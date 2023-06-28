Will the Wales family move into Windsor Castle when George goes to Eton?

Last week, Prince William and Kate were seen at Eton, alongside their oldest son Prince George. Eton College is where William and Harry were both sent, because their father always wanted to go to Eton, but his father forced him to go to Gordonstoun (where Charles was bullied and terrorized). Eton is the favored boarding school for the elite, the future kings, prime ministers, dukes and earls of England. George will soon be 10 years old, so if he goes to Eton, it won’t be for another three years. But that got people wondering about the logistics – will George spend the next few years at a boarding school in preparation for Eton? Why did Kate seemingly compromise about George’s education, when she had always been anti-boarding school before now? And of course: will the Waleses end up moving into Windsor Castle? From Richard Kay’s latest Daily Mail piece:
One thing we have come to learn about Prince William is his absence of sentiment. The conventions that govern so much of Royal Family life have either been ignored or ruthlessly rejected by a prince who is determined to go his own way. Nothing illustrates this more than the education of his children. None of the three schools William attended in his early years has featured when choosing where George, Charlotte and Louis would be educated.
So the reports that Prince George had been spotted on a tour of Eton have come as something of a surprise. Many wondered if the second-in-line to the throne would continue the co-ed teaching he is currently receiving in the wide-open spaces of Lambrook prep, near Ascot, by spending his teenage years at Marlborough College — the mixed school where his mother, Kate, was so happy. There is, of course, still plenty of time for other schools to feature. George is not yet ten and won’t be eligible for Eton until the autumn of 2026, when he will be 13.
William’s arrival at Eton also represented a rare moment of parental unity. At the time, Charles and Diana were in the middle of a separation that had grown increasingly ugly and bitter, with each taking pot-shots at the other. But when it came to their sons’ schooling, they managed to find common ground. William was the first heir to the throne not to be taught by a governess at Buckingham Palace. Instead, he was sent first to a nursery and then as a day boy to Wetherby pre-prep in Notting Hill, with Diana doing the school-runs. She was determined her son should eventually go to Eton, where both her father, Earl Spencer, and brother had been educated. Diana had fond memories of visiting her brother, Charles — then Viscount Althorp — during his schooldays, and taking him to tea in nearby Windsor.
There was one other aspect to William’s time at Eton that helped to shape him. Eton’s proximity to Windsor Castle allowed him to spend precious time with his grandmother, the late Queen. The two would often meet for tea in her private apartments, and these occasions became vital staging posts not just on his road to maturity but also in his education in the role of the monarchy.Might William be hoping that, in time, King Charles will offer his grandson the same kind of tutorials he enjoyed? Or could he and Kate even be planning to move into the Castle themselves? It is entirely possible.
The King adores his grandfatherly duties and would love to introduce his young heir to royal history and even an appreciation of Windsor Castle’s treasure-trove of art, just as his grandmother, the late Queen Mother, did for him more than 60 years ago.
Then there is also reassuring familiarity. Many of William and Kate’s friends will be sending their sons to Eton. Its proximity to the family home in the castle grounds could be another draw.
By all accounts George is already engaged by the rhythms of school life. At Thomas’s, his previous school in Battersea, he was a model pupil, regularly receiving its ‘golden unicorn’ prizes for class and homework. He is said to have a sweet but sensitive nature. Some boys find life at Eton — with 1,350 pupils — hard to adjust to.
George is always described as “sensitive” and “quiet” and I have no idea if that’s just some royal PR or if George happily did not inherit his father’s tendency towards incandescent rage. William was a holy terror from a young age – it genuinely does not look like George is the same. Kay seems to suggest (in that particularly British way) that Eton might “toughen up” a sensitive kid. I kind of hate that. I also find it interesting that the Wales kids have not a carbon-copy version of William’s education, and as I’ve said many times, that seems to be Kate’s influence. She’s gotten her way on the kids’ education… up until now. Something has changed. As for the Wales family maybe moving into Windsor Castle… lol, Charles isn’t giving it up. Charles wants to keep the castle all to himself. But I do think that William and Kate don’t spend much time under the same roof, and that Adelaide Cottage is mostly for Kate and the kids, while William is God knows where.
“Toughen up a sensitive kid” ugh I hate when that’s used on children. And isn’t that essentially what happened to Charles at Gordonstoun? He was said to be a sensitive kid and look what happened. Didn’t toughen him up so much as contribute to him being a petty, jealous asshole.
Maybe George is a lot like his grandfather personality wise. I just hope Eton doesn’t toughen him up so much that he turns equally as insecure.
I hope George is not like Charles. Charles the adult became very insensitive.
Toughen up is another way of saying, “You’re too sensitive to the nasty crap I just said to you about your dad/mom/gran/sister. Go on, tell the headmaster what I said to you, you little fink! I’ll get you later!” George’s Uncle Harry is suing the rags for all the vitriol they’ve said for decades–the same ones Will took a payout from. Will is missing a sensitivity chip if he’s willing to expose his son to such idealisations. Maybe looking in a mirror is out of reach for Will. No, self-reflection. No, wishing things had been done differently during his childhood? As I’ve gotten older, I realize people do what they are capable of. Often that’s not the right choice, just the easiest or expected choice available at the time. The premise that “traditions” must continue or they will be lost is really about the fear of change. When Harry said his family was trapped, he wasn’t wrong. Trapped with a lot of grifted cash, land and apparently no common sense.
“[George] is said to have a sweet but sensitive nature. Some boys find life at Eton — with 1,350 pupils — hard to adjust to.”
Didn’t they switch schools from Battersea to Lambrook due to bullying? If they do choose to send G to Eton, I hope he’ll be okay there.
There was never any printed suggestion that George was bullied. That seemed to pass through social media but even the rota did not touch that. And it’s likely because the real reason to move to Adelaide Cottage was because of the separation that no media discusses openly. Instead they pretended the kids needed more open space than KP or Anmer could offer.
I’ve noticed that too!!! Not to mention the immediate reference to Diana’s and Charles ugly separation and their “common ground ” towards their children’s education!! This article definitely invites us to make the connection..edit: I don’t know how my post ended here. It was meant as a reply to @Jais 🙄🙄🙄
Somehow I just don’t think any separation or divorce will happen, what’s the point.? they’ve been together like 2 decades, they probably have some sort of arrangement. They will most likely stick together.
They are separated right now. It couldn’t be more obvious. We have seen them arrive in separate cars for well over a year now. They just have the media keeping it quiet because separations don’t lead to a public court order as a divorce would require.
They may even be protected by the super injunction that we all know exists.
Kay mentioning in this article that choosing Eton was a rare moment of parental unity amid an increasingly ugly and bitter separation, in an article about William and Kate, is an interesting choice. It doesn’t take that big of a stretch to see what he’s doing here.
I had to re-read it multiple times because the wording was so weird. He
is talking about Charles and Diana but the way it’s written almost looks as if he’s talking about william and kate
That stood out to me too. I thought at first he meant it was a rare moment of parental unity for W&K. It is a very pointed comment in my opinion. This whole excerpt is about how William went to Eton and got to spend extra time with his grandmother admidst his parent’s issues and divorce and……wouldnt the same be nice for George?
I also found it interesting that Harry was not mentioned in the schooling bit because they did attend the same schools. It does seem like Kay wants to make a pointed comparison between William and his feuding parents to George and his feuding parents.
Hench geography strikes again. Adelaide Cottage IS IN THE GROUNDS OF WINDSOR CASTLE!!! I mean, yes, they’re big grounds but we’re talking five mins in a car. There is zero need for the Wails to move to the castle because George goes to Eton. And all the rota know this.
I get the feeling that this article is actually not as much for an external audience as it is a message to those in the know and the RF. This is Kay deliberately and unnecessarily referencing the ‘rare moment of unity’ between parents over Eton and somebody moving to – or already living in?- Windsor Castle.
This is when I wish we could post images because once you see how close Adelaide cottage is to Eton, this talk of needing to be in Windsor castle when he goes to Eton makes zero sense.
I agree it means something else.
As a parent, I generally try not to judge other parents, but it is endlessly awful to me to send your children away at such a crucial and impressionable time. Especially a sensitive kid. Boarding schools seem so bizarre to me, but I’m just a poor middle class American. I suppose it’s easier to shuttle off your kid if they’ve always been raised by a team of nannies.
I went to a magnet boarding school on scholarship and had a ball. The experience really depends on both the school and the child. I think for good parents it’s probably bittersweet to downright sad, but for the students it can be an opportunity for self-discovery and transformation that most kids don’t get until college. Of course, some people aren’t ready for that when they’re younger. But some are.
Agree – went to boarding school at age 13 (1st year high school, American) and LOVED it. Feel incredibly fortunate to have had such an amazing educational and personal growth opportunity. If I had kids, I’d do the same for them. If they wanted it. I very much wanted it.
My husband’s nephew went to Eton. To me, I couldn’t have done it, but he thrived. He had tea with his mom everything Thursday I think. He loved it. When he graduated, he came to the US for college and went to an Ivy.
What utter garbage is this about “toughening up a sensitive kid”.
A childs’ personality should be encouraged, supported in their interests and seen as a complete individual.
Toughen up is garbage, and control.
Education, socialization, encouragement. Not sending him away to “toughen him up”
So is this his big plan to end homelessness is 3 years (as announced)?
Is it just me but is it weird how Kay compares WanK to Diana and Charles when they were on the verge of separation but managed to come together when deciding on Eton. That story really isn’t pertinent so is it more alluding to what they can’t actually say?
The paragraph about Chuck seems like and out of left field, non-sequitur pack of false puffery. He’s too selfish to be grandfatherly and he’s said he has no plans to stay at Windsor for any significant stretches of time. I’m sure Charles sees his family by appointment only (and has for years), so the idea of one of the grandkids popping by for tea is silly.
It’s probably Chuck or Camilla speaking to k&w through the press. It’s been mentioned in the comments section months ago that Charles complains about not having access to George. If true I agree with Chuck. If George is suppose to be king he needs to be around different parts of the job.
Maybe moving to Windsor is the bait to get Kate to agree to sending George off to Eton? That’s the bargaining chip? Why else would they be in the same sentence? Normal kids live in a “normal size” cottage and future Kings and full time royals live in castles. We won’t move you until you agree to sending him off. Thoughts?
Mindy, I hope that is not the plan.
How awful for a parent to agree to send their child away in order to get a bigger house.
No.No.
As a social climber, I can see Kate wanting her kid to go to Eton… I mean it has more prestige than Marlborough, I think. So I don’t think that is a weird decision … or divergence from the Kate we know?
I am always surprised that George wasn’t sent to the uber- archaic schools. It must have something to do with Kate not wanting to compete or get left behind.
If it increased her chances of living in Windsor Castle, of course Kate would sacrifice George to the rigors of Eton.
Diana took her brother out to tea while he was at Eton? She was only three years older! First I heard of it.
Could be rubbish but theoretically possible. Eton is just outside London and Diana would have been legal to drive from 17. She could have been taking him out to tea all the way from his second year at Eton if he started at 13.
Certainly she was engaged to Charles at 19 when her brother would still only have been in the fifth form/poss lower sixth.
Sorry but I think they should let George and ALL of the children be allowed to have THEIR OWN personality, not be indoctrinated to a certain way of thinking or behaving. You shouldn’t mould a child to be an exact replica of you. Also, the king loves his grandfatherly duty’s, yeah right, as long as they are all white
White and “important.” He’s never whined about not seeing Louis or Charlotte as much as “insiders” say he’s whined about not seeing George. George is the heir of the heir, therefore more important. If Charles does want the monarchy to outlive him, he must be questioning whether or not William is up to the challenge of orienting George to his future role.
Who knows? Maybe George can get some Welsh lessons during visits with Grandpa.
Despite all this, Charles is not going to give up Windsor Castle for those two. Others have stated that it does not have many living quarters and it has always been a residence of the current monarch. With BP under construction for the foreseeable future, Charles is not moving out.
Can somebody explain to me? Windsor Castle seems so huge with hundreds of rooms, why is this such an issue? Why can they not just get a wing with some 20 rooms while Charles takes another wing?
Most of Windsor Castle is taken up with things other than residences – Chapels, offices, and lots of public spaces open for tour.
Ironically, people would be more open to the idea of either Wale getting another home if they split up. But not if they’re together.
This is pure Middleton grasping – they are so desperate to get a foot in the door of the big castle that they keep pushing this. Not going to happen, Chuck has already slapped it down. Why only last week we got a story about how the Wails LOVE living in a cramped Adelaide Cottage.
Somethings going on BTS – Mumbles and Ma have clearly not giving up getting rooms in the castle. They have never known when to stop pushing.
Charles grandfatherly duties may just extend to George. He does not see Archie or Lily and probably not see much of Charlotte and Louis. The queen mother was a bad influence giving Charles his large sense of entitlement
The QM did a number on William as well, in the sense of entitlement department.
They have enough castles/palaces/stolen money. For God’s sake, keep them out of Winsdor Castle. These interlopers will not be satisfied until they live in every frigging castle or palace (Buckingham Palace!) the royals have built/confiscated. They can live two weeks in each property and complain about each one in passing. Enough! Why do they get the world on a platter and the people of England and the rest of the United Kingdom have no say in having to support these freeloading grifters? Just enough.
Digital Unicorn, yes to everything you said. The Middletons (including Will) remind me of the Clampetts in The Beverly Hillbillies (I’m showing my age).
As others have mentioned above, it is quite ironic the wording of this article. Why talk about moving to windsor because George is going to Eton when they are already on Windsor grounds. And quite telling they mentioned Chucky & Diana co-parenting when talking about Willy & Waity in the same breath.