Prince William & Kate took Prince George on a tour of Eton this week

Thus far, I’ve been surprised by how often the Princess of Wales has gotten “her way” on her children’s education. Traditionally, royal children and aristocrats’ children get packed off to boarding school as soon as possible. That’s doubly true for royal boys, with the expectation for the boys to matriculate into Eton, the prep school which educates most prime ministers, lords, MPs, etc. Prince George has escaped that thus far – he’s turning ten years old in a month, and he’s never been to boarding school. But it looks like William and Kate took their eldest son on a tour of Eton this week:

Prince George has been spotted visiting Eton alongside parents William and Kate. The nine-year-old has been schooled at Lambrook School in Berkshire since September last year, but a visit to the prestigious public school on Wednesday – which costs £46,000 a year in fees – has sparked talks on whether he will follow in his father’s footsteps. Prince William also attended the historic boys’ school near Windsor as a child from 1995, after King Charles attended Scottish boarding school Gordonstoun – which he reportedly hated. George, who will next month celebrate his 10th birthday, was seen accompanied by his doting parents at the college on Wednesday as the Prince and Princess of Wales chatted with staff. Kate was seen talking to two employees of the famous and historic school while wearing an elegant aquamarine dress and ballet pumps, Hello! Reports. The family were standing near an archway, by a sign that reads: ‘Porters’ Lodge’ and previous reports about the school explain that through the doors you’ll find the school yard where a statue of the college’s founder, King Henry VI, is displayed. Fees for Eton are a staggering £15,432 per term – according to the school’s website – with a £400 fee just for registering, although scholarships are offered to pupils who pass an exam.

[From The Daily Mirror]

Eton is the equivalent of a high school, the youngest pupils are 13 years old. So, no, George isn’t entering Eton in the fall, but maybe his parents are trying to get him used to the idea that he’ll eventually go to Eton. William and Harry both started at a boarding school before Eton – they boarded at Ludgrove, starting when they were like eight or nine years old. I wonder if this is the beginning of George being shifted into a “future king” education, like they’ll put him into a boarding school for a few years before Eton? Hm.