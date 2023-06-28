Princess Kate repeated a pink Beulah to the reopening of the Young V&A Museum

The Princess of Wales is actually “working,” you guys. I’m shocked! Back-to-back days where Kate is doing events! Don’t get too excited though – immediately after Wimbledon, Kate will probably be off for the summer, with nothing on her schedule until October. Let’s drink this in while we’re getting it. Yesterday, Kate attended the opening of Hope Street, a sort of privately-run alternative to jail. Today, Kate opened up the Young V&A. Let me explain – since 2018, Kate has been the patron of the Victoria & Albert Museum, commonly known as the V&A Museum. The V&A used to run the V&A Museum of Childhood, only now they’ve rebranded it as “The Young V&A” after a three-year, £13m renovation. The Young V&A is now reopening this summer.
I didn’t remember this dress, but it actually is a rewear. Kate wore this pink Beulah dress to the 2021 Wimbledon men’s final (Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini). It’s absolutely hilarious that she did back-to-back events on consecutive days and she repeated two dresses she had previously worn to Wimbledon. It’s also funny because I bet she shows up in all-new dresses to Wimbledon, which starts next week. Anyway, Kate has Wimbledon on the brain, that much is clear. Anyway, I dislike this dress! Pale pink is not her color, sadly. I wish she understood that she looks so much better in deeply saturated reds and yellows.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Someone needs to burn these white pumps
Agreed they are NOT it
Came here to say this, just why? I mean a pair of espadrilles wedges would be better… And can we please stop with the wiglets. The only other person whose hair looks more fake is Tom Cruise.
So. Much. Hair.
Also yes to burning those awful white shoes.
If this girl would just do a copycat of posh, she would be a million times better looking and stylish for once. She needs Posh’ bob cut. That sharp cut on her face would be ideal and it would make her look younger and hotter. If she paired that hair cut with a revamping in her style with some ultra modern (think futuristic) styling, she would be able to bring in younger royalists that would be able to relate to her a bit more. I couldn’t even tell from the lighting of the pic that her dress was a light pink. The fit is actually quite nice and it does flatter her figure even if it is a rather basic bitch look. The color completely washes her out though. It just looks plain jane to me. Oh well, better luck next time, kate. NOT lol
Kate’s white pumps are her version of Meg’s Aquazzura’s (or so she likes to think)….
Not a great dress Kate, but woohoo for working more than once a week! I dislike the color of the dress, the fussiness of the top part and the belt which looks like a frame for the fussiness.
It’s giving me JC Penney/Sears administrative assistant in the 80’s vibes, especially with the shoes.
It totally reads to me like a Carole dress. Something her mom would wear.
The skirt has good movement, I’ll say that.
The wiglet blending looks better than usual, but it seems kinda scraggly at the ends.
Can hardly wait to see her all new Wimbledon kit. And whether Camzilla lets her wear nice earrings.
She has been “working” a bit more. Wonder if that is to prove she is worth her keep.
Second, that dress is just no bueno. It looks like something my mother would wear in the 80s.
Third, and it’s beating a dead horse, her locks need to be CUT.
Lastly, I swear when I look at her shoes I think the bunions are trying to escape!
Agreed on the hair. It needs sorting out asap. She needs to cut it shoulder length. She had that a few years ago and it looked so much better on her. I also feel like she needs to go for a darker brown. Disagree on the dress. Pale pink may not be her colour but i am happy she quit the meghan copying (for now) because it was grinding my gears. At least this dress fits into her own style.
I agree with you about the hair. I also like the pink dress, and I’m happy she didn’t go matchy-matchy for once by wearing pink shoes. I do agree that espadrilles or wedges would have been a nice touch instead of white pumps. Interesting that she’s not carrying a tiny purse today.
That handshake photo… She looks like a fembot with a bad wig.
I think there is fighting in the background.
Willy wants a divorce (was out clubbing last night), but she is clinging on and working for all the clicks and relevancy.
The Midds will not go quietly…..
I think there is too. I don’t think a divorce is imminent, but there’s definitely shady things happening behind the scenes. On what planet would Keen agree to ‘work’ this hard, especially when Wimbledon is looming, and not expect to gain something from it? I’m enjoying this emerging war very much.
I don’t mind the shoes. The dress is awful on her. I hate it on any adult in fact. It looks like my mom’s Easter dress from when she was a little girl in the 1950s. So, I guess if Charlotte was wearing it, I might think it was cute and appropriate.
Agree with this. The shoes are fine–kinda neutral and unremarkable–but the dress is terrible. I don’t like cutesy dresses on grown women, and this dress looks particularly bad on Kate, who isn’t well-suited to girly styles (even though she wears them a lot).
Right, that dress is in no way, shape or form anywhere near my style, but I am very glad she did not swf Meghan. I prefer her to stay in her own style lane.
Next, after being amused by her husband’s reception (or lack there of) in Aberdeen, I’m wondering when the two of them will show up together for an event. Also interesting: K hasn’t been going to events in London when W has been seen there. Now that W was up North she seems free to come to the capital.
Agree. Prefer when she dresses how she likes rather than copy-keening her SIL. These Beulah dresses are not for me, but they must be a thing for a certain section of women. Beatrice wore one to the Ascot. Your observation of when each is in London is interesting.
Theme dressing again. Pink for “young” V and A. The dress is ok. It’s the messy hair that stands out and does nothing for the total look. White shoes are ok. Thank goodness she left the little white purse at home.
I don’t mind the dress, its not great but I think its better than the one she wore yesterday. The color though is really not good on her. This dress in a more saturated color would have looked a lot better.
Something is going on, she is working a LOT (relatively. I mean she’s barely working but this is Kate so for her, its a lot.) Wonder if she is trying to prove her value?
Her “working” effort went way up after Spare!
Well she is the princess of wales now and with that comes an expanded budget. Remember Harry’s comments in Spare about William and Kate not being allowed to work more by Charles?
Well, William is technically in charge of the money instead of Charles now, right? So maybe he literally is giving her money per engagement. Literally, not sure how it all works. That’s just a guess.
Isn’t this her MO though? Do a flurry of engagements, sit around 2 games at Wimbledon and then F off to some tropical island or wherever the rest of the summer? Probably why Willy launched his “I care about homelessness, no really I do” project right around now so their press buddies don’t question their whereabouts when they vanish for 3 months.
BTW – Keen had to interact with kids at this event in some playroom (mostly white kids – disaster averted) so wearing a dress and heels looks really dumb. Also, there are quite a few pics of her trying desperately to move her botoxed forehead – they are hilarious.
While I’m not a fan of the dress, it’s not the worst thing she’s worn. I looked at the pics of the first time she wore it, and realized it looked better then (IMO) because she was very tan, so there was more contrast then there is now. Also her shoe choice was better last time, the white shoes are hideous, giving Sunday school in 1983 vibes.
This looks like the dress Sophie Winkleman wore to Ascot, but hers was yellow.
That’s it! I knew I’d just seen this dress on somebody at Ascot. Yep, it was Sophie W.
Every time I see a picture of this woman I am unable to avoid comparing her with Meghan.
Kate cannot dress. Meghan can.
Her hair looks a mess. It needs a brushing. The color seems harsh and off. The color and style actually make her look older. I hate the shoes. Don’t hate the dress, but do hate the color on her.
A housewife dress from the 1950″s. Khate has the ability to make anything she wears look bad.
Another photo opportunity, nothing else. She has never heard of making a difference with what you do, not what you wear. It should be far more than dressing in an expensive frock and strutting around like a peacock.
It’s a toddler dress. So interesting, Kate is doing actual “royal family work” – not saving the planet or curing cancer, but the regular bread and butter events that fill the calendar. She’s not of any real use to the public, but she is to the RF and that’s what really counts.
Agree. She should continue to stick to the B&B events and give up her Broken Britain/Early Years/Shaping Us initiatives. The ribbon cuttings are for more adapted to her skill set, don’t require much effort, and they provide the much needed photo ops, which is what royal work really is. All she needs to do is about 300 or so of these a year and she could be seen as hardworking, by royal standards anyway. I think the public would prefer this over Kate calling herself an expert. William should do the same. They want to be like the queen, well this is what the queen did.
I like the dress….just like it better on Crown Princess Mary who has worn this dress in cream on multiple occasions. Sometimes it is not the clothes, but the person wearing the clothes that makes or breaks an outfit.
I can’t believe how often I have this reaction to her dresses, put that in a darker color and pair it with Docs and it would actually be kinda badass. It’s that her 9-5 wardrobe is worn unironically that it doesn’t work.
I actually think that colour pink is good on her, it matches her Milk chocolaty hair like a frosting
Crown Princess Mary has this same dress in cream and it looks amazing om her and not dated at all. Kate just can’t style herself in a modern way ever.
IZ_Q, you made me curious, so I looked it up. I personally am not a fan of this style of dress, but I 100% agree with you on Mary. She left the top buttons unbuttoned, she has her shoulders back and she’s completely confident and wearing the dress instead of letting it hang on her. Her shoe game is also spot on. Thanks for letting us know.
I like the dress colour, but the entire ensemble is typical Keen. Frumpy and lifeless. And my goodness, those shoes – incinerate them! It simply can’t be ignored that Keen has upped her tricks to be spotted. She wants the spotlight and she will do anything to achieve it. Even if that means ‘reopening’ buildings that hold zero relevance to anybody. These people are so tragic, it’s laughable.
I really don’t understand why it’s so difficult for this woman to find a decent make up artist and hair dresser. She looks a mess.
Did someone fluff up her wig just before the handshake pic?
That outfit is tragic. If she wanted to dress like Barbie, she should have fully embraced it.
I used to live near that museum and would creep myself out imagining the dolls coming to life at night when I saw shadows in the windows (the shadows were likely security guards, not sentient dolls).
Beulah was founded by the wife of Kate Middleton’s ex, right? Lady Natasha something, married to Rupert… something? It’s all so incestuous.
I’ve seen plenty of people making comments about Kate’s hair but to my untrained eye it was never noticeable. THIS is noticeable. I am truly shocked at how cheap and obviously fake her hair looks. The Wales now have additional income from the Duchy of Cornwall. How are the “wiglets” getting worse? This is so weird. Who gets more money and starts looking worse??
she’s been wearing those janky doll wigs for years now and the wigs have gotten so much cheaper since she became PoW!!
The wiglet in that last photo is looking ROUGH. I hate the color but I am always relieved to see Kate in her natural uniform of sister-wife dresses.
Yeah this pale pink colour washes her out. Plus, I would have thought she would have worn a blouse and pants with some flats to this event instead of a dress and high heels.
I swear kate wore this because she was jealous of that lady she met at the charity yesterday i believe. I said to myself watch kate is going to run out and buy it and sure enough she shows up wearing something similar. I can’t remember the ladies name but she look beautiful. One of the pictures had kate looking at her and she just looked jealous of her. Not the one where her eyeballs protruded when they looked at each but when they were both standing and the other lady was talking (most likely not mumbling)…
First, I just need to get this out of the way–cut that hair, Kate! I get that hair is personal, but she’s been sporting the same long horse hair literally since her teenage years. The one time she ventured into slightly shorter territory, she looked amazing. In these photos (particularly the one of her reaching her hand out), I’m getting Baby Jane vibes. She’ll be sixty years old and still walking around wearing wiglets and sausage curls….Second, that shade of pink looks awful on her.
I don’t mind the dress, colour or the shoes but the HAIR. OMG, it looks awful – to me it seems that the wiglets are being applied in a hurry, could be that they are taken out after an event and then added again whenever she has to go out in public. Explains why they are so jarringly obvious.
I really like the colour of the dress, and I actually like the look. And the photos of her at the event with the kids are very sweet.
But. Whoever is editing her photos is making her face look like a gauzy cut and paste onto her neck. It was happening at the trooping. It’s clearer in the complete series of photos on the DM. It’s as though a novice photo shopper has been let loose – there are exterior photos where she is completely free of wrinkles and bags but it’s as if her face is a distinct being from her body, and then there are a load of interior photos where she looks like her usual knackered self. So strange. I think someone’s been told to make more effort with photos of her in daylight, since the Chelsea Flower Garden event.
Are the early ’80s back or what? Why does she insist on dressing 20 to 30 years after her age?