Ryan Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak as host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Remember the months-long chaos over finding a new Jeopardy host? There were extensive auditions, then the producer cast himself, then he was fired, then more auditions, and then the hosts they cast were problematic and at some point I just checked out of the drama. Well, with Pat Sajak retiring from Wheel of Fortune, Sony Pictures Television was looking to avoid a similar drama. I’m not even aware if WoF producers even held auditions, or if they just handed the hosting duties off to the first Sajak-esque dude they found. Speaking of, Ryan Seacrest is the new host of Wheel.
Ryan Seacrest, the dexterous Hollywood master of ceremonies, was named the next host of “Wheel of Fortune” on Tuesday, succeeding the longtime host Pat Sajak in 2024.
The selection of a star like Mr. Seacrest by Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind the show, is a big bet on “Wheel of Fortune.” The show has demonstrated remarkable durability even as traditional television has declined in the wake of streaming entertainment.
The swift decision by Sony executives, made just two weeks after Mr. Sajak announced he would step down next year, also suggests that they are hoping to avoid the succession fiasco that nearly overwhelmed their other hit game show, “Jeopardy!”
“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Mr. Seacrest said in a statement. “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”
At first, I hated this – Ryan Seacrest is smarmy and he makes me and many other women deeply uncomfortable. But then I thought about how much I dislike Pat Sajak and how Seacrest actually seems like an “heir” to Sajak, and I sort of get it. Seacrest will probably be a competent host of Wheel of Fortune and I hope he doesn’t try to shove Vanna White out of her job. Man, Seacrest’s goal of becoming the new Dick Clark with a vast television and radio empire seems to be coming along nicely.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Wow, Ryan wants ALL the jobs, I guess.
Not surprising. He’s such a fake, plastic person, he is perfect for this job and yeah, he will push Vanna out the door so fast.
I was hoping with Jeopardy and with Wheel that some unknown would get a chance. Both shows are established enough to not need a name for attention. If it’s a matter of that, I’d say Vanna has more fans than Pat anyway.
I will never Forgive Ryan Seacrest for giving the world The Kardashians.
+1
Does anyone actually like Ryan Seacrest? Besides network executives?
Not me!
I don’t think so. Every time I see yet another one of his jobs announced, the feedback is always “I don’t like that guy“ or comments about how he is everywhere. It’s too much! I don’t know why anyone thinks he is appealing, there are plenty of people who can do a job like that.
Geez I thought Australia recycled the same old 6 faces ad nauseum, ( looking at you Daryl Somers, Sonia Kruger especially), but you guys seem to have the same issue in the US.
Blech, I thought we were rid of him by now.
It’s like there’s literally no one else who knows how to host things.
Someone on social media said he’s “team no sleep” and that is the first thing I thought of too. He must never sleep. So much work.
He does feel like a natural successor to Pat Sajak, except I feel like Ryan has worked with celebrities forever and Wheel of Fortune features regular people isn’t it? That might be interesting / not a good fit. We’ll see!
I have 2 thoughts about this.
1. I hate it. Ryan Seacrest is smarmy and gross and doesn’t need to be on TV for another hour every day. I don’t watch Wheel religiously or anything but occasionally will catch an episode. Seacrest will make it unwatchable.
2. Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie has been “co-hosting” the show for the last couple of years. My husband and I speculated that she was being “trained” to take over. Wonder what will happen with her involvement as well.
I feel like Seacrest is kind of pleasingly bland? Like this job seems perfect for him.
I definitely thought that I was practically alone in my Ryan Seacrest hatred, since he’s everywhere. Glad to see I’m not the only one! Not such a huge fan of Pat Sajak either so at least it’s in line with the vibe they go for. I dislike WoF at the best of times, but it’s on before Jeopardy, so I often end up watching. That’s not gonna happen with RS, my bf also dislikes him so I think we’ll probably be making an effort to avoid it.