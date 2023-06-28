Princess Kate repeated a pink Beulah to the reopening of the Young V&A Museum

The Princess of Wales is actually “working,” you guys. I’m shocked! Back-to-back days where Kate is doing events! Don’t get too excited though – immediately after Wimbledon, Kate will probably be off for the summer, with nothing on her schedule until October. Let’s drink this in while we’re getting it. Yesterday, Kate attended the opening of Hope Street, a sort of privately-run alternative to jail. Today, Kate opened up the Young V&A. Let me explain – since 2018, Kate has been the patron of the Victoria & Albert Museum, commonly known as the V&A Museum. The V&A used to run the V&A Museum of Childhood, only now they’ve rebranded it as “The Young V&A” after a three-year, £13m renovation. The Young V&A is now reopening this summer.

I didn’t remember this dress, but it actually is a rewear. Kate wore this pink Beulah dress to the 2021 Wimbledon men’s final (Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini). It’s absolutely hilarious that she did back-to-back events on consecutive days and she repeated two dresses she had previously worn to Wimbledon. It’s also funny because I bet she shows up in all-new dresses to Wimbledon, which starts next week. Anyway, Kate has Wimbledon on the brain, that much is clear. Anyway, I dislike this dress! Pale pink is not her color, sadly. I wish she understood that she looks so much better in deeply saturated reds and yellows.