives where they’re at, in a way that might (might) pierce the veil for just a few — and even if it doesn’t, a very straightforward rebuttal is on the record. (Thinking of his many trips to Fox News, where he’s held his own and gotten good points in. I assume these comments are in that same vein.)
I forgot about the Fox News stuff.
Pete is an amazing orator, I definitely give him that. He was amazing in the debates.
I had issues with how conservative he tried to lean and how over the top agressif his followers were.
Afterwards we are on the same team but the primaries were brutal.
I’ll never get past the snide, snarky and shitty comments he made regarding gun control after the El Paso mass murder. He tried to use it to try and knock Beto around because Pete seemed to think there was only room for one white guy.
He gives Tracy Flick.
Yup, that’s what’s I’m talking about Bama. He laughed off gun control and I wouldn’t put it past him to laugh off abortion rights. I know he’s ´trying to appeal’ to everyone but it ain’t the base.
Pete is from the mid west. He is much more conservative than coastal progressives. I think he is smart and capable, but don’t think he can ever appeal to the party as a whole.
@tacky
Beto is Texan, Abrams is from Georgia. They have made their stances perfectly clear. Nothing about being coastal liberals.
I liked him a lot when he first came onto the national scene, but now I wish I could hear more from him about what he’s doing in his actual job. To tell the truth, I don’t know why he even accepted the position, considering that his background is much more suited to foreign affairs than transportation. South Bend basically just has a bus line, a commuter rail and some bike lanes. Actually, I don’t know why anyone with presidential aspirations would take a job with the administration – there’s no contact with the public and all the political clout sits in the White House. There’s much more power and connection to the public in a House or Senate seat.
I think you answered your question @eurydice south bend was a nothing burger to him and he’s better in Washington.
Last time I checked both Georgia and Texas had coasts.
@Normandes – I agree about DC, but not about a job with the administration. Maybe he thought that was a fast shortcut out of South Bend, but it really doesn’t put him in a power position to run for president again. I would have preferred to see him run for Congress or governor. But, it’s his life, whatever.
I would like Steve to remarry and have a great life with someone new.
Yes!
The de-evolution of the SATC fashion directly corresponds with the de-evolution of the quality of the writing.
Yeah, that poster looks like it’s a Hallmark movie.
Well, at least the cast is starting to look representative of NYC. Only took two or three decades, but hurrah for a crumb of progress.
I have not watched the reboot at all and have no plans to watch the 2nd season. The clips that I’ve seen are just awful and all the “tweaked” faces are so distracting. Too bad because I really liked the original (even tho it was problematic). I don’t fault anyone who watches, just not for me.
Re: SATC.
I enjoyed the original SATC, Samatha was always the reason to watch it.
The NY settings, the fashions, all fun back in the day.
Movie #1. Disappointing.
Movie #2. Complete garbage. And IMO, racist and ageist trash. The plot w/Sam in menopause was handled so badly! Not entertaining, or funny. Complete money grab.
This AJLT, is the worst of all of these projects.
The fashion is ugly, ugly.
The plots for the original 3 are lousy.
They kill off Big, so Carrie can be a billionaire? And she restarts a romance with Aiden? BS!
Aiden was always too good for her, she treated him like crap.
I’m all for a good cast, good plots, funny, interesting fashion, NY scenery, great apartments, etc.
The new cast members are talented but they are given terrible scripts, nothing to work with. Plots and terrible writing, all so forced.
I see the photo of John Corbin as Aiden, all I can think is “Wow, John must have had a terrible lockdown, he is so desperate to get out of the house, he signed up for this garbage. Poor man.”
#1. Kill off the Carrie character so SJP can not start this hot mess up again.
#2. Cancel it! Burn the negatives.
Nah, John Corbin is married to Bo Derek: I’m sure he was fine in lockdown.
Just let Sex & the City/AJLT die! SatC was a (problematic) moment, but was aspirational and spoke to a particular time. The first movie was okay, kind of a fun check-in on what was going on in their lives, but the second movie was a mess. AJLT is just a money grab and pointless drivel. Do we really need to see Aidan and Carrie back together yet again? Hasn’t that poor guy been through enough?
Why would they cancel a show that has a huge following and good ratings? Just cuz you don’t want to watch it doesn’t mean there aren’t those that do.
Please – stop – airbrushing – stuff. This poster is hideously dated. It’s really terrible!
Salman Rushdie, with his new pirate look, has made my Friday. I seriously thought he was going to die after his attack, it’s awesome to see him out and about.
Same here, Christine! Such a scary incident and ordeal he went through. Glad to see him out and about.
Peanut, You killed me with that comment. And it’s so true!!!